Rapalogs downmodulate intrinsic immunity and promote cell entry of SARS-CoV-2

Select rapalogs promote SARS-CoV-2 infection and downmodulate IFITM proteins in lung cells. To assess how rapamycin and rapalogs affect SARS-CoV-2 infection, we took advantage of a pseudovirus system based on HIV. This pseudovirus (HIV-CoV-2) is limited to a single round of infection, cell entry is mediated by SARS-CoV-2 spike, and infection of target cells is measured by luciferase activity. SARS-CoV-2 can enter cells via multiple routes, and sequential proteolytic processing of spike is essential to this process. SARS-CoV-2 spike is cleaved at a polybasic motif (RRAR) located at the S1/S2 boundary by furin-like proteases in virus-producing cells prior to release. Subsequently, the S2′ site is cleaved by the trypsin-like protease TMPRSS2 on the target cell surface or by cathepsins B and L in target cell endosomes, triggering membrane fusion at those sites (41–43).

We previously found that a 4-hour pretreatment of cells with 20 μM quantities of rapamycin triggered the degradation of human IFITM3 and enhanced cellular susceptibility to influenza A virus infection (38). Therefore, we pretreated A549-ACE2 (transformed human lung epithelial cells that overexpress the SARS-CoV-2 receptor human ACE2) with 20 μM rapamycin, everolimus, temsirolimus, ridaforolimus, or DMSO (vehicle control) for 4 hours and then challenged cells with HIV-CoV-2. Interestingly, we found that rapalogs promoted spike-mediated infection to different extents: rapamycin, everolimus, and temsirolimus significantly enhanced infection (up to 5-fold), while ridaforolimus did not (Figure 2A). To determine whether rapalogs promote cell permissiveness to infection by upregulating dependency factors or by downregulating restriction factors, we performed the same experiment in cells pretreated with type I IFN. Whereas type I IFN suppressed infection by approximately 90%, the addition of rapamycin, everolimus, or temsirolimus resulted in the rescue of infection by up to 20-fold (Figure 2A). As a result, infection levels were partially restored to those achieved in the absence of IFN, with everolimus having the greatest boosting effect and ridaforolimus the least (Figure 2C). These results indicate that rapalogs differentially promoted SARS-CoV-2 spike-mediated infection by counteracting intrinsic antiviral defenses in lung cells to varying extents.

Figure 2 Rapalogs promote SARS-CoV-2 infection in lung epithelial cells to different extents by counteracting the intrinsic antiviral state. (A) A549-ACE2 cells were treated with or without type I IFN (250 U/mL) for 18 hours and then with 20 μM rapamycin (Rap), everolimus (Eve), temsirolimus (Tem), ridaforolimus (Rid), or an equivalent volume of DMSO (D) for 4 hours. HIV-CoV-2 (100 ng p24 equivalent) was added to cells, and infection was measured by luciferase activity 48 hours after infection. Luciferase units were normalized to 100 in the DMSO condition in the absence of IFN. (B) A549-ACE2 cells from A were subjected to SDS-PAGE and Western blot analysis. Immunoblotting was performed with anti–IFITM2/-3, anti-ACE2, and anti-actin (in that order) on the same nitrocellulose membrane. The numbers and tick marks indicate the size (kDa) and position of protein standards in ladders. (C) Primary hSAECs were treated with 20 μM rapamycin, everolimus, temsirolimus, ridaforolimus, or an equivalent volume of DMSO for 4 hours. VSV-CoV-2 (50 μL) was added to cells, and infection was measured by GFP expression 24 hours after infection using flow cytometry. (D) A549-ACE2 cells were treated with varying concentrations of everolimus or DMSO (equivalent to 30 μM everolimus) for 4 hours. SARS-CoV-2 (nCoV-WA1-2020; MN985325.1) was added to the cells at an MOI of 0.1, and infectious titers were measured in VeroE6 cells by calculating the TCID 50 per milliliter of supernatants recovered 24 hours after infection. TCID 50 (PFU/mL) values are shown. Means and the standard error were calculated from 3–4 experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA versus DMSO.

Type I IFN treatment of A549-ACE2 cells resulted in the upregulation of IFITM2 and IFITM3, as detected by an antibody recognizing both proteins in whole-cell lysates (Figure 2B). A549-ACE2 cells express low but detectable levels of IFITM2/-3 in the absence of IFN treatment (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160766DS1). Consistent with our previous study, the addition of rapamycin resulted in a substantial reduction in IFITM2/-3 protein levels in cells. In a manner that mirrored the differential effects of rapalogs on pseudovirus infection, everolimus and temsirolimus greatly diminished IFITM2/-3 levels, whereas ridaforolimus reduced IFITM2/-3 levels to a lesser extent (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1A). In contrast, ACE2 levels were not affected by IFN or by rapalog treatment. Therefore, rapamycin derivatives may facilitate infection by antagonizing constituents of intrinsic immunity, including IFITM2/-3, and this activity is determined by the chemical moiety found at carbon 40 of the macrolide structure.

To extend our findings to primary lung cells, we performed similar experiments in human small airway epithelial cells (hSAECs). Although these cells were not permissive to HIV-CoV-2, they were susceptible to infection by a pseudovirus based on vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV-CoV-2), whereby infection is reported by GFP expression. Pretreatment of hSAECs with rapalogs enhanced VSV-CoV-2 infection to varying extents, but as observed in A549-ACE2 cells, everolimus had the greatest effect and ridaforolimus the least. Endogenous IFITM3 was readily detected in hSAECs under basal conditions (in the absence of IFN), and its levels were downmodulated differentially by rapalogs. However, IFITM1 was barely detected, and IFITM2 was not detected at all (Supplemental Figure 1B). siRNA-mediated knockdown of IFITM3 in hSAECs resulted in enhanced VSV-CoV-2 infection, indicating that IFITM3 restricted spike-mediated infection in these cells (Supplemental Figure 1C). We also treated transformed nasal epithelial cells (UNCNN2TS) with rapalogs in order to assess the impact on endogenous IFITM3 levels. As observed in hSAECs, we found that downmodulation of IFITM3 occurred following treatment of UNCNN2TS cells with rapamycin, everolimus, or temsirolimus and, to a lesser extent, with ridaforolimus (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Since 20 μM doses of rapalogs promoted pseudovirus infection mediated by SARS-CoV-2 spike, we tested how pretreatment of A549-ACE2 cells with varying amounts of everolimus would affect infection by replication-competent SARS-CoV-2. We observed a dose-dependent enhancement (up to 4-fold) of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 yield in supernatants of infected cells (Figure 2D). Therefore, everolimus boosted pseudovirus infection and SARS-CoV-2 infection to similar extents. Since the spike protein is the only viral component shared between these 2 sources of infection, we conclude that rapalogs promoted infection by downmodulating intrinsic defenses acting at the infection stage of cellular entry.

Rapalogs facilitate cell entry mediated by various viral fusion proteins. In order to gain a greater mechanistic understanding of the effects of rapalogs on SARS-CoV-2 infection, we took advantage of HeLa cells overexpressing ACE2 (HeLa-ACE2). We pretreated HeLa-ACE2 cells for 4 hours with increasing amounts of everolimus and then challenged them with SARS-CoV-2. Everolimus increased the titers of infectious virus released into supernatants in a dose-dependent manner, and to a greater extent than was observed for A549-ACE2 cells (Figure 3A). Furthermore, we found that pretreatment of cells with 20 μM doses of rapalogs enhanced SARS-CoV-2 titers to varying extents: rapamycin, everolimus, and temsirolimus significantly boosted SARS-CoV-2 infection (up to 10-fold), whereas ridaforolimus had less of an impact (Figure 3B). We also performed infections of HeLa-ACE2 with HIV-CoV-2 pseudovirus, and the results were similar: the impact of ridaforolimus was minimal, while the other 3 compounds significantly boosted spike-mediated infection (Figure 3C). To test the link between infection enhancement and downmodulation of IFITM proteins by rapalogs, we probed for levels of IFITM3, IFITM2, and IFITM1 by immunoblotting whole-cell lysates using specific antibodies. All IFITM proteins were readily detected in HeLa-ACE2 cells in the absence of IFN. IFITM3, IFITM2, and IFITM1 levels were downmodulated following treatment with rapamycin, everolimus, or temsirolimus (Figure 3D). The levels of IFITM3 were quantified over multiple experiments and are presented as an average. The results showed that all rapalogs induced significant decreases in IFITM3 protein, but ridaforolimus was least potent in this regard (Figure 3E). The loss of IFITM2/-3 protein was confirmed by confocal immunofluorescence microscopy of intact cells (Figure 3F). Furthermore, prolonged treatment (24 hours) of cells with everolimus or temsirolimus resulted in prolonged suppression of IFITM2 and IFITM3 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 2A). In contrast, ACE2 levels and ACE2 subcellular distribution were unaffected by rapalog treatment (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 2B). Furthermore, rapalogs did not significantly decrease cell viability under the conditions tested (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 3 Rapalogs promote SARS-CoV-2 infection in HeLa-ACE2 cells. (A) HeLa-ACE2 cells were treated with varying concentrations of everolimus or DMSO for 4 hours. SARS-CoV-2 (nCoV-WA1-2020; MN985325.1) was added to cells at an MOI of 0.1, and infectious titers were measured in VeroE6 cells by calculating the TCID 50 of supernatants recovered 24 hours after infection. TCID 50 (PFU/mL) values are shown. (B) HeLa-ACE2 cells were treated with 20 μM rapamycin, everolimus, temsirolimus, ridaforolimus, or an equivalent volume of DMSO for 4 hours. SARS-CoV-2 (nCoV-WA1-2020; MN985325.1) was added to cells at an MOI of 0.1, and infectious titers were measured in VeroE6 cells by calculating the TCID 50 per milliliter of supernatants recovered 24 hours after infection. TCID 50 per milliliter values were normalized to 100 in the DMSO condition. (C) HeLa-ACE2 cells were treated with 20 μM rapamycin, everolimus, temsirolimus, ridaforolimus, or an equivalent volume of DMSO for 4 hours. HIV-CoV-2 (100 ng p24 equivalent) was added to cells, and infection was measured by luciferase activity 72 hours after infection. Luciferase units were normalized to 100 in the DMSO condition. (D) HeLa-ACE2 cells from C were subjected to SDS-PAGE and Western blot analysis. Immunoblotting was performed with anti-IFITM2, anti-IFITM1, anti-IFITM3, anti-ACE2, and anti-actin (in that order) on the same nitrocellulose membrane. (E) IFITM3 levels from D were normalized to actin levels and summarized from 5 independent experiments. (F) HeLa-ACE2 cells were treated with 20 μM rapamycin, everolimus, temsirolimus, ridaforolimus, or an equivalent volume of DMSO for 4 hours, and cells were fixed, stained with DAPI and anti–IFITM2/-3, and imaged by confocal immunofluorescence microscopy. Images represent stacks of 5 Z-slices, and 1 representative image is shown per condition. Original magnification, ×63. Means and the standard error were calculated from 3–6 experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA versus DMSO.

We previously showed that lysosomal degradation of IFITM3 triggered by rapamycin involves endosomal complexes required for transport (ESCRT) machinery and multivesicular body–lysosome (MVB-lysosome) fusion (38). We confirmed that depletion of IFITM proteins by rapalogs occurs at the posttranslational level and requires endolysosomal acidification, since bafilomycin A1 prevented their loss (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The process by which rapalogs trigger IFITM protein degradation resembles endolysosomal microautophagy, an autophagy pathway that does not require an autophagosome intermediate (44–46). Treatment of cells with U18666A, an inhibitor of MVB formation and microautophagy, mostly prevented IFITM3 turnover in the presence of rapalogs (Supplemental Figure 3B). In contrast, a selective inhibitor of vps34/PI3KC3 (essential for macroautophagy induction) did not prevent this turnover (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Therefore, rapamycin and select rapalogs reduced levels of IFITM proteins in cells by activating endosomal microautophagy.

Enveloped virus entry into cells is a concerted process involving virus attachment to the cell surface followed by fusion of cellular and viral membranes. Since IFITM proteins are known to inhibit virus-cell membrane fusion, we quantified the terminal stage of HIV-CoV-2 entry by tracking the cytosolic delivery of β-lactamase (BlaM) in single cells. We found that treatment of cells with rapamycin, everolimus, or temsirolimus resulted in enhanced HIV-CoV-2 entry, while treatment with ridaforolimus was less impactful (Figure 4A). To measure whether rapalogs promote the cell entry process driven by other coronavirus spike proteins, we produced HIV that incorporated spike from SARS-CoV (HIV-CoV-1) or MERS-CoV (HIV-MERS-CoV). Infections by both HIV-CoV-1 and HIV-MERS-CoV were elevated by rapalog treatment in HeLa-ACE2 and HeLa-DPP4 cells, respectively, although the extent of enhancement was lower than that observed with HIV-CoV-2 (Figure 4, B and C). Consistently, ridaforolimus was the least active among the rapalogs tested, and it did not significantly promote pseudovirus infection. Since we previously showed that rapamycin enhanced the cellular entry of influenza A virus and VSV glycoprotein (G) pseudotyped lentiviral vectors (38), we also assessed the infection of pseudoviruses incorporating hemagglutinin (HIV-HA) or VSV G (HIV–VSV G). Rapamycin, everolimus, and especially temsirolimus boosted HA- and VSV G–mediated infections (up to 30-fold and 11-fold, respectively) (Figure 4, D and E). Since IFITM proteins have been previously shown to inhibit infection by SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, VSV, and influenza A virus (40), these data suggest that rapalogs promoted infection, at least in part, by lowering the barrier to virus entry imposed by IFITM proteins.

Figure 4 Rapalogs promote cell entry mediated by diverse viral fusion proteins. (A) HeLa-ACE2 cells were treated with 20 μM rapamycin, everolimus, temsirolimus, ridaforolimus, or an equivalent volume of DMSO for 4 hours. HIV-CoV-2 S pseudovirus incorporating BlaM-Vpr (HIV-BlaM-CoV-2) was added to cells for 2 hours and washed. Cells were incubated with CCF2-AM for an additional 2 hours and fixed. Cleaved CCF2 was measured by flow cytometry. Dot plots visualized as density plots from 1 representative experiment are shown on the left, and the percentage of CCF2+ cells that exhibited CCF2 cleavage is indicated. Summary data representing the average of 4 experiments are shown on the right. (B) HIV-CoV-1, (C) HIV-MERS-CoV, (D) HIV-IAV HA, or (E) HIV-VSV G was added to HeLa-ACE2 or HeLa-DPP4 cells as in A, and infection was measured by luciferase activity 72 hours after infection. Luciferase units were normalized to 100 in the DMSO condition. Means and the standard error were calculated from 3–4 experiments. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA versus DMSO.

IFITM2 and IFITM3 mediate the rapalog-sensitive barrier to SARS-CoV-2 infection in HeLa-ACE2. To formally test the link between rapalog-mediated depletion of IFITM proteins and entry by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, we used HeLa cells in which IFITM1, IFITM2, and IFITM3 were knocked out (IFITM1–3–KO) and introduced human ACE2 by transient transfection (Figure 5A). IFITM2 alone or IFITM2 and IFITM3 were restored in IFITM1-3–KO cells by transient overexpression (Figure 5B), and the cells were challenged with HIV-CoV-2. Relative to WT cells, HIV-CoV-2 infection was approximately 50-fold higher in IFITM1-3–KO cells, indicating that endogenous IFITM proteins restricted SARS-CoV-2 spike–mediated infection in this cell type. Furthermore, while temsirolimus significantly increased infection by 10-fold in WT cells, we observed little to no enhancement in IFITM1-3–KO cells (Figure 5C). Ectopic expression of IFITM2 inhibited infection and partially restored sensitivity to temsirolimus, while the combination of IFITM2 and IFITM3 restricted infection further and fully restored temsirolimus sensitivity. These findings indicate that temsirolimus promoted spike-mediated infection in HeLa-ACE2 cells by lowering the levels of endogenous IFITM2 and IFITM3. In accordance with the role played by endosomal IFITM2/-3 in protecting cells against SARS-CoV-2 infection (47), pseudovirus infection mediated by Omicron (BA.1) spike protein (which favors the endosomal route for entry) (48) was as sensitive to temsirolimus-mediated enhancement as infection mediated by ancestral (WA1) spike (Figure 5D). These results suggest that select rapalogs promoted SARS-CoV-2 infection by negating the antiviral action of IFITM2/-3 in endosomes.

Figure 5 Select rapalogs enhance spike-mediated infection in HeLa-ACE2 cells by inhibiting IFITM2 and IFITM3. (A) WT HeLa and IFITM1–3–KO HeLa cells were transiently transfected with 0.150 μg pcDNA3.1-hACE2 for 24 hours. Whole-cell lysates were subjected to SDS-PAGE and Western blot analysis. Immunoblotting was performed with anti-IFITM2, anti-IFITM3, anti-IFITM1, anti-ACE2, and anti-actin (in that order) on the same nitrocellulose membrane. (B) HeLa IFITM1–3–KO cells were transfected with IFITM2 or IFITM2 plus IFITM3, and SDS-PAGE and Western blot analyses were performed. (C) HIV-CoV-2 was added to transfected cells from B, and infection was measured by luciferase activity 72 hours after infection. Luciferase units were normalized to 100 in WT HeLa cells treated with DMSO. (D) WT HeLa cells were transiently transfected with 0.150 μg pcDNA3.1-hACE2 for 24 hours. HIV-CoV-2 decorated with ancestral spike (WA1) or Omicron spike (BA.1) was added, and infection was measured by luciferase activity 48 hours after infection. Luciferase units were normalized to 100 in cells treated with DMSO for both pseudoviruses. Means and the standard error were calculated from 3 experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA versus the paired DMSO condition.

Since human IFITM proteins have been reported to promote SARS-CoV-2 infection in certain cell types, including the lung epithelial cell line Calu-3 (49), we tested the effect of rapalogs on HIV-CoV-2 infection in this cell type. Here, in contrast to the enhancement observed in A549-ACE2 and HeLa-ACE2 cells, rapamycin, everolimus, and temsirolimus inhibited spike-mediated infection in Calu-3 cells, whereas ridaforolimus did not (Supplemental Figure 4A). Furthermore, rapamycin, everolimus, and temsirolimus reduced IFITM3 protein expression in this cell line, but ridaforolimus had a negligible effect (Supplemental Figure 4B). These results support the idea that the effect of rapalog treatment on spike-mediated infection is explained by their ability to induce the degradation of IFITM proteins, which inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection in most contexts but enhance SARS-CoV-2 infection in Calu-3 cells for unknown reasons.

Rapalogs differentially activate a lysosomal degradation pathway orchestrated by TFEB. Since rapamycin and rapalogs are known to inhibit mTOR signaling by binding both mTOR and FKBP12 (and other FKBP members), we sought to determine whether mTOR binding and its inhibition are required for rapalog-mediated enhancement of SARS-CoV-2 infection. To that end, we tested the effect of tacrolimus (also known as FK506), a macrolide immunosuppressant that is chemically related to rapalogs but does not bind or inhibit mTOR. Instead, tacrolimus forms a ternary complex with FKBP12 and calcineurin to inhibit the signaling properties of the latter (50). In HeLa-ACE2 cells, a 4-hour treatment of 20 μM tacrolimus did not reduce IFITM2/-3 levels (Supplemental Figure 5A), nor did it boost HIV-CoV-2 infection (Supplemental Figure 5B). These results suggest that FKBP12 binding was not sufficient for drug-mediated enhancement of SARS-CoV-2 infection. These findings also suggest that the extent to which mTOR was inhibited may explain the different degrees to which infection was affected by the immunosuppressants examined in this study. Therefore, we surveyed the phosphorylation status of TFEB, a transcription factor that controls lysosome biogenesis and degradative processes carried out by lysosomes (51). mTOR phosphorylates TFEB at serine 211 (S211), which promotes its sequestration in the cell cytoplasm and decreases its translocation into the nucleus (51–53). Furthermore, this phosphorylation event was previously shown to be sensitive to inhibition by rapamycin and temsirolimus (52, 54). We found that rapamycin, everolimus, and temsirolimus significantly reduced S211 phosphorylation of endogenous TFEB in A549-ACE2 cells, while ridaforolimus did so to a lesser extent (Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, we measured the subcellular distribution of TFEB-GFP in HeLa-ACE2 cells treated with different compounds and found that rapamycin, everolimus, and temsirolimus induced a significantly greater accumulation of TFEB-GFP in the nucleus (Figure 6, C and D). Therefore, nuclear translocation of TFEB was associated with IFITM2/-3 degradation and increased cellular susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 spike–mediated infection.

Figure 6 Nuclear TFEB triggers IFITM2/-3 turnover, promotes spike-mediated infection, and is required for enhancement of infection by rapalogs. (A) A549-ACE2 cells were treated with 20 μM rapamycin, everolimus, temsirolimus, ridaforolimus, tacrolimus (Tac), or DMSO for 4 hours, and whole-cell lysates were subjected to SDS-PAGE and Western blot analyses with anti-TFEB and anti–phosphorylated TFEB (anti-pTFEB) (S211). (B) pTFEB (S211) levels were divided by total TFEB levels and are summarized as an average of 3 experiments. (C) HeLa-ACE2 cells were transfected with TFEB-GFP for 24 hours, treated with rapamycin, everolimus, temsirolimus, ridaforolimus, or tacrolimus for 4 hours, stained with DAPI and CellMask (not shown), and imaged by high-content microscopy. Representative images are shown. Original magnification, ×40. (D) The ratio of nuclear to cytoplasmic TFEB-GFP was calculated in individual cells, and average ratios derived from 9 separate fields of view (each containing 20–40 cells) are shown. (E) HeLa-ACE2 cells were transfected with 0.5 μg TFEBΔ30-GFP for 24 hours, fixed, stained with anti–IFITM2/-3, and imaged by high-content microscopy (representative field on left). Original magnification, ×40. The average intensities of IFITM2/-3 levels in 150 GFP– and 150 GFP+ cells were grouped from 2 transfections (right). (F) HeLa-ACE2 cells were transfected (or not) with 0.5 μg TFEBΔ30-GFP for 24 hours, and HIV-CoV-2 (100 ng p24 equivalent) was added. Infection was measured by luciferase 72 hours after infection. Luciferase units were normalized to 100 in the nontransfected condition. (G) WT HeLa or TFEB-KO HeLa cells were transfected with 0.3 μg pcDNA3.1-hACE2 for 24 hours and treated with 20 μM rapalogs/DMSO for 4 hours. HIV-CoV-2 (100 ng p24 equivalent) was added, and luciferase activity was measured 72 hours after infection. Luciferase units were normalized to 100 in the nontransfected condition. Means and the standard error were calculated from 3 (A), 5 (F), and 3 (G) experiments. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA (B, D, and G) and Student’s t test (E and F), versus DMSO or nontransfected conditions.

We confirmed that 20 μM ridaforolimus did not inhibit S211 phosphorylation of TFEB in HeLa-ACE2 cells, whereas the same concentration of temsirolimus did (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). To better understand why ridaforolimus displayed less activity with regard to enhancement of SARS-CoV-2 infection and inhibition of TFEB phosphorylation, we treated cells with increasing concentrations of ridaforolimus. Interestingly, we found that 30 μM ridaforolimus boosted infection to an extent similar to that seen with 20 μM temsirolimus, and 50 μM ridaforolimus boosted infection even further (Supplemental Figure 6C). Further cementing the link between infection enhancement and nuclear translocation of TFEB, we found that elevated concentrations of ridaforolimus, which resulted in increased infection, were also sufficient to inhibit TFEB phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 6D). These findings indicate that, compared with other rapalogs, ridaforolimus is a less potent inhibitor of mTOR-mediated phosphorylation of TFEB, which may have important implications for the clinical use of ridaforolimus as an mTOR inhibitor in humans.

Consistent with a direct relationship between TFEB activation, IFITM2/-3 turnover, and spike-mediated cell entry, we found that ectopic expression of a constitutively active form of TFEB lacking the first 30 amino-terminal residues (51) was sufficient to both trigger IFITM2/-3 loss from cells (Figure 6E) and increase susceptibility to HIV-CoV-2 infection (Figure 6F). By combining transfection of the constitutively active form of TFEB with temsirolimus treatment, we found that IFITM2/-3 levels were strongly suppressed, irrespective of whether TFEB was detected. This confirms that TFEB and rapalogs were functionally redundant and operated in the same pathway to negatively regulate IFITM2/-3 levels (Supplemental Figure 7A). Finally, we took advantage of TFEB-deficient cells to formally address the role that TFEB activation plays during rapalog-mediated enhancement of infection (Supplemental Figure 7B). While rapamycin, everolimus, and temsirolimus significantly boosted HIV-CoV-2 infection in WT HeLa cells transfected with ACE2, no significant enhancement was observed in TFEB-KO HeLa cells (Figure 6G). In summary, our results using functionally divergent rapalogs revealed what we believe to be a previously unrecognized immunoregulatory role played by the mTOR/TFEB/lysosome axis that affects the cell entry of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses.

Rapamycin enhances SARS-CoV-2 replication in primary human nasal epithelia and promotes viral disease in animal models. Our findings from SARS-CoV-2 and pseudovirus infection of human cells demonstrate that rapamycin, everolimus, and temsirolimus could suppress intrinsic immunity at the posttranslational level, while ridaforolimus showed decreased potency in this regard. However, whether these compounds would be functionally divergent when administered in vivo was unclear. To closely approximate the conditions under which SARS-CoV-2 infects and replicates within the human respiratory tract, we tested how rapamycin or ridaforolimus affected SARS-CoV-2 replication in primary human nasal epithelial cells cultured at the air-liquid interface, a tissue model that recapitulates the 3D physiology of the upper airway. Measurement of viral ORF1A RNA by reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) was used to assess the levels of viral transcripts 24 and 48 hours after infection, whereas IL6 and IFNB1 mRNA levels were measured to assess the concomitant induction of cytokines. The levels of ORF1A significantly increased between 24 and 48 hours after infection, suggesting that these cells support virus replication (Figure 7A). Furthermore, we found that rapamycin significantly enhanced virus replication (400-fold) 48 hours after infection, while ridaforolimus did not (Figure 7A). Consistent with enhanced virus replication in those cells, IL6 and IFNB1 transcripts were significantly elevated by rapamycin (Figure 7, B and C). However, since rapamycin elevated viral ORF1A by 400-fold but only increased cellular IL6 and IFNB1 by 2.5-fold or less, these results suggest that rapamycin increased cellular susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection, while limiting inflammatory cytokine induction in response to infection.

Figure 7 Rapamycin increases susceptibility of primary hNAECs to SARS-CoV-2 infection while limiting proinflammatory cytokine induction. Primary hNAECs pooled from 12 donors were cultured at the air-liquid interface (ALI) for 30–60 days and were infected with 5 × 105 PFU SARS-CoV-2 (WA1). Twenty-four hours and 48 hours after infection, TRIzol was added to cells, and total RNA extraction was performed. RT-qPCR was performed using primers and probes specific to viral ORF1A (A), cellular IL6 (B), and cellular IFNB1 (C). Means and the standard error were calculated from 2 experiments (infection of pooled cells from 12 human donors was performed in duplicate). Relative RNA levels are presented as the comparative Ct method with ACTB serving as an endogenous control. RNA levels present in the DMSO condition at 24 hours were normalized to 1. ORF1A was not detected in noninfected cells. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA. rel., relative.

On the basis of these findings, we next tested how intraperitoneal injection of rapamycin or ridaforolimus would affect SARS-CoV-2 replication and disease course in naive hamsters (Figure 8A). Hamsters are a permissive model for SARS-CoV-2 because hamster ACE2 is sufficiently similar to human ACE2 to support productive infection. Furthermore, hamsters exhibit severe disease characterized by lung pathology when high viral loads are achieved (55). Eight hamsters were randomly allocated to each treatment group (rapamycin, ridaforolimus, or DMSO), and all received an intraperitoneal injection (3 mg/kg) 4 hours prior to intranasal inoculation with SARS-CoV-2 WA1. Furthermore, half of the hamsters in each group received a second injection on day 2 after infection. As an indicator of viral disease, we tracked weight loss for 10 days, or less if the hamster met the requirements for euthanasia (loss of 20% or more of its body weight or signs of respiratory distress such as agonal breathing). We observed that hamsters receiving 2 injections did not exhibit significantly different rates of weight loss compared with those receiving a single injection (Supplemental Figure 8A). As a result, we consolidated the hamsters into 3 groups of 8 according to whether they received rapamycin, ridaforolimus, or DMSO. In addition to monitoring weight and breathing over the course of infection, disease scores (referred to here as “COVID scores”) were generated daily for each hamster. Scoring reflected the extent of coat ruffling, hunched posture, lethargic state, and weight loss, and mean scores were compiled for each group. In agreement with the increased occurrence of morbidity necessitating euthanasia (Figure 8B), the disease scores were higher on average for rapamycin- and ridaforolimus-treated hamsters relative to those treated with DMSO (Supplemental Figure 8B and Supplemental Table 1). Between post-infection days 6 and 8, one (1 of 8) of the hamsters treated with DMSO exhibited severe morbidity necessitating euthanasia compared with 7 of 8 of the hamsters treated with rapamycin (Figure 8, B and C). Meanwhile, 4 of 8 of the hamsters treated with ridaforolimus met the requirements for euthanasia. Survivors in all 3 groups of hamsters recovered their weight after post-infection day 7, and we detected no infectious virus from the lungs of these hamsters on day 10 (Figure 8D). Overall, the hamsters treated with rapamycin had significantly reduced survival compared with the DMSO-treated hamsters, whereas survival of the ridaforolimus-treated animals was decreased but did not differ significantly (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Rapamycin injection into hamsters intensifies viral disease during SARS-CoV-2 infection. (A) Golden Syrian hamsters were injected intraperitoneally with 3 mg/kg rapamycin, ridaforolimus, or an equivalent amount of DMSO (n = 4 animals per group). Four hours later, hamsters were infected intranasally with 6 × 103 PFU SARS-CoV-2. On post-infection day 2, half of the animals received a second injection of rapamycin, ridaforolimus, or DMSO. Oral swabs were taken and used for measurement of oral viral RNA load by RT-qPCR. On post-infection day 10 (or earlier if more than 20% weight loss or agonal breathing was detected), hamsters were euthanized, and lungs were harvested for determination of infectious virus titers by TCID 50 assay and IL-6 ELISA. (B) Individual body weight trajectories for each treatment group are plotted by day post-infection. Red lines indicate animals that required euthanasia at humane endpoints (more than 20% weight loss or agonal breathing). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves were generated according to the dates of euthanasia (or in 1 case, when the animal was found dead). (D) Infectious virus titers in lungs were determined by TCID 50 in Vero-TMPRSS2 cells. Data are depicted as floating bars (minimum, maximum, and mean are shown). (E) Viral RNA copy numbers were determined by RT-qPCR from oral swab 2 days after infection. Data are depicted as box-and-whisker plots. (F) IL-6 protein levels in lungs were determined using a hamster IL-6 ELISA kit. Statistical analysis in C was performed by comparing survival curves between rapamycin and DMSO or ridaforolimus and DMSO treatments using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Statistical analysis in D was performed by comparing all individual animals (survivors and euthanized) in the rapamycin and ridaforolimus treatment groups using the Mann-Whitney U test. Statistical analysis in E and F was performed by 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. Illustration created with BioRender.com.

The lungs of hamsters euthanized because of morbidity had high infectious virus titers, suggesting that morbidity was caused by viral pathogenesis (the lungs of 1 hamster treated with rapamycin were not examined because it was found dead following infection) (Figure 8D). In general, hamsters treated with rapamycin exhibited significantly higher infectious virus titers in lungs than did those treated with ridaforolimus (Figure 8D). In addition, early SARS-CoV-2 replication was measured by RT-qPCR from oral swabs. We found that hamsters injected with rapamycin exhibited significantly higher viral RNA levels in the oral cavity on post-infection day 2 compared with animals injected with DMSO (Figure 8E). In contrast, viral RNA levels in hamsters injected with ridaforolimus were elevated relative to the DMSO group, but they did not differ significantly. Consistent with the known inhibitory effects of rapamycin on cytokine signaling (29), we detected significantly less IL-6 protein in the lungs of hamsters treated with rapamycin, whereas ridaforolimus did not cause a reduction in IL-6 (Figure 8F). Overall, these results demonstrate that rapamycin administration significantly increased host susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and virus-induced morbidity in a manner that was not associated with an enhanced proinflammatory state.

These conclusions were supported by our histopathological analysis of lungs, which indicated that lung damage occurred in all infected hamsters, especially those that needed to be humanely euthanized. All hamsters, regardless of treatment group, exhibited signs of lung hyperplasia and mixed or mononuclear inflammation, whereas some hamsters were found to have lung edema, hypertrophy, fibrosis, or syncytial cell formation. Hamsters requiring euthanasia, regardless of treatment group, showed the additional signs of moderate-to-severe lung hemorrhage, while minor hemorrhaging was apparent in only 2 hamsters that survived until day 10 after infection (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Data). On average, rapamycin treatment increased the severity of lung edema, hemorrhage, hypertrophy, and inflammation in the infected hamsters (Supplemental Figure 8C). Furthermore, since we detected the highest viral loads in the lungs of morbid hamsters (Figure 8D), lung dysfunction (acute respiratory distress syndrome) caused by virus replication was the likely cause of morbidity in these hamsters. This is further supported by instances of agonal breathing in some of the infected hamsters, which necessitated euthanasia (Supplemental Table 1).

Rapamycin was previously shown to promote morbidity from influenza A infection in mice (36, 56). Moreover, we previously found that murine IFITM3 is sensitive to depletion by rapamycin (38). To determine whether rapamycin promotes host susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice, we injected C57BL/6 mice with rapamycin or DMSO prior to and after challenge with mouse-adapted (MA) SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 9A). In this model, we did not observe significant weight loss for up to 5 days following infection (Supplemental Figure 9). Lungs from mice in both groups were harvested uniformly on post-infection day 2, and we found that virus titers were significantly increased (144-fold) in rapamycin-treated mice compared with DMSO-treated mice (Figure 9B). As observed in hamsters, IL-6 levels were significantly reduced in lungs from rapamycin-treated mice, despite enhanced virus titers (Figure 9C). Furthermore, murine IFITM3 protein levels were reduced in the lungs of mice injected with rapamycin compared with the levels found in DMSO-treated mice (Figure 9D). Together, these findings support the conclusion that rapamycin downmodulated cell-intrinsic barriers to SARS-CoV-2 infection in vivo and, as a result, enhanced virus replication and viral disease.