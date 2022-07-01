TGF-β1–induced endothelial-mesenchymal transition: a potential contributor to fibrotic remodeling in atrial fibrillation?

Cardiac fibroblasts have multiple distinct cellular origins. The primary pool of resident cardiac fibroblasts is of mesenchymal origin arising through epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and endothelial-mesenchymal transition (EndMT) during embryonic development (Figure 1). In disease, a secondary pool of fibroblast-like cells arises during fibrogenesis and pathological remodeling from different cellular sources, including epithelial and endothelial cells through EMT and EndMT (Figure 1). EndMT was shown to contribute to cardiac fibrosis over a decade ago (11) and has recently been implicated in fibrotic remodeling in human AF (12). In this issue of the JCI, Lai, Tsai, and co-authors (13) investigated the mechanisms of EndMT in atrial fibrosis by using human endocardial endothelial cells from human atrial appendages and transgenic mice with cardiac-specific TGF-β1 overexpression. In human endocardial endothelial cells, treatment with TGF-β1 induced EndMT by upregulating miR-181b expression via SMAD2/3 signaling pathways. The higher miR-181b expression caused a reduction of semaphorin 3A (Sema3A), which relieved the inhibition of LIM kinase 1/phosphorylated cofilin (LIMK/p-cofilin) signaling pathways, leading to EndMT (13). While several miRNAs have been implicated in the regulation of atrial fibroblasts (14), Lai, Tsai, and colleagues showed that miR-181b knockdown increased Sema3A expression, thereby reversing fibrosis and reducing AF vulnerability in TGF-β1–overexpressing mice (13). These data suggest that prevention of de novo EndMT by targeting the miR-181b/Sema3A/LIMK/p-cofilin pathway might constitute a potential antifibrotic strategy for AF (13).

The precise role of de novo EndMT for fibroblast generation and fibrosis formation is poorly understood. While some studies support de novo synthesis in adult hearts, others consider EndMT a source of resident cardiac fibroblasts exclusively during embryogenesis (15, 16). This inconsistency could result from the markers used to trace EndMT. Lai, Tsai, and co-authors (13) used common markers of endothelial cells (CD31), fibroblasts, and myofibroblasts (vimentin and α–smooth muscle actin [α-SMA]), along with markers of EndMT (the transcription factors Twist, Snail, and Slug) to demonstrate EndMT. Despite their common use, these markers can nonspecifically label several cell types. Transgenic mouse models are being developed for more accurate lineage tracing, and in vivo cellular tracing in humans using fluorodeocyglucose-PET (FDG-PET) and PET-MRI is emerging (17). Although further validation is needed, the work presented by Lai, Tsai, and colleagues (13) supports the notion that de novo EndMT may occur in the atria, particularly upon TGF-β1 stimulation. Nevertheless, it is unclear how EndMT-derived fibroblast-like cells contribute to fibrogenesis. Do they belong to the collagen-secreting myofibroblast population, or do they exert paracrine effects that indirectly activate resident fibroblasts? Since EndMT was not revealed in previous studies that focused on ventricular fibrosis (11, 15, 16), it is possible that de novo EndMT is an atrium-specific phenomenon. Overexpression of TGF-β1 in mice causes fibrosis in atria only and increases AF susceptibility (18). Atrial fibroblasts are more responsive to TGF-β1 and angiotensin II than are ventricular fibroblasts (19). Thus, atrial-ventricular differences offer a unique opportunity to develop atrium-selective antifibrotic targets.

Besides emerging evidence for a role of EMT and EndMT reactivation in profibrotic remodeling, activation of resident fibroblasts under disease conditions and during AF is a common finding. Given the paracrine or autocrine effects of profibrotic molecules, cardiac fibroblasts can proliferate and differentiate into collagen-secreting myofibroblasts (Figure 1). Pro-collagen is synthesized in myofibroblasts and secreted as soluble pro-collagens into the extracellular space, where it is processed, assembled into fibrils, and cross-linked (Figure 1). Several cross-linking enzymes including lysyl oxidases are upregulated in the atria of patients with AF (20). Cross-linking of elastin is irreversible, whereas cross-linking of collagen appears to be reversible, constituting a viable antifibrotic target.

Whether changes in collagen composition play a causal role in AF pathophysiology warrants direct inquiry. The heart contains mainly type I (approximately 85%) and type III (approximately 15%) collagen. Collagen type I forms thicker and stiffer fibers, while collagen type III forms finer reticular fibers that are more compliant, increasing tissue elasticity (21). Changes in the type I to type III collagen ratio have been found to occur with cardiac dysfunction in human and experimental studies (22), and upregulation of nonfibrillar collagen type VI was reported in patients with AF (23). Although nonfibrillar collagens are not organized in larger fibrillar bundles, they can still interact with type I and type III collagens. TGF-β1 and angiotensin II increase the synthesis and secretion of fibrillar and nonfibrillar collagens, and collagen type IV promotes the differentiation of fibroblasts into myofibroblasts (23). Thus, additional collagen types may exist in the heart and could contribute to fibroblast dysfunction. Future work should directly address this hypothesis.