Multidimensional single-cell analysis identifies a role for CD2-CD58 interactions in clinical antitumor T cell responses

We utilized time-lapse imaging microscopy in nanowell grids (TIMING) (14–16) to quantify the dynamic interactions between CAR T cells and tumor cells that lead to multifunctional T cell responses. We profiled IPs from 5 axicabtagene ciloleucel products (axi-cel; 19-28z CAR T cells [CD19-specific CAR construct with a CD8α spacer and CD28 and CD3-ζ endodomains]) comprising predominantly CD8+ T cells (54.5%–87.2 %) and memory cells (67.1%–82.3%) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159402DS1). CAR T cells as effectors, NALM-6 tumor cells as targets, and prefunctionalized beads coated with IFN-γ capture antibody as cytokine sensors were loaded sequentially onto a nanowell grid array, and the kinetics of killing and end-point cytokine secretion from the same cells was monitored using TIMING (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Video 1). We chose to track IFN-γ because of the known impact of CAR T cell–derived IFN-γ in shaping the susceptibility of tumors, enabling endogenous host immunity, and the potential for toxicity (17–19).

Figure 1 Dynamic single-cell profiling of the multifunctionality of CAR T cell IPs. (A) Schematic overview of the dynamic profiling and image analysis workflow of CAR T cell multifunctionality using TIMING. We evaluated the interaction between CAR T cells and NALM-6 cells as tumor cells on arrays of nanowells using TIMING. (B) A representative example of a multifunctional 19-28z T cell that participated in killing and secreted IFN-γ. TIMING is utilized to quantify T cell–intrinsic behavior such as directional migration and the kinetics of the interaction, leading to induction of apoptosis within tumor cells. After the TIMING assay, the IFN-γ molecules captured onto the beads during TIMING are revealed by using appropriate fluorescently labeled antibodies. Time is displayed as hours and minutes. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Schematic description of kinetic parameters measured in TIMING experiments. t Seek , time taken for the effector cell to conjugate to the tumor cell. (D and G) Cumulative contact duration between effector and tumor cells leading to different functional outcomes. Effector cells that only secrete IFN-γ (monofunctional) exhibited longer contact duration compared with cytolytic cells with or without IFN-γ secretion. Data are aggregated from profiling all 5 IPs. HD, healthy donor. (E and H) Comparative assessments of t Contact and t Death for all killer 19-28z T cells. (F and I) Out-of-contact migration of the different functional subsets of 19-28z T cells. All data in D–F correspond to E:T of 1:1 and are aggregated from profiling all 5 IPs (1589 T cells). All data in G–I correspond to an E:T of 1:2–5 (to evaluate serial killing) (1178 T cells). Each violin plot represents a minimum of 80 single cells. All P values for all multiple comparisons were computed using Kruskal-Wallis nonparametric tests and pairwise comparisons using a Mann-Whitney U test. Black bars represent the median, and the dotted lines denote quartiles.

We classified the cells using trained convolution neural networks (CNNs) and performed cell segmentation and tracking using machine learning algorithms (Figure 1A). To define the kinetics of interaction between individual T cells and tumor cells that lead to subsequent killing, 2 interaction parameters, t Contact (cumulative duration of conjugation between the first contact to target death) and t Death (time between first contact and target apoptosis), were computed (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1 [glossary]). The frequency of multifunctional T cells exhibiting both killing and IFN-γ secretion was higher than that of cells that only secreted IFN-γ (monofunction) (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, we observed that T cells that only secreted IFN-γ (monofunction) exhibited the longest conjugation duration of all functional (killing and/or IFN-γ secretion) T cells (Figure 1D). Second, for all killer T cells, t Contact was significantly lower than t Death , demonstrating that T cell detachment preceded tumor cell apoptosis (Figure 1E). Collectively, these results profiling IPs showed that multifunctional T cells rapidly terminate synapses with tumor cells, whereas nonkiller T cells stay attached to tumor cells, leading to IFN-γ secretion without termination of the synapse.

We next investigated whether directional migration (direction of movement is maintained for at least 1 cell diameter, hereafter migration; Supplemental Video 2) can be associated with the efficient exploration of multiple tumor cells, leading to multifunctionality. T cells were classified into T cells migrating “out-of-contact” with tumor cells and “in-contact,” resulting in conjugation between T cells and tumor cells. Individual killer CAR T cells had higher out-of-contact migration in comparison with nonkiller T cells (Figure 1F). These observations were also consistent when measuring in-contact migration during conjugation with the tumor cell, wherein multifunctional cells had higher migration in comparison with nonfunctional cells (Supplemental Figure 3).

Unlike the small numbers of IP T cells available for profiling, 19-28z CAR T cells manufactured from healthy donors can be assayed in larger numbers. We next profiled 2 preclinical 19-28z CAR T cell products (>95% CAR+CD8+), specifically focusing on serial killing (20). We identified 1178 nanowells of interest populated with a single live T cell, 2 to 5 NALM-6 tumor cells, and 1 or more beads. Since every T cell within this subset was incubated with multiple tumor cells, 3 functional definitions were utilized: single killer cells, which killed only 1 tumor cell at an effector/target (E:T) ratio of 1:2–5; serial killer cells, which eliminated at least 2 tumor cells at an E:T ratio of 1:2–5; and monofunctional cells, which did not lyse targets, but only secreted IFN-γ. We confirmed that 2 observations were consistent with the clinical IPs. First, T cells that only secreted IFN-γ (monofunctional) exhibited the longest conjugation duration of all functional (killing and/or IFN-γ secretion) T cells. These differences were dominated by the presence of a subpopulation of T cells within the IFN-γ monofunctional cells that remained conjugated to the tumor cell for the entire period of observation (Figure 1G). Second, for both single killers and serial killers, t Contact was significantly lower than t Death , demonstrating that T cell detachment preceded tumor-cell apoptosis (Figure 1H). Serial killer T cells had a lower duration of conjugation to tumor cells in comparison with monokiller T cells, independent of IFN-γ secretion (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Collectively, these results were similar to that in the IP T cells and showed that serial killer T cells rapidly terminate synapses with tumor cells, whereas nonkiller T cells stay attached to tumor cells, leading to sustained IFN-γ secretion.

We next confirmed that individual killer CAR T cells (both single and serial killers) had higher out-of-contact migration in comparison with nonkiller T cells (Figure 1I). Across the different functional subsets of T cells, as defined above, there was an association between decreasing out-of-contact migration and decreasing multifunctionality (Supplemental Figure 5). These observations were also consistent when measuring in-contact migration during conjugation with the tumor cell, wherein multifunctional cells and specifically serial killers had higher migration in comparison with the nonfunctional cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). In aggregate, these results demonstrate that migratory T cells are multifunctional cells capable of killing and serial killing.

To gain an understanding of the mechanism linking migration and function, we integrated dynamic single-cell profiling with transcriptional profiling. We set up a TIMING assay with CAR T cells without the confounding influence of tumor cells so that we could identify biomarkers of intrinsic T cell migration. Single migratory or nonmigratory T cells were retrieved (Figure 2A and Supplemental Videos 2 and 3), and we performed direct quantitative PCR–based (qPCR-based) amplification, since it has higher sensitivity than single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) (20). Six genes were upregulated in migratory T cells: CXCR3 and IL18R1 (chemokine and cytokine receptors), LAG3, CD244, CD58, and CD2 (inhibition/activation receptors) (Figure 2B). Notably, the expression of CAR, FASLG, and GZMB was no different between the 2 subsets of T cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). PRF1 showed a trend toward increased expression in the migratory T cells in comparison with the nonmigratory T cells, consistent with their increased cytotoxicity, but this was not significant (Supplemental Figure 7D). Building upon our recent report (20), these results suggest that the differences in killing capacity between CAR T cells cannot be explained by differences in the abundance of the transcripts of key cytotoxic molecules.

Figure 2 Biomarkers of directional T cell migration revealed by paired functional and single-cell transcriptional profiling. (A) Representative examples of high and low migration cell tracks during the 3-hour TIMING experiment. The x and y coordinates are shown in microns relative to the initial cell position set to the origin. Color map represents the aspect ratio of cell polarization with red denoting circular cells and increasing shades of green and blue denoting elongated cells. (B) Violin plots illustrating genes differentially expressed between the high- and low-migration 19-28z T cells. Genes that are differentially expressed at a FDR q < 0.1 are shown. For each group, data were derived from a minimum of 30 single cells. (C) Correlogram illustrating the pairwise correlation coefficients of the transcripts that are significantly linearly correlated with migration. The size of the circle reflects the strength of the correlation, and only the significant correlations (P < 0.05) are shown. (D) A representative example of a migratory T cell tracked using TIMING that was subsequently labeled immunofluorescently with the antibody directed against CD2. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) The differential expression of proteins associated with increased migration of T cells, as determined by immunofluorescent microscopy. For each group, data were derived from a minimum of 200 single cells. P values were computed using Mann-Whitney U tests.

To investigate the relationship between the expression of these differentially expressed genes and cellular migration, we computed pairwise correlation coefficients (Figure 2C). All 7 genes continued to demonstrate a significant correlation to cellular migration, and CD2 transcripts were significantly correlated to all the other genes tested (Figure 2C). CD2 and CD244 are members of the CD2 family of proteins and interact with the partner proteins CD58 and CD48 either on other T cells (homotypic) or tumor cells (heterotypic). We quantified the basal migration of CAR T cells in the absence of tumor cells by TIMING and then quantified a posteriori the cell surface abundance of CD2 and CD244 by fluorescent immunostaining and microscopy (Figure 2D). Comparison of median fluorescence intensity showed that migratory cells had a significantly higher expression of both proteins in comparison with nonmigratory cells within the same CAR T cell populations (Figure 2E), and these results suggest that CD2 can function as a phenotypic biomarker for migratory T cells.

To explore the significance of the interaction of these receptors during interaction with tumor cells, we blocked either CD58 (on NALM-6 targets) or CD2/CD244 (on CAR T cells). We did not block CD48, since leukemic cell lines, including NALM-6, do not express this protein(21). We observed that IFN-γ secretion was significantly reduced upon blocking either CD2 or CD58, but not CD244 (Supplemental Figure 8A). Next, we performed flow cytometry assays and confirmed that the number of degranulating CAR T cells was also reduced upon blocking CD58 on tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 8B). To understand the clinical implications of these results, we sought to investigate whether CD58 expression can affect killing mediated by CAR T cells in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Accordingly, we expressed CD58 (long isoform) in the HBL-1 DLBCL cell line that lacks CD58 expression (Figure 3, A and B). We tested healthy donor–derived 19-28z and 19-41BBz CAR T cells (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 9) against parental HBL-1 (CD58–) and HBL-1–CD58+ cells using TIMING. Flow cytometric analyses confirmed that both sets of T cells had high expression of CD2 (Figure 3C). For both 19-28z and 19-41BBz CAR T cells, we observed higher killing against HBL-1–CD58+ cells in comparison with the parental HBL-1 cells (Figure 3D and Supplemental Videos 4 and 5). Kinetically, this was associated with a shorter duration of synapse formation prior to killing, and this ability to form efficient cytolytic synapses is consistent with the recently published mechanism of CD2 ligation in amplifying antigen-mediated primary signaling (Figure 3E) (22). In aggregate, these results show that the interaction between CD2 (T cells) and CD58 (tumor cells) promotes optimal antitumor cytolytic functionality.

Figure 3 CD58 expression on DLBCL cells enables multifunctionality of CAR T cells. (A) The DLBCL cell line HBL-1 is deficient in CD58 expression due to homozygous deletion of the CD58 loci. The long form of CD58 was lentivirally transduced into HBL-1 cell lines. (B) Flow cytometric assays demonstrating the relative expression of CD19 and CD58 on HBL-1 and HBL-1–CD58+ cell lines. (C) Design of the CAR constructs and CD2 expression in 19-28z and 19-41BBz CAR T cells. (D) T cell–mediated killing of HBL-1 and HBL-1–CD58+ cells evaluated using TIMING (E:T 1:1–2). For each group, data were derived from a minimum of 150 single CAR T cells. P values were computed using 2-tailed Fisher’s exact test. Representative micrographs illustrating monokilling of HBL-1 cells and serial killing of HBL-1-CD58+ cells are shown. Time is displayed as hours and minutes. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) Kinetic differences in the nature of interaction between CAR T cells and HBL-1 and HBL-1–CD58+ cells evaluated using TIMING (E:T 1:1). For each group, data were derived from a minimum of 150 individual CAR T cells. P values were computed using Mann-Whitney U test. Representative micrographs illustrating the duration of contact before killing between a 19-28z T cell and HBL-1 cell, and a 19-28z T cell and HBL-1–CD58+ cell. Time is displayed as hours and minutes. Scale bars: 20 μm. Black bars represent the median, and dotted lines denote quartiles.

We next sought to quantify the impact of CD2 and CD58 expression in patients with B cell malignancy (large B cell lymphoma [LBCL]) treated with standard-of-care axi-cel (a 19-28z CAR T cell product). CD2 and CD58 expression in the IP were quantified by scRNA-Seq (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE151511) on CAR T cells (11). Consistent with our preclinical data, the majority of CD3+CAR+ T cells (either CD4 or CD8) for both patients achieving complete remission (CR) (59%–94%) and those with progressive disease (PD) (74%–98 %) were CD2+, and there was no significant difference between the groups (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Similarly, there was no significant difference between the CR and PD groups in terms of CD58 expression (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). In both CD8+CAR+ and CD4+CAR+ T cells, the expression of CD2 was higher in the more differentiated T cell subsets (effector memory T cells [TEM cells] and effector memory cells reexpressing CD45RA [TEMRA cells]) compared with central memory T cells (TCM cells) and naive T cells (TN cells) (Supplemental Figure 12A). CD58 expression, on the other hand, increased with T cell differentiation from TN through TEM cells; however, TEMRA cells expressed the lowest levels of CD58 (Supplemental Figure 12B).

Next, we assessed CD58 expression in tumor cells by chromogenic IHC in 39 patients with relapsed or refractory LBCL treated with standard-of-care axi-cel for whom pretreatment tissue biopsy was available. The baseline clinical characteristics of the patients are described in Supplemental Table 2. We observed a complete lack of expression in 12 (31%) cases (Figure 4A; H score = 0). In the remaining 27 (69%) patients, IHC for CD58 showed high intensity with diffuse membranous and cytoplasmatic staining, with a median H score of 110 (range, 5–300) (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Prognostic role of pretreatment CD58 expression by IHC in patients with relapsed refractory LBCL treated with axi-cel. (A) CD58 expression by IHC in tissue samples collected before treatment with standard-of-care axi-cel. Left panels (negative case): IHC for CD58 shows diffuse negativity of the lymphoma cells with positive internal control (bars show the depth of magnification). Right panels (positive cases): IHC for CD58 shows diffuse cytoplasmic and membranous stain with strong intensity in all lymphoma cells (bars show the depth of magnification). (B) CD58 H score according to day 90 response to standard-of-care axi-cel. Bars represent the median. CR, n = 21; PD, n = 18. P value was computed using Mann-Whitney U test. (C) PFS after standard-of-care axi-cel according to pretreatment CD58 H score (cut-off = 80). N, number. PFS was calculated using Kaplan-Meier estimates and was compared between subgroups using the log-rank test.

Twenty-one (54%) patients showed CR on PET-CT scan performed on day 90, whereas 18 (46%) were either primary refractory or relapsed/progressed by day 90 after initial response on day 30 (PD). A significantly higher median H score was observed in patients with ongoing CR at day 90 compared with those with PD (100 versus 7.5) (Figure 4B). After a median follow-up of 12 months (95% CI, 6–18 months), 18 (46%) patients had either progressed and/or died, and median progression-free survival (mPFS) was 14 months (95% CI, 8–20 months). A significantly shorter mPFS was observed when comparing patients with elevated pretreatment CD58 expression, defined as H score of 80 or more (determined by a receiver operating characteristic [ROC] curve corresponding to a specificity of 0.94), with those with lower expression (26 months versus 5 months, P = 2 × 10–2) (Figure 4C). Collectively, these results demonstrate the importance of pretreatment CD58 expression as a predictive biomarker of response to CAR T cells.