MicroRNAs as therapeutic targets in cardiovascular disease

Cardiovascular delivery and tropism of oligonucleotides

The establishment of effective oligonucleotide concentrations in target tissue or cells is a challenge that inspired a panel of strategies (summarized in Figure 3), of which many hold promise for cardiovascular applications. Due to their hydrophilic nature, oligonucleotides do not penetrate membranes well. Their distribution into cardiovascular tissue is potentially outcompeted by renal filtration (108). Moreover, the fenestration of the endothelium in liver and high monocyte numbers in spleen and bone marrow reduce the cardiovascular availability of oligonucleotides (109). In myocardium, this leads to comparably small cellular uptake (110), although disease conditions apparently improve this process (111). A further, more general problem oligonucleotides face is their spatial seclusion in endosomes after endocytosis, which they must escape to reach their targets (109). LNA antimiRs partly circumvent these obstacles, since they penetrate membranes as “naked” molecules (112), and indeed, many cardiovascular studies go without formulation of the antimiR (see Table 3).

Figure 3 Molecular vehicles for microRNA modulators and their functionalization. Improved nuclease resistance by the use of modified nucleotides in synthetic oligonucleotides allows for application as “naked” molecules (112). Their embedding in liposomes or lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) or polymer-based nanoparticles (PNPs) can improve cell entry via endocytosis (113). Metal particles such as gold have been used as carriers for oligonucleotides (113) and plasmids (126). Exosomes with microRNA cargo can be isolated from native sources or engineered for optimized microRNA loading or cell specificity (104, 105). Oligonucleotides or their carriers can be further functionalized by conjugation to improve their circulation time (e.g., by PEGylation), membrane penetrance (e.g., cholesterol, cell-penetrating peptides), or to enhance their cell- or tissue-specific delivery (e.g., by coupling to receptor ligands, antibody fragments, or aptamers). TRA, transferrin receptor aptamer. Viral vectors and their organotropic serotypes, particularly adeno-associated virus (AAV), can be utilized for the expression or genetic inactivation (e.g., using CRISPR/Cas systems) of microRNAs or their targets. Improved transduction and/or tropism can be achieved by engineering AAVs (122, 123), and the use of cell-type-specific promoters adds further improvement. Exemplary promoters are denoted for gene expression in cardiac myocytes (Tnnt2, cardiac troponin T2; Myh6, myosin heavy chain 6; Myl2, myosin light chain 2; Nppa, natriuretic peptide A), in endothelial cells (protein tyrosine kinase Tie2/Tek; Kdr/Flk-1, kinase insert domain receptor/fetal liver kinase 1), and in vascular smooth muscle cells (Myh11, myosin heavy chain 11). For a critical review on endothelial cell–specific promoters, see Chakraborty et al. (158).

Table 3 Formulation, route of administration, and dosing regimes of exemplary synthetic microRNA inhibitors or mimics

Nonetheless, a large variety of formulation or conjugation strategies has been developed to increase circulation time, membrane translocation, intracellular availability, or tissue tropism of oligonucleotides (29). Nanoparticles based on lipids, polymers, a combination of both, or metals serve as carriers of oligonucleotides (ref. 113 and Figure 3). Conjugation to polyethylene glycol (PEG), a common strategy to slow drug elimination, is also applied for oligonucleotides.

Cholesterol can not only be conjugated to oligonucleotides to facilitate their membrane translocation, but also to nanoparticles. Cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs), including a cardiac-targeting peptide, have proven their suitability in cardiovascular disease models in vivo (114, 115). Currently, a CPP conjugate of eteplirsen is being investigated in a phase II clinical study for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04004065).

The highest cellular tropism would be expected from coupling oligonucleotides or microRNA vehicles to receptor ligands or other cell-targeting molecules (ref. 116 and Figure 3). Molecules that bind to cell surface proteins qualify as coupling partners of oligonucleotides, provided that they do not hamper translocation or activity of the drug or cause side effects. One development along this strategy is an siRNA coupled to a CD71 Fab′ fragment that targets heart and skeletal muscle in mice and was therapeutically effective in muscular dystrophy (117). Potential also lies in centyrins — derivatives of fibronectin 3 that can be engineered for specificity and affinity, and be coupled to oligonucleotides (118). A folate-coupled antimiR against miR-34-3p preferentially targets tumors in mice (119). More clinically advanced are oligonucleotides conjugated to N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc), a natural ligand of the asialoglycoprotein receptor 1, which is strongly expressed on hepatocytes and thus ideal for liver-targeted therapies (Table 2). We may expect various other sugars to prove suitable for cell-specific oligonucleotide delivery, such as mannose, the receptor for which is predominantly found on macrophages. Finally, several aptamers have been tested in combination with siRNAs (120), and one promoted miR-126-3p delivery through binding to the transferrin receptor (121).

Among viral vectors as vehicles for genetic information, AAVs stand out for their panel of organotropic serotypes that can be further optimized, for example by capsid engineering (122, 123). An example is the chimera of an AAV2 inner loop mutant and AAV8 (AAV2i8, alias BNP116) that preferentially transduces myocytes (124). This vector was utilized to express constitutively active inhibitor-1 in a pig model of cardiac ischemia (38) and is currently being tested in a phase I clinical study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04179643). Recently, directed evolution yielded AAVs with superior specificity for muscle cells and high transduction efficiency (125). Promoters for specific gene expression in various cardiovascular cell types (Figure 3) further expand the possibilities.

Apart from the advantages viral vectors offer, some molecular genetic tools such as CRISPR/Cas plasmids can also be delivered without the help of viruses (Figure 3), e.g., by transfection. Whether the nanoparticle-based delivery of plasmids for noncoding RNA (Figure 3), as shown for a circRNA construct (126), will prove suitable for microRNA expression remains to be tested.

Routes of administration. With tissue-specific oligonucleotide modifications yet to progress into late-stage therapy development, the route of administration retains high importance for improved efficacy. Intravenous administration of oligonucleotides is most widely applied in experimental models, and also in the phase Ib study on antimiR-132 (Table 3). It should be cautioned, however, that i.v. injection rapidly dilutes the drug, and the aforementioned fenestration of certain noncardiovascular tissues adds to this problem. Intraperitoneal injection has been applied in cardiovascular preclinical studies (46, 127, 128), and intracardial injection has been applied in rodents (28, 129), yet the risks of either administration disfavor application in humans. Subcutaneous or intradermal application of oligonucleotides has been successful in cardiovascular studies in mice (111, 130, 131) and monkeys (132). Their minimally invasive character and advantageous pharmacokinetics (110) make them favorable for microRNA-based drugs (Table 3). It should be noted, however, that skin reactions at the injection site frequently occurred in clinical studies (133) (see below for immunogenicity). Several studies have employed device-based methods to combine the advantage of local drug delivery and a low risk of tissue injury. Coronary catheterization, today clinically routine, has been used for the delivery of microRNA drugs in small (79) and large animals (44, 45, 111).

Dosing regimens. Most microRNA mimics or inhibitors tested in cardiovascular disease models in vivo are applied in consecutive doses within hours to days after disease induction (Table 3). Where tested, therapeutic effects by LNA antimiRs appeared within 2 or 3 days (131, 134, 135). Endowed with improved nuclease stability, microRNA modulators display typical half-lives of 3 weeks in cardiac tissue, allowing for effect durations of at least 18 to 46 days in mice (28, 75, 79) or 28 days in pigs (46) (the end points of these studies). An impressive effect duration of approximately 4.5 months was observed with antimiR-loaded nanoparticles, yet it is unclear whether this is attributable to the formulation format (136). The siRNA drug inclisiran provides therapeutic efficacy with only one or two subcutaneous injections per year. This exciting finding should encourage the development and testing of microRNA drugs with similar properties and pharmacokinetics. Another aspect is that microRNA mimics or inhibitors not only have the potential to treat, but also to prevent, cardiovascular disease. For example, mice that received LNA-antimiR-26a prior to MI showed milder phenotypes and better revascularization (131).

Evaluating the risk of side effects

Immune reactions. There are three potentially immunogenic factors to be considered in RNA-based therapy: (a) the nucleotide moiety or its chemical modification, (b) drug formulants, and (c) vectors used for overexpression. A phase I study using a miR-34 mimic against refractory cancer was abandoned due to fatal immune reactions (107), but it is unclear which of the drug components caused this. Likewise, immune responses seen with certain ASOs (137) are not fully resolved. These occurrences are contrasted by very promising safety data from many other clinical studies (Table 2).

Our innate immune response recognizes oligonucleotides as pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs). Toll-like receptors (TLRs) are a family of pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) that sense double- and single-stranded oligonucleotides. However, replacing individual nucleotides can reduce the immunogenicity of an siRNA without loss of efficiency (138). Analogously, naturally occurring nucleoside modifications help to evade TLR recognition (139), as well as 2′O-Me (140) or LNA modifications (141). The immunotolerance for LNA antimiRs is thus best explained by the presence of this moiety.

Formulation in nanoparticles can shield oligonucleotides from PRRs, and PEG in oligonucleotide drugs is used for this purpose in addition to the benefit of increased circulation time. PEG, however, induces antibodies that in one case have been made accountable for severe adverse effects (142). The possibility of PEG-related safety issues must be taken seriously, despite a long list of well-tolerated, approved PEGylated drugs.

Since viral vectors are potentially immunogenic, there is in principle a chance for adverse effects and for the evocation of neutralizing antibodies (if not present a priori). These hurdles gave rise to engineered “stealth” viruses with reduced immunogenicity (123). Moreover, approved virus-based gene therapeutics are typically combined with immunosuppressants.

Toxicity. Oligonucleotide drugs could, in principle, confer toxicity by sequence-dependent or sequence-independent mechanisms, in this case caused by chemical modifications. The latter has been primarily observed with certain gapmers, apparently due to their strong protein binding (143). MicroRNA mimics or antimiRs differ from gapmers by a more uniform distribution of modifications at the 2′-ribose position. This may explain in part why the majority of preclinical and clinical studies on microRNA mimics or antimiRs reported good safety and tolerance (see refs. 90, 106, 144 for examples).

Sequence-dependent toxicity of antimiRs has been observed in high doses (>80 mg/kg), independent of their chemical modification (127) (note that antimiRs in clinical development are applied at lower dose and with favorable risk profiles; see Table 3). A plausible mechanism is that antimiRs, by preventing their respective microRNAs from AGO binding, allow other microRNAs to take their position in the RISC (145). Analogously, microRNA mimics, in large excess, can outcompete endogenous microRNAs from entering the RISC (146) or bind nonspecifically to RNAs. Whether this accounts for the unexplained complications seen in the miR-34–mimic study (107) remains to be clarified.

Tumorigenesis. Many microRNAs involved in cardiovascular diseases have also been proposed to function in cancer (147). It has become increasingly clear that heart failure and cancer share pathophysiologic mechanisms (148), raising the question whether interfering with specific microRNAs may be beneficial for the treatment of both diseases. Some evidence in support of this hypothesis has been elaborated; beyond their therapeutic cardiovascular effects, antimiRs against miR-21-5p, miR-146a-5p, or miR-155-5p also prevented tumor growth in the respective mouse models (149–151). Others, such as miR-92a-3p, seem to be far less critical in cancer than members of their genetic cluster (152). However, since continuous, uncontrolled cardiac overexpression of miR-199a in pigs induced the formation of weakly differentiated myoblasts, causing fatal arrhythmia (47), this must be considered in risk assessment. Several microRNAs with well-documented cardiovascular function have been assigned an oncogenic or tumor suppressive role solely based on cell culture assays, expression data, or target predictions. Thus, long-term evaluation in animal models and analyses of tissue beyond the cardiovascular system should help to assess the risk of tumorigenesis.