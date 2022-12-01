Protective α1-antitrypsin effects in autoimmune vasculitis are compromised by methionine oxidation

Plasma PR3, AAT, and the PR3:AAT ratio are significantly increased in patients with active PR3- and MPO-AAV. We recruited 50 HC and 114 patients with AAV (37 patients with active PR3-ANCA and 39 patients with PR3-ANCA in remission, and 22 patients with active MPO-ANCA and 16 patients with MPO-ANCA in remission) from 3 hospitals between January 2020 and July 2021 for assessment of PR3 and AAT. A flow diagram outlining the study design and the participating patients is depicted in Figure 1. HC and patient characteristics are listed in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160089DS1). Plasma PR3 and AAT levels were significantly increased in both patients with active PR3- and MPO-AAV compared with HC, and both values normalized with disease remission (Figure 2, A and B). Only 1 patient with AAV in remission showed strongly decreased AAT values, suggesting the presence of a homozygous SERPINA1 z allele. Increased PR3 protein levels exceeded increased AAT, leading, on average, to a 3.3-fold higher plasma PR3:AAT molar ratio in active disease (Figure 2C). Plasma PR3 levels correlated with c-reactive protein in PR3-AAV but not in MPO-AAV (Figure 2D). Plasma AAT levels correlated with the inflammation marker CRP in PR3- and MPO-AAV (Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 2 PR3 and AAT are both increased in patients with active PR3- and MPO-AAV and normalize with remission. Plasma from HCs, and patients with active (act) and remission (rem) PR3- and MPO-AAV were analyzed for (A) plasma PR3 (n = 50, 37, 39, 22, 16 from left to right) and (B) plasma AAT (n = 50, 36, 39, 22, 16 from left to right). The normal AAT concentration between 16.2 and 30.2 μmol/L(28) is indicated by the dotted black lines. Red lines indicate the mean. (C) The plasma PR3 to AAT molar ratio was calculated (n = 50, 36, 39, 22, 16 from left to right). (D) Plasma PR3 correlation with plasma CRP in PR3- and MPO-AAV is illustrated by the red regression lines and the gray shadings indicating the 95% confident intervals. (E) Neutrophil PR3 was assessed in HC and patients with active PR3- and MPO-AAV by ELISA (n = 50, 37, 39, 22, 15 from left to right), and (F) by immunoblotting in randomly selected HCs and patients with PR3-AAV. Densitometry measurements of single PR3 bands normalized to a β-actin loading control are indicated. (G) The total PR3 blood pool (n = 50, 37, 39, 22, 15 from left to right) and (H) plasma AAT pool (n = 50, 36, 39, 22, 16 from left to right) was calculated in HCs and patients with AAV. Neutrophils from HCs and patients with AAV were stained with an anti-PR3 mAb and analyzed by flow cytometry. (I) A typical histogram illustrates the bimodal staining pattern with distinct mPR3lo and PR3hi neutrophil subsets. (J) The percentage of mPR3hi neutrophils is depicted (n = 50, 36, 37, 20, 13 from left to right). (K) The mPR3 amount is given as expression index of the MFI (MFI EI, n = 50, 36, 37, 20, 13 from left to right). (L) Spearman correlation between mPR3 amount and plasma AAT is illustrated. HC are depicted as red circles (r = –0.32, P = 0.02), all patients with PR3-AAV as black triangles (r = 0.24, P = 0.04), and all patients with MPO-AAV as gray squares (r=0.23, P = 0.21). Individual results are depicted, and the regression line for each color-coded group is given by the solid lines together with the shaded areas indicating the 95% confident intervals. 1-way ANOVA was performed with Tukey’s posthoc testing. *P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01.

Plasma, neutrophil, and total PR3 blood pools are increased in patients with active AAV and correlate with inflammation, vascular injury, and PR3 autoimmunity in PR3-AAV but not MPO-AAV. We measured PR3 protein in lysates from blood neutrophils by ELISA and found that neutrophils from patients with active PR3-AAV contained 1.7-fold more PR3 than lysates from HCs, and patients with active MPO-AAV had 2.0-fold more PR3 compared to HCs (Figure 2E). PR3 immunoblots showed similar PR3 band patterns in patients with PR3-AAV and HCs, indicating that AAV-associated glycosylation did not differ between patients and HCs (Figure 2F). PR3 transcription is silenced in mature blood neutrophils but is reactivated in active AAV (29–31). We observed that PR3, but not AAT transcription, was significantly increased in neutrophils from patients with active PR3-AAV compared with HCs and patients in remission (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

We calculated the PR3 antigen pool in plasma (PR3 concentration × estimated plasma volume), in neutrophils (PR3 neutrophil content × blood neutrophil count), and, taken together, the total PR3 blood pool. The neutrophil PR3 pool was approximately 100 × larger compared with the plasma PR3 pool, but both pools increased significantly in patients with active AAV and normalized with patients in remission (Supplemental Figure 1D and E). Hence, the total PR3 blood pool was strongly increased in patients with active AAV (3.8-fold in PR3-AAV and 3.2-fold in MPO-AAV) (Figure 2G). We observed significant positive correlations of the total PR3 blood pool with clinical markers of systemic inflammation, such as CRP; anemia, such as hemoglobin; and kidney injury, such as creatinine and erythrocyturia, in patients with PR3-AAV but not in patients with MPO-AAV (Table 1). Similar correlations were seen for the plasma and the neutrophil PR3 pool individually. The plasma PR3 pool, but not the total PR3 blood and neutrophil pool correlated with autoimmunity (PR3-ANCA titer). The AAT plasma pool was also increased in patients with both ANCA specificities (Figure 2H).

Table 1 Correlation of the total PR3 blood pool, plasma PR3 pool, and neutrophil PR3 pool with prespecified clinical parameters

PR3 is increased on the cell membrane of neutrophils from patients with PR3-AAV. Because PR3-ANCA binding to mPR3 initiates neutrophil activation, we assessed mPR3 on isolated neutrophils from HCs and patients with AAV. A representative flow cytometry histogram illustrates the typical bimodal mPR3 staining (Figure 2I). We analyzed our cohort with respect to both the portion of mPR3hi neutrophils and to the amount of mPR3 — as assessed by the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI). Compared with HCs, the portion of mPR3hi neutrophils was increased in patients with both active and remission PR3-AAV, with a similar trend for MPO-AAV — supporting the notion that this AAV risk parameter is genetically determined (Figure 2J) (5, 6, 32). In contrast, mPR3 amounts were significantly increased in patients with active PR3-AAV, but not those in remission, indicating that inflammatory diseases elevate the amount of PR3 on the neutrophil surface without changing the percentage of mPR3hi neutrophils (Figure 2K). Parallel assessment of mCD177 in the HC and patient groups showed the same pattern (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). In HCs, the mPR3 amount showed an inverse correlation with plasma AAT that was not observed in patients with AAV (Figure 2L). These observations led the authors to hypothesize that extracellular AAT reduced mPR3, but that this effect was compromised in AAV, despite increased AAT levels.

Recombinant WT, but not mutant AAT binds and neutralizes proteolytically active PR3, and releases PR3 from the neutrophil membrane in a reversible manner. To test our hypothesis, we produced recombinant WT–AAT and, as an important control protein, a mutant form (MUT-AAT) that we had recently generated (33) containing amino acid substitutions in the reactive center loop (Figure 3A). As expected, WT-AAT but not MUT-AAT bound purified PR3 and PR3 in cell-free supernatants (cfSNs) from activated neutrophils, as indicated by the formation of the typical 72-kDa PR3:AAT complex in anti-PR3 immunoblots (Figure 3B). Consequently, WT-AAT but not MUT-AAT abrogated the PR3-specific proteolytic fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) activity in cfSNs (Figure 3C). Importantly, neutrophil incubation with increasing concentrations of WT-AAT dose-dependently reduced mPR3 on neutrophils, as determined by flow cytometry (Figure 3D). At higher concentrations, MUT-AAT somewhat reduced the MFI without affecting the typical bimodal mPR3 pattern, underscoring the importance of an appropriate control protein. WT-AAT did not reduce surface levels of CD11b, CD18, or CD66b (Figure 3E). Moreover, WT-AAT equally reduced mPR3 when neutrophils were incubated on fibronectin or on glomerular microvascular endothelial cells (gMVEC) (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 AAT dose-dependently and reversibly reduces mPR3 on suspension and adherent neutrophils. (A) WT and mutant (MUT) AAT with substitutions in the reactive center loop were produced. (B) WT- or MUT-AAT were incubated with purified PR3 or cfSN from ionophore A23187-activated neutrophils and assessed by immunoblotting using an anti-PR3 mab. WT-AAT but not MUT-AAT formed the typical 72 kDa AAT:PR3 complex. A typical of 3 experimental replicates is shown. (C) Incubation of cfSN from ionophore A23187-activated neutrophils with 0.25 μM WT-AAT but not MUT-AAT neutralized the proteolytical PR3 activity using a PR3-specific FRET substrate (n = 5/group). (D) TNF-α priming increased mPR3 on isolated neutrophils as shown in a typical flow cytometry histogram. Incubation of 1 × 106 primed neutrophils with the indicated WT-AAT but not MUT-AAT concentrations for 30 minutes decreased mPR3 staining in a dose-dependent manner. A typical experiment together with the corresponding statistics is depicted (n = 6/group). (E) Incubation of primed neutrophils with 0.25 μM WT-AAT did not decrease neutrophil surface staining for CD11b, CD18, and CD66b by flow cytometry (n = 3/group). (F) Adding 0.25 μM WT-AAT but not MUT-AAT decreased mPR3 on primed neutrophils in suspension, adherent to fibronectin, and adherent to a gMVEC monolayer (EC monolayer), respectively (n = 3/group). (G) Isolated neutrophils were incubated with 0.25 μM WT- or MUT-AAT for 30 minutes (pre), followed by washing to remove AAT (wash). In the presence of newly added 0.25 μM MUT- but not WT-AAT, mPR3 reoccurred on the surface of primed neutrophils over a 45 minute time period (n = 3/group). Effect of WT-AAT, serpinA3, and SLPI on (H) proteolytic activity of PR3, NE, and CatG using specific FRET substrates, and on (I) neutrophil mPR3 by flow cytometry. Individual results and the means ± SEM are given. For statistical analysis, 1-way ANOVA was performed with Tukey’s post-hoc testing. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Neutrophils function not only in blood at high AAT concentrations, but also in inflamed tissues where AAT concentrations are significantly lower. We therefore assessed whether the mPR3 reduction by AAT was reversible under inflammatory conditions. Neutrophils were incubated with WT-AAT to reduce mPR3, washed to remove AAT, and then primed with TNFα. We observed a strong reappearance of mPR3 over time in the presence of MUT-AAT that was again suppressed by the WT-AAT (Figure 3G). Two other natural inhibitors of NSPs, namely serpinA3 and the chelonianin SLPI did not neutralize proteolytic PR3 activity or reduce mPR3, underscoring the importance of AAT in regulating mPR3 (Figure 3, H and I). These findings establish that AAT reduced mPR3 on the surface of neutrophils in a dose-dependent and reversible manner.

AAT removes mPR3 from the neutrophil surface by preventing PR3 binding to CD177, thereby reducing PR3-ANCA–induced neutrophil activation. Given the importance of mPR3 for PR3-ANCA binding and subsequent neutrophil activation, we explored the molecular mechanism by which AAT reduces mPR3. To exclude the possibility that AAT merely prevented antibody binding to PR3 by steric hindrance, mPR3 reduction by WT-AAT was confirmed using 3 additional mAbs to PR3, including clones MCPR3-2 and WGM-2 that recognize 2 different PR3 epitopes (Figure 4A) (34, 35). We then performed a mPR3 shedding assay after incubation of surface-biotinylated neutrophils with buffer, WT-, and MUT-AAT, respectively. We collected the cell-free supernatants (cfSNs) and performed a streptavidin-based pulldown of biotinylated proteins from these cfSNs followed by anti-PR3 immunoblotting. We found significantly more biotinylated mPR3 in the supernatants from WT-AAT-treated neutrophils, indicating that PR3 was indeed released from the neutrophil surface (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 AAT reduces mPR3 on the neutrophil surface by competing with CD177 for PR3 binding, and subsequently ameliorates neutrophil activation by PR3-ANCA but not MPO-ANCA. (A) Isolated neutrophils were primed with TNFα, incubated with 0.25 μM WT- or MUT-AAT for 30 minutes, and mPR3 was stained using 4 different anti-PR3 mAbs (n = 3/group). By flow cytometry, all antibodies detected decreased mPR3 after neutrophil incubation with WT-AAT. Note that clone MCPR3-2 and WGM-2 recognize 2 different PR3 epitopes. (B) Surface proteins of isolated neutrophils were biotinylated prior to incubation with 0.25 μM WT- or MUT-AAT. Supernatants were collected after 30 minutes and biotinylated proteins were pulled down with streptavidin followed by electrophoresis and immunoblotting with an anti-PR3 mAb. A typical immunoblot and the corresponding statistics of 3 independent experiments are given. (C) Primed isolated neutrophils were incubated with 0.25 μM WT- or MUT-AAT for 30 minutes followed by double staining with mAbs to PR3 and CD177. A typical flow cytometry experiment together with the corresponding statistics, separately for the distinct CD177– and CD177+ subsets, is given (n = 9/group). (D) The experimental setup together with the corresponding surface plasmon resonance sensorgrams are depicted. CD177 was immobilized to the sensor chip and the soluble analytes are indicated. High affinity–CD177 complex formation is observed with PR3, but not with WT- or MUT-AAT (left panel). Preincubating PR3 with WT-AAT but not MUT-AAT prevented PR3 from binding to immobilized CD177 (middle panel). Applying WT-AAT after the CD177:PR3 complex had formed displaced PR3 from CD177 (right panel). Individual results and the mean ± SEM are given. 1-way ANOVA (A and B) and repeated measures 1-way ANOVA (C) were performed with Tukey’s post-hoc testing. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

The bimodal neutrophil mPR3 pattern is caused by subset-restricted expression of the PR3 receptor CD177, yielding distinct CD177–/mPR3lo and CD177+/mPR3hi neutrophils (9, 10). Flow cytometry after double-staining for PR3 and CD177 revealed that WT-AAT treatment reduced mPR3, particularly on the CD177+/mPR3hi subset (Figure 4C). We hypothesized that AAT competes with CD177 for PR3 binding and performed surface plasmon resonance measurements (SPR) (Figure 4D). We observed that PR3, but not AAT, bound with a high affinity to immobilized CD177 (K D = 20 × 10–9 M). PR3 preincubation with WT-AAT, but not with MUT-AAT, prevented PR3 binding to immobilized CD177. Importantly, CD177-bound PR3 dissociated from CD177 when WT-AAT was used as soluble analyte, but not MUT-AAT.

These data indicate that AAT reduced mPR3 on the surface of CD177+/mPR3hi neutrophils by complexing with PR3, thereby preventing PR3 binding to CD177.

Disease-associated modification of the AAT:PR3 interaction and its pathologic consequences. We next explored disease-associated factors that modify mPR3, AAT, and possibly their interaction. We first compared the susceptibility of the neutrophils from HCs and patients with active AAV to mPR3 reduction by AAT. WT-AAT decreased mPR3 on neutrophils from HC, patients with active PR3-AAV, and patients with PR3-AAV in remission to a similar degree, excluding intrinsic neutrophil factors reducing the mPR3-lowering effect of AAT (Figure 5A). We then determined the consequence of AAT-mediated mPR3 reduction for ANCA-induced neutrophil activation by measuring NADPH oxidase-dependent neutrophil respiratory burst — a robust activation indicator. When neturophils from HCs were incubated with WT-AAT before stimulation with ANCA, superoxide production was significantly reduced in response to PR3-ANCA but not MPO-ANCA (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Disease-related modifiers of the mPR3-lowering AAT effect in the plasma of patients with PR3-AAV. (A) Neutrophils were isolated from HC, patients with active PR3-AAV, and patients with PR3-AAV in remission (n = 5/group). Primed neutrophils were incubated with buffer or 0.25 μM WT- or MUT-AAT for 30 minutes. By flow cytometry, WT-AAT significantly reduced mPR3 on neutrophils of all groups. (B) Primed neutrophils were incubated with 0.25 μM WT- or MUT-AAT for 30 minutes prior to the stimulation with human ANCA-IgG. Superoxide release was measured using the ferricytochrome C reduction assay (n = 4 independent experiments, each using 2 different ANCA preparations). (C) Plasma from HC and patients with AAV, selected for similar AAT concentrations, was diluted to achieve AAT of 0.25 μM and showed similar AAT band optical densities in AAT immunoblots. (D) HC neutrophils were incubated for 30 minutes in buffer or diluted plasma from HC or patient neutrophils as indicated. mPR3 was assessed by flow cytometry. The mPR3 reduction by plasma was significantly less with plasma from 8 different patients with active PR3-AAV (n = 4 independent experiments) (E) HC neutrophils were incubated in HC plasma as in C, or in HC plasma supplemented with a cytokine cocktail and mAbs to PR3 or MPO as indicated (n = 6/group). Individual results and the mean ± SEM are given. 1-way ANOVA (A and D) and repeated measures 1-way ANOVA within each group (B and E) were performed with Tukey’s posthoc testing. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We next assessed the effect of plasma from patients with AAV on mPR3 using HC neutrophils. To exclude quantitative AAT effects, we selected the few plasmas from patients with active PR3-AAV and HCs with similar AAT levels (Figure 5C). mPR3 depletion was less efficient when using plasma from patients with active PR3-AAV, whereas active MPO-AAV, or remission AAV, and HC plasma all showed similar effects (Figure 5D). We reasoned that (a) either inflammatory mediators in plasma from patients with active PR3-AAV led to higher mPR3 levels, or that (b) AAT protein was modified, affecting its capacity to bind and consequently deplete PR3 from the neutrophil membrane, or that (c) both occurred. Spiking HC plasma with inflammatory mediators at picomolar concentrations, as found in patients with active PR3-AAV (36–38), increased mPR3, and this effect was further accelerated by PR3-ANCA but not MPO-ANCA (Figure 5E). These findings show that disease-characteristic inflammatory mediators counteract the mPR3–lowering AAT effect, thereby increasing mPR3 in the presence of identical AAT concentrations.

AAT oxidation, specifically oxidation of the 2 surface-exposed methionine (M) residues M351 and M358 in the reactive AAT center loop (Figure 6A), is a well-established mechanism that can reduce the inhibitory AAT activity toward NSPs at inflammatory sites (39, 40). Conceivably, oxidative stress in AAV could lead to AAT oxidation and could therefore impair mPR3 depletion by AAT. To determine whether this modification occurs in vivo, patient plasma was assessed by quantitative targeted mass spectrometry, namely Parallel Reaction Monitoring (PRM). We assessed unmodified and oxidized variants of peptides covering critical M351 and M358, and the unexposed M385 that is inaccessible to oxygen radicals as a control. We observed significantly increased M351 and M358 double oxidation in plasma from patients with active PR3-AAV that decreased with remission; this increase in oxidation was not seen for M385 (Figure 6B). These data indicate that this site-specific modification of AAT indeed occurs in vivo in patients with active PR3-AAV. Moreover, the level of M351/M358 double oxidation correlated with CRP, an indicator of systemic inflammation (Figure 6C). Conceivably, oxidative AAT modification is even more relevant in close proximity of ANCA-activated neutrophils. This notion is supported by our observation that M351/M358 double oxidation of WT-AAT strongly increased in the presence of ANCA-activated neutrophils and N-chlorosuccinimide (NCS) (41) that served as positive control (Figure 6D). Again, oxidation of M385 was not affected. The estimated ratio between oxidized and unmodified M351/M358 was much higher after in vitro exposure of AAT to activated neutrophils than in plasma samples from patients with active PR3-AAV (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 6 AAT methionine oxidation at positions M351 and M358 is increased in the plasma of patients with active PR3-AAV and in the presence of ANCA-activated neutrophils in vitro. (A) The AAT structure is depicted to illustrate the surface-exposed methionines (M) at positions 351 and 358 in the reactive center loop (shown in red), and the nonexposed M385. The structure is colored according to its secondary structure elements (helix, light magenta; β strands, light blue; loops, gray). Structural figure based on Protein Data Bank entry 1ATU and were prepared with PyMOL (Schrödinger) software. (B) Plasma from HC, patients with active PR3-AAV, and patients in PR3-AAV remission (n = 9/group) was analyzed for AAT site-specific methionine oxidation by PRM. M351/M358 double oxidation was significantly increased in plasma AAT from patients with active PR3-AAV, whereas M385 oxidization was not changed. Scatter plot (top) shows AAT protein normalized log2 intensities of oxidized peptides. For each group, individual patient data points are shown as circles, and the mean is indicated as a red line. The heatmap (bottom) displays the median normalization scores of the intensity data. (C) M351/M358 double oxidation of plasma AAT correlated with the inflammation marker CRP in plasma from patients with PR3-AAV (n = 18). (D) Purified WT-AAT was exposed to resting HC neutrophils, or TNFα-primed neutrophils stimulated with PR3- or MPO-ANCA IgG, respectively. After 30 minutes the reaction was stopped, and AAT was analyzed for methionine oxidation by PRM (n = 3/group). AAT exposure to ANCA-activated neutrophils resulted in strong increase in M351/M358 double oxidation, whereas M385 was not significantly affected. Intensities (log2) of oxidized peptides are normalized to AAT protein abundance and shown as individual data points for each treatment in the scatter plot with the red line indicating the mean value per group (top) and as heat maps of median normalization scores (bottom). (B and D)1-way ANOVA was performed with Tukey’s posthoc testing. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

In contrast to unmodified WT-AAT, chemically oxidized WT-AAT (OX-AAT) did not form complexes with purified PR3, did not abrogate proteolytic PR3 activity (Supplemental Figure 3), and did not compete with CD177 for PR3 binding by SPR (Figure 7A). Importantly, OX-AAT, produced from recombinant WT-AAT or commercially available respreeza, a drug that is repetitively given to patients with AAT-deficiency, did not diminish mPR3 or neutrophil activation by PR3-ANCA (Figure 7, B and C).

Figure 7 Methionine oxidation at position M351 and M358 abolishes AAT binding to PR3 and AAT-mediated protection from PR3-ANCA mediated neutrophil activation. (A) WT-AAT was exposed to the oxidant NCS. OX-AAT showed strongly reduced competition with CD177 for PR3 binding by SPR. At 0.25 μM, (B) oxidized WT- and EMA-approved respreeza(resp)-AAT caused no mPR3 reduction on neutrophils by flow cytometry (n = 3/group), and (C) Adding oxidized WT-AAT resulted in less PR3-ANCA–induced neutrophil activation by superoxide release (n = 3 independent experiments, using 4 different ANCA preparations). (D–F) At 0.25 μM oxidation-resistant VL-AAT (VL) exposed to NCS reduced (D) PR3 FRET activity (n = 5/group), (E) mPR3 on primed neutrophils (n = 5/group), and (F) PR3-ANCA induced superoxide release (n = 4 independent experiments, each using 2 different ANCA preparations). Individual results and the mean ± SEM are given. 1-way ANOVA (B, D and E), repeated measures 1-way ANOVA (C and F) within each group was performed with Tukey’s posthoc testing. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Finally, we produced a recombinant AAT containing valine and leucine substitutions (VL-AAT) for the critical, oxidation-susceptible methionine residues in the reactive center loop (M351V/M358L) (42). This oxidation-resistant VL-AAT preserved its capacity to reduce proteolytic PR3 activity, mPR3 on neutrophils, and respiratory burst in response to PR3-ANCA, even in the presence of NCS oxidant (Figure 7, D–F). Respiratory burst inhibition was dose-dependent over a range of 0.1–10 μM (Supplemental Figure 4). These findings show that critical methionine-oxidation in the AAT center loop, found in patients with active PR3-AAV, compromises protective AAT effects, and that protection was preserved with oxidation-resistant VL-AAT, even when exposed to strong oxidative stress.