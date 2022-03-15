SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination trigger long-lived B and CD4+ T lymphocytes with implications for booster strategies

Anti-spike antibodies decline more rapidly following vaccination in naive individuals than in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. This study follows up our previous work, in which we monitored the vaccine-induced humoral and cellular immune response against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein up to 1 week after the second vaccine injection in naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 (3). Here, in order to evaluate the duration of immunological memory induced by vaccination, we extended our cohort to 15 individuals per group who were longitudinally evaluated up to 8 months after vaccination.

Demographic and clinical characteristics of the 30 recruited individuals are detailed in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157990DS1). We obtained a blood draw at basal time (baseline, before injection of the first dose), after 21 days (before injection of the second dose), and then after 1, 6, and 8 months to monitor humoral response and the presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific B and T cells.

As shown in Figure 1A, serum titers of anti-spike IgM increased in naive individuals (left panel) following the first vaccine administration, while they exhibited significant interindividual differences among individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. In both groups, anti-spike IgM declined from month 1, reaching values below the cutoff limit at months 6 and 8 (Figure 1A). Anti-spike IgA and anti-spike IgG peaked in naive individuals at month 1 after second dose administration, whereas in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, they reached the highest levels after the first injection and remained stable up to month 1 (Figure 1, B and C, left and middle). Of note, these antibodies showed a mild decrease in SARS-CoV-2–experienced individuals at months 6 and 8 and a significant drop at month 6 in naive individuals. However, at month 8 anti-spike IgA and IgG displayed significant higher levels than those before vaccination in both groups. Anti–receptor binding domain (anti-RBD) IgG increased up to month 1, dropped significantly at month 6, and then remained at higher levels than baseline at month 8 in both groups (Figure 1D, left and middle). It should be noted that, at all time points of analysis, individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 showed significantly higher levels of anti-spike IgA and IgG and anti-RBD IgG than naive individuals (Figure 1, B–D, right). Neutralizing antibodies increased in naive individuals up to month 1 after vaccination, whereas they reached the highest level in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 after the first injection, remaining stable up to month 1 (Figure 1E, left and middle). Despite a significant decrease at month 6, neutralizing antibodies declined less sharply than anti-RBD IgG in both groups (Figure 1E, right). Interestingly, neutralizing antibodies at month 8 were significantly higher than they were before vaccination in naive individuals, while we observed no significant difference in the recovered COVID-19 group. In addition, in this case, individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 showed higher antibody levels than naive individuals at all the analyzed time points.

Figure 1 Longitudinal evaluation of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. Evaluation of anti-spike IgM (A), anti-S1 IgA (B), anti-spike (anti-S) IgG (C), anti-RBD IgG (D), spike-neutralizing Ig (E), and anti-nucleoprotein (anti-N) IgG (F) in naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 before the first injection, before the second injection, and at 1, 6, and 8 months after the complete vaccination cycle. Individual data from 15 naive individuals are shown on the left (red lines); individual data from 15 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 are shown in the middle (blue lines); mean values ± SEM are shown on the right. Dashed lines represent cutoff values, dotted lines denote upper detection limits. Red and blue asterisks (left and middle) refer to paired statistics within each study group compared with the previous time point in the kinetics calculated with Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Red and blue pound signs (left and middle) denote paired statistics within each study group between baseline and 8 months, calculated with Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Black asterisks (right) denote unpaired statistics between naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 at each time point calculated with Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ###P < 0.001.

Finally, individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 before vaccination displayed significantly higher levels of anti-nucleoprotein IgG than naive individuals, confirming their previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 1F). These antibodies decreased over time, reaching values below the cutoff limit at months 6 and 8. This finding confirms that also natural immunization to SARS-CoV-2 is subjected to decline over time. Naive individuals instead exhibited anti-nucleoprotein IgG below cutoff value at all time points (Figure 1F).

Data obtained on an extended cohort of 86 naive individuals and 39 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 confirmed that anti-spike IgG, anti-RBD IgG, and neutralizing Ig increase rapidly after the first vaccine injection in SARS-CoV-2–experienced individuals and then declined slowly up to month 6 after vaccination (Figure 2). On the contrary, in naive individuals, these antibodies peaked after the second dose administration, at month 1 after vaccination, but then sharply declined at month 6 (Figure 2). Notably, antibody levels in naive individuals did not reach the levels observed in recovered COVID-19 at all the analyzed time points (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Longitudinal evaluation of anti-spike and neutralizing antibodies in a large cohort of naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. Evaluation of anti-spike IgG (A), anti-RBD IgG (B), and neutralizing Ig (C) before vaccination, before the second dose administration, and 1 and 6 months following the complete vaccination cycle in 86 naive individuals (red dots) and 39 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 (blue dots). Black asterisks represent unpaired statistics between naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 at each time point calculated with Mann-Whitney test. ***P < 0.001.

Naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 display comparable frequencies of spike-specific B cells at 8 months after vaccination. To further support the data obtained from the analysis of serum levels of SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific antibodies, we evaluated by flow cytometry the frequency of B cells expressing a B cell receptor (BCR) capable of recognizing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (Figure 3A). As shown in Figure 3B, in naive individuals there was a gradual and significant increase in the frequency of B cells (CD19+) expressing a spike-specific BCR (spike+) up to month 8 following the administration of the second dose of vaccine. On the contrary, in individuals recovered from COVID-19, the significant increase in the frequency of spike-specific B cells observed following the first vaccine injection was followed by a progressive significant decline. Of note, at month 8 both naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 showed significantly higher levels of circulating spike-specific B cells than before vaccination. When comparing the frequency of these cells between the 2 study groups, we found that individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 exhibited significantly higher frequencies of circulating spike-specific B cells from baseline to month 1, while at month 8 we observed comparable percentages (Figure 3B, right). Circulating spike-specific B cells with a memory phenotype (CD27+) expressing on their surface a BCR of IgG, IgM, or IgA isotype exhibited a similar kinetics to the one shown by total spike-specific B cells in both groups (Figure 3, C–E, left and middle). In addition, these cells were significantly more represented in recovered COVID-19 than in naive individuals up to month 1 after vaccination, while they exhibited similar frequencies at month 8 (Figure 3, C–E, right).

Figure 3 Longitudinal evaluation of spike-specific circulating B cells in naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots of spike-specific B cells in 1 naive individual (top) and 1 individual who has recovered from COVID-19 (bottom) before vaccination, before second injection, and after 1 and 8 months following the complete vaccination cycle. Longitudinal evaluation of frequencies of total (B), CD27+IgG+ (C), CD27+IgM+ (D) and CD27+IgA+ (E) spike-specific B cells in naive individuals (red lines, left) and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 (blue lines, middle). Cumulative data are represented (right) as mean ± SEM from 15 naive individuals and 15 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. Red and blue asterisks (left and middle) denote paired statistics within each study group compared with the previous time point in the kinetics calculated with Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Red and blue pound signs (left and middle) denote paired statistics within each study group between baseline and 8 months calculated with Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Black asterisks (right) represent unpaired statistics between naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 at each time point calculated with Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05; #P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ##P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Frequency of spike-specific CD4+ T cells is comparable in naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 at month 1 after vaccination and it is stable up to month 8. To obtain a complete picture of the adaptive immune response to anti–COVID-19 vaccination, we evaluated the antigen-specific CD4+ T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein peptides, monitoring CD154 expression and the production of IL-2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α upon in vitro stimulation (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 1). Total spike-specific CD4+ T cells, defined by CD154 expression and the production of at least 1 of the 3 analyzed cytokines (CD154+ck+), showed a gradual increase in naive individuals until month 1 after the second vaccine dose, followed by a slight decrease at month 8 (Figure 4B, left). On the contrary, in recovered individuals who had COVID-19, after an initial significant increase following the first vaccine dose, the frequency of these cells declined significantly at month 1 and then stabilized up to month 8. As observed for B cells, spike-reactive CD4+ T cells in both groups showed significantly higher frequencies at month 8 than before vaccination. In addition, total spike-specific CD4+ T cells were significantly higher in recovered individuals who had COVID-19 than in naive individuals until the administration of the second vaccine dose, while they became comparable at month 1 and remained similar also at month 8. These observations were confirmed also when focusing on CD4+ T cells specifically secreting IFN-γ (Figure 4C), IL-2 (Figure 4D), or TNF-α (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Longitudinal evaluation of spike-specific circulating T cells in naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. (A) Representative flow cytometric plots of spike-specific CD4+CD154+IFN-γ+ T cells in 1 naive individual (top) and 1 individual who has recovered from COVID-19 (bottom) before vaccination, before second injection, and after 1 and 8 months following the complete vaccination cycle. Longitudinal evaluation of frequencies of spike-specific T cells expressing CD154 and producing at least 1 cytokine (ck) among IL-2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α (B), CD154+IFN-γ+ (C), CD154+IL-2+ (D), and CD154+TNF-α+ (E) in naive individuals (red lines, left) and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 (blue lines, middle). Cumulative data are represented (right) as mean ± SEM from 15 naive individuals and 15 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. In B–E, data are shown after subtraction of the background, unstimulated condition. Red and blue asterisks (left and middle) refer to paired statistics within each study group compared with the previous time point in the kinetics calculated with Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Red and blue pound signs (left and middle) refer to paired statistics within each study group between baseline and 8 months, calculated with Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Black asterisks (right) represent unpaired statistics between naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 at each time point calculated with Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05; #P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ##P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To characterize more deeply the effector capacity of vaccine-induced CD4+ T cells, we also monitored the amount of IFN-γ secreted by cells collected at month 8 after vaccination and stimulated overnight with SARS-CoV-2 antigens. T cells from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 produced significantly higher levels of IFN-γ following stimulation with spike, if compared with those of naive individuals (Figure 5A). Of note, the same difference was observed even when stimulating with spike variants (Beta and Gamma) (Figure 5A). As expected, IFN-γ was detected only in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 following stimulation with nucleoprotein, although in only 5 of 8 tested individuals (Figure 5A). Interestingly, IFN-γ levels detected in the serum following spike peptide pool stimulation directly correlated with the frequency of CD154+IFN-γ+ spike-specific CD4+ T cells (Figure 5B). While still showing this trend, the strength of this correlation was reduced below the significance cutoff when correlating IFN-γ production with the frequency of total spike-specific CD4+ T cells, suggesting that IFN-γ secretion is not a characteristic feature of all spike-specific CD4+ T cells. (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Quantification of soluble IFN-γ levels following stimulation with SARS-CoV-2 antigens by naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. (A) Levels of IFN-γ in sera following whole-blood stimulation with spike (from ancestral strain and Alpha variant), spike variant (from Beta and Gamma variants), or nucleoprotein performed on 8 naive individuals (red dots) and 8 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 (blue dots) at month 8 after vaccination. Represented data are subtracted of background, unstimulated condition. (B) Correlation between the frequency of circulating CD4+CD154+IFN-γ+ cells and IFN-γ serum levels following whole stimulation with spike. (C) Correlation between the frequency of circulating CD4+CD154+ cells producing at least 1 cytokine (among IFN-γ, IL-2, and TNF-α) and IFN-γ serum levels following whole-blood stimulation with spike. Pearson’s r was used for correlations. **P < 0.01.

Booster vaccination reactivates humoral and cellular immunity in naive individuals more efficiently than in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. The progressive decline in vaccine efficacy observed 6 months after the second dose administration led many countries to the decision to proceed with the administration of a third dose of vaccine (booster dose). In this regard, we had the opportunity to evaluate humoral, B and CD4+ T cell–mediated spike-specific immune response in 14 (7 naive and 7 recovered from COVID-19) individuals before and 1 week after the administration of the booster dose. We evaluated the immune response 1 week after booster administration, because we have previously demonstrated that 1 week after first vaccine administration there is the maximal reactivation of anti-spike immunity in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 (3). As shown in Figure 6, A and B, serum titers of anti-spike IgG and anti-RBD IgG significantly increased in naive individuals but not in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 after the booster dose. Interestingly, while serum titers of spike neutralizing Ig were not affected by the booster dose in naive individuals, a significant reduction was induced 1 week after the administration in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 (Figure 6C). Despite a significantly different amount of anti-spike IgG, anti-RBD IgG, and neutralizing Ig before the booster, the 2 study groups showed comparable amounts of these antibodies 1 week after the injection. In agreement with antibody data, the frequencies of spike-specific B cells and CD4+ T cells significantly increased in naive individuals but not in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 after the booster administration (Figure 6, D and E). In this case as well, spike-specific B and CD4+ T cells exhibited comparable frequencies between the 2 groups after booster.

Figure 6 Reactivation of humoral and cellular immunity following vaccine booster administration in naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. Levels of anti-spike IgG (A), anti-RBD IgG (B), neutralizing Ig (C) in 7 naive individuals (red) and 7 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 (blue) before (pre) and 1 week after (post) vaccine booster injection. Levels of spike-specific B (D) and CD4+ T (E) (defined as CD154+ and producing at least 1 cytokine among IFN-γ+, IL-2, and TNF-α cells) in 7 naive individuals (red) and 7 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 (blue) before and 1 week after vaccine booster injection. Red and blue asterisks denote paired statistics within each study calculated with Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Black asterisks (right) represent unpaired statistics between naive individuals and individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 calculated with Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01

Antibodies, but not B and CD4+ T cells, decline up to 1 year following natural infection. In order to compare the longevity of immunological memory induced by vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 natural infection, we enrolled 14 unvaccinated individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 who were longitudinally sampled at 1, 6, and 12 months following hospital discharge. Because vaccine administration is recommended in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, this is a rather unique cohort. We evaluated serum levels of anti-nucleoprotein IgG, anti-spike IgM and IgG, anti-RBD IgG, and spike neutralizing Ig as well as the frequencies of spike-specific B and CD4+ T cells. As shown in Figure 7, anti-nucleoprotein IgG, anti-spike IgM and IgG, and anti-RBD IgG significantly declined at month 6 and even more so at month 12 after hospital discharge (Figure 7, A–D), whereas spike-neutralizing Ig levels remained stable over time (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 Longitudinal evaluation of SARS-CoV-2–specific antibody levels up to 1 year following infection. Levels of anti-nucleoprotein IgG (A), anti-spike IgM (B), anti-spike IgG (C), anti-RBD IgG (D), and neutralizing Ig (E) in 13 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 evaluated 1, 6, and 12 months following hospital discharge. Frequencies of total (F), CD27+IgM+ (H), CD27+IgG+ (I), CD27+IgA+ (J) spike-specific B cells evaluated at 1, 6, and 12 months following hospital discharge in 14 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. Representative FACS plots of total spike-specific B cells at each time point are shown in G. Red lines represent mean values. Asterisks refer to paired statistics at each time point compared with the previous, calculated with Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Prominently, the frequency of circulating B cells expressing a BCR capable of recognizing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was substantially comparable over time (Figure 7, F and G). Moreover, with the exception of spike-specific CD27+ IgM B cells, the frequencies of CD27+IgG+ and CD27+IgA+ spike-specific B cells did not decline (Figure 7, H–J). Similarly, the frequency of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD4+ T cells, as assessed by the expression of CD154 and the ability to produce at least 1 of the cytokines IL-2, IFN-γ, or TNF-α upon in vitro stimulation with spike or combination of spike, nucleoprotein, and membrane peptides pools, was characterized by stability over time (Figure 8, A, B, F, and G). The same stability was observed even when evaluating the production of specific cytokines (IFN-γ, IL-2, or TNF-α), in response to spike or to the combination of spike, membrane, and nucleoprotein (Figure 8, C–E, and H–J).