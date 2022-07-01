Stromal Notch ligands foster lymphopenia-driven functional plasticity and homeostatic proliferation of naive B cells

Acquisition of a MZB cell–like phenotype precedes proliferation of FoB cells in lymphopenic hosts. To evaluate how mature B cell populations respond to lymphopenia, we adoptively transferred FoB cells into Rag2–/– lymphopenic mice, which lack mature B and T cells (Figure 1A). Using B6-CD45.1 mice as donors, we isolated FoB cells to a high degree of purity and labeled them with CellTrace Violet (CTV) proliferation dye. We then transferred these cells into either B6-CD45.2 (B6) lymphoid-replete hosts or B6-Rag2–/– (Rag2–/–) lymphopenic recipients. We tracked donor-derived CD45.1+ cells at different time points after transfer in spleen and lymph nodes, characterized them using flow cytometry, and compared their phenotype with that of normal FoB and MZB cells (Figure 1, B–E; Figure 2; and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158885DS1).

Figure 1 Follicular B cells adoptively transferred into lymphopenic hosts progressively acquire a marginal zone B cell phenotype. Highly purified congenically marked B6-CD45.1+ FoB cells were adoptively transferred (i.v.) into B6 or Rag2–/– hosts. Flow cytometry was performed on recipient spleen on days 2, 4, and 8 after transfer. (A) Experimental model. (B) Flow cytometric identification of donor-derived CD45.1+ cells recovered from B6 and Rag2–/– mice 8 days after transfer, gated on single live lymphocytes. (C) Absolute number of CD45.1+ donor-derived lymphocytes at days 2, 4, and 8 after transfer in B6 (black) or Rag2–/– (red) recipients. Data shown as mean ± SEM. (D) Analysis of adoptively transferred CD45.1+ FoB cells 2, 4, and 8 days after transfer by CD23 and CD1d expression in B6 (left) and Rag2–/– (right) recipients. Arrows depict shifts in cell surface phenotype. (E) Percentage of CD45.1+ cells that acquired a MZB cell phenotype by days 2, 4, and 8. Each data point represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA.

Figure 2 Follicular B cells transferred into lymphopenic hosts acquire a marginal zone B cell phenotype and then proliferate. Highly purified congenically marked B6-CD45.1+ FoB cells were labeled with CTV and adoptively transferred (i.v.) into B6 or Rag2–/– hosts. Flow cytometry was performed on recipient spleen on days 2, 4, and 8 after transfer. (A) Histograms depicting cell surface expression of markers and CTV dilution in CD45.1+ B cells recovered from B6 (black) and Rag2–/– (red) recipients. One representative sample of 3–4 mice is shown. (B) Quantification of the MFI for the indicated markers. Each data point represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA.

At days 2, 4, and 8 after transfer, we recovered higher relative and absolute numbers of CD45.1+ donor-derived cells from the spleens of Rag2–/– as compared with B6 recipients (Figure 1, B and C). Increased B cell recovery was not associated with evidence of decreased apoptosis of the transferred cells in lymphopenic recipients, as annexin V staining was instead moderately increased among donor-derived B cells in Rag2–/– as compared with B6 hosts (Supplemental Figure 1D). These data suggested higher uptake, retention, and/or homeostatic expansion of FoB cells in the lymphopenic spleen environment.

Analysis of the spleens at day 2 after transfer showed that the majority of adoptively transferred cells retained the cell surface phenotype of FoB cells in both B6 and Rag2–/– hosts (Figure 1, D and E, and Figure 2), although some of the cells started to upregulate expression of surface IgM (sIgM) and CD21 in lymphopenic recipients (Figure 2). By day 4, donor-derived B cells had upregulated CD21, CD1d, and sIgM and downregulated CD23 expression in lymphopenic hosts, with approximately 20% now showing a CD1dhiCD23lo phenotype reminiscent of MZB cells in Rag2–/– but not B6 recipients (Figure 1, D and E; Supplemental Figure 1, B and C; Figure 2). By day 8, the majority of donor cells transferred into Rag2–/– hosts but not B6 hosts acquired a MZB cell phenotype with reduced expression of CD23 and IgD and upregulated expression of CD21, CD1d, and sIgM at levels similar to wild-type MZB cells. Dilution of the CTV proliferation dye revealed a burst of proliferation between day 4 and day 8 in lymphopenic hosts, indicating that the early acquisition of MZB cell characteristics preceded proliferation (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). In lymph nodes, we recovered a higher fraction of donor-derived CD45.1+ cells in Rag2–/– as opposed to B6 recipients at day 8 after transfer, but B cells preserved their FoB phenotype both in B6 and Rag2–/– recipients (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). These observations suggest that the splenic lymphopenic environment specifically supports transdifferentiation of FoB to MZB cells, followed by their proliferation.

Transferred B cells cluster at the spleen marginal sinus in lymphopenic recipients. One of the key characteristics of MZB cells is their location in the splenic marginal zone (MZ), a strategic positioning carefully regulated by integrins and chemoattractant receptors (30–33). To examine the distribution of adoptively transferred cells, we performed immunofluorescence imaging in spleen sections from recipient mice in the days following adoptive transfer (Figure 3A). Staining for CD169 identified metallophilic macrophages associated with the marginal sinus both in B6 and in Rag2–/– recipients. In B6 hosts, few CD45.1+ donor-derived cells were found scattered throughout the follicle, and most of them retained their CTV label, consistent with absence of proliferation. In contrast, Rag2–/– hosts displayed most CD45.1+ donor-derived B cells clustered around CD169+ macrophages in areas resembling an MZ, although the majority of transferred B cells were associated with the inner layer of the macrophage rim (facing white rather than red pulp). Most B cells remained CTV-positive at days 2 and 4 but lost their CTV label by day 8, consistent with a proliferation burst between day 4 and day 8. Thus, early B cell clustering around the marginal sinus of Rag2–/– recipients did not result from local proliferation.

Figure 3 Follicular B cells transferred into lymphopenic hosts localize to marginal zone–like structures in splenic follicles and acquire integrin and chemoattractant receptor expression of marginal zone B cells. Congenically marked CD45.1+ FoB cells were labeled with CTV and adoptively transferred into B6 or Rag2–/– hosts. Flow cytometry and immunofluorescence microscopy were then performed on recipient spleens. (A) Immunofluorescence microscopy of spleen sections of B6 and Rag2–/– recipients at the indicated time points after adoptive transfer, with labeled CD45.1+ cells (green), CTV (blue), CD169 (white), and laminin (red). Proliferating cells that dilute CTV appear lighter in color. Dotted regions are magnified in the second row of images. One representative sample out of 4 is shown. Scale bars:50 μm. (B–D) Histograms depict the expression of LFA-1, S1Pr1, CXCR5, and CXCR4 among resting donor FoB or MZB cells from B6-CD45.1 donor mice (light/dark gray) or CD45.1+ B cells recovered from B6 (black) and Rag2–/– (red) recipients on day 8 after transfer (B and D) and on days 2 and 4 (C). Graphs quantify the MFI of indicated surface markers among CD45.1+ B cells recovered from B6 or Rag2–/– recipients. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Donor-derived CD45.1+CD19+ B cells recovered from Rag2–/– recipients at day 8 after transfer and freshly sorted B6-CD45.1 MZB and FoB cells were stimulated in culture with CpG DNA for 2 days. Antibody secretion from live cells was assessed by ELISpot. Representative wells are displayed and the number of antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) per 1000 live cells in culture is shown (individual data points indicate the mean ± SEM). ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post test. (B–E) Each data point represents an individual mouse.

We then analyzed surface expression of chemoattractant receptors and integrins in donor-derived B cells. At days 4 to 8 after transfer, B cells transferred into Rag2–/– but not into B6 hosts showed upregulated expression of LFA-1, a heterodimeric integrin essential for the retention of normal MZB cells and expressed at higher levels in MZB than FoB cells (Figure 3, B and C). Cell surface abundance of S1PR1 and CXCR5, which are critical for the positioning and shuttling of MZB cells between the MZ and the follicle (30, 32, 33), was also upregulated in B cells transferred to Rag2–/– recipients (Figure 3D). At the same time, B cells from Rag2–/– hosts downregulated surface CXCR4, a chemokine receptor whose expression is normally repressed in MZB cells compared with FoB cells. Next, we studied the ability of donor-derived B cells recovered from Rag2–/– recipients to rapidly produce antibodies when stimulated ex vivo with CpG only (a response mimicking T cell–independent differentiation and a key functional property of MZB but not FoB cells). Indeed, MZB cells are characterized by a preactivated state and by their capacity to produce plasma cells more rapidly than FoB cells, with reduced requirements for prior division and for exposure to cytokines (28, 34). In ELISpot assays, CpG stimulation of CD45.1+ B cells recovered at day 8 from Rag2–/– recipients induced a high frequency of antibody-secreting cells, similar to that observed with normal MZB cells and much higher than with FoB cells (Figure 3E). Altogether, transdifferentiated B cells in lymphopenic mice mimicked key positional and functional characteristics of normal MZB cells.

Transdifferentiating B cells give rise to antibody-producing plasma cells in vivo. To test whether newly formed MZ-like B cells could rapidly differentiate into antibody-secreting cells in vivo, we first assessed the emergence and function of donor-derived cells downregulating CD19 expression after FoB cell transfer to Rag2–/– recipients. At day 8 after transfer, approximately 20% of donor-derived cells had lost CD19 expression and had fully diluted the CTV label, indicating an extensive proliferation history (Figure 4A). We sort-purified these CD19– cells and cultured them directly in ELISpot plates without any ex vivo stimulation. Interestingly, approximately 30% of these cells were functional antibody-secreting cells, suggesting that donor-derived MZ-like B cells could further differentiate into antibody-secreting plasma cells in lymphopenic environments (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Transdifferentiated B cells give rise to functional plasma cells in lymphopenic mice. Congenically marked B6-C20-CD45.1+ FoB cells (Igha) were adoptively transferred into B6 or Rag2–/– hosts. (A) CTV-labeled CD45.1+ donor-derived cells were assessed at day 8 after transfer for CD19 expression and cell division (CTV dilution). (B) CD45.1+CD19– cells sorted from Rag2–/– recipient spleens at day 8 after transfer were plated in a serial dilution ELISpot assay. Numbers of CD45.1+ cells sorted by CD19 expression in each mouse are shown with representative ELISpot wells. Each data point represents an individual mouse. (C) Flow cytometry performed on recipient splenocytes 30 days after transfer. CD45.1+ mature FoB and MZB-like cell populations as detected in the spleen of B6 (top) and Rag2–/– (bottom) adoptive transfer recipients on day 30. One representative of 4 is shown. (D) Percentages of CD45.1+ lymphocytes, CD19+ B cells, and MZB cells, respectively. Data shown as mean ± SEM. (E) CD138+Sca-1+ plasma cells (PCs, left) and B220+CD138+ and B220–CD138+ PCs (right) detected in B6 and Rag2–/– recipient spleens at day 30 after transfer. (F) Percentages of CD138+ total PCs (left) and B220– PCs (right). (G) Quantification of donor-derived serum IgMa concentration in B6 (black) and Rag2–/– (red) recipients at the indicated time points after transfer. (D, F, and G) *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA. Each data point represents an individual mouse.

We then investigated cellular features of plasma cell differentiation among donor-derived cells at day 30 after transfer. We recovered very few CD45.1+ donor cells from the spleens of lymphoid-replete B6 hosts, most of which exhibited high CD19 expression. Although approximately 10% had differentiated into MZB cells, the majority preserved a FoB cell phenotype (Figure 4, C–F). In contrast, we recovered a higher percentage of CD45.1+ donor-derived cells in the spleens of Rag2–/– hosts at day 30, most of which had lost CD19 expression. Among the remaining CD19+ cells, the majority retained a MZB cell phenotype. Many donor-derived CD138+ plasma cells arose in lymphopenic but not B6 hosts, most of them with a B220lo long-lived plasma cell phenotype (Figure 4, E and F). To assess whether donor-derived B cells gave rise to in vivo antibody production in Rag2–/– recipients, we used donor mice expressing the Igha allotype to allow tracking of serum antibodies produced by donor-derived cells. We purified FoB cells from C57BL/6-C20-CD45.1 donor mice expressing Igha and adoptively transferred them into Rag2–/– or B6 hosts expressing Ighb. We quantified serum IgMa antibodies at different time points after transfer as a reflection of donor-derived antibody production (Figure 4G). We detected increased levels of donor-derived IgMa antibodies in Rag2–/– hosts by day 7 with a persistent peak starting at day 14 after transfer, whereas very low levels of IgMa were detected in B6 hosts. Therefore, transdifferentiated B cells exposed to a lymphopenic environment were endowed with a plasma cell differentiation potential that could contribute to long-lasting in vivo antibody production.

FoB cells acquire a full MZB cell transcriptional program in lymphopenic recipients and rapidly upregulate a broad Notch signature. To evaluate the MZB cell differentiation state of adoptively transferred B cells beyond their surface phenotype, we next examined the transcriptome of these cells. We performed RNA-Seq on twice-sorted donor-derived B cells 4 and 8 days after transfer into Rag2–/– and B6 recipients, as well as from host-derived B cells from B6 animals (as representative normal B cell subsets). At day 4 after transfer, we purified donor-derived B cells from a population with intermediate phenotypic characteristics. At day 8, FoB-like and MZB-like cells were sorted separately (Supplemental Figure 2A). Principal component analysis clustered each sample type and broadly separated FoB and MZB cell groups across PC1 (59% of variation), and day 4 intermediate population cells fell between the 2 groups (Figure 5A). Interestingly, donor-derived cells sorted with FoB cell gates from Rag2–/– recipients at day 8 clustered closer to normal MZB cells than to normal FoB cell populations, suggesting induction of a MZB-like transcriptional state even with residual FoB phenotypic features.

Figure 5 Follicular B cells adoptively transferred into a lymphopenic environment attain a full marginal zone B cell transcriptome and upregulate a broad Notch signature. Congenically marked B6-CD45.1 FoB cells were labeled with CTV and i.v. transferred to either B6 or Rag2–/– hosts. RNA-Seq was then performed on B cells twice-sorted from animals euthanized after 4 and 8 days, sorting first on CD45.1/2 and second on follicular or marginal zone B cell gates (d8) or intermediate gates (d4) (see Supplemental Figure 2). (A) Principal component analysis of all samples with colors indicating transfer groups and times and shapes indicating cell-type sort gates. (B) Expression of a MZB/FoB signature — defined as genes differentially expressed between host B6 MZB and FoB cells (adjusted P value < 0.01, log 2 fold change > 2) — is shown for all samples as the z score across each row. Samples in columns are hierarchically clustered by Spearman’s correlation. (C) Venn diagrams displaying differential gene testing results of the indicated comparisons. Shown are the number of genes differential (adjusted P value < 0.01, log 2 fold change > 2) without respect to direction. (D) Volcano plots indicating the magnitude and significance of gene expression changes between indicated groups for all (gray), and highlighted (black/red) empirically defined MZB cell Notch2-regulated genes (genes significantly downregulated in MZB cells after 24 hours of anti-N2 antibody blockade) (28). Red indicates significance (adjusted P < 0.05; log 2 fold change > 1). (B–D) Differential expression was calculated by empirical Bayes method with Benjamini-Hochberg correction with indicated cutoffs. (E and F) Log 2 transcripts per million (TPM) are shown for indicated genes as 2-gene correlation (E) and selected individual genes (F). Adoptive transfer groups are shown by color, and sort gate is indicated by shape.

We then prepared a MZB/FoB cell signature defined by genes differentially expressed in B6 MZB versus FoB cells and hierarchically clustered all samples based on this signature (Figure 5B). Both donor-derived day 4 intermediate and day 8 donor-derived FoB-like cells purified from Rag2–/– recipients showed intermediate expression across the MZB/FoB signature, consistent with partial transdifferentiation at this stage. At day 8, donor-derived cells sorted as MZB cells in Rag2–/– recipients clustered tightly with B6 MZB cells with very few differentially expressed genes, indicating that lymphopenia-induced transdifferentiation fully reprogrammed FoB cells to a MZB cell state (Figure 5, B and C). Interestingly, donor-derived MZB cells in B6 recipients had more differentially expressed genes compared with both B6 MZB cells and donor-derived MZB cells in Rag2–/– recipients, suggesting that lymphopenia enhanced the acquisition of the MZB cell transcriptional program in B cells (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 2B).

We then investigated whether donor-derived B cells displayed evidence of Notch signaling, as well as the kinetics and extent of Notch-regulated gene expression in the presence or absence of lymphopenia (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Normal MZB cells depend on Notch2-mediated signals for their development as well as for their maintenance and function (22, 27, 28). We used a gene signature that we previously identified as downregulated in steady-state MZB cells after 24 hours of in vivo antibody-mediated Notch2 inhibition, in comparison with that of B6 FoB and MZB cells (28). Donor-derived MZB cells sorted from Rag2–/– recipients displayed upregulation of Notch-regulated gene expression, and the degree of upregulation was even larger than observed in normal B6 MZB cells as compared with FoB cells (suggesting the occurrence of intense Notch signals in B cells exposed to lymphopenia). In contrast, donor-derived MZB cells in B6 recipients showed incompletely upregulated expression of these genes, consistent with more efficient induction of Notch signaling in lymphopenia (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 2C). Donor FoB-like cells recovered from Rag2–/– recipients also had significant upregulation of Notch-regulated gene expression as compared with normal B6 FoB cells, suggesting that FoB cells were rapidly subjected to high Notch signaling intensity when transferred to lymphopenic hosts, even before differentiating into phenotypically defined MZB cells (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Transcript abundance for Cr2 (encoding CD21, a Notch target gene) and Fcer2a (encoding CD23) paralleled CD21 and CD23 protein expression as used for purification, with the exception of day 4 intermediate cells and day 8 FoB-like cells from Rag2–/– recipients that had intermediate levels of these transcripts (Figure 5E). All donor-derived B cell subsets recovered from Rag2–/– as compared with B6 recipients (including FoB-like cells) showed increased expression of the Notch target genes Cr2, Dtx1, Hes1, and Hes5, similar to host MZB cells, consistent with the early induction of a Notch signature upon exposure of FoB cells to lymphopenic niches. Interestingly, Myc expression was not increased in day 4 sorted intermediate cells from Rag2–/– animals, despite Myc being a conserved Notch target in normal and malignant B cells (Figure 5F and refs. 28, 35). Thus, Myc induction was delayed in B cells compared with other Notch target genes, coinciding with an equally delayed onset of proliferation. Together, these data indicate that FoB cells transferred into lymphopenic mice efficiently interacted with Notch ligands, adopting a MZB cell phenotype and a full MZB cell transcriptomic state. This phenomenon was magnified and accelerated in lymphopenic as compared with lymphoid-replete mice, suggesting increased access to Notch ligands during the B cell response to lymphopenia.

Dll1-Notch2 interactions are essential to support B cell transdifferentiation and proliferation in lymphopenic mice. We next assessed functionally whether FoB transdifferentiation into MZ-like B cells and their subsequent proliferation in lymphopenic environments required Notch signaling. We transferred FoB cells into B6 or Rag2–/– recipients treated either with an isotype control or an anti-Notch2 antibody, which efficiently blocks ligand-induced cleavage and activation of Notch2 receptors in vivo (28, 36, 37). In Rag2–/– hosts that received anti–Notch2 as compared with control antibodies, phenotypic changes associated with transdifferentiation of FoB cells into MZ-like B cells were completely abrogated (Figure 6, A–D). Anti-Notch2 antibodies blocked upregulated expression of CD21 encoded by the Cr2 gene, a conserved direct transcriptional target of Notch signaling (35, 38, 39). Notch2 inhibition also blocked CD1d upregulation, CD23 and sIgD downregulation, and subsequent homeostatic proliferation. Indeed, transferred FoB cells preserved their original phenotype just as in lymphoid-replete B6 recipients. Thus, both B cell transdifferentiation and homeostatic proliferation in lymphopenic spleens required Notch2 signaling.

Figure 6 Notch2 signals are required for the transdifferentiation of follicular B cells into marginal zone–like B cells in lymphopenic recipients. Congenically marked CD45.1+ FoB cells were labeled with CTV and adoptively transferred into B6 or Rag2–/– hosts treated with isotype control or anti-Notch2 antibodies on days 0, 3, and 6 after transfer. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots depicting live CD45.1+CD19+CD93– donor-derived mature B cells recovered at day 8 from B6 or indicated Rag2–/– recipients. (B) Percentage of CD45.1+ MZB cells at day 8 in each recipient group. Data shown as mean ± SEM. (C) Histograms depicting cell surface expression of markers and CTV dilution among donor-derived CD45.1+ B cells in B6 (black), Rag2–/– recipients treated with isotype control antibodies (Iso, red), or Rag2–/– recipients treated with anti-Notch2 antibodies (green). Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Quantification of the MFI for the indicated markers. (B and D) *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA. Each data point represents an individual mouse.

Next, we evaluated which Notch ligands drive Notch2-mediated signaling in B cells exposed to lymphopenia. Normal MZB cells rely on the interaction of Notch2 receptors with Dll1 Notch ligands, although Dll4 Notch ligands are also expressed in the spleen and could become engaged in the setting of lymphopenia (24, 40). To address this question, we transferred FoB cells into Rag2–/– recipients treated with anti-Dll1 and/or anti-Dll4 antibodies, which specifically inhibit Dll1 or Dll4 in vivo (Figure 7A and refs. 37, 41). Anti-Dll1 antibodies profoundly inhibited all phenotypic changes and subsequent proliferation induced by lymphopenia in FoB cells. In contrast, Dll4 blockade alone had no impact on transdifferentiation and proliferation of FoB cells in Rag2–/– recipients and did not augment the effects of anti-Dll1 antibodies (Figure 7, B–D). Thus, Dll1-Notch2 interactions were the major drivers of the Notch-mediated B cell response to lymphopenia.

Figure 7 B cell homeostatic responses to lymphopenia depends on Delta-like 1 Notch ligands. Congenically marked CD45.2+ FoB cells were labeled with eF450 and adoptively transferred into B6-CD45.1 or Rag2–/– recipients treated with isotype control or anti-Dll1, anti-Dll4, or both antibodies at days 0, 3, and 6 after transfer. Flow cytometric analysis of recipient spleens was performed at day 8 after transfer. (A) Experimental model. (B) Representative flow cytometry plots gated on CD45.2+CD19+CD93– live donor-derived B cells recovered at day 8 from B6-CD45.1 mice or CD19+CD93– B cells from indicated Rag2–/– recipient groups. (C) Percentage of donor-derived marginal zone–like B cells at day 8 in each recipient group. Each data point represents an individual mouse. Data shown as mean ± SEM. (D) Histograms depicting cell surface expression of the indicated markers and eF450 dilution among donor-derived B cells from indicated B6-CD45.1 or Rag2–/– recipients. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA.

Dll1-expressing Ccl19-Cre+ stromal cells drive the B cell response to lymphopenia. Past work in steady-state conditions identified a rare subset of nonhematopoietic fibroblastic stromal cells lineage-traced with a Ccl19-Cre transgene as the critical source of Dll1 for MZB cell homeostasis (24). Thus, we wondered to what extent these cells function as an immunological niche whose accessibility controls the B cell response to lymphopenia. To test this hypothesis, we crossed Ccl19-Cre Dll1fl/fl mice to a Rag2–/– background and adoptively transferred purified FoB cells into their progeny. Acquisition of a CD1dhiCD21hiCD23lo MZB-like phenotype was profoundly inhibited in Ccl19-Cre Dll1fl/fl Rag2–/– recipients as compared with Rag2–/– littermate recipients at day 8 after transfer (Figure 8, A–D). Ccl19-Cre–mediated Dll1 inactivation blocked B cell transdifferentiation to a similar extent as systemic anti-Dll1 antibodies. We also analyzed the differentiation of transferred CD45.1+ B cells into plasma cells and found donor-derived plasma cells in the spleen of Rag2–/– hosts but not in Rag2–/– hosts treated with anti-Dll1 antibodies or upon Dll1 inactivation in Ccl19-Cre+ stromal cells (Figure 8, E–G). Furthermore, donor-derived B cells lost their tight association with the marginal sinus in Ccl19-Cre Dll1fl/fl Rag2–/– as compared with Rag2–/– hosts (Figure 8H). Thus, transdifferentiation of FoB cells into MZ-like B cells and subsequent plasma cell differentiation in lymphopenic environments required Dll1/Notch2 signals provided predominantly by a Ccl19-Cre+ stromal cell niche.

Figure 8 Stroma-derived Dll1 Notch ligands drive B cell transdifferentiation and plasma cell differentiation in lymphopenic recipients. B6 versus Rag2–/– versus Rag2–/– crossed to Ccl19-Cre Dll1fl/fl hosts were treated with isotype control or anti-Dll1 antibodies at days 0, 3, and 6 after transfer of purified B6-CD45.1 FoB cells. Flow cytometry and immunofluorescence imaging were performed on recipient splenocytes at day 8 after transfer. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots depicting live CD45.1+CD19+CD93– donor-derived mature B cells recovered at day 8 from B6 or indicated Rag2–/– recipients. (B) Percentage and (C) absolute numbers of CD45.1+ MZB cells at day 8 in each recipient group. (D) Histograms depicting cell surface expression of markers and CTV dilution on donor derived CD45.1+ B cells in B6 (black), Rag2–/– (red), or indicated Rag2–/– recipients. (E) Representative flow cytometry plots showing live donor-derived CD138+ plasma cells at day 8 in B6 or indicated Rag2–/– recipients. (F) Percentage and (G) absolute numbers of donor-derived plasma cells at day 8 in each recipient group. (H) Immunofluorescence microscopy of spleen sections of B6, Rag2–/–, and Rag2–/– Ccl19-Cre Dll1fl/fl recipients at day 8 after adoptive transfer, with labeled CD45.1+ cells (green), CTV (blue), CD169 (white), and laminin (red). Dotted regions are magnified in the second row of images. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are from 2 independent experiments. (B, F, and G) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA. Each data point represents an individual mouse.

To further evaluate the spatial requirements driving the response of B cells to stromal Notch ligands in the lymphopenic spleen, we tested whether a selective lack of B cells in the MZ was sufficient to support the transdifferentiation of adoptively transferred FoB cells into MZ-like B cells. To this end, we used Mb1-Cre Notch2fl/fl recipients that selectively lack MZB cells (due to the role of Notch2 in MZB cell homeostasis) but have a preserved FoB cell compartment. We compared the fate of FoB cells transferred into these mice with B6 or Rag2–/– recipients (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Interestingly, FoB cells underwent MZB cell transdifferentiation only in lymphopenic Rag2–/– hosts and not in B6 or in Mb1-Cre Notch2fl/fl recipients (Supplemental Figure 3C). These data indicate that access to a B cell–poor MZ compartment is not sufficient to support FoB-to-MZB cell transdifferentiation. Instead, we speculate that access to stromal Notch ligands in the FoB cell compartment is essential for the B cell response to lymphopenia and the subsequent acquisition of MZ-like B cell characteristics.