Expansion, persistence, and efficacy of donor memory-like NK cells infused for posttransplant relapse

Adoptive transfer of donor-derived CIML NK cells is safe and associated with clinical responses. Six patients whose myeloid disease relapsed after haplo-HCT were treated with a donor-derived CIML NK cell product as part of a phase I clinical trial (Figure 1, A and B). These included 3 with AML, 1 with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), 1 with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), and 1 with CML in blast crisis (patient characteristics are reported in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154334DS1). As per trial inclusion criteria, none of the patients received any prior DLI, nor any other therapy concurrent with the CIML NK cell infusion. Patients tolerated the CIML NK cell infusion and expansion well, with fever as the most common side effect (temperature ranging from 38.1°C to 39.3°C) during the 12 days of IL-2 administration. One patient developed grade 2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) 7 days after CIML NK cell infusion and was treated with tocilizumab. Four of 6 patients developed pancytopenia after CIML NK infusion. In 2 cases the pancytopenia was prolonged and these patients received CD34+ cell–selected stem cell boosts from their original donors 5 and 6 weeks after CIML NK therapy, respectively. Both patients responded to the stem cell boosts, with neutrophil recovery evident within 9 to 14 days after boost (Supplemental Figure 1). No patient developed any evidence of acute or chronic GvHD. One patient (patient 6) experienced a transient increase in alanine aminotransferase and aspartate aminotransferase while on IL-2, resulting in premature discontinuation of IL-2 (the patient received a total of 2 doses).

Figure 1 Phase I trial schema and clinical responses. (A) CONSORT flow diagram for the patients evaluated for the phase I trial. (B) Schema describing the generation of CIML NK infusion product and trial therapy. For each patient, the same donor who had previously given stem cells underwent nonmobilized apheresis of peripheral blood followed by CD3 depletion and CD56-positive selection. The resulting product was incubated with a cytokine cocktail for 12–16 hours, washed, and infused into the lymphodepleted patient. Following NK cell infusion, low-dose IL-2 was administered subcutaneously every other day for 7 doses. (C) Disease response of the BPDCN patient who had entirely extramedullary disease. Shown is the PET-CT imaging of the 2 identified lesions in the scalp with the corresponding visual evaluation of these lesions, and the active axillary lymph node. (D) Next-generation sequencing (NGS) or RT-PCR was used to track individual mutations or transcripts before and after treatment with the CIML NK cells. Patients 2 and 3 exhibited marrow CR (for MDS) and CR without minimal residual disease (for AML) on the day +28 assessment, respectively, while patient 1 exhibited a morphologic leukemia-free state with persistently detectable FLT3-ITD. Patient 5 had progressive disease as per ELN 2017 criteria for AML. Patient 6 exhibited a reduction in BCR-ABL1 transcripts after CIML NK infusion as measured with quantitative RT-PCR, but had persistent disease suggesting refractoriness to therapy.

All patients were evaluable at the day +28 response assessments following infusion of CIML NK cells, and 4 of 6 patients attained a response to therapy. Three of 6 patients met European LeukemiaNet (ELN) 2017 criteria for CR in AML or International Working Group criteria for marrow CR in MDS (26, 27). These included patient 4 (BPDCN patient with entirely extramedullary disease relapse) who achieved a PET-negative CR (confirmed by tumor site biopsy) (Figure 1C), while patient 2 (with MDS and multiple pathogenic mutations) and patient 3 (with AML and pathogenic TP53 mutation) had no detectable residual disease by next-generation sequencing after CIML NK cell therapy (Figure 1D). Patient 1, with FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 internal tandem duplication–positive FLT3-ITD+) AML, attained a morphologic leukemia-free state with clearance of some of the pathogenic mutations present at the time of post–haplo-HCT relapse but had a persistent FLT3-ITD mutation on day +28 bone marrow assessment. Patients 5 and 6 exhibited disease refractoriness on the day +28 response assessment.

CIML NK cell infusion is associated with rapid and prolonged expansion in the peripheral blood NK cell compartment without changes in Treg numbers. Following CIML NK cell infusion, NK cell numbers dramatically expanded to a median peak of 10-fold (range 10- to 50-fold; Figure 2A). NK cells constituted the dominant lymphocyte subset, with increased NK cell numbers persisting for up to several months beyond the last dose of IL-2 (day +12) in these patients (Figure 2B). T cells constituted a minority of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) in the peripheral blood compartment after NK cell expansion. There was no significant increase in the Treg numbers (Figure 2B); CD8+ T cells were the major subset of T cells present in the first weeks after CIML NK infusion (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Rapid expansion of NK cells follows infusion of CIML NK product into the patients. (A) Mean NK cell counts/μL of peripheral blood determined from the lymphocyte count. (B) Flow cytometry was used to evaluate NK cells in the peripheral blood as a proportion of total lymphocytes. Data presented are CD56+CD3– cells as a percentage of total lymphocytes, mean ± SD. Right: Tregs (CD3+CD4+CD25+CD127–) cells as a percentage of total lymphocytes, mean ± SD. The value for each patient is shown with a colored dot, and the coloring scheme corresponds to that in panel A. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test, with significance adjusted by Holm’s method for multiple comparisons. (C) Flow cytometry–based evaluation of key markers distinguishing the CD56dim NK cell population from the CD56bright NK cell population. There was no significant difference in expression of markers between time points as determined by the Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Differential expression analysis of mass cytometry markers in the predominant CD56dim clusters between day 0 (infusion product) and day +28 after infusion. Markers labeled in red are differentially expressed (Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test, P < 0.05). (E) Functional characterization of the expanded NK cell compartment using both cytokine stimulation and coculture with K562 target cells at an E:T ratio of 5:1. The y axis shows percentage expression of the indicated marker relative to the corresponding unstimulated control, and the dashed line represents the same functional assays applied to healthy donor control PBMCs. In B, C, and E, the screening time point (Scr) refers to endogenous patient NK cells prior to infusion. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test. (F) Measurement of plasma cytokines following CIML NK cell infusion. The x axis of each plot shows days relative to CIML NK cell infusion (day 0).

During their expansion, NK cells were predominantly CD56dim cells (Supplemental Figure 3) and displayed classical NK cell maturity markers, including KIR and CD57 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). Expansion of the NK cell population on day +28 following infusion of CIML NK cells was associated with reduced expression of several markers, including CD2, TIGIT, CD161, CD226, granzyme B, and perforin when compared with NK cells in the infusion product (Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test P < 0.05; Figure 2D).

Functional evaluation of infused NK cells on day +28 and day +60 after infusion was performed by cytokine (IL-12 plus IL-18) stimulation or coculture with K562 cells and comparing with NK cells from the screening time point before any therapy. On day +28 following infusion, IFN-γ expression was increased in response to cytokine stimulation (Figure 2E). CD107a expression was upregulated after coculture with K562 on day +28 compared with the time of screening in patients 1, 2, and 4, but not in other patients.

Evaluation of the expression of a panel of endogenous cytokines potentially associated with NK cell proliferation revealed the lack of increase in IL-15 or IL-21 at the time of exogenous IL-2 administration, although IL-15 appeared to increase in patient 4 after day +7 (Figure 2F). Patient 3, who developed CRS after NK cell infusion, had a corresponding increase in IL-6 and TNF-α, supporting the diagnosis (Supplemental Figure 4).

Longitudinal evaluation of the NK cell compartment after CIML NK cell infusion reveals expansion and persistence of both adaptive and nonadaptive NK cell subpopulations. To be able to longitudinally evaluate the NK cell compartment in all 6 patients after CIML NK infusion, we defined the NK cell populations present in the infusion products using flow cytometry, a 39-marker mass cytometry panel, and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq). All infusion products met product release criteria (≥70% CD3–CD56+ and <3 × 105/kg CD3+ cells) and had a high purity of NK cells. On mass cytometric analyses, the NK cell subpopulations that could be identified included adaptive CD56dim NK cells, those that expressed NKG2A, both CD16+ and CD16– fractions, and those that expressed CD8 (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). To deconvolute each patient’s contribution to these clusters (patient 6 was excluded from this specific analysis as they received only 2 out of planned 7 IL-2 doses), we used the following set of markers: CD56, CD3, NKG2A, IL-7Ra, KIR2DL1, NKG2C, NKp46, NKp30, and Ki67. The resulting clusters delineated several identifiable NK cell populations in the infusion product, including adaptive NK cells (NKG2C+KIR+), CD56bright NK cells (CD56hiNKG2AhiKIR2DL1–), and CD56dimNKG2Alo NK cells (Supplemental Figure 5C). The infusion products in patients 1 and 2 had a large subpopulation of adaptive NK cells expressing both NKG2C and KIR. Patients 3 and 4, on the other hand, had a subpopulation with a higher level of CD56 and NKG2A expression and a relatively low KIR and NKG2C expression, consistent with CD56bright NK cells that were largely absent in the other patients (Supplemental Figure 5C). Additional characterization of the CIML NK infusion products with scRNA-seq also identified several CD56dim and adaptive NK cell populations, as well as additional CD56bright NK cell subpopulations that were not detected by mass cytometry (Supplemental Figure 6A). The CD56dim subpopulations in the infusion product had a similar level of expression of NK cell lineage markers, with the only noticeable differences being in the expression of FCER1G and NCR3 genes (Supplemental Figure 6B).

To investigate the specific phenotypic imprint of the CIML NK cell preparation, we compared the CIML NK cell infusion product with the original resting donor-derived repertoire from screening samples using mass cytometry. The latter samples corresponded to the allogeneic donor-derived NK cell compartment within the recipient following HCT, but prior to receiving the infusion product. Compared with the resting donor NK cell repertoire, CIML NK cells exhibited a cytokine-stimulated signature, including a higher expression of CD25 and CD69, and a trend toward higher expression of CD161 that is thought to mark cytokine-responsive NK cells (Supplemental Figure 7 and ref. 28). Expression of NKG2D and TRAIL was lower on the infusion products from all patients compared with the screening time point. The immunomodulatory markers TIM3 and TIGIT were more highly expressed on the infusion product than at screening (Supplemental Figure 7).

Phenotypic evaluation over time of the NK cell subpopulations present in the infusion product showed their persistence on day +28 after CIML NK infusion (Figure 3). Patients 1, 3, and 4 exhibited the longest persistence of NK cell subpopulations phenotypically matching those that were infused (Figure 3A). We used scRNA-seq to compare major clusters present in the infusion product and at the day +28 time point. Distinct clusters of CD56dim, adaptive CD56dim, and CD56bright NK cells were identified, alongside several nonadaptive CD56dim NK cell clusters (Figure 3B). Characterization of the nonadaptive CD56dim clusters revealed distinct expression of the chemokine genes CCL4 (Dim1) and CCL3 (Dim2) in 2 of the clusters present on day +28. IFNG was shown to be more highly expressed in Dim2 and Dim4, while the cells in Dim3 expressed a higher level of LAG3 (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Evaluation of subpopulations of NK cells present in the infusion product over time. (A) Median proportion of total PBMCs that were CD56+CD3– at the indicated time points. Days after infusion of the CIML NK product are indicated above the time point labels. (B) UMAP of NK cell clusters defined with single-cell RNA sequencing at day +28 compared to the infusion product for all patients whose CIML NK cells expanded. The CD56dim NK cell subpopulations that persist include Dim1, Dim2, CD56bright, and adaptive NK cells. (C) Identification of defined NK cell subpopulations based on transcriptional profiling reveals the expansion of several CD56dim subpopulations and adaptive CD56dim NK cell populations. The heatmap shows the top 5 differentially expressed genes in each NK cell cluster when compared with other clusters using Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test (log[fold change] threshold = 0.25). (D) Volcano plot showing the top differentially expressed genes in all CD56dim clusters between infusion and day +28; fold change cutoff = 0.5, P-value cutoff = 10 × 10–32. Differential gene expression was determined using the nonparametric Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. (E) Violin plot to show the expression of select genes within the CD56dim, CD56bright, and adaptive CD56dim NK populations at infusion (red) and day +28 (green) time points. Shown are the most differentially expressed markers as well as genes associated with NK cell activation. (F) Evaluation of NK cell subpopulations over time as a proportion of total NK cells in each of the clinical trial patients treated with CIML NK cell therapy. Key subpopulations include adaptive NK cells (CD56+CD3–CD57+KIR+NKG2C+FcεRI–), CD56bright NK cells (CD56hiCD3–NKG2A+IL-7R+), CD56dimNKG2A+ NK cells, and CD56dimKi67+ NK cells, among others. The sample time points for each patient are labeled. INF, at time of infusion.

We then compared the gene expression in CD56dim clusters at infusion with those present on day +28 after CIML NK cell infusion. These genes included KLRC2, CD52, and IFNG, the expression of which is typically associated with adaptive NK cells (Figure 3D). Expression of the IFNG gene was increased in all NK cell subpopulations on day +28 when compared with the infusion time point (Figure 3E). Additional genes associated with NK cell activation, including JUN, FOSB, and DUSP1, as well as the chemokine CCL3 had increased expression in each of the major NK cell subpopulations (Figure 3E). The top 50 differentially expressed genes in the CD56dim and CD56bright NK clusters at infusion compared with day +28 are summarized in Supplemental Tables 2 and 3.

We then longitudinally evaluated the transcriptionally defined NK cell populations using mass cytometry in all the trial patients on days +7, +28, and +60 (Figure 3F). The persistence of NK cell clusters identified in the infusion product was most notable in patients 1, 2, and 5. Patients 3 and 4 both exhibited a dominance of NK clusters on day +28 and day +60 that constituted a minor portion of the infusion product. Patient 6 had a poor expansion of infused CIML NK cells. The majority of CD25+ NK cell subsets were absent after day +7 in all patients. Furthermore, the majority of infused CIML NK cells that expanded by day +28 and persisted to day +60 were Ki67–.

CMV reactivation drives the expansion of adaptive NK cells, but not other NK cell subsets. Three of the patients had a low-titer CMV viremia during this trial, although none of these patients developed CMV disease and/or needed treatment. To address the potential impact of CMV reactivation on the expanding NK cell compartment, we correlated absolute NK cell numbers with CMV reactivation (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B) and compared the expansion of NK cells between patients 1, 2, and 3 who had CMV reactivation (CMV+ group), and patients 4 and 5 who had no CMV reactivation (CMV– group). Patient 6 was excluded from this analysis because the patient was positive for CMV serology but did not reactivate CMV. By day +7 after CIML NK infusion, the CMV+ group had an identifiable adaptive NK cell population (although nonadaptive NK cells still constituted the major subset), which was largely absent in the CMV– group (Figure 4A). Both the adaptive and nonadaptive NK cell clusters persisted to day +28 after CIML NK cell infusion, but nonadaptive NK cells remained the dominant subset in both the patient groups (Figure 4B). There were minimal differences in the expression of measured markers within the nonadaptive CD56dim NK cell population when comparing CMV+ and CMV– patients on day +28 after CIML NK cell infusion (Figure 4C). Comparison of the CMV+ and CMV– groups with scRNA-seq also showed adaptive NK cell clusters in the infusion product (Supplemental Figure 8, C and E) that expanded on day +28 in the CMV+ patients (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 4) and persisted to day +60 (Supplemental Figure 8, D and F). Among the CMV+ patients, the adaptive NK cell clusters on day +28 expressed more genes associated with mitochondrial ATP synthase when compared with the CMV– group (Figure 4E). Distinct clusters of nonadaptive CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells were also present in both the CMV+ and CMV– groups (Figure 4, D and F). The expression of genes used to characterize functionally mature CD56dim NK cells such as GZMB, PRF1, and ZEB2 (29) did not differ between the CMV+ and CMV– groups (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). Therefore, mature CD56dim NK adaptive and nonadaptive NK cells expanded in both CMV+ and CMV– patients.

Figure 4 Distribution of adaptive and nonadaptive CD56dim NK cell populations and markers in the CMV+ (n = 3) and CMV– (n = 2) groups. (A) UMAP of PBMC subpopulations identified by mass cytometric analysis showing both CMV+ (light green) and CMV– (red) cells on both day +7 and day +28. (B) Distribution of adaptive and nonadaptive CD56dim NK cells in the CMV– (green) and CMV+ group (orange) on day +7 and day +28 after CIML NK cell infusion. (C) Differential expression of markers on the nonadaptive CD56dim NK cell subpopulations on day +28 after CIML NK cell infusion shows no differences in this subpopulation between CMV+ and CMV– groups. *P < 0.05 by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, with significance adjusted for multiple comparisons (43). (D) UMAP of PBMC subpopulations in CMV+ and CMV– patients evaluated with scRNA-seq on day +28 after CIML NK cell infusion. The adaptive Dim1, Dim2, Dim5, and Dim6 subpopulations are expanded predominantly in the CMV+ group, while the Dim3 and Dim4 subpopulations are comparable between groups. (E) Volcano plot to show the most differentially expressed genes in the adaptive CD56dim NK cell clusters between CMV+ and CMV– groups (P-value cutoff = 10 × 10–32, fold change cutoff = 0.1). The MAST test was used to determine differentially expressed markers between the 2 groups (log[fold change] threshold = 0.25). (F) Dot plot showing genes defining the individual clusters identified in the CMV+ and CMV– patient groups on day +28 after infusion. Subsets of genes corresponding to CD56bright, adaptive CD56dim, and nonadaptive CD56dimCD16+ NK cells are indicated.

Expansion of the NK cell compartment after CIML NK cell infusion is distinct from endogenous NK cells in HCT patients receiving IL-2. In the absence of a trackable marker on the CIML NK cells and to dissect how much expansion of the NK cell compartment was driven by IL-2 effects on endogenous post-HCT NK cells, we compared the NK cell compartment following CIML NK infusion to the corresponding NK cell compartment from 4 patients who received IL-2 after transplant on a previously published clinical trial (NCT00529035; ref. 30). On flow cytometry, CD56dim and CD56bright NK cell population proportions were similarly distributed in the CIML NK and IL-2 trial patients both during and 2 to 4 weeks after IL-2 therapy (Supplemental Figure 9). However, on mass cytometry, there were major differences in both NK cell subpopulation distribution and global marker expression on NK cells from the CIML NK cell and IL-2 trial samples. NK cell populations at baseline in both the CIML NK patients and in the post-HCT patients on the IL-2 trial included CD56dim NK cells that were CD57+CD16+, CD57+CD16–, and CD57–CD16– in clusters I and III and adaptive NK cells (NKG2C+CD57+) in cluster II (Figure 5A). However, clusters I and II in CIML NK cells were predominantly absent from the IL-2 trial patients at all evaluated time points (Figure 5B). Globally CIML NK cells had a higher expression of the markers CD2, TRAIL, and TIM3 on day +7 after onset of the therapy (Figure 5C). A similar comparison between the 2 patient cohorts 2 to 4 weeks after completion of their IL-2 treatment showed higher expression of CD2, TRAIL, TIGIT, and granzyme B in the CIML NK cell trial samples, suggestive of continued enhanced effector function in these patients weeks after stopping IL-2 treatment (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Immunophenotype of CIML NK–treated patients compared to the posttransplant IL-2–treated patients. Peripheral blood samples from 3 time points from CIML NK cell trial (n = 4) and IL-2 trial (n = 4) were evaluated using mass cytometry. The time points included at baseline prior to IL-2 start, during IL-2 treatment 1 week after starting it, and 2 to 4 weeks after completion of IL-2 therapy. (A) UMAP of CD3–CD56+ clusters in patients treated with IL-2 (lower insets) compared to patients on the CIML NK trial who also received IL-2 as part of the trial protocol. (B) Distribution of clusters of CD3–CD56+ cell subpopulations in both the CIML NK– and IL-2–treated patients. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test, with significance adjusted by Holm’s method for multiple comparisons. (C) Distribution of marker expression on PBMCs between CIML NK– and IL-2–treated patients during therapy. (D) A comparison of marker expression between CIML NK trial (blue) and IL-2 trial (red) patients 2 to 4 weeks after completion of IL-2. CIML NK–treated patients exhibited a higher expression of CD2, granzyme B, TIGIT, and TRAIL compared with IL-2–treated patients. *P < 0.05 by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, with significance adjusted for multiple comparisons (43).

The NK cell compartment undergoes a phenotypic shift with expansion, but reverts back to the screening phenotype after day +60 after CIML NK infusion. CD56dim NK cells accounted for approximately 35% of all lymphocytes in the peripheral blood at the day +60 time point, in contrast to a median of 7% at the screening time point (Figure 6A). CD56dim NK cells by day +60 phenotypically resembled the corresponding NK cells at screening (Figure 6B). There were no significant differences in mass cytometry marker expression between the 2 time points (Figure 6C). We sought to identify the subpopulation of NK cells that might sustain this greater abundance by identifying a cluster among the NK cells that was highly positive for Ki67. The relative abundance of this subpopulation on day +60 was significantly increased compared with the screening time point in all evaluable patients (0.32% vs. 0.075% of all PBMCs, P = 0.04 by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test), although the number of Ki67+ NK cells was less than 1% of PBMCs at both time points (Figure 6D). Similar to the predominant CD56dim population, there were no mass cytometry markers that were significantly differentially expressed among the CD56bright NK cells between the 2 time points (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 6 Phenotypic changes of the dominant NK cell subsets in the peripheral blood over time. NK cell phenotype was compared at screening and day +60 after CIML NK cell infusion using flow cytometry and mass cytometry. (A) Comparison of the CD56dim and CD56bright NK cell subset proportion of total lymphocyte count at screening and day +60. At screening, the median CD56dim NK proportion of lymphocytes was 3.3% (min 1.3%, max 15.2%), while the median CD56bright NK proportion of lymphocytes was 0.7% (min 0.1%, max 1%). On day +60, the median CD56dim proportion of lymphocytes was 32.6% (min 0%, max 50.9%), while the median CD56bright NK proportion of lymphocytes was 2.5% (min 0 %, max 8.4%). (B) tSNE plot comparison of PBMC populations at screening and day +60 time points in representative patient 3. NK cells are in the red circle. (C) Differential expression of mass cytometry markers in the CD3–CD56dim cell subpopulations (Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, with significance adjusted for multiple comparisons). Screening (n = 6) and day +60 (n = 5). Patient 5 did not have a day +60 sample. (D) Clustering of PBMCs to identify the Ki67+ subpopulation (red squares) of CD3–CD56+ NK cells. CD3–CD56+Ki67+ cells as a proportion of total PBMCs at both screening and day +60. Individual patient values are shown superimposed on the box plots. The median percentage of CD3–CD56+Ki67+ cells at screening and day +60 was 0.075% (min 0%, max 0.09%) and 0.32% (min 0.07%, max 1.15%), respectively. *Differential abundance, with P < 0.05 using Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test.

NK cells traffic to sites of disease after CIML NK cell infusion. We evaluated whether expansion of the NK cell populations after CIML NK cell infusion is associated with the presence of NK cells at sites of disease. Multiparameter immunofluorescence imaging (MIFI) was used to investigate the expression of multiple markers in the bone marrow and tissue biopsy samples before and after CIML NK cell infusion. Patient 1 had nearly no detectable NK cells in the bone marrow on day +100 after HCT, and yet had a definite NK cell infiltration on day +28 after CIML NK cell infusion despite the marrow being hypocellular (<10% cellularity) (Figure 7A). Patient 3, on the other hand, had NK cells present in the day +100 post-HCT bone marrow (50% cellularity) and in the day +28 post–CIML NK infusion bone marrow (Figure 7A). Further longitudinal evaluation of available bone marrow samples from patient 3 showed a paucity of NK cells on day +60 and at the time of relapse after CIML NK cell infusion. In patient 4 with extramedullary disease, CIML NK cell infusion was associated with an NK cell infiltrate at the tumor site 7 days after infusion. This infiltrate was juxtaposed to the CD123+ leukemia blasts, which were substantially reduced on day +7. The leukemia blasts and NK cells were undetectable by day +28 after CIML NK cell infusion (Figure 7B). The reduction in blast burden in this patient was also associated with an influx of T cells into the tumor site. Further characterization of the immune cell infiltrate in this patient on day +7 revealed that most NK cells were CD16–, with some cells expressing granzyme B and only a minority expressing CD57 (Figure 7C). Similarly, the majority of the T cells were CD8+. In all other patients with bone marrow involvement of their disease, NK cells were present in the marrow on day +28 after infusion (Supplemental Figure 11).

Figure 7 Immune effector cell infiltration at the site of disease. (A) Multiparameter immunofluorescence imaging (MIFI) was applied to the pretreatment bone marrow and day +28 fter CIML NK therapy applied to 2 representative patients. NK cell infiltration was relatively sparse in patients 1 and 3 before therapy, as exemplified by the general lack of CD56 positivity relative to the predominance of CD3 positivity. In contrast, on day +28 after CIML NK infusion, the CD3–CD56+ staining was relatively enhanced. (B) Infiltration of immune effector cells in the patient with BPDCN in the context of active CD123+ extramedullary disease. Prior to CIML NK cell infusion, diseased cells (white arrow) were juxtaposed to some NK cells (black arrow) and CD3+ cells. On day +7 after CIML NK infusion, substantial reduction in the CD123+ blasts, with residual NK cell subpopulations (pink and yellow arrows) and CD3+ cell populations noted. By day +28 after CIML NK infusion, the extramedullary lesion was involuted and with no detectable blasts and NK or T cell cellular infiltrate. Original magnification, ×200 (A and B). (C) Quantitation of NK cell and T cell subpopulations (individual dots represent quantitation within a specific field in the biopsy, 5 fields evaluated) from day +7 MIFI panel from extramedullary disease site in BPDCN patient.

AML blasts present at relapse after CIML NK therapy express inhibitory NK cell ligand genes. Patients 1 and 3 both exhibited long-term persistence of NK cell populations that were present in their infusion products. At the time of AML relapse, they both had a coexistence of leukemia blasts with the NK cells in the peripheral blood, providing an opportunity to potentially understand NK and leukemia cell interactions (Figure 8A). Using scRNA-seq, we conducted a differential expression analysis comparing NK cell clusters between day +28 and relapse time points in both patients 1 and 3 to determine whether there was a change associated with relapse (Figure 8B). All NK cell clusters at the time of relapse expressed genes associated with NK cell activation (Figure 8B). The FOS gene had increased expression at the time of relapse in both these patients (Figure 8C and Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). All the NK clusters in patient 1 had a significant reduction in the expression of CXCR4 at the time of relapse (Figure 8C). Patient 3, on the other hand, had an upregulation of genes associated with the CD56bright phenotype of NK cells at the time of relapse (Supplemental Table 6). We conducted gene set enrichment analysis on all differentially expressed genes in the CD56dim and CD56bright NK cell clusters that were present at relapse in patients 1 and 3 (Figure 8D). We identified genes in the FGFR1c pathway, thought to be involved in the differentiation of CD56bright NK cells to a CD56dim phenotype (31), as being differentially expressed at the time of AML relapse compared with day +28 in both patients. Other pathways that exhibited differential expression included those involving polyamines and histamine receptors.

Figure 8 Transcriptomic evaluation of NK cells and AML blasts at the time of disease relapse by scRNA-seq. (A) Representative UMAP from scRNA-seq analysis in patient 1. The outlined populations are CD34+ blasts that were identified at relapse. (B) Violin plots corresponding to the expression of activation markers in CD3–CD56+ NK cell clusters defined using scRNA-seq. *P < 0.05 by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, with significance adjusted for multiple comparisons (50). (C) Volcano plots for patient 1 (left) and patient 3 (right) comparing gene expression in NK cell–containing scRNA-seq clusters at day +28 to relapse. Genes on the left of the violin plot are downregulated while those on the right are upregulated at the time of relapse. (D) Gene set enrichment analysis corresponding to differentially expressed genes in NK cell clusters derived from scRNA-seq data in patient 1 as a representative example. Within every cluster, every pair of columns corresponds to day +28 (D28) and relapse (R) time points. The intensity of expression is represented by the color of the legend on the left. (E) Expression of specific NK cell receptors within the NK clusters on day +28 and relapse in patient 1 (P1) and patient 3 (P3) and their corresponding NK ligands on the relapsed leukemia blasts are indicated in blue (CD34+ cells).

We next evaluated whether post–CIML NK relapse of AML was associated with the expression of ligands for activating and inhibitory receptors present on the persistent NK cells in the peripheral blood. Using scRNA-seq, we identified CD34+-containing clusters enriched for AML blasts, and confirmed that these did not express typical NK cell markers (Supplemental Figure 12). HLA-E, an inhibitory ligand that binds NKG2A and CD94 (KLRD1), was highly expressed on the CD34+ clusters in patient 1 but its expression was lower on the CD34+ clusters in patient 3 (Figure 8E). The leukemia-containing clusters were found to have a low expression of CD48 and CD58, the genes coding for activating ligands that bind CD2. Galectin-9 (LGALS9), a known inhibitory ligand for NK cells, was expressed predominantly on the CD34+ clusters in both patients. TIM3 (HAVCR2), a receptor for galectin-9, was not expressed in the CD34– clusters at either the expansion or relapse time point, but its receptor, CD44, was expressed at relapse. The expression of most other NK activating and inhibitory ligands was either not present or not assessable with 3′ scRNA-seq (Supplemental Figure 13).

Since CD2 ligands were found to be downregulated in the context of AML relapse and CD2 was highly expressed on CD56dim CIML NK cells (Figure 5D), we evaluated the effect of blocking CD2 on CIML NK activation, cytokine secretion, or cytotoxicity in vitro using a blocking anti-CD2 monoclonal antibody. While blockade of CD2 led to reduced secretion of TNF-α in conventional NK cells, it did not have any significant effect on CIML NK cell activation, cytokine secretion, or cytotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 14), suggesting that other activating NK cell receptors are able to compensate for lack of CD2 signaling for activation in CIML NK cells.