A clinical-grade liquid biomarker detects neuroendocrine differentiation in prostate cancer

Analytical validation for CLIA. The capture efficiency and clinical utility of our CTC capture and multiplex qPCR platform has been extensively demonstrated (10, 16, 17, 21, 22), and we sought to establish analytical validity and identify the limits of reliable quantification of the qPCR panel for the transition to a CLIA assay (23). We first examined genes in the 22RV1 cell line, which was chosen because it expresses all of the genes in the panel. RNA was extracted from cells with the CTC capture device, and after reverse transcription a range of cDNA serial dilutions were subjected to qPCR. We found that all gene expression targets were consistently detected from quantities of 22RV1 cDNA equivalent to approximately 0.4 cells or greater (Figure 1) with a linear relationship between increasing cell numbers and qPCR Cq values. Below this threshold, targets were not consistently detected. The data demonstrate the relationship between analyte quantity and consistency of detection across replicates, a measure of qualitative precision. In order to further define the limit of quantification (LOQ) threshold, we utilized a logistic regression approach (24).

Figure 1 Multiplex qPCR in 22RV1 cells can detect RNA down to below a single cell. 22RV1 cell number is plotted against qPCR Cq (n = 47 for each gene). Four genes, SYP, CHGA, AR-V7, and AR-V9, were selected for their variable expression in CTCs from patients with metastatic prostate cancer. qPCR is able to reliably detect RNA as low as an equivalent of 0.4 cells; above this, the relationship between Cq and input amount appears to be linear.

For 22RV1 cDNA, the LOQ threshold identified had a Cq value of 31.40 cycles across all 4 genes tested (Figure 2A). To orthogonally validate this threshold across our entire gene target panel, we utilized synthetic DNA oligonucleotides and found a similar LOQ threshold Cq value of 31.00 cycles (Figure 2B). Finally, we tested 18 patient samples using the same methodology to establish the appropriate cutoff value in clinical specimens and again identified a similar LOQ threshold Cq of 31.71 cycles (Figure 2C). All 3 experiments resulted in comparable LOQ thresholds, and so we established this clinical specimen cutoff as our LOQ going forward. For this assay, we used the molecular definition of NEPC of absent expression of the AR target genes and expression of either of the 2 neuroendocrine markers on our panel, defined by the LOQ threshold.

Figure 2 Limits of quantification for CTC multiplex qPCR. (A) Logistic regression demonstrating the limits of quantification using serial dilutions of 22RV1 cells (n = 145) including SYP, CHGA, AR-V7, and AR-V9. Five replicates were performed per gene and concentration. (B) Logistic regression demonstrating the limits of quantification using serial dilutions of synthetic DNA oligonucleotides (n = 324), including the genes SYP, CHGA, AR-V7, AR-V9, TMPRSS2, KLK3, KLK2, and FOLH1. Nine replicates were performed per gene and concentration. (C) Logistic regression demonstrating the limits of quantification using CTCs captured from patients with prostate cancer (n = 148). The same 4 genes were tested as in A. 4 replicates were performed per gene and sample. In addition, the ubiquitously expressed housekeeping gene RPII was added (shown in gray) for visualization purposes only because the range of relative quantity (RQ) values for the 4 genes was narrow, as expression levels were low even when detectable (shown in black). Addition of RPII allowed the visualization of the plateau region.

NEPC diagnostic accuracy. Using our liquid biomarker assay, we examined a prospective institutional cohort of 116 longitudinal samples (37 from tissue-confirmed patients with NEPC and 79 from adenocarcinoma cases) from 17 patients with metastatic prostate cancer (7 with NEPC and 10 with adenocarcinoma). Across all samples, our liquid biopsy approach had a sensitivity of 51.35% and a specificity of 91.14% (Figure 3, A and B). The overall accuracy was 78.45% (Figure 3, A and B). We further evaluated the specificity of the assay in baseline samples from 2 phase II ARSI clinical trials of enzalutamide (n = 21) and abiraterone (n = 27). The inclusion criteria for both trials required a diagnosis of adenocarcinoma, and our liquid biopsy assay confirmed that no patients were classified as NEPC, resulting in a specificity of 100%. Finally, we also evaluated our assay in a phase II adenocarcinoma trial (217 longitudinal samples from 91 patients) of the experimental ARSI seviteronel. When examining the baseline samples from this trial, only a single sample was inaccurately classified as NEPC using our assay, resulting in a specificity of 99%, though this patient failed treatment after only 52 days, consistent with a more aggressive disease phenotype. The high specificity across all data sets is promising, and the lower sensitivity is unsurprising on a per sample basis, given the variability in the clinical status at the time of sample collection. In the patients with NEPC, more CTCs seem to improve the odds of detection by our assay, though statistical significance was not reached due to the small number of samples with available CTC enumeration data (Supplemental Figure 1). Patients with NEPC who are responding to treatment at the time of CTC collection would be expected to have lower CTC burdens in general, thus dropping their NEPC markers below the threshold of detection. This is likely one of the main reasons why the per-patient serial sample sensitivity (shown below) improves so much over the per-sample sensitivity. Tumor burden, and thus CTC number, can fluctuate, but when we can monitor patients over time, we are much more likely to catch the times when CTC numbers are sufficient for the diagnosis of NEPC.

Figure 3 NEPC liquid biomarker performance. (A) Waffle plot shows the accuracy of NEPC classification on a per-sample basis across our institutional longitudinal samples. (B) Bar plot shows the performance metrics of NEPC classification on an individual per-sample basis versus leveraging serial sampling using liquid biomarkers to calculate the percent positive samples per patient (cutoff of 33%) from across our institutional longitudinal samples.

Longitudinal sampling at multiple time-points improves diagnostic accuracy. Liquid biopsies are uniquely suited for serial sampling. For any individual sample, there will always be external factors that may affect the accuracy of an assay, such as treatment response as described above. However, serial testing can be used to minimize the effect of technical and biological artifacts and improve performance. A relevant noncancer example is COVID testing with rapid antigen tests, which also have mediocre sensitivity, but high specificity with just a single test due to fluctuating antigen levels. Serial testing in this setting is commonly used improve the sensitivity of these assays (25, 26). We sought to use a similar approach and evaluate each patient using all of their serial blood samples to calculate the percentage of positive samples instead of just 1 individual sample. Patients had a median of 7 serial CTC collections over 18.4 months. Using receiver-operating-curve (ROC) analysis to compare this with the actual NEPC status of the patient, the AUC was 1 (Figure 4A). A cutoff at 33% of the serial samples testing positive resulted in an accuracy of 100% (Figure 3B and Figure 4B). This improvement in performance using serial samples supports the use of such an approach in future clinical trials. A single snapshot in time may not accurately reflect a changing clinical picture, but continual serial molecular monitoring can improve assay performance.

Figure 4 NEPC liquid biomarker serial sample performance. (A) ROC curve of NEPC classification accuracy leveraging serial sampling using liquid biomarkers to calculate the percent positive samples per patient across our institutional longitudinal samples. (B) Waffle plot shows the accuracy of NEPC classification on a per-patient basis using the percent positive across our institutional longitudinal samples.

Patient no. 4 with NEPC had a CT scan that showed multiple bony and visceral lesions with a PSA of 174 ng/mL. A bone biopsy was obtained that showed poorly differentiated carcinomas, which suggested metastatic prostate cancer. He started ADT, which was followed by 6 cycles of docetaxel. His first blood collection on the protocol was 6 months after the biopsy, after chemohormonal therapy, and was positive for SYP and absent for AR targets, consistent with NEPC. At this time, his PSA was 1.46. He continued with ADT with low PSAs, and, in 3 subsequent CTC collections, had negative SYP and AR target expression (consistent with his low PSA). However, after approximately 1.5 years, he developed recurrent rib pain, and CTC collection was once again positive for SYP as well as CHGA. A CT scan showed widespread metastases, and a liver biopsy demonstrated small cell prostate cancer, with diffuse positivity of CHGA and SYP. These data suggest that the patient’s early SYP-positive liquid biopsy after initial chemohormonal therapy likely represented at least some neuro-endocrine differentiation in a tumor that was responding to treatment. However, on ADT alone and over time, these cells were able to regrow and become fully clinically apparent NEPC, with concordant results on the liquid and solid tissue biopsies (both CHGA/SYP positive). Subsequently, the patient was started on cisplatin/etoposide, with a good clinical response, and another liquid biopsy during cycle 2 again reverted to CHGA/SYP negative. No further liquid biopsies were obtained as the patient completed chemotherapy, but he then declined and went into hospice care.

Patient no. 7 with NEPC is another interesting case study, who, over the course of 2 years, had multiple liquid biopsies that were positive for SYP, but were negative for CHGA and AR target gene expression. During this time period, he was treated on 2 clinical trials with experimental therapies, as well as abiraterone, to which he had an initial response but then progressed. There was clinical concern for NEPC due to the lack of durable response, but a bone biopsy 1 year into his time on the study was negative for SYP/CHGA. However, 7 months later, a repeat bone biopsy showed focal SYP positivity with CHGA negativity, consistent with the recurrent SYP-positive and CHGA negative CTC results. The repeated SYP positivity on the liquid biopsies long before even focal positivity on the bone biopsies highlights the importance of continual serial molecular monitoring of disease with liquid biopsies, as a single metastatic tissue biopsy only provides a snapshot in time and space that may not reflect a rapidly changing clinical picture.

Identification of neuroendocrine emergence. Metastatic NEPC typically emerges under the selective pressure to ARSIs; generally, there is a transition period where a mixed population of adenocarcinoma and NEPC coexist (27). We hypothesized that this state would likely appear to have neuroendocrine expression from the NEPC component, as well as preserved AR target gene expression from the adenocarcinoma component. In addition, there are reports of atypical neuroendocrine tumor cells that coexpress AR target genes and neuroendocrine markers (27). We sought to further evaluate this in 2 phase II adenocarcinoma ARSI trials with abiraterone and enzalutamide, respectively. None of the baseline samples from these 2 trials met the above criteria for NEPC on their CTCs, consistent with their adenocarcinoma diagnosis. However, we identified 3 patients from a total of 48 total patients with SYP and/or CHGA expression in their baseline blood samples without loss of AR target gene expression. These patients had significantly worse OS (Figure 5A; hazard ratio = 5.5906 [1.143-27.36], log-rank P = 0.017) as would be expected by patients with emerging neuroendocrine differentiation.

Figure 5 Clinical outcomes from ARSI trials and emergence of neuroendocrine markers. (A) Kaplan-Meier curves show that patients with expression of neuroendocrine markers, even with preserved AR target gene expression, have worse overall survival (OS) in 2 phase II adenocarcinoma ARSI (enzalutamide and abiraterone) clinical trials. P is calculated via log-rank test. (B) Kaplan-Meier curves show that patients with expression of neuroendocrine markers, even with preserved AR target gene expression, have worse time to treatment failure (TTF) in a phase II adenocarcinoma ARSI (seviteronel) clinical trial. P values were calculated via log-rank test.

We also evaluated this in the seviteronel phase II trial, in which we profiled 217 longitudinal samples from 91 patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who were progressing on first-line ARSI therapy. This is generally a poor-risk population, and the reported median progression-free survival (PFS) for patients receiving a second-line ARSI after first-line ARSI ranges from 1.7 to 3.5 months in large randomized trials (28, 29). The median time to treatment failure (TTF) in the seviteronel trial was 3.06 months, compared with a reported median PFS of 1.7 months in patients who received abiraterone — which has the same mechanism as seviteronel — after enzalutamide treatment in a British Columbia trial (29). In the seviteronel trial, only 1 patient met the CTC criteria for NEPC at baseline. However, 8 of 91 total patients demonstrated expression of the neuroendocrine markers SYP and/or CHGA in at least 1 of their blood collections, usually without concordant loss of AR target genes. These patients demonstrated significantly decreased TTF with seviteronel (Figure 5B; hazard ratio = 2.387 [1.053-5.414], log-rank P = 0.033). Data from these 3 ARSI trials suggest that our liquid biopsy assay could be used for screening and early detection of the transition to an aggressive mixed or atypical neuroendocrine phenotype associated with ARSI resistance. Identification of neuroendocrine emergence could influence clinical management and favor novel therapeutic strategies and chemotherapy for these patients.