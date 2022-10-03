Harnessing tumorous flaws for immune supremacy: is miRNA-155 the weak link in breast cancer progression?

A large-scale miRNome analysis revealed that miR-17-5p, miR-20a, miR-21, miR-92, miR-106a, and miR-155 are the top-ranked candidates for cancer pathogenesis (8). Among those pathological miRNAs, miR-155 has emerged as one of the key miRNAs in large cell lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, various B cell lymphomas, breast cancer, lung cancer, and colon cancer. Recent studies have also identified a secondary role of miR-155 in the immune-enriched microenvironment in 30 tumor types, in which it acts by stimulating immunosuppressive myeloid-derived suppressor cells and immunocompetent DCs (9). Primary miR-155 is transcribed from exon 3 of the B cell integration cluster (BIC; or the host gene MIRHG155) located on chromosome 21. Following nuclear and cytoplasmic processing, pre-miR-155 is converted into a 22-nucleotide miR-155 duplex containing -5p and -3p strands. Despite an identical biogenesis precursor, miR-155-5p and miR-155-3p are like epigenetic twins, presenting diverse and occasionally antagonistic functions due to alternative cleavage and polyadenylation.

Early studies first identified miR-155 as an oncomiR in breast cancer (8). In breast cancer, miR-155 is differentially expressed in estrogen receptor–negative (ER-negative) versus ER-positive tumors (10). However, in-depth analyses of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data sets by Ekiz et al. argue that it may not be the case (9). In this study, the authors found that miR-155 was not only upregulated in specific cancer types, but was also associated with improved overall survival of patients with melanoma, breast, and colon cancer (9). The marked knowledge gap in elucidating the role of miR-155 in breast cancer can be attributed to the in vitro models or immunodeficient animal models that lack fully functioning immune components. The syngeneic mouse models used by Wang et al. overcome these limitations and provide an extensive understanding of the biological functions of miR-155 in breast cancer (7).

Utilizing publicly available TCGA data, Wang et al. (7) confirmed that miR-155 levels are upregulated in breast cancer patients and positively correlated with overall patient survival (Figure 1). Moreover, patients with stage I/II breast cancer and those without lymph node involvement had higher miR-155 levels than patients with advanced cancer stages and those with lymph node metastasis, respectively. To validate the function of tumor-derived miR-155 in tumor growth, the authors established miR-155–overexpressing tumors in miR-155–knockout mice. Interestingly, the elevated miR-155 levels in the tumor cells were sufficient to suppress tumor progression and metastasis, and miR-155 depletion in the tumor cells reversed the antitumor effects. These data indicated that miR-155 is important in regulating tumor progression, and its overexpression results in decreased tumor progression and suppression of metastasis (7). However, due to the lack of single-cell RNA-Seq data for human breast cancer tissues, it is unknown what the primary source of miR-155 is, whether there is altered miR-155 expression in tumor-associated stromal cells (fibroblasts, immune cells, and endothelial cells), and how it contributes to tumorigenesis in human breast cancer.