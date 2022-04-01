Beyond kidney dialysis and transplantation: what’s on the horizon?

The wearable artificial kidney and implantable bioartificial kidney each have the potential to provide continuous dialysis throughout the day. They are expected to contribute to higher toxin clearance with more cardiovascular stability as well as improved quality of life. The wearable artificial kidney is a miniaturized wearable hemodialysis device with continuous dialysis capacity. The latest version is a belt-like device weighing up to 5 kg that is connected to blood vessels through catheters (Figure 1A and ref. 2). In a recent clinical trial, this device was tolerated for 24 hours without any serious complications, with effective uremic solute clearance (2). The mean ultrafiltration volume was 1 L in patients who completed assigned 24-hour dialysis, and the study participants reported higher satisfaction with the wearable artificial kidney compared with conventional hemodialysis (2). Although the clinical trial was stopped early because of technical issues, including variable flow rates and carbon dioxide bubbles in the dialysis circuit, the study provided proof of concept for the wearable artificial kidney as an alternative future dialysis option (2).

Figure 1 Next-generation approaches for ESRD. (A) The automated wearable artificial kidney is designed to perform continuous dialysis throughout the day with increased portability. The implantable bioartificial kidney is a surgically implanted device that mimics a native kidney. (B) The 3D cell bioprinting technique allows layer-by-layer stacking of cells and facilitates further development of both kidney organoid and kidney-on-a-chip technologies. (C) Clinical transplantation tolerance trials using chimerism induction approaches have made substantial progress with safety. (D) Pigs that have been genetically engineered, including by deletion of pig xenoantigens and insertion of protective human transgenes to induce immunologic tolerance, are currently available.

The implantable bioartificial kidney is a hybrid device that combines a mechanical blood filter made with a silicon membrane and a bioreactor containing engineered renal tubular epithelial cells. The efficient silicon membrane enables glomerulus-like filtration, and the bioreactor maintains electrolyte balance and metabolic functions. The implantable bioartificial kidney is designed to attach directly to the systemic circulation and is controlled by the patient’s blood pressure, thus eliminating the need for electrical pumps, with filtered waste removed directly into the bladder (Figure 1A). The implantable bioartificial kidney is under preclinical testing and has not yet been subjected to peer review, but the prototype silicon cartridge has been tested in canine models and showed sustainable patency without the need for an electrical pump or anticoagulants for up to one month (3). A major concern with the implantable bioartificial kidney will be the durability and clotting of the blood filter, as patients may need frequent surgery to manipulate or change the device. Moreover, the immortalized engineered tubular cells must retain stability and sustained viability in the face of the high blood shear force needed for clinical use.