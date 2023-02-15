Reduced methylation correlates with diabetic nephropathy risk in type 1 diabetes

DNA methylation profiling in T1D individuals with and without nephropathy. The discovery group consisted of 25 FinnDiane (12 males, 13 females) participants with T1D characterized into normal albumin excretion rate (Normo), macroalbuminuria (Macro), and ESRD (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160959DS1). Individuals with T1D were 27 to 61 years of age (average 49) with a mean duration of diabetes of 34 years and the HbA1c (at the time of sample collection) was approximately 8% and indicative of moderate glycemic control. The nondiabetic group consisted of 14 participants (7 males, 7 females) with HbA1c below 5.5% and the absence of renal disease (no evidence of proteinuria and normal estimated glomerular filtration rate, eGFR). Leukocyte DNA was isolated from all groups and characterized using methyl-seq (22). The mean average number of mapped reads was 27.7 million. Methyl-seq reads covered 35% (~10 million) of the 28 million CG sites in the human genome (Supplemental Table 2), with uniform distribution of CG site coverage between groups. We identified 800,021 variably methylated regions (mean region length 510 bp) that were adjusted for age, sex, cell heterogeneity, and library cluster concentration (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D). Principal component analysis (PCA) showed clustering for control and case groups. Based on methylation indices, the nondiabetic group was closer to T1D individuals without complications (Normo) than T1D with renal complications (Supplemental Figure 1E). Differentially methylated regions (DMRs) were identified using pairwise comparisons of case and control groups (edgeR; significance threshold of P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Analysis of T1D individuals with and without complications and the nondiabetic group using 6-way comparison identified 10,078 DMRs (P < 0.01 in all groups). We identified 1687 DMRs in the ESRD group with reduced methylation, 3227 DMRs in the Macro group with reduced methylation, and 1792 in the Normo group with reduced methylation, whereas 3362 DMRs showed increased methylation in all cases compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 2B).

DMRs distinguish DN groups. Supervised hierarchical clustering shows reduced DNA methylation in individuals with T1D compared with healthy controls (clusters 1 to 4; Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 3). Sequencing identified a bimodal DMR distribution (Figure 2B). Gene body regions accounted for more than 60% of the methylation differences, with less than 10% localized to exons compared with other genomic sites such as promoters, exons, introns, DNase I–hypersensitive sites, CpG islands (CGIs), CpG shores (±1 kb from CGIs), and CpG shelves (± 1–5 kb from CGIs; Figure 2, C and D). CpG islands, shores, and shelves accounted for less than 5% of the total DMRs.

Figure 2 FinnDiane T1D methylome at sites of regulation. (A) Hierarchical profile-based clustering of DMRs. DNA methylation differences detected between controls and cases with normoalbuminuria (Normo), macroalbuminuria (Macro), and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Heatmap shows loss (black) and gain (green) of methylation. We observed clustering of DMRs by the prevalence of DN (P value < 0.01). (B) Binned orientation and distance of DMRs relative to transcription start site (TSS). (C) Graphical representation of genomic features and CG islands, shelves, and shores. (D) Distribution of DMR clusters shown at gene promoters, exons, introns, CG islands (CGI), and CG island shores (±1 kb from CGI) and shelves (±1–5 kb from CGI). The majority of CG differences occur at gene intronic regions. (E) Scatterplot of DMR overlap with TFBSs (ENCODE data). The x axis shows increased methylation at sites compared with reduced methylation at sites in T1D cases (y axis). TFBSs that associate with DMRs are shown as increased in methylation (pink) circles and reduced in methylation (purple) in T1D cases when compared with healthy controls. Criteria for TFBS overlap with DMRs was set to 50%. (F) CTCF and Pol2B binding sites are overrepresented at DMRs with reduced methylation in T1D cases when compared with healthy controls. Within each box, horizontal black lines denote median values; boxes extend from the 25th to the 75th percentile of each group’s distribution and the whisker denote the 5th and 95th percentiles. CTCF and Pol2B binding sites were overrepresented at sites of reduced methylation in diabetics that developed renal complications. All P values < 0.001. (G) Atlas of DNA methylation from FinnDiane discovery cohort. Human chromosome ideogram of DMRs clustered by DN (P < 0.01). The outermost track is organized by autosomes, showing several methylation-dependent genes. The centromere of each chromosome (chr) is represented by a double red line. The second track represents a genomic view of 3362 regions with increased methylation in all cases (hypomethylated in healthy group) (green, P < 0.01). The second track represents 1792 regions with decreased methylation in the Normo group (purple, P < 0.01). The fourth track represents the Macro group with 3227 regions with decreased methylation (blue, P < 0.01). The fifth track represents the genomic view of 1697 regions with decreased methylation detected in the ESRD group (orange, P < 0.01).

TFBSs are subject to differential DNA methylation. The most direct mechanism whereby DNA methylation regulates gene expression is by altering the binding of transcription factors (23). This methylation-dependent mechanism has the advantage of unifying polygenic pathways that are known to be important in T1D (24). To investigate this hypothesis, we integrated FinnDiane DMRs with current ENCODE data sets (25). We identified TFBSs that were weakly associated with methylation and a much smaller group of tightly associated sites that recognize CCCTC-binding factor (CTCF) and DNA polymerase epsilon catalytic subunit B (Pol2B) (Figure 2E). More than 35% of regions with reduced methylation overlap with CTCF and almost 50% with Pol2B sites in T1D cases. Reduced genomic methylation was a feature at CTCF and Pol2B binding sites (odds ratio testing P < 0.001; Figure 2F). Because of the close relationship between DNA methylation and gene regulation (26), we examined CTCF binding sites using ENCODE chromatin immunoprecipitation and sequencing (ChIP-seq) data (26, 27) prioritized from studies performed in clinically relevant human tissues, including heart, kidney, retina, immune cells, and the vasculature. To visualize the FinnDiane data set, we generated an epigenomic ideogram (clusters 1 to 4 at P < 0.01; Figure 2G) and showed that DNA methylation converges on CTCF and Pol2B binding sites with DN progression.

Functional networks identify methylated genes with DN progression. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) was used to examine DMRs annotated to genes (DMGs) with reactome pathways, consisting of 674 gene sets. Supplemental Table 3 shows the number of enriched reactome pathways (FDR < 0.05). We show that FinnDiane DMGs define clinically relevant networks (Supplemental Figure 3A) connecting 15 hubs and 125 nodes by DNA methylation. High-confidence mapping revealed 64 nodes associated with increased methylation and 61 nodes connected with reduced methylation. Supplemental Figure 3B shows reactome pathways that are distinguishable for DNA methylation also converge for DN progression. Reduced methylation is a feature of CTCF binding sites that include insulin signaling, lipid metabolism, and integrin-cell interactions or fibrosis (28). These 3 pathways were overrepresented in the T1D cases with overt proteinuria and ESRD. We also identified 23 DMRs with CTCF binding sites (Figure 3). Moreover, 12 of the 23 DMRs associated with DN were undetectable as probe sites by BeadChip array, emphasizing the importance of the methyl-seq approach (Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 4). We described 7 core genes with overlapping CTCF binding sites: MTOR, RPTOR, and IRS2 that belong to the insulin signaling pathway; TXNRD1, LCAT, and SMPD3 comprising lipid metabolism; and COL1A2 involved in fibrosis. We defined these as D MGs associated with DN , or DDNs.

Figure 3 Functional analysis of FinnDiane cohort identified methylated genes associated with the progression of DN. Differentially methylated genes associated with progression of diabetic nephropathy (DDN) with overlapping CTCF sites. Gene - annotated gene name; T1D-associated pathways with insulin signaling (Ins), lipid metabolism (lpm), and integrin-cell interaction (Icr); P value; Region length (bp); Methylation Intensity - scaled sequence abundance (–1, unmethylated; +1, methylated), showing relative gene methylation in healthy, Normo, Macro, and ESRD. Table also shows methyl-seq genes identified in the FinnDiane cohort intersected with probes from the Infinium Methylation EPIC profiling BeadChip microarray (EPIC array). Presence on the EPIC array; Number of CG sites assessed by methyl-seq overlapping EPIC array probe; Distance (bp) of the closest EPIC array probe from methyl-seq identified sequences. 1DMRs detected by methyl-seq–overlapping Infinium methylation EPIC BeadChip array probes. 2Comparison of CG number detected by methyl-seq versus EPIC probe CG location; nd denotes no detected probes on EPIC array. 3Distance of nearest EPIC array probe; 0 denotes EPIC CG site that exists within FinnDiane DMR. 4EPIC CG ID listed.

Reduced methylation is a genomic feature of Scandinavian and Asian T1D registries. We examined the DDNs in a larger FinnDiane replication cohort (n = 296; Supplemental Table 5) and confirmed that reduced gene methylation was a feature of DN progression using a gene-specific methyl-qPCR assay (Figure 4A). To assess the generalizability of these findings, we assessed the core DDNs using independent T1D registries from Denmark (PROFIL study, n = 445; Supplemental Table 6) and Hong Kong (n = 107; Supplemental Table 7) and confirmed that reduced methylation was also associated with DN progression (Figure 4, B and C). Next, we examined DNA methylation of core genes in the T1D (n = 130; Supplemental Table 8) cohort from the Diabetes and Thyroid Center, Theptarin Hospital, Thailand and reveal reduced methylation in the combined Micro/Macro groups (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Validation of differentially methylated genes in replication cohorts. (A) DNA methylation analysis of core genes was performed in a larger FinnDiane replication cohort (n = 296: 19 healthy, 65 Normo, 73 Micro, 66 Macro, and 73 ESRD) using a highly specific methyl-qPCR assay. Data show combined DNA methylation (%) for the 7 core genes: MTOR, RPTOR, IRS2 (insulin signaling), TXNRD1, LCAT, SMPD3 (lipid metabolism), and COL1A2 (integrin-cell interaction) using PCA loading analysis. Results show that reduced DNA methylation (%) is associated with DN. (B) Replication of FinnDiane-derived DDNs in samples from the Danish PROFIL study – Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen. Methyl-qPCR methylation analysis includes 40 nondiabetic and T1D individuals with Normo (n = 170), Micro (n = 110), and Macro (n = 125). (C) Methylation analysis of the DDNs in 77 age-matched T1D individuals from the Hong Kong T1D registry and 30 healthy controls. Individuals with T1D include 39 Normo, 30 Micro, and 8 Macro. (D) Methylation analysis of the DDNs in age-matched nondiabetic and T1D individuals recruited from the Theptarin registry, Thailand. DNA methylation (%) was assessed for genes in 65 controls and 65 cases (56 without renal complications and 9 with renal complications). Significance was calculated using the Mann-Whitney U test by comparing T1D with no complications (Normo) to Micro, Macro, and ESRD (A) or by comparing T1D with Normo and 9 T1D with Micro/Macro (combined) (B–D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Error bars are SEM.

Differential methylation was also assessed using the KDIGO (Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes) classification, as defined by the combination of eGFR and albuminuria (Supplemental Table 9) (29). Reduced methylation associated with increased DN risk (Figure 5, A–D). This primary finding was also confirmed for the 7 core genes in the Scandinavian and Asian T1D cohorts (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). Weighted meta-analysis of the DDNs (Supplemental Table 10) shows that reduced methylation was tightly associated in the high- to very-high-risk groups. Combined P values of the core methylated genes (Fisher’s combined probability test) ranged from 2.39 × 10–3 to 7.75 × 10–9 in the high- to very-high-risk groups. The NF-κB target gene, TRAPPC9, served as a stable internal control for DNA methylation (Supplemental Figure 5A). Methylation of the TXNIP gene (thioredoxin-interacting protein) (21, 30) and KCNQ1 (potassium voltage-gated channel subfamily Q member 1) (31) was previously shown to associate with the development of diabetes complications. We observe reduced DNA methylation of the TXNIP and KCNQ1 genes in the FinnDiane and Asian registries, adding further support to their relevance as genetic markers of DN (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 Differentially methylated genes associate with the progression of diabetic nephropathy in T1D cohorts based on KDIGO classification. DNA methylation analysis of genes associated with diabetic nephropathy (DN) identified in the discovery cohort was validated in replication cohorts (A) FinnDiane, (B) PROFIL, (C) HKT1D, and (D) Theptarin T1D using methyl-qPCR assay. Samples from the replication cohorts were separated into 5 groups: nondiabetic and individuals with diabetes with low risk, moderate risk, high risk, and very high risk of developing DN as defined by the KDIGO classification. Data show the percentage DNA methylation (combined core gene set) for the different groups presented as bar plots and SEM, with significance calculated by comparing diabetics with low risk to those with moderate risk, high risk, and very high risk using the Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. The DDNs include MTOR, RPTOR, IRS2, COL1A2, TXNRD1, LCAT, and SMPD3. Correlation plot between the combined core gene set and clinical covariates such as (E) age, (F) T1D duration, and (G) hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c %) and 2 key markers of chronic kidney disease: (H) estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and (I) urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR). Regression lines are shown for DNA methylation (combined methylation of core genes) versus age, T1D duration, HbA1c, eGFR, and UACR. Pearson’s correlation coefficient (R) and P value are reported for each group colored by KDIGO classification: T1D individuals with low risk (blue), with moderately increased risk (purple), and T1D individuals with high (red) and very high risk of developing ESRD (green). Covariate regression analysis was conducted for participants from Finland, Denmark, Hong Kong, and Thailand T1D cohorts (n = 824 T1D individuals). Nondiabetic controls were excluded.

Reduced gene methylation associates with HbA1c but not with age and diabetes duration. While there was no correlation for DNA methylation (renal complications when compared to no complications) using age and diabetes duration (Figure 5, E and F), we did observe an association for reduced DNA methylation with HbA1c levels (Figure 5G) and eGFR (Figure 5H). Furthermore, increased urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) was also associated with reduced methylation of core genes in the renal complication groups (Figure 5I). Reduced methylation of the 7 core genes in the Scandinavian and Asian T1D cohorts correlated with percentage HbA1c, eGFR, and UACR (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C).

Reduced gene methylation predicts the progression of albuminuria and improves estimation of renal functional decline. To build on the initial cross-sectional studies, which cannot specifically assess the trajectory of disease progression, prospective analyses of the relationship between baseline methylation and subsequent phenotypic changes were used to predict DN progression. We integrated prospective clinical data from the FinnDiane replication cohort (n = 180) combined with the validation registry from Denmark (PROFIL study n = 347), consisting in total of 527 individuals (Figure 6A). Reduced core gene methylation was associated with albuminuria progression, as shown in Figure 6B, with mean values of 99.98% for nonprogressors versus 81.76% for progressors. Furthermore, steep eGFR decline in the FinnDiane and PROFIL cohorts show reduced core gene methylation, as shown in Figure 6C, with mean values of 100% for no decline, 89.49% for slow decline, and 80.7% for steep decline. The predictive value of this methylation index was also examined using receiver operating characteristics (ROC). Table 1 shows core gene methylation and eGFR decline (AUC score) associated with diabetes duration, baseline HbA1c (mmol/mol), smoking, and systolic blood pressure (SBP). Figure 6D illustrates the prognostic value of the methylation index. The AUC score for the combined clinical features (DM duration, HbA1c, UACR, smoking, and SBP) was 0.65 (P = 4.08 × 10–7) and the inclusion of methylation improved the AUC score to 0.75 (P = 7.75 × 10–7, Δ AUC 0.1; P = 0.008). These results suggest methylation scores can improve the estimation of eGFR decline.

Figure 6 Prospective data analysis of FinnDiane replication and PROFIL validation cohorts. (A) Schema of prospective data analysis in FinnDiane and PROFIL cohorts — data were obtained prospectively to evaluate disease progression by also including follow-up eGFR from 527 individuals with T1D. (B) Reduced DNA methylation is a feature of albuminuria progression. DNA methylation analysis of genes associated with the DDNs, including MTOR, RPTOR, IRS2, COL1A2, TXNRD1, LCAT, and SMPD3. Samples from these T1D cohorts were classified as nonprogressors and progressors based on change in albuminuria stages (Normo to Micro; Micro to Macro; Macro to ESRD). Changes in DNA methylation for the different groups are presented as bar graphs (combined core genes for each sample in different groups). Error bars represent SEM, and the statistical significance was calculated by comparing nonprogressors and progressors using the Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Reduced DNA methylation is a feature of eGFR decline. DNA methylation analysis of the core genes in the FinnDiane and PROFIL cohorts based on eGFR decline in slope. eGFR decline is defined as the calculated estimated glomerular filtration slope by comparing the difference in the first (with matching DNA methylation readout) and last eGFR measurements as an index of follow-up time in years. No decline is defined as an eGFR slope of –1 mL/min/1.73 m2 or greater. Slow decline is defined by an eGFR slope of greater than –3 and less than –1 mL/min/1.73 m2. Steep decline is defined by an eGFR slope of less than –3 mL/min/1.73 m2. Error bars represent SEM and the significance was calculated by comparing no decline with slow and steep decline groups using the Mann-Whitney U test. Reduced DNA methylation associates with steep eGFR decline (P = 0.006). (D) DNA methylation index improves prediction of eGFR decline. ROC plot shows the AUC score for combined clinical factors (DM duration, HbA1c, UACR, smoking, and systolic blood pressure) 0.65, P = 4.08 × 10–7 (green). The inclusion of DNA methylation index improves the AUC score of combined clinical factors from 0.65 to 0.75 (P = 7.75 × 10–7) in predicting eGFR decline in the FinnDiane and PROFIL cohorts (Δ AUC 0.10; P = 0.008). The model for (A) combined core gene methylation and (B) clinical factors reports the combined result of gene methylation with individual covariates and shown in Table 1. P values were processed using bootstrap in R.

Table 1 eGFR decline prediction using clinical factors and DNA methylation index

Clinically relevant hyperglycemia influences methylation-dependent expression. The relevance of leukocyte methylation was also assessed in the human podocyte (Figure 7A), a glomerular cell considered to play a key role in the pathogenesis and progression of albuminuria, including diabetes (32, 33). We created a model of chronic high glucose (HG) using podocytes and examined DNA methylation–mediated gene expression, including phosphoprotein activity (Supplemental Figure 7A). To determine whether methylation regulates determinants implicated in insulin signaling, lipid metabolism, and fibrosis, human podocytes were also exposed to 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (5adC), a pharmacological inhibitor of DNA methylation (34). Reduced leukocyte DNA methylation — a feature of the Scandinavian and Asian cohorts — was confirmed in podocytes subjected to clinically relevant hyperglycemia (Figure 7B). Because DNA methylation is also specifically recognized by protein readers, we also assessed the binding of MeCP2, CTCF, and Pol2B using ChIP-seq and observe a direct regulatory association in podocytes exposed to HG and/or 5adC (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Integration of FinnDiane methylation and renal epigenomic indices. (A) Renal cell types (podocytes and proximal convoluted tubule) assessed for DNA methylation mediated expression. (B) Reduced leukocyte methylation is a feature of hyperglycemia-induced podocyte changes. Comparison of differential methylation (~80,000 DMRs) in FinnDiane with human podocytes using rank-versus-rank analysis. Density plots show regions with gain (+) and loss (–) of DNA methylation in the FinnDiane discovery cohort (y axis) compared with human podocytes (x axis). Podocyte methylation sequencing data derived from 3 biological experiments (n = 3 per group) that were maintained in NG (physiological glucose control), NG + 5adC (physiological glucose including 3-day treatment with 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine), HG (15 days high glucose), and HG + 5adC (15 days high glucose including 3-day treatment with 5adC). Similar pattern observed between differential methylation in FinnDiane versus human podocytes stimulated by HG and/or 5adC. (C) Diabetic nephropathy is associated with pathways regulated by DNA methylation in FinnDiane leukocytes and human podocytes. Annotated gene name; DNA methylation intensity - scaled (–2, relative methylation loss; +2, relative methylation gain), showing relative gene methylation of human podocytes maintained in NG, NG + 5adC, HG, and HG + 5adC. ChIP-seq data show MeCP2, CTCF, and Pol2B binding intensities relative to inputs (–1, low binding; +1, high binding). (D) mRNA expression levels associated with the progression of diabetic nephropathy. These genes are involved in pathways including insulin signaling, lipid metabolism, and integrin-cell interactions. Log 2 scale — relative expression (–1, reduced; +1, elevated). (E) Profiling of phosphoprotein activation in human podocytes (relative to control, NG) using antibody array for the insulin signaling pathway. Proteins (219) were assessed using site-specific and phospho-specific antibodies (n = 2), NG, NG + 5adC, HG, and HG + 5adC. Relative protein activation is normalized to control (NG). Heatmap rows and columns are clustered using correlation distance and average linkage.

Next, we examined the 23 core genes defined from our cohort studies that were implicated in the regulation of insulin signaling, lipid metabolism, and fibrosis in human podocytes (Figure 7C). Reduced DNA methylation was inversely correlated with a gain of CTCF and Pol2B binding following HG and the pharmacological inhibition of DNA methylation by 5adC. We also assessed mRNA levels of the 23 core genes in human podocytes to show that HG and/or 5adC regulate gene expression (Figure 7D). Furthermore, we observed that the phosphorylation activity of 30 insulin signaling proteins, including mTOR and IRS1/2, by protein array was influenced by DNA methylation in human podocytes (Figure 7E and Supplemental Table 11). These results suggest that DNA methylation of the genes associated with the insulin signaling pathway influence mRNA and protein activation (Supplemental Figure 8).

Reduced DNA methylation was more pronounced in podocytes exposed to HG and/or 5adC (Figure 8A). At the same genomic regions, CTCF binding was significantly increased (Figure 8B) and closely associated with Pol2B enrichment (Figure 8C). Taken together, these experimental studies imply reduced gene methylation to be inversely correlated with the expression of mRNA levels in hyperglycemic podocytes (Figure 8D). Moreover, experimental studies have shown that CTCF binding pauses Pol2B by altering elongation and causing alternative transcript splicing at sites of DNA methylation (35). We examined pausing at MTOR exon junctions 6, 7, and 8 using a specific mRNA assay and confirmed enhanced expression of exon 7 in human podocytes (Figure 8E). Moreover, 5adC and HG increased exon 7 expression. These studies are consistent with the idea that reduced methylation could influence MTOR splicing. We therefore assessed phosphorylated MTOR (p-MTOR) at Ser2448 in human podocytes. When compared with physiological glucose conditions (NG), phosphorylation of Ser2448 was increased by HG and 5adC (Figure 8F). These results were supported by the primary findings of a phosphoprotein array (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 8 Human podocytes are subject to methylation-mediated changes in response to hyperglycemia. (A) DNA methylation of genes associated with progression of diabetic nephropathy using methyl–qPCR of human podocytes exposed to normal glucose (NG) for 15 days and NG for 15 days including 3-day treatment with 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (NG + 5adC), high glucose for 15 days (HG), and high glucose including 3-day treatment with 5adC (HG + 5adC). Significance was calculated by comparing NG vs. HG, NG vs. NG + 5adC, and NG vs. HG + 5adC using 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 3). (B) CTCF and (C) Pol2B binding was assessed in podocytes using ChIP-qPCR and signals normalized to IgG control. Significance was calculated by comparing to NG control using 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 3). (D) Expression of core genes associated with diabetic nephropathy assessed in human podocytes stimulated by chronic HG and 5adC. qRT-PCR data are shown relative to H3F3A. Significance was calculated by comparing NG vs. HG, NG vs. NG + 5adC, and NG vs. HG + 5adC using 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 3). (E) MTOR exon–specific qRT-PCR. Relative expression relative to NG control and MTOR exon 2 expression (n = 3). (F) Quantification of phosphorylated MTOR protein in podocytes exposed to HG and 5adC. Bars represent the relative phosphorylation (Ser2448) of MTOR protein in cells exposed to HG and 5adC detected by Odyssey infrared imaging (n = 3). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Error bars are SEM.

Reduced DNA methylation influences core gene expression in proximal convoluted tubules, including M1 macrophages. Since macrophage infiltration is associated with fibrosis and renal tubular injury (36, 37), we prepared human cell models of HG and/or 5adC using proximal convoluted tubules (PCTs) and M1 macrophages (Figure 9A). We observed that reduced core gene methylation in PCTs (Figure 9B) was inversely associated with mRNA levels (Figure 9C). We also assessed the role of core gene methylation in differentiated human M1 macrophages (Figure 9D). Consistent with renal podocytes and PCTs, reduced DNA methylation (Figure 9E) was inversely correlated with mRNA levels in M1 cells (Figure 9F). These results suggest that observed changes in DNA methylation are likely to be coordinated and the cell type–specific patterns appear to be consistent for renal pathways that are associated with the progression of DN.

Figure 9 Hyperglycemia influences the DDNs in proximal tubule cells and macrophages. (A) Overview of experiments: culture conditions and experimental procedures used to assess core gene methylation and mRNA expression. Human proximal convoluted tubule cells and M1 macrophages (THP-1+ monocyte–derived) were cultured in physiological glucose conditions, high glucose (HG), and 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (5adC). (B) MTOR, RPTOR, IRS2, COL1A2, TXNRD1, LCAT, and SMPD3 were assessed using methyl–qPCR in PCT cells exposed to normal glucose (NG) for 15 days or NG for 15 days including 3 days with 5adC (NG + 5adC), HG for 15 days (HG), and HG including 3-days with 5adC (HG + 5adC) (n = 3). (C) mRNA levels of core genes assessed in PCT cells stimulated by chronic HG and 5adC. qRT-PCR data are shown relative to H3F3A (n = 3). (D) Macrophage differentiation from THP-1+ monocytes treated with phorbol-12-myristate-13-acetate (PMA) for 1 day and 15 days. Expression of macrophage-specific markers CD68, CD86, and TNFA (M1 macrophages) and CD163 and ARG1 (M2 macrophages) assessed by qRT-PCR. Data are shown relative to H3F3A (n = 3). (E) Methylation analysis of core genes in M1 macrophages (differentiated THP-1 day 15) exposed to HG and/or 5adC (n = 3). (F) mRNA levels of core genes assessed in M1 macrophages stimulated by chromic HG and 5adC. Data are shown relative to H3F3A. Significance was calculated using 2-tailed Student’s t test by comparing NG vs. HG, NG vs. NG + 5adC, and NG vs. HG + 5adC (B, C, E, and F) or by comparing undifferentiated vs. day 1 and undifferentiated vs. day 15 (D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Error bars are SEM.

Insulin pathway genes are transcriptionally regulated in vascular endothelial cells. To determine the generalizability to other cell populations directly exposed to hyperglycemia and vulnerable to diabetic complications, we examined MTOR regulation in human vascular endothelial cells (Figure 10A). We observed reduced methylation at 4 CG sites of the MTOR gene using bisulfite sequencing in hyperglycemic cells (P = 0.044; Figure 10B). Reduced DNA methylation (Figure 10C) was also inversely correlated with MTOR mRNA levels (Figure 10D). ChIP assays revealed that increased CTCF and Pol2B binding was associated with reduced DNA methylation (Figure 10E). Next, we developed a highly specific CTCF ChIP assay that combined an additional step to map DNA methylation upstream of exon 7 of the MTOR gene. Bisulfite sequencing of CTCF-bound chromatin showed a significant reduction in MTOR methylation in hyperglycemic endothelial cells (P = 0.035; Figure 10F). Consistent with these observations, we also report elevated MTOR exon 7 mRNA levels (Figure 10G).

Figure 10 Methylation-mediated gene expression in human vascular endothelial cells. (A) Model of hyperglycemia using primary human vascular endothelial cells derived from nondiabetic and T1D individuals. (B) MTOR bisulfite sequencing. Data are represented as a single DNA molecule from 1 sample from each group. Open circles, unmethylated CG; solid circles, methylated CG. (C) MTOR methylation analysis using methyl–qPCR. (D) MTOR mRNA levels in human endothelial cells stimulated by chronic HG and 5adC. qRT-PCR data are shown relative to H3F3A. Significance in C and D was calculated by comparing normal glucose (NG) vs. high glucose (HG), NG vs. NG + 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (5adC), and NG vs. HG + 5adC (n = 3). (E) Schematic of DMRs validated in the FinnDiane cohort overlapping the CTCF and Pol2B binding motifs proximal to MTOR exon 7. CTCF and Pol2B binding was assessed by ChIP-qPCR and signals were adjusted to an IgG antibody control. Regions of interest amplified are the CTCF binding sites on MTOR. Significance was calculated by comparing to NG control (n = 3). (F) CTCF ChIP assay combined with bisulfite sequencing upstream of exon 7 of the MTOR gene. Open circles, unmethylated CG; solid circles, methylated CG. (G) MTOR exon–specific qRT-PCR assay in human vascular endothelial cells. mRNA levels reported relative to NG (n = 5). (H) MTOR qRT-PCR data from primary human aortic endothelial cells isolated from healthy and T1D individuals (n = 3). (I) MTOR methylation analysis in primary endothelial cells using methyl-qPCR. DNA methylation was further reduced in diabetic cells exposed to HG. (J) CTCF and Pol2B binding was reduced in hyperglycemic conditions. Significance in I and J was calculated by comparing healthy vs. healthy + HG, diabetic vs. diabetic + HG, and healthy vs. diabetic + HG (n = 3). Experiments were performed on cells from passages 4 to 7. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Error bars are SEM.

Primary human cells have functional properties that can be used to assess signaling pathways and have emerged as important ex vivo models to study preclinical mechanisms (38). To investigate whether chronic hyperglycemia increases MTOR expression, we used primary human aortic endothelial cells (HAECs) derived from T1D individuals. MTOR expression was elevated in diabetic HAECs when compared with nondiabetic cells (Figure 10H). In our results, MTOR mRNA levels are significantly increased in hyperglycemic conditions. Indeed, hyperglycemia further reduced MTOR methylation in diabetic HAECs (Figure 10I) and associated with enriched CTCF and Pol2B binding on the MTOR gene (Figure 10J). These experimental results in vascular endothelial cells are consistent with human renal and macrophage cell types and leukocyte-derived observations derived from the Finland, Denmark, Hong Kong, and Thailand T1D cohorts. Taken together, these findings in tissue-specific cells show that hyperglycemia converges on major insulin, lipid, and fibrosis pathways by DNA methylation to regulate the expression of core genes that consist of but are unlikely to be limited to MTOR, RPTOR, IRS2, TXNRD1, LCAT, SMPD3, and COL1A2.