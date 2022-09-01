Frequent detection but lack of infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in presymptomatic, infected blood donor plasma

Rate of PDI during pre– and post–COVID-19 periods. PDI reports from the fourth quarter of 2016 through the end of July 2021 from the American Red Cross (representing approximately 40% of the US blood supply) were plotted and cross-referenced with public health data on pneumonia-, influenza-, and COVID-19–related mortality for the same period. From 2016 to 2019, the weekly rate of PDI reports ranged from 0.06 to 0.94 per 1,000 donations. A marked seasonality of PDI cases was evident; peaks coincided with mortality surveillance relating to pneumonia and influenza in winter months (Figure 1). In 2020 there were 3 additional peaks in PDI reports occurring in March, July, and November, the last doubling the 2 previous peaks in magnitude and duration. The ramp up of the fourth wave of COVID-19 associated with the Delta variant is also evident in the second quarter of 2021. These data show that PDI data mirror public health reporting of influenza and pneumonia mortality, and spikes in PDI reports coincided with or preceded the observed increase in COVID-19–related mortality during the most recent SARS-CoV-2 pandemic waves.

Figure 1 Comparison of the PDI rate with reported mortality due to pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-19. The red line represents the rate of PDI reports per 1,000 donations to the American Red Cross from week 40, 2016 through week 31, 2021 (right axis). The blue line shows data published by the CDC for the number of deaths from pneumonia, influenza, or COVID-19 per 1,000 deaths (PIC, left axis). CDC data were obtained from the website https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA and antibodies in quarantined plasma units from donors reporting PDI. This study identified 2,250 donors reporting COVID-19–related PDI cases with available quarantined frozen plasma units collected from January 2020 through July 2021 throughout the United States across 4 blood collection organizations: the American Red Cross, Vitalant, the New York Blood Center, and Bloodworks Northwest. Samples from these quarantined plasma units were tested in singlet for SARS-CoV-2 RNA and antibodies. Initially RNA-reactive samples were retested in 11 replicates and considered RNA repeat reactive based on transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) reactivity in at least 1 of those 11 replicates. Of the 2,250 samples tested, 196 (8.7% [95% CI 7.5–9.9]) were RNA repeat reactive. In March 2020, RNA prevalence in plasma from PDI donors was 1%, gradually increasing to 3%–8% during May–August 2020 and to 9%–15% from September 2020 to March 2021. From April to July 2021, plasma RNA prevalence sharply fell to approximately 4% (Figure 2A), coincident with widespread introduction of vaccination in the community (Figure 2B) and a sharp increase in antibody prevalence in the PDI donors (Figure 2C). Viral loads in RNA-reactive plasma units were estimated based on the number of reactive tests among 12 replicate tests using a standard curve generated with heat-inactivated virus (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159876DS1). Median estimated viral load in the 196 RNA repeat-reactive plasma samples was 6 gEq/mL, with 90% of samples having an estimated viral load of 18 gEq/mL or lower (Figure 2D). Samples were also tested after 16-fold dilution to mimic testing of pools of samples, a testing strategy commonly used for nucleic acid blood donation screening for transfusion-transmitted agents. Of 190 repeat-reactive samples available for dilution testing, only 18 were reactive in a single test after 16-fold dilution, implying that testing 16-sample pools would have missed 90% of the repeat-reactive samples due to low plasma viral load. All but 2 of the 196 RNA repeat-reactive samples were negative when tested for SARS-CoV-2 spike antibody. RNA-positive and -negative PDI units were distributed widely across the United States in the regions covered by the participating blood centers (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA and antibodies in PDI donors. (A) Plasma samples (n = 2,250) were collected over the course of 19 months throughout the United States. Bars correspond to total number of donations tested for SARS-CoV-2 RNA per month of collection, with the red portion denoting those reactive. Line corresponds to percentage of RNA-reactive donations. (B) Data published on the CDC website (https://data.cdc.gov/Vaccinations/COVID-19-Vaccination-Trends-in-the-United-States-N/rh2h-3yt2) show the average proportion of the US population that had received at least 1 vaccine dose for each month of the period during which PDI plasmas were tested. (C) Plasma samples (n = 2,250) were collected over the course of 19 months throughout the United States. Bars correspond to total number of donations tested for SARS-CoV-2 spike antibodies per month of collection, with the red portion denoting those reactive. The green line corresponds to percentage of antibody-reactive donations. (D) Estimated viral load of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in 196 reactive plasma samples based on TMA reactivity in replicates normalized to a standard curve.

While the TMA assay is highly specific, it is possible that some of the repeat-reactive plasma samples tested falsely positive. During the early period of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to identify potential COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors and encourage blood donation during a severe supply shortage, blood donors at participating blood collection organizations were universally screened for anti-spike antibodies, from approximately June 2020 through June 2021. We were able to follow the trajectory of antibody evolution via universal serological screening of blood donors in 132 of 196 donors with detectable SARS-CoV-2 RNA (11). These results showed that all RNAemic PDI donors with available longitudinal antibody test data evolved antibody responses to spike and nucleocapsid proteins (Supplemental Figure 3). The donors most likely to have a false positive plasma TMA test were the 10 who tested TMA positive without a known diagnosis of COVID-19 (Figure 3). Longitudinal antibody testing was available for 8 of these 10 donors, and all 8 seroconverted. Additionally, the mean number of positive replicate tests for these 10 donors was 9.7 (range 4–12), implying that these donors all had true positive testing for RNAemia. Finally, we previously published an analysis of 17,995 minipools of 6 to 16 plasma samples from nonselected blood donors who were tested using the same TMA assay. Of 11 initially reactive minipools, 8 were found not to be repeat reactive using a supplemental TMA assay, yielding a potential false positive rate of 4.4 per 10,000 tests (6).

Figure 3 Flowchart of PDI donor enrollment and analytic groups. PDI donor questionnaires were entered into the study management system (SMS). Questionnaires were not obtained from PDI donors at Bloodworks Northwest (BWNW). A total of 2,250 plasma units were available for SARS-CoV-2 RNA testing, and 2,176 had questionnaire data for analysis of demographics and symptoms. Of these donors, 1,543 were determined to be SARS-CoV-2 infected based on a self-report of a positive SARS-CoV-2 clinical test or by detection of RNAemia in the donor’s plasma unit. Green bubbles indicate the parent populations and blue bubbles indicate analysis populations.

Relationship between symptomatic infection and plasma SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3 of the blood collection organizations in this study implemented enhanced PDI questionnaires to include 12 COVID-19–related symptoms (Table 1). A total of 2,176 donors reported a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 symptoms within 2 weeks of donation (Supplemental Table 1). The majority of donors reporting PDI were White, non-Hispanic, female, and between 30 and 64 years of age (Table 1); PDI donor demographics mirrored those of the underlying blood donor population. Of the 2,176 PDI donors with questionnaire responses, 1,533 (70%) reported being diagnosed with COVID-19 or a positive nucleic acid or antigen test, 10 (0.6%) were identified by RNA screening of a sample of their plasma unit in the absence of reporting a positive COVID-19 swab test or diagnosis, and 633 (29%) reported 2 or more symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in the absence of a positive diagnosis or test result. Donors in the last group were interpreted as either having undiagnosed COVID-19 or having symptomatic illness due to an indeterminate cause (Figure 3). Of 1,533 donors who reported a positive diagnostic test result, 184 (12.0%) were TMA reactive versus 10 of 643 (1.6%) of donors who reported symptoms only, making the chances of finding RNAemia in donors with a positive diagnostic test 7.5 times greater (P < 0.0001, Fisher’s exact test) than in symptomatic donors without a positive diagnostic test result.

Table 1 Demographic characteristics of blood donors reporting COVID-19–related PDI

Of the 1,533 PDI donors who reported a positive diagnosis or test result, 468 (30%) were asymptomatic or reported only 1 symptom, consistent with COVID-19 within 7 days of their donation. The most frequent symptoms among the 1,543 donors with confirmed COVID-19 infection were headache, cough, muscle or body ache, and weakness or fatigue, which were reported in 39% to 47% of donors (Figure 4). Because RNAemia has been associated with more severe disease in some reports (12), we tested whether symptoms varied by RNA detection status, acknowledging that disease severity is not equivalent to number or type of symptoms. The mean number of symptoms in individual PDI donors was 3.3 (SD 2.5) and did not differ based on RNAemia status. Compared with non-RNAemic donors, RNAemic donors were significantly more likely to report cough, shortness of breath or painful breathing, and loss of taste or smell (Table 2). No correlation was found between ABO blood type and RNAemia or symptom severity.

Figure 4 Symptom distribution in RNAemic and non-RNAemic PDI donors. A questionnaire detailing the presence of 12 symptoms in the 7 days after blood donation was administered. Data from PDI donors whose plasma tested SARS-CoV-2 RNA–positive (n = 194) and RNA–negative (N = 1,349) are shown. Symptom frequency was compared using a 2-tailed χ2 test; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001. #Excluding rash at the phlebotomy site.

Table 2 Association between COVID-19–related symptoms and plasma RNA status

Infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 RNA–positive PDI plasma. Although the viral load detected in RNA-positive plasma units was low, it is still possible that SARS-CoV-2 in these units could be transfusion transmissible. To address this theoretical risk we tested the ability of plasma from RNA-positive units to infect a permissive cell line in vitro and an engineered mouse model in vivo. Previously published work tested the infectivity of plasma from RNAemic blood donors using Vero E6 cells (4, 7) or Vero E6 cells expressing the spike priming protein TMPRSS2 (6); none of the tested units were found to be able to infect the cell lines. We tested the sensitivity of a Vero cell line expressing TMPRSS2 (Vero-TMPRSS2 cells) by measuring cytopathic effect (CPE) 2 days after inoculation with the WA1 strain of SARS-CoV-2, and CPE was detectable after inoculation with 7 plaque-forming units (PFU) but not with 0.7 PFU of virus (Figure 5A). We next modified Vero-TMPRSS2 cells to coexpress the SARS-CoV-2 receptor ACE2 (Vero-ACE2-TMPRSS2 cells). The Vero-ACE2-TMPRSS2 cell line was at least 10-fold more susceptible than the Vero-TMPRSS2 cells, with CPE yielding larger clumps of cells, and CPE detected in 1 of 5 wells after inoculation of 0.07 PFU of virus (Figure 5B). The difference in susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection between Vero-ACE2-TMPRSS2 and Vero-TMPRSS2 persisted up to 7 days after infection (data not shown). Six PDI plasma unit samples from those with the highest viral loads (45–150 gEq/mL) were selected for inoculation of the Vero-ACE2-TMPRSS2 cells undiluted and serially diluted in DMEM supplemented with 2% FBS for 2 hours before the cells were washed and cultured in fresh medium. The unit with the highest RNA level caused cell death, and the remaining 5 units were tested in culture. None of the wells showed CPE 3 days after inoculation (Figure 5C). Cell culture supernatants were collected for total RNA extraction followed by qRT-PCR for quantification of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. No SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected from the culture supernatants of Vero-ACE2-TMPRSS2 inoculated with RNA-positive plasma samples. Based on the in vitro infection data, we conclude that the RNA-positive plasma units tested contained less than 0.7 to 7 PFU/mL of infectious SARS-CoV-2.

Figure 5 No viral replication after culture of SARS-CoV2 RNA–positive human plasma in susceptible cell lines. (A) Vero-TMPRSS2 cells in 96-well plates were infected with indicated doses of SARS-CoV-2. Five replicate wells were tested for each dosage. Two days after infection, weak CPE developed in all wells infected with as low as 7 PFU/well, and no CPE developed in all wells infected with 0.7 PFU/well (representative wells shown). (B) Vero-ACE2-TMPRSS2 cells were tested as in A. Two days after infection, clear CPE developed in all wells infected with as low as 0.7 PFU and 1 out of 5 wells infected with 0.07 PFU developed CPE. (C) Vero-ACE2-TMPRSS2 cells were incubated with 5 different SARS-CoV-2 RNA–positive human plasmas in 5 replicate wells each for 2 hours at 37°C before washing and incubation with fresh medium. No CPE developed in any wells at 3 days after infection.

To further probe the transfusion-transmission risk of RNAemic donors, a susceptible mouse model was established to test the same plasma units. In addition, to evaluate the risk associated with i.v. exposure to a known infectious product, lab-cultured SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant) was chosen as this strain was dominant in the United States at the time the RNA-positive donor samples were collected. Initial infection experiments using a knockin mouse model (in which the human ACE2 gene is under the endogenous mouse ACE2 promoter on a B6 background) in combination with pretreatment with an anti-IFNAR antibody to increase susceptibility, showed detectable virus in the oropharynx but no clinical effect after intranasal (i.n.) or i.v. inoculation of lab-cultivated B1.1.7 virus at doses up to 1.1 × 104 PFU (data not shown). We next evaluated the K18-hACE2–transgenic (K18-hACE2–Tg) model (in which the human ACE2 gene is under the control of the human keratin 18 promoter) in the IFNAR-knockout (IFNAR-KO) B6 background for susceptibility to infection. These mice displayed high susceptibility to i.n. infection with lab-cultivated B1.1.7 virus at a wide range of doses, resulting in severe weight loss (Supplemental Figure 4A), labored breathing and lethargy, and ultimately, death (Supplemental Figure 4B). These mice also had high levels of viral RNA detected from oropharyngeal swabs at all time points after infection, except for a single sample collected after death (Supplemental Figure 4C). Viral RNA was also detected on day 2 in the blood of 5 of 6 of these mice (Supplemental Figure 4D).

With a highly susceptible mouse model established, we next evaluated the infectivity of the i.v. route of exposure. K18-hACE2–Tg IFNAR-KO mice were inoculated with lab-cultivated SARS-CoV-2 B1.1.7 at a dose of 1.1 × 102 PFU, 1.1 × 104 PFU, or 1.1 × 105 PFU i.v., or 1.1 × 102 PFU i.n. as a positive control. All 3 mice at 1.1 × 105 PFU, 1 of 6 mice at 1.1 × 104 PFU, and 3 of 3 positive control mice had weight loss (Figure 6A), labored breathing and lethargy, and death (Figure 6B). Neither of the 2 mice experienced any symptoms at the 1.1 × 102 PFU i.v. dose. High blood viral levels were seen with the 1.1 × 105 PFU and 1.1 × 104 PFU doses, even in the absence of other symptoms (Figure 6C). Oropharyngeal swabs were not included in all experiments, as viral RNA was not detected in these samples after i.v. or intraperitoneal (i.p.) exposure in our initial experiment except for 1 i.v. exposure mouse sample collected after death (Supplemental Figure 5). Attempts to administer high doses (0.5 mL) of plasma from RNAemic donors i.v. led to rapid death in most cases, and the same result was seen using 0.5 mL RNA-negative human plasma or 0.5 mL 40% citrate-phosphate-dextrose-adenine 1 (CPDA-1) in PBS (data not shown). This suggests that the volume of anticoagulant given through rapid i.v. injection was toxic, as 0.5 mL i.v. infusions are generally well tolerated by mice. To address this limitation the plasma was administered i.p. to allow for slower absorption into the bloodstream, and several doses of lab-cultivated SARS-CoV-2 B1.1.7 administered i.p. were included as controls.

Figure 6 No infection observed with exposure to SARS-CoV2 RNA–positive human plasma. (A–C) K18-hACE2–Tg IFNAR-KO mice were infected with 1.1 × 102 PFU, 1.1 × 104 PFU, or 1.1 × 105 PFU intravenously, or 1.1 × 102 PFU intranasally with the B1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2. (D–F) K18-hACE2–Tg IFNAR-KO mice were infected with 1.1 × 100 PFU, 1.1 × 101 PFU, 1.1 × 102 PFU, 1.1 × 103 PFU, 1.1 × 104 PFU, or 1.1 × 105 PFU intraperitoneally with the B1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 or given 500 μL SARS-CoV2 RNA–positive human plasma intraperitoneally (6 samples into 2 mice each were tested). Unexposed IFNAR-KO littermates that do not carry the K18-hACE gene (noncarriers) were used as negative controls. (A and D) Weights were measured daily and the percentage weight change was calculated for each mouse over time, with mean change in weights and standard deviation plotted for each group. (B and E) Percentage survival over time by group. (C and F) At indicated time points, 20 μL of EDTA whole blood was collected, RNA was isolated, and SARS-CoV2 RNA levels were measured by qRT-PCR. Values are plotted for each mouse. × indicates nonsurviving mouse. Dashed line indicates maximum value detected among 63 negative blood sample controls plus 0.5 and was used as a cutoff for positive signal. When no viral RNA was detected, a value of 0.5 was assigned.

K18-hACE2–Tg IFNAR-KO mice were given 0.5 mL of RNA-positive plasma i.p. (6 different units given to 2 mice each for a total n = 12), and controls were given lab-cultivated SARS-CoV-2 B1.1.7 i.p. at a dose of 1.1 PFU (n = 4), 11 PFU (n = 4), 1.1 × 102 PFU (n = 3), 1.1 × 103 PFU (n = 3), 1.1 × 104 PFU (n = 4), or 1.1 × 105 PFU (n = 3). An additional negative control group of unexposed non–hACE2-carrier littermates were included (n = 10). Mice that received the RNA-positive plasma displayed no signs of infection, including no weight loss (Figure 6D), death (Figure 6E), or circulating viral RNA (Figure 6F). In contrast, 3 of 3 of the 1.1 × 102 PFU, 2 of 3 of the 1.1 × 103 PFU, 4 of 4 of the 1.1 × 104 PFU, and 3 of 3 of the 1.1 × 105 PFU dose i.p. groups experienced weight loss, persistent viremia, and death. No signs of disease were observed at 1.1 or 11 PFU given i.p. Based on the in vivo infection data, we would conclude that the RNA-positive plasma units tested contained less than 100 PFU/mL of infectious SARS-CoV-2.

A potential concern with the plasma transfusion experiments in comparison with the lab-cultivated virus inoculation is that the plasma itself may be inactivating the virus. Furthermore, the RNA-positive plasma samples underwent a total of 3 freeze-thaw cycles between collection and administration to the mice, which also could have affected infectivity. To address these concerns, 2 aliquots of one of the RNA-positive plasma samples used above were utilized along with 2 aliquots of the lab-cultivated B1.1.7 virus lot used in the above experiments. One of each was thawed, used to prepare serial dilutions in plasma, and subjected to 2 additional freeze-thaw cycles for a total of 3. The others were thawed on the day of infection and used to prepare fresh serial dilutions in plasma or PBS. K18-hACE2–Tg IFNAR-KO mice were given 0.5 mL of virus diluted in SARS-CoV-2 RNA-positive plasma i.p. at a dose of 1.1 × 102 PFU, 1.1 × 103 PFU, or 1.1 × 104 PFU (either prepared fresh or after 2 extra freeze-thaw cycles). An additional group received 1.1 × 102 PFU prepared fresh in PBS (as done previously), and a negative control group of unexposed non–hACE2-carrier littermates were included (Supplemental Figure 6A). While clear differences were again observed by dose, no meaningful differences were observed with additional freeze-thaw cycles or between plasma and PBS vehicle (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D).