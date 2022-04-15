Tumor Treating Fields: killing two birds with one stone

Chen and colleagues demonstrated that TTFields enhanced immune responses against GBM using in vitro and in vivo approaches (12). The in vitro investigation showed that TTFields-treated tumor cells produced signaling molecules, presumably PICs and T1IFNs, which can induce activation of immune cells in a STING- and/or AIM2-dependent manner. Subsequent in vivo experimental models showed that the enhanced survival noted for animals implanted with TTFields-treated wild-type (WT) tumor cells was abrogated when mice were challenged with TTFields-treated STING/AIM2-double-knockdown tumor cells. T1IFN supports T cell priming and delivers costimulatory signals that determine the fate of T cells to become memory populations (14). As such, TTFields-treated WT tumor cells induced robust memory immune responses and protected animals from rechallenge, with upregulated responses in DCs and T cells as well as increased T1IFN signaling in the TME and the periphery. Notably, the authors treated GBM tumor cells with TTFields before implanting them into mouse models to separate the tumor-intrinsic effect from the direct effects of TTFields on stromal cells. The results from mouse models aligned well with human data, yet further investigation of the effect of TTFields on the TME may be necessary to fully understand the mechanism of TTFields underlying the immune activation. Chen and colleagues further corroborated their findings by examining the GBM transcriptome of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from patients with GBM before and after TTFields. Single-cell RNA-sequencing analysis revealed an increase in specific immune cell populations, including plasmacytoid DCs, monocytes, and NK cells, which respond to PIC and T1IFN signals (Figure 1). A decrease in an exhausted CD8+ T cell population was found, while memory T cell formation increased, supporting the possibility of an enhanced memory response upon TTFields administration, as observed in mouse models (Figure 1). The authors also analyzed T cell receptor (TCR) diversity from deep RNA sequencing on T cells isolated from patients’ blood. Most of the patients (9 of 12) showed clonal expansion of T cells after TTFields therapy, indicating stronger tumor-specific immune responses, as TCR diversity negatively correlates with expression levels of cytotoxic cytokines, regulatory genes, and immune checkpoint inhibitors.