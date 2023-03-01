A TRPV4-dependent neuroimmune axis in the spinal cord promotes neuropathic pain

Functional expression of TRPV4 in spinal cord microglia. Although TRPV4 is traditionally believed to be functionally expressed by primary nociceptors (16–19), surprisingly, in the spinal cord, we found no TRPV4-eGFP expression in TRPV1+ primary–afferent terminals by using the Trpv4eGFP:Trpv1Cre/+:tdTomato reporter mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161507DS1). Instead, we detected TRPV4-eGFP signals predominantly in IBA1+/Tmem119+ microglia and CD31+ endothelial cells (20), but not in NeuN+ neurons or GFAP+ astrocytes in the spinal cord (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1B), suggesting that TRPV4 may participate in pain signaling through immunogenic instead of direct neurogenic mechanisms.

Figure 1 TRPV4 is expressed by spinal microglia. (A) Representative image of TRPV4-eGFP expression in the spinal cord of naive mice. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B and C) Representative images of TRPV4-expressing cells (TRPV4-eGFP+) with microglial marker IBA1, endothelial marker CD31, neuronal marker NeuN, and astrocytic marker GFAP in the spinal dorsal horn of naive mice (B), and quantification of the proportion of TRPV4-eGFP+/IBA1+ microglia and TRPV4-eGFP+/ CD31+ endothelial cells. n = 10 spinal slices from 3 mice (C). (B and C) Scale bar: 100 μm and 20 μm (zoom).

Given that TRPV4 is a Ca2+-permeable ion channel, we corroborated the observation of TRPV4 expression in spinal microglia using Ca2+ imaging with functional verification. We first performed in vitro Ca2+ imaging in cultured primary spinal microglia isolated from both newborn WT C57BL/6J and Trpv4–/– mice. Perfusion with a selective TRPV4 agonist GSK1016790A (GSK101) elicited robust intracellular Ca2+ ([Ca2+] i ) responses, which were nearly abolished by coapplied TRPV4 antagonist GSK2193874 (GSK219, Figure 2, A–C). Consistent with pharmacological inhibition studies, GSK101 did not elicit any measurable [Ca2+] i responses in the Trpv4–/– spinal microglia, while ionomycin, used as positive control, elicited robust [Ca2+] i responses in all cells tested (Figure 2, D–F). To avoid potential issues related to the development and cell culture conditions using microglia from newborn mice, we further performed ex vivo Ca2+ imaging in acutely prepared spinal slices from adult Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato:GCaMP6s mice (21). Perfusion with GSK101 elicited large [Ca2+] i transients in the spinal dorsal horn tdTomato+ cells, which was abolished by coapplied GSK219 (Figure 2, G–I). Moreover, we directly recorded GSK101-activated whole-cell currents in ex vivo spinal dorsal horn microglia using the whole-cell patch-clamp recording. Acute perfusion with GSK101 activated robust outwardly rectifying TRPV4-like currents in the spinal microglia from both adult Cx3cr1GFP/+ mice (Figure 2, J–L) and Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato mice (Figure 2, O–Q), which were abolished by GSK219. Consistent with the pharmacological blockade experiments, the GSK101-activated TRPV4-like currents were completely absent in spinal microglia from adult Cx3cr1GFP/+:Trpv4–/– mice (Figure 2, M and N) or Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato:Trpv4fl/fl mice (Figure 2, R and S). Collectively, these results suggest that microglia-expressed TRPV4 is the sole mediator of GSK101-induced responses.

Figure 2 TRPV4 mediates [Ca2+] i responses in spinal microglia. (A–C) Representative Ca2+ imaging (A), percentage (B), and time-lapse averaged Ca2+ traces (C) of in vitro responses to GSK101 (300 nM) and GSK219 (300 nM) exposure in primary spinal microglia from WT mice. (D–F) Representative Ca2+ imaging (D), percentage (E), and time-lapse averaged Ca2+ traces (F) of in vitro responses to GSK101 (300 nM) exposure in primary spinal microglia from WT and Trpv4–/– mice. Ionomycin (1 μM) was used as a positive control. n = 4 coverslips per group from 2 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G–I) Representative Ca2+ imaging (G), time-lapse averaged Ca2+ traces (H), and ΔF/F peak amplitude (I) of ex vivo responses to GSK101 (300 nM) and GSK219 (300 nM) exposure in spinal microglia from Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato:GCaMP6s mice. n = 4 mice per group. Scale bar: 50 μm. *P < 0.05 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (J–N) GSK101-activated whole-cell membrane currents in spinal GFP+ microglia. Representative recorded GFP+ microglia images. Scale bar: 10 μm (J). Current-voltage curves and quantification of GSK101 (300 nM) and GSK219 (300 nM) on currents recorded at +100 mV from Cx3cr1GFP/+ mice (K and L) and Cx3cr1GFP/+:Trpv4–/– mice (M and N). (O–S) GSK101-activated whole-cell membrane currents in spinal tdTomato+ microglia. Representative recorded tdTomato+ microglia images. Scale bar: 10 μm (O). Current-voltage curves and quantification of GSK101 (300 nM) and GSK219 (300 nM) on currents recorded at +100 mV from Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato mice (P and Q) and Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato:Trpv4fl/fl mice (R and S). n = 8 cells from 3 mice per group. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

TRPV4 was required for pain-related behaviors following spared nerve injury. Although sensory TRP channels are generally considered critical molecular sensors for mechanical, thermal, and chemical cues and contribute to both pain and itch sensations (10, 22–24), the role of centrally expressed TRPV4 in neuropathic pain remains poorly understood. To test this possibility, we generated a well-established mouse model of SNI (25) in both Trpv4–/– (global Trpv4 KO) and congenic WT C57BL/6J mice. Strikingly, compared with WT mice, Trpv4–/– mice had a significantly improved paw withdrawal threshold, a hallmark of mechanical allodynia, in both male and female mice following SNI (Figure 3, A and B). To complement genetic ablation studies, we administered TRPV4 antagonist GSK219 once daily through repeated i.p. injections for 7 consecutive days starting on day 1 after SNI in WT mice and observed a marked increase in paw withdrawal threshold in a dose- and time-dependent manner (Figure 3C). Moreover, acute application of GSK219 through a single intrathecal (i.t.) injection on day 7 after SNI also produced a time- and dose-dependent attenuation of the decreased paw withdrawal threshold caused by SNI (Figure 3D), suggesting that TRPV4 in the spinal cord is involved in both initiation and maintenance of neuropathic pain. Note that i.p. or i.t. injections of GSK219 alone had no significant effect on the paw withdrawal threshold (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Next, we directly tested whether the expression of TRPV4 in spinal resident microglia contributed to neuropathic pain using inducible Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl (microglia-specific Trpv4 cKO) mice 4 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. The SNI-induced mechanical allodynia was also attenuated in both male and female Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice, compared with Trpv4fl/fl control littermates (Figure 3, E–G). In marked contrast, mice ablating TRPV4 in either CDH5+ endothelial cells (Cdh5Cre/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice, Figure 3H), TRPV1+ primary sensory neurons (Trpv1Cre/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice, Supplemental Figure 3A), or CCR2+ blood-borne monocytes (Ccr2CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice, Supplemental Figure 3B) exhibited no significant changes in SNI-induced mechanical allodynia.

Figure 3 Genetic or pharmacological inhibition of TRPV4 suppresses neuropathic pain. (A and B) Time course of paw withdrawal threshold following SNI in male (A) and female (B) WT control littermates and Trpv4–/– mice. n = 7–10 mice per group. Statistics were determined by 2-way repeated ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (C) Time course of paw withdrawal threshold following SNI in WT mice treated with repeated i.p. injection of vehicle or GSK219 (once per day from day 1–7 after SNI). n = 7–10 mice per group. Statistics were determined by 2-way repeated ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (D) Time course of paw withdrawal threshold (von Frey) following SNI in WT mice treated with single i.t. injection of vehicle or GSK219 on day 7 after SNI. n = 5–8 mice per group. Statistics were determined by 2-way repeated ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) Schematic protocol (created with BioRender) for distinguishing between resident microglia and infiltrating monocytes using Cx3cr1CreER/+ mice with tamoxifen (TAM) treatment for 5 consecutive days. 4 weeks after TAM-induced Cre-LoxP recombination, resident microglia are Trpv4cKO (Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl) while circulating monocytes are Trpv4+/+, dependent on the different turnover rate. (F and G) Time course of paw withdrawal threshold (von Frey) following SNI in male (F) and female (G) Trpv4fl/fl control littermates and Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice. n = 7–10 mice per group. Statistics were determined by 2-way repeated ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (H) Time course of paw withdrawal threshold (von Frey) following SNI in Trpv4fl/fl control littermates and Cdh5Cre/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice. n = 6–8 mice per group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To confirm the absence of functional TRPV4 in mouse spinal neurons, we selectively knocked down TRPV4 function in the spinal neurons by intraspinal injection of AAV-hSyn-EGFP-Cre viral vector in the Trpv4fl/fl:tdTomato mice. The AAV-hSyn-EGFP was used as a control viral vector (Supplemental Figure 4A). Three weeks after virus injection, the expression of EGFP and tdTomato signals were found to be expressed by the spinal dorsal horn NeuN+ neurons (Supplemental Figure 4B), but not by IBA1+ microglia, CD31+ endothelial cells, or GFAP+ astrocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E), validating the specificity of the hSyn promotor and efficacy of Cre recombination. However, these neuron-specific Trpv4 knockdown mice did not exhibit obvious changes in sensorimotor behaviors (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G) or improved mechanical hypersensitivity after the SNI procedure (Supplemental Figure 4H). These results ruled out a direct action of TRPV4 in the spinal neurons in SNI-induced pain hypersensitivity.

Besides reflexive pain-related behaviors, we also performed CatWalk gait analysis in mice subjected to SNI. This quantitative gait analysis represents an objective way to reflect changes in various walking parameters due to pain and motor impairment and has been successfully used in previous studies to assess nonreflexive pain behaviors in animal models (26). As predicted, the percentage of swing was increased, whereas the percentages of single stance and duty cycle were decreased on day 7 after SNI, which could be representative of pain-like behaviors from weight-bearing and limb-using aspects (27). Importantly, similar to reflexive pain-related behaviors, these SNI-induced gait alterations were also significantly improved in the Trpv4–/– mice (Figure 4, A and B), Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice (Figure 4, C and D), or in WT mice treated with repeated i.p. injections of GSK219 (Figure 4, E and F),although the Trpv4–/– and Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice exhibited no changes in sensorimotor functions (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). For a positive control, we used resiniferatoxin (RTX) to chemically ablate TRPV1+ primary sensory nerves (28) and observed significantly alleviated mechanical allodynia and gait abnormality in mice on day 7 after SNI (Supplemental Figure 6), further confirming the involvement of the nociceptors in the generation of gait abnormality in the SNI mice. Taken together, these findings indicate that microglia-expressed TRPV4 in the spinal cord may be a critical contributor to the generation of neuropathic pain.

Figure 4 Genetic or pharmacological inhibition of TRPV4 suppresses abnormal gait following SNI. (A and B) Representative footprint timing view and CatWalk gait analysis of WT mice and Trpv4–/– mice on day 7 after SNI. n = 5–6 mice per group. Statistics were determined by paired or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C and D) Representative footprint timing view and CatWalk gait analysis of Trpv4fl/fl control littermates and Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice on day 7 after SNI. n = 7 mice per group. Statistics were determined by paired or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E and F) Representative footprint timing view and CatWalk gait analysis of WT mice treated with i.p. injection of vehicle or GSK219 (30 mg/kg, once per day from day 1–7 after SNI) on day 7 after SNI. n = 7 mice per group. Statistics were determined by paired or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

SNI upregulated TRPV4 expression in the spinal cord resident microglia. Next, we investigated how SNI affects TRPV4 expression in the spinal cord. Compared with naive or sham mice, Trpv4 mRNA transcripts were substantially upregulated in the ipsilateral side of the spinal dorsal horn starting within 1 day and lasting for at least 14 days after SNI (Figure 5A). RNAscope assay further revealed the presence of Trpv4 mRNA transcripts in CX3CR1+ microglia in the spinal cord of Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato mice on day 7 after SNI (Supplemental Figure 7). Moreover, flow cytometric analysis using Trpv4eGFP mice with CD11b+CD45+ gating strategy revealed that,compared with the contralateral side, the number of TRPV4-eGFP+CX3CR1+ — but not TRPV4-eGFP+CCR2+ — cells was markedly increased in the ipsilateral side of the spinal cord on day 7 after SNI (Figure 5, B and C). In line with the flow cytometry result, immunofluorescence revealed a marked increase in the number of TRPV4-eGFP+ cells coexpressing IBA1 or CD31 in the ipsilateral side of the spinal cord on day 7 after SNI (Figure 5, D and E). Of note, TRPV4-eGFP signals were only increased in IBA1+ microglia, but not in CD31+ endothelial cells (Figure 5F). We also crossed the Trpv4eGFP mice with the Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato (Figure 5G) or Tmem119CreER/+:tdTomato mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B) and confirmed that all TRPV4-eGFP signals were expressed by tdTomato+/IBA1+ resident microglia after SNI.

Figure 5 TRPV4 is upregulated in spinal resident microglia following SNI. (A) Time course of changes in Trpv4 mRNA expression in the ipsilateral and contralateral sides of the spinal cord following sham or SNI surgery. n = 4 mice per group. ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 versus naive group by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (B and C) Representative flow cytometry plots and count of CX3CR1+/TRPV4-eGFP+ cells and CCR2+/TRPV4-eGFP+ cells from the ipsilateral and contralateral sides of the spinal cord of Trpv4eGFP mice on day 7 after SNI. n = 6 mice per group. **P < 0.01 by paired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Representative image of TRPV4-eGFP expression in the spinal cord of mice on day 7 after SNI. Scale bar: 200 μm. (E and F) Representative images of TRPV4-expressing cells (TRPV4-eGFP+) with IBA1, CD31, NeuN, and GFAP in the spinal dorsal horn of mice on day 7 after SNI (E). Quantification of the number of TRPV4-eGFP+/IBA1+ microglia and TRPV4-eGFP+/CD31+ endothelial cells. n = 12 spinal slices from 3 mice per group. ***P < 0.001 by paired 2-tailed Student’s t test (F). (G) Representative images of TRPV4-eGFP, CX3CR1-tdTomato, and IBA1 coexpression in the spinal dorsal horn of Trpv4eGFP:Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato mice on day 7 after SNI. (H) Representative images of TRPV4-eGFP, CCR2-RFP, and IBA1 coexpression in the spinal dorsal horn of Trpv4eGFP:Ccr2RFP/+ mice on day 7 after SNI. (I and J) Representative images of TRPV4-eGFP and EdU coexpression in the spinal dorsal horn of Trpv4eGFP mice on day 7 after SNI (I) and quantification of the proportion of TRPV4-eGFP+/EdU+ cells (J). n = 12 spinal slices from 3 mice per group. Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm (zoom). Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Interestingly, none of the TRPV4-eGFP+ cells expressed CCR2 (Figure 5, B and C), suggesting that TRPV4-eGFP+ cells are a subpopulation of spinal resident microglia but not infiltrated blood-borne monocytes. Given that the contribution of infiltrating monocytes to nerve injury–induced microgliosis is still an area of controversy, we further verified whether there was an infiltration of TRPV4-expressing blood-borne monocytes in the spinal dorsal horn in response to SNI. We first crossed a double-transgenic Trpv4eGFP:Ccr2RFP/+ line and Trpv4eGFP:Ccr2CreER/+:tdTomato line bearing eGFP-labeled TRPV4+ cells and RFP/tdTomato-labeled CCR2+ monocytes and observed no infiltrated CCR2+/IBA1+ monocytes or CCR2+/TRPV4+ cells in the spinal dorsal horn on day 7 after SNI (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 8C), which is consistent with our flow cytometry observation. Additionally, to exclude the possibility of infiltrating CX3CR1+ monocytes in the spinal cord in response to peripheral nerve injury, we treated the Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato reporter mice with tamoxifen to label all CX3CR1+ myeloid cell populations, including spinal resident microglia and blood-borne monocytes. As the cell turnover rates differ between resident microglia and blood-borne monocytes (29), SNI surgery was performed 4 weeks after tamoxifen treatment to allow for repopulation of blood-borne but not resident tdTomato-labeled cells. In this context, tdTomato–/IBA1+ cells represent infiltrating monocytes, whereas tdTomato+/IBA1+ cells represent resident microglia which have a much slower turnover rate (30) (Figure 3E). As predicted, we did not detect tdTomato–/IBA1+ monocytes in the dorsal horn on day 7 after SNI (Supplemental Figure 8D).

Next, we performed i.p. injections of 5-ethynyl-20-deoxyuridine (EdU) to the Trpv4eGFP mice following SNI surgery. As expected, most of the EdU+ microglia in the ipsilateral side of the spinal dorsal horn on day 7 after SNI were eGFP+ (Figure 5, I and J). Collectively, these findings indicate that the increased number of the TRPV4-eGFP+ cells in the ipsilateral side of the dorsal horn following SNI was due to the proliferation of resident microglia rather than the infiltration of blood-borne monocytes.

TRPV4 was critically involved in SNI-induced microglial activation and proliferation. Functional expression of TRPV4 in self-renewal resident microglia provoked the hypothesis that TRPV4 may mediate microglial activation and proliferation in the setting of neuropathic pain. Mediators of inflammation, including tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α), interleukins (ILs), and cathepsin S (CatS) are primarily released by microglia and serve as hallmarks of microglial activation (7, 8, 31). As predicted, mRNA transcripts for these inflammatory cytokines were significantly increased in mice subjected to SNI when compared with sham controls, and this SNI-induced upregulation of microglia-derived cytokines was markedly attenuated by Trpv4 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 9, A–E). On the other hand, the expression levels of IL-18 and BDNF were not changed, although both have been reported to participate in chronic pain processing (7, 8) (Supplemental Figure 9, F and G). These results suggest that TRPV4 function is critically required for SNI-induced spinal microglial activation.

To further investigate if TRPV4 contributes to SNI-induced microglial activation and proliferation, we performed i.p. injections of EdU for 3 consecutive days starting on day 1 after SNI. Strikingly, a substantial increase in CX3CR1, whether GFP or tdTomato, fluorescence intensity and the number of EdU+/CX3CR1+ cells was detected in the ipsilateral dorsal horn of both Cx3cr1GFP/+ mice and Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato mice on day 7 after SNI. However, this SNI-induced microglial proliferation was significantly reduced in both Cx3cr1GFP/+:Trpv4–/– mice and Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato:Trpv4fl/fl mice (Figure 6, A–D), as well as Tmem119CreER/+:tdTomato mice treated with GSK219 (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). Similarly, the SNI-induced increase in fluorescence intensity of IBA1 expression and the number of IBA1+ microglia were also reduced in both global Trpv4 KO (Supplemental Figure 9, H and I) and microglia-specific Trpv4 cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 9, J and K). Conversely, we further tested if the chemical activation of TRPV4 was sufficient to promote microglial activation and proliferation. Indeed, i.t. injection of GSK101 combined with i.p. injection of EdU in Cx3cr1GFP/+ mice for 3 consecutive days caused a noticeable increase in CX3CR1-GFP fluorescence intensity and the number of EdU+/CX3CR1+ cells in the spinal dorsal horn (Figure 6, E and F), suggesting that activation of TRPV4 was sufficient to produce microglial activation and proliferation.

Figure 6 TRPV4 is necessary and sufficient for nerve injury–induced microgliosis following SNI. (A and B) Representative images of CX3CR1-GFP and EdU coexpression in spinal dorsal horn (A) and quantification of MFI of CX3CR1-GFP and number of EdU+/CX3CR1-GFP+ microglia from Cx3cr1GFP/+ and Cx3cr1GFP/+:Trpv4–/– mice on day 7 after SNI (B). (C and D) Representative images of CX3CR1-tdTomato and EdU coexpression in spinal dorsal horn (C) and quantification of MFI of CX3CR1-tdTomato and number of EdU+/CX3CR1-tdTomato+ microglia from Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato:+/+ and Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato:Trpv4fl/fl mice on day 7 after SNI (D). EdU was i.p. administrated once per day for 3 consecutive days starting on day 1 after SNI. n = 20 spinal slices from 4 mice per group. ***P < 0.001 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bar: 200 μm. (E and F) Representative images of CX3CR1-tdTomato and EdU coexpression in spinal dorsal horn (E) and quantification of the MFI of CX3CR1-tdTomato and number of EdU+/CX3CR1-tdTomato+ microglia from Cx3cr1GFP/+ mice following GSK101 administration (F). Coadministration of i.t. GSK101 (1 μg) and i.p. EdU injection was performed once per day for 3 consecutive days. n = 20 spinal slices from 4 mice per group. ***P < 0.001 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm (zoom). Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Spinal activation of TRPV4 was sufficient to promote excitatory neuronal hyperactivity and produce acute mechanical pain. Bidirectional microglia-neuron communications are critical to the generation and maintenance of neuropathic pain (7, 8). We reasoned that if TRPV4 was a critical mediator of SNI-induced mechanical allodynia and microglial activation, direct chemical activation of spinal TRPV4 alone should be sufficient to cause pain hypersensitivity. Indeed, a single i.t. injection of GSK101 markedly reduced the paw-withdrawal threshold, which was reversed by coapplied GSK219 (Figure 7A). Moreover, GSK101-induced mechanical allodynia was significantly abolished in global Trpv4 KO mice (Figure 7B) and microglia-specific Trpv4 cKO mice (Figure 7C), but not in endothelial cell-specific or neuron-specific Trpv4 cKO mice (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 4I). Interestingly, the mechanical hypersensitivity induced by i.t. application of GSK101 was reversible between 24–48 hours after injection, suggesting an acute and reversible activation/sensitization of pain-transmitting neurons in the spinal cord.

Figure 7 Activation of TRPV4 by GSK101 induces pain hypersensitivity and hyperactivity of spinal excitatory neurons. (A– D) Time course of paw withdrawal threshold following i.t. injection of GSK101 in vehicle-treated and GSK219-treated WT mice (A), WT control littermates and Trpv4–/– mice (B), Trpv4fl/fl control littermates and Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice (C); Trpv4fl/fl control littermates and Cdh5Cre/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice (D). GSK219 (25 μg) was i.t. injected 1.5 hours after GSK101 (1 μM) administration. n = 7–10 mice per group. #P < 0.05 versus vehicle group; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus GSK101 group by 2-way repeated ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E–H) Schematic illustration of in vivo 2-photon Ca2+ imaging (E), representative 2-photon images (F), ΔF/F hot map (G), and ΔF/F peak amplitude (H) of spinal Vglut2+ neurons responses to GSK101 (1 μM) and GSK219 (25 μg) i.t. injection. n = 105–120 neurons from 4 mice. ***P < 0.001 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bar: 50 μm. (I–K) Representative recorded Vglut2-tdTomato+ neuron in the lamina IIo of spinal cord slice (I), ramp protocol of depolarizing current was applied to assess the rheobase, RMP, and threshold (J), and step protocol of depolarizing currents was applied to assess the number of AP firings (K). (L–S) Representative traces and quantification of AP firings from Vglut2Cre/+:tdTomato mice with GSK101 (300 nM) and GSK219 (300 nM) perfusion. n = 10–15 neurons from 3–4 mice. (T–W) Representative traces and quantification of AP firings from Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice with GSK101 perfusion. n = 10 neurons from 3 mice. ***P < 0.001 by paired 2-tailed Student’s t test (M, Q, and U), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way repeated ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (O, S, and W). Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

We further examined the activity of the spinal excitatory neurons following GSK101 administration by monitoring [Ca2+] i levels in spinal Vgult2+ neurons from naive Vgult2Cre/+ mice using virus-mediated expression of the Cre-inducible Ca2+ indicator GCaMP6s (AAV-DIO-GCaMP6s-tdTomato). Using in vivo 2-photon imaging, we found that i.t. injections of GSK101 evoked a rise in [Ca2+] i transients in the spinal Vgult2+ interneurons, which was abolished by GSK219 pretreatment (Figure 7, E–H). Moreover, using ex vivo patch-clamp recording in lamina IIo Vgult2+ interneurons from naive Vgult2Cre/+:tdTomato mice with ramp and step protocols of depolarizing current application (Figure 7, I–K), we also observed that acute perfusion with GSK101 significantly decreased the rheobase and increased the resting membrane potential (RMP), action potential (AP) threshold, and frequency compared with baseline (15/24 neurons from 4 mice; Figure 7, L–O), which was also abolished by GSK219 pretreatment (10/10 neurons from 3 mice; Figure 7, P–S). Importantly, no GSK101-induced increases in AP firings were detected in lamina IIo interneurons from microglia-specific Trpv4 cKO mice (10/10 neurons from 3 mice, Figure 7, T–W). These findings indicate that activation of spinal microglia-expressed TRPV4 was sufficient to produce excitatory neuronal hyperactivity and drive acute mechanical hypersensitivity.

Next, we asked if TRPV4 activation also affected disinhibition from inhibitory interneurons, which is also a major feature of neuropathic pain (32, 33). Surprisingly, GSK101 did not significantly affect the rheobase, RMP, AP threshold, and frequency, compared with baseline by using ex vivo patch-clamp recording in lamina II Vgat+ inhibitory interneurons from naive VgatCre/+:tdTomato mice with ramp and step protocols of depolarizing current application (Supplemental Figure 10, A–K). More importantly, GSK219 had no effect on AP firings in the inhibitory interneurons from VgatCre/+:tdTomato mice on day 7 after SNI (Supplemental Figure 10, L–O), suggesting that TRPV4 activation in spinal microglia selectively contributed to gain in excitability in the spinal excitatory neurons, but was not relevant to disinhibition in the spinal inhibitory neurons.

Microglia-expressed TRPV4 was necessary for SNI-induced functional and structural plasticity of spinal excitatory neurons. It is well established that functional and structural plasticity at various sites in somatosensory pain circuits is closely related to the transition from acute to chronic pain (34). To test whether blocking microglia-expressed TRPV4 was sufficient to suppress spinal synaptic plasticity in the setting of neuropathic pain, we first measured spinal excitatory synaptic transmission and membrane excitability by detecting spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (sEPSCs) and AP firings in lamina IIo interneurons. As predicted, mice subjected to SNI exhibited increased frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs, as well as AP firing frequency, compared with sham control mice at day 7 after SNI (Figure 8, A–D). Consistent with the behavioral phenotypes, global Trpv4 KO (Figure 8, E–H) and microglia-specific Trpv4 cKO (Figure 8, I–L) mice, as well as mice treated with GSK219 (Figure 8, M–P) exhibited significantly reduced frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs, as well as AP firing frequency following SNI, when compared with their respective controls. Moreover, acute perfusion with GSK219 instantaneously diminished the frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs, as well as AP firing frequency in Vgult2+ neurons on day 7 after SNI (Supplemental Figure 11). Together, our results demonstrate that microglia-expressed TRPV4 was required to mediate excitatory synaptic transmission and promote excitability in the spinal cord following peripheral nerve injury.

Figure 8 Genetic or pharmacological inhibition of TRPV4 reduces SNI-induced neuronal hyperactivity and inhibits dendritic spine remodeling in spinal lamina IIo neurons. (A–D) Representative traces and quantification of the frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs (A and B), and the number of AP firings (C and D) in spinal lamina IIo neurons from WT mice on day 7 after sham or SNI. n = 18 neurons from 4 mice per group. (E–H) Representative traces and quantification of the frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs (E and F), and the number of AP firings (G and H) in spinal lamina IIo neurons from WT control littermate and Trpv4–/– mice on day 7 after SNI. n = 15–20 neurons from 4 mice per group. (I–L) Representative traces and quantification of the frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs (I and J), and the number of AP firings (K and L) in spinal lamina IIo neurons from Trpv4fl/fl control littermates and Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice on day 7 after SNI. n = 15–20 neurons from 4 mice per group. (M–P) Representative traces and quantification of the frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs (M and N), and the number of current step-induced AP firings (O and P) in spinal lamina IIo neurons from WT mice treated with vehicle or GSK219 (30 mg/kg, i.p., once per day from days 1– 7 after SNI) on day 7 after SNI. n = 20 neurons from 4 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired Student’s t-test (B, F, J, and N), ***P < 0.001 by 2-way repeated ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D, H, L, and P). Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Given that central sensitization also depends on the structural plasticity of spinal neurons in chronic pain states (34), we sought to investigate whether peripheral nerve injury induced dendrite spine remodeling beyond functional plasticity in the spinal neurons and whether it relies on the function of microglia-expressed TRPV4. Indeed, neurons in spinal lamina IIo stained by microinjection of biocytin exhibited a significant increase in the density of dendrite spines on day 7 after SNI compared with neurons from the sham control mice (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). This SNI-induced increase in dendrite spine density was reduced in both global Trpv4 KO (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D) and microglia-specific Trpv4 cKO (Supplemental Figure 12, E and F) mice, as well as mice treated with repeated i.p. injections of GSK219 for 7 days after SNI (Supplemental Figure 12, G and H) when compared with their respective controls. These findings demonstrate that the transition of synaptic potentiation to structural alteration in the spinal cord pain circuit was dependent on the function of microglia-expressed TRPV4, which may underlie pain chronicity.

Microglia-expressed TRPV4 mediated functional and structural plasticity of spinal excitatory neurons through LCN2. Microglia communicate with other cell types in the CNS by releasing soluble factors (7, 35). We showed that many proinflammatory cytokines can be released from activated microglia after SNI (Supplemental Figure 9, A–E). Notably, published studies demonstrated that immune cell-derived proinflammatory cytokines generally either modulate or have no effect on dendritic spine density in the CNS (36–38). Interestingly, we found that TRPV4 activation in microglia also markedly upregulated the production of LCN2, a secreted protein that was shown to be an important regulator of neuronal excitability in the CNS (31, 39, 40). Further, LCN2 expression is significantly upregulated in a mouse model of chronic neuropathic pain caused by spinal nerve ligation (30). Importantly, LCN2 expression and function are closely related to spine density and membrane excitability in the CNS in a region-specific manner (39, 41), prompting us to hypothesize that LCN2 may be involved in TRPV4-mediated spinal synaptic plasticity and neuropathic pain. To test this hypothesis, we first checked LCN2 expression in the spinal cord and determined the role of TRPV4 in LCN2 production. Following SNI, LCN2 was specifically expressed in the spinal dorsal horn CX3CR1+ microglia (Figure 9A) but was absent from the global Lcn2 KO (Lcn2–/–) and microglia-specific Lcn2 cKO (Cx3cr1CreER/+:Lcn2fl/fl) mice (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). Strikingly, Lcn2 mRNA expression was markedly increased in the spinal dorsal horn following SNI when compared with the sham control group, and this upregulation was substantially reduced in both global Trpv4 KO (Figure 9B) and microglia-specific Trpv4 cKO (Figure 9C) mice. Consistent with the genetic ablation studies, chemical activation of TRPV4 by GSK101 for 48 hours induced Lcn2 mRNA upregulation in cultured spinal microglia (Figure 9D) and promoted the release of LCN2 protein in cell culture supernates (Figure 9E), which were suppressed by coapplication of GSK219. Moreover, both global Lcn2 KO and microglia-specific Lcn2 cKO mice exhibited improved mechanical allodynia and gait abnormality following SNI (Figure 10, A–F) without obvious changes in sensorimotor behaviors (Supplemental Figure 13, C–F), suggesting that spinal LCN2 was required to generate the SNI-induced mechanical pain hypersensitivity in a TRPV4-dependent manner.

Figure 9 TRPV4 is necessary and sufficient for LCN2 expression in the spinal microglia. (A) Representative images of LCN2 antibody with CX3CR1-tdTomato in the spinal dorsal horn of Cx3cr1CreER/+:tdTomato mice on day 7 after SNI. Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm (zoom). (B and C) Relative expression levels of Lcn2 mRNA in the ipsilateral sides of the spinal cord from WT mice and Trpv4–/– mice (B), Trpv4fl/fl control littermates and Cx3cr1CreER/+:Trpv4fl/fl mice (C) on day 7 after sham or SNI surgery. n = 6 mice per group. Statistics were determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (D and E) Relative expression levels of Lcn2 mRNA in the cultured primary spinal microglia (D) and LCN2 release in the culture supernates (E) with GSK101 (300 nM) and GSK219 (30 nM) treatment. n = 4 wells per group from 2 independent experiments. Statistics were determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Figure 10 Genetic inhibition of LCN2 in the spinal microglia reduces SNI-induced neuronal hyperactivity in spinal lamina IIo neurons. (A and B) Time course of paw withdrawal threshold following SNI in WT control littermates and Lcn2–/– mice (A), Lcn2fl/fl control littermates and Cx3cr1CreER/+:Lcn2fl/fl mice (B). n = 7–10 mice per group. Statistics were determined by 2-way repeated ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (C–F) Representative footprint timing view and CatWalk gait analysis of WT control littermate and Lcn2–/– mice (C and D), Lcn2fl/fl control littermates and Cx3cr1CreER/+:Lcn2fl/fl mice (E and F) on day 7 after SNI. n = 8–10 mice per group. Statistics were determined by paired or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G–J) Representative traces and quantification of the frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs (G and H), and the number of AP firings (I and J) in spinal lamina IIo neurons from WT control littermate and Lcn2–/– mice on day 7 after SNI. n = 16–20 neurons from 4 mice per group. (K–N) Representative traces and quantification of the frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs (K and L), and the number of AP firings (M and N) in spinal lamina IIo neurons from Lcn2fl/fl control littermates and Cx3cr1CreER/+:Lcn2fl/fl mice on day 7 after SNI. n = 16–20 neurons from 4 mice per group. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (H and L), Statistics were determined by 2-way repeated ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (J and N). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

While LCN2 has been implicated in driving both inflammatory and neuropathic pain, its role in spinal synaptic plasticity remains unknown. Consistent with in vivo pain behavioral studies, we found that both global and microglia-specific ablation of Lcn2 reduced the SNI-induced frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs, AP firing frequency (Figure 10, G–N), and the density of dendrite spines (Supplemental Figure 12, I–L) on day 7 after SNI. Conversely, i.t. injection of recombinant LCN2 for 3 consecutive days was sufficient to increase the frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs, AP firing frequency (Supplemental Figure 13, G–J), and the density of dendrite spines (Supplemental Figure 13, O and P). In addition, Lcn2 deficiency effectively reduced the increase in frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs, AP firing frequency (Supplemental Figure 13, K–N), and the density of dendrite spines (Supplemental Figure 13, Q and R) induced by i.t. injection of GSK101 for 3 consecutive days. Collectively, these results demonstrate that LCN2 was a key downstream mediator of microglial TRPV4 signaling that promotes spinal synaptic plasticity and neuropathic pain.