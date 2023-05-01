Intrinsic RIG-I restrains STAT5 activation to modulate antitumor activity of CD8+ T cells

Extratumoral Rig-I ablation inhibits tumor growth by enhancing CD8+ T cell–mediated immunosurveillance. To explore the potential function of extratumoral RIG-I in regulating immunosurveillance against tumors, we s.c. injected murine colon carcinoma (MC38), lymphoma (EL4) or melanoma (B16F10) cells into syngeneic C57BL/6 WT (Rig-I+/+) or Rig-I–/– (KO) mice. To avoid active autoimmune diseases confounding our analyses, 6-week-old Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– mice were used, as under the age of 8–10 weeks, C57 background Rig-I–/– mice looked as healthy as Rig-I+/+ littermates, with similar spleen sizes and apoptotic/activated level of splenic CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160790DS1). Notably, Rig-I ablation significantly hindered tumor growth in all 3 inoculated tumor models (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1F). Flow cytometric analysis of MC38 tumor-infiltrating immune cells showed an increased accumulation of CD8+ T cells, but not CD4+ T cells, NK1.1+, or CD19+ cells in the Rig-I–/– mice compared with their WT littermates (Figure 1, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 1G), which was verified by IHC analysis of tumor-infiltrating T cells (Figure 1, F and G). Suggestive of a crucial involvement of CD8+ T cells in restraining tumor growth within Rig-I–/– mice, antibody-mediated depletion of CD8+ T cells,but not CD4+ T or NK1.1+ cells, eliminated the restriction on tumor growth specifically by the Rig-I–/– host, while NK cell depletion promoted tumor growth similarly in Rig-I+/+ and Rig-I–/– mice (Figure 1, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). Likewise, adoptively transferred Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– NK cells delayed tumor growth to the same level (Supplemental Figure1, J–L). Since it was reported that the deficiency of the mitochondrial antiviral signaling protein (MAVS), the essential partner of RIG-I in transducing the classic RLR pathway, reduced the intracellular STAT1 level, proliferation, survival, and cytotoxicity of NK cells (32), our observations indicate that the antitumor cytotoxicity of CTL, but not NK cells, is affected by RIG-I when functioning in a way independent of the RNA ligand-induced classic RLR activation pathway.

Figure 1 Rig-I ablation inhibits tumor growth mainly through CD8+ T cells. (A and B) 2 × 105 MC38 cells were s.c. inoculated into 6-week-old Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– mice and the tumor growth was monitored for 27 days. (A) Tumor growth curves were plotted after measuring tumor size every 2 days beginning on day 7, and representative images of tumors retrieved from tumor-bearing mice on day 27 are shown in the inset. (B) On day 27, tumors retrieved from Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– mice were weighed (n = 6 per group). (C–E) Quantification of indicated immune cell subsets from dissociated MC38 tumors in Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– mice. (F and G) Representative IHC staining images of MC38 tumor tissue (F) or combined plot of percentages of indicated cell subsets (G). 10 random fields of view for each group were counted. (H and I) 1 × 105 MC38 cells were s.c. inoculated into 6-week-old Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– mice and anti-CD4, anti-CD8, anti-NK1.1 antibody or isotype IgG control antibody were i.p. injected into tumor-bearing mice on days 0, 3, 7, 10, 14, 17 and 21. Tumor volume was measured every 3–4 days beginning on day 9 (n = 5 per group). Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments and expressed as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA (A and I) or unpaired Student’s t test (B–E and G).

Interestingly, Rig-I expression was significantly elevated in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells compared with spleen CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, A and B). Flow cytometry and Western blotting assays revealed an enhanced survival profile of intratumoral Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells compared with intratumoral Rig-I+/+ CD8+ T cells, as evident by measurement of Annexin V, antiapoptotic proteins (BCL2 and BCL-XL), and pro-apoptotic proteins (BAX and Cleaved Caspase 3), while no obvious difference in proliferation kinetics was detected between the 2 groups of CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, C–E). By examining the levels of effector molecules (CD69, CD107a, GZMA, IFN-γ, TNF-α, GZMB, and Perforin-1), we also noticed that the tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cell effector response was significantly enhanced by Rig-I deficiency (Figure 2, E–I, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Nevertheless, the expression of exhaustion-associated proteins in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells — including immunosuppressive receptors PD-1, TIM-3, TIGIT, and LAG3 — were not affected by Rig-I deficiency (Supplemental Figure 2B). Correspondingly, there was also no significant difference in PD-L1 expression of tumor cells between the tumor-inoculated Rig-I+/+ and Rig-I–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). Taken together, these results suggest that the inhibited growth of several types of tumors in Rig-I–/– mice is at least partially attributed to the increased accumulation and functionality of CD8+ T cells.

Figure 2 Rig-I ablation strengthens survival and antitumor capacity of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells. (A and B) qRT-PCR analysis of Rig-I mRNA level (A) and Western blotting analysis of RIG-I protein level (B) in CD45+CD8+ cells sorted from spleens or MC38 tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes of WT mice. (C and D) The percentages of Annexin V+ cells (C) or Ki67+ cells (D) in CD45+ CD8+ cells from MC38 tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– mice were determined by flow cytometry. Representative cytometric plots and quantification plots are shown. (E) The protein levels of proapoptotic and antiapoptotic proteins and granzyme A were detected in freshly isolated tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells by Western blotting. The same batch of samples were run contemporaneously in different gels. (F–I) Indicated markers of MC38 tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells were determined by flow cytometry. Representative cytometric plots and quantification plots are shown. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments and expressed as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test.

Rig-I deficiency promotes the survival and cytotoxicity of in vitro activated CD8+ T cells. To test a possible direct regulatory effect of cellular intrinsic RIG-I onto CD8+ T cells, we sorted out naive CD8+ T cells from the spleens of WT or Rig-I–/– mice and stimulated them with plates coated with CD3/CD28 antibodies. Consistent with the aforementioned observations on tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (Figure 2B), RIG-I protein levels increased with CD8+ T cell activation (Figure 3A). Moreover, activated Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells expressed higher levels of antiapoptotic proteins and lower levels of proapoptotic proteins than WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 3B). Additionally, significantly decreased levels of apoptosis of Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells compared with WT CD8+ T cells, indicated by Annexin V measurement, was observed after 2 days of stimulation, which was rectified by retrovirally reintroducing a WT Rig-I expressional cassette into Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells (Figure 3, C and D). Additionally, Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells expressed significantly higher levels of markers associated with effector functions (CD107a and IFN-γ) than WT CD8+ T cells, which was again reversed by expression of exogenous RIG-I protein (Figure 3E). As expected, retroviral reintroduction of RIG-I counteracted the enhanced cytotoxicity of Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells toward MC38 tumor cells in vitro (Figure 3F). Taken together, these results demonstrate a critical role of intrinsic RIG-I in negative modulation of CD8+ T cell activation.

Figure 3 Rig-I ablation promotes survival and effector function of in vitro activated CD8+ T cells. (A) RIG-I protein levels in freshly isolated mouse splenic naive CD8+ T cells or anti-CD3/CD28–stimulated CD8+ T cells were determined by Western blotting. (B) Indicated protein levels were detected by Western blotting in Rig-I+/+ (WT) or Rig-I–/– (KO) naive CD8+ T cells after 48 hour anti-CD3/CD28–stimulation. The same batch of samples were run contemporaneously in different gels. (C–F) CD8+ T cells were retrovirally transfected with control-GFP (vector) or Rig-I-GFP (Rig-I). RIG-I protein levels of sorted GFP+ cells were determined by Western blotting (C). The percentages of GFP+ cells with Annexin V+ staining (D) and CD107a+ or IFN-γ+ staining (E) were determined by flow cytometry. GFP+ cells were cocultured with MC38 cells at 10-to-1 ratio overnight and killing efficiencies were determined (F). (G–J) CD8+ T cells sorted from human PBMCs were stimulated by anti-CD3/CD28 overnight and retrovirally transfected with NC-GFP (Vector) or RIG-I-shRNA-GFP (RIG-I-sh). RIG-I protein levels of unstimulated CD8+ T cells and sorted GFP+ cells were detected by Western blotting (G) and RIG-I mRNA levels of sorted GFP+ cells were detected by qRT-PCR (H). Annexin V (I) and IFN-γ (J) expression were analyzed by flow cytometry. (K and L) CD19-CAR-T cells were retrovirally infected with NC-GFP (Vector) or RIG-I-shRNA-GFP (RIG-I-sh) in vitro. The proportion of Annexin V+ cells in CD8+GFP+ cells was detected by flow cytometry (K). Sorted GFP+ cells were cocultured with Nalm6 cells at the ratio of 1-to-2 overnight, and killing efficiency was determined (L). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments and expressed as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA (D–F), unpaired Student’s t test (H, K, and L) or paired Student’s t test (I and J).

To explore the potential human CD8+ T cell relevance of this regulatory pathway, we activated CD8+ T cells isolated from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of healthy donors and retrovirally transfected them with vector or RIG-I-shRNA. Similarly, RIG-I expression was induced with CD8+ T cell activation, while survival and IFN-γ level were increased in human CD8+ T cells by RIG-I knockdown (Figure 3, G–J). Next, we knocked down RIG-I in CD19-CAR-T cells in vitro, and then cocultured these CAR-T cells with Nalm6, a human acute lymphoblastic leukemia cell expressing high levels of CD19. Flow cytometry results showed that the proportion of apoptotic CAR-T cells was significantly reduced after RIG-I knockdown (Figure 3K), and, consistently, the killing efficiency toward target cells was significantly increased (Figure 3L). These results indicate that RIG-I in activated human CD8+ T cells impedes both their survival and cytotoxicity.

Adoptively transferred Rig-I–deficient CD8+ T cells exhibit potent antitumor activity. Next, to address whether naïve Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells behave similarly within the TME in vivo, we performed an adoptive T cell transfer experiment into tumor-bearing syngeneic recipients. We isolated naive CD8+ T cells from the spleens of Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– mice and i.v. transfused them into Rag1–/– immunodeficient mice. After 1 day, MC38 tumor cells were subcutaneously inoculated and tumor growth was monitored (Figure 4A). As measured in the spleens 25 days after i.v. infusion, both Rig-I+/+ and Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells were successfully engrafted in Rag1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). The infused Rig-I–/– naive CD8+ T cells resulted in stronger tumor growth–inhibitory effect than the infused Rig-I+/+ naive CD8+ T cells (Figure 4B). Moreover, flow cytometric analysis and IHC showed increased infiltration of Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells compared with Rig-I+/+ CD8+ T cells in the tumor (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3B); as expected, the tumor-infiltrating Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells exhibited less cell death but increased IFN-γ and CD107a levels than the tumor-infiltrating WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3C). The elevated expression of GZMB in tumor-infiltrating Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells was verified by immunofluorescence (Figure 4, F and G), and Supplemental Figure 3D). Likewise, the growth of poorly immunogenic B16F10 cells s.c. inoculated into Rag1–/– mice was also significantly delayed by Rig-I–/– naive CD8+ T cells compared with saline control and Rig-I+/+ naive CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3, E–G). Increased infiltration of Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells compared with Rig-I+/+ CD8+ T cells was also found in inoculated B16F10 tumors (Supplemental Figure 3H), and less cell death but increased IFN-γ levels of tumor-infiltrating Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells than WT CD8+ T cells were detected by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 3, I and J).

Figure 4 Intrinsic Rig-I deficiency boosts antitumor activity of adoptively transferred CD8+ T cells. (A and B) 2 × 106 Naive CD8+ T cells from spleens of Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– mice were i.v. transfused into Rag1–/– mice. Saline was used as a vehicle control. 2 × 105 MC38 cells were s.c. inoculated 1 day after T cell injection and tumor volume was measured on days 10, 13, 15, 19, and 21 (n = 6 per group). Experimental design (A) and tumor growth curve (B) are shown. (C) CD45+CD8+ cell number was counted using flow cytometry. (D and E) Annexin V, IFN-γ, and CD107a were detected by flow cytometry. The percentage of Annexin V+ cells (D) and IFN-γ+ or CD107a+ cells (E) in CD45+CD8+ cells are shown. (F and G) Immunofluorescence staining of tumor tissue was performed to detect the nuclei (DAPI; blue), CD8 (green) and granzyme B (red). 10 random fields of view for each group were analyzed. Representative images (F) and combined plots (G) of the percentages of GZMB+CD8+ T cells were shown. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments and expressed as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA (B) or unpaired Student’s t test (C–E and G).

We then utilized the OT-I mouse model (33) to test the possible effect of RIG-I on antigen-specific CD8+ T cells. After infection with ovalbumin-expressing (OVA-expressing) retrovirus, the MC38-OVA cell line was established by puromycin selection (Figure 5A). Similarly, through infecting CD8+ T cells isolated from spleens of OT-I mice with Rig-I-shRNA-GFP–expressing retrovirus, we obtained the sorted GFP+ CD8+ T cells that exhibited diminished RIG-I protein level (Figure 5, B and C). Of note, Rig-I knockdown in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells rendered more cell death of cocultured MC38-OVA tumor cells at distinct E-to-T ratios in vitro (Figure 5D). We next transferred OT-I CD8+ T cells into WT mice implanted with MC38-OVA cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistent with the results mentioned above (Figure 4B), Rig-I knockdown greatly enhanced the capacity of OT-I CD8+ T cells to restrict MC38-OVA tumor growth (Figure 5E), and this phenomenon was accompanied with greatly increased accumulation of the antigen-specific CD8+ T cell (Figure 5F) and elevated expression of CD107a and IFN-γ (Figure 5G). After confirming the expression of OVA in B16-OVA cell line (Supplemental Figure 4B), antigen-specific CD8+ T cells with normal or diminished RIG-I expression were cocultured with B16-OVA tumor cells in vitro, which showed that Rig-I knockdown significantly elevated the killing efficiency of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). Consistently, Rig-I knockdown greatly enhanced the capacity of OT-I CD8+ T cells to restrict B16-OVA tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 4D), and antigen-specific CD8+ T cell infiltration (Supplemental Figure 4E) and higher levels of CD107a and IFN-γ expression (Supplemental Figure 4F) were also detected. Taken together, these results indicate that Rig-I deficiency or inhibition in CD8+ T cells might be used as a general strategy to boost antitumor immunity of adoptively transferred T cells.

Figure 5 Rig-I deficiency enhances antitumor activity of transferred antigen-specific CD8+ T cells. (A) The presentation of OVA-derived SIINFEKL peptide by H-2Kb in MC38 or puromycin-screened MC38-OVA cells was analyzed by flow cytometry. (B and C) Splenic CD8+ T cells from OT-I mice were retrovirally transfected with control-GFP (vector) or Rig-I-shRNA-GFP (Rig-I-shRNA). The expression of GFP was confirmed by flow cytometry (B) and RIG-I protein level of GFP+ cells was analyzed by Western blotting (C). (D) Vector or Rig-I-shRNA-2–transfected CD8+ T cells from spleens of OT-I mice were cocultured with MC38-OVA cells at indicated E-to-T ratios and killing efficiency was analyzed by flow cytometry. (E) 2 × 105 MC38-OVA tumor cells were s.c. inoculated in WT C57 mice. CD8+ T cells isolated from the spleens of OT-I mice were retrovirally transfected with vector or Rig-I-shRNA-2, and a total of 2 × 106 infected OT-I cells were transferred into mice bearing MC38-OVA tumor (n = 5 per group) when the tumor was visible. Tumor growth curve and representative picture of tumors retrieved from mice on day 34 are shown. (F and G) Tumors were extracted 34 days later after tumor inoculation for tumor-infiltrating CD8+tetramer+ T cell analysis. CD8+tetramer+ T cell number was counted (F) and the percentages of IFN-γ+ or CD107a+ cells (G) of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments and expressed as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA (D and E) or unpaired Student’s t test (F and G).

Rig-I ablation broadly reprograms the expressional profiles of activated CD8+ T cells independently of the classic RLR signaling pathway. We wondered whether the status of the classic RLR pathway would be altered by Rig-I deficiency in activated CD8+ T cells in vitro. Once activated by RNA ligands, RIG-I triggers the assembly of the MAVS that signal for phosphorylation of IRF3 (34), which was undetectable in the in vitro activated Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, A and B). In addition, Ifnb mRNA levels were similarly presented in either tumor-infiltrating Rig-I+/+ and Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells or in vitro-activated Rig-I+/+ and Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells (Figure 6C). Therefore, the enhanced survival or cytotoxicity of Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells was not likely due to any alteration of the RLR axis.

Figure 6 Rig-I ablation broadly reprograms the expression profiles of activated CD8+ T cells independently of the classic RLR pathway. (A and B) Naive CD8+ T cells from spleens of Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– mice were stimulated by plate-coated anti-CD3/CD28 for 48 hours and indicated protein levels were analyzed by Western blotting. 293T cells transfected with 100 ng poly (I:C) were used as positive control for p-IRF3 (S396) detection. (C) Ifnb relative mRNA levels were measured in naive CD8+ T cells stimulated by anti-CD3/CD28 for 48 hours or tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells of MC38 inoculated Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– mice. (D–G) Naive Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells were cultured under the stimulation of anti-CD3/CD28 for 48 hours and submitted for RNA-Seq. Scatter plot comparing global gene-expression profiles of in vitro activated Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells (D). Genes with FC > 2 and q < 0.05 are shown in red (increased expression; 831 genes) or blue (decreased expression; 336 genes). Heat map showing indicated gene expression between 2 groups (E). Histogram demonstrating the KEGG analysis for the signaling pathways that were significantly different between in vitro activated Rig-I+/+ and Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells (F). GSEA showing enriched JAK-STAT signaling in Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells compared with WT counterparts (G). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (A–C) and expressed as mean ± SEM (C).

On the other hand, as evidenced by principal component analysis (PCA) (Supplemental Figure 5A) of RNA-Seq data of the in vitro stimulated naive Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells, Rig-I deficiency caused broad alterations in the expression profile (Supplemental Table 1). As displayed in the volcano plot and heatmap, we found a dramatic shift in the expression of many genes in CD8+ T cells in response to Rig-I depletion (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 5B). It is worth noting that Rig-I deficiency rendered upregulated expression of multiple effector-related genes and some genes facilitating T cell memory and costimulation, while some inhibitory genes were downregulated by Rig-I deficiency (Figure 6, D and E). KEGG analysis suggested that more pathways involving oxidative phosphorylation, cytokine production, and JAK-STAT signaling were among top-ranked differentially expressed pathways (Figure 6F). Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis indicated that genes involved in mitochondrial membrane and cytokine production were significantly changed (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). In accordance, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) highlighted a relevance of Rig-I deficiency to JAK-STAT signaling (Figure 6G) and oxidative phosphorylation pathways (Supplemental Figure 5E). Taken together, these data show that Rig-I deficiency greatly alters expression profiles of activated CD8+ T cells, implicating JAK-STAT pathway as one of the candidate nodal pathways potentially related to the enhanced survival and cytotoxicity of the in vitro activated Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells.

RIG-I restrains CD8+ T cell survival and cytotoxicity by dampening the HSP90-mediated protective effect on STAT5 phosphorylation. Interestingly, although the phosphorylation levels of both STAT5 and STAT3 (but not STAT1) were elevated in Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells compared with WT CD8+ T cells upon in vitro activation (Figure 7A), GSEA indicated that IL-2-STAT5 signaling, rather than IL-6-STAT3 signaling, was most likely responsible for Rig-I deficiency-caused alterations (Figure 7B). In accordance, gene-expression changes due to Rig-I deficiency were positively correlated with those in the constitutively activated STAT5 mutant STAT5 H298R/S710F–overexpressing CD8+ T cells (35) (Figure 7C). SH-4-54 (a STAT3/5 dual inhibitor) or STAT5-IN-1 (a STAT5 inhibitor) rather than stattic (a STAT3 inhibitor) (Supplemental Figure 6A) restrained survival and decreased IFN-γ and CD107a levels in Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). In line with this, knockdown of Stat5 (Supplemental Figure 6D) in Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells decreased survival and expression of CD107a and IFN-γ in Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells, which was accompanied by compromised cytotoxicity toward MC38 cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 6, E–G).

Figure 7 RIG-I restrains CD8+ T cell survival and cytotoxicity by dampening HSP90-mediated protective effect on STAT5. (A) Indicated protein levels of splenic naive CD8+ T cells after 48 hours anti-CD3/CD28 stimulation were analyzed by Western blotting. (B) GSEA of RNA-Seq (same as Figure 6, D–G) comparing in vitro activated CD8+ T cells as indicated are shown. (C) Empirical cumulative distribution function for change in expression of all genes (black) expressed in in vitro activated Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells (change relative to that in Rig-I+/+ CD8+ T cells) and for subsets of genes upregulated (red) or downregulated (blue) by overexpression of constitutively active STAT5 in CD8+ T cells. (D and E) Splenic naive CD8+ T cells were stimulated by anti-CD3/CD28 and STAT5-IN-1 (10 μM) for 2 days and analyzed by flow cytometry. (F and G) Cell lysates of in vitro stimulated CD8+ T cells were immunoprecipitated with dynabeads-coupled control IgG or RIG-I antibody (F). Cell lysates of naive Rig-I+/+ or Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 for 2 days were immunoprecipitated with dynabeads-coupled control IgG or STAT5 antibody (G). The precipitates were then probed with indicated antibodies. (H) Lysates of 293T cells cotransfected with indicated plasmids were immunoprecipitated with HA antibody and analyzed by immunoblot with indicated antibodies. (I) Indicated protein levels of MC38 tumor-infiltrating CD45+CD8+ T cells were analyzed by Western blotting. (J) Mice s.c. inoculated with MC38 cells were treated with STAT5-IN-1. Schematic diagram and tumor growth curve are shown (n = 5 per group). Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments and expressed as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA (D and E) or 2-way ANOVA (J). The same batch of samples were run contemporaneously in different gels for A and I.

To comprehend the direct molecular mechanism underlying the RIG-I regulatory effect on STAT5 in activated CD8+ T cells, we subjected RIG-I-Flag-transfected 293T lysates to immunoprecipitation using anti-Flag magnetic beads or beads coupled with control IgG (Supplemental Figure 7A). Mass spectrometric analyses of the immunoprecipitated proteins identified multiple species that specifically associated with RIG-I (Supplemental Table 2). Among those that physically partnered with RIG-I, molecular chaperone HSP90 caught our attention because it was shown to facilitate and prolong JAK-STAT signaling activation by changing the STAT conformation to maintain its phosphorylation (36–38). RIG-I-HSP90 association has been reported by others (39) and verified by our own coimmunopreciptiated(co-IP) data in 293T cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). Indeed, co-IP assay demonstrated that endogenous RIG-I/HSP90 association existed in in vitro-activated CD8+ T cells (Figure 7F). Interestingly, the association of HSP90/STAT5 was increased by Rig-I deficiency (Figure 7G), which prompted us to hypothesize that RIG-I induction upon CD8+ T cell activation might sequester HSP90 from associating with and promoting STAT5 activation. In corroboration with this, RIG-I overexpression inhibited HSP90/STAT5 association in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 7H). As revealed by domain-mapping experiments performed by Matsumiya et al. (39), helicase and C-terminal domains of RIG-I were responsible for the association with HSP90. On the other hand, HSP90 middle and C-terminal domains were responsible for the association with RIG-I (Supplemental Figure 7C), suggesting that the homo-dimer structure of HSP90 may be crucial for its interaction with RIG-I (40).

Expectedly, we detected an elevated STAT5 activation (p-STAT5 [Tyr694]) level in freshly isolated MC38 tumor-infiltrating Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells compared with their WT counterparts (Figure 7I). Immunofluorescence showed that more STAT5 protein colocalized with HSP90 in the presence of RIG-I deficiency (Supplemental Figure 7D). Ex vivo inhibition of HSP90 or STAT5 at least partially decreased survival and effector function of tumor-infiltrating Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7, E–H). These results indicate that RIG-I restrains STAT5 phosphorylation within tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells via HSP90. Consistently, SH-4-54 or STAT5-IN-1 treatment in vivo rescued tumor growth inoculated in Rig-I–/– mice (Figure 7J and Supplemental Figure 7, I–K), thus implicating a functional contribution of STAT5 overactivation to the enhanced antitumor effect of Rig-I–/– CD8+ T cells. The p-STAT5 (Tyr694) level was also elevated in human CD8+ T cells transfected with RIG-I-shRNA compared with the control group (Supplemental Figure 7L), indicating that RIG-I also restrains STAT5 overactivation in activated human CD8+ T cells.

Frequency of RIG-I+ tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells associates with the poor prognosis of patients with colon cancer. To examine a possible clinical relevance of our findings, we reanalyzed publicly available single cell RNA–Seq data from 12 individuals with colorectal cancer (41) by focusing on tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells from tumor tissues paired with CD8+ T cells in adjacent nonmalignant tissues. Tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells had a significantly higher mRNA level of RIG-I than adjacent nonmalignant tissues (Figure 8A). This result was validated by cell type–level expression analysis from GEPIA 2021 (http://gepia2021.cancer-pku.cn) comparing RIG-I expression between tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells and CD8+ T cells in the relevant normal tissues (Supplemental Figure 8A). Consistent with previous data showing that activated CD8+ T cells expressed higher levels of RIG-I (Figure 3A), naive and central memory had the lowest RIG-I expression among the various subsets of CD8+ T cells, while recently activated effector memory or effector T cells showed the highest levels of RIG-I expression (Figure 8B). Effector memory CD8+ T cells expressed a significantly lower level of RIG-I compared with exhausted CD8+ T cells (Figure 8B), implying that CD8+ T cells with lower expression of RIG-I may have better cytotoxic potential. Further analysis of CD8+ T cells from tumor tissues demonstrated the enrichment of IFN-γ response and T cell activation gene signature pathways in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells with lower RIG-I expression compared with tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells with higher RIG-I expression (Figure 8, C and D). In contrast, the apoptotic gene signature was enriched in CD8+ T cells with higher RIG-I expression (Figure 8E). Moreover, GSEA showed the enrichment of STAT5 target genes in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells displaying lower RIG-I expression (Figure 8F). Therefore, RIG-I may negate human CD8+ T cell survival and functional potency via the STAT5 signaling pathway in human tumor tissues.

Figure 8 Frequency of RIG-I+ tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells associates with the poor prognosis for patients with colon cancer. (A–F) Publicly available scRNA-Seq data from 12 individuals with CRC were analyzed, focusing on tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells and CD8+ T cells from adjacent nonmalignant tissues. Data are from GSE108989. Box plot showing the expression of RIG-I in CD8+ T cells from adjacent nonmalignant tissues (Normal) or tumor tissues (Tumor) (A). Violin plot showing the expression of RIG-I in indicated subsets of CD8+ T cells (B). GSEA plots showing enriched T cell activation (C), IFN-γ response (D), apoptosis by serum deprivation (E) and STAT5a target gene signatures (F) in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells with high versus low RIG-I expression. (G and H) Slides of tumor tissue from colorectal carcinoma patients were costained by RIG-I antibody (green) and CD8 antibody (red). DAPI was used to visualize the nuclei (blue). Representative images (G) and the proportion of CD8+RIG-I+ cells of CD8+ cells from stage I–III or stage IV patients were shown (H). (I) The percentages of CD8+ T cells in nucleated cells for RIG-I+ CD8+ low group or RIG-I+ CD8+ high group are shown. (J) Kaplan-Meier plot depicting OS of patients from RIG-I+CD8+–low group or RIG-I+CD8+–high group are shown. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test (A, B, H, and I) or log-rank test (J).

To further explore the relationship between RIG-I expression in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells and the prognosis of tumor patients, we collected tumor tissues of patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) whose clinicopathological features were detailed in Table 1. These patients all underwent surgical resection of the primary tumors, and both overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) were monitored. Through performing coimmunofluorescence staining to detect RIG-I and CD8, we found that the percentage of double-positive (RIG-I+ CD8+) cells in CD8+ cells was significantly higher in patients in stage IV compared with those in patients in stages I–III (Figure 8, G and H). Patients with higher RIG-I+CD8+ T cell rate had less CD8+ T cell infiltration in tumor tissues (Figure 8I). The expression of RIG-I in CD8+ T cells significantly correlated with worse OS prognosis of patients with CRC (Figure 8J and Supplemental Figure 8B), which was mostly caused by the difference occurring to the stage IV patients (Supplemental Figure 8C). Furthermore, clinicopathological factors were integrated into multivariate analysis, which pointed to the percentage of RIG-I+ in CD8+ cells, along with lympho-vascular invasion, as an independent predictor of OS (Table 1). On the other hand, although PD-1 and TIM-3 expression increased with human CD8+ T cell activation, RIG-I deficiency reduced TIM-3 elevation (Supplemental Figure 8D); these inhibitory markers seemed not to change when RIG-I expression varied in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells of tumor samples (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). Taken together, these observations suggest that RIG-I induction in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells of patients with advanced colorectal cancer may promote tumor progression, since elevated RIG-I expression should compromise CD8+ T cells’ survival and cytotoxicity.