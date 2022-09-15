Durability of protection and immunogenicity of AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) COVID-19 vaccine over 6 months

Study design and participants. This ongoing, phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled trial was conducted at 88 sites in the US (n = 82), Chile (n = 3), and Peru (n = 3). Full details of the trial design and participants have been reported previously (8). Briefly, participants were adults aged 18 or more years who were healthy or had medically stable chronic diseases and who were at increased risk of acquiring SARS-CoV-2 infection or becoming ill with COVID-19. Participants with a history of laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, any confirmed or suspected immunosuppressive or immunodeficient state, or recurrent severe infections and use of immunosuppressant medication (except for HIV-positive participants on stable antiretroviral therapy) were excluded. Full eligibility criteria are provided in the protocol (Supplemental Methods 2). Participants received AZD1222 (5 × 1010 viral particles) or saline placebo via intramuscular injection on days 1 and 29. Full details of trial interventions are provided in the protocol (Supplemental Methods 2). The first 3000 participants randomized in the US (1500 participants aged 18–55 years, 750 aged 56–69 years, and 750 aged ≥70 years) were included in a substudy for further evaluation of immunogenicity and reactogenicity (substudy population) (8).

Randomization. Details of participant randomization have been reported previously (8). Briefly, participants were randomized to receive AZD1222 or saline placebo at a 2:1 ratio (Supplemental Methods) stratified by age (18–64 versus ≥65 years). This was designed as a double-blind study; AZD1222 dose preparation was done by an unblinded pharmacist or designee at each study site. Participants could be unblinded for safety or for potential receipt of a licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccine once they became eligible.

Procedures. Study procedures have been described previously (8); full details are available in the protocol (Supplemental Methods 2). Participants were scheduled for study visits on days 1, 29, 57, 90, 180, 360, and 730. Serum samples for SARS-CoV-2 serology testing for nucleocapsid antibodies were collected at all visits (prior to dosing on days 1 and 29), and additional serum samples were collected prior to dosing on days 1 and 29 and on day 57 for exploratory immunogenicity assessments. Participants in the substudy attended 2 additional site visits on days 15 and 43; serum samples were collected at all site visits for SARS-CoV-2 serology testing, including assays for spike-binding antibodies, and assessment of SARS-CoV-2 and vector-neutralizing antibodies, as previously described (8). Participants self-monitored for COVID-19 qualifying symptoms (Supplemental Methods) through day 360 and received weekly automated electronic reminders from study sites. All participants with qualifying symptoms attended an illness visit, and those with a positive local SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR result continued scheduled illness visits for up to 28 days (Supplemental Methods). In participants with RT-PCR–positive SARS-CoV-2 infections, nasopharyngeal swabs and saliva samples were analyzed for SARS-CoV-2 variant identification (Supplemental Methods). AEs were recorded through day 57 (28 days after the second dose) at study visits and via telephone, and SAEs, MAAEs, and AESIs continue at this writing to be recorded at each study visit through day 730 and via telephone, regardless of unblinding or receipt of nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination (Supplemental Methods).

Outcomes. The primary end points included reactogenicity (reported in full at the primary analysis, ref. 8), safety, and tolerability. The primary efficacy end point was the occurrence of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR–positive symptomatic COVID-19 at 15 or more days after the second dose in participants who were seronegative for SARS-CoV-2 at baseline (definition of symptomatic is provided in the Supplemental Methods). Secondary end points included incidence of the following: symptomatic illness 15 or more days after the second dose regardless of prior infection; severe or critical symptomatic COVID-19 (defined in Supplemental Methods); emergency department visits related to COVID-19; and SARS-CoV-2 infection regardless of symptoms or severity, defined as negative at baseline and positive after baseline for SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibodies. All trial objectives and end points are presented in the protocol (Supplemental Methods 2).

Statistics. The statistical design of the trial has been reported previously (8). Because formal statistical significance for the primary end point was achieved at the previous analysis (8), i.e., the success criterion (null hypothesis of VE = 30% rejected with an observed VE > 50%) had been met, this updated analysis of the primary and secondary efficacy end points used a nominal statistical significance level of 5%. VE for all primary and secondary end points was calculated as (1 minus relative risk) × 100, with relative risk estimated using Poisson’s regression model with robust variance, including trial group and age group (18–64 versus ≥65 years) at the time of informed consent as covariates, and the logarithm of follow-up time as an offset term to adjust for participants having different exposure times. To assess the durability of protection, the VE estimate was obtained from the model with follow-up time censored at the date of nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination (regardless of unblinding), non-COVID–related death, early termination, or data cutoff (July 30, 2021), whichever occurred first. Participants who were censored prior to having met the criteria for the efficacy end point were not counted as having the event. If the number of participants in any stratum was too small and/or convergence could not be achieved with Poisson’s regression analysis model, the model was reduced to exclude the age group covariate. If convergence was still not achieved, a stratified exact Poisson’s regression model was used. The primary end point was analyzed in subgroups (8) and by time period. The safety population comprised participants who received at least 1 dose of AZD1222 or placebo, analyzed according to intervention actually received. For analyses of safety, participants were censored at nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination or date of last trial contact, whichever occurred first. Frequencies of AEs were reported descriptively as numbers, percentages, and incidence rates, with no statistical analyses planned for comparisons between groups. The FVAS included all participants who were SARS-CoV-2–seronegative at baseline, received both doses, and remained in the trial for 15 or more days after the second dose without prior confirmed SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR–positive infection. The FVAS population for the double-blind period excluded participants who were unblinded, received nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination, or had a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR–positive infection prior to 15 days after the second dose.

For analyses of efficacy in the double-blind period, participants were censored at unblinding, nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination, or date of last trial contact, whichever occurred first. For analyses of efficacy for the period to nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination, participants were censored at nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination date or date of last trial contact, regardless of unblinding. A higher proportion of participants in the placebo group received nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination and did so earlier following unblinding compared with those in the AZD1222 group. We therefore conducted sensitivity analyses to assess the impact of missing data in the context of the resultant difference between groups in follow-up time through to nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination. These included a multiple imputation approach for missing outcomes due to censoring or other reasons for truncated follow-up, an IPCW approach, and a multicovariate analysis using the primary analysis model (8).

As a sensitivity analysis to the handling of missing data in the evaluation of the primary efficacy end point, the analysis was repeated with multiple imputation for intercurrent events. For participants in the FVAS who did not meet the criteria for the primary end point prior to an intercurrent event (e.g., due to study withdrawal, being lost to follow-up, having died due to causes other than SARS-CoV-2, having been unblinded, or having received nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination), event status was imputed through to time of data cutoff assuming the observed event rate per study arm was conditional on age-group risk covariate (18–64 years, ≥65 years) using a multiple imputation approach at the participant level. The complete data set (including both observed and imputed events) was analyzed using Poisson’s regression model with robust variance, including age group at informed consent as a covariate, without log follow-up time as an offset. This process was repeated 20 times, and SAS PROC MIANALYZE 9 (https://support.sas.com/rnd/app/stat/procedures/mianalyze.html) was used to combine inferences from the 20 completed data sets, resulting in a combined point estimate for VE. The multiple imputation analysis was additionally conducted with imputation conditional on various other risk covariates, which included sex at birth (male, female), race (White, Black or African American, Asian, other), ethnicity (Hispanic or Latinx, not Hispanic or Latinx, not reported, unknown), body mass index (<40, ≥40, missing), comorbidities (yes, no, missing), OSHA risk category (very high, high, medium, lower exposure risk, missing), and region (East North Central, East South Central, Middle Atlantic, Mountain, New England, Pacific, South America, South Atlantic, West North Central, West South Central).

Uptake of nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination was observed at higher rates in participants in the placebo group. Consequently, longer-term estimates of VE may be biased, as informative censoring resulted in an analysis population disrupted from the original randomization schema. The IPCW technique was designed to create the counterfactual scenario of no censoring, i.e., to recover the information lost by informative censoring and provide an unbiased estimate of VE of AZD1222 compared with placebo in a hypothetical world without censoring. Valid estimation requires correct specification of the censoring model.

For the IPCW sensitivity analysis, counting process format data were generated for each participant by splitting follow-up time (days since 14 days following second dose of primary vaccination series) into subintervals during which the participant was at risk of COVID-19 and whose end points corresponded to each unique censoring time observed for the entire sample of participants; thus, subinterval lengths varied according to observed censoring times. A participant with a COVID-19 event had their last subinterval with upper limit equal to the time of COVID-19 diagnosis, while a censored participant had their last subinterval with upper limit equal to the time of censoring (which is one of the unique censoring times used to generate the counting process data).

This data format permits the estimation of probabilities of remaining uncensored at precisely the observed censoring times: for each participant and each subinterval, the cumulative probability of remaining uncensored up to and including the previous subinterval was calculated. Participant-level weights were then calculated as the inverse of these cumulative probabilities. Right censoring was defined as right censoring for any reason, which was predominantly due to use of nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination — COVID-19 events and administrative censoring were noncensoring events (administrative censoring assumed to be noninformative for infection events).

For each treatment group separately, the probabilities of remaining uncensored were estimated by fitting Cox’s proportional hazards (PH) model to the above counting process format data, where robust standard errors were used to account for the participant-level clustering. This censoring model adjusted for the following: treatment group; date of second dose of primary vaccination series (8 groups of 14 days in length beginning on November 1, 2020, and ending on February 28, 2021); age as a continuous variable; geographic region (9 US census divisions, per those used in the multiple imputation analyses, and Peru and Chile defined as South America); OSHA risk category (low, medium, high, and very high); comorbidities (yes, no); race (Black or African American, White, other); ethnicity (Hispanic or Latinx, not Hispanic or Latinx, not reported); and sex.

For all participants and for all at-risk subintervals, the censoring model was used to estimate the cumulative probability (p) of not being censored up to and including the previous subinterval, yielding 1 p and 1 inverse weight (w = 1/p) per at-risk subinterval per participant. For all participants until no longer at risk (due to COVID-19 event, right censoring, or administrative censoring), the time-varying weights were used in a weighted Cox PH model fitted to the same counting process format data as for the censoring model, with age (18–65 and >65 years) and treatment group (AZD1222 or placebo) as factor variables. Just as for the censoring model, robust standard errors were used to account for participant-level clustering. Results were reported based on standardized weights and truncated weights; standardizing and truncating weights are 2 strategies for minimizing the effects of extreme weights.

For analyses of immunogenicity in the substudy population, participants were planned to be censored at nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination date or date of last trial contact, regardless of unblinding, in order to provide comprehensive information on durability of immunogenicity after vaccination. However, data from the placebo group showed enrichment of antispike/neutralizing antibodies over time, suggesting potential unreported nonstudy COVID-19 vaccinations. Participants in both groups were thus censored at the earliest date of nonstudy COVID-19 vaccination, positive test for SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibodies, RT-PCR–positive SARS-CoV-2 symptomatic infection, or last trial contact, excluding or including date of unblinding, with the aim of excluding effects of unreported nonstudy COVID-19 vaccinations.

Study approval. The protocol and amendments for this trial (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04516746) were approved by the ethics committee or institutional review board at each center, and the trial was conducted in compliance with the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki and the International Council for Harmonization Good Clinical Practice guidelines. Prior to enrolment, all participants provided informed consent.

Data sharing. Data underlying the findings described in this manuscript may be obtained in accordance with AstraZeneca’s data sharing policy described at https://astrazenecagrouptrials.pharmacm.com/ST/Submission/Disclosure