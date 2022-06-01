Harnessing allogeneic NK cells: improving outcomes with tailored donor lymphocyte infusion

The standard therapy to treat relapse of myeloid diseases after allogeneic transplantation includes chemotherapy to reduce tumor cell volume followed by donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) or a second allogeneic transplant. Both strategies have similar long-term survival in the realm of 30%, but logistically DLI is easier and does not require as robust a performance status compared with undergoing a second allogeneic transplant. In the early days of haploidentical transplant, physicians avoided DLI due to fear of eliciting severe graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Subsequent studies have demonstrated that haploidentical DLI is safe at starting doses of 1 × 106 mononuclear cells/kg, likely due to persisting T regulatory cells (Tregs). Although posttransplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) kills alloreactive T cells, Tregs may be the most important mediator of GVHD prevention in this setting and their presence may prevent severe GVHD after haploidentical DLI (1). Limitations to the use of DLI include risk of GVHD and low response rates, which in HLA-mismatched settings may in part be due to the loss of HLA on malignant cells.

The holy grail of transplantation is the ability to dissect GVHD and graft-versus-tumor (GVT) effects. In the absence of genetic engineering to reduce alloreactivity or focus attacks on a tumor antigen, allogeneic CD8+ T cells contained within DLIs may elicit GVHD. In this issue of the JCI, Shapiro et al. present an alternative to DLI in the treatment of posttransplant relapse. The strategy involved infusing patients with natural killer (NK) cells followed by IL-2 administration to expand and maintain the adoptively transferred NK cells (2).

The importance of NK cells in prevention of relapse after allogeneic transplant, particularly with HLA-mismatched grafts and PTCy, is being increasingly recognized. NK cell alloreactivity may be more readily harnessed in mismatched HLA settings due to killer Ig-like receptor (KIR) ligands, particularly in T cell–depleted haploidentical transplant where T cells play less of an antitumor role (3, 4). More recent data suggest that regaining a mature NK cell phenotype is associated with less leukemia recurrence in the context of haploidentical transplant with PTCy (5). In both HLA-matched and HLA-haploidentical transplantation with PTCy, we have demonstrated that numerical recovery of NK cells at day 28 was associated with less relapse and nonrelapse mortality (6).

GVHD prophylaxis, such as with PTCy and tacrolimus, may contribute to eradication of mature NK phenotypes and subsequent impaired recovery after transplant, which would limit the power of NK cells to elicit GVT effects. While adoptive NK cell transfer is usually done in the absence of immunosuppression, lack of persistence in vivo and inhibition from Tregs or the tumor itself may block their efficacy. Shapiro and colleagues sought to overcome some of these drawbacks by incubating cells in IL-12, IL-15, and IL-18 to generate cytokine-induced memory-like (CIML) NK cells, which show enhanced in vitro cytotoxicity to leukemic cells (7). A subsequent phase I trial of CIML NK cells from haploidentical donors followed by IL-2 administration for patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who had never undergone allogeneic transplantation demonstrated a complete remission (CR) and CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) rate of 50%. A major drawback to the trial’s initial approach was the lack of NK cell persistence beyond two to four weeks after administration that was attributed to HLA incompatibility between the host and the NK cell donor (8, 9).