Cross-species efficacy of enzyme replacement therapy for CLN1 disease in mice and sheep

In vitro characterization and i.c.v. delivery of rhPPT1. The rhPPT1 used in this study was expressed and purified as previously described (17). Western blotting showed a molecular weight just below 37 kDa (Figure 1A), consistent with the previously reported migration of rhPPT1 as a 34 kDa band in an SDS-PAGE gel (17) (see full gel in Supplemental Figure 7). To ensure that this rhPPT1 preparation had properties appropriate for in vivo use, we determined additional biochemical characterizations of the enzyme. The half-maximal binding (K D ) of rhPPT1 to the MPR was 2.8 nM (Figure 1B). Approximately 64% of the total rhPPT1 loaded onto a cation-independent mannose-6-phosphate receptor (CI-MPR) affinity column was retained on the column (Figure 1C). Analysis of site-specific glycosylation revealed that the asparagine residues Asn170, Asn185, and Asn205 were highly glycosylated. Asn170 contained 29% biphosphorylation and 15% monophosphorylation, Asn185 was 71% monophosphorylated, and Asn205 contained 23% biphosphorylation and 36% monophosphorylation. These biochemical properties were favorable for the binding and uptake of our rhPPT1 and its use in an ERT strategy.

Figure 1 rhPPT1 enzyme characterization and in vivo efficacy in Cln1–/– mice. (A) Representative Western blot image of staining for PPT1 protein (~37 kDa) from CHO cell lysates (see full gel in Supplemental Figure 7). (B and C) rhPPT1 assay for binding to immobilized CI-MPR showing the (B) half-maximal binding (K D ) of rhPPT1 at 2.78 nM and maximum binding (Bmax) at 38.32 nM and (C) that 64% of the loaded rhPPT1 remained bound to the affinity column. Specific activity in nmol/mg/h of (D) PPT1 and (E) β-glucuronidase enzymes from homogenates collected from mice 24 hours after their last i.c.v. infusion showing statistically significantly increased PPT1 activity and reduced β-glucuronidase activity in both the brains and spinal cords of treated mice (PPT1 i.c.v.) as compared with vehicle-treated controls (Veh i.c.v.). However, these enzyme values were not normalized to levels in WT control mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM; n = 10. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni’s correction (see Supplemental Data File 2 for full P values).

We next tested the capability of monthly i.c.v. infusions of 20 μg rhPPT1 (5 μL of a 4 mg/mL solution) to increase the level of enzymatically active PPT1 in the CNS of Cln1−/− mice. This dose and infusion frequency in mice were chosen on the basis of our previous dose-response studies following a single i.t. infusion of rhPPT1 into Cln1−/− mice (16) and the relative persistence of PPT1 enzyme activity within the CNS (16).

In the current study, we collected brain and spinal cord tissue from mice 24 hours after the final infusion at 6 months. Delivery of rhPPT1 i.c.v. resulted in a statistically significant increase in PPT1 activity within the CNS of Cln1−/− mice when compared with vehicle-treated control mice, which had virtually undetectable levels of PPT1 activity (Figure 1D). This elevation in PPT1 activity was seen in both the brain (~64% of WT) and spinal cord (~38% of WT) of rhPPT1-treated mice. We previously showed that a reduction in the secondary elevation of other lysosomal enzymes that accompanies PPT1 deficiency can serve as a biochemical surrogate of therapeutic response in Cln1−/− mice (23, 24). Six-month-old vehicle-treated Cln1−/− mice had elevated levels of β-glucuronidase activity compared with WT controls. We found that β-glucuronidase activity was statistically significantly reduced in Cln1−/− mice receiving i.c.v. rhPPT1 infusions compared with their vehicle-treated counterparts (Figure 1E).

Intracerebroventricular administration of rhPPT1 significantly improves motor performance in Cln1−/− mice. We first determined whether monthly i.c.v. infusions of the same 20 μg dose of rhPPT1 would ameliorate previously characterized behavioral phenotypes in Cln1−/− mice. Semiautomated gait analysis revealed that Cln1−/− mice treated i.c.v. with vehicle displayed an early period of hypermobility followed by a general decline in overall mobility starting at 4 months, with statistically significant effects on overall speed, cadence, and limb movement (Figure 2A). This performance was comparable to our previous gait analysis data from untreated Cln1−/− mice (15, 23). In contrast, the group treated i.c.v. with rhPPT1 had improved gait performance. We noted statistically significant differences between the i.c.v. rhPPT1–treated and i.c.v. vehicle–treated groups across most gait parameters, with a gait performance of i.c.v. rhPPT1–treated Cln1−/− mice that was more similar to that of WT controls (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Improved motor performance in i.c.v. treated Cln1–/– mice. (A) Semiautomated gait analysis measures of average speed (cm/s), cadence (steps/second), maximum variation of speed (percentage), stride length (cm), standing time (s), swing time (s), swing speed (cm/s), and step cycle (s) from 1–6 months, showing an overall improved performance of mice treated i.c.v. with PPT1 (PPT1 i.c.v.) compared with mice treated i.c.v. with vehicle (Veh i.c.v.), and similar to WT values. (B) Stationary and constant speed rotarod tests in 5- and 6-month-old mice. The mice treated i.c.v. with PPT1 performed similarly to WT mice, whereas mice treated i.c.v. with vehicle had a statistically significant reduction in latency to fall (s) in the stationary rotarod test at 6 months. Both PPT1- and vehicle-treated mice showed a reduced latency to fall at 6 months in the constant speed rotarod test, but this did not reach statistical significance. Data represent the mean ± SEM; n = 10. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001; ##P < 0.01 (WT vs. i.c.v vehicle-treated mice), by 2-way, mixed-effects ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni’s correction (see Supplemental Data File 2 for full P values).

We previously demonstrated decreased rotarod performance of Cln1−/− mice as compared with WT controls beginning at 5 months of age (25, 26). Therefore, we also tested WT, i.c.v. rhPPT1–treated, and i.c.v. vehicle–treated Cln1−/− mice on both stationary and constant speed rotarod paradigms. In the constant speed rotarod test, both i.c.v. rhPPT1– and vehicle–treated groups showed impaired performance at 5 and 6 months compared with their WT counterparts (Figure 2B), but this was not statistically significant. In contrast, in the stationary paradigm, while i.c.v. vehicle–treated mice had a statistically significantly shorter latency to fall at 6 months (Figure 2B), i.c.v. rhPPT1–treated mice performed as well as their WT counterparts.

Intracerebroventricular administration of rhPPT1 significantly attenuates Cln1−/− neuropathology. The brains and spinal cords of i.c.v. rhPPT1– and vehicle–treated mice were analyzed for neuropathological markers in well-established regions of known pathology. These included the primary somatosensory barrel field (S1BF), the ventral posterior nuclei of the thalamus (VPM/VPL), and the ventral horn of the cervical and lumbosacral spinal cord (14, 15). Vehicle-treated Cln1−/− mice had statistically significantly elevated levels of activated astrocytes (Figure 3A) and microglia (Figure 3B) across all CNS regions. These levels were statistically significantly reduced in i.c.v. rhPPT1–treated Cln1−/− mice (Figure 3, A and B). Similarly, the statistically significantly increased levels of intralysosomal subunit C of mitochondrial ATP synthase (SCMAS) present in all CNS regions in the vehicle-treated group were statistically significantly reduced in the i.c.v. rhPPT1–treated group (Figure 4A). Statistically significant neuron loss and cortical atrophy are observed in the brains and spinal cords of Cln1−/− mice at end stage (14, 15, 23, 27) and were also seen in i.c.v. vehicle–treated Cln1−/− mice, with statistically significantly fewer neurons in the brain and spinal cord. In contrast, i.c.v. rhPPT1–treated mice showed statistically significantly reduced neuron loss across all regions (Figure 4B). These i.c.v. rhPPT1–treated mice also showed statistically significantly less cortical atrophy (Figure 4C) compared with the i.c.v. vehicle–treated controls.

Figure 3 Decreased astrocytosis and microglial activation in the brains and spinal cords of i.c.v. treated Cln1–/– mice. Representative immunofluorescence images and thresholding image analysis showing an overall statistically significant reduction in (A) astrocytosis (GFAP) and (B) microglial activation (CD68) in i.c.v. treated (PPT1 i.c.v.) compared with vehicle-treated (Veh i.c.v.) mice across the S1BF, VPM/VPL, and cervical and lumbar spinal cord (SC). However, these did not reach WT levels across any of the regions except for CD68 in the S1BF. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM; n = 6. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni’s correction (see Supplemental Data File 2 for full P values).

Figure 4 Decreased storage material accumulation, improved neuron survival, and cortical atrophy in i.c.v. treated Cln1–/– mice. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images and thresholding image analysis of SCMAS levels showing an overall statistically significant reduction in i.c.v. treated mouse brains and spinal cords compared with vehicle-treated mice across the S1BF, VPM/VPL, and SC. However, these did not reach WT levels across any of the regions. Scale bar: 100 μm. Statistically significant improvements in (B) neuron counts across all regions and (C) reduced cortical atrophy (S1BF) in PPT1-treated mice compared with vehicle-treated mice, but not completely normalized to WT values. Data represent the mean ± SEM; n = 6. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-Way ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni’s correction (see Supplemental Data File 2 for full P values).

Alternate delivery routes are not as effective as i.c.v. delivery alone. The spinal cord is severely affected in Cln1−/− mice, starting in the early stages of disease progression (15, 16, 23). Therefore, we also tested whether delivering monthly i.t. injections of the same 20 μg dose of rhPPT1 to Cln1−/− mice would improve the treatment outcomes compared with i.c.v. infusions alone. We also tested a dual delivery strategy by infusing the same total 20 μg dose of rhPPT1 via both the i.c.v. and i.t. routes, with half the dose (10 μg or 2.5 μL 4 mg/mL rhPPT1) delivered via each route.

For both i.t. rhPPT1–treated mice as well a combination of i.c.v. and i.t. rhPPT1 deliveries, we observed a statistically significant increase in PPT1 enzyme activity in the brains and spinal cords of Cln1−/− mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163107DS1) and a decrease in β-glucuronidase activity (Supplemental Figure 1B) as compared with vehicle-treated controls. Mice treated i.t. with rhPPT1 outperformed i.t. vehicle–treated Cln1−/− mice at 6 months on the stationary rotarod and at 5 and 6 months on the constant-speed rotarod (Supplemental Figure 2B). However, dual delivery of rhPPT1 via both i.c.v. and i.t. routes did not show statistically significant treatment effects in either rotarod test (Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3B). Furthermore, compared with i.c.v. rhPPT1–treated mice, both i.t. delivery alone and dual delivery of rhPPT1 had less effect on the gait performance of Cln1−/− mice (Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A).

Using neuropathological outcome measures, i.t. administration of rhPPT1 and dual delivery rhPPT1-treated Cln1−/− mice displayed a variety of treatment effects, some of which were statistically significantly different from those seen in the vehicle-treated control mice. These effects varied across CNS regions and varied for astrocytosis (Supplemental Figure 4A), microglial activation (Supplemental Figure 4B), storage material accumulation (Supplemental Figure 5A), neuron survival, and cortical thickness (Supplemental Figure 5B). However, neither of these alternative delivery routes had a level of rescue across all pathological phenotypes comparable to that provided by i.c.v. administration of rhPPT1 alone.

Intracerebroventricular administration of rhPPT1 in CLN1R151X sheep. We next sought to scale up the repeated i.c.v. rhPPT1 dosing strategy in a larger and more complex CNS. We first confirmed that a single dose of rhPPT1 would elevate PPT1 activity in the CNS of the recently generated CLN1R151X sheep model (20). Four 6-month-old homozygous CLN1R151X sheep were infused with a single dose of rhPPT1. The scaled up dose of 4 mg rhPPT1 (1 mL total volume of the same 4 mg/mL enzyme preparation used in the Cln1−/− mice) was based on practical considerations of the volume and rate of infusion, while minimizing the anesthetic risk, and was delivered using infusion parameters similar to those used when delivering ERT to tripeptidyl peptidase 1–deficient (TPP1-deficient) dogs (21, 22).

Sheep that received a single 4 mg dose of i.c.v. rhPPT1 were sacrificed 24 hours, 1 week, 2 weeks, or 1 month after the infusion. PPT1 activity in the CSF was found to be increased to 92% of WT activity 24 hours after administration. Thereafter, it dropped to 7%, 3%, and 3% at 1 week, 2 weeks, and 1 month after dosing, respectively. At 24 hours, PPT1 activity was elevated across multiple brain regions including the subventricular zone (12.6% of WT), cortex (1.1% of WT), midbrain (0.9% of WT), and brainstem (2.9% of WT). This level of PPT1 activity progressively decreased in animals sacrificed 1 week, 2 weeks, or 1 month after infusion (Supplemental Figure 6).

To test the therapeutic efficacy of i.c.v. rhPPT1, 6-month-old (early symptomatic) homozygous CLN1R151X sheep (20) (n = 2) received over 7 months a monthly i.c.v. infusion of 4 mg rhPPT1 from the same batch of enzyme as that used in Cln1−/− mice (1 mL of 4 mg/mL for each infusion), with the same infusion ports and parameters previously used when delivering rhTPP1 to CLN2-deficient dogs (21, 22). The rhPPT1-treated CLN1R151X sheep were sacrificed at 13 months of age, along with 2 age-matched WT and 2 untreated CLN1R151X sheep. The CSF levels in the rhPPT1-treated sheep showed increases of up to 150% of WT PPT1 enzyme activity levels 1 week after the final administration of rhPPT1 (Supplemental Figure 6).

All sheep underwent structural MRI of the brain within 1 hour of sacrifice, following removal of the metal ports used for transfusions. Cortical gray matter (GM) regions undergo differential degrees of atrophy in CLN1R151X homozygous animals (20). Gross anatomical examination of brains collected at autopsy revealed pronounced cerebral and cerebellar atrophy in the untreated CLN1R151X sheep compared with WT sheep brains. In contrast, rhPPT1-treated CLN1R151X sheep brains showed less atrophy of both the forebrain and cerebellum (Figure 5A). MRI analysis showed a similar protective effect of rhPPT1 administration in rhPPT1-treated CLN1R151X sheep (Figure 5B). To assess the relative preservation of cortical regions, even in the presence of underlying GM atrophy, we normalized regional GM volumes to total GM volume (summarized in Supplemental Data File 1 and Supplemental Table 1). After atlas-based segmentation, histograms of the thickness of individual cortical regions were compared across experimental groups in each of 18 neocortical structures from the Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique (INRA) atlas (28) (Supplemental Data File 3). This revealed a range of positive treatment effects on cortical thickness in most cortical regions, with a shift in thickness histograms closer to WT values in the rhPPT1-treated CLN1R151X sheep (Figure 5C, with data from all regions in Supplemental Data File 3). These effects were not uniform across all cortical regions (Figure 5D), being more pronounced rostrally than in caudal cortical areas, with a few regions not benefitting from rhPPT1 treatment (data from all regions summarized in Supplemental Data File 1 and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 5 Therapeutic effect of i.c.v. administration of rhPPT1 in CLN1R151X sheep. (A) Gross anatomical examination and (B) structural MRI analysis showed a positive treatment effect of i.c.v. administration of rhPPT1 (CLN1R151X + rhPPT1) compared with untreated CLN1R151X sheep and WT controls showing an overall reduction in cerebral and cerebellar atrophy in rhPPT1-treated CLN1R151X sheep. (C) Histograms of individual measures of cortical thickness in the pre- and post-cruciate gyri showing the extent of treatment effect in these regions, with the movement of values in rhPPT1-treated CLN1R151X sheep (green) moving closer to those for WT sheep (blue) than for untreated CLN1R151X controls (see Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Data File 1 for all cortical thicknesses). (D) Solid 3D representation showing colored INRA ovine atlas (24) cortical regions in which a significant treatment effect upon individual thickness measurements was detected. ANOVA (ERT > untreated, P < 0.0001). Yellow and green colors indicate the magnitude of this effect, with no significant treatment effect detected in the gray cortical regions (subcortical structures not analyzed). Yellow indicates regions where the mean cortical thickness values for rhPPT1-treated CLN1R151X sheep were closer to WT values (greater treatment effect), and green represents regions in which these values were closer to those of untreated CLN1R151X sheep (positive treatment effect).

We also performed a neuropathological analysis of WT sheep, untreated CLN1R151X sheep, and rhPPT1-treated CLN1R151X sheep brains. We analyzed previously identified affected brain regions (20) including the primary somatosensory cortex, at both the level of the i.c.v. catheter (located in the rostral somatosensory cortex) and of the thalamus (the caudal somatosensory cortex), in addition to the thalamus itself. We observed an overall reduction in astrocytosis, microglial activation, and autofluorescent storage material (AFSM) accumulation (Figure 6A) in the rhPPT1-treated CLN1R151X sheep compared with the untreated CLN1R151X sheep. The thickness of the primary somatosensory cortex was moderately increased in the rhPPT1-treated CLN1R151X sheep as compared with the untreated CLN1R151X sheep (Figure 6B). This finding correlated with our gross anatomical and imaging observations (Figure 5).