Antigen specificity and cross-reactivity drive functionally diverse anti–Aspergillus fumigatus T cell responses in cystic fibrosis

Clonally expanded, high-avidity memory Th cell responses against A. fumigatus in pwCF. We analyzed the CD4+ T cell reaction against A. fumigatus in 220 healthy individuals and 200 pwCF (see Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161593DS1 for demographic data) using ARTE technology (3, 4, 18, 20). Patients and controls were enrolled in the study between the years 2013 and 2018. A. fumigatus–reactive conventional T cells (Tcons) were detected following 7 hours of ex vivo stimulation of PBMCs with A. fumigatus lysate and subsequent magnetic enrichment of CD154–expressing (CD40L-expressing) CD4+ T cells (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A). This enabled sensitive detection of A. fumigatus–reactive T cells with a high signal-to-noise ratio (mean, 50; range, 2.5–850) and a mean detection of 2,000 CD154+ cells (range, 40–15,333 cells) after subtraction of background events (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). We confirmed the specificity of the A. fumigatus lysate–stimulated T cells by restimulation of expanded CD154+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F) and strongly diminished CD154 induction upon blockade of antigen presentation via anti–MHC-II antibodies (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H) (3, 20). Compared with healthy individuals, pwCF had slightly increased frequencies of A. fumigatus–reactive Tcons (Figure 1B). To characterize the reactive T cells further, we stained for CD45RA to discriminate between naive and antigen-experienced memory T (Tmem) cells. A substantial fraction of the A. fumigatus–reactive Tcons from healthy donors had a CD45RA+ naive phenotype, confirming previous results (3, 4). In contrast, A. fumigatus–reactive T cells from pwCF showed an increased proportion of memory cells (Tmem) (Figure 1C). Accordingly, significantly elevated frequencies of A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cells were detected in pwCF (Figure 1D). Furthermore, reactive T cells from pwCF displayed increased expression of the proliferation marker Ki-67, indicative of a recent in vivo interaction with fungal antigens (Figure 1, C and E).

Figure 1 A. fumigatus–reactive conventional CD4+ T cell responses in pwCF. (A) Dot plot examples for the ex vivo detection of A. fumigatus–reactive CD4+ T cells by ARTE. PBMCs (1 × 107) were stimulated with A. fumigatus or left unstimulated. Cell counts before and after magnetic CD154+ enrichment are indicated in the plots. (B) Frequencies of A. fumigatus–reactive CD154+CD4+ T cells in healthy donors (n = 220) and pwCF (n = 200). (C) CD45RA and Ki-67 staining of A. fumigatus–reactive CD154+ T cells. The percentage of marker-positive cells within the CD154+ population is indicated. (D) Frequencies of A. fumigatus–reactive CD154+CD45RA–memory CD4+ T cells (Tmem) in healthy donors (n = 220) and pwCF (n = 200). (E) Ki-67 expression of A. fumigatus–reactive CD154+ T cells (healthy individuals, n = 65; pwCF, n = 200). (F and G) TCR-β sequence analysis of the top 50 expanded A. fumigatus–specific T cell clones from healthy individuals and pwCF (n = 5 for both). (F) Gini index depicting the distribution of TCR sequences (0 is total equality, i.e., all clones have the same proportion; 1 is total inequality, i.e., a population dominated by a single clone). (G) Rényi diversity profiles. Values of α = 0, 1, 2, and infinite, correspond to the richness, Shannon diversity, Simpson diversity, and Berger-Parker index, respectively. The sample with the highest value at α = 0 has the highest richness, but the lower value at α = infinite indicates a higher proportion of the most abundant sequence, i.e., lower population diversity. A sample with a profile that is overall higher than the profiles of other samples is therefore more diverse. (H and I) A. fumigatus–reactive CD154+ Tmem cells from healthy donors (n = 11) and pwCF (n = 8) were FACS purified, expanded, and restimulated in the presence of autologous FastDCs derived from blood monocytes. (H) Dose-response curves of expanded T cell lines, restimulated with decreasing antigen concentrations. (I) EC 50 values were calculated from dose-response curves. Each symbol in B, D–F, and I represents 1 donor; horizontal lines indicate the mean in B, D, and E and the geometric mean in I. Box-and-whisker plots display quartiles and range in F. Data indicate the mean ± SEM in G and H. Statistical differences were determined by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test in B, D, E, and I; 2-tailed, unpaired t test in F; and Kruskal-Wallis test in G.

We next analyzed the T cell receptor (TCR) repertoire of the A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cells. T cells from pwCF showed increased clonal expansions, indicated by a higher Gini index, as a measure of the evenness of a population (Figure 1F). Consistently, A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cells from pwCF were less diverse, as seen by a lower Rényi diversity profile (Figure 1G). To analyze functional avidity, we expanded A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cells in vitro and rechallenged them with decreasing antigen concentrations in the presence of autologous fast DCs differentiated from monocytes. Tmem cells from pwCF had a 10-fold higher functional avidity compared with A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cells from healthy controls (Figure 1, H and I).

Collectively, these data show that clonally expanded, high-avidity memory T cells against A. fumigatus were present in pwCF, whereas healthy individuals lacked the typical characteristics of such an in vivo antigen–primed Tmem response (4, 18). This suggests that, although all humans are frequently exposed to ubiquitous A. fumigatus conidia, the development of effector T cell responses probably requires more intense or prolonged fungal exposure or a local barrier defect, as is the case in CF lungs. However, differences in the subset composition or functionality of antigen-presenting cell subsets have been described in pwCF (28), which may also affect the processing of individual proteins or the activation of certain T cell specificities or functional subsets by ARTE.

A. fumigatus–reactive Tregs are not altered in pwCF. We recently showed that Tregs dominate the CD4+ T cell response against environmental airborne antigens in healthy humans, including A. fumigatus spores (3, 4), and likely suppress the development of inflammatory Th2 responses. Lower numbers and reduced expression of suppressive cytokines in the total Treg population have previously been reported in pwCF (27, 29). Indeed, when we isolated total Tregs from PBMCs based on CD25+CD127– expression (Figure 2A), we observed a trend toward reduced levels of Helios (P = 0.0774, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test) (Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, we did not observe differences in other Treg effector markers, such as CTLA4, LAP, or GARP (Figure 2B). However, polyclonal Tregs from pwCF had a less suppressive capacity when tested in an in vitro suppression assay, although the differences were not significant (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1I). This might be explained by the observation that the total Treg compartment in pwCF contained fewer memory cells, but a higher fraction of naive-like cells, as determined by staining for CD45RA and CCR7 (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 A. fumigatus–reactive regulatory CD4+ T cell responses in pwCF. (A) Dot plot examples of purified CD25+CD127– Tregs from PBMCs of healthy controls or pwCF. (B) Purified CD25+CD127– Tregs were stimulated with PMA/ionomycin and analyzed for the expression of Foxp3, Helios, CD137, CTLA4, LAP, and GARP by flow cytometry. (C) In vitro suppression assay with polyclonal Tregs from healthy controls or pwCF. Ex vivo–isolated Tregs were combined with proliferation dye–labeled allogeneic CD4+ Tresp cells at different Treg to Tresp ratios. Cells were stimulated polyclonally with CD3/CD28 beads. The percentage of inhibition of Tresp proliferation is shown for healthy controls (n = 5) and pwCF (n = 6). Right: Dot plot examples, with the numbers indicating the percentage of Tresp proliferation. (D) Percentage of memory cells within polyclonal CD25+CD127– Tregs from healthy controls (n = 149) or pwCF (n = 200). (E) Representative dot plot examples for the parallel ex vivo detection of A. fumigatus–reactive CD4+ Tcons (CD154+) and Tregs (CD137+) by ARTE. PBMCs (1 × 107) were stimulated with A. fumigatus or left unstimulated, and cell counts before and after combined magnetic CD154+CD137+ enrichment are indicated. (F) Overlayed flow-cytometric analysis of A. fumigatus–specific CD154+ and CD137+ cells. Numbers indicate the percentages among CD137+CD4+ T cells (light blue) and CD154+CD4+ T cells (dark blue). (G) A. fumigatus–reactive CD137+ and CD154+ Tmem cells (n = 3) were purified by FACS and analyzed for gene expression by real-time PCR. Data were normalized to GAPDH gene expression. (H) Frequencies of A. fumigatus–reactive CD137+ Tregs from healthy donors (n = 161) and pwCF (n = 135). (I) CD45RA and Ki-67 staining of A. fumigatus–reactive CD137+ Tregs. The percentage of marker-positive cells within CD137+CD25+ Tregs is indicated. (J) Percentage of memory cells within A. fumigatus–reactive CD137+ Tregs (healthy donors, n = 161; pwCF, n = 135). (K) Ki-67 expression of A. fumigatus–reactive CD137+ Tregs (healthy donors, n = 46; pwCF, n = 25). (L and M) TCR-β sequence analysis of the top 50 expanded A. fumigatus–specific Treg clones from healthy individuals (n = 4) and pwCF (n = 3). (L) Gini index depicting the distribution of TCR sequences. (M) Rényi diversity profiles. (N) In vitro suppression assay with ex vivo–isolated A. fumigatus–reactive Tregs. A. fumigatus–reactive CD137+ Tregs were combined with proliferation dye–labeled allogeneic responder CD4+ T cells (Tresp) at a Treg to Tresp ratio of 1:4. Cells were stimulated polyclonally with CD3/CD28 beads. The percentage of inhibition of Tresp proliferation is shown for healthy controls (n = 8) and pwCF (n = 7). Each symbol in B–D, G, H, J–L, and N represents 1 donor; horizontal lines indicate the mean in B–D, H, J, K, and M. Truncated violin plots with quartiles and range are shown in G. Box-and-whisker plots display the quartiles and range in L. Data indicate the mean ± SEM in M. Statistical differences were determined by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test in B, D, H, J, K, and N and by 2-tailed, unpaired t test in L.

We next analyzed whether A. fumigatus–reactive Tregs are also altered in pwCF, which could explain the development of the clonally expanded high-avidity Tmem response. Antigen-specific Tregs can be identified on the basis of expression of the activation marker CD137 (4-1BB) but a lack of CD154 expression after 7 hours of antigen activation (Figure 2E) (3, 30). Treg identity of the CD137+ cells following A. fumigatus stimulation was confirmed by coexpression of CD25 and FOXP3, but a lack of CD127 expression (Figure 2F). Multiplex real-time PCR analysis of FACS-purified A. fumigatus–reactive CD137+ cells showed high expression of the Treg-related genes FOXP3, IKZF2 (Helios), IL2RA (CD25), and ENTPD1 (CD39), but a lack of effector cytokines, such as IL2, IFNG, and IL17A (Figure 2G), confirming previous results (3). In contrast to CD154+ Tmem cells (Figure 1), we observed no significant differences in the frequencies of A. fumigatus–reactive Tregs between healthy individuals and pwCF (Figure 2H). The majority of A. fumigatus–reactive Tregs had a memory phenotype (Figure 2, I and J) and displayed basal expression of Ki-67 (Figure 2, I and K). This confirms their specific in vivo activation in response to continuous A. fumigatus exposure. We also observed no significant differences in the TCR repertoire of A. fumigatus–reactive Tregs between healthy donors and pwCF (Figure 2, L and M). Furthermore, in contrast to the total Treg compartment, A. fumigatus–reactive Tregs from pwCF showed no differences in their suppressive capacity in an in vitro suppression assay (Figure 2N and Supplemental Figure 1J).

In summary, these data indicate that A. fumigatus–reactive Tregs are not quantitatively or qualitatively altered in pwCF, whereas clonally expanded, high-avidity Tmem responses develop in CF.

Different functional A. fumigatus–reactive T cell patterns develop in pwCF. We next analyzed cytokine production by A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cells to further characterize their functional capacities. In line with the frequent sensitization of pwCF to A. fumigatus antigens (3, 4, 21–25), A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cells from pwCF showed increased production of IL-4, but also increased frequencies of IL-17A–producing cells. In contrast, IFN-γ and IL-10 production was significantly reduced (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Different T cell reactivity pattern against A. fumigatus in pwCF. (A) Ex vivo cytokine production of A. fumigatus–reactive CD154+ Tmem cells from healthy donors (IFN-γ, n = 158; IL-17A, n = 158; IL-4, n = 134; IL-10, n = 87) and pwCF (n = 200). (B) Representative dot plots for ex vivo cytokine staining of A. fumigatus–stimulated cells following ARTE. The percentage of cytokine-producing cells within CD154+ Tmem cells is indicated. (C) Direct comparison of A. fumigatus–reactive cytokine production for healthy donors (n = 134) and pwCF (n = 200). Cut-off values for cytokine-producing cells within CD154+ Tmem cells were determined by ROC analysis (see Supplemental Figure 2). Donors whose cell percentages exceeded the cut-off are color coded (yellow: IFN-γ ≥29%; light green: IL-17A ≥6.1%; light blue: IL-4lo ≥6.9%; dark blue: IL-4hi ≥12.9%. (D) Frequencies of A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cells, as well as total and specific IgE levels for pwCF within the different A. fumigatus–specific T cell reactivity groups. (E) Representative plots depicting the stability of the different A. fumigatus–specific cytokine reactivity patterns. A. fumigatus–reactive T cells of pwCF were monitored at least 4 times over a period of up to 4 years. Relative expression of IFN-γ, IL-17A, and IL-4 within the CD154+ Tmem population is shown. (F) Distribution of the different A. fumigatus–specific cytokine reactivity patterns for healthy donors and pwCF. The percentages of donors in each group are indicated. (G) Incidence of ABPA in the different A. fumigatus–specific T cell reactivity groups. The percentages indicate patients with acute ABPA, a history of ABPA, or who never had ABPA at the time the measurement was done. (H) Heatmap depicting the correlation of the different A. fumigatus–reactive T cell groups with clinical parameters. Values were z score normalized for each parameter and are plotted as the mean value for each T cell reactivity group. Each symbol in A, C, and D represents 1 donor; horizontal lines indicate the mean in A. Truncated violin plots with quartiles and range are shown in D. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (A) and Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc test (D).

We further asked whether these alterations in cytokine expression occur uniformly, or whether distinct reactivity patterns can be observed. To this end, we correlated the levels of cytokine producers for each individual patient (Figure 3C). Cutoff values for each cytokine were determined by receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis of healthy donors and patients, allowing discrimination of patients with 90% specificity (Supplemental Figure 2A). For IL-4 production, we further defined a second threshold to identify patients with particularly high IL-4 production (99% specificity) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Based on this, we identified subgroups of individuals whose anti–A. fumigatus response was dominated by elevated IL-4 levels (referred to herein as Th2-high or Th2-low responder), IFN-γ (Th1 responder), or IL-17A (Th17 responder) production, respectively (Figure 3C). Individuals who did not have elevated expression of IFN-γ, IL-17A, or IL-4 were categorized as the “non-cytokine” group. Th2-high patients showed the highest levels of total and A. fumigatus–specific IgE, as well as A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cell frequencies (Figure 3D), whereas the Th2-low patients had an intermediate phenotype based on these parameters (Figure 3D). Despite the fact that Th1 responders and Th2-high patients had similarly high frequencies of A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cells, the Th1 responders in general had low levels of total and specific IgE levels, as did the Th17 and non-cytokine responder groups. The different Th response patterns were also reflected by different expression levels of the chemokine receptors CCR4 and CCR6 and the Th2 marker CRTH2 on A. fumigatus–reactive Tmem cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). These data indicate that a functionally diverse set of CD4+ Th cell phenotypes against A. fumigatus can develop in different pwCF. To analyze the stability of the observed reactivity pattern, we monitored more than 50 patients longitudinally over a period between 1 to 5 years (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3). While Th2-high and Th1 patients showed a rather stable cytokine pattern over time, we observed more variability especially within the Th2-low group but also the Th17 patient group (Figure 3E), suggesting a less stably differentiated phenotype that might be actively modulated by acute confrontation with the fungus.

Comparison of the proportion of donors in each group revealed that the majority (>80%) of healthy individuals were in the non-cytokine (65.7%) or Th1 (17.9%) group (Figure 3F). These major reactivity patterns of healthy donors were strongly reduced in the CF cohort. Contrarily, pwCF displayed mainly Th2 (39.5%) and Th17 (27.5%) cytokine reactivity against A. fumigatus. In particular, the Th2-high phenotype was almost completely absent in healthy individuals (<1%), while 26% of pwCF presented this phenotype (Figure 3F). pwCF frequently develop ABPA, a severe A. fumigatus–driven complication with an unclear etiology. Difficulties in the diagnosis of ABPA occurs in CF because of overlapping clinical, radiological, microbiological, and immunological features often indistinguishable from other exacerbations (9, 10). Furthermore, it remains unclear why certain patients develop ABPA and others do not. Of note, patients with diagnosed acute ABPA were mainly in the Th2-high group, and, overall, 64% of patients in this group had either acute ABPA at the time of sampling or a history of ABPA (Figure 3G).

Further correlation of the different A. fumigatus reactivity groups with clinical parameters revealed lower lung function parameters in the Th1 responders (forced expiration volume [FEV1] of the Th1 patients was in mean of 41% versus 58% for the remaining cohort) (Figure 3H and Supplemental Table 1), as well as a higher number of Th1 patients with disease exacerbation at the time point of our measurement (Supplemental Figure 4). However, a higher number of disease exacerbations also applied to the Th2-low group. Interestingly, individuals in the non-cytokine group tended to be older than individuals in the other groups (non-cytokine mean age of 35.3 years vs. 27.6 years for the remaining cohort; non-cytokine vs. Th2-high P = 0.0190 vs. Th17 P = 0.0025 vs. Th2-low P = 0.0554 vs. Th1 P = 0.8256; Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc test) (Figure 3H and Supplemental Table 1), suggesting that the lack of cytokine production might also be the result of T cell exhaustion due to long-term, chronic interaction with A. fumigatus.

In summary, these data show that the A. fumigatus–reactive CD4+ T cell response was also qualitatively altered in pwCF. These alterations were not uniform, but instead, functionally distinct anti–A. fumigatus reactivity patterns developed in individual patients. The Th2-high and Th1-reactivity patterns showed remarkable stability, indicating a long-term memory formation in response to A. fumigatus, while the other Th patterns might still have been actively modulated by acute exposure to the fungus.

Th cell subsets selectively target different A. fumigatus proteins. How the different effector reactivity patterns in pwCF arise remains unknown. Either T cells with the same specificity differentiate into multiple functional subtypes (31), or the specificity of the T cell and/or interaction with different fungal structures determines the differentiation pattern. We therefore analyzed whether the different A. fumigatus–reactive Th subsets have the same or different protein specificities.

A. fumigatus–reactive total Tmem cells or IFN-γ+ Th1, IL-17A+ Th17, or CRTH2+ Th2 cells from pwCF were expanded and restimulated with a panel of more than 20 different A. fumigatus proteins (Figure 4A). In the total Tmem compartment, we observed low reactivity to multiple analyzed proteins, reflecting a mixed response to several protein targets. We did not identify dominant common protein targets of Th1 cells within our panel of single A. fumigatus proteins, but, rather, we detected weak reactivity against CatB, Aspf22, HscA, Crf1, and Hsp70 in individual patients (Figure 4A). In contrast, Th17 and Th2 cells displayed stronger reactivity to individual proteins that were mostly nonoverlapping. Th17 cells strongly reacted against Scw4 and Aspf22, whereas we identified the known allergens Aspf2 and Aspf3, but also GliT, CpcB, CatB, Fg-gap, and CsnB as new Th2 target proteins (Figure 4A). The generation of different Th cell responses by distinct A. fumigatus proteins was confirmed by an increased relative and absolute production of IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 following ex vivo stimulation with pooled Th2 versus non-Th2 proteins (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, IFN-γ and IL-17A production of A. fumigatus–reactive T cells in the same patients was mainly directed against the non-Th2 protein pool.

Figure 4 A. fumigatus–reactive Th cell subsets recognize different protein targets. (A) PBMCs from pwCF (n = 8–14) were stimulated with whole A. fumigatus lysate, and reactive CD154+ Tmem, Th1 (IFN-γ+), Th17 (IL-17A+), or Th2 (CRTH2+) cells were FACS sorted, expanded, and restimulated with a panel of single A. fumigatus proteins. Reactivity is indicated as the percentage of CD154+TNF-α+ within CD4+ T cells. (B) Th2 target proteins (Aspf2, Aspf3, CpcB, CatB, Fg-gap, GliT) and non-Th2 target proteins (Scw4, Aspf22, Pst1, Shm2, CcpA, TpiA, Crf1, Sod3) were pooled and used for ex vivo stimulation of PBMCs from A. fumigatus–sensitized pwCF. Relative cytokine production within reactive CD154+ Tmem cells (upper plots) and absolute frequencies of cytokine producers within CD4+ T cells (lower plots) are shown (IL-4, IFN-γ, IL-17A, n = 20; IL-5, IL-13, n = 13). (C) A. fumigatus–reactive T cell lines were generated as in A and restimulated with different A. fumigatus antigen extracts in the presence of autologous FastDCs derived from blood monocytes. Reactivity in relation to restimulation with the initially used total A. fumigatus lysate is shown. (D) Reactivity of expanded CD154+ Tmem cells from Th2-high (n = 7) or Th2-low (n = 6) patients to the different A. fumigatus protein fractions. Each symbol in A–D represents 1 donor; horizontal lines indicate the mean in upper plots and the geometric mean in lower plots of B; truncated violin plots with the quartiles and range are shown in C and D. Statistical differences were determined by 2-tailed, paired Wilcoxon rank test in B. and by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc test in C and D.

Since both the identified Th2 target proteins and the major Th17 target Aspf22 are highly abundant within the A. fumigatus secretome (32–34), we repeated the experiment using different subcellular fractions of the fungus for restimulation (Figure 4C). While total Tmem cells, and especially IFN-γ responses, were mainly directed against the membrane and cytosolic fraction, Th17 and Th2 cells also significantly reacted to secreted proteins, whereas reactivity to membrane and cytosolic fractions were rather reduced, especially in Th2 cells (Figure 4C), confirming our results with the single proteins. Interestingly, the separation of Th2 responders into Th2-high and Th2-low groups (see Figure 3) revealed a clear difference in the recognition of the secreted protein fraction occurring mainly by Th2 cells from the Th2-high group (Figure 4D). This suggests that the pathogenic Th2-high phenotype is driven by a restricted set of secreted A. fumigatus proteins.

In summary, these data indicate that distinct types of CD4+ T cell responses in pwCF develop against target proteins derived from different compartments of the fungus and suggest that secreted proteins may contribute to the pathologic alterations of Th17, and in particular Th2, responses in CF.

A. fumigatus is a major inducer of anti-fungal Th2 responses in CF, but S. apiospermum–reactive Th2 cells expand in acute ABPA. To further elucidate the potential drivers of the pathogenic Th2 response, we analyzed the contribution of other fungal pathogens. pwCF are typically colonized with multiple fungal microbes. Besides A. fumigatus, the most frequent isolated fungi from CF airways are the yeast Candida albicans and the mold Scedosporium apiospermum (Pseudallescheria boydii) (7, 8). Allergic sensitization and allergic bronchopulmonary mycosis (ABPM) caused by C. albicans or S. apiospermum have been discussed (35–37), but conclusive data are lacking.

Therefore, we also analyzed the T cell reaction against C. albicans and S. apiospermum in pwCF (Figure 5A). IFN-γ and IL-17A were readily produced also in response to these fungi. However, increased IL-4 production was mainly restricted to A. fumigatus–reactive cells but was occasionally found in S. apiospermum–specific T cells in individual patients (Figure 5A). Interestingly, all these patients also had high Th2 responses against A. fumigatus (Figure 5B), suggesting potential T cell cross-reactivity, which we have recently demonstrated to occur in humans between even distantly related fungal pathogens (18). To analyze a contribution of cross-reactivity between A. fumigatus and S. apiospermum, we correlated the frequencies, as well as cytokine production of reactive T cells against both fungi within the CF cohort. Indeed, the respective subsets of reactive Tmem cells, IFN-γ, and IL-17A were highly correlated for both fungal species (Figure 5C). In contrast, we observed a much lower regression slope for IL-4 production, with only 9 of 200 (4.5%) pwCF showing elevated IL-4 production against S. apiospermum, in addition to A. fumigatus (77 of 200 patients, 38.5%) (Figure 5C). Of note, 8 of these 9 patients had acute ABPA at the time point of our measurement, while 1 patient had a history of ABPA (Figure 6C, right). This resulted in almost 30% of patients with acute ABPA having increased Th2 responses to S. apiospermum, in addition to A. fumigatus (Figure 5D). For 5 of these patients, we had the opportunity to reanalyze them after 1–2 years. Although the relative and absolute values of A. fumigatus–reactive IL-4 remained stable, we observed a clear reduction of S. apiospermum–induced IL-4 production (Figure 5, E and F).

Figure 5 A. fumigatus is a major fungal Th2 driver in pwCF. (A) Ex vivo cytokine production of CD154+ Tmem cells with reactivity against different fungal pathogens in pwCF (n = 200). (B) IL-4 expression within A. fumigatus– or S. apiospermum–reactive Tmem cells of pwCF within the different A. fumigatus–defined T cell reactivity groups. (C) Spearman’s correlation between A. fumigatus– and S. apiospermum–reactive T cell frequencies and cytokine production. (D) Percentages of patients with or without acute ABPA among patients with an increased IL-4 response to S. apiospermum. (E and F) Five patients with acute ABPA and an increased Th2 response against S. apiospermum were reanalyzed after 1–2 years. (E) Relative IL-4 production within reactive CD154+ Tmem cells and (F) absolute frequencies of IL-4 producers within CD4+ T cells. Each symbol in A–C, E, and F represents 1 donor; horizontal lines indicate the mean in A and E and the geometric mean in F. Truncated violin plots with the quartiles and range are shown in B. Statistical differences were determined by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc test in A and by 2-tailed, paired t test in E and F.

Figure 6 A. fumigatus is a major fungal Th2 driver in pwCF. (A and B) A. fumigatus–reactive (n = 8–14) or S. apiospermum–reactive (n = 6–9) CD154+ Tmem, Th1 (IFN-γ+), Th17 (IL-17A+), or Th2 (CRTH2+) cells from pwCF were FACS sorted, expanded, and restimulated with both fungal extracts. (A) Representative restimulation of expanded T cell lines. Percentages of CD154+TNF-α+ within CD4+ T cells are indicated in the plots. (B) Percentage of cross-reactivity of initially A. fumigatus–stimulated cells to S. apiospermum (left plot) and vice versa (right plot). Each symbol represents 1 donor, and data indicate the mean ± SEM. (C and D) PBMCs from Th2-high pwCF were ex vivo stimulated with A. fumigatus Aspf2. Reactive CD154+ Tmem cells were FACS purified, expanded, and restimulated in the presence of autologous FastDCs with Aspf2 or orthologous proteins from S. apiospermum (UniProtKD A0A084G096) or C. albicans (pH-regulated antigen Pra1 UniProtKB P87020). (C) Dot plot examples of restimulation. Cells were gated on CD4+ T cells, and the percentages of CD154+TNF-α+ T cells are indicated. (D) Percentage of cross-reactivity of Aspf2-reactive cells to the orthologous proteins of S. apiospermum and C. albicans. (E and F) Expanded A. fumigatus–reactive (n = 4) or S. apiospermum–reactive (n = 2) Th2 cells were restimulated with various fungal species. (E) Dot plot examples showing the restimulation of S. apiospermum–reactive Th2 cells with various fungal lysates. The percentages of CD154+ Th cells within CD4+ T cells are indicated in the plots. (F) The percentage of cross-reactivity in relation to total reactivity after restimulation with the specific fungal lysate is shown. Each row of the heatmap indicates 1 patient. Each symbol in B and D represents 1 donor; data indicate the mean ± SEM in B. Box-and-whisker plots display the quartiles and range in D.

Overall, these data suggest that there was substantial T cell cross-reactivity between A. fumigatus and S. apiospermum. This cross-reactivity seemed to be strongly reduced within the Th2 compartment compared with the other A. fumigatus–reactive Th cell subsets. However, especially in patients with acute ABPA, S. apiospermum–reactive Th2 cells expanded, suggesting that deviation of Th2 responses to cross-recognized common fungal target proteins might be a risk factor for the development and/or exacerbation of ABPA.

Cross-reactive Th2 cells can be triggered by various filamentous fungi. To corroborate this hypothesis further, we isolated and expanded the A. fumigatus– and S. apiospermum–reactive T cell populations from pwCF (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Indeed, initially A. fumigatus–stimulated Tmem, IFN-γ, and IL-17A producers highly cross-reacted with S. apiospermum antigens and vice versa, probably due to a high sequence similarity of T cell target proteins (Figure 6, A and B). This cross-reactivity was clearly reduced within the A. fumigatus–reactive Th2 cells, pointing toward mainly A. fumigatus–restricted Th2 target proteins that are absent in S. apiospermum. However, by contrast, initially S. apiospermum–stimulated Th2 cells strongly cross-reacted with A. fumigatus (Figure 6, A and B). This asymmetric distribution of cross-reactive Th2 cells within the A. fumigatus versus S. apiospermum Th2 response suggests that in vivo Th2 induction is initiated by A. fumigatus but that cross-reactivity against other fungi may lead to selective expansion of preexisting cross-reactive Th2 clones under specific conditions, such as acute ABPA. To further confirm the cross-reactivity within the Th2 compartment on a protein level as well, we performed a sequence similarity search using BLAST and compared the A. fumigatus protein sequences with the S. apiospermum proteome. The identified Th2 target proteins of A. fumigatus showed between 45% and 91% identity to proteins from S. apiospermum (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2). We selected the A. fumigatus protein Aspf2 as one of the strongest Th2 target proteins (Figure 4) and generated the closest orthologs from S. apiospermum (UniProtKB A0A084G096; 55% identity) and C. albicans (Pra1; UniProtKB P87020; 43% identity) as peptide pools spanning the whole protein sequence (Supplemental Figure 6C). Expanded Aspf2-reactive T cells from pwCF indeed showed cross-reactivity to the orthologous protein from S. apiospermum, but interestingly not to the C. albicans ortholog Pra1 (Figure 6, C and D), confirming our previous results with the whole fungal lysates.

Table 1 Results of the sequence similarity searches using NCBI BLAST+ (blastp). Sequences of identified A. fumigatus Th2 target proteins were compared with the proteome sequence of S. apiospermum

To analyze whether cross-reactive Th2 cells recognize proteins also commonly present in other fungal species, we rechallenged expanded A. fumigatus– and S. apiospermum–reactive Th2 cells with a panel of different fungal species. As shown in Figure 6, E and F, S. apiospermum–reactive Th2 cells also showed remarkable cross-reactivity to distantly related filamentous fungi, including the classical allergy-inducing molds Penicillium rubens and Cladosporium herbarum, but not to yeasts. In contrast, within the A. fumigatus Th2 response, only low cross-reactivity was detected mainly against other Aspergillus species, but, interestingly, 3 of 4 patients also showed cross-reactivity to C. herbarum.

In summary, these data suggest that A. fumigatus is the major inducer of antifungal Th2 responses in pwCF. Th2 responses target a distinct set of A. fumigatus–specific proteins despite considerable T cell cross-reactivity between A. fumigatus and S. apiospermum within non-Th2 memory cell subsets. However, in a substantial number of patients with acute ABPA, we found that cross-reactive Th2 cells that recognized several, and even distantly related, fungal species expanded. Although these Th2 cells appeared to be initially primed by A. fumigatus, our data suggest that in vivo confrontation with various filamentous fungi, especially during acute ABPA, may have driven selective expansion of cross-reactive Th2 cells in pwCF in vivo.