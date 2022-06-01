Deficiency in the zinc transporter ZIP8 impairs epithelia renewal and enhances lung fibrosis

Most lung diseases are pathologically characterized by fibrosis, which is typically restricted to the airway walls. However, in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), the normal honeycomb structure of alveoli is replaced by fibrotic tissue, resulting in reduced gas exchange in early stages of the disease, which ultimately leads to death from pulmonary failure. IPF is essentially an intractable disease, although some headway has been made with antifibrotics: 5-year cumulative survival rates are 51.4% for people taking antifibrotics versus 43.9% for people not taking these drugs (1), and a 2.5%–4.3% reduction in the decline of forced viral capacity was reported across various antifibrotics in a recent meta-analysis (2). Even with current therapeutics, the prognosis for IPF patients is worse than for most cancers, including lung cancer.

While fibrosis in IPF is of unknown etiology, there are known risk factors for the development of IPF, such as cigarette smoking and lung infections. In the context of lung disease, the cause of fibrosis is contested within the field, with experts divided around the role of inflammation. This debate stems from evidence in diseases such as asthma, where there are data indicating that histopathological changes in the airway wall (termed “airway remodeling”) occurs before the initiation of inflammation; and in IPF, where corticosteroids are ineffective (3). In the context of IPF, another known risk factor is age (4). However, this association is understandable when one considers that the disease occurs in response to environmental exposures. Accelerated cellular aging occurs in IPF and scientifically presents a stronger case for the importance of aging in disease pathogenesis than the actual age of the person (5).

Alveoli are relatively simple in structure, consisting of type 1 alveolar epithelial cells (AEC1s), endothelial cells, and fibroblasts. AEC1s are terminally differentiated and incapable of division, and as such are continually replaced by AEC2 progenitor cells. A critical factor in the induction of fibrosis is failure to adequately repair epithelial cells after injury (e.g., after smoking or repetitive infections), which leads to overactivation of fibroblasts, excessive extracellular matrix production, and development of fibrotic lesions (6). A deficiency in the regeneration of AEC2s, which act as progenitor cells for the repair process, has been proposed to predispose to the progressive lung fibrosis characteristic of IPF (7, 8). Although impaired AEC2 regeneration is implicated in driving fibrosis, the mechanism underpinning onset remains unknown. Furthermore, elucidation of the disease-inducing pathways may substantially aid in the development of treatments for IPF and other fibrotic lung disorders. In this issue of the JCI, Liang et al. (9) identify a deficiency in the zinc transporter SLC39A8 (ZIP8) in AEC2s as a critical factor predisposing to impaired renewal capacity and enhanced lung fibrosis in both IPF and aging lungs (Figure 1).