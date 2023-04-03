Coordinated activation of c-Src and FOXM1 drives tumor cell proliferation and breast cancer progression

Animal models

For all mammary tumor studies, palpation to detect tumor onset and caliper measurements of tumors were performed twice weekly. Mice were euthanized according to approved facility protocols when their tumor volume reached 2.5 cm3 for a single mass or a total of 5 cm3 for multifocal tumors.

Transgenic models. MIC, MMTV-PyVmT, MMTV-rtTA, and Src-conditional mice (9, 20, 25, 26) were on a pure FVB/ NJ (Friend leukemia virus B/NIH Jackson) background and were genotyped by qRT-PCR (see Supplemental Table 1). All transgenic mice were generated through an in-house breeding program. Female littermates were group-housed under specific pathogen–free conditions with a 12-hour day/23-hour night cycle and ad libitum access to food and water. Transgene expression was induced in 8- to 12-week-old MIC mice via administration of 2 mg/mL doxycycline (Wisent, 450-185-EG) in light-blocking bottles.

PDX models. Freshly excised pieces of early-passage PDX tumors of approximately 8 mm3 in size were implanted into the left inguinal mammary fat pad of 12-week-old female NOD/SCID/γ (NSG) immunocompromised mice (Charles River Laboratories).

Experimental lung metastasis. A total of 250,000 cells were suspended in 100 μL PBS and injected into the tail vein of female athymic nude (NCr) mice (Taconic). After 3 weeks, mice were euthanized, and lung tissues were collected for histological examination.

Orthotopic allografts. A total of 500,000 cells were suspended in 30 μL PBS and injected s.c. into the mammary fat pads of 12-week-old female NSG mice (Charles River Laboratories).

In vivo therapeutic studies. Mice were randomly assigned to treatment groups and weighed twice weekly, with the doses adjusted according to body weight. Drug administration, tumor measurement, and data analysis were performed by different individuals who were each blinded to the treatment groups. Treatment of PDX models was initiated when tumors reached 65 mm3, with termination of the experiment when all vehicle controls had reached the endpoint. Eight-week-old MIC mice were treated with drugs following 2 weeks of doxycycline administration, and experiments were terminated after 3 weeks. Dasatinib (MedChemExpress, HY-10181) and eCF506 (MedChemExpress, HY-112096) were formulated in 80 mM citric acid (made in water) and administered daily by oral gavage at 10 mg/kg. NB-55 and NB-115 were gifts of John and Belinda Katzenellenbogen (University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, Champaign, Illinois, USA). NB-55 was dissolved in a vehicle containing 9/0.5/0.5/90 parts PEG400/Tween-80/povidone/0.5% carboxymethylcellulose in deionized water and administered daily by oral gavage at 100 mg/kg (50). NB-115 was dissolved in 10% DMSO and 90% corn oil and administered daily by s.c. injection at 6 mg/kg (50).

Histology and immunostaining

Tissues were fixed for 24 hours in 10% neutral buffered formalin, paraffin embedded, and sectioned at 4 μm. Sections were stained with H&E or processed further as indicated.

Lung metastasis. Three H&E-stained 10 μm step sections per sample were scanned using an Aperio XT slide scanner (Leica Biosystems) and analyzed using ImageScope software (Leica Biosystems).

BrdU Incorporation. BrdU (GE Healthcare, RPN 201) was administered at 0.02 mg/g bodyweight by i.p. injection. Tissues were collected for analysis 2 hours after injection.

Immunofluorescence. Sections were deparaffinized in xylene, and antigen retrieval was performed in 10 mM EDTA (pH 9) using a pressure cooker. Sections were treated with 10% Power Block (BioGenex, HK083) in TBS for 10 minutes at room temperature and then with a primary antibody in 2% (wt/vol) BSA in PBS at 4°C overnight. Secondary antibody incubation was performed with ImmPRESS polymer detection kit (Vector Laboratories, VECTMP745250, VECTMP740150, VECTMP740450) and tyramide signal amplification substrates (Akoya Biosciences, OP-001001, OP-001303; PerkinElmer, FP1489). Three washes in PBS were performed between each step. Slides were incubated with DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific, D1306) for 10 minutes at room temperature, washed 3 times in water, mounted in ImmuMount (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 9990412), imaged using a Zeiss LSM800 confocal microscope or a Zeiss Axioscan slide scanner, and analyzed using HALO software (Indica Labs) with quantification of 5 independent fields of view from 4 mice per experimental group. The primary antibodies used are detailed in Supplemental Table 2.

Tissue microarrays

Tissue microarrays (TMAs) were obtained from US Biomax (BR2082c, BR1503f, and BR806). The status of the ER, PR, HER2, and Ki67 samples is publicly available: BR2082c, https://www.tissuearray.com/tissue-arrays/Breast/BR2082c; BR1503f, https://www.tissuearray.com/tissue-arrays/Breast/BR1503f; and BR806, https://www.tissuearray.com/tissue-arrays/Breast/BR806 Sections were cut at 4 μm, mounted onto glass slides, and baked for 2 hours at 79°C. Immunofluorescence was performed and quantified as described above.

Mammary gland whole mounts

Inguinal mammary glands were excised, placed on glass slides, fixed overnight in acetone, stained in hematoxylin for 24 hours, destained in 70% ethanol/1% HCl, washed in 100% ethanol, dehydrated overnight in xylenes, mounted using Permount (Thermo Fisher Scientific, SP15-100), and imaged using a Zeiss AxioZoom V16 microscope.

Cell culture

Mammary tumors 8 weeks after palpation were excised from female MMTV-PyMT mice (20), dissociated in collagenase B (Roche, 11088831001)/Dispase II (Roche, 4942078001) (2.4 mg/mL each) for 2 hours at 37°C, washed 3 times with PBS and 1 mM EDTA, and plated in complete media consisting of DMEM (Wisent, 319-005-CL) supplemented with 2% FBS (Wisent, 080-150), 5 ng/mL EGF (Wisent, 511-110-UM), 1 μg/mL hydrocortisone (MilliporeSigma, H4001), 5 μg/mL insulin (Wisent, 511-016-UG), 35 μg/mL bovine pituitary extract (BPE) (Hammond CellTech, 1078-NZ), and 50 μg/mL penicillin/streptomycin (Wisent, 450-200-EL). Cells were maintained in a humidified 5% CO 2 , 37°C incubator in complete media. Transduction with the adenoviruses Ad5CMVCre and Ad5CMVCytoLacZ (University of Iowa Viral Vector Core, Iowa City, Iowa, USA) was done according to the manufacturer’s instructions at a MOI of 25. Cells were authenticated by PCR-based genotyping (oligonucleotide details are provided in Supplemental Table 1) and by immunoblotting to detect c-Src expression. The human cell lines 293T (CRL-3216) and MCF7 (HTB-22) were purchased from ATCC, used at early passage, and maintained in DMEM with 10% FBS. All cell lines were tested biweekly for mycoplasma using the MycoAlert Kit (Lonza, LT07-118), and all cells used in this study were negative for mycoplasma contamination.

In vitro migration and invasion assays

Boyden chambers (8 μm pore, BD Falcon) were coated with 50 μL DMEM (migration) or DMEM containing 5% growth factor–reduced Matrigel (invasion) (BD, 356234) in the upper chamber and incubated in 24-well plates (Falcon, 353047) with 1 mL complete media in the lower chamber for 1 hour at 37°C. Cells (150,000 cells/500μL in DMEM) were plated in triplicate in the upper chamber and incubated for 24 hours at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Boyden chambers were then fixed in 10% neutral-buffered formalin for 30 minutes, washed 3 times with water, and stained with crystal violet for 30 minutes. Images were acquired using an AxioZoom V16 (Zeiss) and analyzed (positive pixel) with ImageJ software (NIH).

3D organotypic culture

3D organotypic cultures were prepared as described elsewhere (30, 82). Briefly, mammary glands from 8- to 12-week-old mice were dissociated in 10 mL DMEM/F12, 1× penicillin/streptomycin, 50 mg/mL gentamycin (Wisent, 450-135-XL), and 2 mg/mL collagenase B (Roche, 11088831001) for 1 hour at 37°C, and then washed in PBS with 5% FBS (Wisent, 080-150), centrifuged at 1,500g for 15 seconds, and resuspended in 0.25% trypsin (Wisent, 325-143-ES) for 20 minutes at 37°C. Trypsin was quenched with FBS, and cells were resuspended in 3D medium consisting of Epicult-B (STEMCELL Technologies, 05610), with 1% (vol/vol) knockout serum replacement (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10828010), 50 μg/mL penicillin/streptomycin (Wisent, 450-200-EL), 10 ng/mL EGF, 25 μg/mL insulin, 1 μg/mL hydrocortisone, and 2% Geltrex (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A1413202) and then filtered through a 40 μm mesh. Single cells (10,000 cells/well) were plated on Geltrex-coated coverslips in a 24-well plate and grown in 3D medium until organoids formed (5–7 days), and then MIC transgene expression was induced by treatment with 2 μg/mL doxycycline for 12 days.

Immunofluorescence staining of 3D cultures

Organotypic cultures were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 20 minutes at room temperature, permeabilized in 1× PBS with 0.2% Triton X-100 for 20 minutes at room temperature, blocked with Immunofluorescence (IF) Buffer (1× PBS with 0.2% Triton X-100, 0.05% Tween-20, and 2% BSA), and incubated with primary antibodies (described above) overnight at 4°C in IF Buffer. Samples were stained with secondary antibodies in IF Buffer for 45–60 minutes at room temperature and with DAPI (1 μg/mL in water) for 20 minutes at room temperature. Three washes in IF buffer were performed between each step. Organoids were mounted onto slides with ImmunoMount and imaged using a Zeiss LSM800 confocal microscope. Staining was quantified in at least 5 organoids (>20 nuclei per organoid) per condition using HALO software. The primary and secondary antibodies used are detailed in Supplemental Table 2.

qRT-PCR

Total RNA was extracted from cultured cells, organoids, or flash-frozen tissue using an RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN, 74106). cDNA was prepared using the ProtoScript First Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (New England BioLabs, E6300). Real-time qRT-PCR was performed on the LightCycler 480 instrument (Roche) using LightCycler 480 SYBR Green 1 MasterMix (Roche, 04887352001) and analyzed using the associated software. Samples were run in triplicate and normalized to Actb as a control. The primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

Transcriptomic analysis

RNA was isolated as described above from 3 independent pools of organoids per genotype, with and without doxycycline induction, and quality was assessed using a NanoDrop 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, ND2000CLAPTOP). RNA was sequenced and analyzed as previously described (10). Differential expression analysis was performed using the DEGseq2 R package (2_1.6.3), with P values adjusted using Benjamini and Hochberg’s method. Genes with adjusted P values of less than 0.05 were considered to be differentially expressed. Analysis of transcriptional regulation and pathway representations in differentially expressed genes was performed using Enrichr (83).

Flow cytometry

Cells were treated with 10 μm 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) (MedChemExpress, HY-118411) for 3 hours. For in vivo analysis, doxycycline was administered to MIC mice for 4 weeks, at which point they were injected with EdU (0.1 mg/1 g body weight) for 3 hours. Mammary glands were then excised and dissociated as described above. Samples were washed with FACS buffer (1× PBS with 2 mM EDTA and 2% FBS) passed through a 70 μm strainer and incubated with TruStain FcX block (BioLegend, 422302). Cells were incubated with anti–PyV mT antibody for 30 minutes on ice and washed twice with FACS buffer prior to fixation. For all other antigens, cells were fixed in BD Cytofix Fixation Buffer (BD, 554655) for 15 minutes at room temperature, washed twice with BD Perm/Wash (BD, 554723), incubated with primary antibodies for 1 hour at room temperature, and incubated with 5 μg/mL 7-amino-actinomycin D (7-AAD) (BioLegend, 420403) in FACS buffer to stain DNA. EdU incorporation was detected using the Invitrogen Click-iT EdU Alexa Fluor 488 Flow Cytometry Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Thermo Fisher Scientific). A minimum of 250,000 events per sample were acquired using a LSR Fortessa Flow Cytometer with FACSDiva Software, version 8 (BD Biosciences) in slow-rate mode to avoid doublets. Cell populations were gated as shown in Supplemental Figure 3B. Data were analyzed with FlowJo Software. Cell debris and aggregates were excluded from the analysis using pulse processing SSC-H vs SSC-W and 7-AAD-A versus 7-AAD-W. Supplemental Table 4 provides antibody and reagent details.

PLA

Tissue sections and cells were prepared as described above for IF staining and incubated with antibodies against FOXM1 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-376471, 1:50) and p-Src family kinases (Y416) (Cell Signaling Technology, 2101, 1:200). PLA probe hybridization, ligation, and amplification were performed according to the manufacturer’s protocol (DuoLink In Situ, MilliporeSigma, DUO92008). For mouse and human samples, mouse IgG1 (Cell Signaling Technology, 2367) and rabbit IgG (Cell Signaling Technology, 3724) isotype controls were used. Fluorescent signals were quantified using HALO software.

Protein extraction and immunoblotting

Excised tumor tissue was flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen, crushed under liquid nitrogen, allowed to thaw briefly, and then lysed in ice-cold RIPA buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, 150 mM sodium chloride, 1% Nonidet P-40, 1% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS, 2 mM EDTA, 0.5 mM AEBSF (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-202041), 25 mM β-glycerophosphate (MilliporeSigma, G5422), 1 mM sodium orthovanadate (BioShop, SOV664), and 10 mM sodium fluoride (MilliporeSigma, S7920)). Cultured cells were lysed in RIPA buffer. For immunoblotting of histones, the Episeeker Histone Extraction Kit (Abcam, ab113476) was used to extract histones from 5 × 106 to 6 × 106 cells according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Lysates were cleared by centrifugation at 4°C and 15,000g for 10 minutes, protein concentrations were determined by Bradford assay (Bio-Rad, 5000006), and 40 μg total protein was analyzed by SDS PAGE and fluorescence immunoblotting using the Li-COR Odyssey system and associated software (Li-COR Biosciences). The primary and secondary antibodies used are detailed in Supplemental Table 2. (See supplemental materials for uncropped images of all immunoblots.)

Immunoprecipitation

Cell lysates were prepared as described above, diluted with lysis buffer to 500 μg total cellular protein in a volume of 1 mL, and incubated with 1 μg antibody against FOXM1 (Proteintech, 13147-1-AP), c-Src (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-8056), or FLAG (Cell Signaling Technology, 14793) overnight at 4°C with end-over-end mixing. Normal rabbit IgG (Cell Signaling Technology, 2729) was used as a negative control. Immunoprecipitates were incubated with PureProteome protein A/G magnetic beads (MilliporeSigma, LSKMAGAG10) at 4°C for 1 hour, washed 5 times in lysis buffer, and analyzed by SDS PAGE and immunoblotting as described above.

ChIP

MT/c-Src+/+ cells in 15 cm plates (Nunc, 168381) were fixed in 1% formaldehyde for 10 minutes, and the SimpleChIP Enzymatic Chromatin IP Kit (Cell Signaling Technology, 9003) was used to prepare chromatin according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Equal amounts of digested, cross-linked chromatin were diluted in 1× ChIP Buffer (Cell Signaling Technology, 7008) and incubated with antibodies against FOXM1 (Proteintech, sc-376471, 1:100), Histone H3 (Cell Signaling Technology, 4620, 1:50), or normal rabbit IgG (Cell Signaling Technology, 2729, 1:500) overnight at 4°C with end-over-end mixing, and then incubated with ChIP-Grade Protein G Magnetic Beads (Cell Signaling Technology, 9006) for 2 hours at 4°C with end-over-end mixing. Beads were washed 4 times with ChIP Buffer, and DNA was eluted with 50 μL DNA Elution Buffer (Cell Signaling Technology, 10009). ChIP enrichment was quantified by qRT-PCR as described above (primer details are provided in Supplemental Table 5). CCNB1 and PLK1 were used as positive controls and ACTB and RPL30 as negative controls for FOXM1 binding.

Plasmid constructs, site-directed mutagenesis, and lentiviral transduction

pCW57.1-FOXM1c (Addgene, 68810) was used to express FLAG-tagged human FOXM1c in mammalian cells in a doxycycline-inducible manner (43). The Q5 Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (New England BioLabs, E0554) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions to mutate tyrosine to phenylalanine. Mutations were confirmed by Sanger sequencing of the full FOXM1 sequence (see Supplemental Table 6 for the list of mutagenesis and sequencing primers). Lentiviruses were produced in HEK293T cells by cotransfection with pMD2.G (Addgene, 12259) and psPAX2 (Addgene, 12260) using Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, L3000075) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Virus-containing media were harvested 24 hours and 48 hours after transfection and filtered through a 0.45 μm filter. Cells were transduced with lentiviruses in the presence of 10 μg/mL polybrene (MilliporeSigma, 107689) and selected with and maintained in complete media with 2 μg/mL puromycin (BioShop, PUR333).

Cellular fractionation

The NE-PER Cell Fractionation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 78833) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Fractions and whole-cell lysate, collected simultaneously at the time of fractionation, were analyzed by immunoblotting as described above.

In vitro kinase assay

HEK293T cells were transiently transfected with pCW57.1 constructs bearing WT FOXM1c or Y-F mutants, and expression was induced by treatment with doxycycline for 72 hours. Cells were lysed and anti-FLAG immunoprecipitation was performed as above. Immunoprecipitates were exchanged into a buffer containing 20 mM HEPES (pH 7.5), 150 mM NaCL, 5 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM MnCl 2 , 1 mM DTT, and 100 μmol/L ATP, and 200 ng purified active c-Src kinase (MilliporeSigma, 14-326) was added to a total reaction volume of 20 μL. Reactions were incubated at 37°C for 2 hours and terminated by adding SDS-PAGE lysis buffer, vortexing, and boiling for 10 minutes. Assays were analyzed by immunoblotting as described above.

RNAi and lentiviral transduction

Sigma MISSION pLKO.1 constructs harboring shRNAs against mouse FOXM1 (clone IDs: shFOXM1-1, TRCN0000084773; shFOXM1-2, TRCN0000084774) and the nonmammalian target luciferase (clone ID: TRCN0000072259) were obtained from the McGill Platform for Cellular Perturbation. The shRNA sequences were subcloned into the pLKO.1-Blast vector (oligonucleotides are listed in Supplemental Table 7). Lentivirus production and cellular transduction were performed as described above, with cells selected and maintained in complete media with 8 μg/mL blasticidin (BioShop, BLA477).

In vitro drug and IncuCyte cell proliferation assays

NB-55 and NB-115 were reconstituted in DMSO as described previously (50). For immunoblotting and qRT-PCR, cells were treated at the indicated concentrations for 24 hours. For proliferation assays, 5,000 cells/well were seeded in triplicate in 96-well, optical-bottomed plates (Nunc, 167008), drugs or vehicle controls were added after 24 hours, and the IncuCyte S3 system (ESSEN BioSciences) was used for live cell imaging at ×10 magnification every 6 hours for a total of 96 hours (n = 2 images per well per time point; n = 17 total time points). The confluence percentage was determined using IncuCyte S3 Analysis software.

Patient data analysis

FOXM1 ChIP-Seq data from the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) Accession Viewer database (GEO GSE72977) (55) were used to identify FOXM1 peaks (±50 kb from the TSS). To correlate FOXM1 and SRC expression, we used TIMER2.0 (84). Kaplan-Meier survival curves were generated from overall survival data using KM Plotter (85). Transcriptomic and reversed-phase protein array (RPPA) data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) were accessed using UCSC Xena (86).

Data availability

RNA-Seq data have been deposited in the NCBI’s GEO Database (GEO GSE224876).

Statistics

An unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s or Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons was performed as appropriate using GraphPad Prism 9 (GraphPad Software) or Microsoft Excel. Kaplan-Meier analysis with a log-rank test (Mantel-Haenszel) was performed using GraphPad Prism 9. Throughout the study, the data are plotted as the mean ± SD, and a P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Statistical comparisons not indicated in the figures were found to be insignificant.

Study approval

Experiments involving mice were conducted in accordance with McGill University and the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC) ethics guidelines under protocol MCGL-5518, approved by the McGill University Downtown Campus Facility Animal Care Committee (FACC), a branch of the McGill University Animal Care Committee (UACC) (Montreal, Quebec, Canada). Human tumor samples, including those used for PDX models (58), were collected with written and informed consent at the McGill University Health Center using protocols (A08-M39-19B) approved by the Research Ethics Office and the IRB of the McGill University Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.