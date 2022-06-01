Lipid balance must be just right to prevent development of severe liver damage

In this issue of the JCI, Kawamura, Matsushita, et al. (8) report on their combination of the liver-specific PTENΔL mouse with a liver-specific SCAP knockout (PTEN/SCAPΔL) to examine the effects of lipid reduction on NAFLD development and the progression to NASH and HCC. Compared with PTENΔL mice, PTEN/SCAPΔL mice showed signs of severe liver disease at only 5 weeks of age, including periportal inflammation and necrosis, which were accompanied by elevated serum levels of liver enzymes and secreted proinflammatory cytokines. The hepatic steatosis evident in PTENΔL mice was reduced with the combined knockout of SCAP, consistent with the authors’ expectation. Unexpectedly, by five months, PTEN/SCAPΔL mice exhibited severe liver fibrosis compared with control PTENΔL mice. By seven months of age, all PTEN/SCAPΔL mice developed HCC tumors, and the number of tumors was approximately 15 times that in comparable PTENΔL mice. In an elegant set of experiments, the authors demonstrated that accelerated HCC tumor formation was due to the role of SCAP in SREBP activation. Of particular note, reintroduction of nuclear targeted versions of any one of the three SREBP isoforms reversed the observed liver injury and HCC incidence in PTEN/SCAPΔL mice.

Kawamura, Matsushita, et al. (8) independently tested the effects of SCAP deletion on NASH progression in a second mouse model in which symptoms develop from a choline-deficient, l–amino acid–defined, high-fat diet (CDAHFD) ( 9). In this model, SCAP deletion also resulted in increased liver tumors, indicating that the phenotype was not specific to PTEN deficiency. Interestingly, SCAP deletion also resulted in increased liver damage in response to toxic carbon tetrachloride challenge, showing that SREBP-dependent lipogenesis protected the liver from multiple forms of hepatic toxicity. These results demonstrated that, while liver deletion of SCAP reduced hepatic steatosis, loss of SREBP-dependent lipogenesis sensitized the liver to NASH, which resulted in increased inflammation and HCC carcinogenesis (Figure 1). There was also a positive association in expression of SCAP and SREBPs in patients with NAFLD, providing some correlative evidence that the proposed pathway also has relevancy in human NASH (8).

Figure 1 Lipid imbalances in the liver can lead to NASH and HCC progression. Kawamura, Matsushita, et al. (8) showed that a liver-specific PTEN deficiency resulted in excess lipids and steatosis in mice. Notably, PTEN deficiency in the context of SCAP deficiency, which reduces steatosis, exacerbated the later stage development of inflammation and liver injury and accelerated the development of NASH and HCC.

To investigate the mechanism underlying these unexpected results, Kawamura, Matsushita, and colleagues (8) performed gene-expression and lipidomic analyses on livers from 5-week-old PTEN/SCAPΔL and PTENΔL mice. RNA-Seq comparisons revealed that genes involved in ER stress and the unfolded protein response (UPR) were increased in PTEN/SCAPΔL mice, and electron microscopy showed morphological defects in ER structure consistent with ER stress. Similar gene-expression signatures were found in isolated hepatocytes from these mice, confirming that the observed ER stress is a cell-autonomous effect due to SCAP deletion. Consistent with ER stress playing a direct role downstream of SCAP deletion, hepatic overexpression of the ER chaperone GRP78 suppressed activation of the UPR marker CHOP and partially rescued liver injury (8). SREBPs also control elongation and desaturation of fatty acids (10). Consistently, lipidomic analyses revealed that long-chain unsaturated fatty acids in phosphatidylcholine (PC) species were dramatically reduced in liver membranes upon SCAP deletion. A more saturated lipid environment is known to decrease membrane fluidity and promote ER stress (11). Supplementation of liposomes enriched for polyunsaturated PC species reversed the ER stress signature in primary hepatocytes from the PTEN/SCAPΔL mice. Likewise, oral administration of a similar PC cocktail reduced hepatic markers of ER stress in vivo, indicating that SCAP-dependent alterations in ER membrane lipid saturation are a primary cause of hepatocyte ER stress and subsequent liver injury (8).

Because SCAPΔL mice do not exhibit severe and spontaneous liver damage (6, 7), SREBP pathway–dependent effects on membrane fluidity and ER stress likely cooperate with a specific PTEN-associated process to elicit the observed phenotypes. PTEN deletion elevates signaling through Akt-mTOR, which in turn suppresses autophagy (12). Notably, SREBP-1c and SREBP-2 are both positive regulators of autophagy (13–15). Hepatic expression of the autophagy substrate protein p62 was increased in PTEN/SCAPΔL mice compared with single-knockout control mice, suggesting that SCAP loss and PTEN loss cooperate to inhibit autophagy flux. In support of reduced autophagy playing a role in PTEN/SCAPΔL mice, SCAP deletion in mice with a liver-specific knockout of the autophagy gene 5 (ATG5ΔL) also increased liver damage and HCC incidence, which was accompanied by elevated ER stress. Thus, inhibition of autophagy via mTOR activation may prevent removal of damaged ER and further exacerbate cell stress created by SCAP deletion. Importantly, liver damage and HCC tumor incidence were less severe in SCAP/ATG5ΔL mice compared with PTEN/SCAPΔL mice (8), suggesting that other PTEN-dependent functions contribute to the full disease presentation in PTEN/SCAPΔL mice.