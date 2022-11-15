Loss of function of the nuclear envelope protein LEMD2 causes DNA damage–dependent cardiomyopathy

Generation and analysis of Lemd2 c.T38>G mice. Lemd2 mRNA is ubiquitously expressed across adult mouse tissues, with relatively higher expression in heart, skeletal muscle, liver, and kidney compared with lung and white adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158897DS1). To investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying cardiomyopathy caused by the LEMD2 c.T38>G mutation in humans (20), we generated mice carrying the same mutation, using CRISPR-Cas9 technology (Supplemental Figure 1B). Using a single-stranded oligonucleotide (ssODN) template, we changed nucleotide 38 within codon 13 of the coding region from thymine (T) to guanine (G) (c.T38>G), yielding a leucine-to-arginine substitution (Figure 1A). The mutation was confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Cardiac abnormalities in KI/KI mice. (A) WT and Lemd2 c.T38>G (KI) alleles showing the sgRNA and the protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) sequences as well as the introduced pathogenic (red) and silent (green) mutations. (B) Survival curve of WT (n = 17), KI/+ (n = 22), and KI/KI (n = 15) mice. ****P < 0.0001 for WT versus KI/KI comparison, log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (C) Western blot showing the levels of 2 cardiac LEMD2 protein isoforms in 2-month-old WT (n = 4) and KI/KI (n = 4) mice. Bottom: average and SEM of the relative LEMD2/GAPDH densitometry ratio in WT and KI/KI mice. (D) Macroscopic images of hearts from 3-month-old WT and KI/KI mice. Scale bar: 0.5 cm. RA, right atrium; LA, left atrium; RV, right ventricle. (E) H&E staining of hearts of 3-month-old WT and KI/KI mice. Scale bar: 500 μm. (F) Masson’s trichrome staining of 4-chamber view hearts from 3-month-old WT and KI/KI mice. Scale bar: 500 μm.

Homozygous Lemd2 c.T38>G knockin (KI) mice, hereafter referred to as KI/KI, were born at expected Mendelian ratios from heterozygous crosses (Supplemental Figure 1D). However, while WT and heterozygous (KI/+) mice had normal longevity, we found that KI/KI mice died prematurely with a median life span of 20 weeks (Figure 1B). Similarly, patients carrying the same mutation suffer from sudden death at relatively young ages (between 30 and 50 years) (20). To determine whether the c.T38>G mutation affects Lemd2 expression, we examined Lemd2 expression at both RNA and protein levels in hearts of KI/KI mice. Quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) showed that Lemd2 mRNA was modestly but significantly reduced in KI/KI mice compared with WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 1E). At the protein level, LEMD2 has 2 isoforms, expected to be at 57 and 30.7 KDa, respectively. Western blot analysis of hearts of WT animals revealed that both isoforms displayed a greater size, probably because of posttranslational modifications. Importantly, both isoforms were reduced (Figure 1C). To determine LEMD2 cellular localization, we overexpressed both WT and mutant forms of human LEMD2 using retroviral vectors in C2C12 myoblasts and differentiated them into myotubes. Confocal microscopy showed that both WT and mutant proteins closely associated with the nuclear periphery in myotubes (Supplemental Figure 1F). These results showed that LEMD2 protein with the c.T38>G (p.L13>R) mutation localizes similarly to WT LEMD2 protein. Interestingly, this mutant LEMD2 protein also showed normal localization in patient cardiac samples, although protein levels were not altered compared with those of controls (20).

Hearts from 3-month-old KI/KI mice revealed severe dilation of the atrial and ventricular chambers (Figure 1D). However, heart weight normalized to tibia length was similar in WT and KI/KI mice (Supplemental Figure 1G). H&E analysis revealed severe DCM in the KI/KI mice, characterized by cardiac chamber dilation and reduced ventricular wall thickness (Figure 1E). These pathological features indicate that the Lemd2 c.T38>G mutation triggers severe cardiomyopathy in mice. Masson’s trichrome staining also showed cardiac fibrosis in the KI/KI mice (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1H). A pattern of cardiac fibrosis was also detected in human patients carrying the same LEMD2 mutation (20). We also performed histological examination of different skeletal muscle groups and observed no abnormalities in KI/KI mice (Supplemental Figure 1I). Skeletal muscle weight normalized to tibia length was similar in mice of both genotypes (Supplemental Figure 1J).

KI/KI mice develop systolic dysfunction, DCM, and conduction system abnormalities. The KI/KI mouse model recapitulates many important pathological phenotypes found in patients. Echocardiography also revealed that the KI/KI hearts showed a significant decrease in systolic left ventricular anterior wall (LVAW) thickness (Figure 2A) and a 3-fold increase in systolic left ventricular internal diameter (LVID) (Figure 2B). The ejection fraction (EF) of KI/KI mice was half that of WT mice (Figure 2C), and fractional shortening (FS) was also dramatically reduced (Figure 2D). Remarkably, the systolic left ventricular (LV) volume of KI/KI mice was on average 40 times greater than that of WT animals (Figure 2E), presumably as a result of impaired contractility (Figure 2F). Importantly, KI/KI mice developed these cardiac phenotypes early in life, since the main structural and functional cardiac parameters were significantly altered by 3 weeks after birth (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Conversely, the KI/+ mice were overtly normal and displayed completely preserved cardiac function (Supplemental Figure 3, A–G). These results indicate that the Lemd2 c.T38>G mutation triggers pathological consequences specifically in the heart only when homozygous.

Figure 2 KI/KI mice develop systolic dysfunction and electrical abnormalities. Echocardiographic analysis of structural and functional parameters in systolic hearts from 2-month-old WT (n = 7) and KI/KI (n = 10) mice. (A) Systolic LVAW thickness, (B) systolic LVID, (C) EF, (D) FS, and (E) LV volume. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (F) Transthoracic M-mode echocardiographic tracings of 2-month-old WT and KI/KI mice. (G–L) EGC analysis of 2-month-old WT (n = 7) and KI/KI mice (n = 10). (G) Representative ECG of WT and KI/KI mice, (H) duration of P-R interval, (I) duration of QRS complex, (J) duration of R-R interval, (K) heart rate, and (L) duration of QTc interval. P-R, **P < 0.01; QRS, **P < 0.01; R-R, heart rate and QTc, P > 0.05; 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

ECG revealed significant cardiac electrical alterations in KI/KI mice, characterized by an increased P-R interval, a hallmark of type I atrioventricular (AV) block (Figure 2, G and H). These results suggest a delay in the conduction of the electrical signal from the atria to the ventricles through the AV node. The duration of the QRS complex, which corresponds to ventricle depolarization, was also augmented in KI/KI animals (Figure 2I). Although type I AV block is not a life-threatening condition, we found that these abnormalities worsened to a type II AV block in a subset of KI/KI mice, in which P waves were not followed by a QRS complex, (Supplemental Figure 4A). We did not detect alterations in cardiac rhythm or in the corrected QT (QTc) duration, an indicator of cardiac arrhythmias, in KI/KI mice under basal conditions (Figure 2, J–L). To further determine the cause of premature death, we subjected KI/KI mice to acute β-adrenergic stimulation using isoproterenol (ISO) and recorded the ECG for 35 minutes (Supplemental Figure 4B). KI/KI mice died before the end of the experiment after showing severe AV blocks, suggesting that cardiac electrical alterations play an important role in the reduced longevity of the KI/KI mice (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Finally, to rule out any intrinsic alterations in the AV node, we performed immunostaining for the potassium channel HCN4, a specific marker of the cardiac conduction system (CCS), and corroborated that the morphology and size of the AV node were similar in WT and KI/KI mice, suggesting that the electrical alterations were not primarily caused by defects in the CCS (Supplemental Figure 4E). We speculate that fibrosis accumulation in the heart could account for these alterations in cardiac conduction. Overall, these observations suggest that KI/KI mice die prematurely due to cardiac abnormalities. Moreover, these findings confirmed the histological analysis and demonstrated severe DCM and systolic dysfunction in KI/KI mice, resembling the pathological features of patients carrying the same mutation, who also display a reduction in EF and electrical abnormalities (20).

Chromatin abnormalities and transcriptomic alterations in KI/KI mice. To gain mechanistic insights into LEMD2-associated cardiomyopathy, we analyzed the global chromatin organization of the heart by electron microscopy. The repositioning of chromatin close to the NE is an important mechanism for controlling gene expression, and this process is largely controlled by NEPs, including LEMD2 (21). The electron-dense NE-associated heterochromatin in WT hearts was readily apparent. However, this heterochromatin was almost absent in more than 30% of the KI/KI nuclei (Figure 3, A and B). Thus, these findings indicate that LEMD2 plays a role in chromatin organization in the heart that is impaired by the c.T38>G mutation in the LEM domain.

Figure 3 Chromatin and transcriptomic alterations in KI/KI mice. (A) Percentage of nuclei with reduction in NE-associated heterochromatin. n = 4 mice per genotype. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (B) Representative electron microscopy photographs of 3-month-old WT and KI/KI nuclei. Scale bars: 2 μm (top); 200 nm (bottom). (C) Heatmap showing the DE genes in WT and KI/KI mice. n = 3 mice per genotype. Expression level in Z-score, FDR-adjusted P of 0.05 was used as cutoff, Benjamini–Hochberg method. (D) Volcano plot showing fold-change and P values of genes upregulated (red) and downregulated (blue) in KI/KI compared with WT mice. n = 3 mice per genotype. FDR-adjusted P < 0.05 and fold-change >1.5, Benjamini–Hochberg method. (E) GO terms up- and downregulated in KI/KI mice compared with WT animals. n = 3 mice per genotype. P < 0.01.

The loss of NE-associated heterochromatin is expected to cause derepression of silenced genes in mutant mice. To explore this possibility and to further understand the molecular basis of cardiac dysfunction in mutant hearts, we performed RNA-Seq of hearts from 2-month-old WT and KI/KI mice. This analysis revealed 110 upregulated and 47 downregulated genes in KI/KI mice compared with their WT littermates (Figure 3, C and D). Gene Ontology (GO) analysis showed activation of pathways that impair cellular proliferation and promote hypertrophy (Figure 3E). Among these, the MAPK pathway, which has been associated with CM hypertrophy and extracellular matrix remodeling in the heart (22), was enriched in KI/KI hearts. Accordingly, genes related to tissue remodeling also showed enriched expression in KI/KI hearts. In this regard, it has been reported that Lemd2 global KO mice also show strong activation of the MAPK pathway, including an increase in ERK1/2, JNK, and p38α phosphorylation measured in protein extracts from E10.5 embryos (18). On the other hand, we found repression of pathways related to calcium signaling and muscle function, including muscle contraction, as well as repression of genes associated with cardiac conduction, consistent with the alteration of cardiac conduction in KI/KI mice (Figure 3E). Among the most upregulated genes was Gdf15, a member of the TGF-β family that is not expressed in the healthy heart, but is induced by p53 signaling as a stress response after hypertrophy or DCM (23, 24). Another gene, Adap1, which encodes the GTPase-activating protein ArfGAP with dual PH domain 1 and is linked to cardiac hypertrophy, was also upregulated (25). Conversely, the calmodulin-signaling pathway regulator Pcp4a and the adenylyl cyclase Adcy8, which regulate cardiac rhythmicity, were downregulated in the KI/KI animals (Figure 3D) (26, 27). Taken together, these results highlight the activation of prohypertrophic and antiproliferative pathways in the KI/KI mice that could explain the cardiac abnormalities in the mutant animals.

Hypertrophy and DNA damage in KI/KI hearts. To understand the cellular consequences of the transcriptional alterations in KI/KI hearts, we isolated CMs from 2-month-old WT and KI/KI hearts and performed immunostaining for the sarcomere protein α-actinin (ACTN2) to measure CM size and morphology (Figure 4A). CMs isolated from KI/KI hearts showed significant increases in length, width, and area compared with WT CMs (Figure 4, B–D). We also subjected isolated CMs to an electrical stimulator (pacing) to study their contractility and calcium handling (Supplemental Figure 5A). This assay revealed that the length of sarcomeres as well as their FS upon electrical stimulation were normal (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Additionally, using the fluorescent dye Fura-2, we observed that the diastolic calcium levels, the transient amplitude, and the time to calcium peak were also preserved in KI/KI CMs (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). Furthermore, transmission electron microscopy (TEM) on cardiac sections revealed normal sarcomere ultrastructure in the KI/KI mice (Supplemental Figure 5G).

Figure 4 CM hypertrophy and DNA damage in KI/KI mice. (A) Representative images of isolated CMs from 3-month-old WT and KI/KI mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Length of binucleated CMs isolated from 3-month-old WT and KI/KI mice. n = 3–4 mice per genotype, 100–150 total cells per genotype. ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) Width of binucleated CMs isolated from 3-month-old WT and KI/KI mice. n = 3–4 mice per genotype, 100–150 total cells per genotype. ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) Area of binucleated CMs isolated from 3-month-old WT and KI/KI mice. n = 3–4 mice per genotype, 100–150 total cells per genotype. ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (E) GSEA plot showing enrichment of genes related to genotoxic damage in KI/KI mice. Note that the enrichment score (green line) deviates from 0 in the right part of the plot, indicating that those genes are enriched in the KI/KI mice. n = 3 mice per genotype. (F) Percentage of nuclei positive for γ-H2AX staining in WT and KI/KI mice. n = 3–4 mice per genotype, more than 100 nuclei per mouse. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (G) Representative photographs of γ-H2AX and cTNT staining in cardiac sections from WT and KI/KI mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. Note that the white square part of the bottom left panel has been zoomed in. Original magnification, ×160. (H–J) Cardiac mRNA expression of genes related to p53 signaling and DDR in WT and KI/KI. n = 4 mice per genotype. Myc, *P < 0.05; Gadd45g, *P < 0.05; Scd1, *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

To further understand the pathogenic mechanisms of LEMD2-associated cardiomyopathy, we performed Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) on cardiac genes differentially expressed (DE) between WT and KI/KI mice. Among the pathways significantly enriched in the KI/KI mice, we found a set of genes related to genotoxic stress, suggesting that DNA damage might play a role in the observed phenotype of the KI/KI mice (Figure 4E). To confirm this observation, we performed immunofluorescence analysis of the γ-phosphorylation of Ser139 of histone H2AX, a well-known marker of DNA double-strand break (28). We found a greater than 3-fold increase in the number of γ-H2AX–positive nuclei in cardiac sections of KI/KI mice compared with WT littermates (Figure 4F). The number of double-strand breaks, evidenced by γ-H2AX staining, was readily apparent in KI/KI hearts (Figure 4G). Additionally, we performed RT-qPCR for genes related to DNA damage. We found that Myc, an activator of the DNA damage–dependent p53 pathway, and the Gadd45g and Scd1 genes, involved in the DDR, were significantly upregulated in KI/KI hearts (Figure 4, H–J). These findings suggest the presence of genotoxic stress and DNA damage in KI/KI hearts.

Lemd2 cardiac deficiency leads to cardiomyopathy and premature death in mice. KI/KI mice carry a global hypomorphic mutation, preventing the analysis of cardiac-specific functions of LEMD2. To explore the functions of LEMD2 specifically in CMs, we generated a conditional allele of Lemd2 by introducing 2 loxP sites flanking the first exon of the Lemd2 gene using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, hereafter referred to as Lemd2fl/fl (Supplemental Figure 6A). We then bred this mouse line with Myh6-Cre transgenic mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of the cardiac α-myosin heavy chain (α-MHC) promoter, to enable cardiac-specific deletion of Lemd2 (cKO) (29). We confirmed the excision of the floxed alleles (Supplemental Figure 6B) and the reduction in both LEMD2 protein isoforms in hearts from cKO animals compared with those from Lemd2fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 6C). We attribute residual expression of LEMD2 in cardiac extracts to non-CMs, which make up approximately half of the cells in the heart (30).

cKO mice were born at Mendelian ratios (Supplemental Figure 6D), but developed a striking postnatal phenotype, characterized by a reduction in body size immediately after birth and neonatal lethality, with 50% mortality of cKO mice by 2 days of age (Figure 5, A and B). Echocardiographic analysis revealed that cKO mice showed a significant reduction in both EF and FS compared with Lemd2fl/fl littermates within the first 10 days of life (Figure 5, C and D). cKO mice displayed systolic dysfunction with severely impaired contraction of the LV (Supplemental Figure 6E). Histological analysis showed dilation of atrial and ventricular chambers in cKO mice (Figure 5E). The finding that Lemd2 mice developed a stronger cardiac phenotype than KI/KI mice suggests that the c.T38>G mutation yields a hypomorphic protein with partially compromised function. We therefore used the cKO animals to study the molecular consequences of Lemd2 loss of function in the heart.

Figure 5 Lemd2 deficiency in the heart leads to cardiomyopathy and premature death in mice. (A) Representative photograph of Lemd2fl/fl (left) and cKO (right) mice at P7. Scale bar: 1 cm. (B) Survival curve of Lemd2fl/fl (n = 19) and cKO (n = 23) mice. ****P < 0.0001, log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (C) Echocardiographic analysis of systolic EF of hearts from Lemd2fl/fl (n = 7) and cKO (n = 3) mice (from 2 to 10 postnatal days).**P < 0.01, 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) Echocardiographic analysis of systolic FS of hearts from Lemd2fl/fl (n = 7) and cKO (n = 3) mice (from 2 to 10 postnatal days). **P < 0.01, 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (E) H&E staining of 4-chamber view P7 hearts from Lemd2fl/fl and cKO mice. Scale bar: 500 μm. Note the atrial thrombi in cKO hearts. (F) Heatmap showing the DE genes in Lemd2fl/fl and cKO mice. n = 3 mice per genotype. Expression level in Z-score. FDR-adjusted P value of 0.05 was used as cutoff, Benjamini–Hochberg method. (G) Enriched GO terms up- and downregulated in cKO compared with Lemd2fl/fl mice. n = 3 mice per genotype. P < 0.01. (H) Upstream regulator analysis of DE genes in cKO mice compared with Lemd2fl/fl mice. n = 4 mice per genotype. Activation in Z-score.

We performed transcriptomic analysis by RNA-Seq on cardiac samples from P1 Lemd2fl/fl and cKO mice and identified 844 DE genes in cKO hearts (Figure 5F). GO analysis revealed that the most upregulated pathways were related to apoptosis and negative regulators of proliferation and cell cycle progression (Figure 5G). Conversely, pathways related to cardiac performance, including cardiac conduction, heart contraction, and calcium regulation, were downregulated in cKO hearts. Overall, the transcriptomic dysregulation of the cKO hearts strongly resembled the alterations found in the KI/KI hearts, suggesting that common molecular mechanisms could drive the development of cardiomyopathy in both mouse models.

Interestingly, we also found significant enrichment of pathways related to chromatin organization and activation of the p53-signaling pathway in hearts of cKO mice (Figure 5G). p53 Regulates the expression of many genes related to apoptosis, senescence, and the DDR (31, 32). Upstream regulator analysis of the DE genes identified transcription factors that drive the expression of genes altered in cKO mice; p53 was at the top of the list, controlling the expression of 29 genes, consistent with the activation of the p53-signaling pathway in cKO mice (Figure 5H). Overall, these results demonstrate that LEMD2 is an essential protein for cardiac homeostasis and function and that its loss of function leads to severe cardiomyopathy in mice with activation of the DNA-damage response and p53-dependent gene expression.

NE deformations, DNA damage, and cellular apoptosis in cKO mice. To explore the mechanistic underpinnings of the cardiac abnormalities in cKO mice, we performed GSEA and found that the p53 downstream pathway was highly enriched in cKO hearts (Supplemental Figure 7A). We also identified numerous genes belonging to the p53-signaling pathway and involved in the DDR as being dysregulated in cKO hearts, as measured by RT-qPCR (Supplemental Figure 7B). To validate these results, we performed immunostaining for γ-H2AX on cardiac sections from 5-day-old (P5) Lemd2fl/fl and cKO mice. Histochemical analysis revealed that, while Lemd2fl/fl nuclei showed minimal damage, nuclei from cKO hearts were severely affected, with 6% of the total nuclei positive for H2AX phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Interestingly, we also found a significant decrease in cellular proliferation, measured by the Ki67 marker (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). Finally, we performed TUNEL staining to detect cellular apoptosis in cKO hearts. This analysis revealed an increase in apoptotic cells in cKO compared with Lemd2fl/fl hearts (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). The reduction in proliferation and the increase in apoptosis could be, at least in part, a direct consequence of high DNA damage. Thus, the percentage of apoptotic nuclei was almost the same as the percentage of cells that showed DNA damage, suggesting that chronic DNA damage triggers cell death in cKO mice.

To further validate the causal link between LEMD2 deficiency and DNA damage, we determined whether LEMD2 also participates in NE stability and mechanotransduction, an important cellular process that senses internal and external mechanical forces and allows cells to respond (33). We isolated CMs from hearts of Lemd2fl/fl and cKO mice at P1 and subjected them to mechanical stretching using a confiner device (Figure 6A) (34). Importantly, we validated our previous results, since under basal conditions, cKO CMs exhibited higher levels of DNA damage than those isolated from Lemd2fl/fl hearts (Figure 6, B and C). Subsequently, when we subjected these cells to 20 μm confinement for 1 hour, we observed that Lemd2fl/fl CMs showed DNA damage levels similar to those of uncompressed cells. Conversely, mechanical stress triggered exacerbated DNA damage in cKO CMs (Figure 6, B and C). Accordingly, TUNEL staining on the same cells revealed a very similar pattern, strongly suggesting that NE instability leads to cellular apoptosis in cKO hearts (Figure 6, D and E). These results indicate that, at least in cardiac cells, the LEMD2 protein participates in organizing and stabilizing chromatin under mechanical stress.

Figure 6 DNA damage and cellular apoptosis in cKO mice. (A) Schematic representation of the confiner device. (B) Percentage of nuclei positive for γ-H2AX in Lemd2fl/fl and cKO CMs isolated from P1 mice at baseline and after 20 μm compression for 1 hour. Three experimental replicates. n = 2–5 mice per genotype, more than 80 nuclei per replicate. ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA and Holm-Šidák test for correction of multiple comparisons. (C) Representative images of γ-H2AX and cTNT staining in CMs isolated from P1 Lemd2fl/fl and cKO mice at baseline and after 20 μm compression for 1 hour. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Percentage of TUNEL-positive nuclei in Lemd2fl/fl and cKO CMs isolated from P1 mice at baseline and after 20 μm compression for 1 hour. 2–3 replicates. n = 2–5 mice per genotype, more than 80 nuclei per replicate. **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA and Holm-Šidák test for correction of multiple comparisons. (E) Representative images of TUNEL and cTnI staining in Lemd2fl/fl and cKO CMs isolated from P1 mice and compressed at 20 μm for 1 hour. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Nuclei area in CMs isolated from P1 Lemd2fl/fl and cKO mice at baseline and after 20 μm compression for 1 hour. n = 2 mice per genotype, 15–30 nuclei per genotype. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA and Holm-Šidák test for correction of multiple comparisons. (G) Nuclear solidity (area/convex area) in CMs isolated from P1 Lemd2fl/fl and cKO mice at baseline and after 20 μm compression for 1 hour. n = 2 mice per genotype, 15–30 nuclei per genotype. ***P < 0.001; *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA and Holm-Šidák test for correction of multiple comparisons. (H) Representative images of lamin B1 and cTnI staining in Lemd2fl/fl and cKO CMs isolated from P1 mice and compressed at 20 μm for 1 hour. Scale bar: 5 μm.

Finally, we investigated the occurrence of NE deformations as a potential pathogenic mechanism and source of DNA damage. We stained CMs from hearts of Lemd2fl/fl and cKO P1 mice for the NEP lamin B1 and subjected them to mechanical stress. We noticed that Lemd2-deficient nuclei were bigger than Lemd2fl/fl both at baseline and after compression, which suggests nuclear instability and alterations in chromatin organization (Figure 6F). To further quantify nuclear deformations, we performed morphometric analysis of the isolated nuclei by calculating their solidity, an indicator of nuclear blebbing. We observed no differences between Lemd2fl/fl and cKO nuclei under basal conditions. However, while control nuclei were able to adapt their morphology to compression by increasing their solidity, Lemd2-deficient CMs failed to adapt to the mechanical stress and showed blebs, suggesting that LEMD2 plays a role in adaptation to mechanical stress (Figure 6, G and H). Taken together, these findings show that Lemd2 deficiency renders the NE more susceptible to deformations under mechanical stress, which in turns generates DNA damage and cellular apoptosis in cKO CMs.

Lemd2 gene therapy improves cardiac function in KI/KI mice. The severity of the LEMD2-associated cardiomyopathy in humans highlights the need for therapeutic approaches aimed at targeting the pathogenic cause of the disease. In this regard, since the c.T38>G mutation causes reduction in LEMD2 mutant protein levels, we hypothesized that an increase in the expression level of the WT full-length LEMD2 protein could provide therapeutic benefits. To test this hypothesis, we engineered AAV serotype 9 (AAV9), which displays cardiac tropism, to express the mouse Lemd2 gene under the cardiac-specific promoter of the troponin T (cTnT) gene (Figure 7A). AAV9 was delivered i.p. to mice at P4 at a dose of 5 × 1013 vg/kg, and echocardiography was performed 2 months later (Figure 7B). Data were compared with the reference values shown in Figure 2, A–F. KI/KI mice treated with AAV9-Lemd2 showed an increase in systolic LVAW thickness and a smaller LVID compared with KI/KI untreated mice (Figure 7, C and D). Moreover, we found an improvement in numerous cardiac functional parameters of the AAV9-treated KI/KI mice, including EF, FS, and LV volume, compared with that in untreated KI/KI animals (Figure 7 E–G). Histological analysis corroborated that the DCM phenotype and the fibrotic accumulation were substantially ameliorated (Figure 7, H–J). At the molecular level, Lemd2 mRNA levels were upregulated more than 10-fold in the hearts of KI/KI mice after AAV treatment compared with that in WT animals (Figure 7K). However, protein levels after AAV9-Lemd2 delivery were very similar to those of WT mice, indicating a rescue of the protein expression to physiological levels (Figure 7L).