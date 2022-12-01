Improved control of SARS-CoV-2 by treatment with a nucleocapsid-specific monoclonal antibody

Adaptive immune responses elicited by a nucleocapsid vaccine help control a SARS-CoV-2 infection. All approved COVID-19 vaccines express the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. Immune responses against other antigens, for example against the nucleocapsid antigen, are not elicited after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination but can be induced after natural SARS-CoV-2 infection. As shown in Figure 1, A and B, we detected nucleocapsid-specific antibody responses in the plasma of patients with COVID-19, but not in the plasma of individuals before the 2019 pandemic. We detected similar antibody responses against an irrelevant viral antigen (influenza) in SARS-CoV-2–exposed and –unexposed individuals (Figure 1C). Although patients with COVID-19 show nucleocapsid-specific immune responses, it is still unclear whether nucleocapsid-specific immune responses can play an antiviral role in vivo. In particular, it is unknown whether antibodies against nucleocapsid (an internal viral protein that is not a target of neutralization) could have an effect during a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Figure 1 SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid–specific antibody after SARS-CoV-2 infection in a cohort of patients admitted to Northwestern University Hospital. (A) Human pre-2019 plasma samples from healthy individuals were used as a control. Data shown are from an ongoing study, in which participants were infected on different dates, hence the heterogeneity in the nucleocapsid-specific antibody responses. SARS-CoV-2 infection was confirmed by RT-PCR. Antibody responses were evaluated by ELISA. (B) Summary of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid–specific antibodies in sera. (C) Summary of influenza HA–specific antibodies in sera (used as an irrelevant antigen control). Dashed lines represent the LOD. Significance in B and C was determine by Mann-Whitney U test. Error bars represent the SEM.

We previously showed that a nucleocapsid-based vaccine does not confer significant protection against an intranasal SARS-CoV-2 challenge when given as a “single vaccine,” without a spike-based vaccine (14). In that prior report, we evaluated viral loads at a very early point after infection (day 3 after infection) to measure breakthrough infection. In our follow-up studies, we evaluated viral control at later points after infection. We vaccinated K18-hACE2 mice intramuscularly with an adenovirus serotype 5 vector expressing SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (Ad5-N) at a dose of 1011 PFU per mouse. We used K18-hACE2 mice because they are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 and are widely used to evaluate vaccines (14–19). Two weeks after vaccination, we detected nucleocapsid-specific CD8+ T cell responses (Figure 2A) and antibody responses (Figure 2B) in mice vaccinated with the nucleocapsid vaccine. Then we challenged these K18-hACE2 mice intranasally with a high dose (4 × 105 PFU) of SARS-CoV-2 (isolate USA-WA1/2020), and on post-challenge day 5, we quantified the viral loads in lungs by reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR). Interestingly, the mice that received the nucleocapsid vaccine showed significantly lower weight loss (Figure 2C) and lower viral loads (Figure 2D) compared with the control vaccinated mice. Altogether, our prior study showed that a nucleocapsid vaccine does not prevent breakthrough infection and does not significantly reduce viral titers during the hyperacute phase (day 3 after infection) (14), but our new data in Figure 2D show that a nucleocapsid vaccine may facilitate viral control at later time points (day 5 after infection).

Figure 2 A nucleocapsid vaccine improves the control of SARS-CoV-2 infection. (A) Representative FACS plots showing the frequencies of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid–specific CD8+ T cells (DbN219+) in PBMCs. (B) Summary of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid–specific antibodies in sera. (C) Weight loss following infection. (D) Viral loads in lungs on day 5 after infection. K18-hACE2 mice were primed intramuscularly with Ad5-N, and after 2 weeks adaptive immune responses were evaluated, and mice were challenged intranasally with 5 × 104 PFU of SARS-CoV-2. Viral RNA was quantified by RT-qPCR. Challenges were performed with a total of 5 mice per group in BSL-3 facilities. P values were calculated using a Mann-Whitney U test. Error bars represent the SEM.

Nucleocapsid-specific T cell responses have been suggested to contribute to viral control following SARS-CoV-2 infection (20, 21), but the role of nucleocapsid-specific antibody responses remains elusive (since nucleocapsid-specific antibodies do not target a neutralizing epitope on SARS-CoV-2).

Immunogenicity of a nucleocapsid prime-boost vaccine regimen. To understand the role of nucleocapsid-specific humoral responses during SARS-CoV-2 infection, we developed a prime-boost vaccine regimen that elicited high levels of nucleocapsid-specific antibodies, which were later used in passive immunization experiments. We primed C57BL/6 mice intramuscularly with Ad5-N (14, 21, 22) at a dose of 1011 PFU per mouse, followed by a booster with 100 μg nucleocapsid protein 3 weeks later to generate high titers of nucleocapsid-specific antibody responses. As controls, we immunized mice with an “empty” Ad5 vector (Ad5-empty) followed by PBS boost. Two weeks after the boost, we measured nucleocapsid-specific immune responses (Figure 3A). Mice immunized with the nucleocapsid vaccine regimen exhibited robust nucleocapsid-specific CD8+ T cell responses (Figure 3B), memory B cell responses (Figure 3C), and antibody responses (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Immunogenicity of a SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid vaccine regimen. (A) Experimental approach for evaluating immune responses after nucleocapsid vaccination. (B) Representative FACS plots showing the frequencies of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid–specific CD8+ T cells (DbN219+) in PBMCs. (C) Representative FACS plots showing the frequencies of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid–specific memory B cells in spleen. Splenocytes were MACS purified by negative selection to enrich for B cells, facilitating the visualization of nucleocapsid-specific B cells. SSC-A, side scatter area. (D) Summary of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid–specific antibodies in sera. Data are from week 2 after the boost and are from 1 experiment. n = 5–6 per group. The experiment was performed twice with similar results. The P value was calculated using a Mann-Whitney U test. Error bar represents the SEM.

Prior studies have suggested that nucleocapsid-specific T cells can help clear SARS-CoV-2 infection via the killing of infected cells (14, 20–22). However, it is still unclear whether nucleocapsid-specific antibodies play any role in antiviral control, since the nucleocapsid is an internal viral protein that is not involved in virus entry. We performed focus reduction neutralization titer (FRNT) assays using live SARS-CoV-2 to determine whether nucleocapsid-specific antibodies prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection (Figure 4A). We used live SARS-CoV-2 instead of a pseudovirus, because live virus contains all viral proteins, including nucleocapsid proteins. As a positive control, we used sera from mice that received a spike-based adenovirus vaccine (Ad5-S, similar to the CanSino vaccine and the Sputnik vaccine). As expected, based on prior studies (22, 23), sera from mice that received the spike-based vaccine completely prevented SARS-CoV-2 infection, even when the sera were diluted 450-fold (Figure 4B). However, sera from mice that received the nucleocapsid-based vaccine did not exert any antiviral effect in this in vitro infection assay (Figure 4, B and C). Taken together, we found that only spike-specific (and not nucleocapsid-specific) antibodies could block SARS-CoV-2 infection, consistent with the widely established notion that spike-specific antibodies are protective, as they can block the first step in the SARS-CoV-2 life cycle: entry into host cells.

Figure 4 Nucleocapsid-specific humoral responses do not prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. (A) Experimental approach for performing FRNT assays on Vero cells using live SARS-CoV-2 (USA-WA1/2020). See Methods for technical information. (B) Representative wells showing the frequencies of SARS-CoV-2+ cells (1:450 sera dilution). (C) Summary of FRNT 50 titers in sera. Ad5-E, Ad5-empty (control). Data are from week 3 after vaccination and are from 1 experiment. n = 5 per group. The experiment was performed twice with similar results. Significance was determined using the Kruskal-Wallis test (for multiple comparisons).

Nucleocapsid-specific antibodies help clear a SARS-CoV-2 infection in vivo. Antibody responses exert antiviral functions by various mechanisms, including virus neutralization and Fc-dependent effector mechanisms. Although nucleocapsid-specific sera did not prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro, we reasoned that it could confer protection in vivo via effector mechanisms. To test this hypothesis, we performed a passive immunization study to evaluate whether the transfer of nucleocapsid-specific antibodies could confer a clinical benefit (Figure 5A). We adoptively transferred 500 μL nucleocapsid-specific sera (week 2 after the boost; same mice from Figure 3A) into naive K18-hACE2 mice. One day after sera transfer, we challenged these K18-hACE2 mice intranasally with a low dose (103 PFU) of SARS-CoV-2, followed by evaluation of weight loss and viral loads on post-challenge day 4. Following this low-dose viral challenge, we did not observe weight loss in the mice (Figure 5B). However, the mice that received nucleocapsid-immune sera showed a significant reduction in viral titers relative to the control mice, as determined by RT-qPCR and focus-forming assays (FFAs) (Figure 5, C and D). These findings demonstrate that even though nucleocapsid-specific humoral responses did not neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in vitro, they could exert antiviral effects in vivo.

Figure 5 Nucleocapsid-specific humoral responses improve the control of SARS-CoV-2 infection. (A) Experimental approach for evaluating viral control after passive immunization with nucleocapsid-specific sera. (B) Weight loss following infection. (C) Viral loads in lungs as determined by RT-pPCR. (D) Viral loads in lungs as assessed by FFAs. C57BL/6 mice were primed intramuscularly with Ad5-N, and after 3 weeks they were boosted with soluble nucleocapsid (N) protein. Two weeks after the boost, sera from these mice were pooled, and 500 μL of these sera were adoptively transferred into naive K18-hACE2 mice. On the following day, the K18-hACE2 mice were challenged intranasally with 103 PFU SARS-CoV-2. RNA was harvested from the lungs on post-infection day 4, and viral RNA was quantified. Challenges were performed with a total of 4 mice per group in BSL-3 facilities. P values were calculated using the Mann-Whitney U test. Error bars represent the SEM.

The studies above suggest that nucleocapsid-specific antibodies can help clear a SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, sera contain other molecules, such as complement and cytokines, that could mediate antiviral control besides antibodies. To ascertain the specific contribution of nucleocapsid-specific antibody, we treated K18-hACE2 mice with a nucleocapsid-specific mAb or an isotype control antibody, and on the next day, mice received a low-dose intranasal SARS-CoV-2 challenge (103 PFU) followed by evaluation of viral loads in lungs on day 7 after infection (Figure 6A). With this low-dose viral challenge, there was no weight loss by day 7 (Figure 6B). Consistent with our prior results, treatment with a nucleocapsid-specific mAb resulted in a significant improvement in viral control by RT-qPCR (163-fold lower viral titers, relative to control) (Figure 6C). We also observed improved antiviral control in the mice treated with nucleocapsid-specific mAbs by another virological quantification method, FFA (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162282DS1). In a separate experiment, we quantified lung viral loads at a more acute time point (day 4) and observed a similar improvement in viral control in mice that received the nucleocapsid-specific mAb (Supplemental Figure 2). We did not observe statistically significant differences in CD8+ T cell responses (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 6 Nucleocapsid-specific mAb improves the control of SARS-CoV-2 infection. (A) Experimental approach for evaluating viral control after treatment with a nucleocapsid-specific mAb during a low-dose viral challenge. mAbs (800 μg, IgG control or anti-N) were injected intraperitoneally into naive K18-hACE2 mice. On the following day, the K18-hACE2 mice were challenged intranasally with 103 PFU SARS-CoV-2. (B) Weight loss following infection. (C) Viral loads in lungs as determined by RT-qPCR. RNA was harvested from the lungs on post-infection day 7, and viral RNA was quantified. (D) Experimental approach for evaluating viral control after treatment with a nucleocapsid-specific mAb during a high-dose viral challenge. mAbs (800 μg, IgG control or anti-N) were injected intraperitoneally into naive K18-hACE2 mice. On the following day, the K18-hACE2 mice were challenged intranasally with 5 × 104 PFU SARS-CoV-2. (E) Weight loss following infection. (F) Viral loads in lungs as determined by RT-qPCR. RNA was harvested from the lungs on post-infection day 5, and viral RNA was quantified. (G) IL-6 levels in sera. (H and I) H&E-stained images of lung. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data in A–C are from low-dose viral challenges, and data in D–I are from high-dose viral challenges. Challenges were performed with a total of 4–5 mice per group in BSL-3 facilities. P values were calculated using a Mann-Whitney U test. Error bars represent the SEM.

We also performed viral challenges using a high dose of SARS-CoV-2 (5 × 104 PFU) that normally results in severe weight loss and immunopathology (Figure 6D). We sacrificed mice on day 5 after infection, because this high viral challenge dose causes severe pneumonia and lethality within approximately 1 week of challenge. Interestingly, treatment with a nucleocapsid-specific mAb mitigated weight loss (Figure 6E) and resulted in a significant improvement in viral control (Figure 6F). In addition, mice treated with a nucleocapsid-specific mAb had lower levels of inflammatory IL-6 cytokine in circulation (Figure 6G) and showed reduced lung immunopathology (Figure 6, H and I) relative to control mice. Altogether, these data demonstrate that nucleocapsid-specific antibodies contribute to the control of a SARS-CoV-2 infection and can mitigate COVID-19 disease progression.

Although nucleocapsid-specific antibodies failed to neutralize cell-free SARS-CoV-2 in vitro, we and others have recently shown that nucleocapsid protein is expressed on the surface of SARS-CoV-2–infected cells and therefore has the potential to mediate ADCC (24, 25). To determine whether this could be the mechanism of action in the current study, we performed ADCC assays using sera from mice immunized with the nucleocapsid vaccine. We also examined ADCC activity with the nucleocapsid-specific mAb. Interestingly, we observed that N-specific antibodies from immune sera and N-specific mAbs bound to SARS-CoV-2–infected cells (Figure 7A). Moreover, nucleocapsid-specific sera and nucleocapsid-specific mAbs triggered ADCC activity by NK cells, as evidenced by in vitro CD107a degranulation (Figure 7B). These findings suggest that nucleocapsid-specific antibodies conferred antiviral protection via recognition of infected cells displaying the nucleocapsid antigen on their surface, which triggered Fc-mediated antibody-effector functions.