Histone methyltransferase Ezh2 coordinates mammalian axon regeneration via regulation of key regenerative pathways

Ezh2 is developmentally downregulated in the nervous system and upregulated in adult DRG neurons following peripheral nerve injury. To evaluate how Ezh2 expression was regulated during neural development, we first examined Ezh2 protein levels in the mouse DRG and cerebral cortex at different developmental stages. We found that Ezh2 was abundantly expressed in DRGs and the cortex at the late embryonic stage, remained high during the first several postnatal days, and then gradually declined to become hardly detectable at 3 to 4 weeks after birth (Figure 1, A, B, D, and E). DRG neurons extend a single axon that bifurcates into 2 branches, a peripheral branch that readily regenerates upon injury in a transcription-dependent manner (8), and a central branch lacking the spontaneous regenerative ability. Sensory axons in the mouse sciatic nerve are primarily comprised of peripheral branches of lumbar 4 and 5 (L4/5) DRG neurons. A sharp increase of Ezh2 in L4/5 DRGs was detected 3 days after sciatic nerve transection (Figure 1, C and F). Other PRC2 subunits were not discernibly altered (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163145DS1). Immunofluorescence of DRG sections showed significantly increased neuronal H3K27me3 following the injury (Figure 1, G and H), suggesting cell-autonomous upregulation of Ezh2 in DRG neurons. These results were consistent with a previous study showing increased Ezh2 and H3K27me3 in the DRG after spinal nerve ligation (22), which also injures peripheral axons of DRG neurons. During development, neurons lose axon growth capacities after reaching their targets, correlating with the decline of Ezh2. On the other hand, the upregulation of Ezh2 in DRG neurons after peripheral nerve injury accompanies the robust regenerative response, suggesting that Ezh2 might facilitate axon regeneration.

Figure 1 Ezh2 is developmentally downregulated in the nervous system and upregulated in DRG neurons following peripheral nerve injury. (A and B) Representative immunoblotting showing that Ezh2 is developmentally downregulated in the DRG (A) and cerebral cortex (B). (C) Immunoblotting showing that Ezh2 is significantly increased in L4/5 DRGs 3 days after sciatic nerve transection. (D) Quantification of relative protein levels of Ezh2 in A (n = 2 independent experiments). (E) Quantification of relative protein levels of Ezh2 in B (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons; P < 0.0001; n = 3 independent experiments). (F) Quantification of relative protein levels of Ezh2 in C (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; P = 0.0092; n = 3 for sham, n = 5 for sciatic nerve transection). (G) Representative immunofluorescence of DRG sections showing increased H3K27me3 levels in nuclei of DRG neurons 1 or 3 days after sciatic nerve transection. DRG sections were stained with anti-H3K27me3 (green) and anti-β-tubulin III (red). The rightmost column displays enlarged images of the areas outlined in white, dashed boxes. Yellow arrows indicate H3K27me3 in nuclei of DRG neurons. Scale bars: 100 μm, 30 μm for enlarged images. (H) Quantification of fluorescence intensity of H3K27me3 immunoreactivity in DRG neurons in G (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons; P < 0.0001; n = 3 mice for all). SNT, sciatic nerve transection. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Upregulation of Ezh2 contributes to spontaneous axon regeneration of DRG neurons in vitro and in vivo. To test our hypothesis, we first investigated if Ezh2 loss-of-function would impair regenerative axon growth of cultured DRG neurons. Using in vitro electroporation (23), siRNAs targeting Ezh2 mRNA (siEzh2) were transfected into DRG neurons. Control neurons were electroporated with nontargeting siRNAs (siNT). Immunoblotting confirmed that Ezh2 was efficiently knocked down 3 days after the electroporation (Supplemental Figure 1, F and H). Thus, on the fourth day, we replated the neurons and cultured them for another 24 hours, as described in our earlier study (9). The results showed that Ezh2 knockdown significantly reduced regenerative axon growth by approximately 25% (Supplemental Figure 1, J and L). To rule out the possibility that the phenotype was caused by off-target effects of the siRNAs, we crossed Ezh2fl/fl mice with Advillin-Cre mice (24) to generate Advillin-Cre;Ezh2fl/fl mice, in which Ezh2 was specifically deleted in sensory neurons. We performed a peripheral nerve conditioning lesion in Advillin-Cre;Ezh2fl/fl and Ezh2fl/fl (control) mice and waited for 3 days, and then cultured L4/5 DRG neurons for 24 hours. Successful knockout of Ezh2 was confirmed by immunoblotting of protein extracted from the cultured cells (Supplemental Figure 1, G and I). The remaining Ezh2 signal likely came from nonneuronal cells in the culture. We found that Ezh2 deletion significantly impaired regenerative axon growth of conditioning lesioned DRG neurons by approximately 20% (Supplemental Figure 1, K and M). These results demonstrated that Ezh2 supported regenerative axon growth of sensory neurons in vitro.

To further explore if Ezh2 was also required for axon regeneration of DRG neurons in vivo, we knocked down Ezh2 in L4/5 DRGs by in vivo electroporation of siEzh2, a technique widely used in our previous studies (25, 26). CMV-GFP plasmid was simultaneously electroporated to label the axons. Control mice were electroporated solely with the CMV-GFP plasmid, as our previous study demonstrated that electroporation of siNT had no impact on axon regeneration of sensory neurons (26). Two days after the electroporation, the sciatic nerve was crushed. After 3 days, we found that Ezh2 knockdown in DRGs significantly impaired axon regeneration of sensory neurons in vivo by approximately 20% (Figure 2, A and D). To rule out off-target effects of the siRNAs, we electroporated CMV-Cre and CMV-GFP plasmids into L4/5 DRGs of Ezh2fl/fl mice to knockout Ezh2. Ezh2fl/fl mice electroporated with the CMV-GFP plasmid only were the control group. To allow sufficient time for Cre-mediated recombination, the sciatic nerve was crushed 3 days later. Five days after the crush, we found that axon regeneration was significantly impaired by Ezh2 knockout (Figure 2, B and E). To further rule out the possibility that the observed phenotype resulted from Ezh2 loss-of-function in nonneuronal cells in the DRG, we electroporated the CMV-GFP plasmid in Advillin-Cre;Ezh2fl/fl and Ezh2fl/fl (control) mice; 2 days later, we crushed the sciatic nerve. Three days after the crush, we found that specific deletion of Ezh2 in sensory neurons significantly reduced axon regeneration in vivo by approximately 20% (Figure 2, C and F). Successful knockout of Ezh2 and decrease of H3K27me3 in DRG neurons of Advillin-Cre;Ezh2fl/fl mice were confirmed by immunoblotting (Figure 2, G–I). Collectively, these results demonstrated that Ezh2 upregulation contributed to spontaneous axon regeneration of DRG neurons triggered by peripheral nerve injury both in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 2 Upregulation of Ezh2 contributes to spontaneous axon regeneration of DRG neurons in vivo. (A–C) Top: Experimental timeline. Bottom: Representative images of sciatic nerves showing that Ezh2 knockdown (A) or knockout (B) in L4/5 DRGs or sensory neuron-specific knockout of Ezh2 (C) impairs spontaneous axon regeneration of DRG neurons in vivo. The right column displays enlarged images of the areas in white, dashed boxes on the left. The crush sites are aligned with the yellow line. Scale bars: 1 mm, 0.5 mm for enlarged images. (D) Quantification of lengths of regenerating axons in A (unpaired, 2-tailed t test; P < 0.0001; n = 9 mice for control, n = 10 mice for Ezh2 knockdown). (E) Quantification of lengths of regenerating axons in B (unpaired 2-tailed t test; P = 0.0011; n = 9 mice for control, n = 18 mice for Ezh2 knockout). (F) Quantification of lengths of regenerating axons in C (unpaired 2-tailed t test; P = 0.0003; n = 6 mice for both). (G) Representative immunoblotting showing successful knockout of Ezh2 and downregulation of H3K27me3 in DRG neurons of Advillin-Cre;Ezh2fl/fl mice. (H) Quantification of relative protein levels of Ezh2 in G (unpaired 2-tailed t test P = 0.0436; n = 3 independent experiments). (I) Quantification of relative levels of H3K27me3 in G (unpaired 2-tailed t test; P = 0.0137; n = 3 independent experiments). siEzh2, siRNAs targeting Ezh2 mRNA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Ezh2 overexpression enhances optic nerve regeneration via both histone methylation–dependent and –independent mechanisms. Since upregulation of Ezh2 contributed to axon regeneration of regenerative DRG neurons, we questioned whether forced overexpression of Ezh2 would similarly promote axon regeneration in nonregenerative adult RGCs. We first examined if Ezh2 and other PRC2 subunits in RGCs were changed by optic nerve crush (ONC). By analyzing a single-cell RNA-Seq data set of RGCs (27), we found that their mRNA levels remained relatively stable (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), consistent with the nonregenerative characteristic of RGCs. We then overexpressed Ezh2 in RGCs by intravitreal injection of AAV2-Ezh2. Control mice were injected with AAV2-GFP. Previously, we showed that this approach could successfully transduce approximately 90% of RGCs (26, 28). Successful overexpression of Ezh2 2 weeks after virus injection was confirmed by immunoblotting of whole retinas or RGCs enriched from dissociated retinal cells by FACS (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). In addition, immunofluorescence of retinal sections showed that H3K27me3 levels in RGCs consequently increased (Figure 3, A and B). Therefore, the optic nerve was crushed 2 weeks after virus injection. Ezh2 overexpression improved RGC survival by approximately 50% 2 weeks after the ONC (Figure 3, C and D and Supplemental Figure 3E). In a different retinal injury model induced by intravitreal injection of N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) (29), Ezh2 overexpression almost doubled RGC survival 1 week after the excitotoxic injury to the retina (Figure 3, E and F), suggesting that Ezh2 could protect RGCs against various types of injury.

Figure 3 Ezh2 overexpression enhances RGC survival after ONC or excitotoxic injury. (A) Representative immunofluorescence of retinal sections showing increased H3K27me3 levels in RGCs 2 weeks after intravitreal injection of AAV2-Ezh2, but not AAV2-Ezh2-Y726D. Retinal sections were stained with anti-H3K27me3 (green) and anti-Rbpms (red). Insets display enlarged images of RGCs in white, dashed boxes. Scale bars: 50 μm, 10 μm for enlarged images. (B) Quantification of fluorescence intensity of H3K27me3 immunoreactivity in RGCs in A (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons; P < 0.0001; n = 3 mice for all; at least 150 RGCs from 10–12 nonadjacent sections were analyzed for each mouse). (C) Top: Experimental timeline. Bottom: Representative immunofluorescence of whole-mount retinas showing that overexpression of Ezh2 or Ezh2-Y726D improves RGC survival 2 weeks after optic nerve crush. Whole-mount retinas were stained with anti-Rbpms (green). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Quantification of RGC survival rate 2 weeks after ONC in C (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons; P = 0.0025; n = 3 mice for all; 6–9 fields were analyzed for each mouse). (E) Top: Experimental timeline. Bottom: Representative immunofluorescence of whole-mount retinas showing that overexpression of Ezh2 improves RGC survival 1 week after NMDA-induced excitotoxic injury. Whole-mount retinas were stained with anti-Rbpms (green). Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Quantification of RGC survival rate 1 week after NMDA-induced excitotoxic injury in E (unpaired 2-tailed t test; P = 0.0042; n = 3 mice for both; 6–8 fields were analyzed for each mouse). **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Optic nerve regeneration was also assessed 2 weeks after the ONC. Regenerating axons were labeled by Alexa Fluor–conjugated cholera toxin subunit B (CTB) intravitreally injected 2 days before tissue harvesting. Optic nerves were tissue-cleared and imaged as previously described (26, 28). Compared to the control group, where only a limited number of axons crossed the crush site, overexpression of Ezh2 induced markedly enhanced optic nerve regeneration (Figure 4, A and C). Some axons grew over 1,250 μm in 2 weeks.

Figure 4 Ezh2 overexpression enhances optic nerve regeneration via both histone methylation-dependent and -independent mechanisms. (A and B) Top: Experimental timeline. Bottom: Representative images of optic nerves showing that pre- (A) or postinjury (B) overexpression of Ezh2 induces strong optic nerve regeneration 2 (A) or 3 weeks (B) after optic nerve crush. Preinjury overexpression of Ezh2-Y726D also modestly promotes optic nerve regeneration (A). Columns on the right display enlarged images of the areas in the white, dashed boxes on the left, showing axons at 250, 500, 750, and 1,250 μm distal to the crush sites, which are aligned with the yellow line. Yellow arrows indicate longest axons in each nerve. Scale bars: 100 μm, 50 μm for enlarged images. (C) Quantification of optic nerve regeneration in A (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons; P < 0.0001 at 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 μm, P = 0.0126 at 1,250 μm; n = 7 mice for all). (D) Quantification of optic nerve regeneration in B (unpaired 2-tailed t test; P = 0.5305 at 250 μm, P = 0.0004 at 500 μm, P < 0.0001 at 750 and 1,000 μm, P = 0.0003 at 1,250 μm; n = 7 mice for both). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To investigate if the histone methyltransferase activity of Ezh2 was required for promoting optic nerve regeneration and RGC survival, we overexpressed a mutant form of Ezh2 with the 726th amino acid mutated from a tyrosine to an aspartic acid (Ezh2-Y726D) in RGCs (Supplemental Figure 3, A and C). Previous studies reported that this single amino acid mutation eliminated the methyltransferase activity of human and mouse Ezh2 (30, 31). Immunostaining of retinal sections confirmed that overexpression of Ezh2-Y726D did not increase H3K27me3 levels in RGCs (Figure 3, A and B). Surprisingly, this catalytically dead Ezh2 mutant exhibited comparable ability to enhance RGC survival as WT Ezh2 at 2 weeks after the ONC (Figure 3, C and D and Supplemental Figure 3E), suggesting a histone methylation–independent neuroprotective role of Ezh2. Moreover, Ezh2-Y726D also induced optic nerve regeneration, albeit to a much lesser extent (Figure 4, A and C), indicating that both histone methylation–dependent and –independent mechanisms contributed to promoting axon regeneration.

To explore the translational potential of Ezh2 gain-of-function in CNS axon regeneration, we tested if postinjury overexpression of Ezh2 in RGCs could also promote optic nerve regeneration. AAV2-GFP or AAV2-Ezh2 was intravitreally injected 1 day after the ONC. 3 weeks later, we found that postinjury Ezh2 overexpression still evidently promoted optic nerve regeneration (Figure 4, B and D), albeit weaker than that induced by preinjury overexpression of Ezh2. Specifically, more regenerating axons could be observed at 500–1,250 μm from the crush site after Ezh2 overexpression. However, the numbers of regenerating axons at 250 μm from the crush site were equivalent between the 2 conditions. This was likely caused by the extended regeneration period in the control group (3 weeks in Figure 4, B and D versus 2 weeks in Figure 4, A and C) and delayed Ezh2 expression in RGCs. These results demonstrated the translational potential of Ezh2 gain-of-function for enhancing axon regeneration in the CNS.

Ezh2 modifies the RGC transcriptome to regulate multiple categories of target genes. To gain mechanistic insights into how Ezh2 supports RGC axon regeneration, we profiled the transcriptomic and epigenomic changes in RGCs induced by Ezh2 or Ezh2-Y726D overexpression with RNA-Seq and assay for transposase-accessible chromatin with sequencing (ATAC-Seq). We intravitreally injected AAV2-GFP (control), AAV2-Ezh2, or AAV2-Ezh2-Y726D and crushed the optic nerve after 2 weeks. 3 days after the ONC, RGCs were enriched from dissociated retinal cells by FACS to construct RNA-Seq and ATAC-Seq libraries. All sequencing libraries exhibited high quality (Supplemental Figure 4, A–F and Supplemental Figure 5, A–S), except for 1 RNA-Seq library from the Ezh2 overexpression condition, which was excluded from subsequent data analysis based on results of principle component analysis (PCA) and hierarchical clustering (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Chromatin accessibility at the promoter region moderately correlated with RNA expression within each condition (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D), suggesting consistency between the RNA-Seq and ATAC-Seq.

We identified 669 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the RNA-Seq between control and Ezh2 overexpression conditions at the threshold of adjusted P less than 0.05 and fold change greater than 1.5 (Figure 5A, Supplemental Figure 4G, and Supplemental Table 1). Surprisingly, despite being a catalytically dead form of Ezh2, Ezh2-Y726D overexpression resulted in more DEGs (1,103, Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 1). This was consistent with our ATAC-Seq results, in which considerably more differentially accessible regions were found after Ezh2-Y726D overexpression (Supplemental Table 2), suggesting that unknown transcriptional regulatory activities of Ezh2, independent of the methyltransferase function, remain to be discovered. We then examined how the 669 DEGs induced by Ezh2 overexpression were regulated by Ezh2-Y726D overexpression. Although not all of them were significantly regulated by Ezh2-Y726D, most showed opposite patterns of regulation after Ezh2 or Ezh2-Y726D overexpression (Supplemental Figure 4G). Indeed, among the 236 common DEGs regulated by both Ezh2 and Ezh2-Y726D, 203 (86%) changed in opposite directions (Supplemental Figure 4H and Supplemental Table 1). Gene ontology (GO) analysis of the DEGs further revealed that Ezh2 and Ezh2-Y726D inversely modified the RGC transcriptome (Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 3). Specifically, Ezh2 overexpression downregulated a series of ion transport and synaptic transmission-related genes and upregulated many immune response programs, both of which were oppositely regulated by Ezh2-Y726D overexpression (Figure 5, C–E). Similarly, in the ATAC-Seq, a large number of GO terms (immune response genes) were shared between genes whose promoter regions became more open after Ezh2 overexpression and those whose promoter regions became more closed after Ezh2-Y726D overexpression (Supplemental Figure 6E and Supplemental Table 4). These results implied that Ezh2-Y726D might inhibit functions of endogenous Ezh2 in a dominant-negative manner.

Figure 5 Ezh2 modifies the RGC transcriptome to regulate multiple categories of target genes. (A and B) Volcano plots showing differences in gene expression between control and Ezh2 overexpression conditions (A) or between control and Ezh2-Y726D overexpression conditions (B). Note that 12 genes with –log 10 (P adj ) > 50 and 3 genes with –log 10 (P adj ) > 100 are not plotted in A and B, respectively. (C) GO analysis of DEGs induced by Ezh2 or Ezh2-Y726D overexpression. A subset of most significantly enriched GO terms in the biological process category are shown here. (D and E) Volcano plots described in A and B with DEGs in 4 enriched GO terms labeled. (F and G) Heatmaps of mRNA levels of neuronal excitability and synaptic transmission regulators (F) and axon regeneration inhibitory factors (G) downregulated by Ezh2 overexpression in the control versus Ezh2 overexpression RNA-Seq (left) and the control versus Ezh2-Y726D overexpression RNA-Seq (right). (H) Heatmaps of mRNA levels of axon regeneration positive regulators upregulated by Ezh2 overexpression in the control versus Ezh2 overexpression RNA-Seq (left) and the control versus Ezh2-Y726D overexpression RNA-Seq (right). Note that the control versus. Ezh2 overexpression RNA-Seq and the control versus Ezh2-Y726D overexpression RNA-Seq were performed separately. Therefore, control (GFP) libraries in one RNA-Seq are independent of those in the other.

Because Ezh2 primarily functions to repress gene transcription through H3K27me3, we first focused on genes downregulated by Ezh2 overexpression. GO analysis showed that Ezh2 overexpression decreased transcription of many genes coding for ion channels and transporters as well as neurotransmitter receptors and transporters (Figure 5, C, D, and F), which are all important regulators of neuronal excitability and synaptic transmission. Except for a few genes, most of them were upregulated by Ezh2-Y726D (Figure 5F), consistent with its dominant-negative role. Because neuronal excitability and synaptic transmission are fundamental biological functions of mature neurons, these results suggested that Ezh2 might turn mature RGCs to a developmental-like state at the transcriptomic level, favoring axon regeneration.

Close examination of the downregulated genes further revealed that Ezh2 suppressed transcription of multiple axon regeneration inhibitory factors or their receptors, including ephrin receptors (encoded by Epha4, 6, 7, and 8; note that Epha4 was not among the 669 DEGs but had an adjusted P value under 0.05), tenascin-R (encoded by Tnr), Lingo3, and oligodendrocyte myelin glycoprotein (OMgp; encoded by Omg) (Figure 5G). The available single-cell RNA-Seq data set of RGCs (27) or immunostaining of retinal sections confirmed their expression in RGCs (Supplemental Figure 7, A–H). Moreover, Ezh2-Y726D did not transcriptionally downregulate these genes (Figure 5G), suggesting H3K27me3-dependent regulation.

In addition to suppressing the above genes, Ezh2 overexpression also upregulated many positive regulators of axon regeneration (Figure 5H). Among them, Atf3, Jun, Npy, Sprr1a, Gadd45g, and Sox11 are well-known regeneration-associated genes (32–37). Others, including Myc, Spp1 (which codes for osteopontin), Igf1, and Thbs1 (which codes for thrombospondin-1), have been well documented to promote CNS axon regeneration (38–42). In contrast, Ezh2-Y726D overexpression downregulated many of these genes (Figure 5H), indicating that their upregulation by Ezh2 overexpression was largely H3K27me3 dependent. Since H3K27me3 is associated with transcriptional suppression of its targets, these changes were likely secondary to increased H3K27me3.

Ezh2 overexpression enhances optic nerve regeneration by downregulating GABA transporter 2. To determine if genes regulated by Ezh2 functionally acted downstream to regulate axon regeneration, we first examined the function of Slc6a13 (which codes for GABA transporter 2 [Gat2]), one of the most significantly downregulated genes after Ezh2 overexpression (see Figure 5F and Supplemental Table 1). We verified that Slc6a13 was broadly expressed by RGCs (Supplemental Figure 7, I and J). Additionally, employing the cleavage under targets and tagmentation (CUT&Tag) method (43) followed by quantitative PCR (qPCR), we showed H3K27me3 enrichment at Slc6a13 promoter region (Figure 6A), indicating its transcription could be directly regulated by Ezh2 via H3K27me3. Functionally, when Slc6a13 was overexpressed along with Ezh2 in RGCs by intravitreal injection of AAV2-Slc6a13, the strong optic nerve regeneration stimulated by Ezh2 overexpression was partially blocked, whereas Slc6a13 overexpression per se had no effect (Figure 6, B and C). These results demonstrated that Slc6a13 downregulation was required, at least in part, by Ezh2 to enhance optic nerve regeneration, and suggested a pivotal role of extracellular GABA levels in regulating axon regeneration, in line with insights from several prior studies (44–46). Slc6a13 overexpression also had a mild but significant inhibitory effect on regenerative axon growth of DRG neurons (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), indicating its broadly consistent role in inhibiting axon regeneration.

Figure 6 Ezh2 overexpression enhances optic nerve regeneration by transcriptionally suppressing Slc6a13. (A) CUT&Tag followed by qPCR showing H3K27me3 enrichment in the promoter region of Slc6a13 (paired 2-tailed t test; P = 0.0161 between negative control and Slc6a13 R1, P = 0.0306 between negative control and Slc6a13 R2; n = 3 independent experiments). (B) Top: Experimental timeline. Bottom: Representative images of optic nerves showing that Slc6a13 overexpression partially blocks Ezh2 overexpression–induced optic nerve regeneration. Columns on the right display enlarged images of the areas in the white, dashed boxes on the left, showing axons at 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 μm distal to the crush sites, which are aligned with the yellow line. Yellow arrows indicate longest axons in each nerve. Scale bars: 100 μm, 50 μm for enlarged images. (C) Quantification of optic nerve regeneration in B (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons; P < 0.0001 at 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 μm, P = 0.0010 at 1,250 μm; n = 8 mice for control, n = 10 mice for Slc6a13 overexpression, n = 7 mice for others). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Based on these results, we wondered if downregulation of Slc6a13 could sufficiently induce optic nerve regeneration. We knocked down Slc6a13 in RGCs by intravitreal injection of AAV2 vectors encoding an shRNA against Slc6a13 mRNA. The transduction efficiency in RGCs was 92.65% ± 2.743% (Figure 7, A and C). We found that Slc6a13 loss-of-function effectively induced optic nerve regeneration (Figure 7, B and D). Together, these results demonstrated that Slc6a13 was a key downstream target of Ezh2 that mediates axon regeneration.

Figure 7 Slc6a13 loss-of-function promotes optic nerve regeneration. (A) Representative immunofluorescence of whole-mount retinas showing high transduction efficiency of AAV2-shSlc6a13-EGFP in RGCs by intravitreal injection. Whole-mount retinas were stained with anti-GFP (green) and anti-Rbpms (red). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Top: Experimental timeline. Bottom: Representative images of optic nerves showing that knockdown of Slc6a13, but not Lingo3, modestly promotes optic nerve regeneration 2 weeks after optic nerve crush. Columns on the right display enlarged images of the areas in the white, dashed boxes on the left, showing axons at 250 and 500 μm distal to the crush sites, which are aligned with the yellow line. Yellow arrows indicate longest axons in each nerve. Scale bars: 100 μm, 50 μm for enlarged images. (C) Quantification of the percentage of GFP-positive RGCs in A. The average transduction rate was 92.65% ± 2.743% (n = 3 mice; 8 fields were analyzed for each mouse). Data represent mean ± SD. (D) Quantification of optic nerve regeneration in B (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons; P < 0.0001 at 250 and 500 μm, P = 0.0248 at 750 μm, P = 0.0263 at 1,000 μm; n = 8 mice for all). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Ezh2 overexpression enhances optic nerve regeneration by suppressing major axon regeneration inhibitory signaling. Next, we tested if downregulation of axon regeneration inhibitory signaling contributed to Ezh2 overexpression–induced optic nerve regeneration. Overexpression of Omg or Lingo3, per se, had no effect on optic nerve regeneration, but almost completely blocked Ezh2 overexpression–induced regeneration (Figure 8, A and B). Only at 250 μm from the crush site were more axons observed in the cooverexpression groups than in the control group. CUT&Tag followed by qPCR revealed H3K27me3 binding at the Lingo3 promoter region (Figure 8C), suggesting H3K27me3-mediated transcriptional repression of Lingo3. Unlike Slc6a13, Lingo3 loss-of-function did not promote optic nerve regeneration (Figure 7, B and D). In contrast, no binding of the Omg promoter region by H3K27me3 was detected (Figure 8C), suggesting that Omg downregulation might be a secondary effect of elevated H3K27me3. Collectively, these results suggested that downregulation of Lingo3 and Omg contributed to optic nerve regeneration induced by Ezh2 overexpression, and that Ezh2 might be a key suppressor of signaling pathways that impede CNS axon regeneration (see Discussion).

Figure 8 Ezh2 overexpression enhances optic nerve regeneration by transcriptionally suppressing Lingo3 and Omg. (A) Top: Experimental timeline. Bottom: Representative images of optic nerves showing that Lingo3 or Omg overexpression almost completely blocks Ezh2 overexpression-induced optic nerve regeneration. Columns on the right display enlarged images of the areas in white, dashed boxes on the left, showing axons at 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 μm distal to the crush sites, which are aligned with the yellow line. Yellow arrows indicate longest axons in each nerve. Scale bars: 100 μm, 50 μm for enlarged images. (B) Quantification of optic nerve regeneration in A (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons; P < 0.0001 at 250, 500, 750, 1,000, and 1,250 μm, P = 0.0003 at 1,500 μm; n = 10 mice for control and Lingo3 overexpression, n = 9 mice for Ezh2 and Lingo3 cooverexpression, n = 7 mice for others). (C) CUT&Tag followed by qPCR showing H3K27me3 enrichment in the promoter region of Lingo3, but not that of Omg (paired 2-tailed t test; P = 0.0197 between negative control and Lingo3 R1, P = 0.1010 between negative control and Omg R1, P = 0.2329 between negative control and Omg R2; n = 3 independent experiments). Note that the negative control and positive control are identical to those in Figure 6A. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Ezh2 activates multiple axon regeneration enhancing pathways. Ezh2 overexpression in RGCs resulted in upregulation of osteopontin (encoded by Spp1, see Figure 5H and Supplemental Table 1), which selectively promotes axon regeneration of αRGCs (40). In addition to retinal repair, increased osteopontin expression was also shown to underlie the enhanced tissue repair induced by knocking out Wfdc1 (47), known as a tumor suppressor (48) and a wound repair inhibitor (47). Interestingly, mRNA levels of Wfdc1 in RGCs were also reduced by Ezh2 in our RNA-Seq (see Supplemental Table 1), suggesting that it might regulate Ezh2-induced optic nerve regeneration via osteopontin. Indeed, overexpression of Wfdc1 completely blocked the optic nerve regeneration induced by Ezh2 overexpression (Figure 9, A and B), suggesting that Wfdc1 was a strong axon regeneration inhibitor transcriptionally suppressed by Ezh2. CUT&Tag followed by qPCR showed that the Wfdc1 promoter region was bound by H3K27me3 (Figure 9C), again suggesting histone methylation–dependent regulation by Ezh2. These results provided a potential mechanism of how Ezh2 indirectly upregulated axon regeneration–enhancing factors.

Figure 9 Ezh2 overexpression enhances optic nerve regeneration by transcriptionally suppressing Wfdc1. (A) Top: Experimental timeline. Bottom: Representative images of optic nerves showing that Wfdc1 overexpression completely blocks Ezh2 overexpression–induced optic nerve regeneration. Columns on the right display enlarged images of the areas in the white, dashed boxes on the left, showing axons at 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 μm distal to the crush sites, which are aligned with the yellow line. Yellow arrows indicate longest axons in each nerve. Scale bars: 100 μm, 50 μm for enlarged images. (B) Quantification of optic nerve regeneration in A (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons; P < 0.0001 at 250, 500, 750, 1,000, and 1,250 μm, P = 0.0015 at 1,500 μm; n = 10 mice for control, n = 7 mice for Ezh2 overexpression, n = 9 mice for Wfdc1 overexpression, n = 8 mice for Ezh2 and Wfdc1 cooverexpression). Note that the control and Ezh2 overexpression conditions are identical to those in Figure 8B. (C) CUT&Tag followed by qPCR showing H3K27me3 enrichment in the promoter region of Wfdc1 (paired 2-tailed t test; P = 0.0357 between negative control and Wfdc1 R1, P = 0.0478 between negative control and Wfdc1 R2; n = 3 independent experiments). Note that the negative control and positive control are identical to those in Figure 6A. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Among other upregulated genes (Supplemental Table 1), Ascl1 and Neurog2 are important regulators of neurogenesis and axon guidance during development and direct reprogramming factors converting glial cells into neurons (49). Moreover, Ascl1, Neurog2, and Ezh2 were identified as key factors driving neuronal differentiation in a Crispr-based screening (50), suggesting similar or cooperative functions. Interestingly, Ascl1 was shown to support PNS axon regeneration in mice (51) and CNS axon regeneration in zebrafish and rats (52). We therefore investigated if Neurog2 could also regulate optic nerve regeneration. Overexpression of Neurog2 in RGCs had little effect on optic nerve regeneration (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), suggesting that distinct mechanisms mediate neurogenesis and axon regeneration.

Ezh2 overexpression does not alter the epigenetic aging clock of RGCs. A recent study discovered that ONC increased the DNA methylation age of RGCs, and that polycistronic expression of reprogramming factors Oct4, Sox2, and Klf4 counteracted the aging effect of ONC and promoted optic nerve regeneration (53). Ezh2 is also critical for efficient cellular reprogramming (54, 55) and was shown to participate in shaping the aging epigenome (56). Moreover, we showed that Ezh2 overexpression specifically silenced transcription of many genes functionally involved in synaptic activities of mature neurons, in some way turning adult RGCs to a developmental-like state at the transcriptomic level. We thus wondered if Ezh2 overexpression could also reverse the aging effect of ONC on the RGC epigenome. We intravitreally injected AAV2-GFP, AAV2-Ezh2, or AAV2-Ezh2-Y726D into mice of exactly the same age, performed ONC 2 weeks after the injection, and extracted DNA from FACS-enriched RGCs 3 days after the ONC. Uninjured groups only received AAV2 injection but did not undergo ONC. Reduced representation bisulfite sequencing (RRBS) libraries were constructed from RGC DNA and sequenced to obtain the DNA methylation landscape. A predictive PCA model (53) was used to estimate changes in the DNA methylation age of RGCs. The results confirmed that ONC accelerated epigenetic aging of RGCs, but neither WT Ezh2 nor Ezh2-Y726D could reverse the changes (Supplemental Figure 10A). Consistently, our RNA-Seq did not detect significant changes in mRNA levels of most 5mC DNA methyltransferases or demethylases (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). These results indicated that Ezh2 overexpression was not able to rejuvenate mature RGCs epigenetically.

Collectively, our study not only revealed a role of Ezh2 in coordinating axon regeneration via regulation of multiple key regenerative pathways, but also identified chromatin accessibility as a promising target to promote CNS axon regeneration.