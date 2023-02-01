FAM117B promotes gastric cancer growth and drug resistance by targeting the KEAP1/NRF2 signaling pathway

FAM117B promotes the growth and chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells. To study the role of FAM117B in gastric cancer cells, shFAM117B (#1 and #2) and FAM117B overexpression plasmids were used to silence and overexpress FAM117B in HGC-27, AGS, and SNU-668 cells. As shown in Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1A (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158705DS1), shFAM117B (#1 and #2) and FAM117B overexpression plasmids exhibited strong knockdown and overexpression efficiency, respectively. Subsequently, we investigated the role of FAM117B in regulating the growth and chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells. Figure 1, C–G; Supplemental Figure 1, B–E; and Supplemental Table 1 show that the growth ability, colony formation ability, and chemoresistance of cells with FAM117B knockdown were significantly weakened, while those of FAM117B-overexpressed cells were markedly enhanced. Moreover, restoring FAM117B expression could abolish FAM117B knockdown–induced gastric cancer cell growth inhibition and chemosensitization (Supplemental Figure 2, A–G, and Supplemental Table 2). These data suggest that FAM117B can promote the growth and chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells.

Figure 1 FAM117B promotes the growth and chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells. (A and B) FAM117B protein levels in HGC-27 and AGS cells transfected with FAM117B shRNAs (#1 and #2) or overexpression plasmids (n = 3 independent experiments). (C and D) Cell growth ability of HGC-27 and AGS cells with FAM117B knockdown or overexpression (n = 3 independent experiments). (E) Colony formation ability of HGC-27 and AGS cells with FAM117B knockdown or overexpression (n = 3 independent experiments). (F and G) Therapeutic efficacy of 5-FU and oxaliplatin on HGC-27 and AGS cells with FAM117B knockdown or overexpression (n = 3 independent experiments). Data are shown as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, significant difference vs. shControl or Vector group. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (2 groups) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (more than 2 groups).

FAM117B activates KEAP1/NRF2 signaling in gastric cancer cells. Previous studies have shown that the KEAP1/NRF2 signaling pathway affects the growth and chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells (12, 13). We then investigated whether FAM117B regulates KEAP1/NRF2 signaling in gastric cancer cells. As shown in Figure 2, A and B; Supplemental Figure 1F; and Supplemental Figure 3, NRF2 protein levels were downregulated when FAM117B was silenced, while upregulated when FAM117B was overexpressed, and in the meantime, the protein levels of KEAP1 remained unchanged (Figure 2, A and B). Restoring FAM117B expression could abolish FAM117B knockdown–induced NRF2 protein inhibition in gastric cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). The nucleoplasmic separation experiment showed that the NRF2 protein levels in both cytoplasm and nucleus were downregulated by FAM117B knockdown and upregulated by FAM117B overexpression (Figure 2, C and D). In addition, we found that the mRNA levels of NRF2 target genes were downregulated and upregulated in cells with FAM117B knockdown and overexpression, respectively (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 1G). These data demonstrate that FAM117B activates KEAP1/NRF2 signaling in gastric cancer cells.

Figure 2 FAM117B activates KEAP1/NRF2 signaling in gastric cancer cells. (A and B) Protein levels of NRF2 and KEAP1 in HGC-27 and AGS cells with FAM117B knockdown or overexpression (n = 3 independent experiments). (C and D) Protein levels of NRF2 in cytoplasm and nucleus of HGC-27 and AGS cells with FAM117B knockdown or overexpression (n = 3 independent experiments). (E) mRNA levels of NRF2 target genes in HGC-27 and AGS cells with FAM117B knockdown or overexpression (n = 3 independent experiments). The colors of the heatmap represent values of –ΔΔCt. Data are shown as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, significant difference vs. shControl or Vector group. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (2 groups) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (more than 2 groups).

FAM117B activates KEAP1/NRF2 signaling by decreasing ubiquitin-proteasome degradation of NRF2 in gastric cancer cells. Next, we studied how FAM117B regulates NRF2 protein levels in gastric cancer cells. First, quantitative PCR (qPCR) assay was used to detect mRNA levels of NRF2 in HGC-27 and AGS cells. As shown in Figure 3, A and B, the changes in FAM117B protein levels did not affect the expression of NRF2 mRNA, indicating that FAM117B did not elevate the protein level of NRF2 through transcriptional regulation. Therefore, we hypothesized that FAM117B might affect the NRF2 protein level through the degradation pathway. Figure 3C shows that MG132 (a proteasomal inhibitor) deprived shFAM117B #2 of the ability to reduce NRF2 protein levels in cells. The cycloheximide assay showed that knockdown or overexpression of FAM117B shortened or prolonged the half-life of NRF2 protein degradation, respectively (Figure 3, D and E). We also examined the effect of FAM117B on NRF2 ubiquitination in HGC-27 and AGS cells; as shown in Figure 3, F and G, FAM117B knockdown markedly upregulated the ubiquitination levels of NRF2, and FAM117B overexpression significantly downregulated it. These data indicate that FAM117B activates KEAP1/NRF2 signaling by decreasing ubiquitin-proteasome degradation of NRF2 in gastric cancer cells.

Figure 3 FAM117B activates KEAP1/NRF2 signaling by decreasing ubiquitin-proteasome degradation of NRF2 in gastric cancer cells. (A and B) mRNA levels of NRF2 in HGC-27 and AGS cells with FAM117B knockdown or overexpression (n = 3 independent experiments). (C) HGC-27 and AGS cells expressing FAM117B shRNA #2 were treated with or without MG132 (20 μM); Western blot was used to detect the NRF2 protein levels (n = 3 independent experiments). (D and E) NRF2 degradation half-life of HGC-27 and AGS cells with FAM117B knockdown or overexpression (n = 3 independent experiments). (F and G) NRF2 ubiquitination levels of HGC-27 and AGS cells with FAM117B knockdown or overexpression (n = 3 independent experiments). Data are shown as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, significant difference vs. shControl or Vector group. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (2 groups) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (more than 2 groups).

FAM117B competes with NRF2 for KEAP1 binding in gastric cancer cells. Given that the ubiquitination degradation of NRF2 is regulated by KEAP1, we surmised that FAM117B-induced upregulation of NRF2 was dependent on KEAP1. As shown in Figure 4, A and B, shFAM117B #2 lost its ability to downregulate NRF2 protein levels in KEAP1-silenced cells, suggesting that FAM117B regulates NRF2 in a KEAP1-dependent manner. The immunofluorescence assay showed that FAM117B and KEAP1 were colocalized in the cytoplasm of HGC-27 and AGS cells (Figure 4C). The immunoprecipitation assay showed that endogenous FAM117B protein was able to interact with endogenous KEAP1 protein (Figure 4, D and E). Moreover, HA-tagged FAM117B interacted with FLAG-tagged KEAP1 in HEK293T cells (Figure 4F). To demonstrate whether FAM117B is directly bound to KEAP1, the GST pull-down assay was performed. As shown in Figure 4G, GST-KEAP1 protein, but not GST protein, could pull down purified FAM117B protein, suggesting that FAM117B directly binds to KEAP1. Subsequently, we investigated whether FAM117B could impede the binding of NRF2 to KEAP1 in HGC-27 and AGS cells. Figure 4, H and I, shows that FAM117B knockdown or overexpression promoted or inhibited the binding of KEAP1 to NRF2, respectively. We then asked why FAM117B could compete with NRF2 to bind KEAP1. To this end, the microscale thermophoresis assay was used to detect the affinity between FAM117B and KEAP1 and the affinity between NRF2 and KEAP1. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, the affinity between NRF2 and KEAP1 (K D = 4.69 ± 0.19 μM) was stronger than that between FAM117B and KEAP1 (K D = 7.97 ± 0.43 μM). Considering that NRF2 has 2 motifs (ETGE and DLG) that can bind KEAP1, we truncated the DLG motif of NRF2, then detected the affinity between truncated NRF2 (NRF2ΔDLG) and KEAP1. However, the affinity between NRF2ΔDLG and KEAP1 (K D = 5.28 ± 0.37 μM) was still stronger than that between FAM117B and KEAP1 (Supplemental Figure 4C). These results did not seem to explain why FAM117B competed with NRF2 for KEAP1 binding. Subsequently, we analyzed the protein levels of FAM117B and NRF2 in gastric cancer tumor tissues and gastric cancer cells and found that the protein levels of FAM117B in gastric cancer tumor tissues and gastric cancer cells were significantly higher than that of NRF2 (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). We hypothesized that the higher protein level of FAM117B in gastric cancer could compensate for the lower affinity between FAM117B and KEAP1. These results reveal that FAM117B competes with NRF2 for KEAP1 binding in gastric cancer cells.

Figure 4 FAM117B competes with NRF2 for KEAP1 binding in gastric cancer cells. (A and B) NRF2 protein levels in HGC-27 and AGS cells expressing indicated shRNAs (n = 3 independent experiments). (C) Immunofluorescence assay (n = 3 independent experiments). Scale bars: 10 μm. (D and E) Binding of endogenous FAM117B to KEAP1 in HGC-27 and AGS cells (n = 3 independent experiments). (F) Binding of exogenous HA-FAM117B-WT to FLAG-KEAP1-WT in HEK293T cells (n = 3 independent experiments). (G) Binding of purified GST-KEAP1-WT to purified FAM117B (n = 3 independent experiments). (H and I) Binding levels of FAM117B or NRF2 to KEAP1 in HGC-27 and AGS cells with FAM117B knockdown or overexpression (n = 3 independent experiments). ***P < 0.001, significant difference vs. shControl or Vector group. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (2 groups) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (more than 2 groups).

FAM117B binds to the DGR domain of KEAP1 through its ETGE motif. Previous studies have shown that KEAP1 contains 5 functional domains: the NTR (amino acids 1–60), BTB (amino acids 61–179), IVR (amino acids 180–314), DGR (amino acids 315–598), and CTR (amino acids 599–624) domains (14). To determine which domains of KEAP1 bind to FAM117B, FLAG-tagged KEAP1-WT and functional domain–truncated mutant plasmids (Figure 5A) were constructed and cotransfected into HEK293T cells with HA-tagged FAM117B-WT (HA-FAM117B-WT) plasmids, and then the immunoprecipitation assay was performed. As shown in Figure 5B, HA-FAM117B-WT protein could not bind to FLAG-KEAP1-M4 mutant protein (DGR domain deletion), indicating that the DGR domain of KEAP1 is essential for its interaction with FAM117B.

Figure 5 FAM117B binds to the DGR domain of KEAP1 through its ETGE motif. (A) Diagram of WT and truncated mutants of KEAP1. (B) Binding of exogenous HA-FAM117B-WT to FLAG-KEAP1-WT or truncated mutants in HEK293T cells (n = 3 independent experiments). (C) ETGE motif of FAM117B in different species. (D–G) Interaction of the ETGE motifs of NRF2 and FAM117B with crystal structure of KEAP1-DGR. (H) Diagram of WT and mutants of FAM117B. (I) Binding of exogenous FLAG-KEAP1-DGR to HA-FAM117B-WT or mutants in HEK293T cells (n = 3 independent experiments).

In order to study the functional motifs of FAM117B that bind with the DGR domain of KEAP1, the amino acid sequences of FAM117B proteins from different species were analyzed. Figure 5C shows that the FAM117B proteins of these different species contained the ETGE motif. Since NRF2 binds to the DGR domain of KEAP1 mainly through its ETGE motif, we hypothesized that the ETGE motif of FAM117B protein might have similar function. To test this hypothesis, the bindings of NRF2 peptide containing the ETGE motif and FAM117B peptide containing the same motif to the DGR domain of KEAP1 were analyzed by molecular docking. As shown in Figure 5, D–G, both NRF2 and FAM117B peptides containing the ETGE motif bound to the same active site in the DGR domain of KEAP1, and interacted with key amino acids (Ser508, Arg415, Arg483, Ser555, Ser602, Arg380, Ser363, Asn382) within the active site, suggesting that the ETGE motif of FAM117B may be an essential motif for binding to KEAP1. To verify this, we constructed HA-tagged FAM117B-WT and different mutant plasmids (Figure 5H), then cotransfected these plasmids into HEK293T cells with FLAG-tagged KEAP1 DGR (FLAG-KEAP1-DGR) plasmids. Figure 5I shows that HA-FAM117B-M1 (ETGE motif deletion), HA-FAM117B-M2 (E359A), HA-FAM117B-M3 (T360A), HA-FAM117B-M4 (G361A), and HA-FAM117B-M5 (E362A) proteins could not bind to FLAG-KEAP1-DGR protein, indicating that the ETGE motif of FAM117B is essential for its binding to the DGR domain of KEAP1. These results demonstrate that FAM117B binds to the DGR domain of KEAP1 through its ETGE motif.

The ETGE motif of FAM117B activates KEAP1/NRF2 signaling and promotes the growth and chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells. To study the effect of the ETGE motif of FAM117B on regulation of KEAP1/NRF2 signaling in gastric cancer cells, HA-tagged FAM117B WT and ETGE mutants were expressed in HGC-27 and AGS cells, and then the protein levels of NRF2 and the mRNA levels of its downstream target genes were detected by Western blot and qPCR assays. As shown in Figure 6, A–C, HA-FAM117B-WT could upregulate the protein levels of NRF2 and the mRNA levels of its downstream target genes, while the HA-FAM117B-ETGE mutants did not have the same effect, suggesting that the ETGE motif of FAM117B is essential for its regulation of KEAP1/NRF2 signaling. Subsequently, we investigated the role of the ETGE motif of FAM117B in regulating the growth and chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells. As shown in Figure 6, D–H, and Supplemental Table 3, HA-FAM117B-WT was able to promote the growth, colony formation ability, and chemoresistance of HGC-27 and AGS cells, while HA-FAM117B-ETGE mutants lost these functions. In addition, we found that the ETGE motif of FAM117B was also able to promote the growth and chemoresistance of HGC-27 cell–derived xenografts (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). These data indicate that FAM117B can activate KEAP1/NRF2 signaling and promote the growth and chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells through its ETGE motif.

Figure 6 The ETGE motif of FAM117B activates KEAP1/NRF2 signaling and promotes the growth and chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells. (A and B) Protein levels of NRF2 in HGC-27 and AGS cells transfected with HA-FAM117B-WT or mutant plasmids (n = 3 independent experiments). (C) mRNA levels of NRF2 target genes in HGC-27 and AGS cells transfected with HA-FAM117B-WT or mutant plasmids (n = 3 independent experiments). The colors of the heatmap represent values of –ΔΔCt. (D and E) Cell growth ability of HGC-27 and AGS cells transfected with HA-FAM117B-WT or mutant plasmids (n = 3 independent experiments). (F) Colony formation ability of HGC-27 and AGS cells transfected with HA-FAM117B-WT or mutant plasmids (n = 3 independent experiments). (G and H) Therapeutic efficacy of 5-FU and oxaliplatin to HGC-27 and AGS cells transfected with HA-FAM117B-WT or mutant plasmids (n = 3 independent experiments). ***P < 0.001, significant difference vs. Vector group. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test.

FAM117B promotes the growth of gastric cancer cells via regulation of KEAP1/NRF2 signaling. To investigate whether FAM117B-induced growth of gastric cancer cells was NRF2 dependent, FAM117B was overexpressed in NRF2-silenced gastric cancer cells, and then the abilities of cell growth and colony formation were detected. As shown in Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7A, FAM117B significantly upregulated the protein levels of NRF2 in shControl–gastric cancer cells, while having no marked effect on the protein levels of NRF2 in NRF2-silenced cells. Moreover, the abilities of cell growth and colony formation in shControl–gastric cancer cells with FAM117B overexpression were significantly enhanced, while overexpression of FAM117B did not show similar effects in NRF2-silenced cells (Figure 7, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). We also found that FAM117B overexpression downregulated ROS levels in shControl–gastric cancer cells, but not in NRF2-silenced cells (Supplemental Figure 8), indicating that FAM117B induces NRF2 to regulate ROS levels in gastric cancer cells. Subsequently, we constructed the shControl + Vector, shControl + FAM117B, shNRF2 + Vector, and shNRF2 + FAM117B–HGC-27 and SNU-668 cell–derived xenografts and observed their growth (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 7D). As shown in Figure 7, G–M, and Supplemental Figure 7, E–K, FAM117B significantly promoted the growth of shControl–HGC-27 and SNU-668 cell–derived xenografts but did not have this effect on shNRF2–HGC-27 and SNU-668 cell–derived xenografts. Moreover, the immunohistochemical (IHC) experiment showed that FAM117B markedly promoted the protein levels of NRF2 and positive rates of Ki67 in shControl–HGC-27 cell–derived xenografts but had no effect on these 2 proteins in shNRF2–HGC-27 cell–derived xenografts (Supplemental Figure 9). In addition, we evaluated the angiogenesis and cell apoptosis of these xenografts. As shown in Supplemental Figure 10, FAM117B could significantly promote angiogenesis and inhibit cell apoptosis in shControl–HGC-27 cell–derived xenografts, while it lost the ability to promote angiogenesis and inhibit cell apoptosis in shNRF2–HGC-27 cell–derived xenografts, indicating that FAM117B-induced angiogenesis promotion and cell apoptosis inhibition effects rely on NRF2. These data suggest that FAM117B-induced growth of gastric cancer cells is NRF2 dependent.

Figure 7 FAM117B promotes the growth of gastric cancer cells via regulation of KEAP1/NRF2 signaling. (A) Protein levels of NRF2 in HGC-27 and AGS cells transfected with shControl + Vector, shControl + FAM117B, shNRF2 + Vector, and shNRF2 + FAM117B (n = 3 independent experiments). (B and C) Cell growth ability of HGC-27 and AGS cells transfected with shControl + Vector, shControl + FAM117B, shNRF2 + Vector, and shNRF2 + FAM117B (n = 3 independent experiments). (D and E) Colony formation ability of HGC-27 and AGS cells transfected with shControl + Vector, shControl + FAM117B, shNRF2 + Vector, and shNRF2 + FAM117B (n = 3 independent experiments). (F) Schematic diagram of the in vivo study. (G) Image of tumors (n = 6 per group). (H–L) Growth curves of tumor volume (n = 6 per group). (M) Tumor weight (n = 6 per group). ***P < 0.001, significant difference vs. shControl + Vector group. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test.

FAM117B promotes the chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells via regulation of KEAP1/NRF2 signaling. To study whether FAM117B-induced chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells was NRF2 dependent, MTT assay was performed. As shown in Figure 8, A and B; Supplemental Figure 11, A and B; and Supplemental Table 4, after overexpression of FAM117B in shControl–gastric cancer cells, the sensitivities of cells to fluorouracil (5-FU) and oxaliplatin were markedly reduced, while FAM117B overexpression did not significantly diminish the sensitivities of shNRF2–gastric cancer cells to these 2 drugs. Subsequently, the shControl + Vector, shControl + FAM117B, shNRF2 + Vector, and shNRF2 + FAM117B–HGC-27 and SNU-668 cell–derived xenograft models were constructed to further validate that FAM117B-induced chemoresistance was NRF2 dependent (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 11C). The results of in vivo experiments showed that 5-FU had a marked inhibitory effect on the growth of xenografts in the shControl + Vector group but had no similar inhibitory effect in the shControl + FAM117B group (Figure 8, D–J, and Supplemental Figure 11, D–J). Meanwhile, as with the shNRF2 + Vector group, 5-FU still exhibited a strong inhibitory effect on the growth of xenografts in the shNRF2 + FAM117B group (Figure 8, D–J, and Supplemental Figure 11, D–J). In addition, we found that 5-FU significantly inhibited the positive rates of Ki67 in xenograft tissues of the shControl + Vector, shNRF2 + Vector, and shNRF2 + FAM117B groups but had no effect on Ki67 in xenograft tissues of the shControl + FAM117B group (Supplemental Figure 12). These data indicate that FAM117B-induced chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells is NRF2 dependent.

Figure 8 FAM117B promotes the chemoresistance of gastric cancer cells via regulation of KEAP1/NRF2 signaling. (A and B) Therapeutic efficacy of 5-FU and oxaliplatin to HGC-27 and AGS cells transfected with shControl + Vector, shControl + FAM117B, shNRF2 + Vector, and shNRF2 + FAM117B (n = 3 independent experiments). (C) Schematic diagram of the in vivo study. (D) Image of tumors (n = 6 per group). (E–I) Growth curves of tumor volume (n = 6 per group). (J) Tumor weight (n = 6 per group). Data are shown as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, significant difference vs. PBS group. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test.

FAM117B and NRF2 are both overexpressed in gastric cancer tissues, and their co-overexpression represents a factor for poor prognosis. The protein levels of FAM117B and NRF2 in tumor tissues and matched adjacent normal tissues of gastric cancer patients were detected by Western blot. As shown in Supplemental Figure 13, A–C, the protein levels of FAM117B and NRF2 in gastric cancer tumor tissues were significantly higher than those in adjacent normal tissues. Subsequently, tumor samples were divided into 2 groups, low FAM117B protein level and high FAM117B protein level, and NRF2 protein levels in these 2 groups were analyzed. Supplemental Figure 13D shows that the protein level of NRF2 in the group with a high FAM117B protein level was significantly higher than that in the group with a low FAM117B protein level. The Spearman correlation analysis demonstrated a strong correlation between the protein levels of FAM117B and NRF2 in gastric cancer tissues (Supplemental Figure 13E).

Next, the IHC assay was used to detect the protein levels of FAM117B and NRF2 of tumor tissue and adjacent normal tissues in gastric cancer microarrays (SOB cohort and AFB cohort). As shown in Figure 9, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 14, A–D, the IHC scores of FAM117B and NRF2 in gastric cancer tumor tissues were significantly higher than those in adjacent normal tissues. Subsequently, we divided the tumor tissues into a high IHC score group and a low IHC score group, then analyzed the IHC scores of NRF2 in these 2 groups. As shown in Figure 9E and Supplemental Figure 14E, the NRF2 IHC score of the group with a high FAM117B score was significantly higher than that of the group with a low FAM117B score. The Spearman correlation analysis indicated a significant correlation between the IHC scores of FAM117B and NRF2 in gastric cancer tissues (Figure 9F and Supplemental Figure 14F). Moreover, we also analyzed the IHC scores of FAM117B and NRF2 of gastric cancer tumor tissues in various clinical stages. As shown in Figure 9, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 14, G and H, the IHC scores of FAM117B and NRF2 in stages 2–4 were significantly higher than those in stage 1, indicating that FAM117B and NRF2 protein levels positively correlate with clinical stage.

Figure 9 FAM117B and NRF2 are both overexpressed in gastric cancer tissues, and their co-overexpression represents a factor for poor prognosis. (A–D) FAM117B and NRF2 IHC scores of tumor tissues (n = 104) and adjacent normal tissues (n = 76) in SOB cohort. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) IHC scores of NRF2 in tumor tissues with low (n = 25) or high (n = 79) FAM117B IHC score. (F) Spearman correlation analysis of FAM117B and NRF2 IHC scores in tumor tissues (n = 104). (G and H) IHC scores of FAM117B and NRF2 in tumor tissues with clinical stage 1 (n = 10), stage 2 (n = 29), stage 3 (n = 61), and stage 4 (n = 3). One patient’s clinical stage information was missing. (I–K) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis. Data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 indicate significant difference. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (2 groups), 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (more than 2 groups), 2-tailed Spearman test, or log-rank test.

The Kaplan-Meier survival analysis showed that patients with high FAM117B IHC scores had a markedly shorter overall survival than those with low FAM117B IHC scores (Figure 9I and Supplemental Figure 14I). Moreover, patients with high NRF2 IHC scores also had significantly shorter overall survival (Figure 9J and Supplemental Figure 14J). We then divided the patients into 4 groups: low FAM117B/low NRF2 IHC scores; low FAM117B/high NRF2 IHC scores; high FAM117B/low NRF2 IHC scores; and high FAM117B/high NRF2 IHC scores. As shown in Figure 9K and Supplemental Figure 14K, patients with high FAM117B and high NRF2 IHC scores in tumor tissues had the shortest overall survival. The univariate Cox regression analysis and multivariate Cox regression analysis revealed that patients with high FAM117B and high NRF2 IHC scores had a markedly high risk of death (Supplemental Table 5). These data demonstrate that FAM117B and NRF2 are both overexpressed in gastric cancer tissues, and their co-overexpression represents an independent factor for poor prognosis.