Tick feeding modulates the human skin immune landscape to facilitate tick-borne pathogen transmission

Analysis of tick feeding sites reveals a pattern of immunomodulation in human skin. To analyze the direct effects of tick feeding on human immune cells, we recruited healthy individuals after TBs and assessed leukocyte populations of the peripheral blood, skin at the TB site, and healthy skin from the same individuals in parallel. One out of 19 skin biopsies tested PCR positive for Bbsl (strain B. afzelii) and was therefore excluded from subsequent analysis (Table 1). Comparing leukocyte suspensions isolated from TB skin to those isolated from nonaffected healthy-appearing skin (healthy control, HC) of the same individual by flow cytometry (Figure 1A, gating strategy depicted in Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161188DS1), we detected a distinct pattern of immunomodulation at the tick feeding site. We found significantly higher frequencies of neutrophils in TB skin, indicating a proinflammatory response (Figure 1B). Eosinophil, basophil, and mast cell frequencies were comparable to HC skin.

Figure 1 Skin biopsies of tick feeding sites show changes in the immune cell composition in human skin. (A) Illustration of sampling sites. (B–H) Percentages of neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils, mast cells (B), mononuclear phagocytes, macrophages, dDCs, LCs, pDCs (C), B cells, plasma cells (D), T cells (E), NK cells (F), and ILCs (G) among live cells and ILC subsets (H) in TB and autologous HC. Data shown as percentage of live CD45+ cells (B–G) and percentage of CRTH2–CD117– (ILC1), CRTH2+CD117– (ILC2), and CRTH2–CD117+ (ILC3) (H) among ILCs in TB and HC. In A–H, 1 dot represents one patient, and dotted lines connect interindividual samples (n = 16). Statistical analysis was performed by paired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Table 1 Patient characteristics after tick bite

A decreased number of Langerhans cells (LCs) has been described in cutaneous Lyme borreliosis, the most common tick-borne skin infection (25, 26). However, it remains unknown whether this effect is mediated by Borrelia infection or tick feeding and associated tick salivary products. We therefore investigated the frequencies of cutaneous antigen-presenting cell subsets and detected decreased frequencies of CD207+ LCs and CD11c+CD11b–CD14– dermal DCs (dDCs). Frequencies of CD14+ mononuclear phagocytes, CD11b+CD68+ macrophages, and CD11b–CD123+ plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs) remained unchanged (Figure 1C). Further diagnostic features of early Borrelia skin infection are increased cutaneous B cell numbers and a plasma cell infiltrate (27). Interestingly, we detected significantly increased B cell frequencies in the skin after a TB without Borrelia transmission, while plasma cell levels remained unchanged (Figure 1D). Next, we analyzed T cell numbers and found increased frequencies of CD3+ lymphocytes in TB skin (Figure 1E), but did not detect significant changes in frequencies of other lymphocyte populations, including NK cells and innate lymphoid cell (ILC) subsets (Figure 1, F and G). For deeper understanding of time-dependent changes in the immune cell network, we subdivided samples into 3 categories depending on the duration between anamnestic TB and tissue sampling (≤24 hours, n = 4; 2–4 days, n = 6; 5–7 days, n = 6; Supplemental Figure 1B). We found that trends of observed effects, including T cell infiltration and decreases in LCs and dDCs, were detectable early (≤24 hours) after TB. To dissect immunomodulatory patterns induced by tick feeding and those mediated by mere barrier disruption, we performed ex vivo wounding of human skin explants (Supplemental Figure 2A). Compared with HC skin of the same individual, artificial sterile puncture wounds induced an influx of neutrophils and NK cells to the puncture site (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). In addition, we observed a decrease in ILCs at puncture sites and a shift from ILC2 predominance in HC to ILC1/3 in wounded skin (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Overall, our observations indicate rapid implications of tick feeding for the cutaneous immune cell network, which are distinct from those mediated by skin punctures and include local neutrophil and lymphocytic inflammation and a decrease in local antigen-presenting cells despite the absence of tick-borne pathogens.

TB immunomodulation elicits a systemic effect on blood lymphocytes. To investigate potential effects on circulating leukocyte populations, we sampled peripheral blood of the same individuals after TB and compared cell surface marker distribution to that of healthy, TB-naive persons. As expected of a locally restricted inflammatory process, we did not observe any changes in peripheral blood granulocytes (Figure 2A) or mononuclear phagocytes (Figure 2B, gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 3A). Blood levels of B cells and plasma cells were not significantly altered in individuals after TB (Figure 2C). Interestingly, we detected a significant decrease in circulating CD3+ T cells, NK cells, and NK T cells upon TB (Figure 2, D and E). Furthermore, CD117+ type 3 ILCs (ILC3s), a key sentinel cell type in tissue homeostasis that rapidly responds to barrier disruption (28), were present in lower frequencies in peripheral blood upon TB compared with healthy individuals (Figure 2E). Cellular differences in TB-affected individuals were conserved when we corrected for age (Supplemental Figure 3B). Overall, our observations indicate that tick feeding elicits pronounced changes in the local skin immune system, but may also confer subtle systemic effects on adaptive and innate lymphocytes in the peripheral blood.

Figure 2 Peripheral blood lymphocyte populations in individuals after tick bite differ from those of healthy individuals. (A–E) Percentages of neutrophils, monocytes, eosinophils, basophils, mast cells (A), DCs, monocytes, macrophages, pDCs (B), B cells, plasma cells (C), T cells (D), and CD56+CD3– NK cells and CD127+Lineage–CD3– ILCs (E) among live CD45+ cells in blood of individuals affected by TB and HC. Data shown as mean percentage of live CD45+ cells, except percentages of CRTH2–CD117– (ILC1), CRTH2+CD117– (ILC2), and CRTH2–CD117+ (ILC3) (E) among ILCs in blood from TB and HC. In A–E, 1 dot represents 1 patient (TB, n = 16; HC, n = 5). Error bars indicate SEM. Statistical analysis was performed by unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Impaired T cell and ILC responses after TB. Several compounds of tick saliva have been implicated in potential suppression of T cell function. Therefore, we isolated T cells and ILCs from skin and peripheral blood of individuals after TB, stimulated them with a cell activation cocktail containing PMA, ionomycin, and brefeldin A, and performed intracellular cytokine labeling after cell permeabilization (gating strategy depicted in Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Although we had detected increased T cell frequencies in TB skin samples, we detected unchanged ratios of peripheral blood CD4+ to CD8+ T cells (Figure 3A), signifying a simultaneous increase in both T cell subsets. When we analyzed the functionality of T helper cell subsets, we found decreased capacities to produce the type 1 cytokine IFN-γ (Figure 3B). Frequencies of type 2 cytokine IL-4–producing and type 17 cytokine IL-17A–producing peripheral blood T cells were also decreased in some individuals. However, this effect was not significant. We next investigated production of cytokines by circulating ILCs and saw similar effects, with significantly decreased capacities for type 1 and type 17 cytokine production (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Intracellular cytokine staining reveals impaired T cell and ILC responses in skin and blood after tick bite. (A) Ratio of CD4+/CD8+ T cells among T cells isolated from blood of TB (n = 16) and HC (n = 5). (B and C) Frequencies of cells expressing IL-4, IL-17a, and IFN-γ among T cells (B) and ILCs (C) in blood from TB (n = 16) and HC (n = 5) upon stimulation with PMA and ionomycin. (D) Ratio of CD4+/CD8+ T cells among skin T cells isolated from the site of TB and autologous HC skin (n = 16). (E and F) Frequencies of cells expressing IL-4, IL-17a, and IFN-γ among T cells (E) and ILCs (F) in TB skin and autologous HC (n = 16) upon stimulation with PMA and ionomycin. One symbol represents one patient, and dotted lines connect intraindividual samples. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed with unpaired (A–C) or paired (D–F) Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

In TB skin lesions, we detected a significant decrease in CD4+ to CD8+ T cell ratios, signifying an overall rise in CD8+ T cell numbers (Figure 1E and Figure 3D). Cytokine production by cutaneous lymphocytes was similar to blood-derived lymphocytes, with a trend of decreased IFN-γ–producing (type 1) T cells and IL-17A–producing ILCs (Figure 3, E and F). Interestingly, cutaneous type 2 responses were also significantly reduced in skin upon TB. This is in contrast to findings in mice, where tick feeding induced the capacity for IL-4 production (29) and Th2 responses were associated with decreased bacterial load upon infection with B. burgdorferi sensu stricto (Bbss) (30). Overall, we detected impaired functions of both skin and peripheral blood T helper and ILC subsets in regard to their cytokine production capacities, which has important implications for cutaneous immunity to tick-borne pathogens.

Tissue-resident memory T cells and γδ T cells are induced by TB. Tissue-resident memory T cells (TRMs) are at the forefront of barrier defense, providing rapid recall responses to invading pathogens. Besides antibody-mediated immunity, a robust T cell response is crucial for long-lasting immunity induced by vaccine candidates against tick-borne infections. We therefore investigated T cells and their expression of human TRM markers (31) CD69 and integrin αE (CD103) in TB-affected skin sections by fluorescence microscopy.

Increased cellular infiltration — as measured by number of DAPI+ cells per mm² skin compared to autologous HC skin — was observed only in the dermal and not epidermal regions of TB-affected skin (Figure 4A), which may be attributed to higher baseline cellularity and stability of structural cells in the epidermis. T cell numbers increased in the epidermis and dermis (Figure 4, B and C), in line with our analysis by flow cytometry (Figure 1E). Furthermore, we saw an increase in CD69+, CD103+, and CD69+CD103+ double-positive TRMs in the epidermal compartment (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5A). While the vast majority of skin TRMs expresses the αβ T cell receptor (TCRαβ), cells expressing the TCRγδ have been documented to play a key role in immune surveillance of barrier tissues (32). We therefore investigated the distribution of TCRαβ and TCRγδ in TB and HC samples and found increased percentages of TCRγδ+ T cells in TB skin (Figure 4, F and G).

Figure 4 Skin sections of clinical and experimental tick bites harbor increased numbers of tissue-resident memory T cells. (A–C) Lymphocytic infiltrate in TB (n = 11) and intraindividual HC samples (n = 11) as determined by immunolabeling of DAPI+ cells (A) and CD3 (B). Data shown as cell number per mm2 in dermis and epidermis. (C) Representative image of a CD3+ and DAPI-counterstained TB skin sample. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D and E) TRMs in TB (n = 11) and intraindividual HC samples (n = 11), CD69+ T cells (D), and CD103+ T cells (E). Data shown as cell number per mm2 in dermis and epidermis. (E) Right panel: Representative image of dermal and epidermal TRMs in TB skin. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Quantification of TCRγδ+ T cells in HC and TB skin (n = 4). Data shown as percentage of T cells (CD3+). (G) Representative image of DAPI, CD3, TCRαβ, and TCRγδ immunofluorescence staining (×20 magnification, left panels) in TB and HC skin and magnification (right panel). Arrows indicate TCRγδ+ T cells and asterisk shows TCRαβ positivity. Scale bar: 20 μm. In A–F, statistical analysis was performed using paired Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Injection of tick salivary gland extracts mimics tick feeding on human skin. Thus far, we found that tick feeding on human skin elicits several profound local and even systemic immunological changes, which may be important in transmission of tick-borne pathogens. However, models for tick feeding in human skin are urgently needed to investigate initial events at the host-pathogen interface and potential interventions. We therefore developed an experimental model for tick feeding on human skin (Figure 5A). The composition of tick saliva was analyzed extensively in many in vitro studies using tick saliva or salivary gland extract (SGE) (9–12). Tick saliva molecules mediating immunosuppression include the anticomplement molecules Salp20 and Isac (33, 34) that have been determined as basic proteins with a molecular weight of 30 to 36 kDa (35). We obtained SGE from I. ricinus ticks by using a technique similar to that described by Kim et al. (11). Subsequently, we injected the harvested SGE subepidermally into large full-thickness abdominal skin explants obtained from skin reduction surgeries. The skin samples were incubated in sterile media for 24 hours. We observed an increase in total T cell numbers after SGE injection (Supplemental Figure 5B), which corresponded to our results of biopsies from TB-affected individuals. Importantly, we also found significantly higher numbers of TRM-marker-expressing epidermal T cells in skin after SGE injection, arguing for rapid local transdifferentiation of nonresident T cells to TRMs by upregulation of residency factors (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5C). During incubation, T cells displayed emigration rates into skin supernatants comparable to T cells of samples injected with PBS (Supplemental Figure 5D). In addition, the numbers of epidermal but not dermal LCs were reduced after injection of SGE (Supplemental Figure 5E). Owing to the comparable results obtained by analyzing natural TB sections in comparison to the subepidermal injection of tick SGE in explanted skin, we conclude that our method is a suitable model to study the human/tick host–vector interface ex vivo.

Figure 5 Early steps of tick-borne pathogen transmission are mimicked in an ex vivo human skin tick bite model. (A) Illustration of the ex vivo TB model in human skin. (B) Representative images of CD3-, CD69-, and CD103-immunolabeled and DAPI-counterstained skin injected with either SGE or PBS control. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) CD69+ and CD69+CD103+ tissue-resident T cells per mm2 as determined by immunolabeling in skin injected with SGE (n = 8) or PBS (n = 7). (D) Illustration of the ex vivo Bb (Borrelia burgdorferi B31 strain) infection model. (E) Representative image of Bbsl-specific anti-flagellin and DAPI counterstaining in skin 24 hours after injection of Bb or culture media control. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Number of Bbsl-specific flagellin+ spirochetes per mm2 in skin cryosections before and after injection of Bb (n = 7) spirochetes or Borrelia afzelii, PKO strain (Ba, n = 7). Number of injected spirochetes: 1 × 105/sample. Data shown as mean spirochete number/mm² at 0, 0.5, 3, 24, and 48 hours after injection. (G) Infection load (spirochetes per mm2) after Bb versus Ba injection. In C, F, and G, data are presented as mean ± SEM. Each dot represents the mean of 2 technical replicates. Statistical analysis was performed by unpaired Student’s t test (C and G) or 1-way ANOVA (F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Early steps of tick-borne pathogen transmission are mimicked in an ex vivo human skin infection model. We adapted our ex vivo model to study the impact of Borrelia infection on cutaneous leukocytes (Figure 5D). As pathogens, we used the most common Bbsl strains, namely the Bbss strain B31 (Bb), originally isolated from I. scapularis, formerly I. dammini, USA (36), and B. afzelii strain PKO (Ba), originally isolated from human skin in Germany (37). We detected spirochetes by Bbsl-specific flagellar antigen immunofluorescent staining in all ex vivo–infected samples and noticed an increase in total numbers of detected spirochetes, arguing for local bacterial proliferation (Figure 5, E and F). In dose-response studies we injected increasing amounts of spirochetes, with larger numbers of injected Bb spirochetes resulting in increased bacterial skin load (Supplemental Figure 5F) and increased neutrophilic infiltrate (Supplemental Figure 5G).

Notably, injection of 1 × 105 spirochetes and incubation for 24 hours resulted in the highest Bb spirochete numbers, which corresponds to the growth speed described in the literature (38). Interestingly, we observed differential infection dynamics after injection with Ba (Figure 5, F and G), the strain most prevalent in skin infection in central Europe (39, 40).

Strain-specific differences are found in immune response to Borrelia infection. Inferring that the presented human skin model provides the opportunity to study early events of the immune defense against Bb infection, we analyzed the immediate leukocyte response upon pathogen injection. As early as 30 minutes after injection, we observed increased numbers of neutrophils in samples injected with Bb (Figure 6A) and higher numbers of dDCs 3 hours after injection. No significant changes were detected in LC and macrophage numbers after Bb injection, and the changes occurring after Ba injection did not reach the level of significance (Figure 6B). To trace the initial steps of host-pathogen interaction, we next developed an image-based readout for cell-spirochete colocalization. Using custom-designed software, we calculated the distance between fluorescence-labeled spirochetes and surface-antibody-labeled immune cells using a ring mask identifier (Figure 6C). Relevant colocalization of Bbsl and immune cells that may allow interaction or represent pathogen uptake was defined as a 3 μm radius around the center of the cell nucleus. Independent of the Bbsl strain, macrophages and dDCs were often in close contact with spirochetes in the dermis at all time points studied, and likely constitute the primary cell subsets taking up pathogens and/or antigens (Figure 6, D and E). Surprisingly, we detected distinct strain-specific features of cell-pathogen colocalization; while in Ba infection most macrophage-spirochete colocalization events occurred early after injection (0.5 hours; Figure 6E), colocalization of Bb spirochetes and macrophages significantly increased after 24 hours (Figure 6D), which corresponds to the spirochete load reported above (Figure 5C). Furthermore, dDCs were more prone to colocalize with Ba spirochetes compared with Bb (Figure 6F). Both observations may explain superior infection control upon injection with Ba.

Figure 6 Early Bb model infection is accompanied by a strain-dependent influx of neutrophils and dDCs. (A and B) Percentage of neutrophils (CD11b+CD15+, n = 3), macrophages (CD15–CD11b+CD68+), dDCs (CD15–CD11b–CD11c+), and LCs (CD207+) in explanted abdominal skin after injection of Bbsl culture media (ctrl, n = 2) or Bbsl culture media containing Bb (A, n = 3) or Ba spirochetes (B, n = 3). Data shown as mean cell number/mm² 0.5, 3, 24, and 48 hours after injection and ctrl. Each dot represents the mean of 2 technical replicates. (C) Graphical representation of software-based analysis of cell-cell contact after immunostaining. Spirochetes (red/yellow dots) were analyzed for presence within green ring within 3 μm, indicating direct cell contact. (D and E) Percentages of neutrophils, macrophages, and dDCs colocalizing with spirochetes in skin explants injected with Bb (D, n = 3) or Ba (E, n = 3). Each dot represents the mean of 2 technical replicates. (F) Percentage of dDCs colocalizing with spirochetes after injection of Bb versus Ba. In A–F, data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA (A–E) or unpaired Student’s t test (F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Bb infection is modulated by tick SGE. Finally, we combined our 2 models to mimic incubation of Bb with tick salivary proteins in ticks prior to tick feeding (Figure 7A). For this purpose, we preincubated Bb with SGE for 15 minutes. When we injected the sample, we observed higher numbers of Bb in the dermis after preincubation (Figure 7B), indicating a pathogen-permissive microenvironment triggered by SGE. The addition of SGE caused a reduction in neutrophil and macrophage infiltration compared with Bb injection alone (Figure 7C). T cell numbers were reduced upon SGE and Bb introduction compared with mock media but not to Bb injection alone (Figure 7D). Furthermore, addition of SGE did not impair Bb-macrophage interactions (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 Preincubation of spirochetes with tick SGE dampens leukocyte response in the ex vivo skin model. (A) Illustration of the experimental model. (B) Number of spirochetes per mm2 in skin explants 24 hours after injection with media (0), Bb, or Bb preincubated with SGE (Bb + SGE). (C and D) Neutrophils, macrophages, dDCs, and LCs (C) and T cells and CD4+ T cells (D) per mm2 in skin explants injected with Bb (n = 3), Bb + SGE (n = 3), or cell culture media (n = 3) as determined by immunolabeling. (E) Percentage of macrophages colocalizing with spirochetes in skin explants 24 hours after injection with Bb or Bb + SGE. In B–E, data shown as individual data points, borders indicate mean, error bars indicate SEM. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA (B–D) or paired Student’s t test (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Overall, the presented results show an immunosuppressive effect of tick saliva components in the presence of Bb on neutrophils, lymphocytes, and macrophages, which are important cell types for the initiation of the immune response against infection.