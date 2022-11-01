GPR92 activation in islet macrophages controls β cell function in a diet-induced obesity model

GPR92 was highly expressed in IMs. Our data suggest that GPR92 might play an important role in metabolism. Among the several GPCRs surveyed by RNA-Seq, GPR92 was modulated by dietary interventions in metabolic tissues (GSE198012; ref. 25).

Here, we showed that GPR92 was abundantly expressed in the murine bone marrow, pancreas, several GI organs (stomach, small intestine, and colon), skeletal muscle, and dorsal root ganglion (18); Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160097DS1). Interestingly, pancreatic islets (Figure 1A) and stromal vascular fraction from white adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 1B) of obese, high-fat diet–fed (HFD-fed) mice exhibited an increased expression of GPR92 compared with that in lean, normal chow diet–fed (NCD-fed) mice. Immunofluorescence of islets from mice fed with NCD or HFD revealed that GPR92 was not expressed in cells producing insulin, such as β cells (Figure 1B) or glucagon, such as α cells (Figure 1C). In addition, F4/80+ cell counts were considerably increased in the islets from HFD-fed mice, and GPR92 colocalized with the macrophage marker F4/80 (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 GPR92 is highly expressed in islet macrophages. (A) Gpr92 mRNA expression in the islets of WT mice on a NCD versus a HFD. n = 5/group. (B–D) Immunofluorescence of islets from mice fed with a NCD (original magnification, ×40) or a HFD (original magnification, ×20). INS, insulin; GCG, glucagon. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Differential expression level of GPR92(LPAR5) versus others LPARs in F4/80hi IM of WT-NCD mice by RNA-Seq data analysis (GSE112002). (F) Differential expression level of GPR92(LPAR5) versus others LPARs in F4/80+ cells from islets of WT mice on a HFD versus a NCD by RNA-Seq data analysis (GSE112002). (G) Gene expression of macrophage markers, F4/80, Csfr1r, Cd11b, Cd11c in the islets of WT-HFD mice cultured in vitro with clodronate (+) or control liposome (–) (7 mg/mL) for 24 hours, n =3/group. (H) Gene expression of Gpr92 in the islets cultured as indicated in G, n = 3/group. See Supplemental Table 1 for primers sequences. Fold change normalized by Rpl19 expression of (A) NCD or (G and H) NCD liposome (–). Data and images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. All data are expressed as mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc.

Although the role of GPCRs in adipose tissue macrophages in obese mouse models has been extensively studied, the role of immune cells in other metabolic tissues such as pancreas is less appreciated. From analysis of previously deposited transcriptome data of IMs by Ying et al. (8), we confirmed that GPR92 is mostly upregulated in F4/80+ cells (Figure 1E) and in the IMs of HFD-fed obese mice (Figure 1F). Additionally, GPR92 was highly expressed in FACS-sorted F4/80+CD11b+ cells (IMs), but not in F4/80–CD11b– cells from isolated islets, while insulin mRNA was highly enriched in F4/80–CD11b– cells (Supplemental Figure 1D). These results indicate that GPR92 is not expressed in the endocrine cells of pancreatic islets, but predominantly in the F4/80+ immune cell population, which is increased during obesity.

As GPR92 was found to be expressed in these immune cells, we investigated GPR92 expression in the immune cells of other tissues. We observed that GPR92 expression was unaffected by HFD in peritoneal macrophages (pMacs) or microglia. However, HFD significantly increased GPR92 mRNA expression in IMs (Supplemental Figure 1C; ref.26).

Next, to investigate the intricate correlation between IMs and GPR92, we depleted IMs by treating them with clodronate. The expression of macrophage markers F4/80, Cd11b, and Cd11c, which were enhanced by a HFD, were downregulated by clodronate treatment (Figure 1G), clearly indicating a successful IM depletion. Similar to the macrophage markers, HFD feeding enhanced Gpr92 expression in islets, and clodronate substantially reduced Gpr92 expression levels (Figure 1H).

Lack of GPR92 expression led to glucose intolerance via reduced insulin secretion. Obesity-induced islet inflammation can locally abrogate the islet endocrine cell function and significantly reduce insulin secretion by β cells (1, 3, 8). As Gpr92 was overexpressed in and colocalized with IMs (Figure 1D), we hypothesized that GPR92 depletion might impair the metabolic function of islets.

To this end, we evaluated the effect of NCD and HFD on the metabolic phenotype of GPR92-KO mice compared with WT mice. We observed that HFD-fed GPR92-KO mice exhibited severe glucose intolerance (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Lack of GPR92 expression leads to glucose intolerance via reduced insulin secretion induced by IMs. (A) GTT in WT or KO mice on a NCD or a HFD and their respective AUCs. Glucose 1.5 g/kg injected i.p., n = 9–20/group. (B) GSIS in WT or KO mice on a NCD or a HFD. Oral gavage of glucose at 1.5 g/kg, n = 12–23/group. (C) Immunofluorescence of the pancreas. Insulin (green), glucagon (red) and DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Islet size (μm2) and (E) histogram of frequency of islets per size, calculated from IF stained islets in C, n = 20–40 islets from 5 mice/group. (F) Percentage of insulin+ and glucagon+ cells in islets IF, n = 20–40 islets/group. (G) Gene expression of growth factors in islets, n = 3–5/group. (H) GSIS of the islets of WT or KO mice on a NCD (left panel) or a HFD (right panel) cultured in vitro with clodronate or control liposome (7 mg/mL) for 24 hours, n = 5–8/group. See Supplemental Table 1 for primer sequences. Fold change normalized by Rpl19 expression of WT-NCD. Data and images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. All data are expressed as mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc.

Interestingly, despite having a slightly higher body weight (Supplemental Figure 2A), GPR92-KO mice fed with a HFD were not more insulin resistant than obese WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). The white adipose tissue from HFD-fed GPR92-KO mice did not exhibit alterations in size of adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D or macrophage infiltration (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). The elevated glucose level in HFD-fed GPR92-KO mice was caused by decreased insulin (Figure 2B) and C-peptide secretion (Supplemental Figure 2F). Nevertheless, the mRNA expression of the insulin counterregulatory hormone glucagon was upregulated in the islets of HFD-fed GPR92-KO mice compared with WT mice under identical experimental conditions (Supplemental Figure 2G).

In addition to these metabolic aberrations, the islets from GPR92-KO mice were strikingly larger compared with WT mice, particularly with a NCD (Figure 2, C–E), and exhibited a higher proportion of glucagon+ cells and lower insulin+ cells (Figure 2, C and F). Concurrently, KO islets exhibited a remarkably higher expression of growth factors (Figure 2G). The islet size in NCD-fed GPR92-KO mice was comparable to that of the HFD-fed WT and GPR92-KO mice (Figures 2, C–E). However, NCD-fed GPR92-KO mice were only marginally glucose-intolerant (Figure 2A) and did not exhibit insulin resistance (Supplemental Figure 2B) or irregular insulin secretion (Figure 2B).

The islets from NCD-fed GPR92-KO mice exhibited a downregulation of the insulin transcription regulator, pancreatic and duodenal homeobox 1 (Pdx1), and an upregulation of MAF BZIP transcription factor B (MafB), an immature β cell marker (Supplemental Figure 2H). These augmented immature cells in the islets from NCD-fed GPR92-KO mice can also be attributed to immune cell infiltration, which is known to be an early sign of T1D/T2D (27). We next tested whether the insulin secretory ability of the islets of WT and KO mice under different diets was affected by IMs.

The islets of NCD-fed GPR92-KO mice exhibited reduced insulin secretion, which was restored by the depletion of IMs by clodronate treatment (Figure 2H). Upon HFD feeding, the islets from both WT and KO mice exhibited lower glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) compared with the islets of NCD-fed WT mice, which is consistent with the finding that islets extracted from HFD mice have a time-dependent expansion of IMs and, consequently, impaired in vitro GSIS (28). The diminished insulin secretion in the islets from HFD-fed mice was also rescued by the depletion of macrophages (Figure 2H). However, the effect of clodronate was even greater in the islets from HFD-fed GPR92 KO mice (Figure 2H).

GPR92 deficiency triggered proinflammatory responses and increased M1-like macrophage expansion in islets. Since a marked expansion of immune cells and increased production of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines leading to the abrogation of β cell functions are common features of diet-induced obesity and T2D (7, 8, 11), we next evaluated the effects of GPR92 deficiency on the inflammatory features of IMs.

We observed a high abundance of leukocytes (CD45; Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A), antigen-presenting cells (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3B), and M1-like macrophages (F4/80 and CD11c; Figure 3, C and D) in the islets of HFD-fed GPR92 KO mice. Similarly, the RNA-Seq analysis of isolated islets from GPR92 KO mice on HFD revealed that several genes were upregulated — predominantly related to inflammation, such as Tnfa, Ccl2, Il6, and Tlr4, compared with WT mice on a HFD (Figure 3, E and F). In contrast, the genes downregulated in the islets of KO mice on a HFD were mostly associated with β cell function related to glucose uptake and metabolism (Gck, Slc2a2, and Hk3; Figure 3E) or β cell maturity (MafA and Pdx1; Figure 3F). The in-depth analysis of the pathways revealed that the upregulated genes in KO islets of HFD-fed mice were associated with hypoxia, adipogenesis, apoptosis, and inflammatory responses and signaling, whereas the downregulated genes were primarily related to pancreatic β cell function (Figure 3G). The higher inflammatory response and immune cell recruitment observed in the islets of KO mice on a HFD were also verified using qPCR. The islets from HFD-fed GPR92 KO mice exhibited a significant upregulation of various macrophage markers (Csf1r, F4/80, Cd11b, Cd11c, Cd86, Cd206, and Cd36; Supplemental Figure 3C) and dendritic cell markers (Cd11c and Clec9a; Supplemental Figure 3D) compared with islets from HFD-fed WT mice. T cell markers (Ifng, Cd4, and Cd8a; Supplemental Figure 3E) were upregulated in the islets from HFD-fed KO mice. Importantly, the islets from HFD-fed KO mice exhibited a 4-fold increase in the expression of Ifng, Cd4, and Cd8a (Supplemental Figure 3E) compared with the islets of NCD-fed KO mice. In addition to the increased expression of immune cell markers, the islets from HFD-fed KO mice exhibited an upregulation of several M1-like, proinflammatory genes, such as Inos, Mcp1, Il6, Tnfa, and Il1b (Supplemental Figure 3F). Supplemental Figure 3G demonstrates that the islet isolation was successful as exocrine enzymes were almost undetectable in the islets.

Figure 3 GPR92 deficiency triggers proinflammatory responses and increases the expansion of M1-like IMs. (A) Flow cytometry analysis of CD45+ cells in the islets from WT or KO mice on a HFD, n = 6–4/group. (B) CD45 and CD11b double-positive cells (Q4) in the islets from WT and KO mice on a NCD or a HFD, n = 3–4/group. (C) F4/80 and CD11c double-positive cells (Q4) in the islets from WT and KO mice on a NCD or a HFD, n = 3–5/group. (D) Immunofluorescence of the pancreas. Scale bars: 20 μm. (A–D) Data and images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. All data are expressed as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc. (E) Top 15 most-relevant, upregulated (red) and downregulated (blue) genes in the islet from WT versus KO mice on a HFD. Mean values from n = 4–5/group. (F) Volcano plot of the fold change (x axis) versus adjusted (adj.) P value (y axis) of the transcriptomes between the islets from WT and KO mice on a HFD. Genes highlighted in red or blue are based on the thresholds of log 2 fold change > 1 and adj. P < 0.05. (G) Pathways of the islets from WT versus KO mice on a HFD that were either activated (red) or repressed (blue) by lack of GPR92. Normalized enrichment score (NES) is represented in log 10 (P).

GPR92 activation promoted antiinflammatory responses in islets and improved β cell insulin secretion. Next, we tested whether GPR92 activation could promote the antiinflammatory response and subsequently ameliorate the β cell function. GPR92 is also known as an LPA-receptor; however, our published data (18) and data herein (Supplemental Figure 4A) established FPP as a strong GPR92 agonist. Since GPR92 is a G q/11 -coupled receptor, it stimulates both PKC and MAP kinase, and both of these biologic effects are detected by serum response element-driven luciferase reporter system (SRE-luc) (29). HEK293 cells transfected with GPR92 and SRE-luc and further treated with various concentrations of FPP and LPAs exhibited a higher luciferase intensity at lower doses of FPP than at LPA 16:0 and LPA 18:0 (Supplemental Figure 4A). Similarly, FPP, but not LPA16:0, induced antiinflammatory effects, significantly reducing the intensity of NF-κB-luc activity in HEK293-TLR4 cells transfected with GPR92 and subsequent treatment with LPS (Supplemental Figure 4B).

We validated this antiinflammatory effect driven by GPR92 activation in primary macrophages isolated from NCD-fed WT and GPR92-KO mice. We found that FPP pretreatment markedly inhibited LPS-induced phosphorylation of c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK) in WT peritoneal macrophages (pMacs), whereas GPR92-KO pMacs did not respond to GPR92 agonist or FPP pretreatment (Figure 4A). Similarly, FPP pretreatment reduced the expression of proinflammatory factors Tnfa, Mcp1, and Il6, induced by LPS treatment in cultured islets from WT mice. However, FPP failed to modulate the LPS-induced inflammation in cultured islets from GPR92 KO mice (Figure 4B). Together, these results demonstrate that the GPR92 agonist FPP promoted antiinflammatory effects on macrophages via GPR92 activation.

Figure 4 GPR92 activation promotes antiinflammatory responses and improves β cell function. (A) Peritoneal Macrophages (pMacs) from WT and KO mice cultured in vitro with or without FPP (10 μM) for 1 hour and then treated with LPS (1 ng/mL) for 15 minutes to detect JNK phosphorylation. The top panel is a representative image of 3 independent experiments, and the bar graph (bottom panel) shows fold induction over basal after normalization for total JNK. (B) Gene expression of proinflammatory mediators, Tnfa, Mcp1, and Il6 in the islets from WT and KO mice cultured in vitro with (+) or without (–) FPP (100 μM) for 24 hours and then treated with LPS (+) (1 ng/mL) or PBS (–) for 2 hours, n = 5–6/group. (C and D) GSIS of WT islets cultured in vitro with conditioned medium (CM) obtained from WT or KO (C) pMacs or (D) IMs previously incubated with or without FPP (100 μM) for 24 hours. The islets were cultured with CM diluted to 1:5 to reﬂect the macrophage/β cell ratio in HFD-mice islets, (C) n = 9–10/group, (D) n = 4–6/group. The insulin secreted in the GSIS (ng/mL) was normalized by the islets total insulin (ng/mL) and then multiplied by 100. (E and F) Insulin secretion (ng/mL/min) of perfused pancreas from WT versus KO on a (E) NCD or (F) HFD. Pancreas was perfused with a basal glucose concentration (2.8 or 5 mmol/L) for 35 minutes, FPP (20 μM) was added to the perfusate during 10–25 minutes, and arginine (10 μM) from 35–45 minutes, n = 3/group. The bar graph shows the incremental AUC values of insulin secretion during FPP infusion. (G) GTT in WT mice on a HFD treated with FPP (0.1 mg/kg, i.p.) or saline (vehicle) for 1 week, and respective AUC, n = 4–11/group. (H) GSIS in WT mice on HFD treated with FPP or saline (vehicle) for 1 week, n = 4–11/group. All data are expressed as mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc.

To examine whether the GPR92-mediated antiinflammatory effects on macrophages could influence the functions of β cells, we treated WT and KO pMacs with FPP. After 24 hours of treatment, we added the obtained conditioned medium (CM) from pMacs to WT islets. The ratio of CM to islets was 1 to 5, similar to the macrophage to β cell ratio observed in HFD mouse islets. As seen in Figure 4C, basal insulin secretion at a low-glucose concentration was unaltered by the addition of FPP. However, the GSIS was significantly increased by the addition of CM from FPP-treated WT pMacs after stimulation with high levels of glucose, while there is only a slight increased with the addition of CM from KO pMacs. Interestingly, the FPP treatment of KO pMacs exhibited no further effects (Figure 4C). We performed similar experiments with presorted IMs (F4/80+CD11b+ cells) from WT and GPR92-KO mice. In the presence of high glucose levels, the CM from WT IMs treated with FPP increased insulin secretion in the islets similar to the addition of CM from WT pMACs with FPP treatment, whereas the CM from FPP-treated GPR92-KO IMs did not further enhance the release of insulin (Figure 4D).

To gain insight into how FPP would modify macrophage function to influence β cell activity, we performed a proteomic analysis of the CM obtained from pMacs treated with FPP (Supplemental Figure 4C). The gene set enrichment analysis revealed that the CM from KO pMacs exhibited an enrichment of proteins associated with the adaptive immune response, such as IL-12, JAK/STAT, and MHCII pathways (Supplemental Figure 4D), whereas the CM from WT pMacs treated with FPP showed an enrichment of proteins predominantly associated with cellular communication and calcium binding (Supplemental Figure 4E).

Besides its antiinflammatory role, FPP treatment increased the expression of GPR92 (Supplemental Figure 4F) and insulin (Supplemental Figure 4G) in WT islets. Similarly, the direct perfusion of FPP into the pancreas of NCD-fed (Figure 4E) and HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 4F) increased insulin secretion. However, insulin secretion was enhanced by FPP only in the presence of GPR92. Hence, regardless of the diet, FPP did not promote insulin secretion in GPR92-KO mice (Figure 4, E and F), demonstrating an effect solely dependent on GPR92.

Additionally, we determined that systemic administration of FPP improved glucose intolerance in HFD-induced obese WT mice (Figure 4G), an effect that is mediated through stimulation of insulin secretion (Figure 4H). Similar to the direct pancreatic infusion, systemic treatment of FPP improved the glucose clearance and increased the insulin secretion only in the WT mice; FPP treatment did not improve the GTT (Supplemental Figure 4H) or GSIS (Supplemental Figure 4I) in GPR92 KO mice on a HFD.