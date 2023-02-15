ClinCirc identifies alterations of the circadian peripheral oscillator in critical care patients

The effectiveness of circadian mathematical techniques on simulated data sampled over short sampling periods. To evaluate the optimal mathematical method for circadian analysis in patients, simulated data were analyzed with 9 existing mathematical techniques. All data had a sampling frequency of 4 hours and were sampled over a period of 24 to 48 hours, replicating the constraints of clinical circadian analysis. In addition to the 9 existing mathematical techniques, we evaluated ClinCirc, a method that combined L-SP with cosinor analysis. In the preprocessing step, L-SP was used to identify the presence of a circadian oscillation by defining the dominant harmonic. An unconstrained cosinor analysis was then used as further preprocessing to exclude cases with excessively high or low periods based on the fit to a single sinusoid. To determine the amplitude and phase of any detected circadian waveform, a cosinor analysis was then used where the period was constrained from 18 to 30 hours (Figure 1A and Supplemental Methods).

Figure 1 Performance of ClinCirc in detecting circadian rhythmicity. (A) Flow diagram depicting how cosinor analysis was combined with L-SP to create ClinCirc. (B) Sampling periods of 24 hours and (C) 48 hours were used to characterize the sensitivity and specificity of 10 mathematical methods on infrequently (every 4 hours) sampled data. Sensitivity was calculated using a waveform created following the addition of 40% noise (Supplemental Methods) to a sinusoidal wave. Specificity was calculated from a straight line (5,000 simulations). Data are represented as mean ± SD. (D) Two data sets measuring clock-gene expression in healthy human volunteers were reanalyzed using the same 10 mathematical methods. The average number of clock genes per volunteer that each method detected as having a circadian rhythm is shown. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (E) ClinCirc was used to evaluate circadian rhythmicity of clock genes in ICU patients (n = 13) as well as in healthy volunteers (n = 23). Bar chart shows the proportion of subjects in which ClinCirc detected a circadian oscillation per clock gene. Heatmap shows which subjects had a detected circadian oscillation. Each subject is represented by a row, and a filled square represents a detected circadian oscillation. (F) ClinCirc was used to evaluate circadian rhythmicity of clock genes in kidney-transplant recipients at 0 to 24 hours after transplantation (n = 22; 24 hours after transplant) or 48 to 72 hours after transplantation (n = 7; 72 hours after transplant) as well as in healthy volunteers (n = 23). Bar chart shows the proportion of subjects that had a circadian oscillation for the clock gene. Heatmap shows which subjects had the circadian oscillation. Each subject is represented by a row in which the filled squares represent a detected circadian oscillation. *P < 0.05, χ2 test.

To define the sensitivity of the methods, a cosine wave was sampled in the presence and absence of additive noise in all parameters. If the sampling period was 24 hours or 48 hours, then most mathematical methods tested had a sensitivity of 100% on a cosine wave without noise (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162775DS1). The exceptions were GPR (Matérn), which had sensitivity of 99.8% over 48 hours, GPR (periodic), which had a sensitivity of 0% over 24 hours or 48 hours, and some of the constituent parts of MetaCycle. The addition of random noise (Supplemental Figure 1) onto the perfect cosine wave caused the methods to have different performances. Over a 24-hour sampling period, ClinCirc, L-SP (frequency), and GPR (Matérn) had the highest sensitivity, greater than 84%, followed by cosinor analysis, with a sensitivity of 66%, and L-SP (P value), which had a sensitivity of 41%. GPR (periodic) had a sensitivity of 34.6%, with the remaining methods all having a sensitivity below this (Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 1B). Over a 48-hour sampling period, ClinCirc, L-SP frequency, and cosinor methods all had comparable sensitivities of 76.92%, 76.92%, and 78.94%, respectively (Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 1C). The remaining methods had lower sensitivities, as described in Supplemental Table 1. The specificity of the methods was then evaluated. Over a 24-hour sampling period, this was greater than 88% (Figure 1B) for all methods except for L-SP frequency, which had a specificity of 0%. Over a 48-hour sampling period, specificity was also over 98% for all methods, except for MetaCycle (81%) and two of its constituent parts (L-SP, ARS) (Figure 1C). ClinCirc thus had comparable sensitivity/specificity over both 24 hour and 48-hour sampling periods on simulated data compared with existing methods.

Accuracy of ClinCirc at estimating amplitude, phase, and period compared with cosinor analysis using in vitro biological data. In ClinCirc, cosinor analysis was added to the L-SP method to define the characteristics of detected circadian oscillation. To confirm the effectiveness of this approach, bioluminescence traces representative of PER2 expression from PER2:luc lung slices were analyzed at a 4-hour sampling frequency.

The period estimates of ClinCirc were within 2 hours, acrophase estimates were within 1.1 hours, and relative amplitude was within 0.23-fold (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C) of the original data (1 minute sampling frequency). Following the addition of artificial noise (40%), the accuracy of ClinCirc was slightly reduced (Supplemental Figure 2D); however, period estimation was still within 4 hours, acrophase estimation was within 2 hours, and relative amplitude was within 0.5-fold (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C) of the original data. In all cases, ClinCirc analysis was more accurate compared with cosinor analysis of the same data (Supplemental Figure 2D).

ClinCirc identifies a comparable number of circadian oscillations for clock transcripts in healthy human volunteer data sets compared with cosinor analysis. The performance of the mathematical methods was then evaluated on two previously published data sets (23, 24) reporting the expression of the molecular oscillator in human peripheral blood. Out of the methods tested, ClinCirc, cosinor, GPR (periodic), and GPR (Matérn) detected similar numbers of circadian oscillations per individual (3–4 oscillations). ClinCirc detected the greatest number of circadian oscillations in data set 1, while GPR (Matérn) detected the most in data set 2 (Figure 1D). The remaining mathematical techniques detected fewer than 2 oscillatory clock transcripts per patient (Figure 1D).

Study population demographics. The clinical applicability of ClinCirc was then investigated by analyzing the expression of clock transcripts making up the molecular oscillator in peripheral blood from 2 different patient cohorts. The first cohort of patients were critically ill patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) (Supplemental Table 2). These individuals had varying levels of inflammation and did not receive glucocorticoids, an antiinflammatory medication. This contrasted with our second cohort of patients, kidney-transplant recipients who all received glucocorticoids. This cohort was sampled during their recovery following transplantation (Supplemental Table 3). They were primarily sampled over the first 24 hours following transplantation (24 hours, n = 22) with a further 7 being sampled 48 to 72 hours after their surgery.

Rhythmic oscillator transcripts are reduced in ICU patients, but increased after kidney transplantation. Initially, the presence or absence of detected circadian oscillations of individual peripheral oscillator transcripts was quantified in patient cohorts. The proportion of ICU patients in whom ClinCirc detected a circadian oscillation was reduced for NR1D1 and PER2 compared with that in healthy volunteers (P < 0.05, χ2 test; Figure 1E). No differences in the prevalence of detectable circadian oscillations for the remaining 7 clock genes were observed.

Immediately after kidney transplantation, the opposite phenomenon was observed. Patients who had received their kidney transplants within 24 hours had a higher prevalence of detectable circadian oscillations for PER3, BMAL1, and CLOCK compared with healthy volunteers (P < 0.05, χ2 test; Figure 1F), with no differences being observed for the remaining clock genes. There were no differences in the prevalence of circadian oscillations for the clock genes when kidney recipients at 72 hours were compared with healthy volunteers or kidney recipients at 24 hours.

Reduction in detectable circadian oscillations is associated with a reduction in inflammatory circadian oscillations. Patients were split into 2 groups according to whether the detection of circadian oscillations in the molecular oscillator was reduced. A threshold of 3 circadian oscillations for clock genes was chosen since 95% of healthy volunteers fulfilled this criterion (Figure 1D). Seven ICU patients also fulfilled this criterion and were defined as “standard,” while fewer than 3 circadian oscillations were detected in the remaining 6 ICU patients, who were labeled as “reduced”; their clinical characteristics are shown in Supplemental Table 4. For all 29 kidney-transplant recipients, at least 3 circadian oscillations were detected in the molecular oscillator per patient.

Circadian biology has been widely reported as regulating inflammatory pathways. Therefore, the protein profiles of 37 inflammatory mediators in the plasma were examined to show whether reduced rhythmicity was associated with altered effects. The expression levels of 5 mediators (CD163, IL20, MMP2, MMP3, and TSLP) oscillated in a circadian manner in over 50% of ICU patients with standard detection (Figure 2A). For 3 of these mediators (MMP2, MMP3, and TSLP), the prevalence of circadian oscillations was reduced in those ICU patients with reduced detection (P < 0.05, χ2 test) (Figure 2, A and B). The prevalence of circadian oscillations also appeared reduced for the remaining 2 inflammatory mediators; however, this was not statistically significant (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Inflammation is associated with reduced detection of circadian oscillations in the ICU. ICU patients were split into 2 groups based on whether ClinCirc detected unchanged or a reduced number of circadian oscillations in the peripheral blood molecular oscillator. (A) Heatmap displaying the proportion of patients in each group in whom ClinCirc detected a circadian oscillation in the measured inflammatory mediator. *P < 0.05, χ2 test. (B) Forty-eight–hour expression profiles for the 3 inflammatory mediators (MMP2, MMP3, and TSLP) that showed differential circadian oscillations between ICU patients who had standard or reduced detection of circadian oscillations. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Traces were acrophase aligned. (C) Volcano plot showing differences in mean expression of 37 inflammatory mediators between ICU patients with standard or reduced detection of circadian oscillations. Positive fold change reveals that the mediator was elevated in patients in whom detection of circadian oscillations was reduced. Dotted line shows P = 0.05. Significant cytokines are labeled. Inflammatory mediators that were differentially regulated are IFN-α2, IFN-γ, IL-2, IL-8, IL-10, IL-11, IL-12 (p40), IL-19, IL-20, IL-26, IL-27 (p28), IL-28A, IL-29, IL-35, LIGHT, Pentraxin-3, and TSLP. (D) Difference in CRP expression between ICU patients grouped according to the detection of circadian oscillations and those who underwent kidney transplantation. **P < 0.01, ANOVA post hoc Tukey’s. (E) CRP expression in ICU patients was also plotted against the number of clock genes for that participant in which ClinCirc detected the presence of a circadian oscillation. r2 = 0.49 linear correlation. n = 13. For circadian rhythm analysis, data were only plotted if a circadian rhythm was detected.

Reduced detection of circadian clock-gene oscillations is associated with higher inflammatory mediator and C-reactive protein expression. The association between inflammatory mediator expression and molecular oscillator circadian oscillations was then examined, as this has been previously reported in animal models (12). ICU patients with reduced detection of circadian oscillations had significantly higher inflammatory mediator protein expression for 17 out of 37 measured inflammatory mediators (Figure 2C). Furthermore, when inflammatory mediator protein expression was correlated with the number of oscillatory genes per patient, significant correlations were observed for 19 out of 37 measured inflammatory mediators (r2 = 0.33–0.56, Supplemental Figure 3).

Pentraxin-3, an acute-phase protein, had the greatest fold change of all the measured inflammatory mediators among ICU patient groups. However, this acute-phase protein is not routinely measured in the ICU. Therefore, the expression of an acute-phase protein that is routinely measured (C-reactive protein [CRP]) was also investigated. CRP was 4-fold higher in patients in whom the circadian oscillations in the molecular oscillator were reduced compared with clinical populations in whom the detection of circadian oscillations was normal (ICU or kidney-transplant recipients) (P < 0.01, ANOVA, post hoc Tukey’s test; Figure 2D). Similar differences in CRP expression were observed when a threshold of 2 or 4 clock genes was used to stratify normal or reduced circadian rhythmicity (Supplemental Figure 4). CRP expression was also negatively correlated with the number of detected circadian oscillatory clock genes per patient in the ICU in a manner similar to that of pentraxin-3 (r2 = 0.588, Pearson’s; Figure 2E).

The amplitude of the molecular oscillator is increased following kidney transplantation. ClinCirc’s ability to define the characteristics of detected circadian oscillations is a key advantage over L-SP, enabling the characterization of detected circadian waveforms. An investigation into the effect of period constraints when added to the final cosinor fit had a very modest effect on amplitude (±5%) and also phase (±0.2 hours) estimation (Supplemental Figure 5) compared with an unconstrained fit in kidney-transplant recipients. Therefore, the period was constrained to be between 18 hours and 30 hours to prevent inappropriate fitting in borderline cases (Supplemental Methods). Since ClinCirc detected at least 3 circadian oscillations per patient after kidney transplantation (Figure 1F), a level of detection seen in 95% of healthy volunteers, the characteristics of these oscillations were investigated further.

Twenty-four hours after kidney transplantation, the amplitude of circadian oscillations was increased compared with that of healthy volunteers for NR1D1, PER1, PER2, PER3, and CRY2 (P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA post hoc Dunnett’s; Figure 3A). These changes persisted for a minimum of 72 hours following transplantation for both PER1 and PER2 (P = 0.01–0.02, 2-way ANOVA post hoc Dunnett’s; Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Kidney transplantation induces a phase shift that is associated with altered clinical outcomes. (A) The relative amplitude of each clock gene’s circadian oscillation 0 to 24 hours after transplantation (24 hours, n = 22) and 48 to 72 hours (72 hours, n = 7) after kidney transplantation was compared with the amplitude from healthy volunteers. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **q < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s. Each circle indicates patient. (B) Acrophase plot of PER3’s circadian oscillation 0 to 24 hours and 48 to 72 hours after kidney transplantation was compared with that of healthy volunteers. Circles indicate individual patients. Data are represented as median ± IQR (color band). (C) PER3 transcript expression plotted against either time of day or time after allograft reperfusion for the first 24 hours following transplantation (n = 22). Circles indicate individual patients. Regression line is shown. (D) The acrophase of PER3’s circadian oscillation was compared against time of organ reperfusion immediately after kidney transplantation (24 hours). Circles indicate individual patients. r2 = 0.87 linear regression. (E) The prevalence of DGF after kidney transplantation from brain-dead donors was calculated in a 10-year retrospective cohort (n = 536). The probability density for DGF was then plotted against allograft reperfusion time. Data are represented as mean ± 95%CI. Gaussian smoothing with bootstrap. (F) The probability density of DGF was also plotted against allograft harvest time from the donor. Data are represented as mean ± 95%CI. Gaussian smoothing with bootstrap. For circadian rhythm analysis, data were only plotted if a circadian rhythm was detected. Black dotted lines show uniform lines.

The phase of the molecular oscillator is entrained to time of organ reperfusion immediately after kidney transplantation. The phase of the molecular oscillator following kidney transplantation was then analyzed using ClinCirc. Immediately after transplantation (24 hours), the mean phase for 4 clock genes (NR1D1, NR1D2, PER1, and PER3) was significantly shifted compared with that of healthy volunteers or kidney-transplant recipients 72 hours after kidney transplantation (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 6). In contrast, the phase for PER2 was not significantly shifted (Supplemental Figure 6) compared with that of healthy volunteers. Mean expression for PER3 in the cohort did not vary according to time of day (Figure 3C), despite this being reported for healthy volunteers (24) and PER3 having a circadian oscillation in the majority of transplant recipients (Figure 1F) immediately after transplantation.

Therefore, we investigated to determine whether PER3’s circadian oscillation was associated with a different factor. During transplantation, the time at which the donor kidney is reperfused by the recipient’s blood is termed the allograft reperfusion time. This time has been linked to adverse outcomes during transplantation (25). A sinusoidal oscillation was observed for mean PER3 expression when the expression levels were plotted against time after allograft reperfusion (r2 = 0.9, P < 0.01; Figure 3C). The strong correlation of PER3’s acrophase with allograft reperfusion time further confirmed this association (r2 = 0.9, P < 0.01;Figure 3D). Similar linear correlations were observed for the remaining 8 clock genes’ acrophases, suggesting that the molecular oscillator had been entrained to allograft reperfusion time (r2 = 0.51–0.83, P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 7)

Delayed graft function, a kidney-transplant complication, oscillates in a circadian manner. To determine whether this reentrainment of circadian oscillations was associated with adverse outcomes, the incidence of a postoperative complication (delayed graft function [DGF] ref. 26) after transplantation was examined in a 10-year retrospective cohort of kidney-transplant recipients (n = 726). Since the incidence of DGF is affected by the donor, the cohort was split according to whether the donor had experienced brain (n = 536, DBD) or circulatory (n = 190, DCD) death. The probability of DGF from DCD donors did not show a relationship with organ-reperfusion or organ-harvest time (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In contrast, DGF in transplanted kidneys from DBD donors had a sinusoidal relationship with allograft-reperfusion time. The probability density doubled for DGF if allografts were reperfused between 4 and 8 am (Figure 3E), with no overlap in 95% CIs between the peak and trough values. No relationship was seen if the probability density for DGF was plotted against organ-harvest time (Figure 3F).

Comparison of ClinCirc with other mathematical techniques on clinical data. After comparing ClinCirc with other mathematical methods on simulated data (Figure 1, B and C) and healthy volunteers (Figure 1D), the performance of ClinCirc was compared with other mathematical methods using both of the clinical data sets described above. Two other methods (cosinor and GPR [Matérn]) detected more than 2 oscillatory clock genes per patient in both cohorts and were able to characterize the properties of the waveform, permitting further analysis. In a manner similar to ClinCirc, these methods identified some clock genes as associated with allograft reperfusion time after transplantation (Table 1). In contrast with the ICU cohort, only ClinCirc analysis of circadian rhythmicity revealed an association with CRP, although this did approach significance with the GPR (Matérn) method (P = 0.06) (Table 1).

Table 1 Results of different mathematical methods in ICU and kidney-transplant patients

The number of waveforms that each method (ClinCirc, cosinor, and GPR [Matérn]) defined as circadian for the whole clinical cohort was then compared (Supplemental Figure 9A). ClinCirc detected the lowest number of circadian waveforms (n = 43), with cosinor detecting 54 waveforms and GPR (Matérn) detecting 63 circadian waveforms. The goodness of fit (r2) and leverage distance (distance between maximum outlier and predicted oscillation) were then compared between methods. Initially, the performance of ClinCirc was compared with GPR (Matérn) using waveforms that were only described as circadian by one method and not the other. The adjusted r2 was higher for waveforms that ClinCirc deemed circadian but the GPR (Matérn) method did not (Supplemental Figure 9B). In contrast, there was no difference in leverage distance between analysis methods (Supplemental Figure 9C). Then the same method was applied comparing the performance of ClinCirc with cosinor analysis. In this situation, the adjusted r2 was higher for waveforms that ClinCirc deemed circadian but cosinor did not (Supplemental Figure 9D) and the leverage distance was also lower for these waveforms (Supplemental Figure 9E).