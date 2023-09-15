Pancreatic RECK inactivation promotes cancer formation, epithelial-mesenchymal transition, and metastasis

Low RECK expression correlates with poor differentiation, metastasis, and worse prognosis in human PDAC. To determine the localization of RECK expression in the pancreas, we first performed immunofluorescence staining for RECK on pancreatic specimens. RECK signals were detected in pancreatic acinar, ductal, and islet cells in adult wild-type mice (Figure 1A). Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12; p53fl/+ (KPC) mice are well established PDAC models. In these mice, RECK signals were clearly detectable in pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasias (PanINs), which are precancerous lesions, but were barely detected in PDAC (Figure 1B). Similarly, in human tissues, the RECK signals were detected in normal pancreatic epithelial cells, including acinar, ductal, and islet cells (data not shown), and in PanINs, but they were hardly detected in PDAC (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Low RECK expression correlates with poor differentiation, metastasis, and worse prognosis in human PDAC. (A) Immunofluorescence double staining of pancreatic sections from wild-type mice for RECK (green) and amylase, CK19, or insulin (red) with nuclear counterstaining (Hoechst 33342; blue). Acinar, ductal, and islet cells were examined. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Immunostaining of pancreatic sections from KPC mice for RECK (green) and CK19 (red) with nuclear counterstaining (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Immunofluorescence double staining of human pancreatic sections containing PanIN or PDAC for RECK (green) and CK 19 (red) with nuclear counterstaining (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) RECK mRNA levels in human pancreatic cell lines. RT-qPCR measured RECK mRNA using total RNA, normalized to Gapdh. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM of 3 experiments (duplicate). (E) RECK protein levels in human pancreatic cell lines. An immunoblot assay detected RECK using total protein from the cell lines, with β-actin as the loading control. (F) Comparison of RECK mRNA levels between normal human pancreatic tissues and PDACs. TCGA (n = 195) data are summarized in box plots. P = 0.046 (t = –2.8), 2-tailed Welch’s t test. (G) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for patients with PDAC with high (n = 75) and low RECK mRNA expression in tumor tissues (n = 76) using TCGA data within a 400-day time frame. P = 0.023, log-rank test. (H) Immunostaining of human PDAC sections for RECK. Images of sections classified as RECK high and RECK low. Scale bar: 50 μm. (I) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for patients with PDAC with high (n = 40) and low RECK expression (n = 28). P = 0.0005, log-rank test. (J) Relationship between RECK expression and clinical/histological features of human PDAC samples. Fisher’s exact test revealed significant correlations of RECK expression with histological grade (P = 0.032) and stage IV (metastatic disease; P = 0.030).

Consistent with these histological observations, RECK mRNA and protein levels were extremely low in several human PDAC cell lines, including BxPC-3, PANC-1, PK45P, PK8, MIA PaCa-2, AsPC-1, PK45H, PK59, and KP-4, as compared with those in the hTERT-immortalized pancreatic epithelial cell line (hTert HPNE) (15) (Figure 1, D and E). Analysis of transcriptomic data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) showed that RECK mRNA levels were lower in PDAC tissues than in normal pancreatic tissues (Figure 1F).

Consistent with a previous report (14), patients with PDAC with low mRNA levels of RECK had significantly lower survival rates than those with high RECK mRNA levels (Figure 1G). Similar results were observed when we analyzed tissues from patients with PDAC using immunohistochemistry and compared tumors with low levels of RECK expression to those with high levels of RECK expression (Figure 1, H and I). In addition, low RECK protein expression in these samples significantly correlated with poor differentiation and metastatic property of the tumors (Figure 1J). These data are consistent with the notion that RECK served as a tumor suppressor in human PDAC.

RECK suppresses PDAC formation in a mouse model. To assess the role of RECK in normal pancreatic development, we first generated Ptf1a-Cre; Reckfl/fl (RC) mice by crossing Ptf1a-Cre mice and Reckfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161847DS1). RC mice were born at the Mendelian ratio and did not show any abnormalities in appearance at birth (data not shown). These mice were indistinguishable from control Ptf1a-Cre mice in terms of pancreatic weight and morphology (Supplemental Figure 1B). Histologically, RECK was undetected in all acinar cells and approximately half of the ductal cells of RC mice (Supplemental Figure 1C). No obvious pancreatic abnormalities were observed, as assessed by H&E staining as well as staining for amylase, cytokeratin 19 (CK19), and insulin (Supplemental Figure 1C). These data indicate that RECK expression by Ptf1a-positive (pancreatic epithelial) cells is dispensable for normal pancreatic development.

We then moved on to test the effects of pancreatic Reck deletion on PDAC formation by generating Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D; Reckfl/fl (KRC) mice and comparing them with the control Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D (KC) mice (Figure 2A). At 6 weeks of age, no significant difference was found in the formation of PanIN, as determined by staining with H&E and Alcian blue, between the 2 groups, although the loss of RECK expression in the tissue was evident (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Interestingly, the proportions of pRb-positive cells and Ki-67–positive cells among PanIN cells were significantly higher in KRC mice compared with those in control KC mice, suggesting increased proliferative potential of these cells in the absence of RECK (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 2 RECK suppresses spontaneous Kras-driven PDAC formation. (A) Schematic representation of the Cre-mediated recombination in pancreatic epithelial cells of KRC mice. Note that Ptf1a-Cre is expressed specifically in the progenitors of pancreatic ductal, exocrine, and endocrine cells (31). (B) Macroscopic views of the incised abdomen (scale bar: 10 mm), microscopic images of pancreatic sections after H&E staining, and immunofluorescence double staining for RECK (green) and CK19 (red) followed by nuclear counterstaining (Hoechst 33342; blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. Left column: Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D (KC) mice; right column: Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D; Reckfl/fl (KRC) mice. Both groups of mice were at 30 weeks of age. Green dotted lines outline the pancreas, and the yellow dotted line outlines tumor. (C) Frequency of PDAC formation in KC and KRC mice at indicated range of age. P = 0.0038 at 36–60 weeks of age, Fisher’s exact test. (D) Immunostaining for epithelial and mesenchymal markers in pancreatic tissue sections from KC (left) and KRC mice (right). E-cadherin, N-cadherin, or Zeb1 were detected followed by hematoxylin counterstaining. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for KC and KRC mice. n = 70 (KC); n = 43 (KRC). P = 0.0007, log-rank test.

Importantly, PDAC developed in some KRC mice (n = 2 of 6) at 26–35 weeks of age, whereas it did not develop in the control KC mice during the same age range (n = 0 of 18; Figure 2, B and C). At 36–60 weeks of age, KRC mice had significantly higher PDAC formation rates (66.6%, n = 10 of 15) than KC mice (15.0%, n = 3 of 20; Figure 2C). Notably, PDACs in KRC mice contained more mesenchymal cells (E-cadherin negative, N-cadherin/Zeb1 positive) than those in KC mice (Figure 2D). Furthermore, KRC mice exhibited significantly lower survival than KC mice (Figure 2E). These data clearly demonstrate that RECK plays an important role in tumor suppression and prevention of PDAC formation and that the lack of RECK somehow results in the formation of PDAC with a mesenchymal phenotype in this mouse model.

RECK suppresses spontaneous liver metastasis of PDAC in vivo. To better understand the role of RECK in PDAC progression, we next measured the number of spontaneous liver metastases in KC and KRC mice. At 30 weeks of age, no liver metastasis was found in KC mice with PDAC (n = 0 of 20). In contrast, liver metastasis was frequently observed in KRC mice with PDAC (33%, n = 5 of 15; Figure 3, A and B). Histologically, liver metastases in KRC mice also exhibited a mesenchymal phenotype, as characterized by N-cadherin expression (Figure 3C). These data indicate that RECK not only suppresses primary PDAC formation but also suppresses spontaneous liver metastasis of the tumor in this mouse model.

Figure 3 RECK suppresses spontaneous liver metastasis of PDAC. (A) Morphology of the excised liver (scale bar: 10 mm) and microscopic images of liver sections after H&E staining or immunofluorescence double staining for RECK (green) and CK 19 (red) followed by nuclear counterstaining (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. Left column: KC mice; right column: KRC mice. Red dotted lines outline visible tumors. (B) Frequency of tumor metastasis to the liver in KC and KRC mice. P = 0.00925, Fisher’s exact test. (C) Immunostaining of epithelial and mesenchymal markers in liver tissues. Liver sections from KC (left) and KRC (right) mice were immunostained for E-cadherin and N-cadherin, followed by hematoxylin counterstaining. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Schematic representation of the Cre-mediated recombination resulting in Kras activation, p53 deletion, and Reck deletion in pancreatic epithelial cells in KPRC mice. Note that this diagram dose not explain the allelic composition. (E) Macroscopic views of the incised abdomen (scale bar: 10 mm) and microscopic images of pancreas sections stained with H&E or immunostained for E-cadherin, N-cadherin, or Zeb1, followed by hematoxylin counterstaining. Scale bar: 50 μm. Left column: KPC mice; right column: KPRC mice. Both groups of mice were at 18 weeks of age. Yellow dotted lines outline visible tumors. (F) Morphology of excised liver (scale bar: 10 mm) and images of liver sections after H&E staining (scale bar: 50 μm). Left column: KPC mice; right column: KPRC mice. Both groups of mice were at 18 weeks of age. (G) Frequency of liver metastasis of PDAC in KPC and KPRC mice. P = 0.009, Fisher’s exact test.

Loss of tumor suppressor p53 is known to accelerate progression and increases the aggressiveness of pancreatic tumors (16). A previous study showed that when combined with a heterozygous p53 background, Pdx1-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D mice develop PDAC with 100% penetrance (16). To examine the effects of RECK in this system, we generated and compared Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D; Trp53 fl/+; Reckfl/fl (KPRC) mice and the control Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D; Trp53 fl/+ (KPC) mice (Figure 3D). At 16–24 weeks of age, PDAC was observed in all mice of both groups. Histological features of PDAC developed in KPRC mice indicated that these tumors are of the mesenchymal phenotype. As compared with the tumors in KPC mice, the tumors in KPRC mice contained fewer E-cadherin–positive cells and more N-cadherin–positive cells and Zeb1-positive cells (Figure 3E). Notably, we frequently found liver metastases in KPRC mice (62.5%, n = 5 of 8), whereas no liver metastases were found in the control KPC mice (n = 0 of 9; Figure 3, F and G). In this system, however, no significant difference in survival rates between KPC and KPRC mice was found (Supplemental Figure 3), probably due to the devastatingly rapid growth of original tumors in this system that would mask the effects of metastasis on the survival of animals. Nevertheless, these results clearly indicate that the loss of RECK expression is required for spontaneous liver metastases of PDAC even in the context of heterozygous p53 deletion.

RECK suppresses EMT in pancreatic epithelial cells in mice. Mesenchymal cells found in PDACs developed in Reck mutant mice can be either cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) or tumor cells that have undergone EMT. To gain insight into the nature and origin of these cells, we performed lineage tracing experiments in Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D; Reckfl/fl; LSL-Rosatd-tomato (KRCT), Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D; Trp53 fl/+; Reckfl/fl; LSL-Rosatd-tomato (KPRCT), and Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D; Trp53 fl/+; LSL-Rosatd-tomato (KPCT) mice (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). In these animals, Cre recombination induces Tomato expression in all cells originated from Ptf1a-expressing cells (i.e., pancreatic epithelial cells). In KRCT and KPCT mice, almost all Tomato-positive cells in the premalignant PanIN lesions were positive for epithelial markers and negative for mesenchymal markers (Supplemental Figure 5 and data not shown). In PDACs, however, we found a striking difference in the properties of Tomato-positive cells between these lines. In the control Reck wild-type, p53-null PDACs (Figure 4, B and C, left), almost all Tomato-positive (red) cells were positive for epithelial markers (E-cadherin and CK19; Figure 4B) and negative for mesenchymal markers (N-cadherin and Zeb1; Figure 4C). In contrast, in Reck-null PDACs, Tomato was expressed in both epithelial cells (Figure 4B, yellow cells, and Supplemental Figure 4B, yellow cells) and mesenchymal cells (Figure 4C, yellow cells, and Supplemental Figure 4C, yellow cells). Fibronectin, which is produced by mesenchymal stromal cells in PDAC (17), was more abundant and more closely associated with Tomato-positive cells in Reck-null PDAC than in Reck wild-type, p53-null PDAC (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4C, yellow cells).

Figure 4 Epithelial-mesenchymal transition occurs in Reck-null PDAC that developed in KRCT mice. (A) Schematic representation of Ptf1a-Cre–mediated recombination in pancreatic cells in the lineage-tracing experiments using Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D; Trp53fl/+; LSL-Rosatd-tomato (KPCT) and Ptf1a-Cre; LSL-KrasG12D; Reckfl/fl; LSL-Rosatd-tomato (KRCT) mice. Pancreatic epithelial cells are tagged by the red fluorescent protein tdTomato. This diagram dose not explain allelic composition. (B) Immunofluorescence double staining for lineage marker Tomato (red; Ptf1a-expressing cells) and epithelial markers (green), E-cadherin or CK19, with nuclear counterstaining (blue) in PDAC sections from KPCT (left 3 columns) and KRCT mice (right 3 columns). Images from the same field excited for green (epithelial cells) and red fluorescence (pancreatic epithelium-derived cells) are shown separately (left 2 panels) and overlaid (right panel) on images of blue fluorescence (indicating nuclei). White dotted lines mark the border between red cells (nonepithelial cells derived from pancreatic epithelial cells) and yellow cells (epithelial cells derived from pancreatic epithelial cells). (C) Immunofluorescence double staining for mesenchymal markers (green), fibronectin, N-cadherin, and Zeb1, with lineage marker Tomato (red) and nuclear counterstaining (blue) in PDAC sections from KPCT (left 3 columns) and KRCT mice (right 3 columns). Red pancreatic epithelium-derived cells coexpressing green mesenchymal marker (fibronectin, N-cadherin, or Zeb1) are yellow in the overlay panels (right columns), and such cells are abundant in PDAC that developed in KRCT mice. (D) Immunostaining for vimentin and staining with Masson’s trichrome or Sirius red. Top row: KPCT mice; bottom row: KRCT mice. (E) Morphometric quantification of vimentin-positive area (pan-CAF), area stained blue with Masson’s trichrome (collagen fibers) and Sirius red–positive area (collagen fibers). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM of the data obtained from 3 sections each from 3 mice. Vimentin-positive area, P = 0.0021; Masson’s trichrome, P = 0.0094; Sirius red, P = 0.040; 2-tailed Student’s t test.

These data indicate that the mesenchymal cells found in PDACs developed in Reck mutant mice originated from pancreatic epithelial cells.

Pancreatic RECK deletion gives rise to iCAF-like cells derived from pancreatic epithelial cells via EMT in PDAC lesions. The mesenchymal cells in Reck-null PDAC showed fibroblastic morphology and were positive for vimentin (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7A). Despite the desmoplastic nature of Reck-null PDACs, Masson’s trichrome and Sirius red staining suggested that collagen fibers were less abundant in Reck-null PDACs compared with those in Reck wild-type and p53-null PDACs (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4D).

It is known that both tumor-promoting iCAFs (αSMA-low) and the tumor-suppressive myofibroblast-associated cancer-associated fibroblast (myCAFs) (αSMA high) are present in PDACs (18). We therefore asked whether the pancreatic-epithelium-derived mesenchymal cells found in Reck-null PDACs share any characteristics with these CAFs by performing double immunofluorescence staining for the Ptf1a-lineage marker (Tomato; red) and for a series of CAF markers (green; Supplemental Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), including vimentin (panCAF), αSMA (myCAF), and IL-6 (iCAF). Given that PDGFRb is another marker for panCAF, we also performed double immunofluorescence staining for PDGFRb and vimentin. Almost all vimentin-positive cells were also positive for PDGFRb in PDACs of KRCT, KPRCT, and KPCT mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), supporting the notion that vimentin is a panCAF marker. In the PDACs of KPCT mice, vimentin, αSMA, and IL-6 did not colocalize with Tomato, indicating that no CAF-like cells are derived from pancreatic epithelial cells in PDAC developed in KPCT mice. In contrast, many red cells in Reck-null PDACs were positive for vimentin and IL-6 but negative for αSMA (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7A), indicating that these cells share a similar expression pattern of marker proteins with iCAF. These results suggest that pancreatic Reck deletion gives rise to iCAF-like cells derived from pancreatic epithelial cells via EMT.

The effects of RECK to suppress metastatic potential and mesenchymal phenotype of PDAC cells are cell-autonomous and reversible. To examine the cell-autonomous effects of RECK on PDAC cells, we established cell lines from PDACs developed in KRC mice (RECK-null PDAC cell lines) and reexpressed RECK in these cells by retroviral gene transfer; control cell lines infected with empty retroviral vectors were also prepared (Figure 5A). Migration and invasion activities, but not proliferation rate (data not shown), were significantly reduced upon RECK reexpression (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 Effects of RECK reexpression on Reck-null PDAC cell lines. (A) RECK reexpression in Reck-null PDAC cell lines. Reck-null PDAC cells from KRC mice were transfected with control or RECK expression vector. Exogenous RECK expression was confirmed by RT-qPCR. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P = 0.0069, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Effects of RECK on PDAC cell migration. Wound healing assay using Reck-null PDAC cell lines transfected with control or RECK expression vector. Left: Images of the scratched zone and recovered wound 24 hours after scratch (scale bar: 500 μm). Right: Data are shown as the mean ± SEM of the migrated area relative to control. P = 0.0079, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Effects of RECK expression on PDAC cell invasion. Matrigel invasion assay using Reck-null PDAC cells (n = 3) transfected with control or RECK expression vector. Left: Images of migrated cells (scale bar: 50 μm). Right: Data are shown as the mean ± SEM of the invasion ratio. P = 0.0063, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D–G) Effects of RECK on PDAC cell metastasis. (D) Morphology of resected liver (scale bar: 5 mm) and CK19 immunostaining (scale bar: 50 μm). (E) Quantitative assessments of liver metastasis. Ratio of liver weight to body weight and CK19-positive area. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P = 0.040 and P = 0.0016, respectively; 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Histology of liver lesions. H&E staining, or immunostaining for CK19 or RECK with nuclear counterstaining (blue) (scale bar: 50 μm). (G) Immunostaining for E-cadherin, N-cadherin, or Zeb1 (scale bar: 50 μm). (H) Effects of RECK on epithelial and mesenchymal marker gene expression in PDAC cells. RT-qPCR analysis of mRNA levels. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P = 0.022 (Zeb1), P = 0.008 (Snai2), P = 0.015 (Twist1); 2-tailed Student’s t test, *P < 0.05. (I) Effects of RECK on E-cadherin protein by immunoblot assay. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM of the densitometry measurements of the immunoblot band. P = 0.042, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

When transplanted into the spleens of wild-type mice, the vector-transfected cells gave rise to numerous macroscopic liver metastases (Figure 5D), whereas RECK-reexpressed cells gave rise to markedly fewer liver metastases (Figure 5, D and E). Histological examination revealed that metastatic lesions formed after transplantation of vector-transfected cells contained numerous mesenchymal cells (E-cadherin positive, N-cadherin/Zeb1 negative) that invaded the surrounding liver parenchyma (Figure 5, F and G, left). In contrast, RECK-transfected cells that had metastasized to the liver exhibited epithelial morphology with strong CK19/E-cadherin immunoreactivity and were localized in confined areas (Figure 5, F and G, right). These data with clonal cell lines indicate that it is the RECK in PDAC cells, rather than the RECK in stromal cells, that affects the metastatic potential of tumors. Of note, multiple EMT-promoting transcription factor genes, such as Zeb1, Snai2, and Twist1, were downregulated in RECK-transfected cells (Figure 5H), suggesting that RECK suppresses EMT of these cells. Interestingly, RECK upregulated E-cadherin protein (Figure 5I) but not its mRNA (Cdh1 in Figure 5H), raising the possibility that RECK regulates E-cadherin expression posttranscriptionally. These data also indicate that the effects of RECK on PDAC cells is reversible.

RECK downregulates genes related to EMT, MYC targets, and E2F targets in PDAC cells. To gain more insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying the suppression of EMT and metastasis by RECK, we compared the transcriptomes of 3 PDAC cell lines transfected with either the control vector or RECK expression vector. We identified 93 differentially expressed genes (Supplemental Table 1), many of which were related to the cell membrane and extracellular matrix (Figure 6A). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that RECK negatively regulated the expression of gene sets termed E2F_TARGETS, MYC_TARGETS_V1, and EPITHELIAL_MESENCHYMAL_TRANSITION (Figure 6, B and C), which is consistent with our observation that RECK suppressed PDAC formation, EMT, and metastasis in mice. Because these data (Figure 6, A–C) were obtained using RNA from cultured PDAC cells, our findings further support the idea that RECK affects EMT in a cell-autonomous manner.

Figure 6 Genes related to EMT, MYC targets, and E2F targets are downregulated after reexpression of RECK in Reck-null PDAC cells. (A) Volcano plot of RNA-Seq data. Genes downregulated in RECK-transfected PDAC cells (log [fold change] < –0.6 and P < 0.05) are shown in blue, and the upregulated genes (log [fold change] > 0.6 and P < 0.05) are shown in red. (B) Hallmark gene sets significantly upregulated (red) or downregulated (blue) in RECK-transfected PDAC cells, as assessed by GSEA. Gene set names presented in blue on the y-axis indicate gene sets that correspond to the experimental phenotype under study. (C) Examples of Hallmark gene sets downregulated in RECK-transfected PDAC cells compared with those in the control vector–transfected (Reck-null) cells. (D) Immunohistochemistry detects E-cadherin in human PDAC specimens. Microscopic images of human PDAC sections classified as E-cadherin high and E-cadherin low are shown. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Relationship between RECK expression and E-cadherin expression in human PDAC specimens. Sections of PDAC tissues from 69 patients were subjected to immunohistochemical staining for RECK (see Figure 1H) and E-cadherin (see D). Cases were classified into 4 groups as shown in Figure 6E and evaluated by Fisher’s exact test. Note the significant positive correlation between RECK expression and E-cadherin expression (P = 0.0001).

To start testing the clinical relevance of our findings, we stained a set of human PDAC tissues (n = 69) with anti-RECK and anti–E-cadherin antibodies. The results indeed indicated a significant correlation between RECK expression and E-cadherin expression in human PDAC (Figure 6, D and E).

RECK downregulates MMP2/MMP3 and an MMP inhibitor recapitulates the effects of RECK on cell invasion and the levels of E-cadherin protein and EMT-promoting transcription factor mRNAs in PDAC cells. RECK is known to regulate several MMPs, including MMP2 and MMP9 (5). In our efforts to assess the contribution of MMPs to the EMT found in Reck-null PDACs, we tried to detect several MMPs in culture supernatant of Reck-null and RECK-reexpressed PDAC cells by immunoblot assay and found that the levels of MMP2 and MMP3 were decreased after RECK reexpression, while the level of MMP9 remained comparable to that of the control (Figure 7A); the decrease of MMP2 in RECK-reexpressed PDAC cells could also be detected by gelatin zymography (Figure 7B). The observed downregulation of MMP3 was of particular interest, because E-cadherin is known to be a substrate of this protease (19–22). When Reck-null PDAC cells were treated with a broad-spectrum MMP inhibitor, GM6001, E-cadherin was upregulated at the protein level (Figure 7C) but not at the mRNA level (Cdh1 in Figure 7D), and EMT-promoting transcription factors, Zeb1, Snai2, and Twist1, were downregulated at the mRNA level (Figure 7D). Furthermore, GM6001 significantly reduced the invasion activity of Reck-null PDAC cells (Figure 7E). The effects of GM6001 in Reck-null PDAC cells were reminiscent of that of RECK reexpression (Figure 5, C, H, and I), suggesting that RECK suppresses EMT and increases E-cadherin protein expression by regulating MMP(s). Since E-cadherin is known to regulate the expression of EMT-related genes (23), these data are consistent with the model that E-cadherin is a primary target of MMPs whose degradation leads to EMT and that RECK prevents MMP-catalyzed degradation of E-cadherin, thereby suppressing EMT and consequent metastasis of PDAC cells (Figure 7F).