Is thermogenesis really needed for brown adipose tissue–mediated metabolic benefit?

Uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1) is a proton carrier that is selectively expressed in brown adipocytes and localizes to the mitochondrial inner membrane. UCP1 is required for BAT thermogenesis, as determined by genetic deletion of UCP1, which disrupts mitochondrial proton uncoupling in brown adipocytes and causes severe thermogenic defects following cold exposure in mice (8). However, UCP1-KO mice are not obese unless kept under a thermoneutral condition, and the metabolic phenotype does not recapitulate that found in brown and beige fat-ablation mice (6, 7, 9).

Notably, UCP1-mediated thermogenic activity does not reflect the fuel uptake of brown and beige fat. For instance, genetic deletion of UCP1 did not affect glucose uptake rates in brown and beige fat following activation of the β3-AR pathway (10–12). Chronic treatment with a β3-AR agonist (CL316,243) was able to stimulate glucose uptake in the interscapular BAT depots and improve systemic glucose tolerance in UCP1-KO mice on a high-fat diet (11). Also, fatty acid uptake into brown and beige fat was further enhanced in UCP1-KO mice compared with wild-type mice in response to β3-AR agonist treatment (13). Importantly, enhanced brown and beige fat biogenesis leads to improved insulin sensitivity, glucose tolerance, and lipid homeostasis, even in the absence of UCP1 (12). These studies demonstrate that UCP1 is required for brown fat thermogenesis, but dispensable for fuel-uptake capacity in brown and beige fat. This conclusion is somewhat surprising, but suggests a possibility that BAT thermogenesis does not necessarily couple with metabolic improvement at the organismal level.