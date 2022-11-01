Effect of acute TLR4 inhibition on insulin resistance in humans

Since cardiometabolic diseases are characterized by a low-grade inflammatory state, therapies that target inflammatory pathways could be helpful. However, drugs that target inflammation mediators such as IL-1β (25, 26) and TNF-α (27) have shown minimal improvements in glucose metabolism in clinical studies, highlighting the need to develop and evaluate interventions that target different mechanisms underlying inflammation. Preclinical studies have established TLR4 as an important mechanistic link between chronic low-grade inflammation and insulin resistance (28). Thus, in this study, we used a TLR4 inhibitor to directly examine the role of TLR4 on insulin resistance in humans. We postulated that, if positive, findings from this proof-of-concept study could spur future investigations to develop agents with favorable dosing and routes of administration and to optimize the long-term safety and efficacy of TLR4 inhibitors.

The lipid infusion reduced the M value and increased the HOMA-IR index, indicative of impaired insulin sensitivity in the muscle and liver, respectively. However, contrary to our hypothesis, TLR4 inhibition with eritoran did not prevent lipid-induced insulin resistance. These results are in contrast to studies in rodent models of high-fat diet–induced metabolic dysfunction, in which TLR4 deficiency was beneficial (1). This discrepancy may involve differences in physiology and metabolism between species, as well as differences in study design, duration of lipid exposure, and lipid composition. Most studies of high-fat feeding in rodents have used 60% saturated fat diets (1, 29, 30) or lard oil infusion (2). In contrast, the lipid infusion we used contained only 16% saturated lipid. The relative proportion of saturated lipids could be an important factor because saturated, but not unsaturated, FFAs activate TLR4 signaling (4). Indeed, work from Davies et al. suggests that protection against insulin resistance in TLR4-deficient mice seemed to occur selectively when the mice consumed a diet high in saturated lipids (31). Moreover, other work suggests that TLR4 may not function as a receptor for saturated FAs (32) and that fetuin-A acts as a TLR4 endogenous ligand that mediates lipid-induced insulin resistance (33).

Mechanisms by which lipids induce insulin resistance may be independent of TLR4, such as intracellular accumulation of lipid metabolites (34). Diacylglycerols are thought to be an important mediator of insulin resistance (35–38) via activation of PKCθ and PKCδ (35–38). Ceramides can impair insulin action, presumably through activation of PKCζ (39). In addition, levels of long-chain fatty acyl-CoA and acylcarnitines are also elevated in insulin-resistant individuals and may adversely impact insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism (34, 40, 41).

Eritoran increases survival in animal models of bacterial sepsis (18), but it did not improve clinical outcomes in a phase III clinical trial in patients with septic shock (42). Here, we used eritoran to investigate the role of TLR4 in insulin resistance and confirmed that it was a potent TLR4 inhibitor in peripheral blood from the research participants who received the drug. Yet its pharmacokinetic properties may be a limitation. Because eritoran was developed for i.v. administration, it cannot be given chronically to humans, and TLR4 inhibitors may require long-term dosing to significantly impact insulin action in humans. Eritoran has a volume of distribution of 40–55 mL/kg (43), and its muscle tissue penetration and target engagement in humans have not been determined. It is also possible that other TLR4 inhibitors with a different mechanism of action may be more effective against insulin resistance. Eritoran works by competing with LPS for the hydrophobic pocket in MD-2, preventing dimerization of TLR4-MD2 complexes (43). TAK-242 (Takeda Pharmaceuticals) is a small-molecule TLR4 inhibitor that binds selectively to Cys747 in the intracellular TIR domain of TLR4, preventing the association of TLR4 with its adapter molecules (44). We reported that TAK-242 protects muscle cells in vitro and rats in vivo from lipid- and LPS-induced insulin resistance (14, 45). Like eritoran, the effects of TAK-242 have been studied primarily with i.v. administration; whether this or other TLR4 antagonists could be administered orally for chronic treatment of insulin resistance remains undetermined.

This study has some limitations. First, the sample size is relatively small. Future studies with a larger sample would be helpful to further delineate the role of TLR4 in human insulin resistance. Second, the lipid infusion led to a modest (albeit significant) decrease in insulin sensitivity, which may have masked the effect of eritoran. Last, we did not test the effect of eritoran on individuals with obesity receiving lipid infusion to evaluate whether eritoran provides some protection when lipotoxicity is exacerbated.

In summary, TLR4 inhibition with eritoran did not improve glucose metabolism parameters in humans, which does not support a role for TLR4 in insulin resistance. Future studies with TLR4 inhibitors with different pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic properties may help to further clarify the role of TLR4 in insulin resistance in humans.