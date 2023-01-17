ODF2L acts as a synthetic lethal partner with WEE1 inhibition in epithelial ovarian cancer models

ODF2L expression correlates with sensitivity to WEE1 inhibition in EOC cells. To gain insight into the mechanisms that affect the sensitivity to WEE1 inhibition in EOC cells, we performed a cell cycle machinery–related gene RNAi screen using a customized lentiviral shRNA library sorted from the TRC lentiviral shRNA library and targeting 263 human cell cycle–related genes represented by 1,295 shRNA constructs (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161544DS1). The primary screen involved transducing A2780, a commercially available human ovarian carcinoma cell line, with a lentivirus pool containing shRNAs targeting each of the 263 individual genes and treating them with sublethal doses of AZD1775. From the primary screen using A2780 cells, the top 30 of 263 genes were selected for the secondary validation screen (Figure 1A). The secondary screen evaluated the top-30 candidates in 3 more ovarian cancer cell lines, including SKOV3, OV90, and ES2, in addition to A2780, that encompassed different histologic subtypes and underlying genomic aberrations. shRNAs that alone induced more than 20% cell death were excluded for each specific cell line. ODF2L was identified as the third most effective target from the primary screen and emerged as a lead hit from the secondary screen, as it sensitized cancer cells to WEE1 inhibition across ovarian cancer types (Figure 1B). Moreover, data mined from the Cancer Therapeutics Response Portal (CTRP), a database reporting correlations between gene expression and drug resistance for over 800 cancer cell lines, showed that ODF2L expression most significantly positively correlated with resistance to AZD1775 in ovarian cancer (Figure 1C). In addition, we found that ODF2L protein abundance did not fluctuate during the cell cycle in ovarian cancer cell lines, suggesting that ODF2L expression was possibly not regulated by the cell cycle (Supplemental Figure 1A). To further confirm that ODF2L was involved in the response to WEE1 inhibition in EOC, we established an in vivo AZD1775-resistant model, mimicking the clinical development process of chemotherapy resistance (Figure 1D). Nude mice were inoculated s.c. with A2780 cells. Three days later, when the tumors reached a volume of nearly 100–150 mm3, a high dose of AZD1775 (60 mg/kg) or vehicle control was administered orally once per day for 7 days. A2780 xenografts grew slowly in response to AZD1775 for the initial 15 days. However, tumor growth eventually markedly increased in the later stage. Mice were sacrificed for tumor harvesting at the endpoint, when there was no significant difference in tumor volumes between the AZD1775-treated group and the control group (Figure 1D). In contrast, the AZD1775 IC 50 increased by approximately 4.5-fold in the tumor cells isolated from the AZD1775-treated cells compared with the treatment-naive tumor cells (Figure 1E), indicating the successful induction of resistance to WEE1 induction in vivo. In this in vivo model, we found that the expression of ODF2L was dramatically increased in tumor cells from the AZD1775-treated group, as validated by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) and immunoblotting (Figure 1F). Additionally, while the expression level of ODF2L highly correlated with AZD1775 sensitivity in the parental ovarian cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 1B), we also observed a consistent and substantial increase in ODF2L expression in a panel of 4 AZD1775-resistant ovarian cell lines derived from the paired parental cell lines (Figure 1G). In addition, 19 of the 30 genes identified in the RNAi screen functioned sublethally in the specific parental cell lines with WEE1 inhibition (Figure 1B), and their expression specifically increased in the paired resistant cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1C). Taken together, these data demonstrate that ODF2L expression negatively correlated with sensitivity to WEE1 inhibition in ovarian cancer.

Figure 1 ODF2L expression correlates with sensitivity to WEE1 inhibition in EOC cells. (A) Primary screening test of 263 genes in A2780 cells was performed using a sublethal dose (200 nM) of AZD1775 (left). shRNAs that alone induced cell death (>20%, gray) were excluded (right). (B) Secondary screen using the top-30 candidates from the primary screen in 4 EOC cell lines (left). Thirty leads based on shRNA and AZD1775 treatment are shown in a Venn diagram (right). (C) Plotted data were mined from the CTRP database. The correlation between ODF2L expression and resistance to AZD1775 in ovarian cancer cells is shown. Plotted values are z scored Pearson’s correlation coefficients. (D and E) Development of the in vivo AZD1775-resistant model. A2780 xenograft mice were treated with a high dose of AZD1775 (60 mg/kg; orally, once per day from day 4 to day 10). Tumor volumes were recorded (D), and AZD1775 resistance of the xenograft tumors was determined by AZD1775 IC 50 at the experimental endpoint (E). (F) RT-qPCR and Western blot results show increased ODF2L expression in A2780 xenograft mouse tumors collected from the AZD1775-treated group (marked in red) compared with the vehicle-treated group. Three representative tumors from each group were randomly selected for analyses. (G) AZD1775 IC 50 in 4 pairs of AZD1775-resistant and parental ovarian cancer cells. The data shown are representative of 2 (F and G) independent biological experiments. Data are the mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates for F. Error bars represent the SEM for tumor volume (D). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA (D), 1-way ANOVA for (F), and unpaired 2-tailed t test (E).

ODF2L acts as a synthetic lethal partner of WEE1 in EOC cells. To investigate the role of ODF2L in the response to WEE1 inhibition in EOC cells, we target-downregulated ODF2L using 2 distinct shRNA clones in 4 EOC cell lines (Figure 2A). Although knockdown of ODF2L alone did not significantly attenuate cell viability or colony-forming potential, ODF2L loss led to significantly decreased cell viability and colony formation following treatment with a sublethal dose of AZD1775) (Figure 2, A and B). In addition, using FACS, we found that ODF2L knockdown significantly aggravated the apoptotic cell death of EOC cells treated with a sublethal dose of AZD1775, further confirming the action of ODF2L as a synthetic lethal partner of WEE1 in EOC cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2A). Rescued expression of shRNA-resistant ODF2L restored colony formation and reduced the apoptosis caused by ODF2L knockdown in the presence of AZD1775, excluding the possibility of off-target effects of shODF2L (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Moreover, sensitization to AZD1775 treatment upon the loss of ODF2L was also observed in vivo in a xenograft mouse model. ODF2L knockdown caused a significant decrease in tumor growth and tumor size in mice treated with AZD1775 (Figure 2, D and E). These data reveal that ODF2L expression significantly affected the response to WEE1 inhibition in EOC cells.

Figure 2 ODF2L acts as a synthetic lethal partner of WEE1 in EOC cells. (A and B) Cell viability (A) and colony formation potential (B) of A2780, SKOV3, OV90, and ES2 cells with ODF2L knockdown. Cells were transduced with ODF2L shRNA clones and treated with sublethal doses of AZD1775 (A2780, 200 nM; SKOV3, 200 nM; OV90, 1 μM; ES2, 100 nM) for 72 hours. The knockdown efficiency of ODF2L is shown by immunoblotting. (C) Cell apoptosis in A2780 and SKOV3 cells with ODF2L knockdown. Cells were treated with a sublethal dose of AZD1775 for the indicated time points (A2780, 200 nM; SKOV3, 200 nM). (D and E) Effect of ODF2L knockdown and AZD1775 treatment on tumor growth. Mice were treated with vehicle or AZD1775 (40 mg/kg; orally, once per day) from 3 days after xenografting, and tumor growth (D) and tumor weight at the endpoint (E) were monitored. Scale bars: 10 mm for tumor size. (A–C) Data are the mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates of each sample and are representative of 3 (A), 2 (B), and 3 (C) independent biological experiments. (D and E) Error bars represent the SEM for tumor volume and the SD for tumor weight (n = 6). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA for tumor volume (D) and 1-way ANOVA for all other data.

ODF2L loss exacerbates DNA damage induced by WEE1 inhibition in EOC cells. WEE1 inhibition can promote mitotic entry and increase genomic instability by ectopic activation of CDK1. The premature initiation of mitosis induced by WEE1 inhibition is associated with a progressive accumulation of DNA damage resulting from double-stranded break (DSB) formation, replication fork collapse, and abnormal mitosis. Monoallelic expression of the constitutively active CDK1 T14A/Y15F mutant induced replication stress and cell death in mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs), with a substantial increase in γH2AX levels, chromosomal fragmentation, and DNA damage response (DDR) activation (28). Therefore, to gain insight into the mechanism by which ODF2L sensitized cells to AZD1775 treatment, we first monitored the levels of DNA damage using the DSB marker γH2AX. As shown in Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A, ODF2L knockdown dramatically increased the percentage of γH2AX+ cells upon treatment with AZD1775, as measured by immunofluorescence staining in both A2780 and SKOV3 cells. We further validated this observation using an alkaline comet assay and ataxia-telangiectasia mutated kinase–dependent (ATM-dependent) signaling event profiling to monitor DNA damage. Consistent with γH2AX, we observed a significantly increased amount of DNA in the comet tail (Figure 3B) and levels of phosphorylation of ATM, CHK2, and RPA32/RPA2 (Figure 3C) in the ODF2L-knockdown cells relative to control cells upon treatment with AZD1775. In addition, rescued expression of shRNA-resistant ODF2L decreased the percentage of γH2AX+ cells, reduced the amount of DNA in the comet tail, and dampened the activation level of ATM-dependent signaling in ODF2L-knockdown cells treated with AZD1775, further confirming the on-target effect of ODF2L in regulating DNA damage. (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). To test whether the increased DNA damage was a result of combined deficiencies in cell cycle regulation in the ODF2L-knockdown cells with WEE1 inhibition, we monitored the cell cycle distribution using the click chemistry–based EdU assay coupled with the DNA content stain Hoechst 33342. We found that the cell population in G 2 /M phase increased dramatically in ODF2L-knockdown cells treated with AZD1775, implying that the loss of ODF2L coupled with WEE1 inhibition possibly abrogated the G 2 /M checkpoint and forced premature and unscheduled entry into mitosis (Supplemental Figure 4A). Indeed, as shown in Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4B, the percentage of the cell population with DNA content between 1C and 2C but EdU– (1C < DNA content < 2C/EdU–) was significantly increased in ODF2L-knockdown cells under AZD1775 treatment, which could also be rescued by the forced expression of shRNA-resistant ODF2L in the ODF2L-knockdown cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data further support the idea that the combination of ODF2L loss and WEE1 inhibition caused unscheduled entry into mitosis, resulting in a significantly higher number of cells with incompletely synthesized DNA content in mitosis, a deleterious form of DNA damage. Consistent with this result, the cell population with DNA content between 1C and 2C but EdU– (1C < DNA content < 2C/EdU–) expressed a substantially higher amount of γH2AX, as determined by immunoblotting following flow cytometric cell sorting (Figure 3E). The above results indicated that ODF2L knockdown promoted dysregulation of the cell cycle and further exacerbated DNA damage induced by WEE1 inhibition in EOC cells.

Figure 3 ODF2L loss exacerbates DNA damage induced by WEE1 inhibition in EOC cells. (A) Percentages of γH2AX+ cells in the indicated EOC cells (treatment: DMSO/200 nM AZD1775) determined by immunofluorescence staining at the indicated time points. (B) Representative images of the alkaline comet assay performed in the indicated EOC cells (treatment: DMSO/200 nM AZD1775, 48 hours). For each of the 3 independent experiments, approximately 100 individual cells from 3 random fields were scored for the proportion of DNA in the COMET “tail.” Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Immunoblots of DSB checkpoint proteins in the indicated EOC cells (treatment: DMSO/200 nM AZD1775, 24 hours). (D) Flow cytometric analysis of DNA synthesis (EdU) and DNA content (Hoechst 33342) at the indicated time points. The percentages of cells with 1C < PI < 2C/EdU– were quantified. (E) Immunoblot analysis of γH2AX levels in cell lysates from the indicated populations of cells (lower panel). The cell populations were sorted by flow cytometry on the basis of cell cycle distribution (upper panel). Data are the mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates of each sample and are representative of 3 (A), 2 (B), 3 (C), 3 (D), and 2 (E) independent biological experiments. ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA for all data.

ODF2L restrains CDK1 activity induced by AZD1775. We next explored the mechanism by which ODF2L promoted dysregulation of the cell cycle and further exacerbated DNA damage induced by WEE1 inhibition in EOC cells. Considering that the main downstream target of WEE1 is the CDK1–cyclin B1 complex, we first checked whether ODF2L reinstated the inactivation of CDK1 when WEE1 was inhibited by monitoring the change in in vitro CDK1 activity. First, ODF2L-knockdown or -overexpressing cells and the indicated control cells were treated with AZD1775 for 4 hours after G 1 –S release. Cell lysates were then extracted and incubated with a recombinant CDK1 substrate, GST-PP1Cα. We then quantified the total levels of pT320 GST-PP1Cα by Western blotting to monitor CDK1 activity. The combination of ODF2L knockdown and WEE1 inhibition enhanced CDK1 activity (Figure 4A) and prolonged the activation status of CDK1 (Supplemental Figure 5A). Phosphorylation of Tyr15 and Thr14 is critical for the control of CDK1 activity, which keeps the CDK1–cyclin B1 complex repressed until the cell approaches mitosis. WEE1 specifically phosphorylates CDK1 on Tyr15, whereas PKMYT1 has dual activity on Tyr15 and Thr14. Interestingly, we observed that ODF2L loss affected the phosphorylation of both Tyr15 and Thr14, with especially strong attenuation of Thr14 phosphorylation in CDK1, strikingly reminiscent of the function of PKMYT1 (Figure 4B). To determine whether ODF2L is important for Thr14 phosphorylation in CDK1, we generated CDK1 T14A–, CDK1 Y15F–, or CDK1 WT–expressing EOC cells with endogenous CDK1 removed and monitored the change in CDK1 activity in these EOC cells under AZD1775 treatment. We found that ODF2L loss markedly increased CDK1 activity in CDK1 WT cells but not in CDK1 T14A cells (Figure 4C). In contrast, increased CDK1 activity was similarly observed in both CDK1 WT and CDK1 Y15F cells when ODF2L was knocked down (Figure 4D), suggesting that ODF2L may specifically signal through CDK1 Thr14 phosphorylation to constrain CDK1 activity under WEE1 inhibition. Indeed, treatment with the CDK1 inhibitor Ro-3306 strongly rescued the colony formation potential (Figure 4E) and decreased apoptotic cell death (Figure 4F) in ODF2L knockdown cells relative to the control cells after WEE1 inhibition. In parallel experiments, we found that cotreatment of ODF2L-knockdown cells with Ro-3306 abolished the AZD1775-induced decline in cell viability in a dose-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 5B). Taken together, these data suggest that ODFL2 could function to promote CDK1 Thr14 phosphorylation and thus restrain CDK1 activity in the context of WEE1 inhibition in EOC cells.

Figure 4 ODF2L restrains CDK1 activity induced by AZD1775. (A) In vitro CDK1 activity (top2 plots) was analyzed in EOC cells with or without ODF2L knockdown and then treated with DMSO or AZD1775 (treatment: DMSO/200 nM AZD1775, 4 hours). (B) Immunoblots of the T14 and Y15 phosphorylation status of CDK1 in the indicated EOC cells (treatment: DMSO/200 nM AZD1775, 24 hours). (C and D) In vitro CDK1 activity (top 2 plots) was analyzed in CDK1 T14A–expressing (C), CDK1 Y15F–expressing (D), and CDK1 WT–expressing (C and D) EOC cells with endogenous CDK1 removed (treatment: DMSO or 200 nM AZD1775 for 4 hours). (E and F) Representative images and quantification of colony formation (E) and apoptotic cell death (F) of EOC cells with or without ODF2L knockdown. Cells were treated with sublethal doses of AZD1775 (A2780, 200 nM; SKOV3, 200 nM) together with or without 5 μM Ro-3306 for 72 hours. Data are the mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates of each sample and are representative of 3 (A), 2 (B), and 3 (C–F) independent biological experiments. Blots shown were run in parallel, contemporaneously using the same cell lysate harvested from 1 representative experiment for each cell line in A–D. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA.

ODF2L licenses the recruitment of PKMYT1 to the CDK1 complex. We next explored how ODF2L promotes the phosphorylation of CDK1 in EOC cells upon WEE1 inhibition. Interestingly, by analyzing The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) ovarian carcinoma (OV) database, we noticed that, similar to the strong correlation between the levels of WEE1 and PKMYT1 and that of their substrate CDK1, the level of ODF2L also significantly correlated with that of CDK1 (Figure 5A). Therefore, ODF2L may participate in the WEE1 or PKMYT1 complex regulating CDK1 phosphorylation. Considering that the role of ODF2L in modulating phosphorylated Thr14 (p-Thr14) of CDK1 overlaps with that of PKMYT1, we first tested whether ODF2L works together with PKMYT1 to regulate CDK1 phosphorylation. The EOC cell lysate was extracted 4 hours after G 1 –S release for immunoprecipitation against ODF2L or PKMYT1. We observed a strong interaction between ODF2L and PKMYT1 (Figure 5B). Moreover, we found that ODF2L knockdown largely diminished the presence of PKMYT1 in the CDK1 immunoprecipitation complex in EOC cells (Figure 5C); in contrast, PKMYT1 knockdown did not significantly affect the level of ODF2L in the CDK1 immunoprecipitation complex in EOC cells (Figure 5D). Consistent with this observation, the in vitro binding of PKMYT1 and CDK1 was strongly attenuated in the absence of ODF2L, suggesting that ODF2L may regulate the phosphorylation of CDK1 by promoting PKMYT1 binding to the CDK1 complex (Supplemental Figure 6A). In addition, we found that the interaction between CDK1 and PKMYT1 in the context of intact cells was also abolished by the knockdown of ODF2L, which could be restored by the rescued expression of ODF2L, as indicated by the bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (BRET) assay in EOC cells cotransfected with Halo-PKMYT1 and Nluc-CDK1 (Figure 5E). Through immunoprecipitation against Flag in EOC cells transfected with plasmids expressing Flag-tagged N-terminal, middle-range, and C-terminal domains of ODF2L, we confirmed that the N-terminal and C-terminal domains of ODF2L directly interacted with PKMYT1 and CDK1, respectively (Figure 5F). Consistently, we found that, while overexpression or downregulation of PKMYT1 in EOC cells increased or decreased the resistance to AZD1775, respectively, knockdown of ODF2L completely abolished the effect (Figure 5, G and H), indicating the critical role of ODF2L in mediating the recovery of the G 2 /M checkpoint by PKMYT1. Interestingly, knockdown of ODF2L alone was more effective at sensitizing AZD1775 than was knockdown of PKMYT1, possibly because residual PKMYT1 could still be recruited and enriched by ODF2L to inactivate CDK1 (Figure 5H). Taken together, our data suggest that ODF2L mediated the interaction of PKMYT1 with the CDK1 complex and thus inactivated CDK1 and G 2 /M checkpoint recovery by PKMYT1 when WEE1 was inhibited in EOC cells.

Figure 5 ODF2L licenses the recruitment of PKMYT1 to the CDK1 complex. (A) Analysis of correlations between CDK1 expression levels and those of WEE1, PKMYT1, and ODF2L using TCGA OV data. (B) Analysis of the endogenous interaction between ODF2L and PKMYT1 by reverse coimmunoprecipitation followed by immunoblotting. (C and D) Analysis of the interaction between CDK1 and PKMYT1 in ODF2L-knockdown EOC cells (C) and the interaction between CDK1 and ODF2L in PKMYT1 knockdown EOC cells (D) by immunoprecipitation of endogenous CDK1 followed by immunoblotting. (E) BRET assay for the binding of PKMYT1 and CDK1 (plasmid design strategy is shown on left) measured in the indicated cells transfected with Halo-tagged CDK1 and Nluc-tagged PKMYT1 in the absence or presence of ODF2L. (F) Analysis of the binding of CDK1 and PKMYT1 to the C-terminally, middle-range, and N-terminally truncated ODF2L by coimmunoprecipitation. The indicated cells were cotransfected with Myc-PKMYT1, CDK1-V5, or Flag-tagged truncated ODF2L domains. (G and H) Analysis of cell viability upon AZD1775 treatment with or without ODF2L knockdown upon overexpression of PKMYT1 (G) or knockdown of PKMYT1 (H). AZD1775 (A2780, 200 nM; SKOV3, 200 nM). Data are the mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates in E, G, and H. Data are representative of 2 (B), 2 (C), 2 (D), 3 (E), 2 (F), 2 (G), and 2 (H) independent biological experiments. Blots shown were run in parallel, contemporaneously using the same cell lysate harvested from 1 representative experiment for each cell line in H. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA.

ODF2L expression levels are clinically relevant to AZD1775 sensitivity in EOC. To further validate the relationship between ODF2L and the response to WEE1 inhibition in EOC, we examined the correlation of ODF2L levels, CDK1 activity, and cell viability in a panel of AZD1775-treated primary EOC cells derived from 57 tissue samples from patients with ovarian cancer (Supplemental Table 2). To check CDK1 activity, isolated primary cells were treated with AZD1775 for 4 hours following G 1 –S release. Cell lysates were then extracted and incubated with a recombinant CDK1 substrate, GST-PP1Cα. Total levels of p-Thr320 GST-PP1Cα and ODF2L in the total cell lysates were then measured by Western blotting and quantified with ImageJ software (Figure 6A). Meanwhile, we also monitored the viability of the cells treated with AZD1775 for 72 hours (Figure 6B). We found that ODF2L expression levels strongly negatively correlated with CDK1 activity (Figure 6C) and significantly positively correlated with cell viability (Figure 6D) in primary EOC cells treated with AZD1775, indicating the important role of ODF2L in the response of EOC cells to WEE1 inhibition. Additionally, ODF2L expression levels also predicted the varied responses to AZD1775 treatment in vivo in a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) mouse model. Three batches of experiments were performed using primary tumor tissues from patients 1, 5, and 10 (batch 1); patients 3 and 21 (batch 2); and patients 33 and 36 (batch 3), based on the differential expression levels of ODF2L in the primary cancer cells confirmed by Western blotting. AZD1775 treatment resulted in a significant tumor growth delay in the PDX when using the patient cancer tissue with low ODF2L expression, but not the tissue with high ODF2L expression (Figure 6E). Moreover, after normalization by the corresponding vehicle-treated group, tumor growth under AZD1775 treatment was highly correlated with ODF2L expression in the ovarian cancer PDX, indicating a role for ODF2L in affecting the response to WEE1 inhibition in EOC (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Taken together, these results strongly support the idea that the ODF2L expression levels are clinically relevant to AZD1775 sensitivity in EOC.

Figure 6 ODF2L expression levels are clinically relevant to AZD1775 sensitivity in EOC. (A and B) In vitro CDK1 activity, total ODF2L expression levels (A) and cell viability (B) were analyzed in AZD1775-treated EOC cells derived from the primary tumor tissue of 57 ovarian cancer patients. Patient 1 was used as a control for different batches and labeled blue. (C and D) Analysis of correlations between ODF2L expression levels and CDK1 activity (C) or cell viability (D) in AZD1775-treated primary EOC cells. ODF2L expression levels and CDK1 activity were measured by quantification of the blots in A using ImageJ software. (E) Effect of ODF2L expression levels on in vivo tumor growth of PDXs treated with AZD1775. Tumor tissue from patients 1, 5, and 10; patients 3 and 21; and patients 33 and 36 were chosen for the xenograft on the basis of the differential expression levels of ODF2L in the primary cells confirmed by Western blotting. Mice were evenly grouped when the volume of their tumors reached approximately 100 mm3 25 days after xenografting and were treated with vehicle or AZD1775 (40 mg/kg, orally, once per day). ID, identification. Data are representative of 2 (A) and 3 (B) independent biological experiments and represent the mean ± SD of 3 technical replicates of each sample (B). Error bars in E represent the SEM for tumor volume (n = 6). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Pearson’s correlation coefficient (C and D), 2-way ANOVA for tumor volume (E), and 1-way ANOVA for tumor weight (F).

Targeting ODF2L using an RNAi therapeutic platform sensitizes ovarian cancer cells to WEE1 inhibitor treatment in a syngeneic mouse model. Our finding that ODF2L was a synthetic lethal partner with WEE1 and that loss of ODF2L sensitized the response to WEE1 inhibitors in ovarian cancer indicated that ODF2L could be a promising translational target for ovarian cancer treatment. We evaluated the in vivo therapeutic potential of targeting ODF2L in combination with a WEE1 inhibitor using the ovarian cancer ID8-Luc syngeneic mouse model we previously established (29). To our knowledge, ODF2L is a scaffold protein with no commercially available inhibitor; therefore, we used the targeted RNAi therapeutic lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform called ASSET ( a nchored s econdary s cFv e nabling t argeting) to specifically knock down ODF2L in ID8 cancer cells in vivo (30, 31). These targeted LNPs are coated with cell-targeting antibodies by binding to a lipid-anchored, single-chain antibody linker that recognizes the Fc region of rat IgG2a (ASSET). Since ovarian ID8 cells specifically and highly expressed the EGFR (32), we coated ODF2L siRNA–loaded (siODF2L-loaded) or scramble siRNA–loaded (siScramble-loaded) LNPs with anti-EGFR antibody and targeted them to ID8 cells (Figure 7A). Mice bearing metastatic peritoneal ID8-Luc tumors were injected i.p. 7 days after tumor inoculation with siScramble-LNPs or siODF2L-LNPs (0.75 mg/kg) conjugated to anti-EGFR (twice per week), together with daily treatment with DMSO or AZD1775 (30 mg/kg). Tumor growth was monitored using in vivo bioluminescence imaging (BLI). The combination of siODF2L-LNPs and AZD1775 significantly abolished tumor growth potential, whereas no significant difference in tumor growth was observed in control mice treated with either vehicle control, siODF2L-LNPs alone, or AZD1775 alone (Figure 7, B and C). Consistently, we observed significantly increased overall survival (Figure 7D), diminished peritoneal hemorrhagic ascites, and reduced tumor nodule numbers (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 8A) in the combinatorial group of ODF2L loss and AZD1775 treatment. Treatment with siODF2L-LNPs successfully decreased ODF2L expression in ID8 tumors but not in the main organs, including the heart, liver, spleen, lung, and liver (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 8B), resulting in both the substantial activation of CDK1 (Figure 7F) and exacerbation of DNA damage (Figure 7G) in the tumor cells when combined with AZD1775. In addition, the body weight of mice did not fluctuate significantly among any of the groups in the early stage, whereas in the late stage, all mice except those in the combination treatment group lost body weight to a varying extent, possibly due to metastasized cancer (Supplemental Figure 8C). These data provide proof of principle that ODF2L could serve as an effective synthetic lethal target partner with WEE1 inhibitors in the treatment of ovarian cancer.