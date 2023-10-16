Posttranslational ISGylation of NLRP3 by HERC enzymes facilitates inflammasome activation in models of inflammation

HERCs interact with NLRP3. To identify potential molecules involved in NLRP3 activation, we incubated a specific anti-NLRP3 antibody with total cell lysates from mouse primary peritoneal macrophages (PMs) stimulated with LPS. The coimmunoprecipitated complex was separated by SDS-PAGE. The E3 ISGylation ligase HERC6 was identified as a potential NLRP3 interactor by liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry (Figure 1A). In addition, both LPS and IL-1β induced HERC6 and ISG15 expression (Figure 1, B–E).

Figure 1 HERCs interact with NLRP3. (A) Identification of HERC6 as a potential NLRP3 interactor in LPS-stimulated mouse PMs by mass spectrometry. (B and C) Immunoblot analysis of HERC6 and ISG15 expression in LPS-stimulated (B) or mIL-1β–stimulated (C) mouse PMs. (D and E) RT-PCR analysis of Herc6 (D) or Isg15 (E) mRNA in LPS-stimulated or mIL-1β–stimulated mouse PMs. All data are presented as the mean ± SD. (F) Co-IP analysis of the association between mHERC6 and mNLRP3 in HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids. (G) Co-IP analysis of the association between hNLRP3 and hHERC5 or hHERC6 in HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids. (H) Co-IP analysis of the association between HERC5 and NLRP3, ASC, or CASP1 in HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids. (I) Myc-NLRP3 and Flag-HERC5 were obtained by in vitro transcription and translation. The interaction between NLRP3 and HERC5 was assayed by mixing recombinant Myc-NLRP3 and Flag-HERC5, followed by co-IP with Myc antibody and immunoblot analysis with Flag or Myc antibody. (J) Co-IP analysis of the endogenous association between HERC6 and NLRP3, ASC, CASP1, or NEK7 in LPS-stimulated or LPS-primed and ATP-activated mouse PMs. (K) Co-IP analysis of the endogenous association between HERC5 and NLRP3, ASC, CASP1, or NEK7 in LPS-stimulated or LPS-primed and ATP-activated THP-1 cells. (L) Co-IP analysis of the association between NLRP3 and HERC5, ARIH1, or TRIM25 in HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids. Similar results were obtained from 3 independent experiments.

The interactions between HERC6 and NLRP3 were then examined. HERC6 and NLRP3 were cotransfected into HEK293T cells, and mHERC6 was immunoprecipitated with mNLRP3 (Figure 1F). In human cells, HERC5 (hHERC5) is the main ISG15 E3 ligase (16), whereas human HERC6 (hHERC6) lacks any ISG15-conjugating activity. We observed that LPS stimulation induced hHERC5 expression in THP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161935DS1). hHERC5, but not hHERC6, interacted with hNLRP3 in HEK293T cells (Figure 1G). Moreover, ASC and CASP1 did not interact with HERC6 (Figure 1H). In vitro binding assays demonstrated that HERC5 directly interacted with NLRP3 (Figure 1I). The interactions between HERCs and NLRP3 under physiological conditions were then investigated. An association between HERC6 and NLRP3 was detected in LPS-stimulated mouse PMs (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 1C). Similarly, in human THP-1 cells, HERC5 interacted with NLRP3 after LPS stimulation (Figure 1K). However, ASC, CASP1, NEK7, and NLRC4 did not interact with HERCs in LPS-stimulated macrophages, with or without ATP stimulation (Figure 1, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 1D). Of note, ATP treatment diminished the interaction between HERCs and NLRP3 (Figure 1, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 1C). Other E3 ISGylation ligases, including Ariadne-1 homolog (ARIH1) and TRIM25, did not interact with NLRP3 (Figure 1L). Collectively, these data indicated a dynamic interaction between HERCs (HERC5 in humans and HERC6 in mice) and NLRP3 during NLRP3 inflammasome activation.

HERC6 selectively facilitates NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Mouse PMs from both WT and Herc6-deficient mice were primed with LPS and then stimulated by the NLRP3 inflammasome activators ATP, nigericin (Nig), alum, and monosodium urate (MSU). Herc6 deficiency markedly reduced NLRP3 inflammasome–induced IL-1β secretion but did not affect either TNF-α or IL-6 expression (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). However, IL-1β secretion stimulated by poly(dA:dT) (an absent in melanoma 2 [AIM2] inflammasome activator) and flagellin (an NLR family CARD domain–containing protein 4 [NLRC4] inflammasome activator) was not affected by Herc6 deficiency (Figure 2C). Herc6 deficiency also suppressed CASP1 cleavage following NLRP3 inflammasome activation but had no effect on CASP1 cleavage following NLRC4 or AIM2 inflammasome activation (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2E). Meanwhile, we observed that Herc6 deficiency markedly attenuated LPS-induced NLRP3 expression, with no effect on the expression of ASC or CASP1 (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2E). Consistent with these findings, Herc6 knockdown also reduced IL-1β secretion following ATP, Nig, alum, and MSU stimulation in LPS-primed mouse PMs, with no effect on TNF-α or IL-6 expression (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2, F and G), and attenuated CASP1 cleavage following NLRP3 inflammasome activation (Figure 2G). However, Herc6 knockdown did not affect poly(dA:dT)-induced IL-1β secretion (Figure 2E), or flagellin- or poly(dA:dT)-induced CASP1 cleavage (Supplemental Figure 2H). Overall, these data indicated that HERC6 selectively enhanced NLRP3 inflammasome activation.

Figure 2 HERC6 selectively promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation. (A and B) ELISA analysis of IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-6 in supernatants of PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice following priming with LPS for 7 hours and stimulation with ATP or Nig for 1 hour (A: 2-tailed t test, Herc6+/+ vs. Herc6–/–, *P = 0.012074, ***P = 0.000040). (C) ELISA analysis of IL-1β in supernatants of PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice following LPS priming for 7 hours and stimulation with poly(dA:dT) or flagellin for 1 hour. (D) Immunoblot analysis of supernatants (SN) and cell lysates (CL) of PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice, following LPS priming and subsequent ATP stimulation for 1 hour. (E) ELISA analysis of IL-1β in supernatants from PMs transfected with control (Ctrl) siRNA or Herc6 siRNA for 48 hours, followed by priming with LPS for 7 hours and stimulation with ATP, Nig, or poly(dA:dT) for 1 hour (2-tailed t test, Ctrl siRNA vs. Herc6 siRNA, **P = 0.009794, *P = 0.018808). (F) ELISA analysis of TNF-α and IL-6 in supernatants from PMs transfected with Ctrl or Herc6 siRNA for 48 hours, followed by priming with LPS for 7 hours and stimulation with ATP or Nig for 1 hour. (G) Immunoblot analysis of SN and CL of mouse PMs transfected with Ctrl siRNA or Herc6 siRNA for 48 hours, followed by LPS priming and ATP stimulation for 1 hour. (H and I) Immunoblot analysis of p-IκBα in LPS-stimulated PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice (H), or PMs transfected with Ctrl or Herc6 siRNA (I). (J and K) RT-PCR analysis of Nlrp3 or Il1b, Tnfa, and Il6 mRNA in LPS-stimulated PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice. All data are presented as the mean ± SD in A–C, E, F, J, and K. Similar results were obtained from 3 independent experiments.

Canonical NLRP3 inflammasome activation requires a priming step, which induces the expression of pro–IL-1β and NLRP3 by activating NF-κB. Herc6 deficiency and knockdown did not affect NF-κB activation (Figure 2, H and I) or the mRNA expression of Nlrp3, Il1b, Tnfa, or Il6 (Figure 2, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 2, I and J). These data indicated that HERC6 had no effect NF-κB activation or NLRP3 transcription.

HERCs inhibit NLRP3 protein degradation. The cellular NLRP3 protein level is vital for inflammasome assembly, and low quantities are considered rate-limiting for canonical NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Herc6 deficiency markedly inhibited NLRP3 protein expression in mouse PMs, with no effect on the expression of ASC, CASP1, AIM2, or NLRC4 (Figure 3A). Similarly, HERC5 knockdown in human THP-1 cells inhibited NLRP3 protein expression (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3A) but did not affect NLRP3 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 3B). Furthermore, overexpression of HERC6 or HERC5 restored NLRP3 protein levels in Herc6-deficient mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3C), and enhanced NLRP3 protein levels in a dose-dependent manner in HEK293T cells (Figure 3, D and E). To further investigate whether HERC6 could affect the protein degradation of NLRP3, we performed a cycloheximide (CHX) chase experiment. Herc6 deficiency promoted significant NLRP3 degradation (Figure 3, F and G). MG132, a selective proteasome inhibitor, restored NLRP3 protein expression in LPS-stimulated Herc6-deficient macrophages (Figure 3H). These data collectively indicate that HERCs inhibit NLRP3 protein degradation by the proteasome.

Figure 3 HERCs promote NLRP3 expression. (A) Immunoblot analysis of lysates of PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice, following LPS stimulation. (B) Immunoblot analysis of lysates of THP-1 cells transfected with Ctrl or HERC5 siRNA for 48 hours, following LPS stimulation. (C) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– MEFs transfected with Flag-mHERC6 or empty vector plasmid, following LPS stimulation for 8 hours. (D) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from HEK293T cells transfected with Myc-hNLRP3 and increasing amounts of Flag-hHERC5 plasmid. (E) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from HEK293T cells transfected with Myc-mNLRP3 and an increasing amounts of Flag-mHERC6 plasmid. (F and G) Immunoblot analysis of NLRP3 expression in PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice stimulated with LPS for 4 hours and then treated with cycloheximide (CHX) for the indicated times. NLRP3 expression was quantitated by measuring band intensities using ImageJ software. The values were normalized to actin. Data are represented as mean ± SD (2-tailed t test, Herc6+/+ vs. Herc6–/–, ***P = 1.43 × 10–7 and 1.80 × 10–9, at days 4 and 8 respectively). (H) Immunoblot analysis of NLRP3 expression in PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice stimulated with LPS for 4 hours, together with DMSO or MG132 treatment for an additional 4 hours. Similar results were obtained from 3 independent experiments.

HERCs promote ISGylation of NLRP3. To clarify the mechanism by which HERCs, as E3-ISGylation ligases, enhance NLRP3 inflammasome activation, we examined the potential effects of ISG15 on NLRP3 expression. Isg15 knockdown inhibited NLRP3 protein expression in the PMs, with no influence on the expression of ASC, CASP1, AIM2, or NLRC4 (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistent with this finding, ISG15 overexpression enhanced NLRP3 expression in HEK293T cells (Figure 4B). In Ifnar-deficient PMs, LPS-induced NLRP3 protein expression was markedly decreased (Figure 4C). However, Isg15 knockdown did not affect Nlrp3 mRNA expression (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 ISG15 enhances NLRP3 expression and inflammasome activation. (A) Immunoblot analysis of lysates of mouse PMs transfected with Ctrl or Isg15 siRNA for 48 hours, following LPS stimulation. (B) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from HEK293T cells transfected with Myc-NLRP3 and increasing amounts of HA-ISG15 plasmid. (C) Immunoblot analysis of lysates of PMs from Ifnar+/+ or Ifnar–/– mice, following LPS stimulation for 8 hours. (D) RT-PCR analysis of Nlrp3 mRNA in LPS-stimulated mouse PMs transfected with Ctrl or Isg15 siRNA for 48 hours. (E) ELISA analysis of IL-1β in supernatants from mouse PMs transfected with Ctrl or Isg15 siRNA for 48 hours, followed by priming with LPS for 7 hours and subsequent stimulation with ATP, Nig, or poly(dA:dT) for 1 hour (2-tailed t test, Ctrl siRNA vs. Isg15 siRNA, *P = 0.022242, **P = 0.001884). (F) Immunoblot analysis of SN and CL from mouse PMs transfected with Ctrl or Isg15 siRNA for 48 hours, followed by LPS priming and subsequent ATP stimulation for 1 hour. All data are presented as mean ± SD in D and E. Similar results were obtained from 3 independent experiments.

Next, we examined the effect of ISG15 on inflammasome activation. Isg15 knockdown attenuated ATP, Nig, alum, and MSU (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4B), but not poly(dA:dT)-induced IL-1β secretion or flagellin- or poly(dA:dT)-induced CASP1 cleavage in LPS-primed mouse PMs (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4C). CASP1 cleavage following NLRP3 inflammasome activation also markedly decreased in Isg15 knockdown PMs (Figure 4F). However, Isg15 knockdown did not affect the activation of NF-κB (Supplemental Figure 4D). Collectively, these data indicated that ISG15 enhanced NLRP3 protein expression and downstream CASP1 activity.

No interaction between ISG15 and NLRP3 was observed when the respective plasmids were transfected into HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). The ISGylation cascade system was constructed in HEK293T cells by cotransfecting the E1 enzyme UBE1L, E2 enzyme UBCH8, and E3 ligase HERC5. NLRP3 ISGylation was enhanced by HERC5 (Figure 5A). However, the HERC5 point mutant (C994A, with substitution of the cysteine residue with alanine at position 994), which lost its E3 ISGylation ligase activity (16), did not enhance NLRP3 ISGylation (Figure 5A), indicating that HERC5 could promote ISGylation of NLRP3 through its E3 ISGylation ligase activity. To determine whether HERC5 directly modified NLRP3, we reconstituted the NLRP3 ISGylation reaction in vitro. Recombinant NLRP3, HERC5, purified E2 enzyme UBCH8, E1 enzyme UBE1L, and ISG15 were prepared. NLRP3 was observed to be ISGylated when ISGylation-related enzymes were present (Figure 5B). Under physiological conditions, NLRP3 was ISGylated following LPS stimulation, whereas ATP and Nig stimulation decreased NLRP3 ISGylation in both mouse PMs and THP-1 cells (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5B). These data indicated that NLRP3 could be ISGylated and suggested dynamic changes in NLRP3 ISGylation during NLRP3 inflammasome activation.

Figure 5 HERCs promote NLRP3 ISGylation. (A) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from HEK293T cells transfected with Myc-NLRP3, HA-ISG15, His-UBA7 (His-UBE1L), His-UBE2L6 (His-UBCH8), and Flag-HERC5 WT or C994A for 24 hours, together with MG132 treatment for 4 hours — followed by co-IP with Myc antibody. (B) Flag-HERC5 was obtained by in vitro transcription and translation. In vitro ISGylation assay was performed in the presence of ISG15, E1, E2, His-NLRP3, and Flag-HERC5. Immunoblot analysis of the ISGylation of NLRP3 by an anti-His antibody. (C) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from mouse PMs, stimulated with LPS for 8 hours or primed with LPS for 7 hours and stimulated with ATP for 1 hour — followed by co-IP with NLRP3 antibody. (D) Immunoblot analysis of THP-1 cell lysates transfected with Ctrl or HERC5 siRNA for 48 hours, primed with LPS for 4 hours, together with MG132 treatment for an additional 4 hours — followed by co-IP with NLRP3 antibody. (E, F, and J) Immunoblot analysis of lysates of mouse PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice (E and J) or transfected with Ctrl siRNA or Herc6 siRNA for 48 hours (F), primed with LPS for 4 hours, together with MG132 treatment for an additional 4 hours — followed by co-IP with NLRP3 antibody. (G, H, and I) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from HEK293T cells transfected with Myc-NLRP3, HA-Ub (G) or HA-K48–linked ubiquitin (HA-Ub-K48) (H) or HA-K63-linked ubiquitin (HA-Ub-K63) (I), and Flag-HERC5 WT or C994A for 24 hours, together with MG132 treatment for an additional 4 hours — followed by co-IP with Myc antibody. (K and L) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from HEK293T cells transfected with Myc-NLRP3 or its truncation mutants (K) or mutant K799R (L), HA-ISG15, His-UBA7, and His-UBE2L6, and Flag-HERC5 for 24 hours, together with MG132 treatment for 4 hours — followed by co-IP with Myc antibody. (M) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from HEK293T cells transfected with Myc-NLRP3 or its mutant K799R, and HA-Ub-K48 for 24 hours, together with MG132 treatment for 4 hours — followed by co-IP with Myc antibody. (N) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from Herc6–/– MEFs transfected with Myc-NLRP3 or its mutant K799R, and Flag-HERC5 for 24 hours. (O) Working model for HERC6 promotion of NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Similar results were obtained from 3 independent experiments.

HERC5 knockdown inhibited NLRP3 ISGylation in LPS-stimulated THP-1 cells (Figure 5D). Herc6 deficiency and knockdown also attenuated LPS-induced NLRP3 ISGylation in mouse PMs (Figure 5, E and F). As ubiquitination is required for proteasomal degradation of NLRP3, we next examined the effect of HERCs on NLRP3 ubiquitination. HERC5, but not the C994A mutant, inhibited NLRP3 ubiquitination (Figure 5G). In addition, HERC5 selectively inhibited K48-linked, but not K63-linked, ubiquitination of NLRP3 (Figure 5, H and I). Similarly, Herc6 deficiency enhanced NLRP3 ubiquitination in the mouse PMs (Figure 5J).

Next, we attempted to identify ISGylation sites of NLRP3. We examined the ISGylation of truncated NLRP3 mutants and found that ISGylation of NLRP3 ΔLRR (a mutant in which the LRR domain was deleted) was considerably suppressed (Figure 5K and Supplemental Figure 5C), which suggested that the LRR domain may be required for ISGylation. Given that NLRP3 ISGylation by HERC affects ubiquitination of the protein, we used the UbPred program (http://www.ubpred.org) to predict the possible ubiquitination sites of human NLRP3 and aligned them with the murine NLRP3 protein sequence. Five lysine residues (Lys194, Lys324, Lys430, Lys689, and Lys799) were predicted to be possible ubiquitination sites and were also conserved in both humans and mice (Supplemental Table 1). Among these residues, only Lys799 is located within the LRR domain. Therefore, we replaced the NLRP3 lys799 residue with an arginine (K799R). We found that ISGylation of NLRP3 K799R was weaker than that of WT NLRP3 in HEK293T cells and Nlrp3-deficient MEFs (Figure 5L and Supplemental Figure 5D). Meanwhile, total and K48-linked ubiquitination was attenuated in K799R mutants (Figure 5M and Supplemental Figure 5E), suggesting that NLRP3 can be ubiquitinated at K799. Furthermore, HERC5 augmented protein levels of NLRP3, but not the mutant K799R, in Herc6-deficient MEFs (Figure 5N). Similarly, Herc6 deficiency resulted in a reduction in NLRP3, but not mutant K799R, protein levels (Supplemental Figure 5F). We next studied the reported (Lys496 [ref. 17]), Lys689 [ref. 18]) and the predicted (Lys93, Lys324, and Lys696 [ref. 18]) K48-linked ubiquitination sites of NLRP3. We individually replaced each of these 5 NLRP3 lysine residues with arginine (K496R, K93R, K324R, K689R, and K696R). However, all of the aforementioned mutants had the same level of ISGylation as WT (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Therefore, HERCs promoted ISGylation of NLRP3 at K799 and thus suppressed its degradation by the proteasome (see the model in Figure 5O).

Herc6 deficiency ameliorates NLRP3-dependent inflammation in vivo. Induction of IL-1β by i.p. injection of LPS is NLRP3 dependent (19). Secretion of IL-1β in serum of Herc6–/– mice decreased upon LPS challenge, whereas TNF-α and IL-6 levels remained unchanged (Figure 6A). Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a serious inflammatory disorder and the most common immediate cause of death due to infection, such as COVID-19 (20, 21). Therefore, we constructed a mouse ARDS model using i.p. injection of LPS to further investigate the physiological and pathological relevance of HERC6 in inflammation in vivo. After i.p. injection of LPS, the mice showed respiratory weakness and slow movement, and began to die after 24 hours. IL-1β secretion in Herc6–/– mouse serum decreased upon LPS challenge, whereas TNF-α and IL-6 levels remained unchanged (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6A). The secretion of IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-6 in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) of Herc6–/– mice decreased after the LPS challenge (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6B). The number of WBCs in the BALF of Herc6–/– mice was lower than that in WT mice (Figure 6D). NLRP3 protein expression in the lung, spleen, and liver of LPS-challenged Herc6–/– mice decreased (Figure 6, E and F), whereas Nlrp3 and Il1b mRNA expression remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). Interestingly, the bronchioles and alveoli of LPS-challenged Herc6–/– mice exhibited less tissue damage and inflammatory cell infiltration (Figure 6G). These results demonstrated that Herc6 deficiency ameliorated NLRP3-dependent inflammation and ARDS in vivo.

Figure 6 Herc6 deficiency ameliorates NLRP3-dependent inflammation in vivo. (A) ELISA analysis of serum levels of IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-6 of Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice after i.p. LPS injection for 4 hours (PBS n = 3, LPS, n = 6 per group; 2-tailed t test, Herc6+/+ vs. Herc6–/–, **P = 0.005057). (B and C) ELISA analysis of serum (B) or BALF (C) IL-1β levels of Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice after i.p. LPS injection for 12 hours (PBS n = 3; LPS n = 5 per group; 2-tailed t test, Herc6+/+ vs. Herc6–/–, B: ***P = 1.36 × 10–4, C: ***P = 3.84 × 10–5). (D) WBC count in BALF of IL-1β of Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice after i.p. LPS injection for 12 hours (PBS n = 2, LPS, n = 6 per group; 2-tailed t test, Herc6+/+ vs. Herc6–/–, *P = 0.031741). (E and F) Immunoblot analysis of lysates from the lung, spleen, and liver of Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice after i.p. LPS injection for 12 hours. NLRP3 expression was quantitated by measuring band intensities using ImageJ software. The values were normalized to actin (PBS n = 2, LPS n = 5 per group; 2-tailed t test, Herc6+/+ vs. Herc6–/–, lung: *P = 0.025147, spleen: **P = 0.007801, liver: *P = 0.040026). (G) H&E staining of lung tissue sections from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice after i.p. LPS injection for 12 hours (PBS n = 2, LPS n = 4 per condition). Scale bars: 10 μm. All data are presented as mean ± SD in A–D and F. Similar results were obtained from 3 independent experiments.

Herc6 deficiency attenuates viral infection–caused inflammation. We observed that vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV, a type of RNA virus) infection and IFN-β stimulation induced HERC6 and ISG15 expression in mouse PMs (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Herc6 deficiency and knockdown markedly inhibited VSV infection–induced IL-1β secretion and NLRP3 protein expression (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Notably, Herc6 deficiency and knockdown also attenuated TNF-α and IL-6 secretion (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 7E) and mRNA expression of Nlrp3 and Il1b (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G) following VSV infection. Similar results were observed in Isg15-knockdown mouse PMs (Figure 7, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 7G). Consistent with these findings, HERC5 knockdown inhibited NLRP3 protein expression in VSV-infected THP-1 cells (Figure 7H).

Figure 7 HERC6 promotes VSV-induced inflammation. (A and B) Immunoblot analysis of HERC6 and ISG15 expression in VSV-infected (A) or mIFN-β–stimulated (B) mouse PMs. (C) ELISA analysis of IL-1β in supernatants of PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice after infection with VSV for 24 hours (2-tailed t test, Herc6+/+ vs. Herc6–/–, **P = 0.003646). (D) Immunoblot analysis of PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice after VSV infection. (E) ELISA analysis of TNF-α and IL-6 in supernatants of PMs from Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice after VSV infection for 24 hours (2-tailed t test, Herc6+/+ vs. Herc6–/–, ***P = 0.000399, **P = 0.004338). (F) ELISA analysis of IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-6 in supernatants from mouse PMs transfected with Ctrl or Isg15 siRNA for 48 hours — following VSV infection for 12 or 24 hours (2-tailed t test, Ctrl vs. Isg15 siRNA, IL-1β: ***P = 0.000059, *P = 0.023051; TNF-α: *P = 0.011107 [12 h], *P = 0.026233 [24h]; IL-6: **P = 0.001473 [12h], **P = 0.001505 [24h]. (G) Immunoblot analysis of mouse PMs transfected with Ctrl or Isg15 siRNA for 48 hours, following VSV infection. (H) Immunoblot analysis of THP-1 cells transfected with Ctrl or HERC5 siRNA for 48 hours, following VSV infection. (I–K) ELISA analysis IL-1β in serum (I) and BALF (J), or TNF-α and IL-6 in serum (K) of Herc6+/+ or Herc6–/– mice after infection with VSV by i.p. injection for 12 hours (PBS n = 3, VSV n = 5 per group; 2-tailed t test, Herc6+/+ vs. Herc6–/–, I: ***P = 3.44 × 10–5, J: ***P = 0.000233, K: TNF-α ***P = 9.78 × 10–7, IL-6 ***P = 0.000241). All data are presented as mean ± SD in C, E, F, and I–K. Similar results were obtained from 3 independent experiments.

The regulatory effects of HERC6 on the NLRP3 inflammasome and the role of VSV infection on inflammation were then investigated in vivo. In the BALF of VSV-infected Herc6–/– mice, IL-1β secretion was much lower than that in the BALF of WT mice (Figure 7I). In addition, VSV infection–induced secretion of IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-6 in the serum of Herc6-deficient mice was markedly decreased (Figure 7, J and K). Taken together, these data indicate that Herc6 deficiency attenuated viral infection–induced inflammasome activation by inhibiting NLRP3 expression and therefore ameliorated viral infection–induced hyperinflammation in vivo.