Endothelial VEGFR2-PLCγ signaling regulates vascular permeability and antitumor immunity through eNOS/Src

Clinical relevance of tumor endothelial PLCγ in kidney cancer. The contribution of VEGFR2/PLCγ signaling in the adult endothelium, healthy or disease-afflicted, is unknown. As a basis for hypothesis-driven exploration of the role of endothelial PLCγ signaling, we investigated endothelial PLCγ expression in human cancer. PLCγ immunostaining of human tumor tissue microarrays (TMAs) — composed of RCC, skin cancer, melanoma, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer — revealed endothelial expression of PLCγ to different extents, in addition to expression in tumor cells and immune cells in the different cancer forms (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161366DS1). In 5 of 12 examined biopsies from patients with RCC, PLCγ was prominently expressed in the tumor endothelium, with minor expression in immune cells (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A). Interestingly, certain patients with RCC lacked vascular PLCγ, but the expression in immune cells remained (Figure 1B). Given the marked endothelial expression in a subgroup of patients, RCC was chosen for extended analysis.

Figure 1 Tumor endothelial PLCγ expression correlates with worse patient survival and biological processes in patients with ccRCC. (A and B) Representative images of patients with RCC positive (n = 5, A) and negative (n = 7; B) for vascular PLCγ expression. Scale bar: 50 μm. Lower right panels show magnifications from insets. Scale bar, 20 μm. (C and D) Kaplan-Meier curves showing correlative analysis of PLCG1 mRNA expression and disease specific survival (C) and overall survival (D) in the ccRCC TCGA data set (KIRC); n = 383 (PLCG1-low subgroup) and 127 patients (PLCG1-high subgroup). (E) Ranking of the 20 (GOBPs most enriched in the PLCG1-low subgroup (n = 383 patients) based on significance (P adj shown as heatmap) and ratio of affected genes within each GOBP. Overrepresentation analysis was performed based on a hypergeometric distribution corresponding to the 1-sided Fisher’s exact test (ClusterProfiler). (F) CNET plot showing networks of top differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the immune activity GOBPs listed in E. (G) Ranking as in E, of the 20 most enriched GOBPs in the PLCG1-high subgroup (n = 127 patients). (H) CNET plot showing network of top DEGs in the indicated GOBPs in G.

Clinical features correlating with overall PLCγ expression were explored using the gene expression TCGA-data set of 510 cases of ccRCC (KIRC) (https://www.cancer.gov/ccg/research/genome-sequencing/tcga). The expression cut-off was determined by Kaplan Meier-analysis of patients divided into 4 equal subgroups (25% of patients in each subgroup) based on quartiles of PLCG1 expression (subgroup 1: low expression; subgroup 2: mid/low expression; subgroup 3: mid/high expression; subgroup 4: high expression). Patients in subgroup 4 showed a particularly poor outcome compared with subgroups 1–3 which showed similar outcomes (Supplemental Figure 1B). Therefore, patients with expression levels above and below the third quartile were assigned as PLCG1-high (subgroup 4; 127 patients) and PLCG1-low expressing patients (subgroup 1–3; 383 patients), respectively. There was no association of the PLCG1-high subgroup with any clinicopathological characteristics analyzed (Supplemental Table 1). Survival analyses, however, revealed a significant correlation of high PLCG1 mRNA levels and worse disease-specific survival (DSS) (Figure 1C) as well as overall survival (OS) (Figure 1D), with an increased risk of death (DSS: HR =1.645 P = 0.018; OS: HR = 1.481, P = 0.024). PLCγ expression was further identified as an independent marker for poor ccRCC outcome. The prognostic significance of the PLCG1-high subgroup remained in multivariable analyses adjusted for clinicopathological characteristics including sex, age, tumor-, nodal- and metastasis stage (DSS: HR = 1.642, P = 0.022; OS: HR = 1.545, P = 0.014) (Table 1). In summary, our analyses identified PLCγ as a clinically relevant biomarker for outcomes for patients with ccRCC.

Table 1 Multivariable analysis of survival, including clinicopathological characteristics and PLCγ mRNA expression levels in the KIRC cohort

Biological processes in RCC correlating with PLCγ transcript levels. Given the clinical relevance of PLCγ expression in RCC, the potential disease impact of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) with a log 2 fold change of more than 1.0 or less than –1.0 in the PLCG1-high and -low subgroups in the KIRC cohort (Supplemental Data File 1) was assessed by examining enrichment of gene ontology biological processes (GOBPs). GOBPs were ranked based on significance (adjusted P value shown as heatmap) and ratio of affected genes within each GOBP. In the PLCG1-low group GOBPs were enriched for metabolic processes (12 of the 20 top GOBPs) and for immune activation (4 of the 20 top GOBPs) (Figure 1E). Of all enriched GOBPs in the PLCG1-low subgroup, 54 (5.2%) were related to immunity and inflammation (Supplemental Figure 1C). Lead DEGs in the immunity and inflammatory GOBPs enriched in the PLCG1-low subgroup were largely overlapping and included genes such as TNFSF13 (APRIL), implicated in B cell survival and differentiation in RCC (18), as well as ASAH1 (19) and XRCC6 (20), implicated in T cell function (Figure 1F). In contrast, GOBPs enriched in the PLCG1-high subgroup related to proliferative and morphogenic processes, including lymph vessel morphogenesis, in agreement with the loss of the hypoxia-regulated von Hippel Lindau (vHL) tumor suppressor and hypoxia-induced expression of VEGFA in ccRCC (21) (Figure 1, G and H). Strikingly, there was no enrichment of immune activity–related GOBPs in the PLCG1-high subgroup, and angiogenic GOBPs were missing in the PLCG1-low subgroup.

It is increasingly appreciated that tumor vascular dysfunction hallmarks such as vessel fragility, hyperpermeability and poor perfusion steer tumor metabolism (22) as well as tumor immune cell infiltration and function, from antitumor to protumor directed effects (6). Thus, the GOBPs enriched in the PLCG1-low and -high RCC subgroups — metabolism and immune activation, and proliferation and morphogenesis, respectively — could all be related directly or indirectly to tumor vascular features.

VEGFR2 Y1173 heterozygosity accompanied by decreased tumor vascular permeability and enhanced antitumor immunity. PLCγ is a binding partner for the VEGFR2 phosphosite pY1173, which regulates endothelial cell differentiation (23), but no unbiased approach has been applied to identify the interactome of this phosphosite. To this end, biotinylated peptides corresponding to the region around Y1175 in the human sequence, corresponding to mouse Y1173, phosphorylated or not, were used to capture downstream signal transducers from human endothelial cell lysates. Subsequent mass spectrometry (MS) analysis identified PLCγ as the main interaction partner for pY1175 (Supplemental Figure 2A). RASA1, SHP2 (PTPN11), VAV2, and CSK also bound efficiently to the pY1175 peptide (Supplemental Figure 2A). Western blot analysis corroborated a predominant binding of PLCγ to the pY1175 peptide compared with the pY951 and pY1214 peptides (Supplemental Figure 2B). In agreement, mouse aortic endothelial (MAE) cells expressing mouse WT VEGFR2 showed potent accumulation of PLCγ pY783 (denoted pPLCγ below) required for enzyme activation, which was lacking in MAE cells expressing the VEGFR2 Y1173F mutant (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). The suppressed PLCγ phosphorylation was not due to loss of other receptor phosphosites; VEGFR2 pY949 and pY1212 were still induced in MAE-Y1173F cells (Supplemental Figure 2, C, F, and G).

The clinical relevance of endothelial PLCγ expression in RCC prompted further analysis using experimental tumor models. Two subcutaneous tumor models, B16F10 melanoma and T241 fibrosarcoma, were inoculated in the flanks of WT mice and in mice in which one Vegfr2 allele carried the Y1173F mutation. The heterozygous Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mutants were born at the expected Mendelian ratios, whereas the homozygous Vegfr2Y1173F/Y1173F mutant pups were lost during embryogenesis in agreement with earlier reports (15). Isolated ECs (iECs) from Vegfr2Y1173F/+ lung displayed a marked loss in pPLCγ levels in response to VEGFA compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I), thus demonstrating the relevance of this mouse model. In agreement, the Vegfr2Y1173F/+ B16F10 vasculature showed reduced levels of pPLCγ (Figure 2, A and B). Tumor growth rates and vascular density were similar when comparing WT with Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice inoculated with either B16F10 (Figure 2, C and D) or T241 fibrosarcoma (Supplemental Figure 2, J and K). The vasculature in solid tumors is characterized by hypoxia-driven VEGFA expression, a disrupted endothelial barrier, and elevated vascular leakage (1, 24). Vascular leakage in the B16F10 and T241 vasculature was determined by i.v. injection of FITC-conjugated 2,000 kDa fixable or TRITC-conjugated 70 kDa nonfixable dextran before tumor collection. B16F10 melanoma vessels in Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice showed reduced dextran leakage compared with WT mice, assessed by quantifying fixed dextran on sections and by extraction of nonfixable dextran (Figure 2, E-G). Tumor vessel leakage was similarly suppressed in T241 fibrosarcoma in Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2, L–N). The stabilized B16F10 tumor vasculature in the Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice conferred increased sensitivity of these tumors to chemotherapy; treatment of Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice with a low dose temozolomide (TMZ, 5 mg/kg) suppressed B16F10 melanoma growth while tumors in WT mice remained unaffected (Figure 2, H and I).

Figure 2 VEGFR2 pY1173/PLCγ signaling in experimental tumors affects vascular leakage, response to therapy, and antitumor immunity. (A and B) Immunostaining (A) and mean fluorescent intensity (MFI) quantification (B) of pPLCγ Y783 in Vegfr2+/+ (WT) and Vegfr2Y1173F/+ (Y1173F/+) B16F10 melanoma tumors; n = 5 (WT) and 3 (Y1173F/+) mice, ≥ 3 fields of view/experiment. Scale bar: 100 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. (C) Tumor growth of WT and Y1173F/+ B16F10 tumors; n = 5 (WT) and 3 (Y1173F/+) mice. 1-way ANOVA. (D) Quantification of vessel density (MFI) from A; n = 5 (WT) and 3 (Y1173F/+) mice, ≥ 3 fields of view/tumor. Unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. (E and F) Representative image (E) and quantification (F) of extravasated fixable 2,000 kDa FITC-dextran in B16F10 tumors; n = 5 (WT) and 3 (Y1173F/+) mice, ≥ 3 fields of view/experiment. Scale bar:100 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. (G) Fluorescent intensity of 70 kDa TRITC-dextran extracted from B16F10 tumors; n = 5 (WT) and 3 (Y1173F/+) mice. Unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. (H and I) Tumor growth (H) and tumor weights (I) of WT and Y1173F/+ B16F10 tumors treated with 5 mg/kg Temozolomide (TMZ) or DMSO control; n = 9–10 mice/group. 2-way ANOVA (H), 1-way ANOVA (I). (J–M) Percent B cells (CD19) (J), helper T cells (CD3 and CD4 costaining) (K), regulatory T cells (CD3, CD4, CD25, and Foxp3 costaining) (L), cytotoxic T cells (CD3 and CD8 costaining) (M) in WT and Y1173F/+ B16F10 tumors; n = 16/genotype. Unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. (N) mRNA expression of TGFβ (Tgfb1-3), IL10 (Il10), IL35 (Il12a, Ebi3), IFNγ (Ifng), and TNFα (Tnf) in WT and Y1173F/+ B16F10 tumors; n = 5 mice/genotype. Unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. (O) Tumor weight of CD40- or IgG-treated WT and Y1173F/+ B16F10 tumors harvested at day 12; n = 9–10 mice/group. 1-way ANOVA. Data represent mean ± SD or SEM (H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

The enhanced immune activation in the RCC PLCG1-low subgroup implied a potential role for vascular VEGFR2 Y1173/PLCγ signaling in immune cell infiltration and activation. Profiling of immune cells in the B16F10 tumors showed reduced numbers of B cells (CD19+) and helper T cells (CD3+ CD4+) as well as Tregs (CD3+ CD4+ CD25+ Foxp3+) in Vegfr2Y1173F/+ tumors compared with WT tumors (Figure 2, J–L). Notably, the overall number of immune cells (CD45+) did not differ between genotypes and other immune cell populations, including cytotoxic T cells (CD3+ CD8+), dendritic cells (CD11c+ MHC IIhi), and macrophages (CD11b+ F4/80+) were present at similar levels in B16F10 tumors from WT and Y1173F mice (Figure 2M and Supplemental Figure 2, O–Q). In the human KIRC cohort, PLCG1 expression correlated with mRNA expression of the B cell markers CD19 and CD20 and the Treg marker Foxp3, but not with the T cell marker CD8 (Supplemental Table 2). This human RCC data is in agreement with the higher prevalence of B cells and Tregs in the mouse WT B16F10 tumors, which has abundant endothelial PLCγ signaling (Figure 2, A and J–M).

Quantitative PCR (qPCR) of whole tumor lysate for transcript levels of the cytokines TGFβ (Tgfb1–2), IL10 (Il10), and IL35 (Ebi3 and Il12a), associated with suppressed antitumor immunity (25), showed reduced levels in Vegfr2Y1173F/+ tumors (Figure 2N). Ebi3 can also dimerize with Il27 to form IL27, and Il12a with Il12b to form IL12; both Il27 and Il12b were expressed at low and comparable levels in the B16F10 tumors from WT and Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2R). The inflammatory cytokine IFNγ (Ifng), assigned a pleiothropic role in tumor immunity (26), was also reduced in Vegfr2Y1173F/+ tumors, whereas the levels of Tgfb3 and Tnfa remained unaffected (Figure 2N). In line with these data, in the KIRC cohort, PLCG1 transcripts covaried with expression of TGFB1–3 and IL12A (Supplemental Table 3). Overall, these data suggest that tumor vascular VEGFR2 pY1173/PLCγ signaling may steer an immune-suppressive microenvironment. Therefore, the response to immunotherapy treatment with CD40 agonistic antibodies was tested. CD40 agonistic antibodies enhance antitumor immunity by increasing antigen presentation through CD40, expressed on antigen-presenting cells (APCs), including DC and B cells, which promotes activation and expansion of cytotoxic T cells (27). Treatment of Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice with anti-CD40 antibodies suppressed growth of B16F10 tumors, while WT mouse tumors were resistant to this therapy (Figure 2O). These data indicate that the extent of PLCγ signaling in tumor vessels correlates with the anti-tumor immune status and the response to immunotherapy.

VEGFR2 pY1173 regulates VEGFA-induced vascular permeability. To examine the role of PLCγ signaling downstream of VEGFA-induced pY1173 in vivo in the healthy endothelium, Vegfr2Y1173F/+ and WT mice were injected intradermally with VEGFA or PBS in the back skin. Immunofluorescent staining showed reduced levels of VEGFA-induced pPLCγ Y783 in the endothelium of Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice compared with WT mice, supporting the requirement of pY1173 signaling for PLCγ activation in vivo (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 VEGFR2 pY1173 signaling regulates VEGFA-induced vascular permeability in the healthy skin. (A) Representative images of immunofluorescent staining for VE-cadherin (VEC) and pPLCγ Y783 in the back skin of Vegfr2+/+ WT and Vegfr2Y1173F/+ heterozygous (Y1173F/+) mice, subsequent to intradermal injection of PBS or VEGFA. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Quantification of mean fluorescent intensity of vascular pPLCγ Y783 from A; n = 5 mice/genotype, ≥ 2 fields of view/mouse. 1-way ANOVA. (C) Representative images of Evans blue leakage in response to PBS, VEGFA, bradykinin, or histamine in the back skin of WT and Y1173F/+ mice. (D) Quantification (620 nm absorbance) of extravasated Evans blue from C. Values are shown as fold of PBS-treated control, normalized to tissue weight; n = 3–5 mice/group. 1-way ANOVA. (E) Representative time-lapse image of VEGFA-induced vascular permeability of 2,000 kDa FITC dextran in the ear dermis of WT and Y1173F/+ mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F and G) Number of leakage sites/100 μm in WT and Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice, in veins (F) and capillaries (G); n = 3 mice/genotype, ≥ 2 fields of view/mouse. Unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. (H and I) Ear dermis leakage in response to VEGFA in tamoxifen-treated Vegfr2fl/fl; Cdh5-Cre– (fl/fl), Vegfr2Y1173F/fl; Cdh5-Cre– (Y1173F/fl), Vegfr2Y1173F/fl; Cdh5-Cre+ (Y1173F/–), Vegfr+/fl; Cdh5-Cre+ (+/–), Vegfr2fl/fl; Cdh5-Cre+ (–/–), quantified as leakage sites/100 μm, in veins (H) and capillaries (I); n = 3–5 mice/genotype, ≥ 2 fields of view/mouse. 1-way ANOVA. Data represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

The importance of pY1173 signaling in regulation of the vascular barrier in normal vessels was assessed by analysis of intradermal leakage of the albumin-bound colloidal dye Evans blue after administration of VEGFA in the back skin. Leakage increased 2.7-fold in the WT dermis, while the effect of VEGFA was essentially obliterated in Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice (Figure 3, C and D). In contrast, administration of the inflammatory cytokines bradykinin or histamine elicited similar leakage responses in WT and Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice (Figure 3, C and D). Live imaging of vascular leakage using sensitive, noninvasive real-time imaging to determine its kinetics (28) confirmed a significant suppression of VEGFA-mediated vascular leakage in the Vegfr2Y1173F/+ dermal vasculature, quantified as number of leakage sites per vessel length (Figure 3, E–G). Leakage from dermal venules as well as capillaries was reduced by approximately 50%, in accordance with the Y1173F heterozygosity.

To confirm the impact of pY1173/PLCγ signaling on vascular permeability and circumvent the embryonic lethality of Vegfr2Y1173F/Y1173F mice, we bred Vegfr2Y1173F/+ heterozygous mice onto a Vegfr2fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 background. Tamoxifen-mediated excision of the WT Vegfr2 allele generated Vegfr2Y1173F/– mice expressing only one Vegfr2 allele in endothelial cells, carrying the Y1173F mutation. The efficiency of VEGFR2 downregulation in tamoxifen-treated Vegfr2Y1173F/– mice was validated by anti-VEGFR2 immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

The effect of elimination of pY1173-signaling in the Vegfr2Y1173F/– model was examined by assessing vascular density in the ear dermis of 8-week-old mice. Thirty days after the initiation of tamoxifen treatment, there was no difference in the vascular density between WT, Vegfr2Y1173F/–, and Vegfr2Y1173F/fl mice (expressing one Y1173F mutant Vegfr2 allele and one WT allele) (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), suggesting that pY1173 signaling is nonessential for endothelial maintenance in the adult vascular bed, although organ-dependent effects cannot be excluded. However, VEGFA-induced leakage in the ear dermis was nearly completely suppressed in Vegfr2Y1173F/– mice compared with Vegfr2+/– mice (expressing only one Vegfr2 WT allele in endothelial cells) or Vegfr2Y1173F/fl mice (Figure 3, H and I). Interestingly, the suppression of VEGFA-induced leakage was similar to that seen after endothelial removal of both Vegfr2 alleles, demonstrating the requirement for pY1173 signaling for transient destabilization of endothelial junctions (Figure 3, H and I).

The vascular barrier is composed of endothelial cells, the surrounding mural support, and the basement membrane. Analysis of the skin vasculature of Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice revealed similar vessel density, pericyte coverage, levels of basement membrane and junctional markers as seen in the WT Vegfr2+/+ vasculature (Supplemental Figure 3, E–J). Moreover, unprovoked, basal dermal leakage measured in mice with systemic circulation of fluorescent dextran or Evans blue, was similar between WT and Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 3, K–N), indicating that the stability of the vascular barrier in the absence of leakage agonists was unaffected by loss of pY1173 signaling.

We conclude that dermal vessel permeability and leakage of macromolecules in vivo depends on signaling downstream of the VEGFR2 Y1173 phosphosite.

PLCγ signaling destabilizes the endothelial cell barrier. To pinpoint the contribution of PLCγ in the adult endothelium in vivo, Plcg1fl/fl mice (29) were crossed with the Cdh5-CreERT2 strain to generate Plcg1fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 mice. Cre-positive Plcg1fl/fl mice, lacking expression of PLCγ specifically in ECs after tamoxifen administration, are referred to as Plcg1iECKO mice (see Supplemental Figure 4, A and B for floxing efficiency in lung iECs). Plcg1iECKO mice failed to respond to intradermal VEGFA administration with increased Evans blue extravasation, relative to cre-negative Plcg1fl/fl (WT) mice, demonstrating an essential role for endothelial PLCγ in regulation of vascular leakage in vivo (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 pY1173/PLCγ signaling leads to adherens junction disruption and phosphorylation. (A) Evans blue leakage in the back skin in response to PBS or VEGFA in tamoxifen-treated Plcg1fl/fl; Cdh5-Cre – (WT), and Plcg1fl/fl; Cdh5-Cre + (Plcg1iECKO) mice. (B) Quantification of extravasated Evans blue from A shown as fold of PBS-treated WT mice, normalized to tissue weight; n = 12 (WT), and 8 (Plcg1iECKO) mice. 1-way ANOVA. (C) Immunofluorescent staining with antibodies against VE-cadherin (VEC) and pVEC Y685 in the back skin of tamoxifen-treated WT and Plcg1iECKO mice after intradermal injection of PBS or VEGFA. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Quantification of mean fluorescent intensity for vascular pVEC Y685 from C; n = 3 mice/genotype, ≥ 2 fields of view/mouse. 1-way ANOVA. (E) Immunofluorescent staining of VEC and pVEC Y685 of unstimulated or VEGFA-stimulated HUVECs (100 ng/mL, 5 min), silenced for PLCG1 (siPLCG1) or treated with control siRNA (siCtr). Nuclei stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 20 μm. (F and G) Quantification of VEC area (F); n = 6 independent experiments, ≥ 3 fields of view/experiment and pVEC Y685 levels (G); n = 5 independent experiments, ≥ 3 fields of view/experiment from E. 1-way ANOVA. (H) Representative Western blot showing downstream VEGFA-activated signaling in siCtr or siPLCG1-treated HUVECs. (I–M) Quantification of at least 3 independent experiments from H, for pVEC Y685 (I), pVEGFR2 Y1175 (J), pFAK (K), pSFK Y418 (L), and pERK (M), shown as fold change of unstimulated samples. 1-way ANOVA. Data represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Regulation of vascular permeability by modulating endothelial adherens junction stability is a key in vivo response downstream of VEGFA/VEGFR2 activation. VE-cadherin is essential in stabilizing endothelial adherens junctions by forming homophilic complexes between ECs (30). Phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at Y685 by SFKs is accompanied by VE-cadherin internalization and thereby disruption of the homophilic interactions (31). In this process, the morphology of VE-cadherin junctions transition from linear to broad, jagged patterns in vitro. The transition of VE-cadherin morphology to a jagged phenotype at VEGFA-induced vascular leakage sites was confirmed in vivo, in dermal vessels (Supplemental Figure 4C). An increased VE-cadherin area, marking junction disruption when treated with VEGFA, was also displayed in lung iECs from WT mice. In contrast, junctions remained linear in cultures of iECs from Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Moreover, VE-cadherin pY685 levels increased in vivo in the WT mouse back skin dermis after injection of VEGFA, but remained low in Vegf-r2Y1173F/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G) and Plcg1iECKO mice (Figure 4, C and D). VEGFA-induced VE-cadherin disruption and phosphorylation at Y685 were also suppressed in HUVECs after siRNA-mediated silencing of PLCG1, assessed by immunostaining and immunoblotting (Figure 4, E–I). PLCG1 silencing still allowed VEGFA-induced phosphorylation of VEGFR2 Y1175 and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) (Figure 4, H, J, and K), however, activation of SFKs and ERK1/2 were suppressed to baseline in siPLCG1-treated HUVECs (Figure 4, H, L, and M). VEGFA-induced SFK- and ERK1/2-signaling was also suppressed in iECs from Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice compared with WT mice, while pY949 levels were unaffected (Supplemental Figure 4, H–L). Therefore, VEGFR2 pY1173/PLCγ signaling was required for VEGFA-mediated SFK and ERK1/2 activation, phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at Y685, and disruption of endothelial adherens junctions.

PLCγ induction of vascular permeability requires eNOS activation. VEGFA provokes a rapid release of Ca2+ from intracellular stores by activation of PLCγ (17). Disruption of adherens junctions is known to involve Ca2+ signaling (32), and, therefore, we studied the effect of removal of intracellular Ca2+ using the cell-permeable Ca2+ chelator MAPTAM, or by inhibiting PLCγ-induced Ca2+ fluxes using the PLCγ inhibitor U73122 (Supplemental Figure 5A). MAPTAM-treated HUVECs showed reduced VE-cadherin disruption, estimated as a change in area, as well as reduction of VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation after VEGFA-stimulation (Figure 5, A–C). eNOS depends on Ca2+ for its effects on a broad range of endothelial processes induced by VEGFR2-signaling (33). Moreover, both activation of SFKs and induction of VE-cadherin pY685 are suppressed in mice expressing a catalytically inactive eNOS mutant, challenged with oxygen-induced retinopathy (34). In HUVECs silenced for PLCG1 or, alternatively, treated with the PLCγ inhibitor U73122 (Supplemental Figure 5A), VEGFA-mediated eNOS activation was nearly extinguished, whereas pY1175 phosphorylation remained intact (Supplemental Figure 5, A–G). Furthermore, activation of eNOS was suppressed in VEGFA-stimulated iECs from Vegfr2Y1173F/+ mice, relative to iECs from WT mice (Figure 5, D and E), as well as in tumor vessels in B16F10 melanoma growing in Vegfr2 Y1173F/+ mice (Figure 5, F and G). In accordance with an important role for eNOS activity in VEGFA-induced junction disintegration, VEGFA-induced VE-cadherin pY685 in dermal vessels (Figure 5, H and I) and intradermal leakage of dextran (Figure 5, J–L) were markedly suppressed in Nos3S1176A/S1176A mice, homozygous for an inactivating mutation at S1176, required for eNOS catalytic activity.

Figure 5 PLCγ activates eNOS in a Ca2+-dependent manner to induce VEGF-dependent vascular leakage. (A) Representative VE-cadherin (VEC) and pVEC Y685 immunostainings of HUVECs pretreated for 15 minutes with DMSO (control) or 5 μM MAPTAM prior to VEGFA stimulation (100 ng/ml, 5 min). Nuclei stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 20 μm. (B and C) Quantification of VEC area (B) and pVEC Y685 levels (C) from A; n = 6 independent experiments, ≥ 3 fields of view/experiment. 1-way ANOVA. (D and E) Representative Western blot (D) and quantification (E) of peNOS S1177 levels in VEGFA-stimulated isolated lung ECs from WT and Vegfr2Y1173F/+ (Y1173F/+) mice; n = 4 mice/genotype. 1-way ANOVA. (F and G) Representative immunostaining (F) and mean fluorescent intensity (MFI) quantification (G) of eNOS and peNOS S1176 in B16F10 melanomas from Vegfr2+/+ (WT) and Vegfr2Y1173F/+ (Y1173F/+) mice; n = 5 (WT) and 3 (Y1173F/+) mice, ≥ 2 fields of view/tumor. Scale bar: 100 μm. Scale bar inset: 20 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. (H) Immunofluorescent staining with antibodies against VEC and pVEC Y685 in the back skin of NOS3+/+ (WT) and Nos3S1176A/S1167A (S1176A) mice after intradermal injection of PBS or VEGFA. Scale bar: 20 μm. (I) Quantification of MFI values for vascular pVEC Y685 from H; n = 3 mice/genotype, ≥ 2 fields of view/mouse. 1-way ANOVA. (J) Representative time-lapse image of VEGFA-stimulated vascular extravasation of a 2,000 kDa FITC-dextran in the ear dermis of WT and S1176A mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (K and L) Number of leakage sites/100 μm in WT and S1176A mice in ear dermis veins (K) and capillaries (L); n = 4–5 mice/genotype, ≥ 2 fields of view/mouse. Unpaired 2-tailed Students’ t test. Data represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Ca2+ release rescues activation of Src and VE-cadherin pY685 accumulation upon loss of PLCγ signaling. To delineate the molecular mechanism in eNOS-regulated vascular permeability and, in particular, the role of SFK activation, expression of either eNOS or Src was silenced in endothelial cells. Downregulation of eNOS resulted in elevated basal and reduced induction of SFK pY418 in response to VEGFA stimulation, whereas downregulation of Src left eNOS activation unaffected (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D), placing Src activation downstream of eNOS. Of the SFK members, Src has previously been shown to be critical in VEGF-A-, as well as bradykinin-induced vascular permeability (31, 35). However, antibodies against SFK pY418 recognize a sequence that is identical between Src, Yes, and Fyn. To overcome the challenge of reagents cross-reacting between different SFKs, a proximity ligation assay (PLA) was employed, using oligonucleotide-conjugated antibodies detecting Src or Yes in combination with antibodies detecting pSFK Y418. As seen in Figure 6, A–D, VEGF-A stimulation of HUVECs enhanced the number of junction-associated Src/pSFK signals only in cells with functional PLCγ- and eNOS-signaling (Figure 6, A–D). In contrast, the presence of activated Yes at endothelial junctions was already high before VEGFA treatment, and junctional pSFK/Yes PLA signals were unaffected by downregulation of eNOS (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Thus, eNOS regulates activation of Src but not Yes.

Figure 6 TG rescues activation of Src and VE-cadherin phosphorylation in response to VEGFA, after removal of PLCγ. (A–C) PLA using antibodies against Src and pSFK Y418, visualizing phosphorylation of Src on Y418, in HUVECs treated for 5 min with DMSO, 100 ng/ml VEGFA or 100 ng/ml VEGFA + 1uM TG, and pretreated with siCtr (A), siPLCG1 (B), or siNOS3 (C). Junctions are stained for VE-cadherin (VEC) and nuclei with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 20 μm. Boxed regions in left panels are magnified in panels to the right. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) MFI quantifications of junctional PLA signals representing Src phosphorylated on Y418 from A–C; n = 3 independent experiments, ≥ 3 fields of view/experiment. 1-way ANOVA. (E) Representative images of immunofluorescent stainings with antibodies against VEC and pVEC Y685, of HUVECs treated with VEGFA or VEGFA+TG, pretreated with siCtr, siPLCG1 or siNOS3. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) MFI quantification of data from E shown as fold of DMSO-treated siCtr; n = 3 independent experiments, ≥ 3 fields of view/experiment. 1-way ANOVA. Data represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

The crucial involvement of Ca2+ was further revealed by rescue experiments using Thapsigargin (TG) to inhibit the sarcoendoplasmatic/endoplasmic reticulum Ca2+ ATPase (SERCA), required for depletion of Ca2+ from the cytosol (36). TG treatment of HUVECs enhanced cytosolic Ca2+ levels, independent of PLCγ activation in cells treated with the PLCγ inhibitor U73122 or DMSO control (Supplemental Figure 6G). Notably, addition of TG rescued VEGFA-stimulated Src activation (Figure 6, A–D) and VE-cadherin pY685 levels after siRNA-mediated downregulation of PLCγ, but not after downregulation of eNOS (Figure 6, E and F). TG treatment also rescued VEGFA-induced VE-cadherin pY685 levels subsequent to pharmacological inhibition of PLCγ (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I). These data show that restoring intracellular Ca2+ levels through TG treatment overcomes the loss of PLCγ-mediated Ca2+ release required for activation of eNOS and downstream phosphorylation of Src and VE-cadherin. In contrast, TG-mediated Ca2+ restoration could not compensate for the loss of eNOS, whose enzymatic activity is required for accumulation of Src pY418 and VE-cadherin pY685. This data further support Ca2+-dependent functions of eNOS, downstream of PLCγ, in regulation of endothelial junction stability.

Collectively, Ca2+ signaling induced by PLCγ is crucial for VEGFA-mediated vascular permeability by activating an eNOS/Src/VE-cadherin–signaling cascade.

PKC-dependent eNOS activation mediates tyrosine nitration of Src, required for VEGF-induced vascular permeability. Several kinases have been described to phosphorylate eNOS at S1177, leading to subsequent enzymatic activation, including AKT (37–39), CAMK (40), AMPK (41), and PKCα (42). In an attempt to identify the responsible kinase for eNOS S1177 phosphorylation downstream of pY1173/PLCγ signaling, we used pharmacological inhibitors to block AKT — with Wortmannin, a PI3K inhibitor — ERK — with U0126, a MEK inhibitor — or PKC activation — with Go6983, a PKC inhibitor. VEGFA-induced activation of eNOS was unperturbed by inhibition of either AKT or ERK signaling (Supplemental Figure 7, A–F). In accordance, downstream SFK activation was unaffected by these inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 7, A–F), and VEGFA-induced phosphorylation of VE-cadherin Y685 still remained after treating HUVECs with Wortmannin or U0126 (Supplemental Figure 7, G–I). In contrast, inhibition of PKC using Go6983 efficiently hindered phosphorylation of eNOS in response to VEGFA (Figure 7, A and B), suggesting the involvement of one or several isoforms of PKC in eNOS activation. VEGFA-induced phosphorylation of Src and ERK was also reduced by PKC inhibition, whereas upstream PLCγ phosphorylation was unaffected (Figure 7, C–E).

Figure 7 VEGF-induced PKC signaling mediates eNOS activation and junctional tyrosine nitration of Src. (A) Western blot showing VEGFA-activated signaling in HUVECs pretreated with DMSO (control) or the PKC inhibitor Go6983. (B–E) Quantification of at least 3 independent experiments from A, for peNOS S1177 (B), pSFK Y418 (C), pERK (D), and pPLCγ Y783 (E), shown as fold change of unstimulated samples. 1-way ANOVA. (F) PLA using antibodies against 3-nitrotyrosine and pSFK Y418, in HUVECs stimulated with VEGFA (100 ng/mL, 5 minutes), pretreated with siCtr or siNOS3. Junctions are stained for VE-cadherin (VEC). Scale bar: 20 μm. Boxed regions in left panels are magnified in panels to the right. Scale bar: 5 μm. (G) MFI quantification of junctional 3-nitrotyrosine/pSFK Y418 PLA signals from F; n = 3 independent experiments, ≥ 3 fields of view/experiment. 1-way ANOVA. Data represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

eNOS activation and NO release have previously been shown to impact vascular permeability through posttranslational modification of cysteine and tyrosine residues in Src and other mediators (43–46). Src activity is known to be regulated by posttranslational modification of tyrosine residues through phosphorylation, which spurred our interest in tyrosine nitration. To investigate if pY1173/PLCγ signaling enhances modification of Src by tyrosine nitration in an eNOS dependent fashion, PLA was employed, using antibodies against 3-Nitrotyrosine, combined with antibodies against Src or pSFK. VEGFA-enhanced tyrosine nitration of Src was detected only in the presence of eNOS expression (Figure 7, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 7, J–L). Nitrated Src molecules localized both to the cytoplasmic compartment and to endothelial junctions (Supplemental Figure 7, J–L), whereas nitrated pSFK molecules showed a preferential junctional localization (Figure 7, F and G) in response to VEGFA.

The critical role of eNOS-mediated NO production in VEGF-induced vascular leakage was further validated by the in vitro and in vivo rescue effects of the NO donor S-nitroso-N-acetylpenicillamine (SNAP). SNAP-treatment of HUVECs silenced for either PLCG1 or NOS3 rescued VEGFA-induced VE-cadherin Y685 phosphorylation (Figure 8, A and B). Importantly, local administration of SNAP also rescued VEGFA-induced dermal vascular leakage in vivo (Figure 8, C–F) in the absence of either PLCγ or eNOS signaling.