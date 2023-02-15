Mechanisms and treatments of neuropathic itch in a mouse model of lymphoma

Mouse CTCL model is characterized by chronic itch, tumor growth, and accumulation of immune cells. The murine xenograft model of CTCL was produced by inoculation of human Myla cells (CD4+ memory T cells) from a patient with MF (42). Intradermal inoculation of Myla cells (1 × 105 cells/μL, 100 μL) on the nape of the neck of severe combined immunodeficient (SCID) mice (NOD.CB17-PrkdcSCID), resulted in gradual and persistent tumor growth: tumor growth was evident on post-inoculation days 20–25 and continued to grow on days 40–50 (Figure 1A). Interestingly, we observed an early onset of itch, prior to the onset of tumor growth: marked scratching behavior began on day 5 (~50 scratching bouts/hour) and peaked on day 20 (>100 scratching bouts/hour) (Figure 1B). Notably, pruritus continued at high levels (>100 scratching bouts/hour) in the late phase (CTCL days 40–60), highlighting the presence of chronic itch (Figure 1B). We compared tumor growth and pruritus in both sexes and found that female mice developed larger tumors in the late phases (P < 0.05 on day 40, P < 0.01 on days 50 and 60, Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160807DS1). Female mice also showed a tendency toward greater numbers of scratching bouts (Supplemental Figure 1C). Mouse CTCL was also associated with persistent alloknesis, a mechanical itch induced by von Frey filaments (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 CTCL is associated with tumor growth, immune cell accumulation, and chronic itch. (A) Time course of tumor growth in CTCL mice. n = 8–18. One-way ANOVA, F (8, 115) = 22.36, P < 0.0001. (B) Time course of scratching bouts in CTCL mice. n = 7. One-way ANOVA, F (8, 54) = 22.61, P < 0.0001. (C) Time course of alloknesis in CTCL mice. n = 8. One-way ANOVA, F (7, 56) = 68, P < 0.0001. Alloknesis was induced by an innocuous von Frey filament (bending force = 0.07 g). (D) Representative image of lymphoma on day 20. Scale bar: 0.5 cm. (E) Representative images of DAPI immunostaining of the back skin of naive and CTCL mice at day 20. Dotted lines show the epidermis. Scale bar: 40 μm. (F) Time course of the thickness of the epidermis of CTCL mice. n = 3. One-way ANOVA, F (7, 16) = 50.07, P < 0.0001. (G) Representative images of toluidine blue staining for mast cells in the back skin of naive and CTCL mice at day 20. Dotted lines show the epidermis. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Time course showing the number of mast cells in lymphoma tumors. n = 3. One-way ANOVA, F (7, 16) = 14.07, P < 0.0001. (I–K) Time course showing the number of CD68+ macrophages (H), Gr-1+ neutrophils (I), and CD11C+ DCs (J). n = 3. One-way ANOVA, (H) F (7, 16) = 8.56, P = 0.0002; (I) F (7, 16) = 29.54, P < 0.0001; and (J) F (7, 16) = 60.65, P < 0.0001. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 versus the naive group.

As expected, we found that CTCL mice had hyperplasia, an increase in the thickness of the epidermis (Figure 1, D–F). A time-course analysis revealed that this hyperplasia was correlated with the development of itch that had a rapid onset on day 5 and was maintained out to day 60 (Figure 1F). Mast cells play an important role in eliciting itch in part through histamine-dependent mechanisms (45). Toluidine blue staining revealed a rapid and persistent increase in mast cell numbers (Figure 1, G and H). We detected a significant increase on day 5 (P < 0.05, Figure 1 H) that was tightly associated with the development of pruritus in this model (Figure 1B).

We further investigated the involvement of additional immune cell types, including macrophages (CD68+), neutrophils (Gr-1+), and DCs (CD11c+) in this model (Figure 1, I–K and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). A time-course study showed rapid (<5 days) and persistent (>60 days) increases in the number of macrophages (CD68+, P = 0.0002, Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 2A), neutrophils (Gr-1+, P < 0.0001, Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 2B), and DCs (CD11c+, P < 0.0001, Figure 1K and Supplemental Figure 2C). Together, these data suggest that CTCL was associated with profound and long-lasting changes in immune cells for innate immunity (e.g., neutrophils and macrophages) and adaptive immunity (e.g., DCs).

We also tested 2 additional malignant cell lines, Hut78 and Hut102, generated from patients with CTCL. Inoculation of either Hut78 or Hut102 tumor cells into the back skin of SCID mice failed to induce tumor growth or itch (Supplemental Figure 3, A–F). Thus, lymphoma and pruritus may be specifically induced by Myla cells.

CTCL induces time-dependent and nerve injury–associated neurochemical changes in dorsal root ganglion neurons and their central terminals. Activating transcription factor 3 (ATF3) is a specific marker for nerve injury, as ATF3 is only induced in dorsal root ganglion (DRG) neurons after axonal injury of DRG sensory neurons (46, 47). ATF3 immunostaining showed no or minimum signaling in DRG neurons of naive mice (Figure 2A). We observed a small percentage (3%) of ATF3+ neurons on day 20 of CTCL (Supplemental Figure 4A). Strikingly, we found many ATF3+ DRG neurons on days 40 and 60 (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4A). ATF3 was expressed exclusively in the nuclei of DRG neurons (Figure 2, A and B). Quantitative analysis of ATF3+ neurons revealed 0%, 3.0%, 26.1%, and 22.5% of DRG neurons expressing ATF3 on days 0, 20, 40, and 60 following CTCL, respectively (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). A significant increase in ATF3 did not occur until day 40 (P < 0.0001, Figure 2C).

Figure 2 CTCL results in nerve injury in the late phases. (A) Double immunostaining for ATF3 and IB4 in cervical DRGs of naive and CTCL mice at day 60. Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Double immunostaining of ATF3 and the neuronal markers NF200, P2X3, and CGRP in cervical DRGs from CTCL mice at day 60. Scale bar: 25 μm. (C) Percentage of ATF3+, IB4+, NF200+, P2X3+, and CGRP+ neurons in the cervical DRG of CTCL mice at different time points. n = 3. Two-way ANOVA, F (12, 30) = 9.15, P < 0.0001. (D) Percentage of ATF3 colocalization with P2X3+ neurons in the cervical DRG of CTCL mice at different time points. n = 3. One-way ANOVA, F (3, 8) = 31.89, P < 0.0001. (E) Pie chart showing ATF3 colocalization with NF200+, P2X3+, and CGRP+ neurons in the cervical DRG from a CTCL mouse on day 60. Data were collected from 3 animals. (F) Double immunostaining for CGRP and IB4 in the cervical spinal cord dorsal horn from CTCL mice at day 60. Arrowheads indicate the loss of IB4+ primary afferents in the IIi. Scale bar: 100 μm. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. One- or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 versus the naive group.

Isolectin B4 (IB4) binds to a subset of nociceptive DRG neurons that do not express neuropeptides (nonpeptidergic), and downregulation of IB4 staining is associated with axonal injury (48, 49). We found that CTCL resulted in significant decreases in IB4+ neurons on day 40 (P < 0.01) and day 60 (P < 0.001) (Figure 2, A and C, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The ATP receptor P2X3 is another marker for nonpeptidergic nociceptors and is downregulated after nerve injury (49). In cervical DRGs (C3–C8), which innervated the tumor-bearing back skin, we did not see a significant reduction in the percentage of P2X3+ neurons after CTCL (Figure 2C) but observed significant increases in ATF3 colocalization with P2X3 on days 40 and 60 (P < 0.001, Figure 2, B and D). Additionally, we observed high colocalization rates of ATF3 and IB4 on days 40 and 60 (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D).

Calcitonin gene–related peptide (CGRP) is a marker for peptidergic nociceptors of C-fibers and A-fibers; severe nerve injury, such as axotomy of the sciatic nerve, downregulates CGRP expression in DRG neurons (50). CTCL had no significant effects on the CGRP+ population at any of the time points examined (Figure 2C). On CTCL day 60, only a small proportion of ATF3+ neurons coexpressed CGRP and neurofilament 200 (NF200), a marker for myelinated DRG neurons (Figure 2B). Venn diagram analysis of ATF3+ neurons revealed that the majority of these neurons (68%) were P2X3+ (Figure 2E), suggesting that CTCL causes axonal injury primarily in nonpeptidergic neurons. Consistently, we found that CTCL caused a substantial reduction of IB4+ primary afferents in the inner lamina II (IIi), without affecting the CGRP+ primary afferents in the lamina I and outer lamina II (IIo) in the spinal cord dorsal horn on day 60 (Figure 2F). Notably, nonpeptidergic neurons primarily innervate the epidermis where itch originates (1, 51). Double staining for ATF3 and Trpv1 using RNAscope probes revealed that ATF3 was also expressed by Trpv1+ neurons on day 60 (Supplemental Figure 4E). Cleaved and active caspase 3 are markers of cell apoptosis (52). On CTCL day 60, we observed some cells that were labeled with cleaved caspase 3, but ATF3 was not coexpressed in these cells (Supplemental Figure 4F). Thus, despite axonal injury, ATF3+ neurons may not undergo apoptosis.

CTCL is characterized by dysregulation of nerve innervations. Since nerve injury occurs in the late phase of CTCL and spontaneous itch peaks on day 20 (Figure 1B), we next investigated nerve innervations in tumor-bearing skin tissue at this time point (Figure 3, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 5). To characterize nerve innervations in the back skin and associated lymphoma, we used several nerve fiber markers: β–tubulin III for all fibers, CGRP for peptidergic afferents, and NF200 for myelinated afferents. We saw innervations of β–tubulin III+CGRP+ and β–tubulin III+ fibers not only in the epidermis and but also within the tumor under the epidermis (Figure 3A). NF200+ afferents were also found in the tumor (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 CTCL is associated with nerve innervations in mouse lymphoma. (A) Double immunostaining for CGRP and β–tubulin III in the back skin with lymphoma from a CTCL mouse at day 20. Dotted lines show the epidermis. Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Immunostaining for NF200 in the tumor from a CTCL mouse at day 20. Dotted lines show the epidermis. Scale bar: 25 μm. (C) 3D reconstruction of innervated nerves in a β–tubulin III–labeled tumor from a CTCL mouse at day 20. Scale bar: 300 μm. (D) High-magnification image of the boxed area in C. Scale bar: 150 μm.

To further assess nerve innervations in the lymphoma, we used a clarity method (53). The polyethylene glycol–associated solvent system (PEGASOS) renders all tissues transparent. We performed whole-mount β–tubulin III immunostaining of skin and tumor and then cleared the tissue samples using the PEGASOS immersion method. 3D reconstruction demonstrated that the entire lymphoma was densely innervated by nerve fibers (Figure 3, C and D, Supplemental Video 1).

Peripheral neuropathy is characterized by loss of epidermal neurite density (END) (54, 55). We quantified END on the basis of β–tubulin III immunostaining (Figure 4, A and B). Intriguingly, we observed a significant increase in END on day 20: 60.78 ± 4.98 × 10/mm2 versus 43.05 ± 4.38 × 10/mm2 in the control group (P < 0.01, Figure 4, A and B). By contrast, late-phase CTCL was associated with substantial reductions of END (Figure 4, A and B), with reductions of approximately 75% on day 40 (P < 0.001) and approximately 90 % on day 60 (P < 0.001). Notably, lymphoma nerve innervations were still evident on day 60 (Figure 4B). Together, these results suggest that (a) lymphomas are innervated by the peripheral nerves and (b) the epidermis exhibits paradoxical hyper- and hypo-nerve innervations in the early and late phases of CTCL, respectively.

Figure 4 Mouse CTCL is associated with hyperinnervations in the early phase and hypoinnervations in the late phases. (A) Immunostaining for β–tubulin III in the tumor from a CTCL mouse at day 0 (naive control), day 20, and day 60. Dotted lines show the epidermis. Scale bar: 40 μm. (B) Time course of neurite intensity in the tumor. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. n = 6. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 versus the naive group; ###P < 0.001 versus the CTCL day-20 group, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test, F (3, 20) = 58.62, P < 0.0001.

Nerve blockade suppresses CTCL-induced itch in a time-dependent manner. Transient receptor potential ion channel V1–expressing (TRPV1-expressing) C-fibers are essential for the generation of histamine-dependent and -independent pruritus (1, 6, 56, 57). To ablate and/or inactivate TRPV1+ C-fibers, we treated animals bearing CTCL with the ultrapotent TRPV1 agonist resiniferatoxin (RTX) (58). A hot-plate test revealed heat hypoalgesia after the RTX treatment (Figure 5A). Notably, RTX treatment produced a profound inhibition of scratching in both the early phase (CTCL day 20, P < 0.001, Figure 5B) and late phase (CTCL day 60, P < 0.001, Figure 5C). Thus, TRPV1+ afferents were critically required for the development and maintenance of CTCL-induced pruritus.

Figure 5 Effects of C-fiber or A-fiber nerve blockade on CTCL-induced pruritus in the early and late phases. (A) Response latency in hot-plate tests at 50°C, 53°C, and 56°C in vehicle-treated (n = 10) and RTX-treated (n = 9) CTCL mice at day 20. F (2, 51) = 98.25, P < 0.0001. (B) CTCL-induced itch in the early phase (day 20) in mice before (baseline [BL])and after the treatment with vehicle (n = 6) or RTX (n = 6). F (1, 10) = 42.93, P < 0.0001. (C) CTCL-induced itch in mice in the late phase (day 60) before and after the treatment with vehicle (n = 6) or RTX (n = 6). F (1, 10) = 52.77, P < 0.0001. (D) CTCL-induced itch in the early phase (day 20) in mice before and 1 hour and 3 hours after the treatment with intratumoral injection of vehicle, flagellin (Fla) (1 μg, 30 μL), QX-314 (6 mM, 30 μL), QX-314 (6 mM, 30 μL) plus flagellin (1 μg), or QX-314 (6 mM, 30 μL) plus capsaicin (Cap) (10 μg). n = 6/group. F (4, 75) = 4.49, P = 0.0026. (E) CTCL-induced itch in the late phase (day 60) in mice before and 1 hour and 3 hours after intratumoral injection of vehicle, flagellin (1 μg, 30 μL), QX-314 (6 mM, 30 μL), QX-314 (6 mM, 30 μL) plus flagellin (1 μg), or QX-314 (6 mM, 30 μL) plus capsaicin (10 μg). n = 6/group. F (4, 22) = 4.20, P = 0.0112. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test, #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001, and ***P < 0.001.

QX-314, a derivative of lidocaine, is a cell membrane–impermeable sodium channel inhibitor. Notably, QX-314 has selective access to C-fibers by coapplication with capsaicin (59) or to A-fibers (preferentially Aβ fibers) by coapplication with the TLR5 agonist flagellin (60). We used the QX-314–based approach to block C-fibers and A-fibers in both early and late phases. C-fiber blockade with intradermal/intratumoral administration of 6 mM QX-314 plus 10 μg capsaicin significantly reduced scratching on both CTCL day 20 and day 60 (P < 0.05, Figure 5, D and E). Interestingly, A-fiber blockade with 6 mM QX314 plus 1 μg flagellin significantly reduced pruritus on CTCL day 60 (P < 0.01, Figure 5E), but showed no effect on CTCL day 20 (Figure 5D). These results suggest a distinct contribution of C- and A-fibers to acute and chronic itch after CTCL.

IL-31 signaling pathway is upregulated and critically contributes to pruritus after CTCL. IL-31 has been widely implicated in CTCL-associated pruritus in patients (61–63). To investigate the role of IL-31 signaling in CTCL-induced itch in mice, we conducted ISH, ELISA, and behavioral analyses. ISH with RNAscope revealed that a greater number of DRG neurons expressed Il31ra mRNAs after CTCL (Figure 6, A and B). Double staining further demonstrated a very high ratio of colocalization of Il31ra and Trpv1 transcripts in naive and CTCL mice (Figure 6, C and D). Quantitative analysis showed that the percentage of Il31ra+ DRG neurons increased from 10% in naive mice to more than 30% in CTCL mice between 20 and 60 days (P < 0.01, vs. naive, Figure 6E). Furthermore, more than 90% of Il31ra+ neurons expressed Trpv1 (Figure 6F), and approximately 60% of Trpv1+ neurons expressed Il31ra in CTCL mice (Figure 6G). ELISA results showed low levels of IL-31 in nonmalignant skin tissue but a substantial increase in IL-31 levels in lymphoma tissues (P < 0.0001, vs. control, Figure 6H). Thus, both the ligand and receptor for the IL-31 signaling pathway were upregulated in CTCL tissues. Strikingly, intratumoral administration of an IL-31–neutralizing antibody (10 μg, 10 μL) significantly inhibited CTCL-induced scratching at 1 hour (P < 0.0001), 3 hours (P < 0.0001), 5 hours (P < 0.01), and 24 hours (P < 0.05) compared with control IgG (Figure 7A). The same treatment also significantly reduced CTCL-induced alloknesis at 1 hour (P < 0.0001) and 3 hours (P < 0.0001) compared with control IgG (Figure 7B). Together, these data suggest that the IL-31 signaling pathway was upregulated in mouse CTCL and critically regulated pruritus in this model.

Figure 6 The IL-31 signaling pathway is upregulated and critically contributes to pruritus after CTCL. (A–C) Triple staining showing Nissl-labeled neurons (A), Il31ra mRNA (RNAscope, red, B), and Trpv1 mRNA (RNAscope, green, C) at different phases of CTCL. Scale bars: 60 μm. (D) Enlarged images from the boxed areas in C. Original magnification, ×20. Note the increase in DRG neurons expressing Il31ra after CTCL. Also note that Il31ra is heavily colocalized with Trpv1 in the same DRG neurons of naive and CTCL mice. (E) Quantitative analysis showing the percentage of Il31ra+ DRG neurons in naive and CTCL mice (n = 4). P < 0.0001 versus naive, 1-way ANOVA, F (3, 12) = 62.77. (F and G) Percentage of double-labeled neurons in the Il31ra (F) and Trpv1 (G) populations. n = 4 animals. P < 0.0001 versus naive, 1-way ANOVA, F (3, 12) = 0.1945 (F), F (3, 12) = 20.25 (G). (H) ELISA results showing low levels of IL-31 in nonmalignant control skin tissue (n = 5, with acute Myla cell inoculation) and significantly higher levels of IL-31 in CTCL day-60 lymphoma-bearing skin tissue (n = 8). **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, versus control, unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test, t = 2.929, df = 11.

Figure 7 A single intratumoral treatment with IL-31–neutralizing antibody reduces CTCL-induced pruritus. (A) Number of scratching bouts in 1 hour. Compared with IgG control antibody, IL-31–neutralizing antibody significantly reduced scratching at 1 hour, 3 hours, 5 hours, and 24 hours. Two-way ANOVA, P < 0.0001, F (1, 78) = 162.9. (B) Alloknesis induced by von Frey filament. Compared with IgG control antibody, IL-31–neutralizing antibody significantly reduced CTCL-induced alloknesis at 1 hour and 3 hours. Two-way ANOVA; P < 0.0001, F (1, 72) = 40.09. n = 6 for control IgG treatment; n = 9 for IL-31 antibody treatment. Behavior was assessed on CTCL day 25. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test.

Gabapentin suppresses CTCL-induced itch in a time-dependent manner. Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant and is widely used to treat neuropathic pain (64–66). Gabapentin (100 μg) was intrathecally (i.t.) injected (66) into CTCL animals at 20, 40, and 60 days, and scratching was assessed 1, 3, 5, and 10 hours after the i.t. injection (Figure 8, A–C). Gabapentin significantly reduced pruritus in the late phases on day 40 (P < 0.001, Figure 8B) and day 60 (P < 0.0001, Figure 8C), reducing scratching for more than 5 hours (Figure 8, B and C). However, gabapentin failed to affect scratching on day 20 (Figure 8A). Thus, CTCL-induced itch was highly responsive to gabapentin in the late phases.

Figure 8 Intrathecal injection of 100 μg gabapentin inhibits neuropathic itch in the late phases. (A) Effects of vehicle (n = 6) and gabapentin (n = 6) on CTCL-induced itch at day 20. F (1, 50) = 1.54, P = 0.22. (B) Effects of vehicle (n = 6) and gabapentin (n = 6) on CTCL-induced itch at day 40. F (1, 50) = 42.94, P = 0.0015. (C) Effects of vehicle (n = 9) and gabapentin (n = 10) on CTCL-induced itch at day 60. F (1, 85) = 84.61, P < 0.0001. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001.

CTCL is associated with cognitive decline in early and late phases. Chronic pain is associated with cognitive decline and abnormalities in hippocampal functioning (67). We tested the hypothesis that chronic itch is also associated with cognitive deficits by examining cognitive behaviors of mice in early and late phases of CTCL (Figure 9, A–D). Novel object testing showed substantial decreases in the discrimination index on day 20 (P < 0.0001, Figure 9A) and day 55 (P < 0.0001, Figure 9C). Further analysis of the new object exploration time also revealed significant reductions in exploration time on CTCL day 20 (P < 0.01, Figure 9B) and CTCL day 55 (P < 0.0001, Figure 9D).

Figure 9 CTCL is associated with impaired cognition in the early and late phases. (A and B) Two-object NOR discrimination tests were performed to determine the discrimination index (A) and exploration time (B) for naive mice (n = 9) and early-phase CTCL mice (day 20, n = 13). (C and D) Two-object NOR tests to determine the discrimination index (C) and exploration time (D) for naive mice (n = 9) and late-phase CTCL mice (day 55, n = 13). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

CTCL-induced synaptic plasticity in cervical spinal cord neurons is suppressed by neuroprotectin D1. Spinal cord synaptic plasticity drives the development of chronic pain and chronic itch (22, 68). We used spinal cord slice preparation to assess excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission in the cervical spinal cord (C3) that innerves the back skin with tumor inoculation. Patch-clamp recordings in spinal slices from early-phase CTCL mice revealed marked increases in spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (sEPSCs) in lamina II neurons (Figure 10, A and B). We found a significant increase in sEPSC frequency (P < 0.05) but not sEPSC amplitude (Figure 10, C and D). We also recorded spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents (sIPSCs) in lamina II neurons of cervical spinal cord neurons and did not see significant changes in sIPSC frequency or amplitude (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), suggesting that disinhibition (loss of inhibitory synaptic transmission) may not be a major mechanism in this chronic itch model. CTCL further increased the frequency of sEPSCs in spinal cord neurons in the late phases (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 10 Excitatory synaptic transmission in spinal cord slices from naive and CTCL mice. (A and B) Representative traces of sEPSCs from spinal dorsal horn neurons from naive CB17 and early-phase CTCL mice. (C and D) CTCL was associated with significant increase in sEPSC frequency (C) but not sEPSC amplitude (D). Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 12 neurons (naive) and n = 15 neurons (CTCL). (E–I) Inhibition of sEPSCs by perfusion of spinal cord slices with NPD1 (30 ng/mL) in CTCL day-20 mice. (E) Representative traces of sEPSCs before and during the perfusion of NPD1 (30 ng/mL). Bottom: Enlarged sEPSC traces on a short time scale. (F and G) NPD1 significantly reduced sEPSC frequency without affecting sEPSC amplitude. Significance was determined by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 10 neurons/group. (H and I) Cumulative histograms of the inter-event intervals and amplitudes of sEPSCs before and after NPD1 perfusion. The histograms were examined for 1 minute before and during NPD1 treatment. The inter-event interval was significantly prolonged and the amplitude was significantly decreased by NPD1. Significance was determined by Kolmogorov-Smirnov 2-sample test. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 3–4 animals/group.

Neuroprotectin D1 (NPD1) is a specialized proresolving mediator (SPM), derived from omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (docosahexaenoic acids [DHAs]) and has shown potent analgesic actions in animal models of inflammatory and neuropathic pain (66, 69). Furthermore, i.t. NPD1 effectively suppressed pruritus in the CTCL model (70). Perfusion of spinal cord slices from CTCL mice (day 20) with NPD1 (30 ng/mL) significantly (P < 0.05) reduced the sEPSC frequency but not the sEPSC amplitude (Figure 10, E–I). Thus, NPD1 may control chronic itch by normalizing lymphoma-induced synaptic plasticity in the spinal cord.

CTCL-induced itch requires TLR4 in both phases and both sexes. TLR4 plays an important role in dry skin–induced persistent itch (68). We examined the involvement of TLR4 in CTCL-induced itch by testing the effects of 20 μg of the TLR4 antagonist LPS Rhodobacter sphaeroides (LPS-RS) in both sexes (Figure 11, A–F). Intrathecal LPS produced significant reductions in scratching at 1 hour (P < 0.0001), 3 hours (P < 0.001), and 5 hours (P < 0.05) on CTCL day 20 in animals of both sexes (Figure 11A). TLR4 was shown to regulate inflammatory pain and neuropathic pain in male mice but not female mice (71, 72). To test for sex dimorphism in TLR4 signaling in itch, we separately analyzed the data from male mice (Figure 11B) and female mice (Figure 11C). Interestingly, i.t. LPS-RS suppressed pruritus in both sexes, showing significant reductions in scratching at 1–5 hours in males and females (Figure 11, B and C). Furthermore, LPS-RS reduced CTCL-induced itch on CTCL day 40 among mice of both sexes (Figure 11D), males only (Figure 11E), and females only (Figure 11F). Together, these data suggest that spinal cord TLR4 signaling is critically required for the lymphoma-induced itch in both sexes. In contrast, intratumoral administration of LPS-RS, at doses of 20 μg and 50 μg, failed to suppress CTCL-induced itch on CTCL days 27 and 37 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). These results suggest that TLR4 promotes pruritus after CTCL through central modulation.