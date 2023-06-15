C5aR1 signaling triggers lung immunopathology in COVID-19 through neutrophil extracellular traps

C5a/C5aR1 signaling in the lung cells of patients with COVID-19. In order to investigate the role of C5a/C5aR1 signaling in the pathophysiology of COVID-19, initially we assessed bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid from critically ill patients with COVID-19 requiring invasive mechanical ventilation. We previously reported that BAL fluid from these patients contained increased numbers of hyperactivated degranulating neutrophils and elevated concentrations of proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines (e.g., IL-1β, G-CSF, CXCL1, and CXCL8) compared with a non–COVID-19 viral pneumonia cohort of mechanically ventilated patients with influenza (29). We analyzed the levels of C5a in these cohorts of patient samples and found significantly higher C5a concentrations in the BAL fluid from patients with COVID-19 compared with influenza-infected patients (Figure 1A). Notably, the levels of factor Bb, but not of C3a, were higher in the BAL fluid from patients with COVID-19 compared with patients with influenza (Figure 1, B and C). In addition, the levels of C5a and factor Bb were higher in the BAL fluid compared with the corresponding paired plasma samples in patients with COVID-19 (Figure 1, D and E). Together, these results indicate that high C5a levels are produced locally (in lungs) in COVID-19, probably by the activation of alternative complement pathways, and correspond to stronger local-complement activation in COVID-19 compared with other severe viral lung infections.

Figure 1 C5a levels and C5AR1 expression in the BAL fluid and cells from patients with COVID- 19. An ELISA assay was performed to measure the concentrations of (A) C5a, (B) factor Bb, and (C) C3a in the BAL fluid from patients with influenza (n = 16) and patients with COVID- 19 (n = 16). (B) Paired concentrations of (D) C5a and (E) factor Bb in the plasma and BAL fluid from patients with COVID-19 were determined by ELISA. (F) A different cohort from a previously published data set was reanalyzed and the t-SNE analysis of total cells (65,166) from BAL fluid of patients with non-COVID-19 pneumonia (n = 13) and COVID-19 (n = 22) is shown. (G) Dot plots display the highlighted distribution of C5AR1 for each indicated cell population. (H) Violin plots showing the expression levels of C5aR1 in each type of cell from patients with COVID-19 or with non-COVID-19 pneumonia. (I) The dot plot depicts the scaled and centered expression of an average cell in each cluster and therefore contains negative and positive values. The average expression reflects the mean expression of C5AR1 in each cluster compared with all other cells. (J) Number of cells per cell population [neutrophils (Neu), monocytes/macrophages (Mo/Mac), and dendritic cells (cDC)] that express C5AR1 in the groups of patients with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 pneumonia. (K) Average expression of C5AR1 per cell for each cell population [neutrophils (Neu), monocytes/macrophages (Mo/Mac), and dendritic cells (cDC)] in the groups of patients with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 pneumonia. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-tailed unpaired (A–D, J, and K) or paired (D and E) Student’s t tests followed by Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank tests.

The increased levels of C5a in the BAL fluid might indicate the activation of C5a-C5aR1 signaling. Thus, in an attempt to gain information about the possible role of C5a in the pathophysiology of COVID-19, we sought to identify the possible cell subtype in the BAL fluid of patients with COVID-19 expressing C5AR1, its main proinflammatory receptor (17, 30). To this end, we assessed our previously published database containing single-cell transcriptomes of BAL fluid cells from patients with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 pneumonia and reanalyzed these data (31). We have found in our reanalyses (Figure 1F) that, among the different clusters of cells, in both groups, the expression of C5AR1 was detected mainly in the neutrophil and monocyte/macrophage populations, and, to a limited extent, in conventional dendritic cells (cDC) (Figure 1, F–I). In addition, the number of C5AR1-expressing neutrophils was higher in the BAL fluid from patients with COVID-19 compared with BAL fluid from patients with non-COVID–19 pneumonia (Figure 1J). No differences were observed in the number of C5AR1–expressing monocytes/macrophages and cDC in these groups (Figure 1J). Notably, the average expression of C5AR1 per cell of the BAL fluid is similar in both patients with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 pneumonia (Figure 1K). The reanalyses of single-cell transcriptomics did not reveal the significant expression of C5 in the lung cells that was reported before (32) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163105DS1), indicating that the increased levels of C5a could be mostly of hepatic origin.

A similar result related to the expression of C5AR1 was revealed by the reanalyses of another public data set of the single-cell transcriptome of cells from BAL fluid of patients with COVID-19 (33), corroborating that C5AR1-expressing neutrophils are increased in the lungs of patients with COVID-19 (Supplemental Figure 2). Of note, this single-cell transcriptome data set also revealed some degree of expression of C5AR1 in epithelial cells of the BAL fluid of COVID-19 patients (Supplemental Figure 2D).

In order to validate the single-cell transcriptome data, lung tissue from post-mortem COVID-19 patients was used for C5aR1 immunostaining and costaining for neutrophil (neutrophil elastase; NE) and macrophage/monocyte (Iba-1) cellular markers. In agreement with the single-cell transcriptome, we found that C5aR1 is mainly expressed in NE+ cells (neutrophils; 41.87% ± 12.77%; Figure 1, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 4) and Iba-1+ cells (macrophage/monocytes, 40.87% ± 10.22%, Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 3). The remaining nonidentified cells were 17.49% ± 15.52% (Figure 1B), which could be related to the epithelial cells that we found expressing C5AR1 in the single-cell transcriptome analyses. Together, these data indicate that, in COVID-19, the enhanced production of C5a in the lung is mainly detected by neutrophils and/or macrophages/monocytes.

Figure 2 C5aR1 is expressed in macrophages and neutrophils in the lung tissue of patients with COVID-19. (A) Representative confocal images of the presence of C5aR1 in macrophages (Iba-1) and neutrophils (neutrophil elastase, NE) in the lung tissue from autopsies of patients with COVID-19 (n = 4 cases/4 randomized field). Cells were stained for nuclei (DAPI, blue), Iba-1, or NE (green), and C5aR1 (red). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Percentage of cells expressing C5aR1 in the COVID-19 lung. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test (B).

In an attempt to obtain further information about the possible role of C5a/C5aR1 signaling in the pathophysiology of COVID-19, we performed correlation analyses of C5a concentrations with different inflammatory markers/cells that we have previously shown to be enhanced in the BAL fluid of patients with COVID-19 (29). Notably, C5a levels correlated with the number of hyperactivated/degranulating neutrophils (positive for CD66b and the tetraspanin CD63) (Supplemental Figure 4) and with the neutrophil attractant CXCL8 but not with any other inflammatory marker (Supplemental Figure 4). In agreement, hyperactivated neutrophils in the BAL fluid of COVID-19 patients were characterized by higher expression of CXCL8 and they seem to play a critical role in COVID-19 pneumonia (29, 34–36). Altogether, these data point toward a possible role for C5a in the hyperactivation of neutrophils in the lungs of patients with COVID-19.

C5a/C5aR1 signaling on myeloid cells has a detrimental role in a murine model of COVID-19. In order to better understand the importance and role of C5a/C5aR1 signaling on the pathophysiology of COVID-19, we moved to a well-established preclinical mouse model used to study this disease, the K18-hACE2 Tg mice (Tg mice) infected with SARS-CoV-2 (37, 38) (Figure 3A). As observed in BAL fluid from patients with COVID-19, the levels of C5a increased in the lungs of Tg mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 3B). We also detected increased levels of factor Bb and C3a in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2–infected Tg mice (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 C5aR1 signaling on myeloid cells contributes to the lung pathology in a COVID-19 mouse model. (A) Tg mice were infected with SARS-CoV-2 (2 × 104 PFU, intranasally). ELISA assay to measure levels of (B) C5a in the lung homogenate of infected animals (n = 14) or mock control (n = 11). (C) factor Bb and (D) C3a levels in the lung homogenate of infected animals (n = 8) or mock control (n = 5). (E) Representative confocal images of the presence of C5aR1 expression in the lung tissue of Tgfl/fl mice (C5ar1-eGFP mice) infected with SARS-CoV-2 (5 dpi). Tissue slices were costained for nuclei (DAPI, blue), Iba-1 (macrophages, red) and NE (neutrophils, red) markers. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Percentage of cells expressing C5aR1 in the lung tissue of Tgfl/fl mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 (n = 4 mice/4 randomized field). (G) Representative H&E staining from the lung of SARS-CoV-2-infected Tgfl/fl(n = 6) or TgcKO mice (n = 6). A mock-infected group was used as control (n = 6). Scale bars: 200 μm (4 ×), 100 μm(10 ×). (H) TUNEL staining (red) for detection of apoptotic cells in situ from lung tissue of SARS-CoV-2–infected Tgfl/fl (n = 5) or TgcKO mice (n = 6). Mock-infected Tg mice were used as a control (n = 5/group). (I) Quantification of the lung septal area fraction. (J) Percentage of TUNEL positive cells in lung tissue. Scale bar: 50 μm. (K) ELISA assays were performed to detect CCL2, CCL3, CCL4, CXCL1, and IL-6 levels in the lung tissue of Tgfl/f (n = 8) or Infected TgcKO mice (n = 7). Mock-infected Tg mice were used as a control (n = 5). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by (B–D) Student’s 2-tailed t test and (F, I, J, and K) 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test.

We also noticed that clinical signals (clinical score and weight loss), lung dysfunction (reduction of oxygen saturation), and lung pathology (focal area of neutrophil infiltration into the alveolar space, type II alveolar epithelial cell proliferation, focal filling of the alveolar space with proteinaceous alveolar fluid and debris, and thickening of alveolar septae by inflammatory cells) worsened in the COVID-19 mouse model compared with noninfected mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6). These observations were associated with increased levels of proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines in the lungs of infected mice (Supplemental Figure 5C), as observed previously (37, 39, 40). The expression of C5aR1 in lung tissue of SARS-CoV-2–infected mice was also analyzed by immunofluorescence. Tgfl/fl mice (which contain an eGFP reporter for C5aR1 expression) were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and the lungs were collected at 5 days postinfection (dpi). Similar to what we observed in the lung tissue of COVID-19 patients, immunofluorescence analyses of the lung tissue of SARS-CoV-2-infected Tgfl/fl mice revealed that C5aR1 was mainly expressed in cells positive for NE (neutrophils, 41.2% ± 16.07%) and Iba-1 (macrophages, 48.62% ± 15.07%) (Figure 3, E and F). The C5aR1 seemed to be expressed by 10.17% ± 6.08% of unidentified cells (Figure 3F). These results indicate that, during SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice, there may also be a local activation of C5a/C5aR1 signaling, especially in neutrophils and macrophages/monocytes.

Based on the fact that the pattern of expression of C5aR1 was mainly concentrated in myeloid cells (neutrophils and macrophages/monocytes) in the lung of patients with COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2–infected Tg mice, we developed a colony of Tg mice lacking C5aR1 signaling (TgcKO mice) in these immune cells and infected them with SARS-CoV-2 (Supplemental Figure 7A). Although we did not observe any difference in the weight loss or clinical score in Infected TgcKO mice compared with Tgfl/fl mice during the course of the disease (Supplemental Figure 7B), the histopathological analysis of the lung revealed a reduced level of tissue damage in TgcKO mice (Figure 3, G and I, and Supplemental Figure 6). In agreement with the histopathological data, the number of TUNEL-positive cells in the lung tissue of TgcKO mice was also reduced when compared with the tissue of Tgfl/fl mice, indicating a reduction in cell death and, consequently, a reduction in the lung tissue damage (Figure 3, H and J). We performed ELISA assays to the cytokines that we noticed altered in the mouse model (Supplemental Figure 5C) and observed that the reduction in COVID-19–related lung pathology in Infected TgcKO mice was also associated with a reduction in the levels of proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines, especially, CCL3, CCL4, CXCL1, and IL-6 (Figure 3K). No difference was observed in the viral load between Tgfl/fl and infected TgcKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7C). These results indicated that C5aR1 signaling on myeloid cells was involved in the SARS-CoV-2–induced lung pathology but had no participation in the control of the virus infection.

A pharmacological C5aR1 antagonist ameliorates COVID-19 in the mouse model. Since C5a/C5aR1 signaling seems to be involved in the immunopathology of COVID-19, we sought to test the efficacy of DF2593A, an orally acting and selective C5aR1 allosteric antagonist (41), on SARS-CoV-2–infected Tg mice to explore this candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. As a proof-of-concept experiment, we treated Tg mice with DF2593A 1 hour before SARS-CoV-2 infection and once a day up to the day of sample collection (5 dpi) (Figure 4A). Notably, the treatment with DF2593A reduced the body weight loss, improved the clinical score, and mitigated the reduction of oxygen saturation (Figure 4B) of the Tg-infected mice compared with vehicle-treated mice. This treatment also ameliorated lung pathology and reduced the number of dead cells (TUNEL+ cells) in the lung tissue of DF2593A-treated Tg-infected mice when compared with the vehicle-treated group (Figure 4, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 6), while it did not alter the viral load (Supplemental Figure 8A). Corroborating these results, in vitro data showed that DF2593A was also not effective to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication in Vero E6 cells (Supplemental Figure 8B). We performed ELISA assays to the cytokines that we noticed altered in the mouse model (Supplemental Figure 5C) and we observed that the reduction in lung pathology was also associated with a reduction in the levels of proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines, especially CCL3 and IL-6, in the lung tissue of mice treated with DF2593A (Figure 4G).

Figure 4 DF2593A, a selective C5aR1 antagonist, ameliorates COVID-19 in mice model. (A) Tg mice were infected with SARS-CoV-2 (2 x 104 PFU, intranasally) and treated with DF2593A (3 mg/kg, p.o) 1 hour before SARS-CoV-2 infection and once a day up to the day of sample collection (5 dpi). (B) Body weight, clinical score, and oxygen saturation were measured daily after infection (n = 11/group, pooled from 2 independent experiments). (C) Representative H&E staining from the harvested lung of the COVID-19 mouse model treated (n = 4) or not (n = 6) with DF2593A. A mock-infected group was used as control (n = 5). Scale bars: 200 μm (4 ×); 100 μm (10 ×). (D) TUNEL staining (green) for detection of apoptotic cells in situ from lung tissue of mice (n = 5/group). (E) Quantification of the lung septal area fraction. (F) Percentage of TUNEL-positive cells in lung tissue. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) ELISA assays were performed to detect CCL2, CCL3, CCL4, CXCL1, and IL-6 levels in lung homogenate (n = 6/group). A mock-infected group was used as the control group. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test (E–G).

In a therapeutic perspective, we performed a postinfection treatment (starting 24 hours after infection) of infected mice with DF2593A (Figure 5A). Although, we did not find a significant difference in the clinical evolution of the disease and loss of body weight, the DF2593A postinfection mitigated the reduction of oxygen saturation (Figure 5B) and lung pathology (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6) when compared with infected Tg mice treated with vehicle. These preclinical results indicate that pharmacological inhibition of C5aR1 could be a novel approach to ameliorate COVID-19.

Figure 5 The postinfection treatment with DF2593A reduced lung pathology/disfunction in SARS-CoV-2-infected Tg mice. (A) Tg mice were infected with SARS-CoV-2 (2 × 104 PFU, intranasally) and treated with DF2593A (3 mg/kg, p.o) 24 hours after SARS-CoV-2 infection and once a day up to the day of sample collection (5 dpi). (B) Body weight, clinical score, and oxygen saturation were measured daily after infection (n = 5/group). (C) Representative H&E staining from the harvested lung of the COVID-19 mouse model treated or not with DF2593A (n = 5/group). A mock-infected group was used as control (n = 5). Scale bars: 200 μm (4 ×); 100 μm (10 ×). (D) Quantification of the lung septal area fraction. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test.

C5a/C5aR1 signaling enhances NETs formation to aggravate COVID-19. C5a/C5aR1 signaling in myeloid cells (especially in neutrophils) is able to promote cell migration by triggering their arrest on the endothelium and/or chemotaxis (17, 42), suggesting that it would be involved in the recruitment of these cells into the SARS-CoV-2 infected lungs. Thus, we further analyzed whether the lack of C5aR1 signaling in myeloid cells could impact the infiltration of these cells in the lung of SARS-CoV-2–infected Tg mice. Notably, FACS analyses revealed that the infiltration of total leukocytes (CD45+ cells), myeloid cells (CD45+CD11b+) as well as neutrophils (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+ cells) and inflammatory monocytes (CD11b+CCR2+Ly6C+) was similar in the lung tissue of infected TgcKO mice compared with Tgfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). Similar to what we have found in TgcKO mice, DF2593A treatment did not reduce the infiltration of total myeloid cells, neutrophils, or inflammatory monocytes (Supplemental Figure 9, E–G) in the lung tissue of Tg-infected mice. On the other hand, the total leukocyte infiltration in the lung tissue of Tg-infected mice was reduced by DF2593A treatment compared with vehicle treatment (Supplemental Figure 9H). Together, these results indicated that C5aR1 signaling on myeloid cells was not crucial in the infiltration of these cells into the lung of SARS-CoV-2–infected Tg mice.

Our findings indicating that C5a/C5aR1 signaling in myeloid cells was involved in the lung immunopathology of COVID-19, but not in the infiltration of these cells into the lung, prompted us to hypothesize that this signaling would be involved in the local activation of these cells. Additionally, our finding that C5a levels in the BAL of COVID-19 patients correlated with degranulation of hyperactivated neutrophils and proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines (Supplemental Figure 4) also supported this hypothesis. Among the downstream mechanisms by which activated neutrophils might participate in the pathophysiology of COVID-19, the production of NETs is one of the most described (43, 44). In our lung tissue samples from COVID-19 patients, we also detected the presence of NETs (Supplemental Figure 10). Thus, we evaluated whether C5a/C5aR1 signaling would be involved in NETs formation in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2–infected Tg mice. Corroborating this hypothesis, we found that the levels of NETs in the lung tissue of infected TgcKO mice were significantly reduced compared with the Tgfl/fl-infected mice (Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, we found that the lung tissue of Tg-infected mice treated with DF2593A has lower levels of NETs compared with the lung tissue from vehicle-treated mice (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 C5a/C5aR1 signaling is involved in the pathophysiology of COVID-19 through NET formation. Tgfl/fl (n = 8) and TgcKO (n = 8) mice were infected with SARS-CoV-2 (2 × 104 PFU, intranasally). (A) Representative confocal images showing the presence of NETs in the lung tissue from Tgfl/fl or Infected TgcKO mice. A mock- infected group was performed as control (n = 5). Staining shows nuclei (DAPI, blue), H3Cit (green), and myeloperoxidase (MPO) (red). (B) At 5 dpi, the levels of NETs were quantified by MPO-DNA PicoGreen assay in the supernatant of the lung homogenate. (C) Tg-infected mice were treated with DF2593A (3mg/kg, p.o, n = 6) or vehicle (n = 5/group). Representative confocal images showing the presence of NETs in the lung tissue of Tg-infected mice treated with DF2593A or vehicle (n = 5/group). A mock-infected group was performed as control (n = 5). (D) At 5 dpi, NETs levels were quantified by MPO-DNA PicoGreen assay in the supernatant of the lung homogenate. Data are shown as the mean ± SeM. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test (B and D). Scale bar: 50 μm.

Instillation of C5a in the mouse lungs has been shown to promote tissue inflammation and damage (45). To test that the deleterious effects of C5a described above are dependent on NETs in vivo, we treated C57BL6 mice twice with DNAse [NETs degrading agent (46)] or DF2593A following the intratracheal instillation of recombinant murine (rm) C5a (Figure 7A). Intratracheal instillation of rmC5a promoted lung pathology associated with the presence of NETs and increased levels of CCL2 and CXCL1 (Figure 7, B–F). Both treatments (DNAse and DF2593A) reduced these alterations induced by mrC5a installation to the levels found in control animals (Figure 7, B–F). These results indicated that C5a-induced lung inflammation/pathology was dependent on NETs release through C5aR1 signaling.

Figure 7 Intratracheal instillation with C5a induced lung immunopathology via C5aR1 signaling and NETs. (A) C57/BL6 mice were treated twice with vehicle, DNAse (Pulmozyme, 10 mg/kg, s.c.), or C5aR1 antagonist (DF2593A, 3 mg/kg, orally), 24 hours and 1 hour before the intratracheal instillation of rmC5a (400 ng). (B) Lung slices from the control group or mice challenged with rmC5a and treated with vehicle, DNAse, or C5aR1 antagonist (DF2593A) were stained with H&E for evaluation of histological changes. (C) Quantification of the lung septal area fraction (n = 5/group). (D) Lung slices from the control group or from mice challenged with rmC5a and treated with vehicle, DNAse, or C5aR1 antagonist (DF2593A) were costained for nuclei (DAPI, blue), H3Cit (green), and MPO (red) markers. (E) NET quantification by the MPO-DNA PicoGreen assay in the supernatant of the lung homogenate (n = 5–6/group). (F) ELISA assays were performed to detect CCL2, CCL3, CCL4, CXCL1, and IL-6 levels in lung homogenate (n = 5–6/group). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s posthoc test (C, E, and F).

The importance of NETs for the proinflammatory action of C5a/C5aR1 signaling in these models, described above, could be due to a direct or indirect effect on neutrophils. In this context, we evaluated the ability of C5a to induce NETs in an in vitro culture of human blood–derived neutrophils. Notably, we found that the treatment of human neutrophils with recombinant human (rh) C5a promoted NETosis (Figure 8, A–C). Mechanistically, we found that rhC5a-induced NETosis was inhibited by the treatment of human neutrophils with DF2593A, CL-amidine (PAD4 inhibitor), and diphenyleneiodonium (DPI; Reactive oxygen species, ROS inhibitor) (Figure 8, A–C). In addition, neutrophils infected with SARS-CoV-2 produced higher levels of NETs in the presence of low concentration of rhC5a when compared with rhC5a-treated neutrophils or infected neutrophils without addition of rhC5a (Figure 8, D–F). These results suggest that C5a via C5aR1 is able to directly promote NETosis through the stimulation of the canonical PAD4-ROS pathway. The data also indicate that in the SARS-CoV-2 infecting neutrophils, C5a/C5aR1 signaling might amplify the NETosis process. Altogether, these data indicate that the induction of NETs in the lung tissue of SARS-CoV-2–infected mice might be a crucial mechanism triggered by C5a/C5aR1 signaling that contributes to the pathophysiology of COVID-19.