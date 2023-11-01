CD8+ T cells recognizing a neuron-restricted antigen injure axons in a model of multiple sclerosis

Neuronal expression of antigen processing and presentation genes is induced by inflammation and demyelination. To identify transcriptional patterns induced in neurons by retrograde inflammatory signaling, we cultured primary mouse cortical neurons in axon-isolating microfluidic chambers (Figure 1A) (40). Pure axonal fields were stimulated for 72 hours with IFN-γ (100 ng/mL) and RNA was isolated from the cell body chamber. Microarray analysis identified 296 genes that were significantly upregulated (P < 0.05, fold change > 2) (Figure 1B). Many of these genes clustered into related gene families or signaling pathways, including the complement pathway, inflammatory chemokines, MHC class I and antigen presentation genes, and IFN response genes (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162788DS1). RT-PCR analysis confirmed that axonal IFN-γ stimulation induced robust retrograde neuronal upregulation of genes involved in antigen processing and presentation (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Antigen processing and presentation genes are upregulated in neurons during CNS demyelination. (A) Schematic of the microfluidic device used to physically isolate pure axonal fields from neuron cell bodies. Representative fluorescence microscopy image of AAV.Syn.GFP-transduced cortical neurons projecting long axons in such a device. For inflammatory stimulation, IFN-γ was added to the distal axon chamber. (B) Axonal fields of mouse cortical neurons were stimulated with 100 ng/mL IFN-γ or vehicle for 72 hours. RNA was isolated from the cell body chamber and processed by microarray analysis of gene transcripts; 296 genes were identified as significantly upregulated (P < 0.05, fold change> 2; genes listed in Supplemental Figure 1). (C) RT-PCR analysis confirmed that multiple antigen processing and presentation genes were retrogradely upregulated in neurons by axonal IFN-γ stimulation (n = 3 samples per condition, B and C). Photomicrographs of axial (D, G, H, I, J) and coronal (E, F, K, L) sections from Syn.Cre × RPL22 mice stained with DAPI (blue; nuclei) and for anti-hemagglutinin (red; HA-tagged ribosomal subunit of Rpl22) in neurons of cortex, hippocampus, and cerebellum. Boxes indicate high-magnification insets (i–vi). Representative of n = 5 mice. Original magnification, ×5 (D–F) and ×10 (digitally magnified insets in G–L). (M) Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) among mRNAs isolated specifically from neurons in Syn.Cre × RPL22 mouse cerebral cortices 18 days after induction of MOG EAE or after 6 weeks on cuprizone diet (CUP), compared with controls. (N) Venn diagram of DEGs upregulated in M. (O) Heatmap showing levels of selected transcripts undergoing active translation in neurons. (P and Q) Relative expression of MHC class I and associated antigen presentation genes in neurons isolated as above (P) or from retina (Q) at 18 days of EAE or after 6 weeks on cuprizone diet (CUP), compared with controls. Each dot represents an individual animal. (R and S) Representative photomicrographs (×40 magnification) of MHC class I expression (red; H2-Db and/or H2-Kb) in cortical neurons and axons (green; AAV.Syn.GFP) counterstained with DAPI (blue; nuclei) in cuprizone (R) and control mice (S). Representative of n > 5 mice per condition. Error bars are the 95% CI. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by multiple unpaired t tests with Welch’s correction and Benjamini-Hochberg correction for multiple comparisons (C) or Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s pairwise comparison (P and Q).

RiboTag mice carry a targeted mutation of the ribosomal protein L22 (Rpl22) locus harboring a loxP-flanked WT exon 4 followed by an identical exon that is terminally tagged with 3 copies of hemagglutinin (HA). We crossed RiboTag mice with mice expressing Cre recombinase under control of the synapsin promoter (Syn.Cre) to facilitate the isolation of polyribosome-associated RNA transcripts specifically from neurons. To verify the neuronal specificity and the distribution of RiboTag expression across the neuraxis in these mice (Syn.Cre × Rpl22), we labeled axial (Figure 1, D and G–J) and coronal brain sections (Figure 1, E, F, K, and L) with anti-HA antibody. Extensive labeling of neurons was noted in the cortex and hippocampus and was confirmed by colocalization with MAP2 (Supplemental Figure 2). To examine the impact of inflammatory demyelination on the neuronal transcriptome, we induced experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) with a myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein peptide (MOG 35–55 ) in Syn.Cre × Rpl22 mice and extracted neuronal RNA from the cortex at the peak of disease (18 days after induction). We also fed Syn.Cre × Rpl22 mice cuprizone to induce demyelination and collected cortical RNA after 6 weeks on chow. Retinal RNA was collected from mice under the same conditions. Microarray analysis (Figure 1, M–O) identified 565 genes upregulated in cortical neurons in mice demyelinated by cuprizone (n = 6) and 602 genes upregulated in cortical neurons in mice with EAE (n = 6), relative to controls (n = 4). Gene ontology terms overrepresented in the EAE and cuprizone groups are shown in Supplemental Table 2. A total of 118 genes were shared between these 2 distinct demyelinating insults (Figure 1N; heatmap of shared genes is shown in Figure 1O). These analyses revealed that demyelination, whether it is induced by inflammation or toxin, drives transcriptional programs in neurons that are enriched for antigen processing and presentation genes. RT-PCR validation confirmed robust upregulation of multiple MHC class I antigen processing and presentation genes in cortical neurons in both EAE and cuprizone mice (Figure 1P). This finding suggests the existence of a common mechanism of demyelination-induced neuronal responses that converge on MHC class I antigen presentation. Furthermore, the same transcriptional pattern was observed in the retina (Figure 1Q) in these 2 models. Given the unique polarity of nerve fibers in the optic nerve and the absence of myelin within the retina, this finding provides in vivo evidence that MHC class I genes are retrogradely induced by neuron-intrinsic signals triggered by distal axonal demyelination. Finally, mice were inoculated by intracranial injection of an adeno-associated virus (AAV) encoding GFP under the control of the synapsin promoter (AAV.Syn.GFP), resulting in strong expression of GFP within cortical projection axons (Figure 1, R and S). These animals were fed cuprizone or control chow for 6 weeks and then brain sections were labeled with an antibody against the MHC class I molecules H2-Db and H2-Kb. Cuprizone (Figure 1R), but not control, mice (Figure 1S and Supplemental Figure 3) exhibited pronounced MHC class I expression on GFP+ axons. This observation indicates that demyelination not only induces antigen processing and presenting transcriptional programs in neurons, but also results in expression of MHC class I protein on axons.

Axons present self-antigen on MHC class I in response to inflammation. To investigate the functional capacity of neurons to present antigen to cognate CD8+ T cells, we engineered an AAV that drives neuron-restricted expression of the prototypical neoantigen ovalbumin (OVA) downstream of the synapsin promoter (Figure 2A). In this construct, full-length cytosolic OVA is preceded by an axon-targeting motif derived from the Kv3 potassium channel and is expressed in frame with enhanced GFP (EGFP) separated by a T2A autocatalytic cleavage site (AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP). Transduction of primary cortical neurons with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP resulted in OVA expression, as detected by Western blotting (Figure 2B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Furthermore, stereotactic intracerebral injection of the vector resulted in robust expression of OVA and GFP in cortical neurons (Figure 2C). Cuprizone-induced demyelination of AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice led to expression of H2-Kb molecules loaded with the OVA-derived SIINFEKL peptide along GFP-positive axons and terminals in the hippocampus (Figure 2D) and cortex (Figure 2E). No H2-Kb:SIINFEKL staining was observed on GFP+ axons in the absence of demyelination in AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice (Figure 2E). Likewise, no H2-Kb:SIINFEKL staining was present on GFP+ axons in cuprizone-demyelinated mice transduced with AAV.Syn.GFP (Supplemental Figure 4). Cortical neurons cultured in microfluidic isolation chambers were also transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP and axons were subsequently stimulated with IFN-γ. Unstimulated axons showed strong GFP fluorescence but did not express H2-Kb loaded with the OVA-derived SIINFEKL peptide (Figure 2F). Likewise, neurons transduced with control AAV.Syn.GFP did not exhibit H2-Kb:SIINFEKL immunostaining in the presence or absence of IFN-γ stimulation (Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, IFN-γ stimulation induced a dense distribution of H2-Kb:SIINFEKL–positive puncta along GFP-positive axons, indicating intraneuronal antigen processing and MHC class I peptide loading induced by inflammation (Figure 2, G and H).

Figure 2 Axons present self-antigen on MHC class I in response to inflammation. (A) Schematic showing elements of the adeno-associated virus (AAV) plasmid encoding synapsin (Syn) promoter–driven expression of cytosolic ovalbumin (OVA) with an axon-targeting motif coupled to EGFP by a T2A autocatalytic sequence (AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP). (B) Representative Western blot of lysates prepared from DIV 12 cortical neurons transduced at plating with 2,000 (2K) or 20,000 (20K) MOI of AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP or AAV.Syn.GFP, probed with anti-OVA. (C) Representative (n = 5 mice) photomicrographs of AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mouse cortex showing immunostaining for OVA (red) in GFP-expressing neurons (green). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D and E) Representative images of the OVA peptide SIINFEKL presented on the H2-Kb MHC class I molecule (anti-H2Kb:SIINFEKL; red) colocalized with GFP+ neurons and axons in mice demyelinated by cuprizone (×60 magnification). The absence of staining with no primary antibody and in non–cuprizone-treated AAV.Syn.OVA-GFP–transduced mice is shown on the right. (F and G) H2Kb:SIINFEKL (red) on OVA-GFP+ axons (green) from cortical neurons cultured in microfluidic chambers following axonal stimulation with PBS (F) or 100 ng/mL IFN-γ for 72 hours (G). Yellow puncta in the higher-magnification panels at the bottom indicate expression of SIINFEKL peptide–loaded MHC class I on axons (×40 magnification). (H) Quantification of H2Kb:SIINFEKL labeling on axons in F and G relative to GFP. In vitro data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Error bars are SEM. *P < 0.01 by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (H).

Peripheral immune surveillance of a neuron-restricted antigen is increased during CNS demyelination. Immune surveillance of CNS-restricted antigens remains incompletely understood (44, 45). Recently, immune surveillance of oligodendrocyte-restricted (46) and forebrain-restricted (47) neoantigens was described. We sought to determine whether antigens restricted to neurons — which represent a postmitotic cell type with low turnover and scant expression of MHC class I in the mature, healthy CNS — are similarly sampled by the peripheral immune system. Mice were transduced by intracranial inoculation with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP or AAV.Syn.GFP and then fed cuprizone or control chow for 6 weeks. OT-I T cells (2 × 106 cells per mouse) labeled with 5-chloromethylfluorescein diacetate (CMFDA) were adoptively transferred into these animals 5 days prior to collection of deep cervical lymph nodes (CLNs) and spleen. Recovered CD8a+ cells were gated on Vα2 and Vβ5.1 expression to isolate OT-I T cells (Figure 3A). Demyelinated mice expressing neuron-specific OVA exhibited increased proliferation of antigen-specific T cells in both the deep CLNs and spleen relative to animals transduced with GFP only (Figure 3B). Moreover, LFA-1 expression, indicative of T cell activation, was increased on OT-I T cells recovered from mice transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP, relative to mice transduced with AAV.Syn.GFP, and this activation was enhanced in mice with cuprizone-induced demyelination (Figure 3C). Among the other activation markers that were investigated, CD44 expression was also upregulated on adoptively transferred OT-I.Thy1.1 CD8+ T cells in recipients transduced with OVA relative to mice transduced with GFP only (Supplemental Figure 6). Likewise, OT-I T cell proliferation in CLNs and spleen was increased in the cuprizone-treated mice (Figure 3D), suggesting that demyelination led to increased local sampling of neuronal antigens and/or increased drainage of neuronal antigens to peripheral lymphoid organs. This is supported by evidence of OVA within CD11c+ dendritic cells (Figure 3E) and Lyve-1+ stromal cells (Figure 3F) in the deep CLNs of demyelinated mice. We also observed CD11c+CD8a+ dendritic cells (Figure 3G) that were positive for SIINFEKL-loaded H2-Kb (Figure 3H) in AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced cuprizone-demyelinated mice, indicating uptake and presentation of neuron-derived peptides within peripheral lymphoid organs. No SIINFEKL-loaded H2-Kb was detected in the deep CLNs in demyelinated mice transduced with AAV.Syn.GFP (Supplemental Figure 7). These findings suggest ongoing immune surveillance and sampling of neuron-restricted antigens in the healthy CNS, with increased activation and proliferation of neuronal antigen–specific CD8+ T cells induced by demyelination.

Figure 3 Immune surveillance of a neuron-restricted antigen is increased during CNS demyelination. (A) Gating strategy for identifying CD8+Vα2+ OT-I T cells among deep cervical lymph node (CLN) cells in mice receiving adoptive transfer of 2 × 106 CMFDA-labeled OT-I cells 5 days prior to analysis. (B) OT-I T cell proliferation in deep CLNs and spleen of cuprizone-fed mice transduced with AAV.Syn.GFP (AAV.GFP, green) or AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP (AAV.OVA, red). (C) Percentage of CLN OT-I T cells exhibiting an LFA-1hi phenotype in mice transduced with AAV.Syn.GFP (green) or AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP (red) and fed either control chow (CON) or cuprizone (CUP). (D) Proliferation of adoptively transferred OT-I T cells in deep CLNs or spleen of mice transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP and fed control chow (gray) or cuprizone (blue). (E and F) Representative images of brain-draining deep CLNs showing CD11c+ dendritic cells (E; green) and Lyve-1+ stromal cells (F; green) colocalized with OVA (red) in cuprizone-fed mice transduced by intracranial inoculation with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP. The same field from tissue labeled with 4 colors has been false colored to present CD11c and Lyve-1 individually. (G) Image of deep CLN showing CD11c+ (green) and CD8a+ (red) dendritic cells. (H) Representative image showing CD11c+ (green) and CD8a+ (blue) cells in the deep CLN of cuprizone-fed mice transduced by intracranial inoculation with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP present SIINFEKL on H2-Kb (red). Images representative of 5 mice. Long scale bars: 100 μm; short scale bars: 10 μm. Error bars show the 95% CI. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Benjamini-Hochberg correction for multiple comparisons (C) or multiple unpaired t tests with Holm-Šidák multiple comparison correction (D).

CD8+ neuronal antigen–specific T cells are recruited to the demyelinated CNS. Irradiation (4 Gy) of B6 host mice 4 hours prior to adoptive transfer of 2 × 106 CD8+ T cells from OT-I donors led to reconstitution of approximately 70% of the circulating CD8+ T cell pool with Vβ5.1+ OT-I T cells (Figure 4A). Light irradiation created an environment that was permissive to OT-I expansion (Supplemental Figure 8) without exerting any effect directly on CNS infiltration (Supplemental Figure 9). Exploiting this strategy, B6 mice were intracranially transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP or AAV.Syn.GFP, fed cuprizone or control chow for 6 weeks, and then reconstituted with OT-I effectors. Brain-infiltrating lymphocytes were gated on Vα2 and Vβ5.1 expression to isolate OT-I T cells (Figure 4B). While the percentage of brain-infiltrating OT-I T cells expressing the LFA-1 activation marker did not differ between conditions (Figure 4C), the total number of OT-I T cells in the brain was robustly increased in demyelinated mice transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP (Figure 4D), indicating that both demyelination and the expression of cognate antigen were required for the accumulation of antigen-specific effectors in the brain. This effect was reflected in the presence of CD45bright cells proximal to GFP+ axons and neurons in the hippocampus and thalamus of demyelinated mice transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP (Figure 4E). We also observed an increase in CD3+ cells (Figure 4F) associated with GFP+ axons in the corpus callosum and cortex of demyelinated mice transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP receiving adoptive transfer of OT-I T cells (Figure 4, H and J), but not in the same mice receiving B6-derived T cells (Figure 4, G and I). These OT-I T cells primarily accumulated adjacent to GFP+ cortical and hippocampal neurons with projections into the corpus callosum, adjacent to GFP+ axons within the corpus callosum, and in periventricular areas near GFP+ neurons and axons. Further analysis of demyelinated mice transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP (Figure 4, K and M) or AAV.Syn.GFP (Figure 4, L and N) following adoptive transfer of OT-I T cells revealed the presence of CD8a+ T cells associated with GFP+ axons and cells in the ipsilateral cortex (Figure 4, K and L) and with GFP+ axons in the contralateral (Figure 4, M and N) cortex only in mice expressing OVA in neurons.

Figure 4 CD8+ neuronal antigen–specific T (nasT) cells are recruited to the demyelinated CNS. (A) Representative flow plots of blood cells stained as indicated for OT-I markers in lightly irradiated mice adoptively transferred with B6 or OT-I CD8+ T cells. (B) Gating strategy for identifying CD8+Vα2+Vβ5.1+ OT-I cells among brain-infiltrating lymphocytes in cuprizone-fed mice transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP. (C) Percentage of brain-infiltrating OT-I CD8+ T cells expressing high levels of the LFA-1 activation marker in mice transduced with either AAV.Syn.GFP (GFP) or AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP (OVA) and fed either normal chow or cuprizone for 6 weeks. (D) Total number of OT-I T cells accumulating in the brain in mice transduced with either AAV.Syn.GFP (GFP) or AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP (OVA) and fed either normal chow or cuprizone for 6 weeks. (E) Representative images of CD45+ (red) cells in proximity to GFP+ neurons and axons (green) in the hippocampus and thalamus of AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice adoptively transferred with OT-I or B6 T cells after 6 weeks on cuprizone. Insets show H&E-stained sections, with boxes indicating location of the fluorescent image. (F) Quantitation of CD3+ cells in the brain following adoptive transfer of B6 (WT) or OT-I T cells into AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice fed cuprizone for 6 weeks. (G–J) Representative images of CD3+ T cells (red) in the brain in cuprizone-fed mice transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP (G and H) or AAV.Syn.GFP (I and J) receiving adoptive transfer (AT) of B6 (G and I) or OT-I (H and J) T cells. (K and L) Representative images of CD8+ T cells (red) adjacent to GFP+ cells and axons on the ipsilateral side of brain transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP (K) or AAV.Syn.GFP (L) in mice fed cuprizone for 6 weeks prior to adoptive transfer of OT-I T cells. (M and N) CD8+ T cells (red) adjacent to GFP+ structures in the contralateral cortex under the same conditions as (K) and (L). Images are representative of n = 5 AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP mice and n = 2 AAV.Syn.GFP mice. (O) Flow plots showing LFA-1+ brain-infiltrating OT-I T cells in mice receiving intraperitoneal pertussis toxin (200 ng at 96 and 48 hours prior to tissue collection) relative to mice fed cuprizone for 6 weeks. (P) Quantitation of brain accumulation of OT-I T cells from mice in O. (Q) Pie chart representation of the percentage of brain-infiltrating OT-I T cells exhibiting a naive (LFA-1loVα2hi; blue), effector (LFA-1hiVα2hi; orange), or activated effector (LFA-1hiVα2lo; red) phenotype in O. Scale bars: 100 μm. Error bars show the 95% CI; each symbol represents 1 animal. *P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Benjamini-Hochberg correction (C and D), unpaired, 2-tailed t test (F), or Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s pairwise comparison (P).

To determine whether the accumulation of CD8+ T cells in the brain was due to specific retention of antigen-specific cells or was the result of nonspecific demyelination-induced effects on T cell access to the CNS, we compared the activation profile of brain-infiltrating CD8+ OT-I T cells in mice transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP that were either treated with cuprizone for 6 weeks or treated with pertussis toxin (200 ng/mouse, i.p.) at 96 and 48 hours prior to tissue collection. OT-I T cells were found in the brain at high levels in either treatment condition (Figure 4, O and P). However, the cells in the demyelinated brain were predominantly effector T cells and highly activated effector cells exhibiting downregulation of the T cell receptor (TCR) α chain (Figure 4, P and Q), while many of the cells in mice treated only with pertussis were antigen-naive LFA-1lo T cells (Figure 4, O and Q). These findings suggest that CNS recruitment of effector CD8+ T cells directed against a neuron-restricted antigen is a selective process that requires drivers associated with demyelination rather than just nonselective permeability of the blood-brain barrier.

Brain-infiltrating neuronal antigen–specific T cells secrete proinflammatory cytokines and display an activated phenotype. B6 mice (Thy1.1-negative) were transduced by intracranial inoculation with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP or AAV.Syn.GFP, fed cuprizone or control chow for 6 weeks, irradiated, and then adoptively transferred with a 1:1 mixture of OT-I.Thy1.1+ and B6.Thy1.1+ T cells. Analysis of antigen-specific versus nonspecific adoptively transferred cells revealed that OT-I cells were preferentially recruited into the brain at high numbers in cuprizone-demyelinated AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice (Figure 5A) compared with nondemyelinated mice. Furthermore, following ex vivo stimulation of isolated brain-infiltrating CD8+ T cells for 5 hours with SIINFEKL peptide (10 μg/mL), OT-I cells (CD8+Vα2+Thy1.1+) produced IFN-γ (Figure 5A), indicating that these brain-infiltrating cells are functional effector T cells. Adoptively transferred brain-infiltrating B6-derived cells (CD8+Vα2–Thy1.1+) did not respond to SIINFEKL stimulation. Polyclonal ex vivo stimulation with phorbol myristic acid (PMA) (50 ng/mL) and ionomycin (1 μM) induced IFN-γ production in a fraction of both OT-I (CD8+Vα2+Thy1.1+) and B6 (CD8+Vα2–Thy1.1+) brain-infiltrating T cells (Figure 5A), indicating the presence of effector CD8+ T cells among both brain-infiltrating adoptively transferred Thy1.1 populations. In contrast with brain-infiltrating T cells from AAV.Syn.GFP-transduced mice, a small number of brain-infiltrating OT-I cells from demyelinated AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice exhibited spontaneous IFN-γ production without further stimulation. This production may indicate a response induced by endogenously presented OVA peptide just prior to cell harvest. Of interest, a small number of brain-infiltrating OT-I cells isolated from nondemyelinated AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice also produced IFN-γ in response to peptide antigen or PMA/ionomycin stimulation. Similarly, a small number of these OT-I cells also produced IFN-γ in the unstimulated condition, in contrast with cotransferred B6 T cells. Brain-infiltrating OT-I T cells also secreted higher levels of IL-6, TNF-α, IFN-γ, and CCL2 following ex vivo incubation for 24 hours relative to cotransferred B6 cells. Secretion of IL-12p70 and IL-10 was not different between OT-I and B6 brain-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (Figure 5B). Furthermore, relative to co-infiltrating nonspecific CD8+ T cells, OT-I T cells isolated from the brain of AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced, cuprizone-demyelinated mice exhibited increased surface expression of CD69, CD44, KLRG1, and CD107a, with no difference observed in expression of Ki67 or IL-7R (Figure 5C). Brain-infiltrating OT-I T cells also differed from splenic OT-I T cells in adoptively transferred mice. B6 mice were transduced by intracranial inoculation with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP, fed cuprizone for 6 weeks, irradiated, and then adoptively transferred with OT-I.Thy1.1+ T cells. At 5 days after reconstitution, Thy1.1+ cells were isolated from brain and spleen and analyzed by mass cytometry to determine expression levels of 25 markers. Brain-infiltrating antigen-specific CD8+ T cells exhibited higher expression of PD-1, BATF, GATA3, LAG3, CD11c, and CD38, with a trend toward increased expression of IRF4, CD44, Ki67, CD25, and RORγt. Brain-infiltrating cells exhibited decreased expression of BTLA, CD11b, CD62L, T-bet, and FOXP3 (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Brain-infiltrating nasT cells exhibit an activated phenotype. (A) Number of adoptively transferred B6 (CD8+Vα2–Thy1.1+) and OT-I (CD8+Vα2+Thy1.1+) T cells recovered from the brain 5 days after reconstitution with a 1:1 mixture into Thy1.1-negative hosts transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP or AAV.Syn.GFP and fed control chow (–) or cuprizone (+) for 6 weeks. n = 3–5 mice per condition. Quantitation of IFN-γ production in response to ex vivo stimulation of these brain-infiltrating CD8+ T cells with SIINFEKL peptide, PMA + ionomycin, or vehicle. (B) Cytokine production by brain-infiltrating CD8+ T cells after 24 hours in culture. CD8+ T cells were magnetically purified from brain-infiltrating leukocytes collected from AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced, cuprizone-fed B6 mice that received adoptive transfer of B6 (WT) or OT-I T cells. (C) Levels of surface activation markers on brain-infiltrating CD8+ T cells collected from mice treated as in A, shown as the ratio of antigen-specific T cell MFI (CD8+Vα2+Thy1.1+) to antigen-naive T cell MFI (CD8+Vα2–Thy1.1+). (D) Analysis of expression level of 25 markers in brain-infiltrating OT-I T cells (red) vs. splenic OT-I T cells (blue) using mass cytometry. Mice were transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP and demyelinated with cuprizone for 6 weeks prior to adoptive transfer of the OT-I T cells. Error bars are the 95% CI. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparison test (A), unpaired, 2-tailed t test (B), 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (C), or multiple unpaired t tests with Benjamini-Hochberg correction for multiple comparisons (D).

CD8+ neuronal antigen–specific T cells injure axons and neurons in the demyelinated brain. B6 mice were transduced by intracranial inoculation of AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP, fed cuprizone or control chow for 6 weeks, irradiated, and adoptively transferred with OT-I or B6 CD8+ T cells. At 5 days after transfer, brain sections were analyzed by immunostaining to assess axonal injury. Cuprizone-demyelinated mice receiving OT-I T cells exhibited increased accumulation of axonal amyloid precursor protein (APP) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 10). We also observed increased expression of nonphosphorylated neurofilament (npNF; SMI-32) (Figure 6B) and profound loss of GFP+ axons in fiber tracts such as the corpus callosum (Figure 6B) in cuprizone-demyelinated mice receiving OT-I T cells by adoptive transfer (Supplemental Figure 11). While it is possible that a reduction in axonal diameter associated with reduced levels of neurofilament phosphorylation may have contributed to the observed loss of GFP+ axons, quantitative analysis revealed that cuprizone-demyelinated mice receiving OT-I T cells had a substantial reduction in healthy axons, increased APP+ inclusions, and increased blebbing, relative to levels measured in mice receiving T cells that were not antigen specific (Figure 6C). To localize effector T cells, B6 mice were transduced by intracranial inoculation with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP or AAV.Syn.GFP, fed cuprizone for 6 weeks, irradiated, and adoptively transferred with red fluorescent OVA-specific CD8+ T cells isolated from OT-I × RFP donors (OT-I.RFP). Microscopy revealed RFP+ cells in association with GFP+ axons in the cortex and corpus callosum (Figure 6D and insets). In mice transduced with AAV.Syn.GFP, only scarce RFP+ cells were observed (Figure 6E and insets). High-magnification z-stacks (Figure 6F) and 3D projections (Figure 6G) revealed RFP+ OT-I T cells physically associated with GFP+ axons exhibiting blebbing indicative of injury. Finally, to directly demonstrate axonal injury mediated by antigen-specific CD8+ T cells, we cultured primary murine cortical neurons in a multichambered microfluidics platform that allowed axons to grow into and through a channel that permitted introduction of T cells specifically to the axons en passant (Figure 6H). Neurons transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP or AAV.Syn.GFP and OT-I.RFP T cells from brain or blood were incubated with the axons. In the context of OVA expression, OT-I T cells elicited profound axonal injury within 1 hour (Figure 6, I and J, top row), whereas in the absence of OVA transduction such injury was not observed even at 24 hours (quantified in Figure 6K). These findings suggest that neuronal antigen–specific CD8+ T cells are recruited to the demyelinated CNS and directly mediate axonal injury.

Figure 6 CD8+ nasT cells injure neurons in the demyelinated brain. (A) Representative images showing APP (red) in cortex 5 days after adoptive transfer of OT-I T cells into AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice fed cuprizone or control chow for 6 weeks. Boxes indicate higher magnification images shown directly beneath each panel. (B) Representative images showing nonphosphorylated neurofilament (npNF; red) and GFP+ axons (green) in the corpus callosum in AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced B6 or OT-I mice fed cuprizone for 6 weeks. (C) Quantitation of axonal injury parameters following adoptive transfer of B6 (blue) or OT-I (red) T cells into AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice fed cuprizone for 6 weeks. (D) Representative images of RFP+ OT-I T cells (red) in proximity to GFP+ axons (green) in the cortex and corpus callosum 5 days after adoptive transfer into AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice fed cuprizone for 6 weeks. (E) Representative images of the same approach used in D in mice transduced with AAV.Syn.GFP. Boxes in D and E indicate insets (D, i–iv; E, i–ii) shown at higher magnification immediately below the corresponding panel. (F) Optical sections from a z-stack image of a brain-infiltrating RFP+ OT-I T cell (red) in apposition to a GFP+ axon (green) in a mouse transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP and fed cuprizone for 6 weeks prior to adoptive transfer. (G) 3D renderings of an RFP+ OT-I T cell in contact with a GFP+ axon. (H) Schematic of the multichambered microfluidic device used to introduce T cells to axons. Representative image showing GFP+ axons under attack by RFP+ OT-I T cells; box indicates inset at higher magnification. (I) Axons (green) from cortical neurons transduced with AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP or AAV.Syn.GFP were stimulated for 72 hours with IFN-γ prior to incubation for 1 hour (top row) or 24 hours (bottom row) with RFP+ OT-I T cells isolated from the brain (BILs) 5 days after adoptive transfer into AAV.Syn.OVA.GFP-transduced mice fed cuprizone for 6 weeks. (J) The same approach as in I using blood-derived OT-I T cells. (K) Quantitation of axonal injury from the experiment shown in I after 24 to 72 hours. Low-magnification images in A, B, D, E, and H were acquired with 10× objective. High-magnification insets were acquired with 60× objective (A and D–G) or 40× objective (H). Immunostained tissue sections representative of n = 3–5 mice per condition. In vitro data representative of T cells independently isolated from n = 5 mice. Error bars show the 95% CI. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (C) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (K).

Neuronal MHC I and β2M expression is upregulated in MS patient brain tissue. In order to gauge the potential for CD8+ T cell–mediated targeting of MHC class I–positive neurons and axons in human disease, we immunostained MS and control brain tissues to compare levels of β2-microglobulin (β2M) and HLA-A,B,C expression in neurons in cortical gray matter (cingulate gyrus) and deep gray matter (thalamus). We found that in cingulate cortex from MS patients, neuronal cell bodies and axons in adjacent white matter tracks exhibited elevated levels of β2M (Figure 7A) and HLA-A,B,C (Figure 7B) compared with gray matter and white matter from controls. In controls, expression of β2M and HLA-A,B,C was restricted to endothelial cells and ramified microglia. As expected, HLA-A,B,C and β2M expression was found to correlate in normal-appearing gray matter and white matter from MS patients (Supplemental Figure 12). In situ hybridization similarly demonstrated increased neuronal expression of b2M mRNA in MS patient cingulate cortex (MS = 4.009 ± 1.085; control = 0.402 ± 0.036; Figure 7C) as well as in temporal cortex from patients with Alzheimer disease (AD = 1.921 ± 0.2769; control = 0.335 ± 0.168; Supplemental Figure 12), in line with recent reports implicating CD8+ T cells in the pathogenesis of AD (48–50). In contrast, we did not observe increased levels of mRNA for the immunoproteasomal subunit PSMB8 (MS cingulate = 1.782 ± 0.599; control cingulate = 1.182 ± 0.226; AD temporal cortex = 1.617 ± 0.320; control temporal cortex = 0.511 ± 0.167; Supplemental Figure 12) or the antigen peptide transporter TAP2 (MS cingulate = 0.458 ± 0.203; control cingulate = 0.993 ± 0.333; AD temporal cortex = 0.357 ± 0.054; control temporal cortex = 0.453 ± 0.098; data not shown) in either MS or AD brain tissue. These findings suggest that the disease state induces specific upregulation of the most distal components of the antigen presentation pathway in neurons. We further analyzed CD8+ T cell accumulation in normal-appearing white and gray matter from MS patients. We observed prominent infiltration of CD8+ T cells in normal-appearing white matter and occasional CD8+ T cell infiltrates in otherwise normal-appearing gray matter (Supplemental Figure 13). These cells were present in perivascular cuffs, meningeal compartments within sulci, and in white and gray matter parenchyma. Together, these data suggest that in addition to targeting axons within lesions in MS patients, CD8+ T cells may target MHC class I–expressing neuronal cell bodies located in gray matter tissues and nonlesional white matter distal from the site of lesions.