IL-1 receptor–associated kinase-3 acts as an immune checkpoint in myeloid cells to limit cancer immunotherapy

Specific information related to the reagents can be found in Supplemental Tables 1–3.

Isolation of primary human monocytes. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) were isolated from buffy coats using the Lymphoprep solution and the SepMate tubes (both from StemCell Technologies). Red blood cells were removed by incubating cells in red blood cell lysis buffer (Biolegend) for 10 minutes at room temperature. Primary human monocytes were isolated using an EasySep CD14+ Selection Kit (StemCell Technologies) according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Cell lines. The human THP1 monocytic cell line was purchased from ATCC and authenticated by DNA finger printing (Eurofins). The murine lung cancer cell line LLC1 was a gift from Angelica Loskog (Uppsala University) and the mouse breast cancer cell line EO771 was obtained from Maria Ulvmar (Uppsala University). The mouse neuroblastoma cell line 9464D was initially established from a transgenic mouse model on the C57BL/6 background that overexpressed the TH-MYCN oncogene and was obtained from Malin Wickström (Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden). The Ret melanoma cell line was established from a transgenic mouse model developing spontaneous melanoma (16) and was a gift from Viktor Umansky from DKFZ in Heidelberg, Germany. All cell lines were maintained in the IMDM medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% heat-inactivated FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and tested for mycoplasma contamination (MycoAlert, Lonza).

Establishment of the IRAK3-KO mouse model using CRISPR/Cas9. To study the function of IRAK3 in immunocompetent mice, 4 exons of the IRAK3 gene (exon 3–6) were deleted using the CRISPR/Cas9 system (Cyagen Biosciences). In brief, gRNAs targeting the forward and reverse strands of the IRAK3 gene were designed (35) and selected according to the specificity scores (36). Next, mRNA encoding the Cas9 protein was coinjected with the gRNAs into fertilized eggs of the C57BL/6NTac mice. F0 founder pups were screened for gene deletion using PCR followed by sequencing analysis. A mouse with the largest deletion (9839 bp) was bred with a WT mouse to test germline transmission and to generate the F1 animals. Heterozygous mice from the F1 generation were used for breeding to generate homozygous KO mice. Genotyping of the F1 mice was carried out using PCR with the forward primer 1 (5′-TCTTTCGTGAGACACAACACAGAG-3′), forward primer 2 (5′-GTCCCTTTCATAGCCAGTACCAG-3′) and the reverse primer (5′-CGCCTTAAGGTCCTAAAATGTCTT-3′). The homozygous KO genotype shows 1 band at the 466 bp position, while the WT mice show 1 band at the 695 bp position (Supplemental Figure 3A). Homozygous KO mice were viable and did not demonstrate health-related issues within the timeframe of the experiments.

Syngeneic murine tumor models. In order to study the effect of IRAK3 deletion on tumor growth, age-matched (6–12 weeks) female C57BL/6NTac or IRAK3 homozygous CRISPR-KO mice were s.c. injected with syngeneic cell lines. Mice were checked regularly and tumor volumes were calculated according to the formula (length × width2)/2. The maximum tumor volume in the studies was 1,500 mm3. In some experiments, mice were treated with ICB antibodies (200 μg αPD-1, clone RMP1-14) or a Rat IgG2a isotype control i.p. in 100 μl PBS 3 times at indicated time points after tumor establishment. In myeloid cell depletion experiments in the Ret melanoma model, WT or IRAK3-KO mice were i.p. infused with Rat IgG2a isotype or a CSF-1R depleting antibody (200 μg, clone AFS98) 3 days before tumor implantation and then every 3 days. At the study endpoint, tumors were harvested and cut into small pieces. Single cells were generated using a GentleMacs instrument and a tumor dissociation kit (Miltenyi Biotec). Spleens of the tumor-bearing mice were harvested and crushed through a 40 μm cell strainer, followed by incubating with a red blood cell lysis buffer (Biolegend) on ice for 5 minutes. Single cells were used for flow cytometry analysis on the same day or frozen at –80°C freezers for further analyses.

Deletion of the human IRAK3 gene using CRISPR/Cas9. Deletion of the IRAK3 gene in the THP1 cell line or primary human monocytes was achieved by transfecting cells with the ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complexes containing the IRAK3 targeting crispr RNAs (crRNAs), trans-activating crispr RNAs (tracrRNAs), and the recombinant Cas9 protein (IDT), using cell-line specific programs on a Neon transfection system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNP complexes without the crRNAs were transfected as null controls. For every transfection, 1 μL of IRAK3-specific crRNA (100 μM) was annealed to 1 μL tracrRNA (100 μM) in the 1.7 μL IDT duplex buffer by incubating at 95°C for 5 minutes, followed by cooling to 4°C. Next, 1 μL Cas9 protein (2 mg/mL, IDT) was added and incubated for 15 minutes at room temperature to allow RNP complex formation. Prior to transfection, 0.3 μL carrier DNA (100 μM) was added to enhance gene editing efficiency. Primary human monocytes or THP1 cells (4 × 106) were resuspended in 5 μL buffer T or buffer R, respectively, and mixed with equal volume of the RNP complex. After transfection, monocytes were immediately transferred into prewarmed IMDM media supplemented with 10% pooled human AB serum (blood center, Uppsala University Hospital), 100 ng/mL rhGM-CSF (Peprotech) and 1% penicillin-streptomyin (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were incubated for at least 3 days before confirming IRAK3 protein expression and further functional studies.

Western blotting. To determine the protein expression, cells were resuspended in the RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with the protease/phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 4°C for 15 minutes. Next, samples were centrifuged at 16,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C and supernatants were collected followed by storage at –80°C. Protein concentration in the samples were determined with the Bicinchoninic Acid (BCA) Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instruction. Next, proteins were treated with 6× SDS loading dye and denatured at 70°C for 10 minutes. Equal amount of protein were loaded in the 4–12% Bis-Tris precasted gels (Invitrogen) for SDS-PAGE, then transferred onto nitrocellulose membrane with iBlot Transfer System (Invitrogen). The membrane was blocked with 5% skimmed milk blocking solution followed by incubation with primary antibodies against the target proteins or housekeeping proteins overnight at 4°C. Next, membranes were incubated in corresponding HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies for 1 hour at room temperature on a rocking shaker, followed by visualization using substrate solution in an Amersham Imaging System (GE Healthcare). Densitometric analysis of protein bands was performed using Image Lab 6.1 software (Bio-Rad).

Cytokine analysis. Control or IRAK3–KO human primary monocytes or THP1 cells were harvested and seeded in a U-bottom 96-well plate at 0.25 × 106 cells per mL in 200 μL media per well. TLR agonists Pam3CSK4 (TLR1/2), LPS (TLR4) and R848 (TLR7/8) were added to the wells in a dose-dependent manner as indicated in Figure 4D. PBS was added in the control wells. In experiments where MAPK or ERK inhibitors were used, cells were first incubated with 1 μM compound or DMSO control for 2 hours, followed by the addition of TLR agonists. Cells were incubated for 5 hours and supernatants were harvested for cytokine analysis using a 13-plex human antivirus Legendplex Kit (Biolegend) or an Olink inflammation panel that detected 92 soluble factors. To test the effects of STING agonist (ADU-S100), THP1 control or IRAK3-KO cells were seeded with the compound at indicated concentrations and supernatants were harvested after 24 hours for cytokine analysis.

To study response to TLR activation in mouse macrophages, bone marrow cells isolated from the WT or IRAK3-KO mice were differentiated in 100 ng/mL rmGM-CSF (Invitrogen) for 4 days in a 6-well plate and seeded at 5 × 104 cells/mL in 200 μL media in a 96 well U-bottom plate. TLR agonists were added and supernatants were harvested after 5 hours for cytokine analysis using a 13-plex Mouse Macrophage/Microglia Legendplex Kit (Biolegend).

Quantification of mRNA expression. mRNA contents were isolated from cells using the RNAeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) and DNA contamination was removed using DNAse I (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and the RNA Clean and Concentrator Kit (Zymo Research). The purity of mRNA samples was confirmed using conventional PCR and visualized using SYBR safe staining (Invitrogen). Primer pairs for the mouse IRAK3 gene were designed according to exon 3, 4, and 5 in the KO region, and β-actin was used as a reference gene. Next, mRNA expression was quantified using the SsoAdvanced Universal SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad) on a CFX96 Real-Time System (Bio-Rad) and StepOnePlus Real-Time PCR System instruments. Data were analyzed with the CFX Maestro (Bio-Rad) and StepOne (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Software. Changes in gene expression were calculated with 2–ΔΔCT formula and normalized according to data from control samples. To determine the expression of a larger panel of genes in mouse bone marrow cells after LPS treatment, mRNA samples were prepared and analyzed using the nCounter Myeloid Innate Immunity Panel (Nanostring). Normalized mRNA counts can be found in Supplemental data 1.

Proteomics and phospho-proteomics. To elucidate the role of IRAK3 on protein expression and pathway activation, global proteomics and phospho-proteomics were performed using LPS-treated primary human monocytes by the proteomics core facility at Uppsala University using an established protocol. In brief, monocytes were isolated from 4 healthy blood donors and cells were transfected with null RNP complex or IRAK3-targeting RNP complex as described above. Cells were harvested and seeded at 1 × 106 per mL in 3 mL medium in a 6 well plate, followed by treatment with 1 μg/mL LPS or equal volume of PBS. After 45 minutes, cells were harvested and washed, then stored at –80°C.

Global protein expression and phosphorylation were quantified at the Mass Spectrometry Based Proteomics Facility at Uppsala University. In brief, cell pellets were lysed in 1% β-octyl glucopyranoside and 6M urea containing lysis buffer using a sonication probe and centrifuged at 14,000g for 10 minutes. Supernatants were harvested and quantified using a standard DC protein assay. Protein extracts were reduced, alkylated, and on-filter digested by trypsin. For phospho-proteomics analysis, the dimethyl labelling approach was applied. Phosphorylated peptides were enriched using the TiO2 beads and eluted in 1% ammonium hydroxide solution and purified by the Pierce C18 Spin columns (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The peptides were separated in reversed-phase on a C18 column with 150-minute gradient and electrosprayed on-line to a Q-Exactive Plus mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The data files were analyzed using the MaxQuant software and annotated. Raw data can be found in Supplemental Data 2 and 3.

Proteomics analysis was conducted for all 4 donors, while 1 donor was omitted for phospho-proteomics analysis due to insufficient protein quantity. Unique proteins were defined as proteins that were identified at least in 3 replicates from 1 group but not identified in any samples from the other group. Only unique proteins and proteins identified in at least 2 paired samples were kept for further analysis.

Analysis of the global proteome in primary human monocytes. The difference in protein abundance was quantified by (a) calculating the ratio between KO and WT LFQ intensities, (b) averaging the results across the 4 sample pairs, and (c) calculating the log 2 fold change (FC). A 2-tailed paired T test was applied to procure statistical significance between the 2 groups, which was later corrected by applying False Discovery Rate (FDR). Next, the threshold for differentially expressed proteins was decided as the mean ± 2 SD. Over representation analyses using clusterProfiler (37, 38) were applied to uncover pathway enrichment using GO Biological Process and Reactome databases. STRING network analysis was performed using the online STRING database (39) with the unique and differentially expressed proteins as input. Visualization of the interaction network and cluster pathway enrichment was performed using Cytoscape version 3.9.0 (40).

Validation of protein phosphorylation. Control or IRAK3-KO THP1 cells or primary human monocytes were treated with PBS or 1 μg/mL LPS in a 6 well plate at 37°C. Cells were harvested after 45 minutes and cell lysates were prepared using RIPA buffer supplemented with protease/phosphatase inhibitors. Phosphorylation of 39 kinases was detected simultaneously using a Proteome Profiler Phospho-Kinases Kit (R&D systems). To quantify the phosphorylation of individual proteins, control or IRAK3-KO THP1 cells were seeded at 5 × 105 cells per mL in 200 μL medium in a 96 well V-bottom plate, followed by activation with TLR agonists in a dose-dependent manner. The wells without TLR agonists were used as controls. Cells were incubated at 37°C and cell lysates were generated using lysis buffer 6 (R&D systems). Phosphorylation of CREB (S133) or HSP27 (S78/82) was quantified using Duoset IC ELISA kits (R&D systems), and optic densities at 450 and 560 nm were measured using a BioTek Synergy HTX machine.

Flow cytometry. For staining of surface proteins, cells were seeded in a 96 well v-bottom plate and incubated with fixable live/dead cell marker (1:200, Invitrogen) and FcR blocker (1:100, Biolegend) in 20 μL PBS. Cells were washed with PBS and stained in 20 μL of a mastermix solution containing desired antibodies for 20 minutes at 4°C. For staining of intracellular IRAK3 in THP1 cells, cells were incubated in 100 μL BD cytofix/cytoperm buffer (BD Bioscience) for 30 minutes at 4°C and cells were washed with 1× perm/wash buffer (BD Biosciences). Rabbit-anti-human IRAK3 antibody (Atlas Antibody) or the rabbit-IgG control (R&D systems) were labeled with a Zenon rabbit IgG fluorescence labeling kit (Invitrogen), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Cells were then incubated with 0.1 μg fluorescence-labeled antibody or the IgG control in 20 μL PBS for 45 minutes at 4°C. To detect intracellular transcriptional factors (TCF1 and FOXP3) and cytokines (IFNG and TNFA), cells were fixed and permeabilized using a FoxP3 Staining Buffer Set (eBioscience) for 30 minutes at 4°C, followed by washing and incubation with respective antibodies. All cells were resuspended in 200 μL PBS and the results were recorded on a BD Fortessa or a Cytoflex flow cytometer.

T cell proliferation assay. Human naive CD3+ cell isolation from CD14+ cell depleted–PBMC provided by healthy donors was performed with the EasySep CD3+ selection kit (Stemcell) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. CD3+ cells were resuspended with 1X PBS and labelled with 1.5 μM Cell Trace Violet (CTV) (Invitrogen). Following centrifugation at 500g for 5 minutes, cells were resuspended in IMDM medium supplemented with 10% FBS and stimulated with 2 μL per mL of Human CD3/CD28 T Cell Activator (Stemcell). CTV-labelled human CD3+ cells were seeded into U-bottom 96-well plate at 50 × 103 cells/100 μL. Control or IRAK3-KO THP-1 cells were harvested and resuspended in IMDM medium supplemented with 10% FBS at 500 × 103 cells/mL. These cells were cocultured with CTV-labeled human CD3+ cells at the THP-1 cell-to-CD3+ cell ratios of 1 to 1, 0.5 to 1, 0.25 to 1, 0.125 to 1, and 0.0625 to 1, where 1 equals 5 × 104 cells, for 96 hours. Nonstimulated CD3+ cells and CD3+ cells stimulated with Human CD3/CD28 T Cell Activator without THP-1 coculture were used as control. Alternatively, fresh monocytes were isolated from PBMC using CD14+ positive selection (Stemcell). Control or IRAK3 KO human monocytes were cocultured with 5 × 104 allogeneic CD3+ T cells at the ratios indicated in the figure legend in IMDM medium supplemented with 10% pooled human AB serum. Cells were harvested following incubation for 5 days. For FACS analysis, cells were collected and labelled with live/dead marker (Invitrogen) and, CD3, CD4, and CD8 T cell markers (Biolegend). Proliferation analysis of CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ T cells was performed with Cytoflex device and FlowJo software (BD Biosciences) according to changes in fluorescence intensity of CTV dye.

Analysis of RNA-Seq data from patients with bladder cancer. All data from our analysis can be found in Supplemental data 4.

Transcriptome patient data was obtained from the IMvigor210 trial, which comprised 348 samples. The study originally evaluated the efficacy and safety of atezolizumab, a PD-L1 blocking antibody, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (13). Bulk RNA-Seq raw counts and clinical data were obtained from http://research-pub.gene.com/IMvigor210CoreBiologies/ After excluding those without response data, a total of 298 patients were included in this study. The raw count data were normalized using the variance stabilizing transformation from DESeq2 (41). Patients below the 25% quantile of PTPRC expression were characterized as poorly infiltrated and excluded from any further analysis, leaving the final data set with 212 samples. To calculate IRAK3 levels without skewing for the amount of immune infiltration, the ratio of IRAK3-to-PTPRC was provided for normalization. Patients above the 75% quantile were considered IRAK3hi and those below the 25% quantile were considered IRAK3lo in all further experiments. A Cox proportional hazards regression model was fit to calculate differences in the overall survival among the different groups (IRAK3hi, IRAK3medium, and IRAK3lo). The Kaplan-Meier estimate was used to plot the survival curves. The odds ratio between IRAK3hi and IRAK3lo was also calculated to evaluate the strength of association between IRAK3 levels and response type. To calculate the differences in the mean IRAK3/PTPRC levels in the response groups (CRPR, SD and PD), an ANOVA test with Tukey’s correction was applied.

Differential gene expression and pathway analysis were then investigated for patients in the IMvigor210 trial. Only genes with a read count higher than 1 in more than 10% of the samples were considered, resulting in 20,256 genes. The differential gene expression between IRAK3hi versus IRAK3lo was calculated using the Wald test from DESeq2. Independent hypothesis testing was applied to further increase statistical power (42).

To assess the prognostic value of IRAK3 in nonICB-treated patients, clinical and transcriptome data from patients with bladder cancer (n = 408) (15) was downloaded from the online cBioPortal database (http://www.cbioportal.org/) and analyzed. Only patients with an AJCC pathologic tumor stage IV (n = 176) were kept for further study to provide a better comparison with the IMvigor210 cohort. The cohort was processed using the same normalization and patient selection pipeline as described above to obtain the 3 IRAK3 score groups, whose survival were subsequently studied by fitting a Cox proportional hazards regression model.

Functional analysis was performed via Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA). The package GSEABase was used to query the following collections: biological process database from Gene Ontology, KEGG gene sets, Reactome, Hallmark gene sets (43), Biocarta, PID, and WikiPathways. All collections were downloaded from the Molecular Signature Database (44). The normalized enrichment score was used to compare the enriched and depleted pathways among IRAK3hi and IRAK3lo patients. GSVA was then applied to corroborate the individual enrichment of the significant pathways found in GSEA (45).

To further evaluate IRAK3 coexpression with other genes, a Spearman correlation matrix was calculated for IRAK3 and all the genes with an adjusted P value below 0.001. All 223 samples were used in this experiment. Since the interest was to study the change in gene expression and correlate it with changes in the immune cell compartment, all differentially expressed genes were normalized by calculating their ratio with PTPRC beforehand. The FDR was computed to correct for multiple testing.

CIBERSORTx was used on the DESeq2-normalized counts to estimate the proportion of immune cell infiltration in the patient samples (16). The matrix LM22 was used as a reference for deconvolution. The following job parameters were applied: B-mode batch correction, disabled quantile normalization, and a hundred permutations. CIBERSORTx was run in absolute mode and the individual results were Z-scored for visualization.

To test for differences in the immune cellular microenvironment between IRAK3hi and IRAK3lo patients, a linear regression model was fit. The empirical Bayes moderated t-statistic from limma package (46) was used to calculate the P value for each cellular entity, with an adjusted FDR to correct for the multiple comparisons.

Analysis of scRNA-Seq data. To investigate IRAK3 mRNA expression pattern in bladder cancer, single cell RNA-Seq data from a patient with chemo-resistant metastatic, muscle-invasive urothelial bladder cancer was analyzed (14). Data was accessed through the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus database accession number: GSE145140. Only the cells from the original biopsy were used. The data set was processed and analyzed using Seurat. A total of 2,075 cells were kept after quality control and normalization, which were clustered into 10 main cell types. Visualization of the results was performed using the SCpubr R package (47).

Statistics. Raw data from flow cytometry analysis were processed using the FlowJo V10 software. Results were summarized and tested for statistical significance using the GraphPad Prism software using unpaired 2-tailed t tests, nonparametric Mann-Whitney U tests, or 2-way ANOVA, as indicated in the figure legends. P values lower than 0.05 were considered significant. Patient survival was compared using a Kaplan-Meier curve and fitted with a Cox proportional hazards regression model. Multivariant analysis was performed using the SIMCA software. In some cases, the volcano plots were generated using the VolcaNoseR web tool (48).

Study approval. All animals were maintained under germ-free conditions at the facility in the Rudbeck Laboratory at Uppsala University under an approved ethical permit (Dnr: 5.8.18-06394/2020) by the Swedish Board of Agriculture at Jönköping, Sweden. Buffy coats from healthy donors were received from the Uppsala University Hospital. No ethical approval was needed because blood donors were anonymous.