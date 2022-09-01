Longitudinal analysis reveals age-related changes in the T cell receptor repertoire of human T cell subsets

Reduction of TCRα and TCRβ repertoires in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with age. To determine changes in αβ TCR repertoires with age, we isolated CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets from cryopreserved PBMCs of 30 healthy humans. Using samples taken an average of 9.2 years apart, we determined TCRα and TCRβ repertoires using a UMI-based RNA-seq method (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158122DS1) (36–38). The age of study donors at first visit was late 20s to early 80s, with equal numbers of male and female participants (Figure 1B). To accurately measure TCR repertoire changes with age, we first determined the numbers of circulating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the blood of each participant at each donation. The total number of T cells and their subsets in an individual were calculated by (a) determining the percentages of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and their subsets by flow cytometry of lymphocytes; (b) calculating the counts of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and their subsets in a microliter of blood based on complete blood cell counts (CBCs); (c) determining total blood volume based on donor height and weight at donation using Nadler’s Equation (39); and (d) calculating the number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and their subsets in the donor’s total blood. We observed a significant reduction in numbers of lymphocytes, CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, and naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with age (Figure 1, C–F, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Table 1). These actual numbers of T cells in the blood for each donor were used for projected TCR repertoire richness.

Figure 1 Experimental scheme. (A) Experimental design. Thirty healthy adults were selected from participants of the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging (BLSA). At each of 2 visits, weight and height were measured and fasting blood was drawn, and PBMCs were isolated and cryopreserved. From each sample, CBC counts were analyzed. For experiments, PBMCs were thawed and stained for CD4, CD8, CD45RA and CD28. Naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were isolated by cell sorting for T cell receptor α (TCRα) and TCRβ repertoire analysis. PBMCs were isolated from 3 additional healthy adults and naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were sorted in 3–4 aliquots as reproducibility controls. UMI, unique molecular identifier. (B) Age and sex of participants at first and second donation. Each line represents 1 donor, and the length of line indicates years between donations. (C–F) Numbers of lymphocytes, total, naive, and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in samples from 2 donations, with change with age. Cell numbers were based on (a) lymphocyte counts per microliter of blood; (b) percentage of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and naive and memory cells in lymphocytes, calculated from flow cytometry; and (c) blood volume calculated from donor weight and height adjusted by sex (39). Thin short lines link 2 donations from 1 participant. The thick long line is the trend from MLE analysis. The colored shade around the trend line indicates 95% confidence interval. Unless otherwise noted, values were transformed with log 10 for presentation and statistical analysis. Values for slope (S) of the trend line and P values (≤ 0.05 was considered significant) are presented. N, naive; M, memory T cells.

After analysis of 1.9 × 107 individual TCRα and TCRβ mRNA molecules (UMI counts) from 1.9 × 108 isolated T cells from 30 donors with an average sequencing depth of approximately 30 sequencing reads per UMI, we calculated (a) TCR repertoire richness that measures the number of unique TCRs in a donor by rarefaction equations that project to the actual numbers of circulating T cells in the blood (1% of total T cell counts) (40); and (b) the Inverse Simpson’s Index (ISI)) that measures both the number of different TCRs and their clonal expansion (Supplemental Table 2). The results showed that the TCRα and TCRβ repertoire richness of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells varied greatly, ranging from 1 × 104–106 for both TCRα and TCRβ, with varying changes with age among the donors (Figure 2, A and C). For both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, we found a significant reduction in richness with age for TCRβ but not TCRα and a significant reduction with age for both TCRα and TCRβ measured by ISI (indicating increased clonal expansion) using mixed linear effects (MLE) analysis (Figure 2, B and D). These findings suggested that repertoire changes with age affected both richness and clonal expansion, and that reduction in TCR repertoire richness was more rapid in CD8+ than in CD4+ T cells.

Figure 2 Reductions in αβ TCR repertoires in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with age. (A) Age-associated reduction in projected richness of T cell receptor α (TCR α) and TCRβ repertoires of CD4+ T cells. TCRα and TCRβ sequences were calculated for each donor and projected to 1% of total circulating CD4+ T cells (in log 10 -based values) (see C). (B) Age-associated reduction of TCRα and TCRβ diversity of CD4+ T cells measured by ISI. (C) Age-associated reduction in projected richness of TCRα and TCRβ repertoires of CD8+ T cells. (D) Age-associated reduction of TCRα and TCRβ diversity of CD8+ T cells measured by ISI. The colored shade around the trend line indicates the 95% confidence interval. S, slope of the trend line.

Reductions in TCRα and TCRβ repertoires with age in naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. The clonal distribution and expansion of naive T cells is an important determinant of T cell immunity (25). To determine whether the observed reductions with age in TCRα and TCRβ repertoires in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells occurred in naive or memory T cells, we measured TCRα and TCRβ repertoires of naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells isolated by cell sorting, with CD45RA+CD28+ cells sorted as naive and all other cells sorted as memory cells and determined changes in TCR repertoires with age. The richness of TCR repertoires was projected to 1% of the total actual naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the blood of donors, and TCR clonal expansion was calculated by ISI (Supplemental Table 3). We observed significant reductions with age in TCR repertoire richness, especially TCRβ richness, in CD4+ and CD8+ naive T cells, but not CD4+ and CD8+ memory T cells (Figure 3, A and C). Again, the reductions in TCR richness were more rapid in naive CD8+ T cells (TCRα = –2.19 %/year and TCRβ = –3.48%/year) than in naive CD4+ T cells (TCRα = –0.66%/year and TCRβ =–2.27%/year). Age also led to increased clonal expansion in the naive TCRβ repertoire of CD8+ but not CD4+ T cells (Figure 3, B and D). In contrast, reductions with age in TCRβ repertoire richness were not significant for CD4+ and CD8+ memory T cells (Figure 3C), but reduction of ISI with age was significant for TCRβ but not TCRα of memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 3D). Together, these findings demonstrated that age led to a more profound reduction in richness of TCRα and TCRβ repertoires in naive than in memory T cells. Age also resulted in a significant clonal expansion of TCRβ repertoires in both CD4+ and CD8+ naive and memory T cells.

Figure 3 CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subset–specific reductions of αβ TCR repertoires with age. (A) Age-associated reduction in richness of TCRα and TCRβ repertoires of naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. TCRα and TCRβ sequences were calculated for each donor and projected for 1% of total circulating naive CD4+ or CD8+ T cells (in log 10 -based values), for (A) and (C) in this figure. (B) Age-associated reduction in ISI for TCRα and TCRβ diversity of naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. (C) Age-associated reduction in richness of TCRα and TCRβ repertoires of memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. (D) Age-associated reduction in ISI of TCRα and TCRβ diversity of memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Thin short lines link 2 donations from 1 participant. Thick lines are trends from MLE analysis. The colored shade around the trend line indicates the 95% confidence interval. S, slope of trend line.

Next, we analyzed TCR richness changes with age in naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells for each donor, comparing samples provided at different ages. To determine the true age-associated changes, we first measured TCR richness variation in samples collected at the same time but measured independently. The SDs of projected TCR richness of naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were calculated using samples from 3 healthy adults (Supplemental Figure 2). We defined an age-associated change in TCR richness as greater than 1 SD in the estimated richness of each type of T cell subset. Using this criterion, we found the following changes in naive TCR repertoire richness among cell subsets. Reduced richness was observed in 59% of donors (average of TCRα and TCRβ for both naive and memory CD4+ and CD+ T cells); 11% had no obvious changes; and 30% had increased richness (Table 1). Further analysis showed that there was no statistical significance between the average age of donors in which their TCRα and TCRβ richness increased versus those in which their richness decreased (Supplemental Figure 3).

Table 1 Type of age-associated changes in TCR richness in study donors

Predicting paired αβ TCR repertoires and their age-associated changes. Studies have reported methods for pairing TCRα and TCRβ from bulk TCRα and TCRβ sequences using statistical modeling and frequencies (41, 42). We analyzed the relationship between separated TCRα and TCRβ sequences and their αβ-paired TCR using paired αβ TCR sequences (from 745,182 CD4+ and 158,305 CD8+ T cells) from single-cell RNA-seq studies and observed a linear relationship between the number of unique TCRα and TCRβ sequences and the number of paired αβ TCR clones (Supplemental Figure 4A). The numbers of TCRα and TCRβ and the numbers of their pairs reveal a mathematical principle that allows for direct estimation of αβ-paired TCR repertoires from individual TCRα and TCRβ sequences. Because some T cells have 2 functional TCRα sequences (43–45), we used the same data sets to calculate the average percentage of T cells with only single TCRα sequences and used this information to adjust the bulk TCRα sequences in calculations of paired αβ TCR richness (Supplemental Figure 4B). The TCR repertoire is larger for CD4+ T cells than for CD8+ T cells (19, 46), so we used separate equations to estimate the paired αβ TCR richness for CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). We found that projected paired αβ TCR richness was larger for CD4+ than CD8+ T cells, specifically an average 1.6-fold of the average TCRα and TCRβ richness for CD4+ cells and 1.5-fold of the average for CD8+ T cells (Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 2). Paired αβ TCR richness showed significant reductions with age for total CD8+ (–2.36%/year, P = 0.003), naive (–2.84%/year, P = 0.001), and memory (–2.04%/year, P = 0.028) CD8+ T cells, but not total, naive, or memory CD4+ T cells (Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). To overcome the problem of a small number of T cells used for predicting the total TCR repertoire, we combined TCR sequences for CD4+ (1.26 × 108) and CD8+ (6.07 × 107) T cells for all 30 donors and projected αβ TCR richness for CD4+ and CD8+ T cells to 1% of the average of total cells in the blood for all donors. We found that the paired αβ TCR richness of 1% of average total blood was 3.0 × 106 for CD4+ T cells and 7.9 × 105 CD8+ T cells (Figure 4D). Thus, the αβ TCR repertoire richness in the total blood of an adult human was estimated, at the lower end, to be approximately 3.8 × 108.

Figure 4 Age-associated decline of predicted αβTCR repertoires based on TCRα and TCRβ sequences. (A) Reduction with age of paired αβ T cell receptor (TCR) repertoire richness of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Paired αβ TCR repertoire richness of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was estimated based on projected TCRα and TCRβ richness (1% of total circulating cells in blood) via linear regression of single-cell αβ TCR sequences (Supplemental Figure 4) (A–C of this figure). (B) Reduction with age in paired αβ TCR repertoire richness of naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. (C) Reduction with age of paired αβ TCR repertoire richness of memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. (D) Estimations of total αβ TCR clonotypes in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. TCR data were combined across all 30 donors to predict richness. The estimated richness from the best 3 models are presented. Average values are 3.0 × 106 for CD4+ T cells and 7.9 × 105 for CD8+ T cells (projected to 1% of total cells in blood). For A–C, thin lines link the 2 donations from 1 participant. Thick lines are trends from MLE analysis. The colored shade around the trend line indicates the 95% confidence interval.

Age-associated increased stability of TCRα and TCRβ repertoires. We investigated how the content of TCRα and TCRβ sequences changes with age by analyzing the same TCR sequences that found in both first and second sample donations at both unique (reflecting changes in TCR richness level) and total (reflecting changes in T cell population level based on UMI counts) TCR sequences. We found that CD4+ and CD8+ T cells had a similarly low level of overlapping TCRs at young ages (<40 years old) with overlap increasing in older donors. This increase in TCR sequence overlap with age was more rapid for CD8+ than CD4+ T cells, particularly for total TCR sequences (Figure 5, A and B and Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 5 Increased stability of TCRα and TCRβ repertoires with age. (A) Increased overlapping TCRα and TCRβ sequences in CD4+ T cells with age. Percentages of overlapping TCR sequences in samples from 2 donations were calculated for unique (top) and total (bottom) TCR sequences and plotted by average donor age. For all graphs, thin lines link 2 donations from 1 participant, thick lines are trends calculated using linear regression analysis, and the colored shade around the trend line indicates the 95% confidence interval; S is slope with P values. (B) Increased overlap with age in TCRα and TCRβ sequences in CD8+ T cells. (C) Naive CD4+ T cells. (D) Memory CD4+ T cells. (E) Naive CD8+ T cells. (F) Memory CD8+ T cells.

To determine if the age-associated increase in TCR overlap — defined as a TCRα or a TCRβ sequence observed in samples from both donations of a subject between (a) the same type of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and their naive and memory subsets, and (b) between CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and their corresponding naive and memory subsets — was due to changes in naive or memory T cells, we compared naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells for overlap in TCR sequences using samples from participants’ 2 donations. In CD4+ T cells, memory cells had higher levels of overlapping sequences and a faster increase in overlap with age than naive cells for both unique (focusing on the changes at repertoire richness level) and total (focusing on the changes to repertoire richness at the cell level, which is influenced by clonal expansion) TCR sequences (Figure 5, C and D). Although the overlap was similar for naive and memory CD8+ and CD4+ T cells for younger donors (under 40 years), naive and memory CD8+ T cells exhibited a more rapid increase in TCR overlap with age, especially at the total TCR sequences (Figure 5, E and F). This effect was particularly profound in memory CD8+ T cells: TCR sequence retention over time was twice as high in older donors (8.8% and 9.1% for those over 70 years) as in young donors (4.1% and 4.4% for those under 40 years) at the unique TCRα and TCRβ levels. At the total TCR sequence level, the overlaps were substantially increased at both older (65% and 72% for TCRα and TCRβ, respectively) and younger ages (34% and 38% for TCRα and TCRβ) (Figure 5F). These findings demonstrated that (a) TCR repertoire was increasingly stable with increased age, (b) the TCR repertoire was more stable for CD8+ than CD4+ T cells with increased age, (c) the content of memory TCR repertoires showed greater increased retention with age than naive TCR repertoires, and (d) retained TCR sequences were more abundant than nonretained sequences with age.

Age-reduced differences in TCRα and TCRβ repertoires in naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Next, we compared TCRα and TCRβ sequences for cells from each participant for each sample donation to examine the degree of overlap between naive and memory TCR repertoire. We found low overlap of TCRα and TCRβ unique sequences between naive and memory T cells for CD4+ cells (the average of 2 donations was 0.9% for both TCRα and TCRβ) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 5) and CD8+ cells (1.3% and 1.4% for TCRα and TCRβ, respectively) (Figure 6B). But at the total TCRα and TCRβ sequence levels, there were more abundant overlapped TCR sequences in naive and in memory cells (7.2% and 8.0% of CD4+ and 34.7% and 34.3% of CD8+ total TCRα and TCRβ sequences, respectively) (Figure 6A–B).

Figure 6 Age-reduced distinctness of TCRα and TCRβ sequences in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, and naive and memory cells. (A) Changes with age in percent of overlapping TCRα and TCRβ sequences in naive (N) and memory (M) CD4+ T cells from a single sample, calculated at the unique (top) and total (bottom) TCR sequence level, plotted against donor age. (B) Increase in overlap of TCRα and TCRβ sequences between naive and memory CD8+ T cells with age. (C) Increase in overlap of TCRα and TCRβ sequences between CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with age. Data are from cells from a single sample for unique (left) and total (right) TCR sequences. (D) Overlap between naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. (E) Overlap between memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Thin short lines link 2 donations from 1 individual. Thick lines are trend calculated by MLE analysis. The colored shade around the trend line indicates the 95% confidence interval. S, slope of trend lines, with P values.

Previous studies on the sharing of TCRα and TCRβ sequences between CD4+ and CD8+ T cells showed 9% sharing for TCRα and 1%–5% for TCRβ unique sequences (19, 46). Our study found little overlap in unique TCR sequences but an increased overlap with age in total TCR sequences in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 6). Analyzing the overlap between naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, we found that the increased overlap in TCR sequences between CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was mainly in memory but not in naive T cells (Figure 6, D and E). These findings demonstrated that age resulted in a loss of distinctiveness in TCRα and TCRβ sequences between memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and suggested that overlapping TCRα and TCRβ sequences between memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were from selectively expanded TCRα and TCRβ clones. However, it requires further study to determine whether the increase in overlap with age is due to paired αβ TCRs or due to different αβ TCRs sharing identical TCRα or TCRβ sequences.

Increased abundance of the public TCRα and TCRβ sequences with age. Retention of TCR sequences within an individual over time suggests that these TCR clones are useful to that individual, whereas presence of a common TCR sequence among different individuals implies a common pathogen exposure among the individuals. To determine the degree of TCR sequences shared among different individuals, we analyzed the sharing of TCR sequences among the 30 healthy adult donors. We defined a TCR sequence as a unique combination of V-CDR3-(amino acid sequence)-J. Any TCR sequence found in only 1 donor was “private” and sequences found in more than 1 donor were “public.” The degree of the publicity of a TCR sequence was determined by the number of individuals who shared it. The publicity of TCRα and TCRβ sequences was associated with their abundance in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 7, A and B). Our findings showed that the abundance of the public TCRs increased with age in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and that the increase was significant in CD8+ but not in CD4+ T cells (Figure 7, C and D). This result suggested a more profound expansion of public TCR sequences with age in CD8+ than in CD4+ T cells. The antigenic feature of these public TCR sequences enriched in old adults requires further study.