CDK4-E2F3 signals enhance oxidative skeletal muscle fiber numbers and function to affect myogenesis and metabolism

Enhanced muscle metabolic function in Cdk4R/R mice. We used Cdk4-deficient (Cdk4neo/neo, referred here as Cdk4KO) mice and constitutively active Cdk4R24C/R24C (Cdk4R/R) mice (31). Cdk4R/R mice harbor the arginine to cysteine point mutation at the 24th amino acid position on the Cdk4 protein (hence the term Cdk4R24C). This mutation renders the Cdk4R24C kinase insensitive to inhibition by p16Ink4a — a product of the CDKN2A locus (39, 40). Cdk4R/R mice were longer and heavier (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162479DS1), with a significant increase in skeletal muscle mass. When fed regular chow diet (RD), the mice exhibited lower fasting glucose levels (Supplemental Figure 1C), with no significant differences in fed glucose and insulin levels (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Food intake normalized to body weight was comparable to that seen in controls (Supplemental Figure 1F). In response to RD feeding, Cdk4R/R mice exhibited improved glucose tolerance (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1G), enhanced insulin sensitivity (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1H), reduced serum triglycerides and fatty acid levels, and increased adiponectin levels (Supplemental Figure 1, I–K).

Figure 1 Improved whole-body metabolism in Cdk4R/R mice. (A) Glucose tolerance and (B) insulin sensitivity in Cdk4R/R mice compared with those in Cdk4WT mice. (C) Body weight, (D) fat mass, (E) lean mass, (F) fasting and fed blood glucose levels, (G) glucose tolerance, and (H) insulin sensitivity in Cdk4R/R mice and Cdk4WT mice in response to 60% HFD. (I) Histology of white adipose (WAT) (top) and liver tissues (bottom) from HFD-fed Cdk4R/R mice and similarly fed Cdk4WT mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (J) Whole-body and (K) skeletal muscle glucose uptake during hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp assay in regular chow–fed Cdk4R/R mice compared with Cdk4WT mice. (L) Phosphorylation levels of insulin signaling pathway intermediatory proteins, IRS-1 and Akt, in Cdk4R/R muscle in comparison to Cdk4WT muscle. Total IRS-1,Akt, and α-tubulin proteins are shown as controls. (M) Energy expenditure, (N) ambulatory activity, (O) RER, and (P) muscle exercise work in Cdk4R/R mice and Cdk4WT mice (n = 9–11 mice each group). Between 6 and 8 mice per group fed regular chow were used in each experiment, unless mentioned otherwise. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

High-fat diet–fed (HFD-fed) Cdk4R/R mice maintained lower body weight and reduced fat mass (Figure 1, C and D). Food intake normalized to body weight was significantly lower in Cdk4R/R mice during the first week of exposure to HFD compared with that of WT Cdk4 mice fed HFD (Supplemental Figure 2A). HFD-fed Cdk4R/R mice demonstrated increased ambulatory activity during weeks 5 and 6 of HFD feeding (Supplemental Figure 2B). These data suggest that lower food intake and increased ambulatory activity may, at least partially, explain the reduced weight gain in HFD-fed Cdk4R/R mice. HFD-fed Cdk4R/R mice exhibited significantly increased lean mass (Figure 1E), reduced fed blood glucose levels (Figure 1F), and decreased serum insulin levels (Supplemental Figure 2C). Moreover, these mice showed enhanced glucose tolerance (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 2D) and improved insulin sensitivity (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2E). In addition, decreased ectopic fat accumulation was seen in the liver, muscle, and white adipose tissues (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 2F), suggesting that Cdk4R/R mice were protected from HFD-induced steatosis. Consistent with these results, skeletal muscle of HFD-fed Cdk4R/R mice showed reduced expression of lipogenic genes with concomitant elevation of fatty acid oxidation genes and mitochondrial markers (Supplemental Figure 2G). Reduced levels of serum triglyceride and free fatty acids were also observed (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Furthermore, serum levels of detrimental adipocytokines resistin and IL-6 were reduced, while the level of the beneficial adipokine adiponectin was increased (Supplemental Figure 3, C and E). No significant changes were detected in the circulating levels of leptin or the inflammatory cytokines TNF-α, PAI-1, and MCP-1 (Supplemental Figure 3, F–I). Taken together, these results are consistent with improved glucose homeostasis in Cdk4R/R mice.

RD-fed Cdk4R/R mice exhibited significantly higher whole-body glucose uptake, specifically in skeletal muscle (Figure 1, J and K), but not in white (WAT) or brown (BAT) adipose tissues (Supplemental Figure 3, J and K) compared with RD-fed Cdk4WT mice. Enhanced phosphorylation insulin receptor signaling intermediatories, IRS-1 and Akt, were further suggestive of increased insulin sensitivity in Cdk4R/R muscles (Figure 1L). Additionally, we observed significantly reduced triglyceride accumulation in Cdk4R/R muscles (Supplemental Figure 3L). These findings are evidence of improved glucose uptake by Cdk4R/R skeletal muscle. Furthermore, indirect calorimetry revealed that RD-fed Cdk4R/R mice exhibit enhanced total energy expenditure (Figure 1M) and oxygen consumption (Supplemental Figure 4A), suggesting that Cdk4R/R mice have a higher metabolic rate. Cdk4R/R mice also displayed increased ambulatory activity (Figure 1N), although we did not observe significant changes in total physical activity (which measures ambulatory plus nonambulatory activity) or food intake (Supplemental Figure 4, B–F). We also examined the respiratory exchange ratio (RER), which reflects whole-body fuel oxidation. Chow-fed Cdk4R/R mice showed significantly increased RER during the daytime (Figure 1O), suggesting relatively higher utilization of carbohydrates. In vivo 14C-oleic oxidation was comparable in Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice (Supplemental Figure 4G). Furthermore, Cdk4R/R mice exhibited increased muscle exercise capacity (Figure 1P) and greater grip strength (Supplemental Figure 4H). Expression levels of metabolic genes (Pgc-1α, AMPKs) and mitochondrial genes (Ndusf2, Uqcrc2, Tfam and Atp5a1) were elevated in muscles, but not liver, WAT and BAT from Cdk4R/R mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A–G). Taken together, these data show that Cdk4R/R mice have improved muscle function with respect to glucose metabolism, physical strength, and work capacity.

Cdk4 drives expansion of slow/oxidative muscle fibers. Cdk4R/R mice were leaner (Figure 2A) with increased muscle fiber numbers (Figure 2B) compared with CdkWT mice. Differentiated muscle fibers are categorized as slow-twitch oxidative, fast-twitch oxidative-glycolytic, or fast-twitch glycolytic fibers (13). These myofibers are categorized based on differential gene expression of Myhc isoforms, and most mammalian muscles contain a mixture of fiber types. For example, the soleus muscles have a higher proportion of mitochondria-rich type I (MyhcI) and IIA (MyhcIIa) fibers; in contrast, muscles like the extensor digitorum longus (EDL) and quadriceps contain more of the faster type IIB (MyhcIIb) fibers that have lower mitochondrial numbers (41). mRNA expression of MyhcI and MyhcIIa was significantly increased in Cdk4R/R quadriceps muscles, with no change in MyhcIIb mRNA expression (Figure 2C), compared with Cdk4WT quadriceps muscles. RNA-Seq analyses further demonstrated a preferential increase in markers associated with type 1 and IIA fibers, along with a modest reduction in type IIB fiber markers (Figure 2, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). In agreement, immunofluorescence assays revealed increased proportions of MyhcI- and MyhcIIa-positive oxidative/slow myofibers in Cdk4R/R muscles, with no change in MyhcIIb-positive glycolytic/fast fiber content (Figure 2, G and H). Furthermore, significant enrichment of metabolically active succinate dehydrogenase–positive (SDH-positive) fibers was observed in the tibialis anterior (TA) muscles of Cdk4R/R mice (Figure 2, I and J).

Figure 2 Cdk4R/R muscles display increased oxidative fibers without change in glycolytic fiber composition. (A) Lean mass and (B) total muscle fiber numbers in Cdk4R/R mice compared with those in Cdk4WT mice. (C) mRNA levels of myosin isoforms in quadriceps (QA) muscles of Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice (n = 6 mice each group). (D) Heatmap of RNA-Seq analysis of QA muscle transcripts in Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice (n = 3 mice each group). Upregulated (Up) mRNAs are indicated with a blue bar. (E) Gene ontology (GO) analysis of upregulated genes in QA muscles of Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice. (F) Log 2 fold change RNA-Seq values of type I fiber markers in QA muscles of Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice. (G) Immunofluorescence and (H) quantification of slow/oxidative fibers (MyhcI and MyhcIIa) and fast/glycolytic fibers (MyhcIIx and MyhcIIb) in QA muscles of Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice. Scale bars: 200 μm. (I) Histochemistry staining and (J) quantification of metabolically active SDH-positive fibers in TA muscles of Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice (n = 5 mice each group). Scale bars: 500 μm. (K) Expression of MyHC, Pgc-1α and Uqcrc2 proteins in differentiated primary myoblasts from TA muscles of Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice (n = 3 mice each group). GAPDH protein is shown as loading control. (L) mRNA expression levels of slow/oxidative muscle-specific transcripts (MyhcI and MyhcIIa) and fast/glycolytic muscle transcripts (MyhcIIx and MyhcIIb) in TA muscles of Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice at 7 and 14 days after CTX injection (n = 5–6 mice each group). (M) Immunostaining of slow/oxidative muscle fibers (MyhcI positive) 7 days after CTX injection in TA muscles of Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice (n = 5 mice each group). Scale bars: 500 μm. Between 5 and 6 mice per group were used in each experiment, unless mentioned otherwise. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, *P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Levels of myogenic differentiation were similar in primary myoblasts from Cdk4R/R and Cdk4WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B); however, levels of mitochondrial markers Pgc-1α and Uqcrc2 were increased in differentiated primary myoblasts from Cdk4R/R mice (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Furthermore, pharmacological inhibition of Cdk4 in differentiated C2C12 myotubes suppressed expression of Pgc-1α and Tfam and levels of slow/oxidative muscle fiber markers (MyhcI, MyhcIIa), with no change in fast/glycolytic specific markers (MyhcIIx, MyhcIIb) (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D).

Cdk4 promotes regeneration of oxidative muscle fibers. The above observations are consistent with the notion that Cdk4 preferentially promotes the expansion of oxidative muscle fibers. To test this hypothesis, we utilized a cardiotoxin-induced (CTX-induced) muscle injury model (42). CTX was injected into TA muscle after which mice were allowed unrestricted access to drinking water containing bromodeoxyuridine analogs for 2 weeks. Increased Cdk4 expression was observed in CTX-injected muscle of WT mice 7 days after injury (Supplemental Figure 9A). Cdk4 protein was present in either the perinuclear or intranuclear regions of most central nuclei of regenerating fibers (Supplemental Figure 9, B–J). Cdk4R/R muscle exhibited higher cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 9K). Consistent with the primary myogenic differentiation data (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), the extent of muscle regeneration was similar in Cdk4R/R and Cdk4WT mice (Supplemental Figure 9, L and M). Notably, gene expression levels of slow/oxidative type Myhc genes (MyhcI and MyhcIIa) were significantly increased at 7 and 14 days after CTX injection in Cdk4R/R mice, without any change in fast/glycolytic marker gene expression (Figure 2L). In agreement, immunostaining showed that MyhcI-positive slow/oxidative myofibers were increased in regenerating Cdk4R/R muscles 7 days after CTX injection (Figure 2M). These observations demonstrate that Cdk4 preferentially promotes regeneration of slow/oxidative skeletal muscle fibers.

Cdk4 enhances muscle mitochondrial biogenesis and bioenergetics. Cdk4KO mice exhibited severe reductions in MyhcIIa-positive oxidative myofibers and markers of type 1 fibers (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 10A). Muscle function is largely dependent on mitochondrial reserves and the mitochondrial activity resident in muscle cells (43, 44). RNA-Seq analyses demonstrated significant reductions in Cdk4KO muscle mitochondrial gene expression (Figure 3, B and C), suggestive of defects in mitochondrial biogenesis and/or function. In agreement with this, Cdk4KO mice showed reduced SDH-positive fibers in their TA muscles (Figure 3D). Electron microscopy revealed increased mitochondria in Cdk4R/R muscle, whereas Cdk4KO muscle exhibited depleted mitochondria (Figure 3E, top). Furthermore, robust cytochrome oxidase staining was observed in the Cdk4R/R muscle, in contrast to severely reduced cytochrome oxidase staining in the Cdk4KO muscle tissue (Figure 3E, bottom). Consistent with enhanced mitochondrial biogenesis and function in Cdk4R/R muscle, significant increases in mitochondrial DNA copy number and mitochondrial area were observed in the quadriceps muscle and the EDL muscle (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 10, B–E). In agreement with this, increased ATP content (Figure 3G) and citrate synthase activity (Figure 3H) were detected in Cdk4R/R muscle along with elevated expression of mitochondrial genes (Figure 3, I and J). In contrast, the above features were significantly impaired in muscle tissue from Cdk4KO mice, suggesting a defective mitochondrial phenotype in these mice (Figure 3, F–I, and Supplemental Figure 10, B–E). Furthermore, levels of mitochondrial proteins Uqcrc2 and Pgc-1α were higher in Cdk4R/R muscle and decreased in Cdk4KO muscle (Figure 3K). In addition, pharmacological inhibition of Cdk4 in differentiating C2C12 cells significantly reduced expression levels of mitochondrial markers (Figure 3L) and levels of oxygen consumption (Supplemental Figure 10F), suggesting functional impairment of these cells upon inhibition of Cdk4 activity. Cdk4KO mice also exhibited significantly lower muscle endurance capacity (Figure 3M) and were limited in their ability to run for an extended time and distance compared with Cdk4WT mice (Supplemental Figure 10, G and H). Taken together, these findings show that Cdk4 is essential for optimal numbers of slow/oxidative muscle fibers and normal muscle mitochondrial biogenesis and function.

Figure 3 Mitochondrial phenotype in Cdk4R/R and Cdk4KO muscle. (A) Immunofluorescence showing MyhcIIa expression in TA muscles of Cdk4WT and Cdk4KO mice (n = 5 mice each group). MyhcIIa (green), laminin (red), DAPI (blue). Enlarged images of the areas in the white squares are shown below. Scale bars: 500 μm (top); 200 μm (bottom). (B) RNA-Seq heatmap of soleus muscle transcripts in Cdk4WT and Cdk4KO mice (n = 3 mice each group). Downregulated (Down) mRNAs are indicated with a blue bar. (C) Gene ontology (GO) analysis of downregulated genes in Cdk4WT and Cdk4KO muscle. (D) Histochemical analyses of metabolically active SDH-positive fibers in TA muscles of Cdk4WT and Cdk4KO mice (n = 5 mice each group). Scale bars: 500 μm. (E) Representative electron microscopy images showing mitochondria in Cdk4WT, Cdk4R/R, and Cdk4KO muscle (top). Scale bars: 500 nm. Immunostaining showing cytochrome oxidase–positive fibers in Cdk4WT, Cdk4R/R, and Cdk4KO muscle (bottom) (n = 4–5 mice each group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (F) Mitochondrial DNA copy numbers, (G) ATP content, and (H) citrate synthase activity in QA muscles of Cdk4WT, Cdk4R/R and Cdk4KO mice. (I) mRNA levels of mitochondria markers (Ndufs2,Uqcrc2 and Atp5a1) in QA muscles from Cdk4WT, Cdk4R/R, and Cdk4KO mice (n = 5–6 mice each group). (J) Heatmap of mitochondrial transcripts in Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R muscle (n = 3 mice each group). (K) Protein expression of Pgc-1α, Uqcrc2, and Myh7 in TA muscles of Cdk4WT, Cdk4R/R, and Cdk4KO mice (n = 3 mice each group). (L) Effects of Cdk4 inhibitor (IDCX) on of mitochondrial genes Tfam, Ndufs2, Atp5a1, and Uqcrc2 in C2C12 myotubes. (M) Muscle endurance in Cdk4WT and Cdk4KO mice. Between 6 and 8 mice per group were used in each experiment, unless mentioned otherwise. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, #P < 0.05 vs WT, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Cdk4-E2F3–dependent increase in PGC-1α expression. As expected, levels of MyoD1 and Pgc-1α were increased in exercised WT muscle. Furthermore, levels of energy sensing, fatty acid oxidation, and mitochondrial genes increased with exercise in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 11). Cdk4 targets the E2F family of transcription factors that in turn regulate cell-type-specific gene expression (25, 45). E2F3 levels were increased, whereas p16Ink4a levels were reduced in skeletal muscle from exercised WT mice (Figure 4A). p16Ink4a protein levels were reduced in Cdk4R/R myoblasts (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Furthermore, increased phosphorylated forms of RB were detected in Cdk4R/R myoblasts (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Consistent with these findings, phosphorylation levels of RBserine 780 were increased in Cdk4R/R muscle (Figure 4B). Taken together, these observations are indicative of overall increased Cdk4R24C activity in Cdk4R/R skeletal muscle.

Figure 4 Cdk4-E2F3–dependent activation of PGC-1α. (A and B) Protein expression of cell cycle and muscle proteins in QA muscles of (A) WT and (B) Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice with (+) or without (–) exercise (n = 3 mice each group). (C) Gene expression of indicated genes in QA muscles from Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice after exercise (n = 5–6 mice each group). (D) Pgc-1α and (E) E2F3 mRNA levels in QA muscles of Cdk4WT, Cdk4R/R, and Cdk4KO mice and upon Cdk4i inhibition in differentiating C2C12 myotubes (n = 6 each group). (F) mRNA transcripts of Pgc-1α and Tfam in E2F1–/–, E2F2–/–, and E2F3–/– MEFs (n = 6 each group). (G) PGC-1α reporter (PGC-1α-Luc) activity upon overexpression of E2F1, E2F2, E2F3, and vector control (n = 6 each group). (H) ChIP-assay showing E2F3 binding to the PGC-1α promoter compared with control IgG antibody. Red arrow points to the amplified PGC-1α promoter region. (I) Real-time qPCR data shows binding of E2F3 to the PGC-1α promoter during the 4-day muscle differentiation program of C2C12 cells with and without (control) the presence of a Cdk4i inhibitor (n = 3 each group). (J and K) Pgc-1α protein expression in differentiated C2C12 myotubes upon shRNA knockdown of (J) Cdk4 or (K) E2F3 as compared with nontarget shRNA control (NT). (L) Levels of E2F3 and Pgc-1α in differentiating C2C12 cells without (0 μg) or with (0.5 or 2 μg) pCMV-E2F3–HA–induced expression of exogenous E2F3. (M) Western blot analysis of Pgc-1α protein upon shRNA knockdown of E2F3 (shE2F3), compared with nontarget shRNA control (NT) treatment, with or without adenovirally overexpressed human Cdk4 (Ad-hCDK4) in differentiated C2C12 myotubes. E2F3, Cdk4, and β-actin protein levels are shown as controls. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Cyclin D3 is implicated in muscle development (46–49), and its levels were reduced in response to exercise (Figure 4A). Levels of cyclin D1 were increased and those of cyclin D3 reduced in Cdk4R/R muscle (Figure 4B). Levels of E2F3 and Pgc-1α were also increased in sedentary Cdk4R/R muscle, and those levels were further elevated upon exercise (Figure 4B), along with a coordinate increase in markers associated with improved muscle function, enhanced energy sensing, fatty acid oxidation, and mitochondrial function (Figure 4C). In addition, Pgc-1α and E2F3 transcripts were increased in Cdk4R/R quadriceps muscle but were suppressed in Cdk4KO muscles and 2-Bromo-12,13-dihydro-5H-indolo(2,3-a) pyrrolo (3,4)carbazole–treated (IDCX-treated) C2C12 cells during muscle differentiation (Figure 4, D and E). Taken together, these results suggest a positive association of Cdk4-E2F3 signals with that of PGC-1α expression, which we examined next.

A selective and marked increase in E2F3 transcripts, but not that of E2F1 and E2F2, was seen during differentiation of C2C12 cells (Supplemental Figure 13A). In agreement, E2F3 protein levels were also increased along with those of Myhc and Pgc-1α (Supplemental Figure 13B). Expression of Pgc-1α and Tfam transcripts was significantly suppressed in E2F3–/– MEFs but not E2F1–/– or E2F2–/– MEFs (Figure 4F). Importantly, E2F3, but not E2F1 or E2F2, activated the PGC-1α-luciferase reporter (Figure 4G). Moreover, ChIP assays using C2C12 cells undergoing muscle differentiation revealed a robust binding of E2F3 to the PGC-1α promoter (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 13C) where we observed a time-dependent increase in E2F3 binding to the PGC-1α promoter (Figure 4I). Furthermore, addition of Cdk4 inhibitor, IDCX, eliminated E2F3’s association with the PGC-1α promoter (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 13, D and E), suggesting that this binding is Cdk4 dependent.

Knockdown of Cdk4 or E2F3 or addition of IDCX reduced the levels of Pgc-1α in differentiated C2C12 myoblasts (Figure 4, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 13F). Overexpression of Cdk4 in differentiated C2C12 myoblasts resulted in an E2F3-dependent increase in levels of Pgc-1α protein (Figure 4, L and M). In contrast, E2F3 knockdown suppressed the levels of Pgc-1α in Cdk4-overexpressing C2C12 myoblasts (Figure 4M). All together, these results suggest that Cdk4-E2F3 promotes activation of PGC-1α, a master regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis and energy homeostasis.

Muscle-specific E2F3-deficient mice are susceptible to HFD-induced obesity and diabetes. To investigate E2F3’s role in muscle, we generated muscle-specific E2F3 conditional knockout (E2F3mKO) mice. E2F3fl/fl mice (50, 51) were bred with mice expressing Cre recombinase under a myosin light chain 1/3 promoter/enhancer (MLC-Cre mice), wherein the Cre expression is restricted to skeletal muscle (52). E2F3mKO mice were born at the expected Mendelian ratio without significant changes in their body weight and lean mass (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). However, by 3–4 months of age E2F3mKO mice displayed significantly increased fat mass (Figure 5A). E2F3mKO muscle exhibited decreased expression of slow/oxidative muscle fiber–specific genes (MyhcI and MyhcIIa), Myf5, Mef2c, MyoD1, Pgc-1α, and muscle/mitochondrial markers (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 14, C and D). Similar to Cdk4KO muscle (Figure 3, B and C), RNA-Seq analyses revealed significant reductions in E2F3mKO muscle mitochondrial gene expression (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 14D), suggestive of defects in mitochondrial metabolism. E2F3mKO mice exhibited markedly decreased muscle size, MyhcIIa-positive oxidative myofibers, and SDH-positive fibers in TA muscle (Figure 5, E and F). Furthermore, E2F3mKO muscle exhibited significantly reduced mitochondrial DNA copy numbers (Figure 5G) and ATP content (Figure 5H). Levels of mitochondrial proteins Uqcrc2, mtTFA, and Pgc-1α decreased in E2F3mKO muscle (Figure 5J).

Figure 5 Muscle-specific loss of E2F3 promotes HFD-induced obesity and diabetes. (A) Comparative fat mass in E2F3mKO and E2F3WT mice (n = 5–6 mice each group). (B) mRNA levels of slow/oxidative (MyhcI and MyhcIIa) and fast/glycolytic (MyhcIIx and MyhcIIb) fiber-specific transcripts in E2F3mKO and E2F3WT QA muscles (n = 5 mice each group). (C) Heatmap of RNA-Seq analysis comparing soleus muscle transcripts (P < 0.05) between E2F3mKO and E2F3WT mice (n = 3 mice per group). Downregulated (Down) mRNAs are indicated with a blue bar. (D) Gene ontology (GO) analysis of downregulated genes between E2F3mKO and E2F3WT muscles. (E) Representative immunofluorescence of MyhcIIa protein in E2F3mKO and E2F3WT TA muscles (n = 5 mice each group). MyhcIIa (green), laminin (red),DAPI (blue). Enlarged images of the areas in the white squares are shown below. Scale bars: 500 μm (top); 200 μm (bottom). (F) Representative histochemical staining of active SDH-positive fibers in TA muscles of E2F3mKO and E2F3WT mice (n = 5 mice each group). Scale bars: 500 μm. (G) Mitochondrial DNA content and (H) ATP content in E2F3mKO and E2F3WT muscle. (I) Muscle endurance capacity in E2F3mKO and E2F3WT mice. (J) Protein expression in E2F3mKO and E2F3WT TA muscles (n = 3 mice each group). (K) Body weight, (L) glucose tolerance, and (M) insulin sensitivity in E2F3mKO and E2F3WT mice fed regular diet (RD; open symbols) and high-fat diet (HFD; closed symbols). Between 5 and 8 mice per group were used in each experiment, unless mentioned otherwise. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Consistent with diminished muscle function, E2F3mKO mice exhibited significantly lower muscle endurance capacity (Figure 5I) and were limited in their ability to run for an extended time and distance (Supplemental Figure 14, E and F). In addition, we observed elevated lipogenic gene expression in E2F3mKO muscles (Supplemental Figure 14G). Furthermore, HFD feeding increased the susceptibility of E2F3mKO mice to body weight gain, fat mass expansion, glucose intolerance, and insulin resistance (Figure 5, K–M, and Supplemental Figure 14, H–J). Overall, these results demonstrate that skeletal muscle–specific loss of E2F3 results in mitochondrial defects that contribute to metabolic disease.

Cdk4-E2F3 signals regulate oxidative muscle fibers and mitochondrial function. A comparison of RNA-Seq data revealed a set of 199 genes that overlapped in muscle from Cdk4R/R and E2F3mKO mice, with genes representing transition between fast and slow fibers the most significant (Figure 6A). Cluster analyses revealed that slow type 1 muscle fiber genes were increased in Cdk4R/R muscle, whereas those same genes were suppressed in E2F3mKO muscle (Figure 6, B and C). We also found an overlap of 483 genes, comprising primarily of markers of mitochondrial bioenergetics and lipid handling and storage, between E2F3mKO and Cdk4KO muscles compared with WT muscles (Figure 6, D and E). Of the 483 genes, expression of 58 genes representing lipid-related pathways correlated with the status of Cdk4 or E2F3 (Supplemental Figure 15). Expression of these lipid-pathway genes was either coordinately increased or decreased (30 of 58 genes) or was regulated in the opposite direction (28 of 58 genes) in Cdk4KO and E2F3mKO muscle. Furthermore, we observed that 196 mitochondrial-specific genes were codownregulated in Cdk4KO and E2F3mKO muscle, suggesting common Cdk4-E2F3–dependent regulation (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Correlation of myofiber and mitochondrial gene expression with Cdk4 and E2F3 status. (A) Venn diagram showing the overlap of differentially expressed genes (DEGs; P < 0.05) comparing both Cdk4WT (WT) and Cdk4R/R (RR) mice as well as E2F3WT and E2F3mKO mice (top), and GO analysis of 199 overlapping genes (bottom). (B) Scatterplot of DEGs comparing Cdk4WT and Cdk4R/R mice as well as E2F3WT and E2F3mKO mice. Blue dots represent type I fiber markers that are upregulated in Cdk4R/R muscle and downregulated in E2F3mKO muscle. (C) Log 2 fold change values determined by RNA-Seq from groups of upregulated genes in Cdk4R/R muscle and downregulated genes in E2F3mKO muscle representing myofiber, ion transport, and muscle potential genes, including type I fiber markers. (D) Venn diagram showing the overlap of DEGs (P < 0.05) in Cdk4WT and Cdk4mKO (KO) muscle as well as E2F3WT and E2F3mKO muscle (top), and GO analysis of 483 overlapping genes (bottom). (E) Heatmap of the overlapped 483 genes defined in D and gene ontology (GO) analysis of co-upregulated (red) or codownregulated (green) genes with color intensities indicating Z score (n = 3 mice each group).

To obtain further molecular insight into how p16Ink4a-Cdk4-E2F3 regulates oxidative fiber development and mitochondrial function, we studied primary myoblasts from E2F3mKO, Cdk4R/R, and Cdk4KO mice as well as the effects of knocking down p16Ink4a in WT myoblasts (Supplemental Figure 16, A and B). Proliferation was slightly increased in Cdk4R/R myoblasts but reduced in Cdk4KO myoblasts. Knockdown of p16Ink4a during differentiation resulted in upregulation of markers representing both oxidative and glycolytic muscle fibers in addition to increases in the expression of muscle mitochondrial markers (Supplemental Figure 16C). Differentiation of Cdk4R/R myoblasts led to upregulation of markers representing type 1 oxidative muscle fibers and mitochondria, without a change in expression levels of markers representing glycolytic fibers (Supplemental Figure 16D). In contrast, knockdown of E2F3 during myoblast differentiation suppressed most muscle mitochondrial markers, while having no observable effect on the expression of muscle fiber–type markers (Supplemental Figure 16E). Collectively, based on the analyses of data obtained using cell culture and in vivo mouse modeling under different conditions, we infer that the p16Ink4a-Cdk4-E2F3 signals (a) differentially affect myoblast proliferation and its regeneration potential (based on the CTX injury model) and, (b) upon differentiation, these signals selectively regulate the expression of specific muscle fiber–type markers and muscle mitochondrial genes.

E2F3–PGC-1α levels in mouse models of diabetes and obesity. Next, we investigated the association of E2F3 and PGC-1α using the leptin-deficient obese (Lepob/ob) mouse and the HFD-induced obese/diabetic mouse models. Significantly reduced expression of muscle-specific, energy sensing, fatty acid oxidation, and mitochondrial genes along with reduced levels of Cdk4-E2F3-PGC-1α transcripts were seen in skeletal muscles of Lepob/ob mice (Supplemental Figure 17). Muscle from Lepob/ob mice showed reduced E2F3 and Pgc-1α gene expression (Figure 7A). Protein levels of p16Ink4a were elevated and those of phospho-RB and E2F3 were reduced in muscle tissue from Lepob/ob and HFD-fed mice (Figure 7, B and C). Importantly, the levels of Cdk4 protein were unchanged in either Lepob/ob or HFD mice. which is consistent with the notion that the overexpressed p16Ink4a inhibitor binds to Cdk4 and suppresses its activity without alteration in Cdk4 protein level. Thus, progression of obesity and diabetes in these two well-characterized mouse models involves dampening of Cdk4-E2F3 activity in skeletal muscle via upregulation of the p16Ink4a inhibitor.

Figure 7 Correlation of E2F3–PGC-1α levels in mouse models of diabetes and obesity. (A) E2F3 and Pgc-1α mRNA expression in QA muscle from Lepob/ob mice and age- and sex-matched control mice. (B and C) Protein expression in skeletal muscle of (B) Lepob/ob mice and (C) HFD-fed mice compared with RD-fed age and sex-matched control mice (n = 3–5 mice each group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Correlation of CDK4, CDKN2A, and E2F3 expression with markers of fiber type and mitochondria in human skeletal muscle. Using 221 nondiabetic human muscle biopsies, expression levels of CDK4 and CDKN2A were correlated with levels of markers representing oxidative and glycolytic muscle fibers and muscle mitochondria (Figure 8 and Supplemental Figure 18). Expression levels of CDK4 and PPARGC1A overall correlated positively with expression of markers of oxidative muscle fibers and muscle mitochondria and negatively with expression of glycolytic muscle fiber markers. In contrast to that observed with CDK4 and PPARGC1A, expression levels of CDKN2A overall correlated positively with expression of glycolytic muscle fiber markers and negatively with expression of markers of oxidative muscle fibers and mitochondria.

Figure 8 Opposite correlation of CDK4 and CDKN2A expression with markers of fiber type and mitochondria in nondiabetic human skeletal muscle. (A) Heatmap showing Pearson’s partial correlations (adjusted for age and genetic admixture) of mRNA levels (standardized across batches and sexes) from markers representing mitochondria, oxidative fibers, and glycolytic fibers, with levels of expression of CDKN2A, CDK4, and PPARGC1A in skeletal muscle biopsies from healthy individuals (n = 221). (B) Heatmap and (C) scatterplots depicting correlation of mRNA levels of select markers representing mitochondria, oxidative fibers, and glycolytic fibers in skeletal muscle biopsies from individuals (n = 221) with levels of expression of CDKN2A, CDK4, and PPARGC1A. Each value in the heatmap represents the Pearson’s partial correlation coefficient adjusted for age and genetic admixture. Red indicates high positive correlation, and blue indicates high negative correlation. Smaller circles in scatterplots denote gene expression levels of all individuals and each regression line is shown along with the goodness of fit (r2) by linear regression analysis.

To investigate if muscle fiber–type and mitochondrial markers were associated with metabolic parameters, we performed gene expression analyses using a subset of 30 vastus lateralis muscle biopsies obtained from a separate 49 individual cohort (Supplemental Table 1). Markers of slow oxidative muscle fibers and mitochondria were elevated in biopsies from lean individuals, while those same markers were reduced in biopsies from obese individuals (Figure 9A). In contrast, markers of glycolytic muscle fibers were elevated in biopsies from obese individuals, and, in general, those markers were suppressed in biopsies from leaner individuals. Moreover, expression levels of mitochondria-specific genes correlated positively with insulin sensitivity from frequently sampled intravenous glucose tolerance test, exercise capacity based on VO2 max test, and HDL cholesterol levels (Figure 9B). In contrast, the mitochondrial markers correlated negatively with total fat and BMI.

Figure 9 Association of metabolic measures with markers of muscle fiber type and mitochondria in human vastus lateralis muscle biopsies. (A) Heatmap correlating mRNA levels of markers representing mitochondria, oxidative fibers, and glycolytic fibers in skeletal muscle biopsies from individuals (n = 30) with BMIs of less than 25, between 25 and 30, and more than 30 kg/m2. The fold change scale is provided. (B) Correlation of indicated metabolic parameters with mitochondrial markers. Positive and negative correlation scores are shown inside boxes; values in boxes with red outline are significant (P < 0.05). (C) Transcript levels of E2F3 and PGC-1α correlated with increasing BMI in individuals (n = 49). (D–H) Scatterplots of E2F3 expression correlated with BMI, total fat, VO2 max, HDL, and PGC-1α. The strength of association was quantified by the Pearson’s correlation index. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Using the vastus lateralis muscle biopsies from the 49 individual cohort, we next examined the correlation of E2F3 and PGC-1α mRNA expression levels with markers of adiposity, fitness level, and diabetes. There was no relationship between E2F3 or PGC-1α levels and age or sex. We found a significant reduction in E2F3 and PGC-1α levels as a function of increasing BMI, with progressively lower levels in muscle derived from overweight (BMI, 25–30 kg/m2) and obese (BMI, over 30 kg/m2) individuals compared with individuals with healthy BMI (less than 25 kg/m2) (Figure 9C). Expression of E2F3 was associated negatively with BMI and total fat (Figure 9, D and E) and positively with VO2 max, HDL levels, and PGC-1α expression (Figure 9, F–H). Multiple linear regression analyses showed that the correlation between VO2 max and skeletal muscle E2F3 expression trended toward an independent association (P = 0.062) but that the correlation was significantly driven by BMI (P < 0.001) and sex (P = 0.008), with no effect of age (P = 0.479). We observed statistically significant negative associations of E2F3 and PGC-1α levels with BMI, percentage body fat, total body fat mass, total lipid content of the vastus lateralis, and intramyocellular lipid content of the vastus lateralis muscle prior to biopsy (Supplemental Table 2). We further observed significant positive associations of E2F3 and PGC-1α levels with insulin sensitivity index from frequently sampled intravenous glucose tolerance test (FSIVGTT), suggesting a correlation of both proteins with improved insulin sensitivity (Supplemental Table 2).