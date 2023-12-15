Metixene is an incomplete autophagy inducer in preclinical models of metastatic cancer and brain metastases

A CNS small-molecule inhibitor screen identifies agents with anticancer effects in BCBM. A blinded screen was performed to identify potential hits for therapeutic intervention against BCBM using the Prestwick CNS Drug Library consisting of 320 structurally diverse drugs that are FDA approved, BBB permeable, and known for their pharmacological effects in the CNS. The first screen was on BT-474Br, a HER2-positive BCBM cell line, to prioritize cytotoxic agents at a standard concentration of 25 μM. The screen yielded 5 different therapeutic agents that caused a greater than 95% reduction in cellular viability in vitro (Table 1). As HER2-positive BCBMs are believed to be resistant to trastuzumab (19), we conducted the second screen on the HCC1954 metastatic breast cancer cell line that is inherently resistant to therapy (20) (Table 1). This revealed metixene, an antiparkinsonian agent, as a top candidate in both screens. To evaluate the effect of metixene on a panel of various metastatic breast cancer cell lines, the IC 50 was determined in 2 HER2-positive cell lines (BT-474Br and HCC1954) and 5 triple-negative breast cancer cell lines (MDA-MB-231Br, HCC1806, HS578T, HCC3153, and SUM159) after 72 hours of treatment. We found that metixene was a potent inhibitor of BCBM regardless of breast cancer subtype, with an IC 50 ranging from 9.7 μM to 31.8 μM (Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161142DS1). Following the determination of an appropriate range for treatment of BCBM cells, we evaluated the anticancer activity of metixene in the brain-metastatic HER2-positive BT-474Br and the triple-negative MDA-MB-231Br cell lines using increasing concentrations of the drug at different time points. After both 24 and 48 hours of treatment, a dose response was evident in cellular viability assays for both cell lines (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Metixene induces apoptotic cell death in brain-metastatic breast cancer cells. (A) Viability of BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells under treatment at different concentrations of metixene for 24 hours and 48 hours. (B) Caspase-3/-7 activity in BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells under treatment at different concentrations of metixene for 24 hours and 48 hours. (C) Immunofluorescence staining for cleaved caspase-3 after metixene treatment of BT-474Br cells for 2 days. Scale bars: 25 μm. (D) Immunofluorescence staining for cleaved caspase-3 after metixene treatment in MDA-MB-231Br cells for 2 days. Scale bars: 75 μm. (E) Caspase-8/-9 activity in BT-474Br cells under treatment at different concentrations of metixene for 24 hours. (F) Caspase-8/-9 activity in MDA-MB-231Br cells under treatment at different concentrations of metixene for 24 hours. The results in A, B, E, and F are representative of 3 or more technical replicates, and bar graph data show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test.

Table 1 Top CNS agents that decreased cell viability in BT-474Br and HCC1954 cells

Table 2 IC 50 of metixene in different metastatic breast cancer cell lines after 3 days of treatment

Metixene induces caspase-mediated apoptosis in cancer cells. Flow cytometry results indicated that metixene was inducing cell death in cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 2). To clarify the mechanism of cell death, we assessed the caspase cascade. A caspase-3/-7 assay was performed to check for caspase-mediated apoptosis, which showed a significant increase in activity that was dependent on dose and time in the BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells (Figure 1B). We performed immunofluorescence studies to confirm that metixene induced caspase-3 cleavage in the 2 BCBM cell lines (Figure 1, C and D). The caspase-8 and -9 assays were also used to measure the effect of metixene in BCBM cells. After 24 hours, we found that caspase-9 activity was significantly elevated at 10 μM in the BT-474Br cells (P = 0.0055), and at 15 μM in the BT-474Br cells (P < 0.0001) and the MDA-MB-231Br cells (P < 0.0001) (Figure 1, E and F). These data indicate that the intrinsic pathway of apoptosis was activated as a result of metixene treatment.

Metixene decreases tumor size and improves survival in murine models of established metastatic breast cancer. To ascertain whether metixene could exert in vivo therapeutic activity, HCC1954 cells were orthotopically implanted into the mammary fat pads of nude mice. When the tumors reached 5 mm in size, the mice were randomized into 3 groups: control (25% captisol, n = 12), metixene (0.1 mg/kg, n = 8), and metixene (1.0 mg/kg, n = 8), and were treated intraperitoneally 3 times per week (Figure 2A). After 6 weeks, the fat pad tumors were collected and analyzed (Figure 2B). Tumor weights were significantly decreased with metixene treatment at 0.1 mg/kg (P < 0.0001) and 1.0 mg/kg (P < 0.0001) (Figure 2C). Tumor volumes were also significantly reduced with metixene treatment at 0.1 mg/kg (P = 0.0043) and 1.0 mg/kg (P = 0.0004) (Figure 2D). Cleaved caspase-3 staining of tumor sections showed a significant increase in the percentage of cleaved caspase-3–positive cells in the metixene-treated groups at 0.1 mg/kg (P = 0.001) and 1.0 mg/kg (P = 0.0002) (Figure 2, E and F).

Figure 2 Metixene’s anticancer efficacy decreases the size of mammary fat pad tumors and improves survival in a murine model of metastatic breast cancer. (A) Experimental setup of mammary fat pad injections with HCC1954 cells and subsequent treatment with metixene. (B) Metixene treatment at 0.1 mg/kg and 1.0 mg/kg decreased tumor sizes in comparison with controls. (C) Tumor weight at 0.1 mg/kg and 1.0 mg/kg of metixene treatment. (D) Tumor volume at 0.1 mg/kg and 1.0 mg/kg of metixene treatment. (E) H&E (scale bar: 250 μm) and cleaved caspase-3 (scale bar: 50 μm) staining of tumors treated with control, 0.1 mg/kg, and 1.0 mg/kg metixene. Red color indicates cleaved caspase-3; blue color represents DAPI. (F) Percentage of cleaved caspase-3–positive cells (n = 3 per group). (G) Experimental setup for intracardiac injections of MDA-MB-231 cells and subsequent treatment with metixene. (H) Kaplan-Meier curve showing survival of metixene-treated mice versus control mice following intracardiac injection of MDA-MB-231 cells. (I) Experimental setup to determine the bioavailability of metixene in blood and brain tissue. (J) Metixene levels in plasma and brain tissue across time after intraperitoneal administration. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (C and F) 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (D). Survival curves were compared using a log-rank test.

In an experimental model of metastatic breast cancer involving multiple organ sites, triple-negative MDA-MB-231 cells were intracardially injected into the left ventricle of immunodeficient mice. Following a 7-day-interval post-tumor cell inoculation, the mice were randomly assigned to 2 distinct cohorts: a control group (25% captisol, n = 5) and a metixene treatment group (1.0 mg/kg, n = 5). The treatment regimen involved intraperitoneal administration 3 times per week (Figure 2G). While the control mice had a median survival of 31 days, the mice receiving metixene had a significantly extended median survival of 38 days (P = 0.0197) (Figure 2H). Histological examination of both control and metixene-treated mice revealed a reduction in tumor burden within the lungs and large intestines of mice in the metixene-treated group. Furthermore, we observed no discernible tumor formation in the stomach or liver of these treated mice (Supplemental Figure 3).

To assess the pharmacokinetics and bioavailability of metixene, our study aimed to quantitatively analyze metixene concentrations in both blood plasma and brain tissue. Metixene was administered via intraperitoneal injection, and the mice were randomly divided into 5 distinct groups, each corresponding to a specific time point after administration. At each designated time point, comprising a cohort of 3 mice, the animals were humanely sacrificed. Subsequently, 500 μL blood was collected from each mouse, and their brain tissues were harvested for analytical purposes (Figure 2I). The analysis revealed a peak concentration of metixene in both blood plasma and brain tissue occurring approximately 1 hour after injection, reaching an average of 9.7 ng/mL in the plasma and 101.6 ng/mg in the brain tissue. Metixene was completely cleared from the plasma within 3 hours of administration and from brain tissue within a 12-hour time frame (Figure 2J).

Metixene improves in vivo survival in preclinical models of metastatic brain cancer. To ascertain whether metixene exerts therapeutic activity against breast cancer in the brain, we stereotactically implanted HER2-positive BT-474Br cells into the brains of nude mice. After 10 days, the mice were randomized into 2 groups: control (25% captisol, n = 7) and metixene (1.0 mg/kg, n = 8), and were treated intraperitoneally 3 times a week (Figure 3A). The metixene-treated mice had a 23% increase in median survival, with a median survival period of 64 days, in contrast to the median survival of 52 days for the control mice (P = 0.0008) (Figure 3B). This finding was consistent with the measurement of the luciferase signal in the brain when the BT-474Br cells were fluorescently labeled and treated with metixene relative to controls after 6 weeks of treatment (P = 0.039) (Figure 3C). Immunohistochemical staining of the brains of treated mice confirmed that metixene significantly induced caspase-3 cleavage in the established HER2-positive BCBMs in vivo (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 3 Metixene improves survival in preclinical models of metastatic brain cancer. (A) Experimental setup for stereotactic intracranial injection of BT-474Br cells into the brains of nude mice and subsequent treatment with metixene. (B) Kaplan-Meier curve showing survival of metixene-treated mice versus survival of control mice upon intracranial injection of BT-474Br cells. (C) Bioluminescence imaging of the 2 groups (control vs. treated) across time. (D) Immunohistochemical staining for cleaved caspase-3 in brain samples from control and metixene-treated mice bearing BT-474Br tumors (quantification of the stained area is shown in Supplemental Figure 4A). Scale bars: 250 μm. (E) Experimental setup for intracarotid artery injection of MDA-MB-231Br cells into nude mice and subsequent treatment with metixene. (F) Kaplan-Meier curve showing survival of metixene-treated mice versus controls upon intracarotid injection of MDA-MB-231Br cells. (G) Histological brain sections upon death of the control mice confirmed the growth of brain tumors as a result of intracarotid injection of MDA-MB-231Br cells. H&E staining of mouse brain shows metastatic tumors (black-framed box), the formation of multiple micrometastases (blue-framed box), and vascular co-option (red-framed box). Scale bars: 2.5 mm; 100 μm, and 500 μm. (H) Immunohistochemical staining for cleaved caspase-3 in brain samples from control and metixene-treated mice bearing MDA-MB-231Br tumors (quantification of the stained area is shown in Supplemental Figure 4B). Scale bars: 250 μm. Survival curves were compared using a log-rank test. The linear mixed model was fitted for C, and the differences between the 2 groups for each time point were calculated using the least-squares means method and adjusted by Šidák’s method. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001.

In a multiple brain metastases model, we injected triple-negative MDA-MB-231Br cells into the carotid artery of nude mice. Ten days after injection of tumor cells, the mice were randomized into 2 groups: control (25% captisol, n = 5) and metixene (1.0 mg/kg, n = 6) and were treated intraperitoneally 3 times per week (Figure 3E). In comparison with the control mice, which had a median survival of 44 days, the metixene-treated mice had a median survival of 67 days. Therefore, metixene significantly increased survival by 52% in comparison with controls (P = 0.037) (Figure 3F). Histological examination of the brains harvested from control-treated mice showed multiple metastases, vascular co-option, and the formation of micrometastases (Figure 3G). Histological comparison of brains of control and metixene treated mice showed a decreased tumor burden in the metixene-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 5). Immunohistochemical staining showed that cleaved caspase-3 was significantly higher in the BCBM tissue of the metixene-treated mice in vivo (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 4B).

Toxicity studies conducted by treating nontumor-bearing nude mice (n = 4) with the same metixene regimen (1 mg/kg; intraperitoneally; 3 times/week) for more than 3 months confirmed the absence of toxic or adverse effects when compared with untreated mice (n = 4). The difference in body weight of treated and control mice was not significant (Supplemental Figure 6A). Evaluation of organ tissue, such as the brain, heart, lung, liver, pancreas, kidneys, spleen, stomach, and intestines, revealed no differences in weight or anatomical architecture between the treated and untreated mice (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C).

Metixene induces cellular stress and activates macroautophagy signaling pathways. To clarify the mechanism of action of metixene, an agent with known antimuscarinic and antihistaminic properties (21), the expression of muscarinic and histamine receptors on the breast cancer cell lines was determined and correlated with the IC 50 . RNA levels of either muscarinic (M1–M5) or histamine (H3) receptors did not correlate with the induced cytotoxicity of metixene (Supplemental Figure 7), indicating that the anticancer activity of metixene was not a function of muscarinic or histaminic receptors. As such, to identify in an unbiased fashion the underlying mechanism of action of metixene, we treated BT-474Br cells with metixene and conducted a reverse-phase protein array (RPPA) analysis to assess the changes in signaling pathways (Figure 4A). Four replicates for each condition (control, 12 hours, and 24 hours) were analyzed and revealed that autophagy is a primary biological mechanism regulated by metixene (P < 0.05) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 8). Among the proteins that exhibited significant changes (with P < 0.001) in expression or phosphorylation, 52 and 26 proteins, respectively were significantly altered (Figure 4, C and D). These proteins implicated the signaling pathways for MAPK, PI3K/Akt, apoptosis and autophagy, and mTOR that are involved in the process of macroautophagy. Other proteins implicated in DNA damage and repair, P53, and cell-cycle control pathways were also affected, indicating cellular stress induction as a result of metixene treatment (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2).

Figure 4 RPPA highlights autophagy signaling in breast cancer brain-metastatic cells. (A) Experimental setup for RPPA of BT-474Br cells subjected to metixene treatment for 12 hours and 24 hours, respectively. (B) Pathway analysis of changes in protein phosphorylation that were significant, with a P value of less than 0.05, using the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) 2019 human database. (C) Heatmap of protein phosphorylation changes that were significant, with a P value of less than 0.001 at 12 hours. (D) Heatmap of protein phosphorylation changes that were significant, with a P value of less than 0.001 at 24 hours. (E) Biological processes that were significantly activated after 12 hours of metixene treatment. (F) Biological processes that were significantly activated after 24 hours of metixene treatment. Statistical analysis was performed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test to compare the means of protein/phosphorylation expression between control samples and metixene-treated samples.

Next, we treated MDA-MB-231Br cells with metixene for different durations to further characterize the mechanisms of autophagic signaling in brain-metastatic cells. A strategy for monitoring autophagy is the detection of LC3 conversion (LC3I to LC3II) by immunoblotting, since the amount of LC3II can be associated with the number of autophagosomes (22, 23). Conversion of LC3I to LC3II was shown to increase as early as 10 minutes after metixene treatment (Figure 5A). Thereafter, autophagy flux changes were tested 10 minutes, 1 hour, and 3 hours after treatment. We compared LC3II levels in untreated control cells with cells treated with chloroquine (20 μM), an autophagy flux inducer, metixene (10 μM), or the combination of metixene and chloroquine. Cells treated with the combination of metixene and chloroquine had higher LC3II levels than levels detected in the untreated cells or in the cells treated with either agent alone (Figure 5B). This finding was further confirmed with immunofluorescence staining for LC3 (Figure 5C). Quantification of the area of LC3 puncta per cell showed a significant increase (P < 0.05) upon the addition of chloroquine to metixene in both BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells (Figure 5, D and E). Immunofluorescence staining for LC3 in metixene-treated cells in a dose-dependent manner also showed a significant increase in the area of LC3 puncta per cell as the dose was increased in 2 BCBM cell lines (Supplemental Figure 9). The addition of wortmannin, a PI3K inhibitor and an early inhibitor of autophagy flux (24), to metixene led to a decrease in LC3II expression (Supplemental Figure 10). Altogether, these data indicate that metixene induced autophagy signaling in cancer cells.

Figure 5 Metixene induces autophagy signaling in metastatic brain cancer cells. (A) Western blot and analysis of LC3 protein expression in MDA-MB-231Br cells following metixene treatment (10 μM) at the specified time points. (B) Western blot and analysis of autophagy flux protein expression in MDA-MB-231Br cells treated with metixene (M) (10 μM) and/or chloroquine (CQ) (20 μM) at different time points. (C) Representative LC3 puncta immunofluorescence in BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells under metixene treatment (10 μM) for 48 hours, chloroquine (20 μM) for 24 hours, and the combination of both metixene and chloroquine. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Quantification of the area of LC3 puncta per cell in BT-474Br cells upon treatment with control, metixene (MTXN), chloroquine, or the combination of metixene and chloroquine. (E) Quantification of the area of LC3 puncta per cell in MDA-MB-231Br cells upon treatment with control, metixene, chloroquine, or metixene plus chloroquine. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s or Tukey’s post hoc test.

Metixene induces incomplete autophagy in cancer cells. Using a system in which LC3, the marker of autophagosomes, is fused to both GFP and mCherry, we found that metixene-treated BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231 cells contained numerous autophagosomes (yellow/green), which do not bind to lysosomes that degrade their contents (red) (Figure 6A). Electron microscopic analysis of metixene-treated cells at 10 μM showed accumulation of double-membraned autophagic vesicles in the cytoplasm of BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells (Figure 6B). Dose-dependent treatment of the 2 cell lines showed a significant increase in LC3I/-II levels in BT-474Br (P < 0.0001) and MDA-MB-231Br (P = 0.0487) cells. Similar results were confirmed in primary breast cancer cell lines (Supplemental Figure 11). Furthermore, the levels of p62, an autophagy cargo protein that binds other proteins for selective autophagy, increased significantly in BT-474Br (P = 0.0033) and MDA-MB-231Br (P = 0.0043) cells, indicating that the content of autophagic vesicles was not being degraded and that autophagy was incomplete (Figure 6C). Immunohistochemical staining of brain samples from control and metixene-treated mice showed that LC3B was significantly higher in metixene-treated samples in both BT-474Br intracranial models and MDA-MB-231Br intracarotid injection models (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 6 Metixene induces incomplete autophagy in metastatic brain cancer cells. (A) Control and metixene-treated BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells expressing mCherry-GFP-LC3. Autophagosomes display both GFP and mCherry fluorescence, appearing yellow/green. Autolysosomes showcase mCherry fluorescence only, as GFP was denatured by acidic lysosomes, appearing red. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Electron microscopic images of metixene-treated BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells (white arrows show double-membraned autophagosomes). Scale bars: 5 μm (top left), 1 μm (enlarged insets, top right) and 500 nm (bottom left), 100 nm (enlarged insets, bottom right). (C) Western blots and analysis of LC3 and p62 protein expression in BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells treated with increasing concentrations of metixene (μM) for 48 hours. (D) Immunohistochemical staining for LC3B in brain samples of control and metixene-treated mice bearing BT-474Br tumors (quantification of the stained area is shown in Supplemental Figure 12A). (E) Immunohistochemical staining for LC3B in brain samples from control and metixene-treated mice bearing MDA-MB-231Br tumors (quantification of the stained area is shown in Supplemental Figure 12B). Scale bars: 250 μm. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test.

NDRG1 regulates metixene-induced incomplete autophagy and caspase-mediated apoptosis. Upon further analysis of the RPPA data, we noted that the phosphorylation of NDRG1 was relevant in 4 major pathways related to autophagy after 24 hours of metixene treatment. The expression of NDRG1 and its phosphorylated form, p-NDRG1, increased significantly in a dose-dependent manner in both BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells after treatment with metixene (Figure 7, A and B). To confirm the role of NDRG1 in autophagy, we generated NDRG1-KO cells using CRISPR/Cas9 in MDA-MB-231Br cells. The cells were then treated with metixene in a dose-dependent manner and compared with cells transfected with a vector control (VC). Western blots showed that LC3II levels decreased significantly in NDRG1-KO cells at 10 μM (P = 0.0009) and 15 μM (P = 0.0001). Furthermore, the significant decrease in p62 levels in NDRG1-KO cells at 5 μM (P = 0.0014), 10 μM (P < 0.0001), and 15 μM (P = 0.0073) indicated that autophagy was being completed in comparison with NDRG1 VC cells (Figure 7C). This showed that NDRG1 expression and phosphorylation regulated metixene-induced incomplete autophagy.

Figure 7 NDRG1-mediated incomplete autophagy induces apoptotic cell death in metastatic brain cancer cells. (A) Western blots and analysis p-NDRG1 and NDRG1 protein expression in BT-474Br cells treated with increasing concentrations of metixene (μM). (B) Western blots and analysis of p-NDRG1 and NDRG1 protein expression in MDA-MB-231Br cells treated with increasing concentrations of metixene (μM). (C) Western blots and analysis of protein expression in NDRG1-KO versus VC-transfected MDA-MB-231Br cells treated with increasing concentrations of metixene (μM). (D) Viability of NDRG1-KO versus VC-transfected MDA-MB-231Br cells under treatment with different concentrations of metixene for 24 hours. (E) Caspase-3/-7 activity in NDRG1-KO versus VC-transfected MDA-MB-231Br cells under treatment with different concentrations of metixene for 24 hours. (F) Protein expression of LC3, p62, p-NDRG1, and cleaved caspase-3 in BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells treated with metixene in a time-dependent manner. (G) Immunohistochemical staining for p-NDRG1 in brain samples from control and metixene-treated mice bearing BT-474Br tumors (quantification of the stained area is shown in Supplemental Figure 13). Scale bars: 250 μm. Results in A–C are representative of 3 independent experiments. Results in D are representative of 8 technical replicates. Results in E are representative of 4 technical replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test.

We then checked whether NDRG1 is further involved in the apoptotic cell death induced by metixene. We conducted a cell viability assay to check the effect of NDRG1 KO versus VC upon dose-dependent treatment with metixene. The results showed that NDRG1-KO cells were significantly more viable than control cells at 20 μM (P < 0.0001) (Figure 7D). A caspase-3/-7 assay further confirmed that apoptosis was significantly reduced in the NDRG1-KO cells at 10 μM (P = 0.0078) and 15 μM (P < 0.0001) (Figure 7E). To check the cascade of events upon metixene administration, we treated BT-474Br and MDA-MB-231Br cells in a time-dependent manner. Incomplete autophagy, as indicated by LC3I-to-LC3II conversion and accumulation of p62, preceded NDRG1 phosphorylation and eventual caspase-3 cleavage (Figure 7F). Altogether, this showed that metixene induced incomplete autophagy and intrinsic apoptosis through NDRG1 expression and phosphorylation. Upon NDRG1 KO, autophagy was completed, and the caspase-mediated pathway of apoptosis was not activated. Immunohistochemical staining for p-NDRG1 in murine brain samples showed that metixene treatment led to significantly higher expression of p-NDRG1 than in control samples (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 13). This mechanism of action was consistent in other types of metastatic brain cancer, such as lung cancer and melanoma (Supplemental Figure 14).

NDRG1, a marker of the cellular stress response, is known to be induced under conditions of cellular stress (25), including DNA damage. The other signaling pathways underscored by the RPPA analysis suggested a complex interplay between autophagy, DNA damage, and cell death. The downregulation of DNA damage repair and checkpoint proteins, such as ATRX, ATR, BAP1, and 53BP1, may exacerbate cellular stress induced by metixene, upregulating NDRG1 in the process and leading to incomplete autophagy. The accumulation of damaged DNA and organelles, in turn, may lead to cell-cycle arrest or apoptosis. These mechanisms can also affect cancer stem cells, as they are particularly sensitive to genomic instability and cellular stress (26). We found that stem cell markers, such as SOX2 and OCT4, were downregulated after metixene treatment (Supplemental Figure 15).