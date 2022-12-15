A FOXO1-dependent transcription network is a targetable vulnerability of mantle cell lymphomas

Domain-focused CRISPR/Cas9 screening identifies core TFs essential for MCL proliferation and survival. To characterize MCL lineage dependencies, we conducted a CRISPR/Cas9–based negative selection screening using a domain-focused single-guide RNA (sgRNA) library consisting of 8,908 sgRNAs targeting 1,427 human TFs (Figure 1A) (34). Five MCL lines (CCMCL1, JEKO1, UPN1, MAVER1, and SEFA) plus an acute myeloid leukemia (AML) line (HEL, non-MCL control) were first transduced with lenti-Cas9 before the introduction of the pooled sgRNA library. After 14 population doublings, the relative impact of each sgRNA on cell growth was assessed via DNA sequencing–based quantification of sgRNA abundance. Spike-in positive and negative control sgRNAs included in the library validated the overall accuracy of the screening strategy (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160767DS1). As expected, we found that most TF dependencies were nonselective and present in all 6 cell lines, such as ATF4, MYB, MYC, SPI1, and THAP11 (Figure 1, B and C, Supplemental Figure 1B, and Supplemental Table 1). To catalog the selective TF dependencies for MCL cells, we ranked each TF based on its relative essentiality in the 5 MCL cell lines versus the control AML cell line HEL. Of the total 1,427 TFs, we identified 4 TFs — EBF1, FOXO1, IRF4, and PAX5 — as the top MCL-selective hits whose sgRNA-mediated targeting had a minimal impact on HEL cell proliferation but caused a severe growth arrest phenotype in all 5 MCL lines (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1B). Cross-checking with the published screen data of the same sgRNA library in 33 cancer cell lines of various tissue origins (34) revealed that the 4 identified TFs were not essential for the survival of leukemia, sarcoma, lung cancer, or pancreatic cancer cells, suggesting that they are lineage-specific survival TFs of MCL cells. Furthermore, strongly biased dependency scores of 4 TFs extracted from Project Achilles (DepMap 22Q2; ref. 35) from 1,086 cell lines encompassing 27 lineage subtypes confirmed their selective essentiality in the subset of 42 cell lines of B lymphocyte origin and diseases (i.e., non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma) (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Domain-focused CRISPR/Cas9 screening identifies core TFs essential for MCL proliferation and survival. (A) Experimental schematic for the CRISPR/Cas9 screen and the competition-based GFP dropout proliferation assay. (B) Scatterplot analysis of TF dependencies in CCMCL1 cells (y axis) versus HEL cells (x axis) ranked by the average sgRNA log 2 fold change (log 2 FC) of each gene in the pooled CRISPR screen. (C) Heatmap depicts log 2 FC of sgRNA abundance of selected genes (averaging each independent sgRNA targeting a gene). (D) Competition-based proliferation assays to validate the results from the pooled screen. Experiments were conducted by transduction of Cas9-expressing JEKO1 cells with indicated lentivirus sgRNAs that coexpress a GFP reporter. Plotted is the percentage of GFP-positive cells (normalized to the day 3 measurement) at the indicated time points during culturing. sgRNAs targeting ROSA and MYC are included as a nontargeting negative control and a positive control, respectively. (E–H) Verification of on-target effects of sgRNAs against IRF4 (E), PAX5 (F), EBF1 (G), and FOXO1 (H). Competition-based proliferation assays in CCMCL1 cells expressing control or 3× FLAG–tagged and CRISPR-resistant synonymous IRF4 (F-IRF4r#1), PAX5 (F-PAX5r#1), EBF1 (F-EBF1r#1), and FOXO1 (F-FOXO1r#1) mutants. The indicated CRISPR-resistant synonymous mutants were designed specifically for sgIRF4#1, sgPAX5#1, sgEBF1#1, and sgFOXO1#1. (I) Violin plots of RNA expression levels in transcripts per million (TPM) of indicated TFs in patient MCL cells (n = 37). RNA-Seq data were reanalyzed from GSE141336 of Zhao et al. (38). (J and K) Immunoblot analysis of patient MCL cells (J) and patient-derived xenografts (PDX) (K). (D–H) Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0005, ****P < 0.0001.

To validate the findings of our pooled screens, we conducted competition-based proliferation assays of individual sgRNAs against these 4 identified candidates (Figure 1A). Consistent with our pooled CRISPR screening results, transduction of the green fluorescent protein (GFP) reporter coexpressing sgRNA constructs targeting EBF1, FOXO1, IRF4, or PAX5 severely impaired the growth of MCL cell lines JEKO1 (Figure 1D) and CCMCL1 (Supplemental Figure 1D). The on-target effects of the individual sgRNAs were confirmed by complementation experiments in which pre-transduction of CCMCL1 cells with a CRISPR-resistant cDNA of EBF1, FOXO1, IRF4, or PAX5 rescued the growth arrest phenotype caused by the respective sgRNAs targeting those TFs (Figure 1, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). By contrast, sgRNAs targeting 3 reported MCL oncogenic driver TFs (SOX11, RELA, and RELB) (36, 37) caused only a modest dropout in CCMCL1, MAVER1, and JEKO1 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D), suggesting that these are not commonly essential MCL lineage-survival TFs. Reanalysis of publicly accessible data sets (38) confirmed that transcripts of EBF1, FOXO1, IRF4, and PAX5 are expressed across MCL patients, with PAX5 > IRF4 > FOXO1 > EBF1 as the median expression order (Figure 1I). The protein expression was further confirmed in primary MCL cells and patient-derived xenograft samples (Figure 1, J and K, and Supplemental Table 2).

EBF1, FOXO1, IRF4, and PAX5 have previously been implicated in B cell development (39). To test whether they were broadly essential, we performed a competition-based assay in cells of B cell–origin malignancies such as the DLBCL cell line OCI-Ly1 (Supplemental Figure 2E) and the BL cell lines BJAB (Supplemental Figure 2F) and DG75 (Supplemental Figure 2G). Notably, while PAX5 was essential for DG75 cells, depletion of FOXO1, EBF1, or IRF4 had only minor or modest effects on the growth of DG75 and OCI-Ly1 cells and no effect on BJAB cells, indicating that these TFs are not universally required for B cell malignancies. In addition, we found that the 4 TFs were totally dispensable for the non–B cell malignancies, including the AML cell line HEL (Supplemental Figure 2H), the osteosarcoma cell line U2OS (Supplemental Figure 2I), the non–small cell lung carcinoma cell line H1299 (Supplemental Figure 2J), and the cervical cancer cell line HeLa (Supplemental Figure 2K). As a positive control for CRISPR competency, targeting of proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) by sgPCNA reduced the viability of the individual cancer cell lines included in this study (Supplemental Figure 2L), ruling out the possibility of incomparable genome editing efficiency. Together, our CRISPR screening identified EBF1, FOXO1, IRF4, and PAX5 as MCL lineage–specific survival TFs.

Colocalization of MCL survival TFs facilitates collaborative regulation of B cell fate genes. Previous studies reported FOXO1, EBF1, PAX5, and IRF4 as TFs involved in B cell development and B-lineage commitment (39, 40). To understand the transcription programs that are regulated by these TFs in MCL cells, we performed ChIP-Seq to define their genome-wide occupancy. Analysis of the ChIP-Seq data found a colocalization of the 4 TFs at chromatin regions of CCMCL1 cells (Figure 2, A and B). The specificity of EBF1, PAX5, and IRF4 chromatin colocalization with FOXO1 was further confirmed by comparison of their peak enrichment with randomly shuffled regions (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). When ChIP-Seq peaks were aligned, we found the colocalization of the 4 TFs at a set of target genes. Specifically, we found that FOXO1 had the largest number of binding sites that were associated with 5,261 genes. Among those genes, 24.6% were commonly occupied by EBF1, 42.4% by PAX5, 15.6% by IRF4 (Supplemental Figure 3C), and 4.1% (215 genes; Supplemental Table 3) by all 4 TFs. Notably, the 4 TF-colocalized genomic regions were also enriched for H3K27ac, H3K4m1, or H3K4m3 marks, indicating active promoter/enhancer regions (Figure 2B). To determine the relevance of their colocalization to B-lineage development, we next performed UpSet plot analysis to identify the commonly associated genes among the 4 TFs (Supplemental Figure 3C). The biggest overlap was discovered between FOXO1-occupied genes and those occupied by EBF1 (66.4%), PAX5 (66.1%), or IRF4 (75.6%) out of 15 comparison groups, indicating that FOXO1 may operate as a significant regulatory TF. Based on the finding, we performed enrichment analysis of genes occupied by FOXO1 together with another TF using a previously described stage-specific B cell transcription signature (41). As predicted, we found an enrichment of genes co-occupied by FOXO1 and other TFs at immature B cell, pre–B cell, and pro–B cell genes but not at genes associated with common lymphoid progenitors (FDR < 0.01; Figure 2C). This finding suggests that FOXO1, along with EBF1, PAX5, and IRF4, may function as a stage-specific regulator during B cell development. Indeed, the genes commonly associated with these 4 TFs were highly enriched for B lymphocyte genes, such as CD79A, CD79B, and PAX5 (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Table 3). Consistently, transcript levels of those common targets were reduced upon depletion of each TF in MCL cells (Figure 2, F and G).

Figure 2 Colocalization of MCL survival TFs facilitates collaborative regulation of B cell fate genes. (A) Heatmap of signals from input, FOXO1, EBF1, PAX5, IRF4, H3K27ac, H3K4m1, and H3K4m3 ChIP-Seq from CCMCL1 cells at ChIP-Seq peaks (number) as well as promoters of UCSC genes. The window extends 5 kb in each direction from the center of ChIP-Seq peaks or transcription start sites. (B) Histogram view of A. (C) Enrichment analysis of genes (number) with ChIP-Seq peak–associated promoters within gene sets highly expressed at each of the 4 developmental stages in the healthy B cells. Adjusted P values were calculated by a hypergeometric test followed by a Benjamini-Hochberg procedure. The black dashed line represents FDR cutoff 0.01. CLP, common lymphoid progenitor. (D and E) Visualization of representative ChIP-Seq tracks for indicated B cell genes. (F and G) Verification of TF regulation in MCL. At 72 hours after transduction of indicated sgRNAs, CCMCL1 or JEKO1 cells were analyzed for PTPRC and PAX5 mRNA levels by RT-qPCR). Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). Results are representative of 3 or 4 independent experiments. Statistical analysis in F and G was performed using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P = 0.0005, ****P < 0.0001.

To gain further insight into how these TFs exert their function in MCL cells, we also performed a pathway analysis on genes occupied by either FOXO1 alone or FOXO1 together with EBF1, PAX5, or IRF4 (Supplemental Figure 3C). The analysis revealed that genes associated with the co-occupancies were enriched in pathways associated with B cell receptor (BCR) signaling, RNA metabolism, and apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 3D). To corroborate the findings from ChIP-Seq analysis, we next performed RNA-Seq analysis of CCMCL1 MCL cells at 96 hours after transduction of the sgRNA targeting each of the 4 TFs. The following pathway analysis identified hallmark gene sets, including interferon response and TNF/KRAS signaling, as the commonly affected pathways after TF depletion (Supplemental Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 4). Reactome gene set analysis further revealed that cell surface receptors such as BCR and immune signaling were other significantly affected pathways. Together, our findings indicate that the 4 TFs regulate an overlapping set of genes critical for MCL lineage viability.

FOXO1 functions upstream of the MCL lineage regulatory TF hierarchy. To explore the functional relationship among FOXO1, EBF1, IRF4, and PAX5, we next conducted competition-based proliferation assays to assess their mutual compensatory potential in MCL cell viability. Interestingly, while overexpression of EBF1, IRF4, or PAX5 in CCMCL1 cells did not affect sgFOXO1-induced growth arrest phenotype (Figure 3, A and B), enforced FOXO1 expression partially compensated for sgRNA-mediated EBF1, IRF4, or PAX5 depletion and enhanced cell survival in comparison with vector control–transduced CCMCL1 cells (Figure 3C). These findings raised the possibility that FOXO1 might function as an upstream regulator of the other 3 TFs. In agreement, immunoblot analysis of sgFOXO1-transduced CCMCL1 or JEKO1 cells revealed a markedly reduced expression of EBF1, IRF4, and PAX5 proteins in comparison with lentiviral sgROSA–infected control cells (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 FOXO1 acts upstream of the MCL lineage regulatory TF hierarchy. (A) Immunoblot analysis of CCMCL1 cells transduced with EBF1-V5 (left), 3× FLAG–tagged IRF4 (middle), or 3× FLAG–tagged PAX5 (right). (B) Competition-based proliferation assays of sgRNAs against FOXO1 in Cas9-transduced CCMCL1 cells expressing mock control, EBF1-V5, or 3× FLAG–tagged IRF4 or PAX5. (C) Competition-based proliferation assays of sgRNAs against EBF1, IRF4, or PAX5 in control and FOXO1r#1-transduced (resistant for sgRNA#1 of FOXO1) CCMCL1 cells. In B and C, data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. The day 13 values of each cell line responding to the same sgRNA were respectively compared. **P < 0.001 ***P < 0.0005, ****P < 0.0001. (D) Immunoblot analysis of CCMCL1 (left) or JEKO1 (right) cells depleted of FOXO1. Lysates were prepared at day 3 after infection of indicated sgRNAs targeting FOXO1. (E–H) Immunoblot and RT-qPCR analysis of EBF1, IRF4, or PAX5 induction in FOXO1-transduced HEL (E and F) or THP1 cells (G and H). Cell lysates and total RNA were prepared at indicated time points after infection of FOXO1-encoding lentivirus. In F and H, data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005, ****P < 0.0001.

FOXO1 is one of the pioneer factors that facilitate access to inactive chromatin by coregulator complexes (42, 43). To test whether enforced FOXO1 expression is sufficient to induce EBF1, IRF4, or PAX5 expression in non-B-lineage blood cancer cells, we next transduced lentivirus encoding FOXO1 into the AML cell lines HEL and THP1, which express negligible levels of EBF1, FOXO1, IRF4, and PAX5 (Supplemental Figure 4A). Strikingly, immunoblot and quantitative PCR with reverse transcription (RT-qPCR) analysis of FOXO1-transduced HEL or THP1 cells revealed a robust and time-dependent induction of EBF1, IRF4, and PAX5 expression, with eventual levels comparable to those observed in CCMCL1 cells (Figure 3, E–H). By contrast, ectopic expression of EBF1 (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), IRF4 (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E), or PAX5 (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G) in HEL or THP1 cells could not reprogram the AML cells nor activate expression of the other MCL lineage-survival TFs. These findings together indicate that FOXO1 acts as an upstream TF to prime the expression of other MCL lineage-survival TFs. But despite its ability to reprogram AML cells, it is worthwhile to note that forced FOXO1 expression in HeLa or HEK295T cells of non-hematopoietic origin could not reprogram the cells nor promote other MCL lineage-survival TF expression (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I), implying that an appropriate cellular context is required for FOXO1 to carry out its lineage-priming function.

A tiling scan reveals that the DNA binding and transactivation domains of FOXO1 are required for its MCL lineage-survival function. As a member of the forkhead family of TFs, FOXO1 consists of several structurally defined domains, including an N-terminal conserved region, a highly conserved forkhead DNA binding domain (DBD), a nuclear localization sequence, a nuclear export sequence, and a C-terminal transactivation domain (TAD) (Figure 4A) (44). To map the functional regions of FOXO1 that are critical for its MCL lineage-survival activity, we constructed a high-density CRISPR library of 167 sgRNAs that covered the entire open reading frame of human FOXO1 (Supplemental Table 5). A CRISPR-based tiling scan was carried out by introduction of the pooled FOXO1-targeting sgRNA library into the Cas9-expressing MCL (CCMCL1, JEKO1, and UPN1) or AML (HEL) cells. The relative impact of individual sgRNAs on cell growth over 14 population doublings was assessed via DNA sequencing–based quantification of sgRNA abundance. As predicted, the scan results confirmed that FOXO1 played an essential role in supporting MCL cell growth but was dispensable for HEL cells (Figure 4, B–E). But within the 167 sgRNAs designed to target different FOXO1 domains, we found a great variation in their ability to repress MCL cell propagation. All sgRNAs that induced more than 20-fold MCL depletion were clustered in the gene regions encoding the DBD and TAD motifs. By contrast, the sgRNAs targeting FOXO1 regions encoding protein sequences outside of the DBD and TAD domains elicited minimal growth arrest phenotypes, supporting the notion that the severity of negative selection in CRISPR-mediated genome editing correlates with the functional importance of targeted motifs within a protein (45). These tiling scan results thus indicate that FOXO1’s transcriptional regulator activity is primarily responsible for its characteristic MCL-supporting function. Consistently, while complementation of a CRISPR-resistant wild-type FOXO1 cDNA readily rescued the sgFOXO1-induced dropout (Figure 1H and Figure 4F), the CCMCL1 cells transduced with a CRISPR-resistant DBD mutant (H215R) (46) failed to compensate for endogenous FOXO1 loss and remained highly sensitive to sgRNA-induced endogenous FOXO1 depletion (Figure 4, F and G), confirming that the transcriptional regulatory function of FOXO1 is necessary for its MCL lineage-survival function.

Figure 4 DBD and TAD of FOXO1 are required for its MCL lineage-survival function. (A) A schematic graph of structural domains of FOXO1 protein. CR, conserved region; DBD, DNA binding domain; TAD, transactivation domain; NLS, nuclear localization sequence; NES, nuclear export sequence. (B–E) Systematic evaluation of 167 FOXO1 sgRNAs in negative selection experiments. The location of each sgRNA relative to the FOXO1 protein is indicated along the x axis. The y axis is the fold change of the abundance of individual sgRNAs (ratio of start to end point) in Cas9-expressing CCMCL1 (B), JEKO1 (C), UPN1 (D), and HEL (E) cells after 14 population doublings. (F) Competition-based proliferation assays of sgRNAs against FOXO1 in Cas9-transduced CCMCL1 cells expressing wild-type FOXO1 (FOXO1r#1) or DNA binding–defective mutant (FOXO1H215Rr#1). The FOXO1r#1 and FOXO1H215Rr#1 mutants are CRISPR-resistant to the action of sgFOXO1#1 but sensitive to sgFOXO1#2. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005, ****P < 0.0001. (G) Immunoblot analysis of control or FOXO1H215Rr#1-expressing CCMCL1 cells at day 3 after transduction of indicated sgRNAs.

The transactivation domain of FOXO1 specifies its lineage-survival TF activity in MCL cells. FOXO1 belongs to the forkhead box O family of TFs, which are known for their highly homologous structures and functional redundancy (20). Although FOXO1 was identified as a crucial MCL lineage-survival TF, none of the other paralogs (i.e., FOXO3, FOXO4, and FOXO6) were scored in our CRISPR screen (Supplemental Figure 5A). Consistently, immunoblot analysis of a panel of MCL cell lines revealed that FOXO1, along with EBF1, IRF4, and PAX5, was highly expressed in MCL cells, in contrast to AML cells, which barely expressed any of the 4 MCL lineage-survival TFs (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5B). Moreover, among the FOXO paralogs, only FOXO1 was highly expressed in all MCL cell lines, while FOXO3 and FOXO4 expression was uneven across MCL cells and generally comparable to that in AML cells (Supplemental Figure 5, C–E and F). This raised the possibility that the selective requirement of FOXO1 as compared with its structurally and functionally homologous paralogs might be simply due to its predominant expression in MCL cells. To test this hypothesis, we next explored whether other FOXO paralogs could functionally substitute for FOXO1 in MCL cells. To our surprise, enforced expression of FOXO3, a highly homologous paralog of FOXO1, could not compensate for CRISPR-mediated FOXO1 depletion nor support the growth of CCMCL1 cells (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Consistently, overexpression of FOXO3, unlike enforced FOXO1 expression, did not elicit the B lineage–like reprogramming nor induce EBF1, PAX5, and IRF4 expression in the AML cell line HEL or THP1 (Figure 5, B and C). These findings indicate that FOXO1 is uniquely required for the growth of MCL-lineage cells.

Figure 5 TAD of FOXO1 specifies its MCL lineage–supporting activity. (A) Competition-based proliferation assays for indicated FOXO1-targeted sgRNAs in mock control or FOXO3-transduced CCMCL1 cells. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 4). (B and C) Immunoblot (B) and RT-qPCR analysis (C) of EBF1, IRF4, or PAX5 expression in FOXO3-transduced HEL or THP1 cells. Cell lysates and total RNA were prepared at day 20 after infection of FOXO3-encoding lentivirus. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (D) A schematic of domain-swapped FOXO1 and FOXO3 mutants. N, no; Y, yes. (E) Competition-based proliferation assays for indicated FOXO1-targeted sgRNAs in FOXO1r-3–transduced (left) or FOXO3-1–transduced (right) CCMCL1 cells. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (F and G) Immunoblot (F) and RT-qPCR (G) analysis of EBF1, IRF4, and PAX5 induction in FOXO1r#1-3–transduced (left) or FOXO3-1–transduced (right) THP1 cells. Cell lysates and total RNA were prepared at day 7 after infection of lentivirus encoding indicated variants. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (H) Competition-based proliferation assays in FOXO1r#1-3TAD–transduced (left) or FOXO3-1TAD–transduced (right) CCMCL1 cells. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (I and J) Immunoblot (I) and RT-qPCR (J) analysis of EBF1, IRF4, and PAX5 induction in FOXO1r#1-3TAD–transduced (left) or FOXO3-1TAD–transduced (right) THP1 cells. The FOXO1r#1-3TAD variant is CRISPR-resistant to the action of sgFOXO1#1 but remains sensitive to sgFOXO1#2. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). (A, C, E, G, H, and J) Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test in A, E, and H and using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test in C, G, and J. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0005, ****P < 0.0001.

FOXO1 and FOXO3 are highly structurally homologous proteins with a comparable length of approximately 660 amino acid residues. Sequence alignment indicated that the forkhead DBD and C-terminal TADs were among the regions showing the highest sequence conservation (Supplemental Figure 6B). Since ectopic FOXO3 expression could not compensate for the depletion of endogenous FOXO1 in supporting MCL cell growth, we next sought to determine the structural motif of FOXO1 that is responsible for this functional non-redundancy. We engineered 2 chimeric cDNA constructs by swapping the C-terminal sequences of FOXO1r#1 1 (CRISPR-resistant synonymous mutant designed specifically for sgFOXO1r#1) and FOXO3 (Figure 5D). The sgRNA/cDNA rescue assays showed that ectopic expression of the FOXO3-1 variant containing the FLAG-tagged FOXO3 N-terminus (1–296 aa) and the FOXO1 C-terminus (299–655 aa) retained full functionality and could compensate for endogenous FOXO1 depletion in sgFOXO1-transduced CCMCL1 and UPN1 MCL cells (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). By contrast, transduction of the FOXO1r#1-3 variant harboring N-terminal FOXO1r#1 (1–298 aa) and C-terminal FOXO3 (297–673 aa) could not rescue the growth arrest phenotype of CCMCL1 and UPN1 cells upon sgRNA-mediated endogenous FOXO1 depletion. Consistently, immunoblot and RT-qPCR analyses of the AML cell line THP1 revealed that enforced expression of FOXO3-1, but not the FOXO1r#1-3 variant, was able to robustly induce MCL lineage-survival TF expression in AML-line THP1 cells (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). These findings indicate that the functional determinant of the FOXO1 specificity resides within the C-terminal regions.

Since our tiling scan identified that the TAD motif within the FOXO1 C-terminal regions is essential for MCL growth, we next performed a domain-swap assay by constructing a FOXO3 TAD–harboring FOXO1 variant resistant to sgFOXO1#1 (hereafter referred to as FOXO1r#1-3TAD) and a FOXO3 variant swapped for FOXO1 TAD (referred to as FOXO3-1TAD). Interestingly, although 4XIRE-luciferase reporter assays showed that these constructs had comparable transcriptional transactivation activity on FOXO-driven reporter activity (Supplemental Figure 6H), ectopic expression of FOXO1r#1-3TAD could not rescue sgFOXO1-transduced CCMCL1 cells. By contrast, FOXO3-1TAD expression fully compensated for the endogenous FOXO1 depletion and rendered the resistance to FOXO1-targeted sgRNAs (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 6, I–K). Consistently, immunoblot and RT-qPCR analyses showed that ectopic expression of FOXO3-1TAD, but not the FOXO1r#1-3TAD variant, induced a robust expression of EBF1 and PAX5 in THP1 cells (Figure 5, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 6, L and M). These findings together establish the TAD motif as the determinant of FOXO1’s specific lineage-supporting function.

Cpd10 is a FOXO1-specific inhibitor that suppresses MCL growth in vitro. FOXO1 inhibitors, particularly AS1842856, have been previously used in studies of B cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (BCP-ALL) (47) and BL (48, 49). But despite its visible efficacy, its selectivity profile and off-target effects have been noted (50). To identify FOXO1-specific inhibitors with potent cytotoxic effects in MCL, we leveraged a FOXO1-focused investigational small-molecule compound library (51). These 144 compounds were all found to have at least 10-fold selectivity for FOXO1 over FOXA2 based on reporter gene assays and were curated against general cytotoxicity up to 50 μM concentration. Using a single-dose (4 μM) triage strategy, we pared down to the top 20 compounds by testing their potencies in 3 MCL cell lines (MAVER1, JEKO1, and CCMCL1) and counterscreening in the AML cell line HEL (Figure 6A). Compounds that consistently induced a cytotoxic response across all MCL cells but elicited only baseline cytotoxicity in the control AML cells were prioritized for further analyses. Based on their single-dose activities, 3 top hits — cpd10, cpd2a, and cpd3b — were selected for dose-response studies (Figure 6, B–D). Among them, cpd10 (N-[3-(1H-1,3-benzodiazol-2-yl)-1H-pyrazol-5-yl]-4-(4-methylpiperazin-1-yl)benzamide) is a selective FOXO1 inhibitor whose in vivo specificity and activity we previously demonstrated (Supplemental Figure 7A) (50). Importantly, cpd10 treatment (2 μM) significantly suppressed the growth of MCL cell lines JEKO1 and CCMCL1 but showed little effect on the proliferation of AML cell lines HEL and THP1 (Figure 6E). Cell cycle and cell death analysis revealed a notable increase of sub-G 1 fraction and annexin V–positive apoptotic cell population in cpd10-treated MCL but not AML cells, as compared with their respective mock-treated control cells (Figure 6, F and G). We further tested cpd10 sensitivity in 4 primary MCL cells. Consistent with the results from MCL cell lines, cpd10 treatment (2 μM) clearly inhibited the survival of primary MCL cells (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 Cpd10 is a FOXO1-specific inhibitor that suppresses MCL growth in vitro. (A) Ranking of cell death induction activity of 144 FOXO1 small-molecule inhibitors. Cell death was measured by TO-PRO-3 cell death assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific) after 6-day treatment of compounds (4 μM) in 4 indicated cell lines. Red arrows point to the selected inhibitors for follow-up studies. (B–D) Dose-dependent effect of FOXO1 inhibitors on MCL and AML cell lines. Relative cell death (percent) was determined by TO-PRO-3 staining at day 6 under treatment of the indicated compounds. (E) Growth curve of CCMCL1, HEL, and THP1 cells under cpd10 (2 μM). (F) Percentage of annexin V–positive JEKO1, HEL, and THP1 cells at day 6 following treatment with cpd10 (2 μM). (G) Cell cycle distribution of cells treated with cpd10 (2 μM). (H) Primary MCL cells were cultured with cpd10 (2 μM) or vehicle. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 4, MCL1, MCL4; n = 3, MCL2, MCL3). Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. (I and J) Immunoblot (I) and RT-qPCR assay (J) of CD79B, EBF1, IRF4, or PAX5 mRNA expression in 3 indicated control and cpd10-treated cell lines. Total RNAs were prepared after 48 hours of treatment. (K) Representative proximity ligation assay (PLA) image of MAVER1 cells demonstrating the inhibition of interaction between FOXO1 and p300 in response to 2 μM cpd10. Scale bars: 20 μm. (L) Quantitation of mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of PLA signal per nuclei from MAVER1 or CCMCL1 cells. The number of nuclei scored is indicated. (B–F, J, and L) Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test in B–D and using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test in E, F, H, J, and L. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0005, ****P < 0.0001.

In agreement with our screen results, 4XIRE reporter assays of cpd10 confirmed its specific FOXO1 inhibition (IC 50 < 0.1 μM). Treatment of cells expressing wild-type FOXO1 with cpd10 led to a dose-dependent reduction of FOXO reporter activity but had no effect on FOXA2-driven reporter (Supplemental Figure 7B). Consistently, immunoblot and RT-qPCR analysis of cpd10-treated MCL cells revealed a significant reduction of expression of the FOXO1 target genes EBF1, PAX5, and CD79B in comparison with mock-treated control cells (Figure 6, I and J). Interestingly, IRF4 was downregulated only at the protein level, suggesting it might not be a direct transcriptional target of FOXO1. Although prolonged cpd10 treatment led to FOXO1 degradation, acute cpd10 treatment did not interfere with FOXO1 binding to its target regulatory loci, TXNIP or CD79A, as determined by ChIP–RT-qPCR (Supplemental Figure 7C). Instead, we found that cpd10 treatment disrupted the interaction of FOXO1 with its coactivator p300, as evidenced by the diminished coimmunoprecipitation (Supplemental Figure 7D) and loss of nuclear FOXO1/p300 interaction by proximity ligation assay in comparison with the mock-treated controls (Figure 6, K and L). Consistently, H3K27ac ChIP-Seq analysis revealed that genetic FOXO1 knockdown and cpd10 treatment in CCMCL1 cells both diminished H3K27ac peak intensity on FOXO1 peak-centered loci in comparison with the mock-treated control cells (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). RNA-Seq analysis confirmed the coclustering of cpd10-treated and genetically FOXO1-inhibited JEKO1 and CCMCL1 as opposed to their mock-treated control cells (Supplemental Figure 7G). Further pathway enrichment analysis of differentially expressed genes revealed common gene sets (i.e., KRAS, TNF, or interferon signaling) in both JEKO1 and CCMCL1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7H). These results together support that cpd10 is a FOXO1 inhibitor that works by repressing coactivator recruitment.

Pharmacological targeting of FOXO1 suppresses MCL progression in vivo. We next investigated the relevance of FOXO1 inhibition to MCL progression in vivo. CCMCL1 is an MCL line derived from engrafted patient-derived tumor cells that were passaged in NSG (NOD.Cg-PrkdcscidIl2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ) mice (52). As a well-characterized and reliable model, CCMCL1 cells have been routinely used for in vivo MCL preclinical studies. To assess the impact of FOXO1 inhibition on MCL growth in vivo, control and FOXO1-targeted sgRNA-transduced CCMCL1 cells were transplanted via tail vein injection into secondary recipient NSG mice. As determined by bioluminescence imaging (BLI), the control mice with 2 × 106 transplanted sgROSA-CCMCL1 cells generally developed tumors within a week after inoculation. By day 21, all control mice succumbed to the outgrowth of tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 7, I–K). By comparison, depletion of FOXO1 by sgFOXO1 resulted in a marked delay in MCL progression and a survival benefit as evidenced by the diminished tumor burden and spleen enlargement (Supplemental Figure 7L), confirming that FOXO1 inhibition could suppress MCL progression in vivo.

We then proceeded to examine the pharmacological antitumor activity of the FOXO1 inhibitor cpd10. A pharmacokinetic assessment indicated that cpd10 is a well-tolerated compound with significant plasma exposure by multiple routes of administration and suitable for in vivo work (Supplemental Table 6). To test whether cpd10 has single-agent activity in established MCL, NSG mice underwent transplantation of CCMCL1 cells by tail vein injection and were monitored by BLI. Upon detection of the disease on day 3 following inoculation, the MCL-bearing mice were randomly grouped and dosed once daily with cpd10 (100 mg/kg per dose, i.p.) or vehicle. Remarkably, cpd10 administration led to a substantial delay in disease progression and significantly extended survival (Figure 7, A–D). The cpd10 treatment was well tolerated in the experimental group of C57BL/6J mice, with no visible body weight loss and only marginal impact on normal B cell content (Supplemental Figure 7, M and N). Moreover, analysis of spleen tissues from cpd10-treated animal groups revealed a reduced expression of the FOXO1 transcriptional targets CXCR4, CD79B, PAX5, and EBF1 (Figure 7E). Together, these findings indicate that cpd10 has efficacious anti-MCL activity as a single agent in vivo.