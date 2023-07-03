Gluconeogenic enzyme PCK1 supports S-adenosylmethionine biosynthesis and promotes H3K9me3 modification to suppress hepatocellular carcinoma progression

Animal models. AlbCre+/– and Pck1fl/fl (LKO) mice were generated from crosses between AlbCre+/– mice (Model Animal Research Center of Nanjing University, Nanjing, China) and Pck1fl/fl mice on a C57BL/6 background (Mutant Mouse Resource & Research Centers; MMRRC:011950-UNC), and AlbCre–/– and Pck1fl/fl (WT) mice were used as controls. To induce HCC, 2-week-old mice were injected intraperitoneally with 50 mg/kg DEN, and, from 4 weeks of age once per week, with CCl 4 (2 mL/kg) diluted in sterile olive oil for an additional 16 weeks. All mice were fed a diet containing 0.05% phenobarbital (PB). The Pck1-LKO + SAM group was administered SAM (100 mg/kg/d 4 days per week for 8 weeks) 32 weeks after DEN/CCl 4 /PB treatment, and Pck1-LKO + pSECC-sgS100a11 mice were injected with pSECC-based S100a11-KO lentiviruses into the lateral tail vein at 8 weeks old.

Cell lines and cell culture. PLC/PRF/5, SK-Hep1, MHCC-97H, HEK-293, HEK-293T, and Hep1-6 cells were grown in DMEM (HyClone) with 10% FBS (Gibco) and 1% penicillin/ streptomycin (10,000 U/mL, HyClone) at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . SNU449 cells were grown in RPMI 1640 medium with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (10,000 U/mL, HyClone).

Plasmid construction. PCR-amplified S100A11 was cloned into pSEB-3Flag. PCR-amplified AKT1, ΔN truncated AKT1 108–480 amino acids, ΔC truncated AKT1 1–151 amino acids were separately cloned into pBu-3HA. PCR-amplified PCK1 and G309R were separately cloned into pBu-3HA. All plasmids were constructed by standard molecular biology techniques and verified by DNA sequencing.

Gene inactivation by the CRISPR/Cas9 system. sgRNAs were used to KO PCK1, PHGDH, SUV39H1, or S100A11 by the CRISPR/Cas9 system. KO cell clones were screened by Western blotting to verify the loss of PCK1, PHGDH, SUV39H1, or S100A11 expression. The oligo sequence information for sgRNAs used for KO cell generation is listed in the Supplemental Table 1.

Adenovirus production. The human cDNA fragment PCK1 (NM_002591) or G309R (PCK1 mutation 925G>A) was cloned into the pAdTrack-TO4 vector (from Tong-Chuan He, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA). Recombinant adenoviral AdPCK1, and AdG309R were constructed by the AdEasy system as described previously (19). The adenoviral AdGFP was used as a control.

Generation of the pSECC lentiviruses. S100a11 sgRNA was cloned into the pSECC vector (a lentiviral vector encoding Cre and CRISPR components, Addgene plasmid 60820). HEK293T cells were cotransfected with 2.5 μg of pSECC-sgRNA plasmid and 5 μg of psPAX2 packaging plasmid and 7.5 μg of pMD2.G packaging plasmid (m/m/m = 1/2/3). Ten hours after transfection, the supernatant was replaced with a fresh culture medium. Seventy-two hours after transfection, the supernatant viruses were collected by centrifugation for 20 minutes (4,000g, 4°C). The precipitate was centrifuged for 12 hours (120,000g, 4°C) followed by dilution in PBS. Finally, RT-PCR was used for quantification.

Western blot. Cells and tissues were lysed with cold lysis buffer (Beyotime Biotechnology) containing 1 mM phenylmethanesulfonyl fluoride (Beyotime Biotechnology). Cell mixture was incubated on ice for 20 minutes with vortex, followed by sonication. Then, the mixture was centrifuged for 20 minutes (14,000g, 4°C). Supernatant protein was quantified using BCA Protein Assay Kit (Beyotime Biotechnology). Protein extracts were separated by 10% or 12% SDS/PAGE and transferred to PVDF membranes (Millipore). Membranes were blocked in 5% nonfat milk in TBST for 1.5 hours and then incubated with the indicated antibodies (Supplemental Table 2) overnight at 4°C.

Metabolite extraction and analysis. The cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS and then quickly frozen in liquid nitrogen. Metabolites were extracted with 200 μL cold methanol/acetonitrile/water (2:2:1, v/v/v) and incubated on ice for 20 minutes. The mixture was sonicated and vortexed and then centrifuged for 20 minutes (14,000g, 4°C). Finally, the supernatant was dried using a vacuum centrifuge. For LC-MS analysis, the samples were redissolved in 60 μL methanol.

To extract metabolites from serum samples, 120 μL cold extraction solvent (1:1, methanol/acetonitrile, v/v) was added to 30 μL of the serum sample. After vortexing, the samples were incubated on ice for 20 minutes, centrifuged for 20 minutes (14,000g, 4°C), and 100 μL supernatant was subjected to LC/MS analysis.

To extract metabolites from tissue samples, 100 μL cold methanol/acetonitrile/water (2:2:1, v/v/v) was added to 60 mg powderized tissues, followed by vortexing. The samples were incubated on ice for 20 minutes and then centrifuged for 20 minutes (14,000g, 4°C). Finally, 100 μL supernatant was subjected to LC-MS analysis.

Untargeted metabolomics. For untargeted metabolomics of PCK1-overexpressing (AdGFP as control) SK-Hep1 cells, extracts were analyzed using an UHPLC (1290 Infinity LC, Agilent Technologies) coupled to quadrupole time-of-flight (AB Sciex TripleTOF 6600) at Applied Protein Technology.

RNA m6A dot blotting. mRNA was isolated from total RNA using the mRNA Purification Kit (TIANGEN) following the manufacturer’s instructions. mRNA was heated at 65°C for 15 minutes and cooled immediately on ice for 5 minutes. mRNA samples (500, 200, and 100 ng) were spotted on the Hybond-N+ membrane (GE Healthcare). After UV cross-linking, the membrane was washed with 1× TBST buffer and blocked with 5% skim milk. Then, the blot was incubated with the anti-m6A antibody (1:1,000, Abcam) overnight at 4°C. The membrane was washed, incubated with an anti-mouse antibody, and washed again. Finally, the membrane was exposed to Hyperfilm ECL, and images were acquired. Methylene blue interacted with mRNA and was used as the loading control.

Proliferation assays. Cells were plated at a concentration of 800 cells per well in triplicate into 96-well plates for 6 days. For cell growth assays with chemical treatment, fresh chemicals were added to the media every 2 days. Cell growth rates were analyzed daily by cell counting with IncuCyte ZOOM software (ESCO).

Colony formation. Cells were seeded into 6-well plates at a density of 1,000 cells/well. The cells were cultured for 7–12 days, fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 minutes, and stained with 0.1% crystal violet. The colonies were photographed and counted by Image-Pro Plus software (version 6.0, Media Cybernetics Inc.).

Transwell migration assay. Cell invasion was evaluated in 24-well Transwell chambers (Corning). In the Transwell chambers, the upper and lower culture compartments of each well are separated by a polycarbonate membrane (pore size, 8 μm). Total of 2 × 104 cells that had been treated as indicated were placed into the upper chambers with 200 μL serum-free medium, and 800 μL medium supplemented with 10% FBS was added to the lower chambers. The invasive cells were stained with crystal violet and quantified (3 random 200 × fields per well) under Axio Imager A2 (ZEISS). The invasive potential of cells was normalized with the cell proliferation rate. The invasive potential of cells was calculated as follows: numbers of invading cells = numbers of cells in Transwell chambers × (1 – ((cell numbers after 24 hours of proliferation – cell numbers after 0 hours of proliferation)/cell numbers after 0 hours of proliferation)). Fold change was calculated by setting the control group value to 1.

Wound-healing assay. Cells were cultured in 96-well plates, and wounds were created using WoundMaker (ESSEN) on the cell surface. The wound areas were recorded by the IncuCyte ZOOM software (ESCO).

H3K9 methyltransferase activity tests. Nuclear proteins were extracted using a Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Protein Extraction Kit (P0027, Beyotime) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The enzymatic activity of HMT for H3K9 was detected using the EpiQuik Histone Methyltransferase Activity Assay Kit (P-3003, EpiQuik) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

13C-labeled glutamine tracing. For 13C-glutamine labeling, SK-Hep1 cells were infected with AdPCK1 or AdGFP, followed by culturing in DMEM (no glucose and no glutamine, Gibco, A1443001) supplemented with 4.5 mg/mL unlabeled glucose, 10% dialyzed FBS, and 0.3 mg/mL U-[13C]-glutamine (Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc., catalog CLM-1822-H-0.1) for 24 hours. For 13C-pyruvate labeling, cells were cultured in DMEM (no sodium pyruvate, Gibco, 11965) supplemented with 1 mM U-[13C]-pyruvate (Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc., catalog CLM-2440-0.1) for 24 hours. For 13C-methionine labeling, cells were cultured in DMEM (no methionine, Gibco, 21013024) supplemented with 0.2 mM U-[13C]-methionine (Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc., catalog CLM-893-H-0.05) for 6 hours. The cells were then washed with cold PBS, and the metabolites were extracted using 80% cold methanol. LC-MS was performed by LipidALL Technologies, and metabolite abundance was expressed relative to the internal standard, according to standard protocols.

RNA-Seq and ChIP-Seq. Parental or PCK1-KO PLC/PRF/5 cells (1 × 107) were harvested, and total RNA was isolated using TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen) following the manufacturer’s protocol. High-quality (Agilent Bioanalyzer, RIN > 7.0) total RNA was used for the preparation of sequencing libraries using the Illumina TruSeq Stranded Total RNA/Ribo-Zero Sample Prep Kit. Paired-end sequencing was carried out on an Illumina Novaseq 6000 at LC-BIO Bio-tech Ltd., following the manufacturer’s recommended protocol. Differentially expressed mRNAs and genes were selected using the R package with log 2 (fold change) values of ≥1 or log 2 (fold change) values of ≤–1 and with statistical significance of P < 0.05.

ChIP-Seq was performed on 1 × 107 parental or PCK1-KO PLC/PRF/5 cells. A cross-linked cell pellet was prepared, followed by ChIP-Seq using an antibody anti-H3K9me3 (ab8898; Abcam). The sequence reads generated by Illumina sequencing were mapped to the genome using the Bowtie2 algorithm with the default settings. Peak calling was performed using MACS2 (macs2 callpeak -g hs -q 0.05 --broad --broad -cutoff 0.05; other settings were set to default parameters). BigWig files were imported into the Integrative Genomics Viewer (IGV, v2.7.0) for the visualization of specific loci.

Quantitative RT-PCR. Total RNA was extracted with TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen). RT-PCR reactions were performed with the PrimeScript RT Reagent Kit (RR047A, TaKaRa). Real-time PCR was performed using SYBR Green qPCR Master Mix (Bio-Rad) and the CFX Connect Real-time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad). β-Actin expression was used for normalization and comparative2–ΔΔCt methods were used for quantification of gene expression. The sequence information for q-PCR primer pairs used for gene expression analysis is listed in the Supplemental Table 1.

ChIP assay. 6 × 106 cells were harvested and cross-linked with 1% formaldehyde in DMEM medium at 37°C for 10 minutes. Cell lysate was sonicated and subjected to immunoprecipitation using anti-H3K9me3 (ab8898, Abcam) antibody or control IgG overnight at 4°C. After extensive wash, immunoprecipitated DNA was amplified by real-time PCR. The data analysis was expressed as percentages of the input DNA. Anti-rabbit IgG was used as a negative control. Primers used to amplify the promoter regions of S100A11 are shown in Supplemental Table 1.

Immunofluorescent cytochemistry. Cells cultured on coverslip were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 minutes. After washing in PBS 3 times, fixed cells were permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes, washed in PBS, and then blocked with 10% goat serum. For 5mc and 5hmc staining, cells on coverslips were fixed with ice-cold 70% ethanol for 8 minutes at room temperature and then washed in PBS. To denature the DNA, coverslips were incubated with 2 M HCl for 30 minutes at room temperature. Then, specimens were permeabilized with Triton X-100 for 10 minutes and blocked with 10% goat serum for 40 minutes at room temperature. Cells were incubated with indicated primary antibody at 4°C overnight. After washing 3 times with PBS, cells were incubated with the secondary antibody (goat anti-rabbit IgG/TRITC, goat anti-mouse IgG/TRITC, or goat anti-mouse IgG/FITC) for 45 minutes at 37°C. After washing 3 times with PBS, nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (10236276001, Roche Diagnostics GmbH). The coverslips were mounted onto glass slides with an antifade solution and visualized under a laser-scanning confocal microscope (Leica TCS SP8).

Immunoprecipitation. Cells were lysed in lysis buffer (150 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris, pH 7.5, 0.5% NP-40) containing 1 mM PMSF, 1 mM phosphatase inhibitors (Beyotime Biotechnology), and protease inhibitors (Roche) and incubated on ice for 30 minutes. Cell lysates were centrifuged for 10 minutes (120,000g, 4°C). Equal amounts (50 μg) of proteins from each sample were boiled in loading buffer as input protein. The rest of lysates were incubated with the primary antibody for 6–8 hours at 4°C. Protein A/G magnetic bead was added to the incubation mixture for an additional 2–3 hours to pull down antibody-protein complexes. The immunoprecipitates were collected and washed 3 times with PBST buffer before being resolved by SDS-PAGE.

Orthotopic HCC, subcutaneous HCC, and lung metastasis models. Male 4- to 6-week-old BALB/c nude mice were used for the orthotopic HCC model: PLC/PRF/5 cells (1 × 106, parental, n = 6; S100A11 KO, n = 6; PCK1 KO, n = 6; or PCK1/S100A11–double KO, n = 6) were mixed in 50% volume of 50 μL Matrigel (356234, BD Biosciences) and then implanted into the left liver lobe. Eight weeks after implantation, all mice were sacrificed.

For the subcutaneous HCC model, MHCC-97H cells (1 × 106), which include AdGFP- (n = 6), AdPCK1- (n = 6), or AdPCK1+ S100A11-overexpression cells (n = 6), were resuspended in 100 μL PBS and injected into the right posterior flanks of 4- to 6-week-old BALB/c nude mice. All mice were euthanized 24 days after the subcutaneous injection. The tumors were excised, photographed, and weighed.

For the lung metastasis model, SNU449 cells (parental, n = 6; S100A11 KO, n = 6; PCK1 KO, n = 6; or PCK1/S100A11–double KO, n = 6) were suspended in PBS (1 × 106/200 μL) and injected into the lateral tail veins of male BALB/c nude mice. The mice were sacrificed after 8 weeks.

IHC. Primary antibodies against PCK1 (1:600), H3K9me3 (1:600), S100A11 (1:600), and p-AKT (Ser473) (1:400) were used for immunohistochemical staining of formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded human or mouse liver tissues. Subsequently, the slides were incubated with secondary anti-rabbit IgG (ZSGB-BIO) and visualized using 3, 3′-diaminobenzidine (ZSGB-BIO). The stained slides were scanned with a Pannoramic Scan 250 Flash or MIDI system, and images were acquired using Pannoramic Viewer software (version 1.15.2, 3DHistech).

TCGA database analysis. Data sets for genes from TCGA data portal were accessed and downloaded from the cBioPortal for Cancer Genomics (https://www.cbioportal.org/). mRNA expression correlation was evaluated in the human liver cancer TCGA database. Kaplan-Meier survival curves were plotted by R package “survminer.”

Statistics. Graphical representations and statistical analyses included 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test, 2-tailed paired Student’s t test, 1-way ANOVA, 2-way ANOVA, Pearson’s correlation coefficient, and log-rank test, calculated using GraphPad Prism 6 or Microsoft Excel 2019. P values of less than 0.05 were determined to be significant. For experiments involving quantitative analysis, we used independent biological replicates with similar results, as indicated in the figure legends. For tumor analysis, at least 6 independent tumors from each group were used for the analysis. The experiments were not randomized, with the exception that the mice were randomly grouped before treatments. Samples were allocated to their experimental groups according to their predetermined type, and investigators were not masked to allocation during the experiments and outcome assessment.

Study approval. Primary HCC tissue samples and paired adjacent normal tissue samples were obtained from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University between 2015 and 2018, with approval from the Institutional Review Board of Chongqing Medical University. All the tissue samples were well preserved at –180°C until they were used in further experiments. Written informed consent was obtained from all patients in accordance with a protocol approved by the Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University.

Mice were housed in a specific pathogen–free facility under standard conditions. All animal experiments were performed under the guidelines of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at Chongqing Medical University. All animal procedures were also approved by the Research Ethics Committee of Chongqing Medical University.

Data availability. RNA-Seq and ChIP-Seq data sets were deposited in BioProject (accession PRJNA818729). Bisulfite sequencing (RRBS) has been deposited to the Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO, accession GSE221725). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the supporting data values file.