Combining SiRPα decoy–coengineered T cells and antibodies augments macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of tumor cells

Superior tumor control by T cells expressing an affinity-optimized A2/NY-TCR. Previously, by structure-based computational design (29), we developed a panel of increasing-affinity A2/NY-TCRs and demonstrated maximum effector function for T cells expressing TCR variants in the upper range of natural affinity (30, 31). One of the TCRs comprising a single amino acid replacement in the β chain (A97L; Figure 1A) was rationally designed to increase NY-peptide contact (30, 31). Here, we began by subcloning both the A2/NY WT-TCR and the A97L-TCR into lentiviral transfer vectors, as well as an HLA-A2/Melan-A 26–35 –directed TCR as a negative control (Figure 1B) (32). Primary human T cells were subsequently transduced and expanded (Figure 1C), and tetramer staining revealed similar high cell-surface expression levels of the TCRs on CD8+ T cells (Figure 1D). Because the WT-TCR is CD8 dependent (30), anti-Vβ13.1 antibody (Ab) was used to detect its expression by CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161660DS1). We observed similar expansion (Supplemental Figure 1B) as well as proportion of effector, effector memory, central memory, and naive/stem cell–like phenotypes for the different TCR–T cells (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 T cells expressing affinity-enhanced A2/NY-TCR A97L exhibit superior effector function in vitro compared with WT. (A) TCR variant A97L binding to A2/NY-ESO-1 157–165 (Protein Data Bank ID 2BNR). A97L replacement in CDR3β (in ball and stick representation, colored in pink) enhances direct peptide contact via non-polar interactions with Thr7 (ball and stick representation, in gray, below TCRβ chain) as well as with MHC-Ala150 and -Lys146 (ball and stick representation, surface in orange). (B) Schematic of lentiviral constructs encoding TCRs. (C) Strategy for T cell activation, transduction, and expansion. (D) Transduction efficiency of CD8+ T cells with TCRs evaluated by tetramer staining (data are representative of 5 donors). (E) Top: Frequency of effector and memory phenotypes of rested CD8+ and CD4+ T cells transduced to express the different TCRs (n = 3). Bottom: Representative flow cytometric analysis of anti-CCR7 and anti-CD45RA Ab–stained T cells (T E , effector; T EM , effector memory; T CM , central memory; T N/SCM , naive/stem cell–like memory). (F) Expression (frequency) of activation markers and checkpoint receptors on CD8+ TCR-engineered T cells 24 hours after stimulation with A375 tumor cells (n = 5). HD, healthy donor. (G) IFN-γ secretion levels by TCR-modified T cells 24 hours after stimulation with NA8 and A375 tumor cells at effector/target ratio (E/T) = 1:1 (n = 3). (H) Frequency of annexin V+ DAPI+ cells, corrected to tumor alone, in 24-hour cocultures of NA8 and A375 tumor cells with TCR-modified T cells at E/T = 1:1 (n = 4). (I) Evaluation of mKate2+ NA8 and A375 tumor cell growth control over time by TCR–T cells at E/T = 1:1 using live-cell IncuCyte imaging (data are representative of 4 donors). Statistical analysis was done by 1-way ANOVA (E, G, and H) with correction for multiple comparisons by post hoc Tukey’s test (E, G, and H). *P < 0.05; ****P< 0.0001.

Coculture with the A2+/NY+ melanoma cell line A375 revealed consistently higher upregulation of the activation markers CD69 and CD137 as well as of the inhibitory markers lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG3) and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) for CD8+ A97L–T cells as compared with WT (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1D). We also observed significantly higher IFN-γ production and cytotoxicity by A97L–T cells than WT (Figure 1, G and H). Similar results were acquired for cocultures with the A2+/NY+ osteosarcoma cell line Saos-2 (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Likewise, in an IncuCyte real-time cytotoxicity assay, A97L–T cells were far more potent than WT against A375 (Figure 1I). There was no reactivity of the WT– and A97L–T cells against the A2+/NY– melanoma tumor cell line NA8, nor did Melan-A–TCR–T cells show any reactivity above background levels against NA8, A375, and Saos-2 (Figure 1, F–I, and Supplemental Figure 1, D–G).

We subsequently performed ACT studies in NSG mice bearing subcutaneous A375 tumors (Figure 2A) and observed significantly improved tumor control and survival (Figure 2B) upon transfer of A97L T cells. Ex vivo characterization at day 7 after ACT revealed significantly higher intratumoral presence of both CD8+ and CD4+ A97L–T cells than WT (Figure 2C), as well as a significantly higher CD8/CD4 ratio for A97L–T cells (Figure 2D). In addition, the infiltrating CD8+ A97L–T cells were characterized by higher Ki-67 levels (Figure 2E), indicative of superior proliferative capacity. Despite the elevated numbers of CD4+ A97L–T cells in tumors (Figure 2C), there were no differences in Ki-67 expression (Supplemental Figure 1H), suggesting superior homing and/or persistence. Notably, ACT with A97L–T cells was accompanied by a significantly increased presence of intratumoral F4-80hi macrophages (Figure 2F) expressing higher levels of SiRPα (Figure 2G), which may counter tumor control.

Figure 2 Affinity-enhanced A97L-TCR-T cells significantly improve tumor control and survival. (A) Schematic of ACT study. (B) Control of A375 tumors (left) in NSG mice and survival curves (right) following ACT (n = 6 mice per group; data are representative of 2 independent studies). (C) Number of intratumoral human CD8+ (left) and CD4+ (right) T cells per milligram of tumor 7 days after ACT (n = 5; data are representative of 2 independent studies). (D) Ratio of intratumoral CD8+/CD4+ human T cell frequency 7 days after ACT (n = 5; data are representative of 2 independent studies). (E) Frequency (left) and geometric mean fluorescence intensity (G-MFI) (right) of Ki-67 expression within intratumoral human CD8+ T cells 7 days after ACT (n ≥4; data are representative of 2 independent studies). (F) Number of intratumoral mouse F4-80hi macrophages per milligram of tumor 7 days after ACT (n = 5; data are representative of 2 independent studies). (G) G-MFI of mouse SiRPα expression within intratumoral mouse F4-80hi macrophages 7 days after ACT (n = 5; data are representative of 2 independent studies). Statistical analysis was done by 2-way ANOVA (B, left), Mantel-Cox (B, right), or 1-way ANOVA (C–G) with correction for multiple comparisons by post hoc Tukey’s test (B–G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P< 0.0001.

CV1-Fc promotes macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of tumor cells. The previously described SiRPα ectodomain variant CV1 is of high affinity for CD47, small in size, and has demonstrated low toxicity upon systemic administration as compared with Ab-based inhibitors (28). Based on these favorable properties, we next set out to coengineer A97L–T cells to secrete CV1. We began by validating the binding and functionality of soluble recombinant proteins comprising the CD47-binding ectodomain of human SiRPα (amino acids 27–371) fused to human IgG1-Fc, which has been shown to enhance tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages (33). Throughout our study, we compared CV1 with WT as well as an inactive (in) (34) variant of the SiRPα ectodomain (Supplemental Figure 2A). The A2+/NY+ tumor cell lines Me275, A375, and Saos-2 express CD47 (Supplemental Figure 2B, top), and we observed higher binding (Supplemental Figure 2B, bottom) as well as saturation of binding at lower concentrations (Supplemental Figure 2C) for CV1-SiRPα-Fc (CV1-Fc) than wtSiRPα-Fc recombinant fusion proteins. There was no CD47 binding by inSiRPα-Fc (Supplemental Figure 2B, bottom, and Supplemental Figure 2C), nor was there binding by any of the fusion proteins to CD47-deficient JinB8 Jurkat cells (Supplemental Figure 2D).

To compare the ability of the SiRPα-Fc molecules to promote phagocytosis, we set up cocultures of human CD14+ monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs) with PKH26 fluorescently prelabeled tumor cells; the cells were analyzed after 4 hours by flow cytometry (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 2E). CV1-Fc promoted a significantly higher level of tumor cell phagocytosis by MDMs than wtSiRPα-Fc, and the inactive variant had no biological impact (Supplemental Figure 2F). By Amnis ImageStream imaging we were able to visualize phagocytosis (Supplemental Figure 2G).

We next built retroviral cassettes for CV1-Fc, wt-Fc, and inSiRPα-Fc, each along with GFP as a marker of transduction (Figure 3A), and then cotransduced T cells with lentivirus encoding TCR and, 24 hours later, with retrovirus to coexpress the decoys (Figure 3B). The use of lenti- and retroviruses packaged with VSV-G and RD114 (35), respectively, was undertaken to abrogate virus envelope glycoprotein competition for target receptors enabling T cell infection. Our mixed virus strategy yielded high dual transduction efficiency in both CD8+ (>60%) and CD4+ (>50%) T cells (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 3 SiRPα-Fc decoys are efficiently produced by gene-modified T cells. (A) Schematic of retroviral constructs encoding inSiRPα-Fc, wtSiRPα-Fc, or CV1-Fc proteins with an EGFP reporter gene, and of a lentiviral construct encoding the A97L-TCR. (B) Strategy for T cell activation, dual virus transduction, and expansion. (C) Expression of SiRPα-Fc and A97L-TCR in cotransduced rested human CD8+ T cells as detected by EGFP and anti–human Vβ13.1 Ab, respectively (data are representative of 12 independent donors). (D) CD47-based ELISA detection of SiRPα-Fc secreted by engineered CD8+ T cells (n = 3). (E) Quantification of CD8+ T cell–secreted CV1-Fc by CD47-based ELISA after 24 hours of culture (n = 3). (F) Quantification of CV1-Fc accumulated in culture supernatants of engineered CD8+ T cells over time (representative results for 3 donors). (G) Binding of CD8+ T cell–secreted CV1-Fc on different CD47+ tumor cell lines (data are representative of 3 donors). (H) Frequency of effector and memory phenotypes of transduced and rested CD8+ T cells (n = 3) (T E , effector; T EM , effector memory; T CM , central memory; T N/SCM , naive/stem cell–like memory). (I) Expansion of engineered CD8+ T cells (n = 3). Statistical analysis was done by 1-way ANOVA (D and H), unpaired 2-tailed t test (E), or 2-way ANOVA (I) with correction for multiple comparisons by post hoc Tukey’s test on pooled donors (D, H, and I). ****P< 0.0001.

A CD47-based ELISA confirmed T cell secretion of the decoys (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3B) and that similar quantities of CV1-Fc were produced upon cotransduction to express the A97L-TCR (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3C). CV1-Fc accumulated in the culture supernatant of the gene-modified T cells over time, reaching approximately 300 ng/mL for CD8+ A97L–T cells (Figure 3F) and 450 ng/mL for CD4+ A97L–T cells (Supplemental Figure 3D) at 96 hours. Notably, this is almost an order of magnitude lower than the concentration typically used for CD47 blocking Abs and recombinant SiRPα-Fc proteins (28) and likely explains the detection of T cell–secreted CV1-Fc but not wtSiRPα-Fc binding to CD47+ tumor cells (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 3E) from culture supernatants. We observed no differences in memory phenotype (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 3F) nor expansion (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 3G) between the differently engineered T cells.

CV1-Fc secreted by TCR–T cells augments phagocytosis by macrophages. We next sought to evaluate the activity of SiRPα-Fc decoys secreted by gene-modified T cells. First, however, we tested whether the decoys had any direct impact on T cell function in the presence of target tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). While there were no differences in target cell killing by TCR–T cells with versus without decoy (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D), we consistently observed higher IFN-γ production by CV1-Fc–coengineered TCR–T cells (Supplemental Figure 4E), in line with previous work demonstrating a costimulatory role for CD47 on T cells (36).

Cocultures of human CD14+ MDMs with tumor cells in the presence of supernatants collected from decoy-engineered T cell cultures (Figure 4A) revealed significantly higher phagocytic activity for CV1-Fc than wtSiRPα-Fc (Figure 4B), and supernatants from CV1-Fc–engineered T cells had a similar impact on phagocytosis regardless of whether or not the T cells were coengineered to express the A97L-TCR (Supplemental Figure 4F). We then set up triple coculture assays comprising target tumor cells, MDMs, and the differently gene-modified T cells (schematic in Figure 4C) and consistently observed (even in just a 4-hour period) higher phagocytic activity in the presence of CV1-Fc–engineered T cells than ones expressing inSiRPα-Fc (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 CV1-Fc produced by TCR-T cells augments tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and increases control of tumor outgrowth. (A) Schematic of tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages (human MDMs) in the presence of supernatant from SiRPα-Fc–engineered T cells. (B) Tumor cell phagocytosis by MDMs in the presence of supernatant from SiRPα-Fc–engineered T cells (n ≥3). (C) Schematic of triple coculture of tumor cells, macrophages (MDMs), and engineered T cells. (D) Tumor cell phagocytosis by MDMs in triple cocultures with SiRPα-Fc–secreting T cells (n ≥3). (E) Schematic of the Winn assay. (F) Control of A375 outgrowth (left) and survival (right) in a Winn assay with SiRPα decoy–coengineered A97L–T cells (n = 5; data are representative of 2 independent studies). (G) Control of Me275 outgrowth (left) and survival (right) in a Winn assay with SiRPα decoy–coengineered A97L–T cells (n = 6; data are representative of 2 independent studies). Statistical analysis was done by 1-way ANOVA (B and D), 2-way ANOVA (F, left, and G, left), or Mantel-Cox (F, right, and G, right) with correction for multiple comparisons by post hoc Tukey’s test (B and D; and F and G: CV1-Fc versus TCR + inSiRPα-Fc) or post hoc Šidák’s test (F and G: TCR + inSiRPα-Fc vs. TCR + CV1-SiRPα-Fc). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P< 0.0001.

Finally, a side-by-side comparison of the 3 coculture conditions — (a) tumor cells and MDMs plus recombinant CV1-Fc; (b) tumor cells, MDMs, and CV-Fc–engineered T cells; and (c) tumor cells and MDMs plus CV1-Fc supernatant (Supplemental Figure 4G) — revealed that in some instances the extent of phagocytosis achieved was superior with CV1-Fc culture supernatants as compared with the addition of saturating amounts of recombinant CV1-Fc (10 μg/mL; Supplemental Figure 4H).

Enforced expression of CV1-Fc by TCR–T cells improves the control of tumor outgrowth, but in a subcutaneous ACT model the T cells are depleted. Next, we performed an in vivo Winn assay in which NSG mice were subcutaneously coinjected with tumor cells plus the gene-modified T cells and control of tumor outgrowth was evaluated over days (Figure 4E). We chose NSG mice as a model based on the high-affinity cross-species reactivity of NSG-SiRPα with human CD47 (37). We observed significantly improved control of tumor outgrowth and survival in the context of both A375 (Figure 4F) and Me275 (Figure 4G) for CV1-Fc– as compared with inSiRPα-Fc–coengineered A97L–T cells. A complete lack of tumor control and poor survival were observed upon treatment with T cells engineered to express decoys but not the TCR (Figure 4, F and G).

In a subcutaneous tumor model (Figure 5A) we unexpectedly observed that tumor control was abrogated for TCR–T cells expressing the high-affinity decoy but not the inactive one (Figure 5B). Inspection of the blood, spleen, lung, and tumors after ACT revealed depletion of CV1-Fc–coengineered T cells (with or without TCR) (Figure 5C). We further observed that coadministration of recombinant CV1-Fc with A97L–T cells resulted in complete tumor escape (Figure 5D). We reasoned that this may be due to binding of the high-affinity decoy to CD47 on the T cell surface and subsequent macrophage-mediated depletion. Indeed, by flow cytometric analysis we observed T cell coating by CV1-Fc (presumably occurring in both an autocrine and a paracrine manner within the culture medium) but not by inSiRPα-Fc (Figure 5E), and coculture assays revealed phagocytosis by both NSG bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) and human MDMs of T cells expressing CV1-Fc but not inSiRPα-Fc (Figure 5, F and G). Morphology, shape, and, in particular, the relatively small size of the T cells (as compared with tumor cells) may contribute to their high susceptibility to phagocytosis once CD47 is blocked by CV1-Fc.

Figure 5 CV1-Fc-engineered T cells are phagocytosed by macrophages in vitro and depleted in vivo. (A) Schematic of ACT against subcutaneous A375 tumors and ex vivo analysis. (B) A375 tumor growth and control curves following ACT (n = 7). (C) Frequency and number of human CD45+ cells in harvested tissues 5 days after ACT (n ≥4; data are representative of 2 independent studies). (D) A375 tumor growth and control curves following ACT supplemented with coadministration of soluble inSiRPα-Fc and CV1-Fc proteins (n ≥5). (E) Flow cytometry detection of T cell–secreted CV1-Fc binding on T cell surface CD47 by anti–human IgG-Fc Ab staining (data are representative of 6 donors). (F) Phagocytosis of T cells coated with secreted CV1-Fc by NSG BMDMs in vitro (n = 3). (G) Phagocytosis of T cells coated with secreted CV1-Fc by MDMs in vitro (n = 7). Statistical analysis was done by 2-way ANOVA (B and D), 1-way ANOVA (C), or unpaired 2-tailed t test (F and G) with correction for multiple comparisons by post hoc Tukey’s test (B–D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P< 0.0001.

Activation-inducible expression of CV1-Fc or use of wtSiRPα-Fc or a weaker Fc tail cannot prevent T cell depletion. In an effort to rescue CV1-Fc–coengineered T cells from depletion in vivo, we next generated lentiviral vectors encoding the decoys under the activation-inducible promoter nuclear factor of activated T cells (NFAT 6 ) response elements fused to the IL-2 minimal promoter (6xNFAT; Supplemental Figure 5A) (14). Such inducible expression of gene cargo has been used to alleviate systemic toxicity (38–40), and we hypothesized that restricting decoy production to within the TME would favor tumor cell binding. We also optimized a cotransduction protocol so that the T cells were not coated in decoy during manufacturing (Supplemental Figure 5, B–F). While activation-inducible expression of CV1-Fc transiently improved control, the T cells were depleted and the tumors mostly escaped (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H).

We further questioned whether substitution IgG1-Fc (33) with IgG4-Fc (which binds Fc receptors [FcRs] more weakly; ref. 41) fused to CV1 could rescue the coengineered T cells from depletion, but this was not the case (Supplemental Figure 5I). Moreover, TCR–T cells coengineered to express wtSiRPα-Fc decoy were depleted in vivo (Supplemental Figure 5I) even though we could not detect its binding to tumor cells in vitro (Figure 3G). We hypothesized that there might be an avidity effect in vivo, supported by the observation that immobilization of wtSiRPα-Fc on protein G–coated beads enabled tumor cell binding levels similar to those of the high-affinity decoy (Supplemental Figure 5J).

Tumor-specific Abs combined with CV1 potentiate macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of tumor cells. Previous studies have demonstrated that CD47 blockade with monomeric SiRPα decoys can lower the phagocytic threshold, but macrophage mobilization and target cell engulfment further require prophagocytic signals such as via Fc/FcR engagement (23, 28). We thus reasoned that we could remove the prophagocytic IgG1-Fc tail from the CV1 decoy to spare the T cells from depletion and instead coadminister tumor-targeting Ab(s) comprising an active Fc tail (Supplemental Figure 6A).

We identified epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), melanoma-associated chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan (MCSP), and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) as being expressed by A375 tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 6B, top panel) and by established tumors (Supplemental Figure 6B, bottom panel). EGFR, HER2, and MCSP are all cell-surface receptors commonly deregulated in cancer, and PD-L1 is an immune checkpoint receptor (42). We acquired the clinically approved monoclonal Abs cetuximab, trastuzumab, and avelumab, targeting EGFR, HER2, and PD-L1, respectively, which each comprise a functional IgG1-Fc tail needed for Ab-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) by macrophages. To target MCSP, an in-house human IgG1-Fc fusion Ab was generated using publicly available scFv sequences. Aside from transient upregulation of PD-L1 during activation (43), none of the antigens were present on the surface of cultured T cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

We next built retroviral vectors encoding the SiRPα monomers (CV1 and inSiRPα) and GFP (Figure 6A), which achieved high cotransduction (with TCR) of T cells (Figure 6, B and C). We observed CD47 masking on the T cell surface by CV1 (Figure 6D) and noted that constitutive secretion of CV1 did not affect the cytotoxic capacity of the A97L–T cells (Figure 6E). Subsequently, we set up a series of coculture assays comprising macrophages and tumor cells along with CV1 or inSiRPα (collected from culture supernatants of engineered T cells) and the different tumor-specific Abs (Figure 6F). We observed significant increases in A375 phagocytosis by human MDMs in the presence of cetuximab and/or avelumab along with CV1 as compared with CV1 alone (Figure 6G). Anti-MCSP Ab did not synergize with CV1, and trastuzumab did not facilitate ADCP of A375 (Supplemental Figure 7C). The phagocytic response to Abs did not appear to correlate with the expression level of the targeted tumor antigen (Supplemental Figure 6B). The same trends were observed for coculture assays comprising Saos-2 (Supplemental Figure 7D), and isotype controls did not impact phagocytosis (Figure 6G, bottom right). In coculture assays of either A375 (Figure 6H) or Saos-2 (Supplemental Figure 7E) with NSG-BMDMs, CV1 potentiated phagocytosis and synergized with cetuximab and/or avelumab (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 7E). Finally, although avelumab is a checkpoint inhibitor, in coculture assays it did not influence target cell killing nor IFN-γ production by the T cells (nor did cetuximab; Supplemental Figure 7, F and G).

Figure 6 Tumor-targeted monoclonal Abs synergize with T cell-secreted CV1 monomer to augment tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages in vitro. (A) Schematic of retroviral vectors encoding SiRPα monomers and of lentiviral vector encoding A97L-TCR. (B and C) Expression of SiRPα monomer and A97L-TCR in transduced CD8+ (B) and CD4+ (C) T cells, detected by EGFP and anti-Vβ13.1 Ab staining, respectively (data are representative of 11 donors). (D) Flow cytometric detection of CV1 monomer binding on CD8+ and CD4+ T cells by comparison of anti-CD47 Ab staining to CV1- versus inSiRPα-engineered T cells (data are representative of 11 donors). (E) Frequency of annexin V+ DAPI+ tumor cells in 24-hour cocultures with SiRPα monomer–coengineered A97L–T cells at E/T = 1:1, corrected to tumor alone (n = 3). (F) Schematic of macrophage-mediated tumor cell phagocytosis assay in the presence of SiRPα monomer and cetuximab and/or avelumab. (G) Human MDM phagocytosis of A375 tumor cells in the presence of T cell–secreted SiRPα monomer alone versus in combination with cetuximab and/or avelumab (representative results from n ≥3 donors). (H) NSG murine BMDM phagocytosis of A375 tumor cells in the presence of T cell–secreted SiRPα monomer alone versus in combination with cetuximab and/or avelumab (n = 3). Statistical analysis was done by 1-way ANOVA (E and H) with correction for multiple comparisons by post hoc Tukey’s test (E and H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P< 0.0001.

Human T cells coengineered to inducibly secrete CV1 are depleted in NSG mice. We next built lentiviral vectors encoding CV1 and inSiRPα (monomers) under 6xNFAT (Figure 7A), efficiently cotransduced T cells, and demonstrated decoy expression upon A97L–T cell coculture with target cells (Figure 7B). However, we observed superior A375 tumor control by TCR–T cells expressing inSiRPα (Figure 7C), indicative of T cell depletion upon expression of CV1. Others recently coengineered chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells to secrete a truncated CV1 SiRPα ectodomain (encompassing residues 27–118 versus 27–371) and reported T cell persistence (44), but we observed depletion of T cells coengineered to express this molecule also, albeit at a slower rate (Supplemental Figure 8A).

Figure 7 CV1 monomer-coated human T cells are targeted for phagocytosis by NSG but not human macrophages, and engineered murine T cells are only depleted in C57BL/6 mice if the CD47 decoy is fused to an active Fc region. (A) Schematic of lentiviral vectors encoding SiRPα monomer under 6xNFAT and of a retroviral vector encoding the A97L-TCR. (B) Inducible SiRPα monomer expression by A97L–T cells as detected by EGFP expression upon coculture with target tumor cells (n = 3). (C) A375 tumor control curves following ACT with A97L–T cells coengineered to express inSiRPα- or CV1 monomers under 6xNFAT (n ≥6; data are representative of 2 independent studies). (D) Evaluation of phagocytosis of A97L–T cells coengineered to express inSiRPα or CV1 monomers by BMDMs (n = 6). (E) Evaluation of phagocytosis of A97L–T cells coated with inSiRPα- or CV1 monomers by MDMs (n = 3). (F) Evaluation of phagocytosis of T cells coated with secreted CV1-nullFc by MDMs in vitro (n = 7). (G) Schematic of retroviral constructs encoding A4-Fc and A4 decoys. (H) Expression of A4-Fc and A4 monomer decoys in transduced mouse OT-I T cells, detected by EGFP (data are representative of 3 or more donors). (I) Flow cytometric detection of A4-Fc and A4 monomer binding on OT-I T cells by staining with anti-Fc Ab and anti–mouse CD47 Abs (data are representative of 3 donors). (J) Schematic of ACT against subcutaneous B16-OVA tumors and ex vivo analysis. (K) Frequency and number of mouse CD45.1+ cells in harvested tissues 6 days after ACT (n = 6; data are representative of 2 independent studies). Statistical analysis was done by 1-way ANOVA (B and K), 2-way ANOVA (C), or unpaired 2-tailed t test (D–F) with correction for multiple comparisons by post hoc Tukey’s test (B and K) or post hoc Šidák’s test (C). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P< 0.0001.

In subsequent coculture assays, we observed that T cells coengineered to express CV1 (fragment 27–371) were phagocytosed by NSG-BMDMs (Figure 7D) but not human MDMs (Figure 7E). We further demonstrated that human T cells engineered to express CV1 fused to an inactive Fc tail (null) were not phagocytosed by human MDMs (Figure 7F). Thus, our data suggest the potential for the clinical translation of human T cells coengineered to express high-affinity decoys of CD47, provided that they do not comprise an active Fc tail.

We hypothesized that human MDMs do not phagocytose T cells coengineered to express CV1 monomers (or CV1-nullFc) because other “don’t eat me” signals are at play such as CD24 (45), β2m (46), and PD-L1 (47), thus elevating the phagocytic threshold. We further speculated that the persistence of human T cells in NSG mice is critically dependent on human CD47 engagement by NSG-SiRPα on myeloid cells. Indeed, the murine macrophage receptor LILRB1 does not cross-react with human β2m (46), and PD-1 was not present on tumor-infiltrating macrophages nor on neutrophils before ACT (Supplemental Figure 8B). Thus, 2 major “don’t eat me” axes are absent in the xenograft model. However, we did detect Siglec-G (the murine homolog of Siglec-10) on macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8C), which, along with its ligand CD24, constitutes a recently identified “don’t eat me” axis (45). We questioned whether the overexpression of CD24 on human T cells could rescue them from depletion and thus built retroviral vectors encoding murine or human CD24 and the A97L-TCR (Supplemental Figure 8D). We gene-modified human T cells (Supplemental Figure 8E) but found that the overexpression of CD24 did not circumvent CV1-mediated depletion of T cells (Supplemental Figure 8, F and G) and in fact compromised tumor control (Supplemental Figure 8H).

Finally, we sought to test the impact of engineering murine T cells with a monomeric decoy of CD47 versus one fused to an active Fc region, predicting that with other “don’t eat me” axes at play only the latter would lead to murine T cell depletion in C57BL/6 mice. We built retroviral constructs encoding a previously described nanobody A4 targeting CD47, fused or not to mouse IgG2a (mIgG2a) (Figure 7G) (27). We did not use CV1 as it has been reported to have a weaker affinity for murine than for human CD47 (27). Murine OT-I T cells were efficiently transduced with the different constructs (Figure 7H), and expression was detected by flow cytometry (Figure 7I). The engineered T cells were adoptively transferred into C57BL/6 mice bearing subcutaneous B16-OVA tumors (Figure 7J), and while A4-Fc+ T cells were depleted in the blood, spleen, lung, and tumor, the A4 monomer+ T cells persisted (Figure 7K). These data further support our assertion that there is potential for the clinical translation of tumor-redirected T cells expressing monomeric but not Fc-fused decoys blocking CD47.

Cetuximab and avelumab cooperate with A97L–T cells to reprogram the TME and improve tumor control. While performing the ACT studies described above, we also tested cetuximab and/or avelumab in vivo. We began with Winn assays (Figure 8A) and observed that although Abs alone did nothing (Figure 8B), their coadministration with A97L–T cells further delayed tumor growth and prolonged survival (Figure 8, C and D). Similarly, in a subcutaneous model we observed that the Abs alone had no impact on established tumors but enabled significantly improved control in combination with ACT (Figure 8, E–G). An evaluation of subcutaneous tumor control by A97L–T cells in the presence of full IgG versus F(ab′) 2 fragments of cetuximab or avelumab revealed a role for the Fc tail in tumor control when targeting EGFR but not PD-L1 (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 8 Enhanced tumor control upon coadministration of cetuximab and avelumab with A97L-T cells. (A) Schematic of Winn assay. (B and C) Winn assay with tumor-targeted Abs alone (B), with A97L–T cells alone, or for A97L–T cells in combination with cetuximab, and/or avelumab (C) (n ≥5; data are representative of 2 independent studies). (D) Survival curves for the Winn assay. (E) Schematic of ACT and Ab coadministration against subcutaneous A375 tumors. (F) Treatment of established A375 tumors with Abs alone (n = 7; data are representative of 2 independent studies). (G) A375 tumor control following ACT with A97L-TCR–T cells alone versus in combination with cetuximab and/or avelumab (n ≥5; data are representative of 3 independent studies). Statistical analysis was done by 2-way ANOVA (B, F, and G) or Mantel-Cox (D) with correction for multiple comparisons by post hoc Tukey’s test (B, F, and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P< 0.0001.

Ex vivo characterization of tumors (Supplemental Figure 9C) revealed a significant increase in T cell infiltration (Supplemental Figure 9D) upon coadministration of cetuximab and avelumab, as well as a higher CD8/CD4 T cell ratio (Supplemental Figure 9E). Avelumab with or without cetuximab was also associated with higher proliferative capacity of T cells as measured by Ki-67 staining (Supplemental Figure 9, F and G), a higher frequency of central memory T cells (Supplemental Figure 9H), and significantly lower expression of the inhibitory markers PD-L1, TIM-3, and PD-1 on infiltrated T cells (Supplemental Figure 9, I and J). We also observed changes to the endogenous myeloid compartment upon Ab coadministration (Supplemental Figure 10A). For example, we detected higher intratumoral presence of CD11c+ DCs, F4-80+ macrophages, and F4-80intLy6C+ MDMs, but reduced numbers of Ly6G+ neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). The macrophages also exhibited a more M1-like phenotype as evaluated by staining for CD38 and Egr2 (Supplemental Figure 10D). Overall, Ab coadministration was associated with changes in the immune microenvironment favorable for supporting tumor control.

Taken together, our data indicate that human T cells gene-modified to secrete high-affinity monomeric decoys of CD47 will not be depleted in treated patients due to other “don’t eat me” signals at play, and that the coadministration of tumor-targeted Abs can favorably reprogram the TME and harness phagocytes against tumor cells for improved clinical outcome.