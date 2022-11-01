BAF60c prevents abdominal aortic aneurysm formation through epigenetic control of vascular smooth muscle cell homeostasis

Materials and reagents. Rabbit Abs for BAF60c (catalog ab171075), SM α-actin (catalog ab119952), calponin (catalog ab46794), SM22α (catalog ab103135), BRG1 (catalog ab110641), and BCL2 (catalog ab182858) were purchased from Abcam. CD45 Abs (catalog 550539) were purchased from BD Biosciences. Mac2 Abs (catalog 14-5301-85), rhodamine phalloidin (catalog R415), and myocardin Abs (catalog PA5-67810) were purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Abs against SRF (catalog 5147), P300 (catalog 70088), BAF155 (catalog 11956), BAF170 (catalog 12760), BAF47 (catalog 91735), P300(catalog 54062), NF-κB P65 (catalog 8242), phosphorylated NF-κB P65 (p-P65, catalog 3033), phosphorylated IKKα/β (p-IKKα/β) (catalog 2697), IKKα (catalog 11930), NF-κB1 P105/P50 (catalog 13586), acetyl-histone H3 (Lys9) (H3K9ac, catalog 9649), di-methyl-histone H3 (Lys9) (H3K9me2, catalog 4658), acetyl-histone H3 (Lys27) (H3K27ac, catalog 8173), tri-methyl-histone H3 (Lys27) (H3K27me3, catalog 9733), HDCA1 (catalog 5356), HDAC2 (catalog 5113), KLF5 (catalog 51586), β-actin (rabbit mAb, catalog 4970; and mouse mAb, catalog 3700), GAPDH (catalog 5174), and rabbit IgG (catalog 2729) were purchased from Cell Signaling Technology (CST). Ang II (catalog H-1706) was from Bachem. Recombinant human TGF-β1 (catalog 100-21C) was from PeproTech. Recombinant human PDGF-BB (catalog 220-BB-010) and TNF-α (catalog 210-TA) were from R&D Systems. Cycloheximide (14126) was from Cayman Chemical. Hydrogen peroxide (30% in water, BP2633500) was from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Plasmid pcDNA3-KLF5 (40917) was from Addgene.

Human aortic samples. Detailed information for human aortic tissues from AAA patients or organ donors is given in Supplemental Table 1.

Animals and murine AAA models. Baf60cfl/fl mice on a C57BL/6J background were described previously (49). In brief, exon 2 of the mouse Baf60c gene was flanked with 2 loxP sites. Myh11-CreERT2 (50) (strain 019079) and Apoe–/– mice (B6.129P2-Apoetm1Unc/J, strain 002052) were purchased from Jackson Laboratory. Myh11-CreERT2 Baf60cfl/fl mice on a C57BL/6J background were generated by crossbreeding female Baf60cfl/fl mice with male Myh11-CreERT2 mice. Myh11-CreERT2 Baf60cfl/fl mice were next crossbred with Apoe–/– mice to generate Myh11-CreERT2 Baf60cfl/fl Apoe–/– mice. Because the Cre transgene was inserted into the Y chromosome (50), only male Myh11-CreERT2 Baf60cfl/fl mice could be generated, and accordingly, only male mice were used in this study. Male Myh11-CreERT2 Baf60cfl/fl and Baf60cfl/fl mice with or without Apoe–/– were intraperitoneally injected with tamoxifen (MilliporeSigma, T5648, 75 mg/kg/d) for 5 consecutive days to generate VSMC-specific Baf60c-KO (Baf60cSMKO, Baf60cSMKO Apoe–/–) and floxed control (Baf60cfl/fl, Baf60cfl/fl Apoe–/–) mice for the current study. Mice were allowed 9 days to clear the excess tamoxifen and subjected to murine AAA models.

The Pcsk9/Ang II–induced AAA model was implemented as previously described (3, 36, 51). Briefly, 8- to 10-week-old male C57BL/6J mice were injected intraperitoneally with 2 × 1011 genomic copies of adeno-associated virus carrying a gain-of-function mutation of mouse Pcsk9 (AAV-Pcsk9.D377Y, Penn Vector Core, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA) and switched to a Western diet containing 0.2% cholesterol by weight (TD.88137, Envigo) to induce hypercholesterolemia. Two weeks after AAV injection, Ang II (Bachem, H-1706, 1000 ng/kg/min) was subcutaneously infused into mice via mini-pumps (Alzet, model 2004) for 4 weeks. The suprarenal abdominal aortas for Western blot were perfused with PBS+2% heparin to remove excessive blood, followed by protein extraction.

The Ang II–induced AAA model was implemented as previously described (17, 52). Briefly, 16-week-old male Baf60cSMKO Apoe–/– and Baf60cfl/fl Apoe–/– mice were subcutaneously implanted with mini-pumps (Alzet, model 2004) to infuse Ang II (1000 ng/kg/min) for 4 weeks. Blood pressure was monitored weekly by a noninvasive tail-cuff method (Visitech BP-2000), as previously described (53).

The elastase-induced AAA model was implemented as previously described (54, 55). In brief, 10- to 12-week-old male Baf60cSMKO and Baf60cfl/fl mice were anesthetized by intraperitoneal injection of a mixture of ketamine (100 mg/kg) and xylazine (5 mg/kg). The infrarenal abdominal aorta was isolated and then surrounded with a sterile gauze presoaked with 30 μL of elastase (44 units/mL, MilliporeSigma, E1250). After 30 minutes of incubation, the gauze was removed, and the abdominal cavity was washed twice with sterile saline before suturing. Blood pressure was monitored weekly by tail cuff using Visitech BP-2000.

Two weeks after elastase exposure or 4 weeks after Ang II infusion, mice were euthanized and blood was collected by ventricle puncture before perfusion with saline and 10% buffered formalin in PBS through the left ventricle to remove the remaining blood; this was followed by isolation of the aortas for ex vivo measurements. The maximum external diameters of infrarenal abdominal aortas from the elastase-induced AAA model and suprarenal abdominal aortas from the Ang II–induced AAA model were determined. Maximum diameters 50% larger than those of the adjacent portion were considered as AAA (4, 36). The mice with rupture of the thoracic aorta were excluded from the calculation of Ang II–induced AAA incidence.

Plasma total cholesterol (TC) and triglyceride (TG) levels were measured at the end point by enzymatic kits (Wako Diagnostics). Serum MCP-1 and IL-6 levels were determined by ELISA at the Immunology Core at the University of Michigan.

Adenovirus infection of mouse suprarenal abdominal aorta. The mouse suprarenal abdominal aorta was infected with adenovirus through periadventitial delivery. Briefly, the mouse upper abdomen was open, and the suprarenal abdominal aorta was isolated. At this point, 50 μl of 22.5% w/v pluronic F-127 gel (56) loaded with 2 × 109 viral particles of Ad-GFP or Ad-BAF60c were placed around the suprarenal abdominal aorta. Before and 2 weeks after adenovirus infection, the aortic diameter was measured by ultrasound imaging at the Physiology and Phenotyping Core of the University of Michigan Medical Center.

Cell culture. HASMCs (CC-2571) from a 22-year-old male were purchased from Lonza and cultured in SMC growth medium 2 (Lonza, CC-3182) containing 5% fetal bovine serum (Lonza) and 1% penicillin/streptomycin solution (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 15140122) at 37°C, 5% CO 2 in a humidified cell culture incubator. HASMCs were used from passages 4 to 8 in all experiments. The rat embryonic thoracic aortic SMC line A7r5 was purchased from ATCC and cultured in DMEM/Nutrient Mixture F-12 (DMEM/F12) (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 11320-033) containing 10% FBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 50 mg/mL of a penicillin/streptomycin solution. Mouse BMDMs were obtained as previously described (57).

Histology. The suprarenal abdominal aortas from the Ang II–induced AAA model and the infrarenal abdominal aortas from the elastase-induced AAA model were excised. Human and murine aortic samples were fixed with 10% buffered formalin in PBS and then embedded in paraffin at the In Vivo Animal Core (IVAC) at the University of Michigan. The serial sections (5 μm thick, 200 μm apart) were deparaffinized, rehydrated, and stained with a Verhoeff–van Gieson (VVG) staining kit (Electron Microscopy Sciences) according to the manufacturer’s instructions for elastin assessment. Based on previous reports (4, 55), elastin degradation was graded as follows: 1, <25% degradation; 2, 25% to 50% degradation; 3, 50% to 75% degradation; and 4, >75% degradation.

For immunostaining, the rehydrated sections were boiled for 15 minutes in citrate buffer (pH 6.0) (Invitrogen, 00-5000) for epitope retrieval. After blocking with 5% donkey serum in PBS for 1 hour at room temperature, the sections were incubated with primary Abs against BAF60c (Abcam, catalog ab171075, 1:100 dilution), SM22α (Abcam, catalog ab103135, 1:100 dilution), CD45 (BD Biosciences, catalog 550539,1:50 dilution), or Mac2 (Thermo-Fisher Scientific, catalog 14-5301-85, 1:100 dilution) at 4°C overnight. The negative controls were sections incubated with species-matched IgG. After washing with PBS, the sections were incubated with Alexa Fluor–conjugated secondary Abs (Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories) for 1 hour at room temperature. After washing with PBS, slides were mounted with ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI (Invitrogen, P36935) before image collection with an Olympus DP73 microscope. The numbers of infiltrated leukocytes (CD45+) and macrophages (Mac2+) in the aortic wall and the percentages of SM22α+Mac2+ cells in the media were measured with ImageJ software (NIH), and an average number of 3 to 5 sections (4 random fields per section) for each mouse was calculated.

Apoptosis assay. The DeadEnd Fluorometric TUNEL system (Promega, G3250) was used to detect cell apoptosis according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, to detect cell apoptosis in paraffin-embedded aortic tissue, the rehydrated tissue sections (5 μm thick) were incubated in 0.85% NaCl for 5 minutes at room temperature before fixation in 4% methanol-free formaldehyde solution for 15 minutes at room temperature. Next, the sections were permeabilized in proteinase K solution (20 μg/mL) for 10 minutes at room temperature and fixed in 4% methanol-free formaldehyde solution for 5 minutes at room temperature, followed by incubation with equilibration buffer for 10 minutes at room temperature. Terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase (TdT) reaction mixture was added to the aortic sections for 60 minutes with incubation at 37°C, followed by 2× SSC buffer to stop the reaction. Slides were mounted with ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI (Invitrogen, P36935), and green fluorescence of apoptotic cells within the aortic wall was captured with an Olympus DP73 microscope. Quantification of the percentage of TUNEL+ cells in the media was performed with ImageJ software, and an average number of 3 to 5 sections (4 random fields/section) for each mouse were calculated.

For analysis of apoptotic HASMCs, cells were fixed in 4% methanol-free formaldehyde solution for 25 minutes at 4°C and permeabilized in 0.2% Triton X-100 solution in PBS for 5 minutes. Next, cells were incubated in equilibration buffer, TdT reaction buffer, and 2× SSC buffer and subsequently mounted with ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI as described above.

Isolation and culture of MASMCs. Mouse primary aortic SMCs (MSMCs) were isolated from 8-week-old male Baf60cfl/fl and Baf60cSMKO mice as previously described (58). Briefly, aortas were harvested after removing the perivascular adipose tissue and digested in 1 mg/mL type 2 collagenase (Worthington Biochemical Corporation, LS004174, ≥125 units/mg) in HBSS (Invitrogen, 14170-112) at 37°C for 10 minutes. After removing the adventitial layer, the remaining aortic tissue was minced and digested in enzymatic solution (1 mg/mL type 2 collagenase and 0.5 mg/mL elastase [MilliporeSigma, E-0258, ≥4.0 units/mg] in HBSS) for 1 hour at 37°C. After digestion, MSMCs were dissociated, washed, and cultured in DMEM/F12 supplemented with 20% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. Passages 4 to 7 of MSMCs were used for experiments.

Plasmid constructs. A DNA fragment of human BCL2 promoter (–1670/+16) was PCR amplified and cloned into the pGL4.11 vector (Promega). Deletion of the predicted KLF-binding site (–1125/–1099) within the cloned BCL2 promoter fragment (–1670/+16) was performed using the In-Fusion HD Cloning Plus Kit (TaKara Bio, 638910). All PCR products were validated by DNA-Seq.

Luciferase assay. A7r5 cells at 80% confluence were transfected with the indicated luciferase plasmids using Lipofectamine 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11668019) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. After 12 hours, the cells were infected with Ad-lacZ and Ad-BAF60c (10 MOI). Forty-eight hours after infection, luciferase reporter activity was measured by dual-luciferase assay (Promega, E1910) and normalized against Renilla activity.

siRNA and plasmid transfection. HASMCs were transfected with 30 nM siBAF60c (Thermo Fisher Scientific, s13158), siKLF5 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, s2115), and siHDAC1 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, s73), and A7r5 cells were transfected with 30 nM siBaf60c (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 252172), siKlf5 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, s136575), or Silencer Select Negative Control siRNA (siControl, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 4390843). For both HASMCs and A7r5 cells, Lipofectamine RNAiMAX Reagent (Invitrogen, 13778150) was used for transfection according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

HASMCs were transfected with 30 nM siBAF60c or siControl and pcDNA3.1 or pcDNA3-KLF5-FLAG (6-well plate) using Lipofectamine 2000 Transfection Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11668019) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Total RNA isolation and quantitative real-time qPCR analysis. Total RNA from HASMCs or A7r5 cells was extracted using the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN, 74106) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The SuperScript III First-Strand Synthesis System (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 18080051) and random primers were used to reverse transcribe RNA into cDNA. Gene expression was quantified by the Real-Time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad) using iQ SYBR Green Supermix (1708882, Bio-Rad). The gene expression level was normalized to the internal control β-actin. The primer sequences used are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

RNA-Seq. Total RNA was extracted from HASMCs after transfection with siControl or siBAF60c (n = 3/group) using the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN, 74106) and then treated with RNase-free DNase I (QIAGEN, 79254) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA library preparation and sequencing were performed by the Advanced Genomics Core at the University of Michigan. In brief, RNA quality was determined by BioAnalyzer (Agilent). Then the RNA library was prepared with the NEBNext Ultra RNA Library Prep Kit (New England Biolabs), and 51 bp read paired-end sequencing was performed on a HiSeq 6000 platform (Illumina). A total of 266 million reads were generated, with an average of 38 million reads per sample. RNA-Seq read mapping was performed as described previously (59). In brief, FastQC (Babraham Bioinformatics) was used for quality control of the sequencing reads from each sample. Gene expression quantification was performed using Salmon, version 0.14.0 (60), with human cDNA sequences of GRCh38 (Ensembl database) as reference. Differential expression analysis was performed with the DeSeq2 package in R (61). GSEA (23, 62) was performed to interpret gene expression profiles of siControl and siBAF60c transfected HASMCs. Genes were mapped to the HALLMARK and GO gene set in the MSigDB for pathway analysis. The RNA-Seq raw data and processed≈data described in the article have been deposited in the NIH’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE180586).

ELISA. HASMCs were transfected with siControl or siBAF60c or infected with Ad-lacZ, Ad-BAF60c. After 48 hours, cells were cultured in opti-MEM with or without 20 ng/mL TNF-α for 24 hours. The cell culture media were collected for quantification of MCP-1 and IL-6 by ELISA in the Immunology Core at the University of Michigan.

Macrophage migration assay. HASMCs were seeded in the lower chambers of a Corning Costar Transwell (6.5 mm diameter, 8.0 μm pore size, MilliporeSigma, CLS3464) plate and transfected with siControl or siBAF60c or infected with Ad-GFP or Ad-BAF60c. After 48 hours, the cells were incubated in fresh opti-MEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 31985-070) with or without TNF-α (20 ng/mL) stimulation for 4 hours. The medium was subsequently changed to fresh opti-MEM. BMDMs were seeded in the upper chambers of the Transwells (105/chamber) and cocultured with HASMCs in the fresh opti-MEM. After 12 hours of coculture, the BMDMs on the upper surface of the Transwell insert were removed by scraping with a cotton swab, and the membranes were fixed in methanol for 30 minutes before staining with 0.1% crystal violet (MilliporeSigma, C0775) for 20 minutes at room temperature. Images of 4 random fields per Transwell were captured by microscopy, and the numbers of migrated cells were calculated using ImageJ software.

Nuclear protein extraction. Nuclear extracts for HASMCs and A7r5 cells were prepared as previously described (63). Briefly, cells were lysed on ice for 20 minutes with EB0 hypotonic buffer (50 mM Tris, pH 7.5, 0.1% NP-40, 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM MgCl 2 supplemented with the cOmplete EDTA-free protease inhibitor cocktail [Roche, 11873580001] and PhosSTOP phosphatase inhibitor [Roche, 4906845001]). Lysates were pelleted at 2,400g for 5 minutes at 4°C. Supernatants were discarded, and nuclei were resuspended in EB300 high-salt buffer (50mM Tris, pH 7.5, 300 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM MgCl 2 supplemented with the protease inhibitor cocktail and phosphatase inhibitor). Lysates were incubated on ice for 20 minutes, followed by centrifugation at 6,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. Supernatants were collected, and protein concentrations were quantified. Finally, nuclear extracts were supplemented with 1 mM DTT.

Co-IP. 200 μg of nuclear extracts from HASMCs or A7r5 cells were incubated with 2 μg of primary Abs against BRG1 (Abcam, catalog ab110641), SRF (CST, catalog 5147), P300 (CST, catalog 70088), P65 (CST, catalog 8242), KLF5 (CST, catalog 51586), or normal rabbit IgG (CST, catalog 2729), rotating overnight at 4°C. The immunocomplexes were then precipitated with Protein A Magnetic Beads (CST, 73778) and eluted with loading buffer for Western blot analysis.

Protein extraction and Western blot. Cells were lysed in RIPA lysis buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 89901) supplemented with cOmplete EDTA-free protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche, 11873580001) and PhosSTOP phosphatase inhibitor (Roche, 4906845001). Human and mouse tissues were homogenized in T-PER tissue protein extraction reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 78510). Cells or tissues were lysed at 4°C for 30 minutes and centrifuged at 6,000g for 15 minutes to remove insoluble debris. Protein extracts were resolved in 10% SDS-PAGE gels and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes (Bio-Rad, 1620115). Membranes were blocked in TBST containing 5% fat-free milk for 1 hour at room temperature and incubated with primary Abs at 4°C overnight. After washing 3 times with 1× TBST, membranes were incubated with secondary Abs (1:10,000 dilution, Li-Cor Bioscience) for 1 hour at room temperature. After 3 washes with 1× TBST, bands were scanned using the Odyssey Imaging System (Li-Cor Bioscience) and quantified with the LI-COR Image Studio Software.

ChIP assay. ChIP assays were performed using the SimpleChIP Enzymatic Chromatin IP kit (Magnetic Beads) (CST, 9003S) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. In brief, HASMCs were transfected with siControl or siBAF60c. A7r5 cells were transfected with siControl or siBaf60c. After 48 hours, cells were cultured in opti-MEM media for an additional 24 hours. Next, cells were treated with 2 mM disuccinimidyl glutarate (DSG) (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 20593) at room temperature for 45 minutes to crosslink the SWI/SNF complex with DNA and then incubated with 1% fresh paraformaldehyde at room temperature for 10 minutes to crosslink the histone/transcription factor complexes with DNA, followed by 0.1% glycine incubation at room temperature for 5 minutes. The nuclei pellets were digested with Micrococcal Nuclease at 37°C for 20 minutes, followed by sonication (Branson Sonifier SLPe, 20 seconds of 35% amplification, 3 times). After centrifugation at 9,400g for 10 minutes at 4°C, chromatin was immunoprecipitated with Abs against SRF (1:50 dilution, CST, catalog 5147), BRG1 (1:50 dilution, Abcam, catalog ab110641), H3K9ac (1:50 dilution, CST, catalog 9649), H3K9me2 (1:50 dilution, CST, catalog 4659), or normal rabbit IgG (CST, catalog 2729) at 4°C overnight with gentle rotation. The protein/DNA complexes were immunoprecipitated by ChIP grade protein G magnetic beads with rotation for 2 hours at 4°C, followed by 3 washes in low-salt buffer and 1 wash in high-salt buffer and elution at 65°C for 30 minutes. The eluted protein-DNA complexes were reversed with proteinase K at 65°C for 2 hours. DNA was purified and then amplified by real-time qPCR with the following primers targeted to the rat Myh11 promoter (–432/–355): forward primer: 5′-GACTTGATCAGCCTTCCTTC-3′ and reverse primer: 5′-AGGGCCTAGCCCATTGTACA-3′; rat Acta2 promoter (–492/–349), forward primer: 5′-CACATTCTCATATGCTGCCCA-3′ and reverse primer: 5′-AGGGACATAGTGATTAGCACA-3′; rat Cnn1 promoter (–306/–242), forward primer: 5′-TCCCCTACTGTGGACACTGA-3′ and reverse primer: 5′-GATCGTCCGGATCTCCTA-3′; rat Tagln promoter (–722/–598), forward primer: 5′-AGTTGAAGGCCAGCCTAGT-3′ and reverse primer: 5′-ATAGAGAGGGAAGTTGGACC-3′; human MYH11 promoter (–692/–624), forward primer: 5′-GCAGCGCACAGTTAGACTTGA-3′ and reverse primer: 5′-GAAGAAGAAGCCGGAAGTAAGTG-3′; human CCL2 promoter (–1833/–1684), forward primer: 5′-TCCACCAGAGTCTGAAATGGC-3′ and reverse primer: 5′- AGTAGATGTGCTGAGACTCCCA-3′; and human BCL2 promoter (–1178/–1023), forward primer: 5′-AGAACTTCGTAGCAGTCATCCT-3′ and reverse primer: 5′- TGGATAAATGAAGGCAGGACGC-3′. ChIP-qPCR data were reported as percentage of input, which can be calculated by the following formula: (% input = 2((Ct(input) – log2(dilution factor)) – Ct(IP)) × 100 (64). The input sample used was 4% of the DNA amount, and thus the dilution factor is 25.

ChIP-Seq. Samples containing 30 ng of DNA were immunoprecipitated with Abs against BRG1 (1:50 dilution; Abcam, catalog ab110641), H3K9ac (1:50 dilution; CST, catalog 9649s), H3K27ac (1:50 dilution; CST, catalog 8173s), or H3K9me2 (1:50 dilution; CST, catalog 4659s), and their respective inputs were sent to the Advanced Genomics Core at the University of Michigan for quality control, library preparation, and sequencing. In brief, the DNA library was prepared using the NEBNext Ultra II FS DNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (New England Biolabs) and sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 5000 S1 flow cell with 100 bp paired-end reads. An average of 40 million reads was generated for each sample. ChIP-Seq reads were aligned to the human genome (NCBI GRCh19) using bowtie2, version 2.3.5, with default settings. Peaks were called by MACS2 software, and the reads from input served as a control with the following parameters: -f BAMPE -g hs -B --SPMR -q 0.05. Samples were normalized to adjust for sequencing depth. Peaks were visualized in the Integrative Genomics Viewer (IGV). The coverage of ±3 Kb around each gene TSS was quantified in reads per million mapped reads (RPM) using Deeptools bamCoverage (65). ChIP-Seq signals detected for H3K9ac were calculated as relative read ratio per bin (a 10 bp sliding window) within TSS ± 3 Kb and plotted as box plots. The ChIP-Seq raw data and processed data described in the paper have been deposited in the GEO database (GSE180586).

Immunofluorescence staining of cultured VSMCs. HASMCs cultured in Falcon Chambered Cell Culture Slides (Fisher, 08774208) were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 15 minutes at room temperature. After washing with PBS 3 times, slides were permeabilized in a permeabilizing solution (0.1% Triton X-100 and 0.5% BSA in PBS) for 10 minutes at room temperature and incubated in blocking buffer (5% donkey serum in PBS) for 1 hour at room temperature. Next, slides were stained with primary Abs against P65 (1:100, CST, catalog 8242) in dilution buffer (5% normal donkey serum in PBS) overnight at 4°C. After washing with PBS 3 times, slides were incubated with Alexa Fluor–conjugated secondary Abs (Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories) and subsequently mounted with ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI (Invitrogen, P36935) before images were captured with an Olympus IX73 microscope.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 8.0 software (GraphPad Software) or RStudio (for RNA-Seq). Unless indicated otherwise, data are presented as mean ± SEM. All data were evaluated for normality and equal variance. For normally distributed data, Student’s t test was used to compare the differences between 2 groups, and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc analysis or 2-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Šidák post hoc analysis was used for comparison among 3 or more groups. For data that were not normally distributed, nonparametric tests, including Mann-Whitney U test, χ2 test, and Mantel-Cox test (survival percentage), were used to compare 2 groups. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. All results are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Study approval. All animal procedures were performed according to protocols approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at the University of Michigan. The human aortic tissues used in this study were obtained from the Cardiovascular Health Improvement Project (CHIP) core of the Frankel Cardiovascular Center (CVC) at the University of Michigan with Institutional Review Board approval (Hum00052866) from the Human Research Protection Program and Institutional Review Boards of the University of Michigan Medical School. All AAA patients provided written, informed consent.