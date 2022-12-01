A SARM1-mitochondrial feedback loop drives neuropathogenesis in a Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2A rat model

Mfn2H361Y/+ rats recapitulate CMT2A neuromuscular phenotypes. Patients with CMT2A have loss of vibratory sense as well as motor weakness that is predominantly in the distal lower limbs and rapidly progresses throughout the first decade of life (1). Sural nerve pathology demonstrates loss of large myelinated fibers with regenerating clusters, but no myelin abnormalities (5). Mitochondrial abnormalities include swelling and dissolution of cristae, as well as aggregation within the axon (4, 39–41). To model this disease, the Mfn2H361Y mutation, which causes severe early-onset disease in patients, was introduced into the rat genome using CRISPR/Cas9. This model develops progressive functional abnormalities and loss of myelinated axons (37). To investigate the neuronal pathologies in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats, we examined the hind limb nerves and muscles of Mfn2H361Y/+ rats at 6 and 12 months of age. Axons in the sciatic nerve were intact at 6 months of age, but by 12 months, we observed severe axon loss in the distal sciatic nerve (Figure 1A and Figure 2C). Morphometric analysis of axon diameters in 12-month-old Mfn2H361Y/+ rats revealed a decrease in large-caliber axons that was mirrored by an increase in the proportion of small fibers (Figure 1B). This axon size distribution is consistent with a motor neuropathy (42) and is similar to that observed in CMT2A human nerves (39). Patients with CMT2A have symptoms mainly in the lower legs, attributed to more extensive distal axonal degeneration. Tellingly, we observed no axonal defects in proximal sciatic nerves in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (Figure 1A), consistent with a length-dependent neuropathy. Another pathological signature of CMT2A peripheral nerves is the presence of clusters of regenerating axons along with atrophied axons and onion bulb structures, cardinal evidence of repetitive axonal degeneration and regeneration (39). To detect regenerating axons in distal hind limb nerves, we performed immunostaining for STMN2, a marker of regenerating axons (43). We detected many STMN2+ axons in 12-month-old Mfn2H361Y/+ tibial nerves, whereas only a few STMN2-labeled axons were seen in the nerves of 6-month-old Mfn2H361Y/+ or WT rats (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 The Mfn2H361Y mutation causes progressive neurodegeneration and muscle wasting. (A) Toluidine blue–stained cross sections of sciatic nerves from WT and Mfn2H361Y/+ rats at 6 and 12 months of age. (B) Distribution of axonal diameters of distal sciatic nerves in WT and Mfn2H361Y/+ rats at 6 and 12 months of age (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (C) STMN2 in tibial nerves of WT and Mfn2H361Y/+ rats at 6 and 12 months of age. Graph shows the percentage of the STMN2 immunopositive area per mm2 for each genotype and age (n = 3–5). ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. Original magnification, ×100. (D) Representative images of NMJs in WT and Mfn2H361Y/+ rats at 6 and 12 months of age, stained in green to detect the marker synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2A (SV2A) and the axon marker neurofilament medium chain (NEFM) and in red with the postsynaptic endplate marker bungarotoxin. The upper graph exhibits terminal axon diameters and the lower graph exhibits endplate volumes in WT and Mfn2H361Y/+ rats at 6 and 12 months of age (n = 3–4). ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) Cross sections of H&E-stained lumbrical muscles from WT and Mfn2H361Y/+ rats at 6 and 12 months of age. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Representative image of group atrophy (encircled by dotted line) in 12-month-old Mfn2H361Y/+ rat muscle stained with H&E. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Cross sections of gastrocnemius muscle from 12-month-old WT and Mfn2H361Y/+ rats; tissues were immunostained for myosin heavy chain (MHC) type IIA (SC-71) and BF-F3 MHC type IIB to highlight altered fiber type distribution in the mutant animals. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Figure 2 Sarm1 deletion protects nerves from axonal degeneration in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. (A) Relative NAD+ levels in tibial nerves of 12-month-old WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/–Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. Values were normalized to WT (n = 3–4). **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (B) Toluidine blue–stained cross sections of distal sciatic nerve and tibial nerve from WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) The number of axons per mm2 in proximal sciatic nerve (SN), distal sciatic nerve, and tibial nerve from WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (n = 3–4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Immunostaining for STMN2 (green) and NF-M (2H3 antibody, red) in tibial nerve from WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. Scale bar: 100 μm. Graph shows the percentage of STMN2-immunopositive area per mm2 for each genotype (n = 5). ***P < 0.005, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Distribution of axonal diameters of distal sciatic nerve from WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (n = 3). There was no significant difference between WT and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats in 0–4, 6–8, and 8 μm axons. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

A number of motor-predominant neurodegenerative diseases involve abnormalities of the structure of the NMJ, an early and important site of neuropathology in type 2 axonal CMT (44). We stained NMJs in lumbrical muscles with antibodies against neurofilament (axon marker) and SV2 (synapse vesicle marker) and α-bungarotoxin (BTX) (postsynaptic marker). Morphological abnormalities found in the NMJs of 12-month-old Mfn2H361Y/+ rats included thin terminal axons and shrunken endplates (Figure 1D). Of note, NMJs innervated by abnormally thin terminal axons have been associated with models of motor neuron disorders including ALS (45) and spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy (46). Lower leg muscle atrophy is a typical clinical symptom of CMT2A (39), so we searched for pathology in the hind paw lumbrical muscles of 12-month old Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. We found smaller muscle fascicles (WT = 435.7 μm2 vs. Mfn2H361Y/+ = 356.2 μm2, n = 3, P = 0.045; Figure 1E) in the mutant rats, indicating that the Mfn2H361Y mutation causes progressive neuropathy in the hind limb. We also observed group atrophy of muscle fibers that was characteristic of denervated muscle (Figure 1F). In chronic neurogenic muscle atrophy, denervated muscle fibers are also reinnervated by neighboring motor axons, which results in enlarged motor units with smaller muscle fibers as well as a change in the distribution of muscle fiber types (i.e., fiber type grouping) (47). Immunostaining with myosin heavy-chain isoform–specific antibodies showed changes in the distribution of muscle fiber types in gastrocnemius muscles of 12-month-old Mfn2H361Y rats (Figure 1G). The axonal degeneration, NMJ pathology, and muscle atrophy in these Mfn2H361Y/+ rats suggested that they are a faithful model of human CMT2A.

Sarm1 KO prevents Mfn2H361Y/+-associated axon and muscle defects. SARM1 is an essential component of the programmed axon destruction pathway. Activation of SARM1 triggers axonal degeneration, and the deletion of SARM1 protects axons from acute injury–induced Wallerian degeneration and toxic and metabolic peripheral neuropathy (10, 11, 14–16, 47). However, to our knowledge, whether SARM1 is involved in progressive neurodegenerative conditions like CMT2A is untested.

To investigate whether SARM1 contributes to axonal degeneration in CMT2A, we generated Sarm1-mutant rats using CRISPR gene editing (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161566DS1). The deletion of Sarm1 and consequent loss of SARM1 protein were confirmed by DNA sequencing and Western blotting of brain lysates. Sarm1-KO rats were further subjected to a sciatic nerve transection assay to test the axon-protective phenotype of this Sarm1 loss-of-function allele. Plastic sections of distal sciatic nerve from Sarm1-KO and WT rats were analyzed 7 days after transection (Supplemental Figure 1D) and showed robust protection of the transected axons, as has been previously reported in Sarm1-KO mice (10, 11).

The Sarm1-KO rats were then crossed with Mfn2H361Y/+ rats to test whether loss of SARM1 prevents the pathology observed in this CMT2A model. To investigate whether SARM1 is activated in the nerves of Mfn2H361Y/+ rats, we first measured the levels of NAD+, the SARM1 substrate (8). When SARM1 is activated, it cleaves NAD+, and NAD+ levels decrease. Liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) revealed a reduction of NAD expression levels in Mfn2H361Y/+ rat tibial nerves, whereas the levels remained equivalent to WT levels in the nerves of Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ double-mutant rats, consistent with SARM1 activation (Figure 2A). Crucially, the dramatic axonal loss and increased number of regenerating axons (marked by STMN2 staining) observed in Mfn2H361Y/+ nerves were completely abrogated in 12-month-old Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (Figure 2, B–D). The altered distribution of axonal diameters in Mfn2H361Y/+ rat nerves was also suppressed in Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (Figure 2E), indicating the preservation of large-caliber axons with deletion of Sarm1.

Along with the axonal deficits, the distal muscles in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats showed severe atrophy (Figure 1, E–G). We further investigated these muscle defects and tested whether Sarm1 deletion would also improve the loss of muscle integrity caused by the Mfn2H361Y/+ mutation. Group atrophy and abnormal localization of nuclei, which indicate a history of repeated muscle fiber atrophy and regeneration (46–49) (Figure 3A, arrowhead) in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats, was ameliorated in Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (Figure 3A). In addition, the fiber type grouping seen in Mfn2H361Y/+ muscle was not observed in Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ muscle (Figure 3B). Other muscle pathologies associated with motor neuropathy (50) and denervated muscle fibers include changes in muscle fiber diameter (51). We used laminin immunohistochemistry to highlight the muscle fibers and analyzed their cross-sectional area (CSA). We found an increased number of small-caliber muscle fibers (Figure 3C, arrows) and a corresponding decrease in large-caliber muscle fibers in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (Figure 3D). Muscle denervation is often associated with increased fibrosis due to excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix that replaces functional tissue (52). Picrosirius red staining to detect collagen fibers showed increased collagen fiber content in Mfn2H361Y/+ muscles, with more severe fibrosis and atrophy in lumbrical muscles than in tibialis anterior (TA) muscles, suggesting that the denervation and associated muscle atrophy were more severe at distal than at proximal nerve endings (Figure 3E). In contrast to these results, muscles from Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats showed no change in muscle fiber caliber or evidence of fibrosis (Figure 3, C–E). We next investigated whether the preservation of muscle structure was accompanied by maintenance of muscle function. We tested hind limb grip strength in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. The reduction of grip strength in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats was recovered in Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (Figure 3F), demonstrating that loss of SARM1 preserved muscle function. Together, these results are consistent with distal-predominant nerve and muscle pathologies in this CMT2A model. Further, they indicate that the axon degeneration and muscle atrophy due to mitochondrial dysfunction caused by Mfn2 mutation required SARM1 activity, demonstrating that SARM1 plays a crucial role in chronic, progressive neuropathy in addition to its known roles in acute injury.

Figure 3 Sarm1 deletion prevents muscle atrophy in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. (A) Cross sections of H&E-stained tibial anterior muscle from WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. Arrowheads indicate nuclei positioned in the center of myofibers, a feature of regenerated muscle. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Cross sections of gastrocnemius muscle immunostained for MHC type IIA (SC-71 antibody) and IIB (BF-F3 antibody); muscle tissue was from WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. Altered distribution of muscle fiber type was observed only in Mfn2H361Y/+ muscle. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Cross sections of lumbrical muscle immunostained for laminin; muscle tissue was from WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. Arrows indicate small atrophied muscle fascicles. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Distribution of cross-sectional area of tibial anterior muscle fascicles from WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Cross sections of Picrosirius red–stained tibial anterior and lumbrical muscle from WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Hind limb grip strength measurements performed on 12- to 17-month-old WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (n = 11–12). *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

Mfn2H361Y/+ NMJ abnormalities are dependent on SARM1 activity. NMJ morphological abnormalities leading to loss of integrity vary among motor neuron diseases and are correlated with symptom severity (44, 53, 54). To examine the influence of Sarm1 deletion on mutant Mfn2-derived alterations in NMJ morphology, we first classified lumbrical muscle NMJs into the following 3 categories defined previously by others (55, 56) (Figure 4A): (a) “normal NMJs” with typical axonal diameters at terminals (>1.8 μm) and synaptic terminal branches closely opposed to acetylcholine receptor–rich endplates; (b) “thin NMJs” with narrow axonal diameters (<1.8 μm) and a mixture of retained (arrow) or eliminated (arrowhead) junctions; and (c) “denervated NMJs” with BTX-labeled postsynaptic sites lacking presynaptic structures or terminal axons. Mfn2H361Y/+ rats had few normal NMJs (Mfn2H361Y/+ 20.8%; WT 71.6%), with most of their NMJs classified as thin (70.5%) and a few as denervated (8.8%) (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Sarm1 deletion protects degenerating NMJs in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. (A) Representative images of Mfn2H361Y/+ NMJs with various morphologies stained to detect the synaptic vesicle marker SV2A (SV2), the axon marker NEFM (2H3), and the postsynaptic endplate marker BTX. The arrow indicates an endplate innervated by a thin axon, and the arrowhead indicates an endplate which lacks a presynaptic structure. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Percentage of each NMJ category in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ lumbrical muscles (n = 4). **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.001, for WT versus Mfn2H361Y/+ or Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+; ##P < 0.01 and ###P < 0.005, for Mfn2H361Y/+ versus Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (C) Representative images of NMJs in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ lumbrical muscles. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Number of NMJs per mm3 in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ lumbrical muscles (n = 3–4). (E) Terminal axon diameters in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ lumbrical muscles (n = 3–4). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (F) Endplate volume in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ lumbrical muscle NMJs (n = 3–4). ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. Some data in E and F are repeated from Figure 1D for comparison. (G) Electron microscopic images of NMJs in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ lumbrical muscles. Scale bar: 500 nm. (H) Number of synaptic clefts per μm2 in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ lumbrical muscle NMJs (n = 3–4). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.005, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

Performing similar analyses of Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ muscles, we found that the endplates and terminal axons looked morphologically normal, with a significantly lower percentage of abnormal NMJs compared with Mfn2H361Y/+ (thin NMJs, 46.1%; denervated NMJs, 6.3%) (Figure 4, B, C, and E). The number of NMJs in Mfn2H361Y/+ muscle was not altered (Figure 4D), however, there was a clear reduction in endplate volume. This reduced endplate volume was completely suppressed by SARM1 loss (Figure 4F), suggesting that the degeneration of muscle fiber segments underlying the synapse was due to muscle fiber denervation (57). Furthermore, ultrastructural analysis of the NMJ revealed severe disorganization with loss of synaptic clefts between pre- and postsynaptic membranes in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats and increased collagen fibers in the presynaptic space, consistent with a loss of normal synaptic innervation. In contrast, there were no ultrastructural abnormalities detected in Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ synapses (Figure 4, G and H). In summary, the Mfn2H361Y mutation caused NMJ atrophy in a SARM1-dependent manner, suggesting that mitochondrial dysfunction largely led to NMJ and axonal damage via SARM1 activation.

Mitochondrial defects in Mfn2H361Y/+ distal nerves are mitigated by SARM1 deficiency. MFN2 is localized in the mitochondrial outer membrane and is a key player in mitochondrial oxidative function, mitochondrial fusion and transport, ER-mitochondria tethering, and other mitochondrial functions (3). As such, mitochondrial pathology is expected to be associated with MFN2 mutations, and, indeed, the mitochondria in the nerves of patients with CMT2 display altered morphology and distribution (2). Mitochondria are also actively recruited to synapses to support synaptic activity by maintaining local ATP synthesis (58). Therefore, to examine the effects of Mfn2 mutation on synaptic mitochondria, we analyzed the number and morphology of mitochondria around the NMJs of lumbrical muscles in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats by electron microscopy. We found a significant reduction in the number of mitochondria in axon termini of Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (Figure 5E). Furthermore, most of the presynaptic mitochondria that were present at these distal synapses displayed a swollen, rounded shape with either a low cristae density or a complete lack of discernible cristae (Figure 5A). Despite the intrinsic mitochondrial defects in these rats, the mitochondria in Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ synapses were present in normal numbers and had largely typical morphology. They were slightly swollen compared with WT synapses (Figure 5, A–C), but cristae density was normal (Figure 5D). We also examined mitochondria in the postsynaptic muscle and observed no abnormalities in the Mfn2H361Y/+ animals (Figure 5, F and G), consistent with observations in samples from patients with CMT2 (2). That SARM1 loss suppressed mitochondrial abnormalities caused by a defective intrinsic mitochondrial protein, MFN2, was surprising and suggests a feedback loop between mitochondrial dysfunction and SARM1 activation triggering a cascade of increasing mitochondrial damage.

Figure 5 Sarm1 deletion rescues mitochondrial defects in the synapses of Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. (A) Representative images of mitochondria in synapses of WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. Scale bar: 1 μm. (B) Percentage of elongated (circularity = 0.7–1), oval (0.5–0.7), and rounded (0–0.5) mitochondria in synapses (n = 3). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Quantification of mitochondria size in synapses (n = 3). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.005, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Quantification of cristae density of mitochondria in synapses (n = 3). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Quantification of mitochondria density in synapses (n = 3). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.005, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (F) Representative images of mitochondria in muscle from WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. Scale bar: 1 μm. (G) Quantification of mitochondrial size in muscle (n = 3).

Electron microscopic analysis of Mfn2H361Y/+ sciatic and tibial nerve axons also revealed abnormal mitochondria with the same swollen, rounded shape reminiscent of human CMT2A pathology (Figure 6A) (2). Here again, a striking distal preference was apparent in the Mfn2H361Y/+ rat, as the most severe mitochondrial morphological abnormalities were observed at synapses (Figure 5B), followed by distal and then proximal nerve segments (Figure 6, B–D). In contrast, mitochondria in Mfn2H361Y/+ neuronal cell bodies appeared normal (Figure 6E). Thus, the preponderance of mitochondrial deficits occurred in the more distal regions of the nerve including distal axons and, ultimately, at the synapse, consistent with the more severe degeneration of these structures observed in CMT2A neuropathy. The pathological mitochondrial abnormalities were again mitigated by loss of Sarm1, with the mitochondrial cristae density in Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ animals being largely normal (Figure 6D). However, the majority of Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ mitochondria still had an aberrantly rounded shape in distal nerves (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Sarm1 deletion rescues mitochondrial defects in the axons of Mfn2H361Y/+ rats. (A) Electron microscope images of proximal sciatic and tibial nerves from WT and Mfn2H361Y/+ rats showing representative axonal mitochondria. (B) Percentage of elongated, oval, and rounded mitochondria categorized by their circularity in three different Mfn2H361Y/+ nerves (n = 3). **P < 0.01, comparison between proximal sciatic and tibial; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Percentage of elongated, oval, and rounded mitochondria categorized by their circularity in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ tibial nerve axons (n = 3–4). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.001, comparison between WT and mutant; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. Mfn2 H361Y/+ data is repeated from B for comparison. (D) Cristae density of mitochondria in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ tibial nerve axons (n = 3–4). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Electron microscopic images of mitochondria in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ motor neuron cell bodies (n = 3). Scale bar: 1 μm. Graph indicates mitochondrial size in neuronal cell bodies (n = 3). (F) Representative electron microscopic images of longitudinal axons in tibial nerves showing nodes of Ranvier. Lower images are magnified views of the frames in the upper images showing aggregated mitochondria. Graph represents the number of mitochondria per 10 μm2 of paranode in WT, Mfn2H361Y/+, and Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ axons (n = 3). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Number of mitochondria per 10 μm2 area of paranode of the proximal sciatic nerve, distal sciatic nerve, and tibial nerve in Mfn2H361Y/+ rats (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test..

Mitochondria play a central role in energy generation, metabolite synthesis, and calcium buffering (59). Thus, their proper localization in neurons is essential for normal function, and their sparsity in distal regions of the nerve and at the NMJ is likely involved in the pathophysiology of CMT2A. The scarcity of mitochondria in these regions led us to examine their distribution in axons from sciatic and tibial nerves. We found large, abnormal accumulations of mitochondria around the juxtaparanode in Mfn2H361Y/+ axons (Figure 6F), particularly in the distal regions (Figure 6G). Almost all of the mitochondria in these abnormal accumulations had an abnormally rounded shape (Figure 6F). Consistent with the above results, the loss of SARM1 decreased the numbers of mitochondria that accumulated in the juxtaparanodal regions of Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ axons (Figure 6F). The suppression of these mitochondrial abnormalities by loss of SARM1 again suggests an interplay between mitochondrial health and SARM1 axonal energy regulation.

Mitochondrial transport defect in Mfn2H361Y/+ axons is prevented by Sarm1 KO. MFN2 is necessary for mitochondrial transport in cultured embryonic sensory neuron axons (60), and mitochondrial density was decreased at more distal sites in the Mfn2H361Y/+ rat, suggesting that mitochondrial transport may be affected in these animals. To investigate the effect of the Mfn2H361Y mutation on mitochondria motility, we infected cultured adult rat dorsal root ganglion (DRG) neurons with Mito-GFP lentivirus to visualize mitochondria in axons. Time-lapse imaging and kymograph analysis demonstrated a significant decrease in mitochondrial motility in Mfn2H361Y/+ axons (Figure 7, A–C), with a significant increase in the percentage of stationary mitochondria and a decreased velocity of the motile mitochondria (Figure 7, A and B). By contrast, the number of stationary mitochondria and mitochondrial motility in Sarm1–/– Mfn2H361Y/+ axons were similar to what was observed in WT neurons (Figure 7, B and C), indicating that SARM1 activity influences axonal transport and/or the ability of mitochondria to engage the transport machinery. Taken together, these results suggest that SARM1 activity is primarily responsible for the mitochondrial motility defects in axons in the Mfn2H361Y mutant.