Distinct histopathological phenotypes of severe alcoholic hepatitis suggest different mechanisms driving liver injury and failure

Immunohistochemical analyses of inflammatory cells in patients with SAH. To characterize inflammatory cells in patients with SAH, we performed IHC analyses in 7 SAH explant liver samples. As illustrated in Supplemental Figure 1A (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157780DS1), there was significant intrahepatic infiltration of macrophages, neutrophils, and T and B cells in the parenchymal and fibrotic regions of SAH patients. To be specific, a large number of CD68+ macrophages/Kupffer cells were detected in healthy control livers and in the hepatic parenchyma of SAH patients. A higher number of CD68+ macrophages were also observed in the fibrotic area of SAH patients. CD20+ B cells were detected in the fibrotic area, with a few in the parenchymal area of SAH patients and healthy controls.

We next conducted sequential multiplex immunostaining with multiple antibodies, including HepPar1 (hepatocyte-specific antigen), myeloperoxidase (MPO), CD8, CD4, CD20, and ionized calcium binding adaptor molecule 1 (IBA1) (a marker for macrophages). A large number of multiple types of inflammatory cells were detected in SAH with 1 representative starry image similar to galaxy that is shown in Figure 1A. Furthermore, we noticed that a significant number of neutrophils were observed in parenchymal areas of SAH patients (Figure 1B), while a large number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were found in fibrotic areas of SAH patients (Figure 1B); this was also supported by neutrophil and T cell density map analysis, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 IHC staining analyses of inflammatory cells in the liver of SAH patients. (A and B) Liver tissues from SAH patients (n = 10) were subjected to sequential multiplex immunofluorescence staining of α-SMA, HepPar1, MPO, CD8, CD4, CD20, and IBA1. (A) Typical starry image of immunofluorescent staining from 1 SAH patient with a large number of inflammatory cells surrounding hepatocytes. (B) Two different patterns of representative images from SAH55 and SAH1 patients. (C) Liver tissues from healthy controls (HC) (n = 5) and SAH patients (n = 40) were subjected to IHC staining for MPO, CD8, and CD4. The number of MPO+, CD8+, CD4+ cells in the parenchymal area (SAH-P) and fibrotic area (SAH-F) were quantified. From 5 to 7 parenchymal or fibrotic areas were randomly selected for quantitation, and average numbers of cells are shown. For the graph, each dot represents one patient. (D and E) Analyses of SAH data from C show negative correlation between P-Neu and F-CD8+ T cells or F-CD4+ T cells and positive correlation between F-CD8+ T cells and F-CD4+ T cells. P values are indicated. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple groups (C) and Pearson’s correlation analysis (E).

Interestingly, we observed interpatient variability in the pattern of neutrophil and T cell infiltration. For example, patient SAH55 had much more CD8+ T cell staining than MPO+ cell staining, while patient SAH1 had much more MPO+ cell staining than CD8+ T cell staining in the liver (Supplemental Figure 1C). To further characterize this observation, we performed IHC analyses in an additional 33 SAH samples (a total of 40 SAH cases), which were quantified and summarized in Figure 1C. Among SAH patients, the number of MPO+ neutrophils was much higher in the parenchymal regions than in the fibrotic areas, while CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were mainly detected in the fibrotic areas (Figure 1C). A negative correlation of neutrophils in parenchymal areas (P-neutrophils [P-Neu]) with CD8+ T cells in fibrotic areas (F-CD8+ T cells) is summarized in Figure 1, D and E. We also observed a negative trend in the number of P-neutrophils and CD4+ T cells in fibrotic areas (F-CD4+ T cells) (Figure 1E). Intriguingly, a positive correlation was observed between F-CD8+ T cells and F-CD4+ T cells (Figure 1E).

Correlation of hepatic neutrophil and CD8+ T cell infiltration with MELD score and serum transaminases in SAH patients. To determine whether hepatic neutrophil and CD8+ T cell infiltration are associated with liver injury, we analyzed their correlation with MELD scores and serum aminotransaminase levels. As illustrated in Figure 2A, a correlation analysis revealed that hepatic P-Neu infiltration positively correlated with MELD score and serum ALT levels, but not with aspartate aminotransferase (AST) levels, while hepatic F-CD8+ T cell infiltration negatively correlated with MELD score and a negative correlation tendency (P = 0.07) with ALT levels. We also found a trend in negative correlation between F-CD4+ T cells and MELD scores (Supplemental Figure 2A), while we did not find the association among age, MELD score, and ALT levels (Supplemental Figure 2B). To further examine the roles of neutrophils and CD8+ T cells in SAH pathogenesis, we divided the patients into 2 groups using the average neutrophils as a cutoff at 50 cells/field. Our data revealed that patients with high P-neu (Neuhi) had higher MELD scores than those with low P-neu (Neulo), while serum ALT and AST levels were comparable (Figure 2B). When selecting the subset of patients with ALT elevation (using 40 U/L as a cutoff based on the upper limit of normal ALT levels in the lab, 7–35 U/L in women and 7–40 U/L in men), we found that patients with high P-neu had higher ALT levels than those with low P-neu (Figure 2C). In contrast, patients with higher numbers of CD8+ T cells had lower MELD scores than those with lower numbers of CD8+ cells (Figure 2D). There was a trend toward lower serum ALT levels in patients with higher numbers of CD8+ T cells (P = 0.06; Figure 2D). The difference was statistically significant when the analyses were limited to patients who had elevated ALT (above 40 U/L) (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Hepatic neutrophil and CD8+ T cell infiltration are associated with liver injury in patients with SAH. (A) Upper panel: correlation analysis between the numbers of P-Neu per field and MELD score, serum ALT, or AST level; lower panel: correlation analysis between the numbers of F-CD8+ T cells per field and MELD score, serum ALT, or ALT level. (B–E) SAH patients were dichotomized into Neulo and Neuhi groups (using the average quantity at 50 cells/field of intrahepatic neutrophils in our study cohort as the cutoff) or into CD8lo and CD8hi groups. MELD score, serum AST, and ALT levels were compared between groups. For panels B and D, all SAH patients were used for the comparison. For panels C and E, only SAH patients with abnormal ALT (>40 U/L) levels were used for the comparison. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05. Statistical significance was assessed using Pearson’s correlation analysis (A) and 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (B–E).

Patients with high P-neu were younger than those with low P-neu, while patients with higher numbers of F-CD8+ cells were older than those with lower numbers of F-CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2C). However, there was no correlation between age and the number of neutrophils or CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2D). We observed a positive correlation between P-neu and circulating peripheral blood neutrophil counts (Supplemental Figure 2E). Additionally, we also found a positive association between peripheral blood neutrophil counts and serum AST and a positive trend between serum ALT levels and MELD scores (Supplemental Figure 2F).

RNA-Seq analyses focusing on inflammatory cell–related signature genes in patients with SAH. We employed RNA-Seq to gain mechanistic insight into the infiltration of inflammatory cells in the liver of patients with SAH (3 women, 7 men). Heatmap analysis revealed a significant increase in the hepatic expression of neutrophil and CD8+ T cell–related signature genes in SAH patients when compared with healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The higher expression of neutrophil-related signature genes corresponded to the higher neutrophil infiltration based on IHC staining, notably for SAH patients (SAH1, SAH51, SAH53, SAH60, and SAH63; Figure 3A). An increase in the expression of CD8+ T cell–related signature genes was observed in SAH patients SAH2, SAH4, SAH8, and SAH64 (Supplemental Figure 3C). We next analyzed differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in SAH patients stratified by the quantity of hepatic neutrophils and Neulo and Neuhi groups based on the IHC findings, as outlined above. The volcano plot illustrated 503 up- and 186 downregulated hepatic genes in SAH patients when we compared the gene expression in patients with Neulo and those with Neuhi (Figure 3B). We next performed a pathway enrichment analysis of the 503 upregulated genes; among the top 10 enriched Gene Ontology (GO) terms in cellular components (GO_CC), genes associated with the collagen-containing extracellular matrix had the highest expression (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 RNA-Seq analyses of the liver tissues of SAH patients (n = 10) with Neulo or Neuhi. (A) Heatmap analysis of neutrophil- and fibrosis-associated genes in GO terms of the collagen-containing extracellular matrix. (B) Volcano plot displaying DEGs comparing Neulo to Neuhi group. Significant DEGs were at threshold, with less than –1 log 2 fold change (log 2 FC) greater than 1 and with P > 0.05. Dots in red represent upregulated genes (503 genes), while dots in blue represent downregulated genes (186 genes) in Neulo versus Neuhi samples. (C) Upregulated genes (503 genes) in Neulo samples were subjected to pathway enrichment analysis. Dot plot was used to present the top 10 enriched GO terms in cellular components (GO_CC). Size of the dots represents the number of genes, and color represents P-adjusted (P.adjust) values.

Association between fibrosis scores and inflammatory cell infiltration in patients with SAH and alcoholic steatohepatitis. A significant increase in the expression of genes related to collagen-containing extracellular matrix in patients with Neulo led us to carefully examine the presence of fibrosis with Sirius red staining (n = 32, SAH patients) and assess its degree and severity using the Ishak score (a scoring system for assessment of fibrosis and necroinflammation). The representative Sirius red staining images demonstrated that patients with Neulo but CD8hi infiltration had more fibrosis than those with Neuhi but CD8lo infiltration (Figure 4A). The cumulative data of these 32 SAH patients on the quantity of P-neu, F-CD8+ T cells, and fibrosis scores are summarized in Figure 4B. SAH patients with a higher fibrosis score or Ishak score of 5 or 6 had a smaller amount of parenchymal neutrophil infiltration, but a high number of CD8+ T cells in the fibrosis area when compared with those with a fibrosis score of 3 or 4 (Figure 4B). Additionally, we did not observe a difference in the quantity of CD4+ T cell infiltration between patients with fibrosis 3–4 and 5–6 (Supplemental Figure 3D). Based on the histological finding, it is difficult to discern any specific patterns/structures or the zonation in the liver of SAH patients; the findings are varied with inter- and intrapatient heterogeneity. The Sirius red staining (fibrosis areas) was evenly distributed in most SAH patients we stained. Only a small number of SAH patients with moderate fibrosis had both neutrophils and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, which was reflected by a comparable number of neutrophils and T cells detected in the same patient, as shown in Figure 1D.

Figure 4 Hepatic neutrophil infiltration negatively correlates with fibrosis progression in patients with SAH, cirrhosis, and alcoholic steatohepatitis. (A and B) Liver tissues from SAH patients (n = 33) were subjected to Sirius red staining. Representative images from NeuhiCD8lo and NeuloCD8hi groups are shown (A). Scale bars: 500 μm. (B) Fibrosis scores were evaluated by the Ishak system, and SAH patients were divided into 2 groups based on fibrosis scores and hepatic neutrophils. CD8+ T cell numbers were compared between the 2 groups. (C) Liver tissues from healthy control (n = 6) and alcoholic cirrhosis (ALC) patients (n = 32) were subjected to IHC staining of MPO, CD8, and MPO+; CD8+ cells in the parenchymal area (ALC-P) and fibrotic area (ALC-F) were quantified. (D) Liver tissues from healthy controls (n = 6) and alcoholic steatohepatitis patients (n = 12) were subjected to IHC staining of MPO+ and CD8+ cells. Representative images (top) and quantification are shown (bottom). Red arrows indicate MPO+ staining, and blue arrows indicate CD8+ staining. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (B and D) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple groups (C).

To extend our observation on the hepatic neutrophil and CD8+ T cell infiltration in association with fibrosis, we carried out the experiments to include explanted livers from patients with alcoholic cirrhosis and liver biopsy samples from patients with alcoholic steatohepatitis, covering the whole spectrum of ALD clinical presentation. As illustrated in Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, for patients with cirrhosis, IHC analyses illustrated significant intrahepatic infiltration of CD3+ T cells, Foxp3+ Tregs, IL-17+ T cells, CD20+ B cells, and CD68+ macrophages in the fibrotic areas. Similarly to our observation in SAH patients, the quantity of CD8+ T cells was increased in the fibrotic areas compared with the parenchymal areas with no fibrosis. There was no difference in the quantity of intrahepatic neutrophil infiltration in the fibrotic and parenchymal areas.

For the analysis in patients with alcoholic steatohepatitis, we first performed Sirius red staining and confirmed the presence of mild to moderate fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 5A). Immunofluorescence staining analysis revealed the presence of MPO+ neutrophils that were enriched in the parenchymal areas accompanied by few CD8+ T cells in both parenchymal and fibrotic areas (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5B).

The expression of hepatic NCF1/p47phox is increased and correlated with the quantity of hepatic neutrophil infiltration in patients with SAH. As previously mentioned, neutrophils cause tissue injury by producing inflammatory mediators, proteases, and ROS. Among all neutrophil-related signature genes, the NCF1 gene, encoding for the cytosolic 47 kDa phagocytic NADPH oxidase (p47phox) (31), plays an important role in controlling ROS production in neutrophils. Our RNA-Seq and heatmap analysis shown in Supplemental Figure 3A demonstrated a significant increase in the expression of NCF1 among patients with SAH; its expression was significantly higher in SAH patients with Neuhi when compared with those in the Neulo groups, which is also summarized in Figure 5A. We next performed immunofluorescence analysis by costaining the neutrophils with MPO and NCF1 and again found an increase in the expression of NCF1 in parallel with the quantity of intrahepatic neutrophils (Figure 5B). We also performed immunoblot analysis for hepatic NCF1 and found an increase in hepatic NCF1 expression in SAH patients when compared with healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 6A). Among SAH samples, there was an increasing trend in hepatic NCF1 expression in Neuhi patients compared with Neulo patients (Supplemental Figure 6A). To test the hypothesis that an induction of NCF1 in SAH patients led to an increase in ROS production, we performed IHC analysis by staining for malondialdehyde (MDA) and 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE), the byproducts of lipid peroxidation. We found a significant increase in hepatic MDA and 4-HNE in patients with SAH (Supplemental Figure 6B). We also observed that hepatic NCF1 expression positively correlated with several oxidative stress–related genes, such as NCF2, NCF4, and glutathione peroxidase 8 (GPX8). Of interest, NCF1 expression was negatively correlated with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1), peroxiredoxin 3 (PRDX3), and glutaredoxin 5 (GLRX5) (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Hepatic levels of p47phox/NCF1 are elevated and correlated with the quantity of intrahepatic neutrophils in SAH patients. (A) Hepatic NCF1 levels were compared among healthy control (n = 7) and Neulo (n = 5) and Neuhi (7) groups, based on RNA-Seq data. (B) Liver tissues from SAH patients were subjected to immunofluorescence staining of MPO and NCF1. Representative images are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm. (C and D) Correlation analyses were performed between NCF1 and inflammation-related genes or oxidative stress–related genes based on RNA-Seq data (n = 13). Values in the x and y axes represent relative fragments per kilobase of exon per million mapped fragments (FPKM) from RNA-Seq data. Data in A are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple groups (A) and Pearson’s correlation analysis (C and D).

In addition to ROS production, neutrophils cause tissue injury through the production of inflammatory mediators. We next performed correlation analyses between the expression of hepatic NCF1 and genes associated with inflammatory pathways in patients with SAH. A positive correlation among NCF1, intercellular adhesion molecule 1 ( ICAM1), and CXCL1 was observed with the trend in its correlation with IL6, TNFα, TNFAIP8, CCL2, and CXCL8 in patients with SAH (Figure 5D); this was reported to be associated with prognosis among AH patients (32, 33). The expression of hepatic NCF1 was negatively correlated with several antioxidative stress genes, such as SOD1, glutathione synthetase (GSS), and peroxiredoxin 4 (PRDX4) (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D).

An increase in hepatic NCF1 expression and neutrophil-related genes in patients with alcoholic steatohepatitis. The above data illustrated an increase in hepatic NCF1 expression and its correlation with inflammatory genes in SAH patients with liver failure. We next asked whether the expression of hepatic NCF1 was also increased in patients with alcoholic steatohepatitis; this was determined by performing immunofluorescence staining for the presence of inflammatory cells. As revealed in Figure 6A, the expression of NCF1 was elevated in hepatic neutrophils of these patients. Additionally, the correlation analysis between NCF1 and neutrophil-related gene expression was observed in alcoholic steatohepatitis patients (Figure 6B), which was similar to that of SAH patients with liver failure, as shown in Figure 5.

Figure 6 Hepatic NCF1 expression is upregulated and positively correlated with neutrophil-related genes in patients and mice with alcoholic steatohepatitis. (A) Liver tissues from alcoholic steatohepatitis patients were subjected to immunofluorescence staining of MPO and NCF1. Representative images are shown. Scale bar: 23 μm. (B) Correlation analyses were performed between NCF1 and neutrophil-related genes based on RNA-Seq data (n = 12). Values in x and y axes represent relative transcripts per million (TPM). (C and D) Liver tissues from ethanol- (n = 3) and pair-fed (n = 3) mice were subjected to microarray analyses. Heatmap analyses of neutrophil-related genes (C) and CD8+ T cell–related genes (D). Microarray data were pulled from our previous paper (50); GEO database number is GSE67546. Statistical significance was assessed using Pearson’s correlation analysis (B).

Genetic deletion of the Ncf1 gene in neutrophils ameliorates chronic-plus-binge ethanol-induced liver ROS, inflammation, and steatosis. The above data demonstrate the level of intrahepatic neutrophil infiltration, especially in those with Neuhi, in association with liver inflammation and high MELD score. To specifically study the mechanism of how high levels of intrahepatic neutrophils cause liver injury in patients with AH, we used the mouse model of chronic-plus-binge alcohol feeding, known to be associated with high intrahepatic neutrophils (25, 34). In this study, we confirmed by IHC analyses an increase in intrahepatic neutrophils with minimal CD8+ T cell infiltration in the liver of ethanol-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 7); these findings were also supported by microarray analyses showing a significant increase in the expression of neutrophil-related but not CD8+ T cell–related genes in mice fed using the chronic-plus-binge ethanol model (Figure 6, C and D). Based on these results, we utilized this model for subsequent experiments to study the role of neutrophilic NCF1 in AH.

We previously reported that global Ncf1-deficient (Ncf1-KO) mice had lower serum ALT levels after chronic-plus-binge ethanol feeding (21). However, these mice developed significant weight loss and consumed less ethanol. To overcome these shortcomings and to specifically characterize the role of Ncf1 in neutrophils, we generated myeloid cell–specific Ncf1-KO (Ncf1Lyz–/–) mice. The specific deletion of Ncf1 in myeloid cells did not lead to the compensatory expression of other phagocytic oxidases, such as Ncf2 and Ncf4 (Supplemental Figure 8A). The Ncf1Lyz–/– mice were then subjected to chronic-plus-binge ethanol feeding. We found significantly lower levels of serum ALT, reduced total numbers of circulating neutrophils, and lower intrahepatic triglyceride (TG) levels in ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice compared with ethanol-fed WT mice (Figure 7A). H&E staining and liver TG measurement revealed that hepatic steatosis was ameliorated in ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice compared with WT mice (Figure 7B). The absence of neutrophilic Ncf1 led to a marked decrease in the level of hepatic ROS, as determined by IHC staining for MDA and 4-HNE, by more than 90% in ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice compared with WT mice fed with ethanol (Figure 7B). Moreover, compared with ethanol-fed WT mice, ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice showed a lower number of intrahepatic MPO+ neutrophils, but had a comparable number of F4/80+ macrophages (Figure 7B). The distribution of some F4/80+ macrophages appeared to be in a cluster, representing infiltrating and activated macrophages, in ethanol-fed WT mice. However, in ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice, F4/80+ macrophages were more evenly distributed (Figure 7B), suggesting that ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice have lower levels of activated macrophages in the liver than ethanol-fed WT mice. Ncf1Lyz–/– mice fed with ethanol also demonstrated a significant decrease in the expression of several inflammatory mediators (Il1b, Tnfa, Icam1, Mip1b, and Ly6g) and fibrosis-associated genes (Tgfb and Col4a1) when compared with ethanol-fed WT mice (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 8, B and C).

Figure 7 Genetic deletion of the Ncf1 gene in neutrophils ameliorates chronic-plus-binge ethanol-induced liver ROS, inflammation, steatosis, and injury. WT and Ncf1Lyz–/– mice were fed an ethanol diet for 10 days, followed by gavage of ethanol, and were euthanized 9 hours later. (A) Serum ALT levels and circulating neutrophils were measured (WT, n = 14; KO, n = 12). (B) Liver tissues were subjected to H&E staining, TG measurement (WT, n = 12; KO, n = 12), and IHC staining (WT, n = 8; KO, n = 6) with antibodies against MDA, HNE, MPO, and F4/80. Representative images are shown on the left. Liver TG levels were quantified and are shown on the right. Quantification of the area positive for MDA or HNE staining is shown on the right. Scale bars: 200 μm (H&E row), 100 μm (additional rows). Quantification of number of MPO+ cells, percentage of F4/80+ area, and F4/80 clusters are on the right. Values in A and B represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (C and D) Heatmap illustrations of the expression profiles of genes involved in inflammation (C) and fibrosis (D) (WT, n = 6; KO, n = 6). P values are indicated. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (A and B) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple groups (C and D).

Neutrophil-specific NCF1 promotes alcohol-induced steatosis by inhibiting hepatic SIRT1 and AMPK activation. To identify the mechanisms mediating the effect of neutrophil-specific NCF1 on alcohol-induced hepatic steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis, we performed RNA-Seq analyses of the liver tissues from ethanol-fed WT and Ncf1Lyz–/– mice. Using the differential expression cutoff of log 2 (fold change) higher than 1 or lower than –1 and P < 0.05, we identified 98 and 126 genes that were up- and downregulated in ETOH-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– compared with WT mice, respectively (Supplemental Figure 9A). A volcano plot of DEGs is illustrated in Figure 8A. We next generated a heatmap of the top 100 DEGs based on the P value (Supplemental Figure 9B). The detailed analyses of the top 20 enriched GO terms and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) (https://www.genome.jp/kegg/) pathways are shown in Figure 8, B and C; one of the enriched pathways is related to AMPK signaling (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Neutrophil-specific NCF1 promotes alcoholic steatosis by inhibiting hepatic SIRT1 and AMPK activation. RNA-Seq was performed in ethanol-fed WT (n = 5) and Ncf1Lyz–/– (n = 4) mouse livers. (A) Volcano plot displaying DEGs between WT and Ncf1Lyz–/– mice. (B and C) Analyzed DEGs were subjected to GO and KEGG pathway enrichment analysis. The top 20 enriched GO terms and KEGG pathways are shown in B and C, respectively. (D–F) Liver tissues from ethanol-fed mice (WT, n = 5; KO, n = 7) were subjected to immunoblot analysis of p-AMPK, p-ACC, PPARα, UCP2, CPT1α, and SIRT1 (D and E). Quantification of protein band densities from 2 independent experiments (D and E and Supplemental Figure 9, C and D) is shown in F. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (F).

AMPK is a metabolic sensor that controls lipid metabolism (26). Upon its activation, AMPK phosphorylates acetyl co-A carboxylase (ACC), leading to the inhibition of ACC activity and a decrease in fatty acid synthesis. NAD+-dependent deacetylase SIRT1 regulates hepatocyte lipid synthesis through AMPK activation (35, 36). Western blot analyses revealed that ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice had a significant increase in hepatic phosphorylation of AMPK (p-AMPK) and its downstream substrate, phospho-ACC (p-ACC), PPARα, carnitine palmitoyltransferase-1α (CPT1α),and uncoupling protein 2 (UCP2) as well as SIRT1 when compared with ethanol-fed WT mice (Figure 8, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Taken together, our data suggest that neutrophil-specific NCF1 deficiency reduces alcoholic steatosis by enhancing hepatic AMPK and SIRT1 activation.

Neutrophilic NCF1 promotes liver inflammation and fibrosis by inhibiting antiinflammatory and antifibrotic miR-223 in ROS and p38 MAPK-dependent manners. RNA-Seq analysis showed that genes associated with inflammatory and fibrotic pathways were enriched in the top 100 DEG, as shown in Figure 8, B and C. A large number of these genes were downregulated in ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice compared with WT mice fed with ethanol as shown in Supplemental Figure 9B. We previously reported that neutrophilic miR-223 exerts antiinflammatory and antifibrotic effects (28–30). Interestingly, we observed that many miR-223–targeted genes, which are negatively regulated by miR-223, were downregulated in ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice compared with WT mice (Figure 9A). In agreement with the reduction in the expression of several miR-223–targeted genes in Ncf1Lyz–/– mice, we found an increase in hepatic miR-223 levels in these mice (Figure 9B). In addition, we also found an increase in circulating extracellular vesicle–associated (EV-associated) miR-223 in ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice (Figure 9B).

Figure 9 Neutrophilic NCF1 promotes liver inflammation and fibrosis by inhibiting antiinflammatory and antifibrotic miR-223 in ROS and p38 MAPK–dependent manners. (A) Heatmap analysis of miR-223 target genes in ethanol-fed WT (n = 5) and Ncf1Lyz–/– (n = 4) mice based on RNA-Seq data. (B) miR-223 levels in serum EVs and liver were measured in ethanol-fed WT (n = 8) and Ncf1Lyz–/– (n = 6) mice. (C) Neutrophils were isolated from WT and Ncf1Lyz–/– mice and treated with LPS (50 ng/ml) or PMA (30 ng/ml) for 6 hours. miR-223 in the neutrophils was measured (n = 4 per group). (D and E) Neutrophils were isolated from WT mice and treated with BSO (D) or H 2 O 2 (E). miR-223 expression in the neutrophils was measured (n = 4 per group). (F) Neutrophils were isolated from WT mice and treated with BSO at 0 or 100 μM with or without NAC treatment. miR-223 expression in the neutrophils was measured (n = 4 per group). (G) Neutrophils were isolated from WT mice and treated with BSO. miR-223 expression in the supernatant EVs was measured (n = 3 per group). (H and I) WT and p38aLyz–/– mice were fed an ethanol diet for 10 days, followed by gavage of ethanol, and were euthanized 9 hours later. miR-223 levels in serum EVs and liver were measured (H) (WT, n = 7; KO, n = 8). miR-223 target genes in the liver were examined by real-time qPCR (I) (WT n = 7; KO n = 6). (J) Neutrophils were isolated from WT mice and treated with BSO at 100 μM with or without p38α inhibitors LY2228820 (2 μM) or PH797804 (4 μM). miR-223 expression in the neutrophils and supernatant EVs was measured (n = 4 per group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (B, C, H, and I) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple groups (D, G, and J).

An increase in ROS generation by NCF1 led us to hypothesize that NCF1-derived ROS may regulate miR-223 expression in neutrophils. To test this hypothesis, we performed in vitro experiments using the following approaches. First, we treated neutrophils isolated from WT and Ncf1Lyz–/– mice with LPS or PMA; both are known for activating neutrophils and ROS production via NCF1. We observed a significant decrease of ROS production as well as a remarkable increase in the expression of miR-223 in neutrophils from Ncf1Lyz–/– mice treated with either PMA or LPS when compared with those from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 10A and Figure 9C). Second, we treated neutrophils with 2 ROS inducers, hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) and DL-buthionine-(S, R)-sulfoximine (BSO), an inhibitor of glutathione biosynthesis. We found a significant reduction in neutrophilic miR-223 expression when they were treated with either BSO or H 2 O 2 (Figure 9, D and E). We next treated neutrophils with BSO in the presence and absence of ROS scavenger N-acetylcysteine (NAC) and observed that the inhibitory effect of BSO on miR-223 expression was diminished in the presence of NAC (Figure 9F), confirming our hypothesis on the regulation of miR-223 by ROS. The ROS induction not only inhibited the expression of neutrophilic miR-223; it also reduced the release of EV-associated miR-223 by neutrophils (Figure 9G).

We next asked how ROS regulates neutrophilic miR-223 expression. Once generated, ROS activates stress kinases such as p38 MAPK, which was confirmed by the following experiments. First, ethanol-fed Ncf1Lyz–/– mice had lower hepatic levels of p-p38 MAPK compared with ethanol-fed WT mice (Supplemental Figure 10B). Second, treatment with H 2 O 2 upregulated the phosphorylation of p38 MAPK in neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 10C). Furthermore, in vitro experiments showed that p38 MAPK activation induced by PMA was markedly suppressed in neutrophils from Ncf1Lyz–/– mice compared with those from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 10D).

To test the hypothesis that ROS-induced neutrophilic miR-223 expression is mediated by p38 MAPK, we generated myeloid cell–specific p38a-KO (p38aLyz–/–) mice and performed chronic-plus-binge ethanol feeding. As shown in Figure 9H, we observed not only an increase in hepatic miR-223, but also serum-derived EV-associated miR-223 expression in ethanol-fed p38aLyz–/– mice compared with ethanol-fed WT mice. In parallel with an increase in miR-223 expression, the expression of known miR-223 target genes Mef2c, Nlrp3, Igf1r, Slc1a6, and Slc1a4 was markedly reduced in ethanol-fed p38aLyz–/– mice (Figure 9I). In vitro experiments showed that treatment with the p38 inhibitor LY or PH can rescue miR-223 expression downregulated by BSO in neutrophils as well as in neutrophil-derived EVs (Figure 9J). Additionally, we found that p38 inhibitor significantly increased EV release from neutrophils, suggesting the inhibitory effect of p38 on miR-223 expression, which acts by downregulating EV production in neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 10E). Finally, the lack of neutrophilic p38 MAPK significantly ameliorated ethanol-induced liver injury, as indicated by a reduction of serum ALT levels, hepatic ROS levels, and expression of proinflammatory genes (Supplemental Figure 11, A–D).

Hepatic miR-223 is highly elevated in SAH patients and positively correlates with the number of neutrophils in the liver. To translate the observations in our mouse models to humans, we next determined the expression of hepatic miR-223 in SAH patients. We found a significant increase in hepatic miR-223 expression (Figure 10A) that coincided with the downregulation of its target genes in patients with SAH compared with controls (Figure 10B). The expression of hepatic miR-223 was lower in SAH patients with advanced fibrosis, stage 5 or 6, compared with those in stage 3 or 4 (Figure 10C); its expression also positively correlated with the number of neutrophils in the parenchyma (Figure 10D). Finally, the expression of miR-223 target genes was significantly lower in the livers of Neuhi SAH patients when compared with those of Neulo (Figure 10E). Additionally, we conducted correlation analysis and observed a positive correlation between hepatic NCF1 and miR-223 (Supplemental Figure 12).