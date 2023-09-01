Autotaxin suppresses cytotoxic T cells via LPAR5 to promote anti–PD-1 resistance in non–small cell lung cancer

Generation of tumor models with intrinsic resistance to anti–PD-(L)1 blockade. To examine PD-1 blockade resistance, we created new lung tumor models via in vivo challenge of previously described PD-(L)1–sensitive KP syngeneic and autochthonous models (17) (Figure 1A). Tumors were treated with IgG control or anti–PD-(L)1 until resistance developed, at which point lung or subcutaneous tumors were excised, processed into single cells, and grown in vitro over several passages to remove all stroma and non-malignant cell types from the cultures. For the 344SQ subcutaneous model, we confirmed that defining cellular characteristics of the newly derived models matched those of the parental line, such as cellular morphology and features of the epithelial-mesenchymal transition (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163128DS1). After ex vivo passaging, cells were implanted into wild-type mice and rechallenged with ICB. Those tumors that were previously treated and acquired resistance to anti–PD-1 demonstrated upfront resistance when rechallenged in vivo (termed 344SQPD1R), whereas those that were treated with the IgG antibody demonstrated initial response but eventual resistance to ICB (termed 344SQPD1S) (Figure 1, B and C). We also tested the effects of targeting the axis via anti–PD-L1 and found similar results, with no response in either primary tumor growth or metastasis in the 344SQPD1R models (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Similarly, we found that the KP autochthonous model of lung cancer demonstrated a partial response to single-agent anti–PD-L1 as measured by lung CT scans taken after 4 weeks of treatment (Figure 1D); however, the model generated from anti–PD-L1–treated lung tumors (termed KPPDL1) demonstrated upfront resistance when rechallenged subcutaneously in vivo as compared with IgG-treated lung tumors (KPIgG) (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Tumor models created from KP subcutaneous tumors or GEMM lung tumors treated with anti–PD-(L)1 display intrinsic resistance when rechallenged in vivo. (A) Schematic illustrating the development of anti–PD-1– or anti–PD-L1–resistant KP tumor models. Tumors were generated either with subcutaneous implantation models using syngeneic 344SQ KP murine lung cancer cells or from autochthonous lung tumors developed in the KrasLA1-G12D/p53R172HΔg GEMM. Mice were then treated with IgG control or PD-1/PD-L1 axis–blocking antibodies until the development of resistance. At this point, tumors were excised, cultured, and expanded ex vivo, and then reimplanted into wild-type (WT) mice for rechallenge with anti–PD-(L1). (B) Three of the 344SQ IgG-treated tumors described in A (344SQPD1S) were implanted into WT mice and treated with either IgG or anti–PD-1. Tumors were measured weekly with calipers. n = 5 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by multiple t tests (1 per time point). (C) The anti–PD-1–treated tumors described in A (344SQPD1R) were implanted and treated as in B. (D) KrasLA1-G12D/p53R172HΔg mice were imaged by micro-CT to confirm lung nodule formation. Mice were randomly distributed into IgG or anti–PD-L1 treatment arms and treated for 4 weeks. Endpoint images using micro-CT were taken (left). The percentage change in tumor area was measured for 3 independent tumors per mouse (right). (E) Cell lines were derived from the IgG-treated (KPIgG) or anti–PD-L1–treated (KPPDL1) GEMMs described in D and implanted into WT mice. Mice were rechallenged with anti–PD-L1 or IgG control antibodies and tumor response measured over time using calipers. n = 5 mice per group. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by multiple t tests (1 per time point). (F) 344SQPD1S and 344SQPD1R cells were analyzed for PD-L1 expression by Western blotting (see supplemental material for full, uncut gels). Actin was used as a loading control.

One documented mechanism of resistance to ICB is altered expression of the target axis within the tumor. Therefore, we examined the expression of PD-L1 in the 344SQPD1R cells and tumors compared with the sensitive models. By Western blotting and flow cytometry, we found heterogeneous expression of PD-L1 across all models (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2A), providing evidence that downregulation of this axis is not correlated with response. Additionally, other pathways known to be vital in creating an immune response were also intact in the 344SQPD1R panel, including IFN-γ response, JAK/STAT signaling cascades, and expression of antigen presentation machinery including Tap1/2 and MHCI (Supplemental Figure 2, B–E). Lastly, our group revealed that tumor-expressing CD38 promotes anti–PD-1 resistance in KP lung cancer (17); therefore, we also examined the expression of CD38 in the 344SQPD1R models. Interestingly, we did not find evidence that the resistant models upregulate CD38 (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G), suggesting that CD38 is transiently upregulated in tumors but does not persist during ex vivo expansion. These data indicate that the anti–PD-1–resistant models maintain known immune-activating pathways, but do not respond to ICB, suggesting that these tumor models utilize novel mechanism(s) to promote survival.

Anti–PD-1–resistant tumor models display suppressed CD8+ T cell populations in treatment-naive and anti–PD-1 rechallenge settings. To determine whether the survival of the ICB-resistant models is correlated with alterations in the immune microenvironment, we analyzed tumor-infiltrating immune populations within anti–PD-1–resistant models at baseline and in the face of ICB. The 344SQ parental line, three 344SQPD1S, and three 344SQPD1R models were implanted into mice. After 3 weeks, tumors were processed for multicolor flow cytometry to analyze immune subpopulations and their functional status (gating schema depicted in Supplemental Figure 3A). Compared with the sensitive models, 344SQPD1R tumors had significantly fewer CD8+ and CD4+ T cells (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3B). Additionally, those CD8+ T cells present were less in the effector memory state as measured by CD62L and CD44 (Figure 2A). We confirmed that these results persist into later-stage tumors by assaying endpoint tumors (weeks 6–7) by IHC analysis and found that the resistant tumors had approximately 5 times fewer CD8+ T cells compared with the sensitive tumors (Figure 2B). We also used the KPIgG and KPPDL1 GEMM-derived models, confirming a reduction in CD8+ T cells in KPPDL1 tumors with or without treatment (Figure 2C). Our flow analysis included cells within the myeloid compartment, as these immune subsets can be essential for T cell activation. We found a trend toward a reduction in dendritic cells, a significant reduction in M1-like macrophages, and a significant increase in M2-like macrophages in the anti–PD-1–resistant models (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 2 Anti–PD-1–resistant tumor models demonstrate reduced CD8+ T cell and effector functions compared with sensitive tumors. (A) Three of the 344SQPD1R lines, 3 of the 344SQPD1S lines, and the 344SQ parental line were implanted into WT mice. After 3 weeks, tumors were excised, processed into single cells, and stained for multicolor flow cytometry analysis of immune cell subsets. The total intratumoral T cells were gated as CD3+ as a percentage of total CD45+ cells. Under total T cells, we then analyzed the CD8+ T cells for total amounts and effector memory (CD62L–CD44+) or naive (CD62L+CD44–) status. Individual models are denoted by different symbols and colors. n = 2–5 mice per model. *P < 0.05 by t test. (B) Two representative cell lines for both 344SQPD1S and 344SQPD1R were implanted into WT mice and tumors grown until endpoint (about 6–7 weeks). Tumors were collected and analyzed via IHC for CD8+ T cells. A representative image per model is depicted (left). All tumors per group were combined and graphed as total CD8+ T cells per field of view (FOV) (right). n = 2 mice per cell line, 3–6 images per mouse tumor. ****P < 0.0001 by t test. Scale bars: 50 μm; insets zoomed 200%. (C) The KPIgG and KPPDL1 tumors from Figure 1E were collected for IHC and analyzed for total CD8+ T cells (top) and granzyme B staining (bottom). n = 3 tumors per condition, 5–6 images per tumor. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons corrected. Scale bars: 50 μm; insets zoomed 200%. (D) 344SQPD1S1 and 344SQPD1R2 models were implanted into WT mice and then treated with either IgG control or anti–PD-1 antibody. After 2 weeks of treatment, tumors were excised and analyzed via multicolor flow as described in A. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To understand the effects of PD-1 blockade on immune populations in these tumors, we analyzed one representative sensitive and resistant model with anti–PD-1 treatment by flow cytometry. Our data confirmed the findings above that the 344SQPD1R2 model had fewer CD8+ T cells and the effector status of these T cells was reduced (Figure 2D). PD-1 blockade had little beneficial impact on the CD4+ compartment (Supplemental Figure 3D); however, it significantly increased the CD8+ effectors in the 344SQPD1S1 tumors, but these cells remained unaffected in anti–PD-1–treated 344SQPD1R2 tumors (Figure 2D). While we found significantly reduced M1-like macrophages with resistance in baseline tumors, we did not observe any changes to this population with anti–PD-1 treatment (Supplemental Figure 3E); therefore, we only focused on the CD8+ T cell populations moving forward, though more studies are required to explore the macrophage compartment. Together, these data suggest that the 344SQPD1R tumors have diminished total and effector CD8+ T cells, even when challenged with anti–PD-1.

Enpp2/ATX and its bioactive metabolite, LPA, are upregulated in resistant models. To identify tumor cell mechanisms involved in driving the immune phenotype described above, we used previously published transcriptomic data of anti–PD-L1–treated 344SQ tumors, analyzed during response (week 5) and at the development of resistance (week 7) (17). Comparing anti–PD-L1– with IgG-treated tumors, we found 8,158 significantly differentially expressed genes (DEGs) at week 5 and 349 DEGs at week 7. Of these, 225 genes overlapped between the 2 time points (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). We then compared the directionality of expression of these 225 DEGs and focused only on those that changed over time (e.g., went from downregulated to upregulated), as these genes may be specifically associated with resistance. We analyzed the mRNA expression of the top 22 DEGs in a representative pair of 344SQ sensitive and resistant models and found that only 2, Rasal2 and Enpp2, were significantly different between the models with the same directionality as the transcriptome data (Figure 3B). However, only Enpp2 was found to be consistently upregulated across the broader panel of the anti–PD-1–resistant models; thus, we focused on this potential candidate moving forward.

Figure 3 Enpp2/ATX is upregulated with PD-(L)1 resistance in KP murine models and cytolytic gene signature in patients with human lung adenocarcinoma. (A) Previously published transcriptomics from IgG or anti–PD-L1–treated 344SQ tumors were analyzed at week 5 (response) and week 7 (resistance) (17). DEGs between treatments at each time point (225 total) were analyzed for directionality, and we focused on DEGs that changed in directionality between time points (dashed box). (B) The top DEGs from A were analyzed via quantitative PCR in 344SQPD1S1 and 344SQPD1R2 cells and are graphed relative to 344SQPD1S1. Arrows denote genes changing in the same direction as the microarray. All genes except those marked “NS” are significantly different at P < 0.05, by t test. (C) The 344SQPD1S and 344SQPD1R cells (top) and tumors (bottom) were analyzed via Western blotting for Enpp2/ATX expression. Actin densitometric values were normalized to the corresponding actin band and then to the first lane. (D) Representative ATX IHC images in anti–PD-L1– or IgG-treated 344SQPD1S1 and 344SQPD1R2 (top) or KPIgG and KPPDL1 (bottom) tumors. Scale bars: 50 μm; insets zoomed 200%. (E) Conditioned media from 344SQPD1S and 344SQPD1R models were analyzed for LPA via ELISA. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA. (F) ENPP2 expression in lung adenocarcinoma patients with lung adenocarcinoma was correlated with a previously described T cell cytolytic score (CYT) (62) in BATTLE-2 (top) and TCGA Firehouse Legacy (bottom) data sets. (G) ENPP2 expression in TCGA Firehouse Legacy samples was correlated with a previously published inflammatory gene signature (33) (rho cutoff, 0.4; FDR, 0.05). (H and I) Analysis of ENPP2 in the MD Anderson ICON data set. (H) Correlation of ENPP2 with the CYT score as described in F. (I) ENPP2 expression was compared across ICON patients grouped as having a low, neutral, or high CYT score. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum testing.

Enpp2 encodes the protein ATX, a secreted phosphodiesterase with enzymatic function to convert lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC) to lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) (26, 27). We confirmed that ATX was upregulated at the protein level via Western blotting of 344SQPD1S and 344SQPD1R cells or tumors (Figure 3C). The GEMM-derived models demonstrated a similar trend in ATX expression (Supplemental Figure 4A). Lastly, we performed IHC staining for ATX expression within tumors challenged with anti–PD-L1 in the syngeneic 344SQ and the autochthonous KP models. In the sensitive models, long-term treatment with anti–PD-L1 caused an upregulation of ATX, again confirming that the development of acquired resistance correlates with higher ATX expression (Figure 3D). Similarly, ATX was ubiquitously expressed at high levels across tumor sections in the models with intrinsic resistance to anti–PD-(L)1 (Figure 3D).

ATX is synthesized as a pre-proenzyme, becoming activated and secreted with glycosylation and proteolytic cleavage (28); therefore, its enzymatic activity occurs largely within the extracellular space. Therefore, we examined secreted ATX levels. Using conditioned media (CM) collected from anti–PD-1 sensitive and resistant models, we found that secreted ATX was also significantly higher in 344SQPD1R CM compared with 344SQPD1S CM samples (Supplemental Figure 4B). Interestingly, the phospholipid phosphatase enzymes (Plpp1–Plpp3), which are important for rapid degradation of LPA into monoacylglycerol, were also downregulated in the 344SQPD1R tumors (Supplemental Figure 4C), suggesting that more LPA is generated and is not as efficiently metabolized in an anti–PD-1–resistant setting. We confirmed this by using an ELISA measuring total LPA concentration in CM from sensitive and resistant lines, finding approximately 5 times the amount of LPA secreted from the resistant models (Figure 3E). Taken together, these data demonstrate that the ATX/LPA axis is aberrantly upregulated in anti–PD-1 models.

To understand how the observed expression in the experimental models relates to patient samples, we analyzed ENPP2 gene expression as a function of inflammatory gene signatures in 3 independent NSCLC data sets: the BATTLE-2 trial of metastatic NSCLC (29) and the Immunogenomic Profiling of Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Project (ICON) (30) and The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data sets of early-stage surgically resected tumors (Figure 3, F–I). We found that ENPP2 expression positively correlated with a cytolytic gene signature (GRZA, PRF1, CD8A) in all 3 data sets (Figure 3, F, H, and I), suggesting that ATX may be induced during an activated immune response in ICB-naive tumors. These data support evidence from previous studies demonstrating that inflammatory cytokines like IL-1β and TNF-α can promote ATX transcription (31, 32). Other features, like tumor mutational burden and tumor stage, did correlate with ENPP2 (Supplemental Figure 4D). Additionally, we used a previously published inflammatory gene signature that includes markers for immunosuppressive cell types, immune checkpoint molecules, and cytokines (17, 33) and found a significant correlation between many of these markers and ENPP2 (Figure 3G), including immune checkpoints PD-1, PD-L1, TIM-3, and BTLA (Table 1).

Table 1 ENPP2 correlations with immune checkpoints in human lung adenocarcinoma samples

Because data sets with RNA profiling of large numbers of patients for ICB-treated NSCLC are not readily available, we used a published melanoma data set taken from paired pretreatment and on-treatment biopsy samples, where patients received nivolumab and response data are available (34), to correlate ENPP2 expression with immunotherapy treatment response. We analyzed ENPP2 expression in these samples and found that a portion of patients demonstrated an increase in ENPP2 expression while on treatment, while others showed no change or a decrease (Supplemental Figure 4E). To determine the impact of changing ENPP2 expression on treatment response, we correlated the delta in expression between pretreatment and on-treatment samples with the clinical response to treatment. Those patients with progressive or stable disease tended to have a higher delta in ENPP2 (increased on treatment) compared with those patients with a partial or complete response (Supplemental Figure 4F). Overall, these clinical data from NSCLC and melanoma, while limited by lack of ICB treatment and tumor type, respectively, support our preclinical studies demonstrating an increase in ATX after an initial response and subsequent resistance to anti–PD-1 treatment.

ATX expression negatively correlates with CD8+ T cell infiltration and effector status. We next sought to understand whether forced expression of ATX is sufficient to create anti–PD-1 treatment resistance. To address this, we created a constitutively overexpressed ATX in the 344SQ cells (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5A). ATX expression does not contribute to tumor cell growth in vitro (even with addition of exogenous LPC substrate); however, ATX promoted a more invasive phenotype in Transwell assays and 3D cultures (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D). To determine the interaction between ATX expression and the immune microenvironment, we next tested the impact of ATX overexpression on anti–PD-1 response. Like the 344SQ parental tumors, the vector control tumors demonstrated a partial response to anti–PD-1 (Figure 4B). However, ATX overexpression was sufficient to generate upfront treatment resistance (Figure 4B), providing evidence that this axis can directly impact tumor response to PD-1 blockade. To determine the effects of ATX overexpression on the infiltrating immune populations, we performed IHC for CD8+ T cells and also confirmed ATX overexpression (Figure 4C). The CD8+ T cell infiltration mirrored the results seen in the 344SQPD1R and KPPDL1 tumor models, with reduced CD8+ T cell infiltration with ATX overexpression in IgG-treated tumors and a marked reduction in the face of anti–PD-1 (Figure 4C). We corroborated these data with flow cytometry analyses of immune cell populations and found that constitutive overexpression of ATX negatively correlated with an activated CD8+ T cell phenotype, but no alterations to CD4+ subpopulations (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5, E and F).

Figure 4 ATX expression negatively correlates with CD8+ T cell infiltration and effector status in tumors. (A) 344SQ-control (ctrl) or ATX-overexpressing cells were analyzed via Western blotting of cells and conditioned media (CM). ATX densitometric values were normalized to the corresponding actin or Ponceau bands and then to 344SQ-ctrl. (B) Tumor growth was measured from mice implanted with 344SQ-ctrl or -ATX cells and treated with IgG or anti–PD-1. n = 5 mice per group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by multiple t tests (per time point). (C) Representative ATX and CD8 IHC images completed on tumors from B. CD8+ T cells were quantified as number per FOV. n = 3 mice each. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA. Scale bars: 50 μm; insets zoomed 300% (ATX) or 250% (CD8). (D) 344SQ-ctrl or -ATX cells were cocultured with naive immune cells over time, and immune cell populations were analyzed by flow cytometry. The experiment was completed twice. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by t test. (E) 344SQPD1R2 cells depleted of ATX using 2 shRNAs or a control (scr) were analyzed as in A. (F) Tumor growth from 344SQPD1R2-scr and shATX#4 cells implanted into mice was monitored via calipers (left). Metastatic lung nodules were quantified at necropsy (right). n = 4–5 mice per group. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by multiple t tests (G) Representative ATX and CD8 IHC images completed on tumors from F. n = 2 mice each, 6–9 FOV per tumor. ****P < 0.0001, by t test. Scale bars: 100 μm (ATX), 50 μm (CD8); insets zoomed 200%. (H) The 344SQPD1R2-scr and shATX cells from E were cocultured with naive immune cells as in D. The experiment was completed twice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

To connect ATX expression in an intrinsic anti–PD-1–resistant setting with tumor survival and immune functionality, we stably depleted ATX with targeted shRNAs in one of the representative 344SQPD1R models (Figure 4E). Interestingly, ATX knockdown was sufficient to reduce primary tumor growth in vivo in comparison with the control tumors, as well as completely abolish the metastatic propensity of these tumors (Figure 4F). We confirmed that ATX expression was reduced in tumors by IHC analysis and found an inverse correlation between ATX levels and the infiltration of CD8+ T cells (Figure 4G). Lastly, we demonstrated via flow cytometry analysis that ATX expression altered CD8+ but not CD4+ T cell populations, with knockdown significantly increasing CD8+ effectors (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Taken together, these data provide evidence that ATX expression can alter intratumoral immune cell functionality and the antitumor efficacy of PD-1 blockade.

Cotargeting ATX with anti–PD-1 promotes antitumor CD8+ T cell activity. Our data suggest that ATX/LPA levels correlate with resistance to anti–PD-1, which has translational relevance as ATX/LPA inhibitors are being investigated for treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. To analyze the effects on immune functionality and provide preclinical evidence for this treatment strategy, we tested the efficacy of the ATX inhibitor PF-8380, which we confirmed inhibits LPA accumulation (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), alone and in combination with anti–PD-1. 344SQ tumors were implanted and, after 1 week, were treated with each treatment arm for an additional week (Supplemental Figure 6C). Tumors were processed for flow cytometry to analyze immune subpopulations. We found an increase in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations, accompanied by a robust increase in Ki67+ proliferating cells in each subset, with the combination treatment (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6D). Anti–PD-1 alone increased the CD8+ effector memory status as seen previously, while combination treatment increased this population to an even greater extent. Lastly, the combination tumors had significantly increased granzyme B+ CD8+ T cells compared with all other arms (Figure 5A). Together, these data indicate that the combination of ATX inhibition with anti–PD-1 robustly improved tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cell functionality.

Figure 5 Pharmacological targeting of ATX in combination with PD-1 blockade promotes CD8+ T cell proliferation and activation, effectively controlling tumor growth in vivo. (A) 344SQ cells were implanted into mice and treated with IgG/vehicle, ATX inhibitor (ATXi), anti–PD-1, or a combination. After 1 week of treatment, tumors were processed for flow cytometry of immune populations. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA. (B) Representative t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (TSNE) plots of data from A. Total CD3+ (top) and CD3+Ki67+ (bottom) cells are depicted. (C–F) 344SQ cells were implanted into mice and treated as described in A. n = 5 mice per group. (C) Tumor growth was measured via calipers. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction. (D) Tumor weights were collected at necropsy. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction. (E) Mouse weights were recorded weekly. (F) Representative CD8 (top) and granzyme B (bottom) IHC images on tumors from C. Cells per FOV were quantified as in Figure 2D. n = 3 mice per group (except the combination, which had 2 tumors at endpoint), 6–9 FOV per tumor. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction. Scale bars: 50 μm; insets zoomed 200%. (G and H) KrasLSL-G12D/p53wmR172H mice were given adenoviral Cre recombinase intratracheally, and tumor formation was monitored via micro-CT imaging (Supplemental Figure 7D). After tumor development, mice were randomized and treated for 4 weeks. n = 5 mice per group. (G) Individual tumors were measured at weeks 0, 2, and 4 and normalized to week 0. (H) Percentage change of tumor size was calculated between each time point. All individual tumors per mouse were measured, and median growth is shown. n = 5 mice per group. *P < 0.05, by t test.

ATX inhibition combined with anti–PD-1 significantly controls KP tumor growth. To determine whether these immune changes correlated with reduced tumor growth, we tested the long-term efficacy of ATX inhibitor with PD-1 blockade as described above. After 5 weeks of treatment, the combination was significantly more efficacious than either single agent at controlling tumor growth, and 60% of mice treated with the combination demonstrated complete tumor regressions (Figure 5, C and D), with no significant changes in mouse body weight observed (Figure 5E), suggesting it is well tolerated. We also tested ATX inhibition with anti–PD-L1 in the KPIgG model and found that after 4 weeks of treatment, the combination treatment arm had significantly smaller tumors compared with the vehicle-treated tumors (Supplemental Figure 6E), whereas in the KPPDL1 resistant model, ATX inhibitor alone was sufficient to significantly repress tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 6F).

We also analyzed CD8+ T cells in the late-stage tumors by IHC and found that single-agent ATX inhibitor and the anti–PD-1/ATX inhibitor combination significantly increased CD8+ T cells, from about 20 CD8+ T cells per field of view (FOV) in the vehicle treatment to about 90 and 100 CD8+ T cells per FOV in the ATX inhibitor and combination tumors, respectively (Figure 5F). However, while single agents caused a minor increase in the granzyme B+ cells in tumors, only the combination demonstrated a robust increase. These data indicate that early changes in immune populations persist throughout a longer treatment regimen, leading to significantly improved CD8+ T cell functionality that controls tumor growth and, in some cases, promotes tumor rejection.

Lastly, we tested the efficacy of this combination in a clinically relevant GEMM of lung cancer. For this, we used the conditional KrasLSL-G12D/p53wm-R172H GEMM, specifically activating the Kras/p53 mutations in the lung via intratracheal delivery of adenoviral Cre recombinase as previously described (35, 36) (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). These mice develop primary lung adenocarcinomas approximately 8–12 weeks after infection, which is monitored by CT imaging. Once lung tumors were observed, mice were randomly enrolled into either ATX inhibitor or ATX inhibitor plus anti–PD-1 treatments. Mice were treated for 4 weeks and were imaged before treatment (week 0), on treatment (week 2), and at endpoint (week 4) (Supplemental Figure 7D). Comparing week 0 to week 4 CT scans, the mice treated with the combination had significantly smaller tumors (Figure 5, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 7E). In fact, 2 of 5 mice treated with the ATX inhibitor/anti–PD-1 combination demonstrated net tumor regressions between weeks 2 and 4 (Figure 5H). Taken together, these data demonstrate the efficacy of combining an ATX inhibitor with anti–PD-1 to significantly control and shrink KP mutant tumors, with associated increases in the CD8+ T cell proliferation, activation, and cytotoxic function.

CD8+ T cells express multiple LPARs that can respond to LPA stimulation. Our data have revealed that the ATX/LPA axis contributes to PD-1 blockade resistance, and cotargeting of both axes is efficacious in multiple models of KP lung cancer. However, it is unknown in this model how accumulation of ATX/LPA alters immune functionality, particularly CD8+ T cell activation. To determine whether CD8+ T cells functionally respond to LPA, we stimulated purified naive CD8+ T cells with exogenous LPA and measured downstream signaling, cytokine production, and cellular differentiation. As others have shown, the addition of LPA significantly reduced phospho-ERK activation downstream of antigenic stimuli, IFN-γ secretion, and differentiation into effector memory cells (37, 38) (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). LPA binds to and activates one of 6 different receptors (LPAR1–6), which are G protein–coupled receptors that can stimulate numerous downstream signaling cascades. Thus, we analyzed the expression of these receptors on CD8+ T cells, first focusing on purified naive CD8+ T cells (Figure 6A). While all receptors are expressed, LPAR2, LPAR5, and LPAR6 are expressed to the highest degree in a naive setting. We confirmed the expression of these 3 LPARs at the protein level by performing immunofluorescence staining, with 90%–95% of naive CD8+ T cells demonstrating positive staining (Figure 6, B and C). Because LPA can promote autocrine activation of key oncogenic pathways, we also analyzed tumor cell expression of LPARs. We found that the 344SQ sensitive and resistant cells expressed several LPAR genes (Supplemental Figure 8D), but when they were stimulated with exogenous LPA, no common downstream signaling cascades appeared to be activated as a result (Supplemental Figure 8E), suggesting that the impact of aberrant LPA within the tumor microenvironment (TME) has primarily paracrine effects.

Figure 6 Targeting LPAR5 on CD8+ T cells significantly increases effector functions and antitumor activity. (A) CD8+ T cells were purified from murine spleens and collected for quantitative PCR analysis of LPARs, which were then normalized to LPAR1. (B) Immunofluorescence images of LPAR2, LPAR5, and LPAR6 on murine CD8+ T cells. Arrowheads denote cells with membranous LPAR. Scale bars: 10 μm; insets zoomed 150%. (C) Images from B were quantified as a fraction of LPAR+ cells compared with total nuclei (DAPI). (D) 344SQ and 344SQPD1R1 cells were implanted into mice (n = 5 mice each). After 3 weeks, tumors were processed for flow cytometry. Each tumor was separated into 3 samples and stained with LPAR2, LPAR5, or LPAR6. Histograms depict CD8+LPAR+ cells. An IgG-stained sample is shown as a negative control. (E) Quantification of the experiment in D, which was completed twice. **P < 0.01, by t test. (F) 344SQPD1R2 cells were cocultured with naive immune cells and treated with vehicle, LPAR5 inhibitor (AS2717638), or pan-LPAR inhibitor (BrP-LPA). Immune cells were then analyzed by flow cytometry. The experiment was completed twice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA. (G–I) 344SQ cells were implanted into mice and treated with vehicle, anti–PD-1, BrP-LPA alone or with anti–PD-1, or AS2717638 alone or with anti–PD-1. n = 5 mice per group. (G) Tumor growth was monitored with calipers. ##P < 0.01 and ####P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA compared with vehicle; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA compared with anti–PD-1. (H) Tumor weight recorded at necropsy. ###P < 0.001 and ####P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA compared with vehicle; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA compared with anti–PD-1. (I) Lung metastases recorded at necropsy. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA.

CD8+ T cells within anti–PD-1 resistant tumors have altered expression of LPAR2 and LPAR5. While almost all naive CD8+ T cells express LPAR2, LPAR5, and LPAR6, we next wanted to analyze the expression of these receptors on tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells. To do so, we implanted the 344SQ and 344SQPD1R1 models into mice. After 3 weeks, tumors were collected for flow cytometry staining of LPAR2, LPAR5, or LPAR6 specifically on CD8+ T cells. Interestingly, we found that the CD8+ T cells in the 344SQ model had about 95% positivity for LPAR2, whereas only about 50% had expression in the 344SQPD1R1 model (Figure 6, D and E). Conversely, we observed significantly higher LPAR5 expression on the CD8+ T cells from the 344SQPD1R1 tumors compared with the 344SQ model. Lastly, LPAR6 was highly expressed on CD8+ T cells irrespective of tumor model. The expression of these receptors on peripheral T cells in a tumor-bearing mouse has not been analyzed, so the possibility exists that these changes may occur prior to tumor infiltration. Despite this, these data provide evidence that not only is the ATX/LPA axis aberrantly upregulated with PD-1 blockade resistance, but the expression of LPAR2 and LPAR5 on infiltrating CD8+ T cells may also be altered, and this may further contribute to changes in immune cell functionality in the TME.

LPAR5 inhibition promotes effector memory CD8+ T cells and represses tumor growth and metastasis when combined with anti–PD-1. To further define the role of LPARs on CD8+ T cells, we focused on specifically blocking LPAR5, as this was recently shown to be involved in diminishing TCR signaling (38), and because we found this receptor to be highly expressed on CD8+ T cells within anti–PD-1–resistant tumors. Using an LPAR5 inhibitor and a pan-LPAR inhibitor, we performed coculture assays, culturing 344SQPD1R2 cells and naive immune cells together for 4 days in the presence of these inhibitors. We found that both pan-LPAR and LPAR5-specific inhibition promoted the CD8+ effector memory population by flow cytometry (Figure 6F). Interestingly, LPAR5 inhibition proved to be more beneficial, especially within the CD4+ T cell compartment. Specifically, the pan-LPAR inhibitor significantly decreased the ICOS+ effectors and increased the FoxP3+CD25+ Treg populations (Figure 6F). Thus, the overall immune profile is more favorable with specific LPAR5 targeting, whereas blocking other LPARs may stimulate immunosuppressive populations especially within the CD4+ T cell compartment. Further studies are required to better define the pleiotropic effects of LPA on these immune cell subsets.

To support these data with preclinical evidence, we performed an in vivo experiment in the 344SQ model with both LPAR inhibitors, alone and in combination with anti–PD-1. We found that the pan-LPAR and the LPAR5-specific inhibitors worked equally well in controlling primary tumor growth when combined with anti–PD-1 treatment (Figure 6, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 8F). Interestingly, the combination of LPAR5 and PD-1 blockade also significantly inhibited metastatic burden, with complete abolition of metastatic lesions in these mice.

Taken together, these data indicate that dysregulation of the ATX/LPA/LPAR5 axis contributes to PD-1 blockade therapy resistance in KP mutant lung cancer, and cotargeting this immunosuppressive axis efficaciously controls lung cancer progression and metastasis (Figure 7).